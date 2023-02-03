for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Report: Jets 'open' to luring Daniel Jones away from Giants

Tom from LI : 3/2/2023 7:19 am
I had a friend say something about this to me before the season ended in the playoffs.

I think he has a connection. He never divulges where he hears it info from, but he has been pretty accurate with the Jets in the past. I never really pay attention to him with Jets garbage rumors.

One of our posters said that there are no rumors about Jones in Free Agency in regards to other teams, well here is your first one.
USA Today Giants Wire - ( New Window )
I told everyone months ago  
Carl in CT : 3/2/2023 7:22 am : link
Wash, Jets and Carolina wanted him bad. As you know my connections are on the agency side (see Knicks threads) but that seem to dry up with movement from the player. It’s not a slam dunk to sign here as (I know tampering) he can get more from other places.
I would expect Jones knows about the history of the Jets  
Rjanyg : 3/2/2023 7:23 am : link
54 years since winning a championship. Does he want to play for a class franchise in the Giants or play for 2nd fiddle?

Plus we have a thing called the Franchise Tag. If the Jets want him it will cost them.
The Giants have been clear that Jones will be back  
Ben in Tampa : 3/2/2023 7:23 am : link
They are going to do a deal or franchise him. Giants control his rights for up to three more years if they want.

So this is really just click bait.
Click bait  
Jolly Blue Giant : 3/2/2023 7:23 am : link
No mention of the 2 first rd picks they would have to give us to sign him? Is the article insinuating that we wouldn’t tag him? Just let him walk? Silly.
RE: I would expect Jones knows about the history of the Jets  
mfjmfj : 3/2/2023 7:27 am : link
In comment 16048512 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
54 years since winning a championship. Does he want to play for a class franchise in the Giants or play for 2nd fiddle?

Plus we have a thing called the Franchise Tag. If the Jets want him it will cost them.


Hint. He wants to play for whoever will pay him the most money.
Interesting, thanks guys.  
mittenedman : 3/2/2023 7:27 am : link
I can't shake this feeling that Jones may not want to re-sign here.

Bisignano drove home the point on Giants Insider that Jones really does not want to play on the tag. No players do, but Jones is pretty dug in. All this agent changing has been brushed off as much ado about nothing, but something's up.
RE: The Giants have been clear that Jones will be back  
mittenedman : 3/2/2023 7:29 am : link
In comment 16048513 Ben in Tampa said:
Quote:
They are going to do a deal or franchise him. Giants control his rights for up to three more years if they want.

So this is really just click bait.


Schoen's a rookie GM but I don't believe he's just gabbing in the press for no reason. He's taken a strong public stance that Jones will be back for a reason. Just like he divulged they were negotiating with Barkley during the bye for a reason.

None of this is mentioned by accident. I think Schoen was sending a message to the rest of the league that if they wanted DJ, it was going to cost them.
LOL  
ZogZerg : 3/2/2023 7:34 am : link
No shot they would give 2 #1s for Jones.

That would be moronic.

They are talking Rogers and Carr for NO draft picks.

The Jet fan base would go nuts.
RE: LOL  
johnnyb : 3/2/2023 7:39 am : link
In comment 16048521 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
No shot they would give 2 #1s for Jones.

That would be moronic.

They are talking Rogers and Carr for NO draft picks.

The Jet fan base would go nuts.


Yes, it would be moronic to give up two first round picks for Jones, but, then again, we are talking about the desperate Jets. Anything is possible. If they whiff in both Rogers and Carr??? Doubtful but not impossible.
Nothing to see here.  
Big Blue '56 : 3/2/2023 7:41 am : link
He’s going to be here. Period.
RE: Nothing to see here.  
Blue21 : 3/2/2023 7:59 am : link
In comment 16048526 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
He’s going to be here. Period.
Exactly. A whole bunch of cracking knuckles and guessing for nothing. Jones is a Giant next year. Schoen said it.
If there is a team...Carolina would be it.  
George from PA : 3/2/2023 8:03 am : link
But safe to say, Jones will remain a Giant
RE: Interesting, thanks guys.  
ColHowPepper : 3/2/2023 8:05 am : link
In comment 16048517 mittenedman said:
Quote:
I can't shake this feeling that Jones may not want to re-sign here.

Bisignano drove home the point on Giants Insider that Jones really does not want to play on the tag. No players do, but Jones is pretty dug in. All this agent changing has been brushed off as much ado about nothing, but something's up.
mittened, yeah, lots of the dour, disaffected, more or less anti-Jones crowd, wanting to see him gone, float this idea.

The strong counter to that is that for the first time in his pro career he had a HC and OC whose schemes work for him. Unless he is capable of being 100% inured to doubt over his pro career pre-2022, I have to think this is a strong point in his wanting to sign here, yeah, and neither he nor Schoen want him on the tag.
(I'm not a gaga pro DJ guy, have my doubts as most do, but am certainly open to seeing what happens with some stability in coaching and supporting cast)
Until we hear a team is willing to give up 2 firsts, it doesn't matter  
Blue The Dog : 3/2/2023 8:07 am : link
I'm sure there are a few teams that would like to give Jones a contract, but all that matters are if any of those teams are willing to give him a contract and give up 2 first rounders. Otherwise, Jones is at least playing on the tag here.
I just shared a post  
jvm52106 : 3/2/2023 8:07 am : link
on Joe Schoen's interview with Peter Schrager on GMFB. There is ZERO chance DJ goes anywhere UNLESS we get picks coming back for him signing. He will be tagged or signed before 03/07.
RE: 2 #1's.  
mittenedman : 3/2/2023 8:27 am : link
A - that can be negotiated down

B - if that's the price to acquire the Quarterback you really want, it's probably a bargain. We're talking about a QB here.

The Jets have a great D and some intriguing parts on O. If they feel Jones is the final piece to being contenders for the next few years, I could easily see them giving up 2 #1's.
Jets  
Sammo85 : 3/2/2023 8:36 am : link
are open to anything because they are desperate and are probably going to screw up soon with their draft picks they’ve hit on. They want to pay Jones 38-45m they can have him.

...  
christian : 3/2/2023 8:38 am : link
If Team Jones believes there is a better deal out there they will angle for the tag, and work from there

There is 0% chance Team Jones signs a multi-year deal with the Giants below what the market bears.
Mitten  
cosmicj : 3/2/2023 8:39 am : link
Thank you. Please stop with the nonsense about a tag and trade requiring 2 1st rounders. That is not how it works.

But I think Schoen’s statements today mean without uncertainty that DJ will be tagged and likely starting QB in Sept.
RE: RE: 2 #1's.  
eli4life : 3/2/2023 9:02 am : link
In comment 16048552 mittenedman said:
Quote:
A - that can be negotiated down

B - if that's the price to acquire the Quarterback you really want, it's probably a bargain. We're talking about a QB here.

The Jets have a great D and some intriguing parts on O. If they feel Jones is the final piece to being contenders for the next few years, I could easily see them giving up 2 #1's.


Only if the return was enough to get us within the top 2 picks
Could just be a situation of the Jets  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3/2/2023 9:12 am : link
playing with the Giants.

I have mentioned that Jones would be potentially looked at by some teams if they go the NEFT.

Jets are one such team that has the key component. HC and maybe the GM on the hot seat. They will are not as likely to care about two first round picks.

In the NFL it is all about winning. Saving picks becomes less of a issue when your own position is on the line imv.
RE: RE: RE: 2 #1's.  
Brown_Hornet : 3/2/2023 9:18 am : link
In comment 16048578 eli4life said:
Quote:
In comment 16048552 mittenedman said:


Quote:


A - that can be negotiated down

B - if that's the price to acquire the Quarterback you really want, it's probably a bargain. We're talking about a QB here.

The Jets have a great D and some intriguing parts on O. If they feel Jones is the final piece to being contenders for the next few years, I could easily see them giving up 2 #1's.



Only if the return was enough to get us within the top 2 picks
Even then, you are giving up a known quantity for a complete unknown.
i'd prefer he come back  
Ned In Atlanta : 3/2/2023 9:42 am : link
but he is not worthy of resetting the market.
this is a non-story if you read it carefully  
gidiefor : Mod : 3/2/2023 9:45 am : link
it basically says that if the Giants don't come to a long term deal, and don't franchise him, the Jets might be interested in looking into luring him over after March 15th.

Jones is going to be franchised if there is no deal in place. The Article also says there's practically not chance of it happening.

Much ado about nothing. It's almost as if the reporter had nothing to write about -- both Brookover and Slater are masters of writing a ton of words about absolutely nothing.
I know I know...  
Tom from LI : 3/2/2023 9:48 am : link
I didn't share his info before because he is a big time Jet's fan and being from NY myself.. I despise that team.

Don't shoot the messenger here. I just thought I would share this article.

Also, you are talking about a team that just blew 2 #1's in regards to Sammy boy and Zachy doodle...

That would be a total Jets move.. to do this.
RE: RE: 2 #1's.  
AcidTest : 3/2/2023 9:50 am : link
In comment 16048552 mittenedman said:
Quote:
A - that can be negotiated down

B - if that's the price to acquire the Quarterback you really want, it's probably a bargain. We're talking about a QB here.

The Jets have a great D and some intriguing parts on O. If they feel Jones is the final piece to being contenders for the next few years, I could easily see them giving up 2 #1's.


I don't think any team would give up two first round picks for Jones, but the Jets are the most likely IMO. They have an excellent defense, are frustrated after having blown two top five picks on QBs in the last five years, and would be able to really screw their cross town rivals.
I think it's noteworthy  
AcesUp : 3/2/2023 9:51 am : link
In the sense that there are still those out there that don't think he'd have a real market without the constraint of the tag, that the Giants would be "bidding against themselves" if they were to hold exclusive negotiating rights with Jones.
If Jones is seen as a franchise QB, then two #1s is a bargain  
widmerseyebrow : 3/2/2023 9:55 am : link
Right?
This Jets GM has made some mistakes, but  
Bob in Newburgh : 3/2/2023 9:55 am : link
Stupid is not a term associated with him.

He would love to have DJ at a cost of no draft compensation. Once premium draft compensation is a factor, DJ drops off the short list.
RE: Interesting, thanks guys.  
sb from NYT Forum : 3/2/2023 10:09 am : link
In comment 16048517 mittenedman said:
Quote:
I can't shake this feeling that Jones may not want to re-sign here.

Bisignano drove home the point on Giants Insider that Jones really does not want to play on the tag. No players do, but Jones is pretty dug in. All this agent changing has been brushed off as much ado about nothing, but something's up.


If true, poor Jones doesn't want to play for $32 million, on top of the $26 million he's already made.

$62 million!!! It's really hard to relate to these guys sometimes.
RE: RE: Interesting, thanks guys.  
sb from NYT Forum : 3/2/2023 10:11 am : link
In comment 16048646 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
In comment 16048517 mittenedman said:


Quote:


I can't shake this feeling that Jones may not want to re-sign here.

Bisignano drove home the point on Giants Insider that Jones really does not want to play on the tag. No players do, but Jones is pretty dug in. All this agent changing has been brushed off as much ado about nothing, but something's up.



If true, poor Jones doesn't want to play for $32 million, on top of the $26 million he's already made.

$62 million!!! It's really hard to relate to these guys sometimes.


Ooops, crap math (caffeine hasn't kicked in yet). $58 million. but you get the gist.
What's  
Ron Johnson : 3/2/2023 10:12 am : link
Dan Benton's connection to Athletes First?
RE: This Jets GM has made some mistakes, but  
nochance : 3/2/2023 10:23 am : link
In comment 16048632 Bob in Newburgh said:
Quote:
Stupid is not a term associated with him.

He would love to have DJ at a cost of no draft compensation. Once premium draft compensation is a factor, DJ drops off the short list.



and I would love to be the CEO of Sony International with Jennifer Anniston at my side. Neither is happening
If they tag him  
UGADawgs7 : 3/2/2023 10:23 am : link
It totally destroys the cap. Odds are they tag him just to keep place until they reach a deal. I wouldn’t be shocked at all if they still can’t reach one, and Schoen at that point considers trading DJ. $33m on the cap no other way to look around it is a lot when a team has a shit ton of holes. LB, CB, IOL, possibly RT if they decide Neal can be an all pro OG, safety with size(Love is way too small imo), TE, WR etc.
I know there’s non exclusive and exclusive tag. One comes with 2 firsts if he leaves. Why would any team do anything different?
Tagging Jones doesn't "destroy" the cap  
ZogZerg : 3/2/2023 10:30 am : link
You guys are way too dramatic here.

Do some of you worry as well that Jones will be struck by lightening?

That's the same Chance as the Jets making a mover for him.
RE: Tagging Jones doesn't  
UGADawgs7 : 3/2/2023 10:36 am : link
In comment 16048691 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
You guys are way too dramatic here.

Do some of you worry as well that Jones will be struck by lightening?

That's the same Chance as the Jets making a mover for him.



Respectfully explain.
According to Over the cap, they have just under $47M in space, Golladay not officially cut yet, so it’ll be around $54M. The tag is $32.5M. That leaves the team with around $22M give or take. They’ll make cuts, extensions, re-structures etc. I’m guessing that can get them to around $40M? That really is not a lot of money to sign quality players. 1 WR want $20M if they go a trade route. I’m not a cap guy so it just doesn’t seem like it’s “way too dramatic.” Also, don’t teams need around $10M for draft picks? If so, that’s $10M more in space they have to create and leave available. There’s a ton of holes to fill with this team. Can’t just sign a bunch of cheap guys everywhere and hope they’re good enough to fill in the holes.
RE: RE: Tagging Jones doesn't  
ZogZerg : 3/2/2023 10:45 am : link
In comment 16048706 UGADawgs7 said:
Quote:
In comment 16048691 ZogZerg said:


Quote:


You guys are way too dramatic here.

Do some of you worry as well that Jones will be struck by lightening?

That's the same Chance as the Jets making a mover for him.




Respectfully explain.
According to Over the cap, they have just under $47M in space, Golladay not officially cut yet, so it’ll be around $54M. The tag is $32.5M. That leaves the team with around $22M give or take. They’ll make cuts, extensions, re-structures etc. I’m guessing that can get them to around $40M? That really is not a lot of money to sign quality players. 1 WR want $20M if they go a trade route. I’m not a cap guy so it just doesn’t seem like it’s “way too dramatic.” Also, don’t teams need around $10M for draft picks? If so, that’s $10M more in space they have to create and leave available. There’s a ton of holes to fill with this team. Can’t just sign a bunch of cheap guys everywhere and hope they’re good enough to fill in the holes.



The Giants turned down Jones 5th year option. That was 23 mil or so that would be guaranteed. Tagging Jones will cost 32mil or so. So, 9-10 million dollars of cap space difference. That is not the end of the world.

Currently, only 10 teams have more that 20 million in cap space (This will be 9 after Ravens tag Lamar). HALF the teams in the NFL are currently OVER the cap.
The Giants will have cap space to work with and can always create more. If need be, they can declare KG a post 6/1 cut and clear another 6.8 million in cap space for 2023.

We are NOT signing a 20 million dollar receiver whether Jones is tagged or not.


RE: RE: 2 #1's.  
uther99 : 3/2/2023 10:53 am : link
In comment 16048552 mittenedman said:
Quote:
A - that can be negotiated down


Thank You ! I thought I saw prior tag and trade situations where less than 2 #1s was the price, I couldn't remember though
RE: I would expect Jones knows about the history of the Jets  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 3/2/2023 11:09 am : link
In comment 16048512 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
54 years since winning a championship. Does he want to play for a class franchise in the Giants or play for 2nd fiddle?

Plus we have a thing called the Franchise Tag. If the Jets want him it will cost them.


If the Jets offered 50 MIL-he will go in a heartbeat.
If they want to give up 2 1sts for the right to overpay  
Section331 : 3/2/2023 11:14 am : link
Daniel Jones, be my guest. I’d have to imagine their offer would have to be well over $40M AAV for the Giants not to match. If so, take the picks and move on.
Giants will tag him  
Saquon'sQuadz : 3/2/2023 11:16 am : link
If need be. He will be a Giant next season period
All Giants have to do  
Sammo85 : 3/2/2023 11:17 am : link
Is ask Jones how excited he is to have Hackett as OC and show how bad the Bronco offense was with Wilson and how Hackett couldn’t figure out how to use Wilson on bootlegs and get him in space and nearly getting him killed in process.

Jones career would be over by Week 5.
RE: RE: RE: Tagging Jones doesn't  
UGADawgs7 : 3/2/2023 11:22 am : link
In comment 16048719 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
In comment 16048706 UGADawgs7 said:


Quote:


In comment 16048691 ZogZerg said:


Quote:


You guys are way too dramatic here.

Do some of you worry as well that Jones will be struck by lightening?

That's the same Chance as the Jets making a mover for him.




Respectfully explain.
According to Over the cap, they have just under $47M in space, Golladay not officially cut yet, so it’ll be around $54M. The tag is $32.5M. That leaves the team with around $22M give or take. They’ll make cuts, extensions, re-structures etc. I’m guessing that can get them to around $40M? That really is not a lot of money to sign quality players. 1 WR want $20M if they go a trade route. I’m not a cap guy so it just doesn’t seem like it’s “way too dramatic.” Also, don’t teams need around $10M for draft picks? If so, that’s $10M more in space they have to create and leave available. There’s a ton of holes to fill with this team. Can’t just sign a bunch of cheap guys everywhere and hope they’re good enough to fill in the holes.




The Giants turned down Jones 5th year option. That was 23 mil or so that would be guaranteed. Tagging Jones will cost 32mil or so. So, 9-10 million dollars of cap space difference. That is not the end of the world.

Currently, only 10 teams have more that 20 million in cap space (This will be 9 after Ravens tag Lamar). HALF the teams in the NFL are currently OVER the cap.
The Giants will have cap space to work with and can always create more. If need be, they can declare KG a post 6/1 cut and clear another 6.8 million in cap space for 2023.

We are NOT signing a 20 million dollar receiver whether Jones is tagged or not.



There aren’t any WR that are worth 20M, that was more talk about if they’d trade for one(Higgins or Aiyuk) and sign after. Am I wrong, or didn’t they already announce KG is a normal cut to not have to carry dead cap the following years and just take the blow now? I hadn’t really looked into what space other teams do have. Jakobi Meyers is probably worth $8M and will get around $15 bc he’s the best in this bad FA WR class.
RE: I told everyone months ago  
Spiciest Memelord : 3/2/2023 11:28 am : link
In comment 16048511 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
Wash, Jets and Carolina wanted him bad. As you know my connections are on the agency side (see Knicks threads) but that seem to dry up with movement from the player. It’s not a slam dunk to sign here as (I know tampering) he can get more from other places.


Who doesn't want a young playoff record breaking 6'5" nearly 70% completion, 3-1 TD/INT ratio, Jim Brown of QBs? Only the BBI Commitee for Rational QB Decisions that's who.
RE: If Jones is seen as a franchise QB, then two #1s is a bargain  
bw in dc : 3/2/2023 11:32 am : link
In comment 16048629 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
Right?


Exactly. I've been a Transition Tag guy from the beginning because I don't think the market views Jones the same way many NYG fans do. And a TT should invite more teams to demonstrate that.

It would be very healthy for this organization if another team really wants Jones at a higher price and they are willing to negotiate a trade package. A full reset on a rookie contract is more desirable to me than moving forward with this QB on a big deal.

A good GM can find a replacement for Jones in the draft. Unfortunately, he's just not a special talent.

That's my problem in all of this - I want a special player at QB, not a guy who is very likely going to need training wheels most of his career. It would be worth the wait...
Seriously  
Bruner4329 : 3/2/2023 11:33 am : link
I know a friend who knows a friend who heard that.... Come on. Lets be serious here. Jones will either sign a contract or be tagged.
RE: If there is a team...Carolina would be it.  
Spiciest Memelord : 3/2/2023 11:36 am : link
In comment 16048532 George from PA said:
Quote:
But safe to say, Jones will remain a Giant


Somebody remind Jones Wash has Bienemy, Jets have Hackett and Car have/had(?) Mcadoo.
This is exactly how it's supposed to work  
Dnew15 : 3/2/2023 11:38 am : link
Everyone is playing their part perfectly in the negotiations.
RE: If Jones is seen as a franchise QB, then two #1s is a bargain  
joeinpa : 3/2/2023 11:38 am : link
In comment 16048629 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
Right?


If he is viewed by a team as an elite franchise guy, yes, it would be worth the picks.
Is this likely to happen?  
JohnF : 3/2/2023 11:46 am : link
No...but...

The Jets HC and GM are on thin ice right now. They HAVE to make the playoffs this year, IMO, to keep their jobs. So, let's look at this scenario:

1) Rodgers decides to go back to the Packers (or LV)
2) Carr goes to Carolina (Tepper has tons of money)
3) Lamar Jackson goes back to the Ravens, or the Commanders
4) Jimmy G. goes either to LV or Miami (Can the Dolphins risk going a full season with Tua only??)

What are the Jets' options??

Trade with Chicago? Is Fields that much better than Zack Wilson right now? And is anyone going to bet their job on Baker Mayfield, Taylor Heinicke, Andy Dalton, Terry Bridgewater, Sam Darnold, Marcus Mariota, Matt Ryan,Jacoby Brissett or Carson Wentz??


DJ is young, mobile, tough and just won a playoff game with an offense that had almost no playmakers. If you're going to risk giving up draft choices, DJ would have to be considered. And the Jets GM HAS to make a move, he cannot go into next year with Zack Wilson as QB1.

We have to factor in how desperate the Jets would be if the above scenario plays out. After all, if you're facing being gone after this year unless you get to the playoffs, what's the downside to rolling the dice here? Do you really care about saving draft choices for the next GM?
^^^ Jets don't have many great clean options  
Spiciest Memelord : 3/2/2023 11:51 am : link
outside of Jones. Also I don't think this QB class is that good, maybe not as terrible as least year. And I definitely don't ascribe to Schoen the magical powers of divining some gem in the rough like the Jones haters do.
if Jones played anywhere other than for NYG  
djm : 3/2/2023 11:53 am : link
and the Giants went, oh let's say 7-10 in 2022 with Taylor and Davis Webb QBing things...and DJ was a UFA right now--and we saw the EXACT same pedigree he put forth in 2022 for say, ATL or Tenn or the Browns or whatever team, let's say he led THAt team to the same 9-8-1 record, same playoff type of win, same stats....

WE WOULD ALL WANT HIM HERE.
We need to overpay for Jones  
Spiciest Memelord : 3/2/2023 11:56 am : link
just to ensure the fun we will all have watching the Jets clownishly floundering for a QB.
RE: if Jones played anywhere other than for NYG  
bw in dc : 3/2/2023 12:02 pm : link
In comment 16048810 djm said:
Quote:
and the Giants went, oh let's say 7-10 in 2022 with Taylor and Davis Webb QBing things...and DJ was a UFA right now--and we saw the EXACT same pedigree he put forth in 2022 for say, ATL or Tenn or the Browns or whatever team, let's say he led THAt team to the same 9-8-1 record, same playoff type of win, same stats....

WE WOULD ALL WANT HIM HERE.


That is very funny.
RE: RE: if Jones played anywhere other than for NYG  
djm : 3/2/2023 12:03 pm : link
In comment 16048823 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16048810 djm said:


Quote:


and the Giants went, oh let's say 7-10 in 2022 with Taylor and Davis Webb QBing things...and DJ was a UFA right now--and we saw the EXACT same pedigree he put forth in 2022 for say, ATL or Tenn or the Browns or whatever team, let's say he led THAt team to the same 9-8-1 record, same playoff type of win, same stats....

WE WOULD ALL WANT HIM HERE.



That is very funny.


Maybe not everyone, but many fence sitters would be all in.
RE: RE: RE: if Jones played anywhere other than for NYG  
BlueVinnie : 3/2/2023 12:09 pm : link
In comment 16048825 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 16048823 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 16048810 djm said:


Quote:


and the Giants went, oh let's say 7-10 in 2022 with Taylor and Davis Webb QBing things...and DJ was a UFA right now--and we saw the EXACT same pedigree he put forth in 2022 for say, ATL or Tenn or the Browns or whatever team, let's say he led THAt team to the same 9-8-1 record, same playoff type of win, same stats....

WE WOULD ALL WANT HIM HERE.



That is very funny.



Maybe not everyone, but many fence sitters would be all in.

Wow...just wow.
I mean maybe...  
Dnew15 : 3/2/2023 12:17 pm : link
there's also the never overpay for the guy that over performs in the year he hits FA thing too.

It's an interesting what if...
RE: RE: if Jones played anywhere other than for NYG  
sb from NYT Forum : 3/2/2023 12:24 pm : link
In comment 16048823 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16048810 djm said:


Quote:


and the Giants went, oh let's say 7-10 in 2022 with Taylor and Davis Webb QBing things...and DJ was a UFA right now--and we saw the EXACT same pedigree he put forth in 2022 for say, ATL or Tenn or the Browns or whatever team, let's say he led THAt team to the same 9-8-1 record, same playoff type of win, same stats....

WE WOULD ALL WANT HIM HERE.



That is very funny.


Following this fact pattern (i.e. he wouldnt' have playd for a team that I follow, and I wouldn't have watched him in every game) then I would not want him here at $35 million a year. Not for a guy that has averaged in his career less than 23 total TDs in a 17 game season.

That said, because I actually have watched him in every game, I am good with the Giants signing him to a long term deal (so long as its not above $35 million). Because I think this year he's improved in nearly every shortcoming he had previously. And with some actual WR talent he will improve more. I am fine with the Giants taking a risk on the chance that he improves.
0% chance this happens  
Sy'56 : 3/2/2023 12:55 pm : link
Cheap ass click bait
I would do terrible things to the Jets for $50M  
NoPeanutz : 3/2/2023 1:01 pm : link
much less be their QB.
Id probably hold WorkmansComp Ed on my shoulders.
Jones will be the QB of the NYG in 2023  
Thegratefulhead : 3/2/2023 1:35 pm : link
On the tag or a contract. I don't think he sits out. It makes much more sense to play another year in the same system, the tag will be more than 40m in 2024, so that will be the new floor. No way he doesn't bet on himself in the same system.

The deal gets done IMO, it will be for more than Christian wants. Sorry to put you out there, yours' is an opinion I value and follow. I think they want Jones on less than the tag in 2023 and will pay more than his "value" to achieve it. I am of the opinion that Daboll has all the information he needs.

Not trolling.
RE: RE: If Jones is seen as a franchise QB, then two #1s is a bargain  
Thegratefulhead : 3/2/2023 1:45 pm : link
In comment 16048783 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16048629 widmerseyebrow said:


Quote:


Right?



Exactly. I've been a Transition Tag guy from the beginning because I don't think the market views Jones the same way many NYG fans do. And a TT should invite more teams to demonstrate that.

It would be very healthy for this organization if another team really wants Jones at a higher price and they are willing to negotiate a trade package. A full reset on a rookie contract is more desirable to me than moving forward with this QB on a big deal.

A good GM can find a replacement for Jones in the draft. Unfortunately, he's just not a special talent.

That's my problem in all of this - I want a special player at QB, not a guy who is very likely going to need training wheels most of his career. It would be worth the wait...
None of this I agree with.

"A good GM can find a replacement for Jones in the draft. Unfortunately, he's just not a special talent."

Many of the best GMs that have ever done this have failed at drafting a QB that can lead t hem to the playoffs. This point you make is absurd.

"That's my problem in all of this - I want a special player at QB, not a guy who is very likely going to need training wheels most of his career. It would be worth the wait..."

There are teams in the NFL right now that have been trying for 2 decades to find the "guy" you speak of. Have we ever had that guy? I have enjoyed every single Super bowl we have had with a "Mahomes or Montana"

I find this point of view ridiculous.

I get that you want to wait for that. It would be bad business for a first time a GM & coach to risk their careers on such a crapshoot when they know EXACTLY what hey have in the bag. They made the playoffs and won, they are not risking a setback. They want Jones bad.

This is most wrong I have ever seen you. You have left yourself dug in with such a strong position on this that there is no way out except to to keep holding on to it...


RE: RE: 2 #1's.  
kickoff : 3/2/2023 2:02 pm : link
In comment 16048552 mittenedman said:
Quote:
A - that can be negotiated down

B - if that's the price to acquire the Quarterback you really want, it's probably a bargain. We're talking about a QB here.

The Jets have a great D and some intriguing parts on O. If they feel Jones is the final piece to being contenders for the next few years, I could easily see them giving up 2 #1's.


The Jets would love to have DJ. Opposite to what some on this board may think, he makes them an immediate contender for playoffs. Maybe that's worth 2-1s
Nothing wrong with conviction  
Dnew15 : 3/2/2023 2:08 pm : link
maybe BW's right...maybe he's wrong...but you can't knock him for being wishy-washy.
Hell, I could write a more  
Dave on the UWS : 3/2/2023 2:18 pm : link
entertaining article than that. It should have said: "Jets willing to trade next 10 #1s for Jones NOW.
THAT would be interesting reading.
Jones' is staying, likely they get a deal done by March 7 (or put the tag on him and finish up sometime next week.).
All the rest of this is nonsense.
The Giants don't have complete control of Jones if they franchise him.  
mittenedman : 3/2/2023 2:27 pm : link
Aren't they obligated to accept the 2 #1's if he agrees to a higher contract elsewhere?
Giving up two #1's  
Spiciest Memelord : 3/2/2023 3:23 pm : link
for Jones is not the craziest idea. They are probably figuring they are giving up a middling pick this year and the #32 or whatever next year.

At least I don't put too much stuck in a late 1st round pick. Admittedly I didn't think Carroll's trade for that Jets safety was that terrible for the same reasoning lol
RE: Until we hear a team is willing to give up 2 firsts, it doesn't matter  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/2/2023 3:31 pm : link
In comment 16048540 Blue The Dog said:
Quote:
I'm sure there are a few teams that would like to give Jones a contract, but all that matters are if any of those teams are willing to give him a contract and give up 2 first rounders. Otherwise, Jones is at least playing on the tag here.

This is mostly correct because it's more of less how things should be expected to play out. However, it's always worth remembering (and noting as such) that the Giants could always agree to accept less in return for DJ on the tag. If a team is floating to DJ a contract that the Giants would not want to match, they could agree to take some other compensation in trade instead, and that could potentially make sense if it meant getting a player in return (D.J. Moore + some of the CMC picks from Carolina, just to throw out a fanciful hypothetical cooked up in my own brain, for example).

Is that realistic? Probably not. But neither is the idea that any NFL team is giving up two 1sts to the Giants and damn near a quarter of a billion American dollars to DJ.
RE: RE: RE: If Jones is seen as a franchise QB, then two #1s is a bargain  
bw in dc : 3/2/2023 3:52 pm : link
In comment 16048927 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:

I get that you want to wait for that. It would be bad business for a first time a GM & coach to risk their careers on such a crapshoot when they know EXACTLY what hey have in the bag. They made the playoffs and won, they are not risking a setback. They want Jones bad.

This is most wrong I have ever seen you. You have left yourself dug in with such a strong position on this that there is no way out except to to keep holding on to it...


I wouldn't say I'm dug in here. I've accepted the fact a long time ago that Jones will likely be signed.

It's fairly simple - you see ability and skills in Jones that I don't see and trust. While he is a terrific runner, his passing skills are nothing special or unique that can't be quickly replaced.

Jones had a very solid year, but I'm not giving that 100% credibility that it's a sure sign of greater things to come. I believe there is also a good chance Jones has a pullback and he plays closer to 2020 and 2021 than what we saw in 2022.

RE: RE: RE: RE: 2 #1's.  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/2/2023 3:57 pm : link
In comment 16048584 Brown_Hornet said:
Quote:
In comment 16048578 eli4life said:


Quote:


In comment 16048552 mittenedman said:


Quote:


A - that can be negotiated down

B - if that's the price to acquire the Quarterback you really want, it's probably a bargain. We're talking about a QB here.

The Jets have a great D and some intriguing parts on O. If they feel Jones is the final piece to being contenders for the next few years, I could easily see them giving up 2 #1's.



Only if the return was enough to get us within the top 2 picks

Even then, you are giving up a known quantity for a complete unknown.

Let's say you buy a $2 scratch-off lotto ticket, and it hits for $5. It's a nice ROI, but it's not the life-changing money you dreamt of when you bought the original ticket.

Now you face a choice: you can keep your winnings (a known quantity), or you can use that $5 to purchase more chances to win a greater sum of money. The $5 is already a really solid return, compared to the overall rate of success for scratch-off tickets, and in terms of ROI, but it never delivered the big bonanza.

You can keep letting it ride until you go bust or hit big, or you can be happy to have turned $2 into $5 and gladly accept your good fortune in having done so, even knowing that you might not ever grow that $5 without taking another risk with it. But at least you won't go bust.

I think that might be why so many fans feel like they can relate to DJ, and take any criticism of his play so personally. Sometimes in life we can swing for the fences with the risk of striking out, and then ultimately opt for the sac fly instead because we can't stomach the risk that the bigger rewards require. And now we're all just so giddy with excitement to lock up five years of sac fly so that we don't have to worry about the strikeout. Nevermind that we're also giving up the possibility of hitting a homer in the process of mitigating our risk.

Humans are scared of risk. We're trained to be that way, and some are more risk averse than others. I think that comes through pretty clearly in a lot of these discussions and it self-informs the way each of us view the decisions that we know the Giants must make.

It comes through in the way we position our opinions (and even before that, in the way that we formulate our opinions). A bird in the hand is better than two in the bush, right? That, or some such variation, tends to be at the crux of these discussions. Posters will eagerly point to how difficult it can be to identify a franchise QB prospect and then how much work, and luck, goes into developing that prospect into a star. And the downside, of course, is that many of those QB prospects never become stars, and many of those who fail to reach stardom also fail to reach even basic competency. So basic competency alone feels like a valuable consolation prize even when stardom isn't reached. That basic competency becomes the bird in hand. The unattained stardom becomes the two birds in the bush.

And we are reminded, repeatedly, that a bird in hand is better. But is it? Not for anyone who catches birds at better than a 50% success rate. Even at 52% success, you'd be better off trying to catch the two birds in the bush, knowing that 48% of the time you'll end up with no birds.

But what if the success rate is way less than 50%? Then you'd be a fool to even consider giving up the bird in hand for a less-than-50% chance at two in the bush, wouldn't you?

Well, what if you unquestionably need two birds to succeed in the first place? Would you ever settle for the one bird in your hand if that were the case?
RE: RE: RE: 2 #1's.  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/2/2023 4:01 pm : link
In comment 16048940 kickoff said:
Quote:
In comment 16048552 mittenedman said:


Quote:


A - that can be negotiated down

B - if that's the price to acquire the Quarterback you really want, it's probably a bargain. We're talking about a QB here.

The Jets have a great D and some intriguing parts on O. If they feel Jones is the final piece to being contenders for the next few years, I could easily see them giving up 2 #1's.



The Jets would love to have DJ. Opposite to what some on this board may think, he makes them an immediate contender for playoffs. Maybe that's worth 2-1s

He might make them a contender FOR the playoffs. He wouldn't make them a contender IN the playoffs. Not in an AFC that houses Mahomes, Allen, and Burrow (with Trevor Lawrence knocking on the door to join, and Herbert right below).

Are you giving up two 1sts for the pleasure of getting bounced in the divisional round (at best) for perpetuity?
GD...  
bw in dc : 3/2/2023 4:05 pm : link
That's a very nice 3:57 post. Well said.
RE: RE: RE: RE: If Jones is seen as a franchise QB, then two #1s is a bargain  
section125 : 3/2/2023 4:06 pm : link
In comment 16049046 bw in dc said:
Quote:
I believe there is also a good chance Jones has a pullback and he plays closer to 2020 and 2021 than what we saw in 2022.


I do not get that POV. I think you grossly underestimate his throwing. His weakness is confidence in his quick reads(IMV). When he is confident he makes very accurate throws with plenty of strength. Is his arm special - Mahomes special, Burrow? No and it does not need to be special. There are so few special arms, be it raw power(Elway) or uncanny accuracy(Peyton). He just needs to be good and efficient.
I am not putting him on a pedestal, but I am not denigrating him either.
RE: RE: RE: Interesting, thanks guys.  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/2/2023 4:13 pm : link
In comment 16048652 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
In comment 16048646 sb from NYT Forum said:


Quote:


In comment 16048517 mittenedman said:


Quote:


I can't shake this feeling that Jones may not want to re-sign here.

Bisignano drove home the point on Giants Insider that Jones really does not want to play on the tag. No players do, but Jones is pretty dug in. All this agent changing has been brushed off as much ado about nothing, but something's up.



If true, poor Jones doesn't want to play for $32 million, on top of the $26 million he's already made.

$62 million!!! It's really hard to relate to these guys sometimes.



Ooops, crap math (caffeine hasn't kicked in yet). $58 million. but you get the gist.

Do you think the market valuation of the Giants as an entity has increased by more or less than $58M over the course of the past five years?

I'll never begrudge players getting what they can while they can get it, not when the alternative is that the owners get to keep the balance instead. I just think player valuations should include some intelligent consideration for the costs associated with the other players that any one player requires to succeed.

If you give DJ no help at WR or OL, you might as well play him nothing, because he'll be among the worst QBs in the league if he doesn't have help at those key offensive positions. And if you give him all the help he could possibly desire, that might result in a cap scenario where you subsequently would be unable to afford the QB that DJ becomes with an all-pro supporting cast around him. Hopefully everyone understands this, as it's been at the center of the DJ debates for years.

In order to allow DJ to be the sort of QB that is worth a mega-contract, there needs to be cap space left over to augment that supporting cast. But if DJ insists on being paid on a mega-contract based on what he could potentially accomplish if not for the limitations imposed by his supporting cast, we're more likely to be stuck with those limitations as a result of the mega-contract.

By virtue of the position he plays, DJ pretty much gets the first pass through the buffet line. How gluttonous he decides to be will determine how much is left to feed everyone else. And if everyone else is forced to make do with less to accommodate DJ's next contract, the Giants will be worse off for it, IMO. Because without an improved version of "everyone else" we already know what DJ is. It's the improved "everyone else" version that we're waiting to see, assuming Schoen will have the resources to afford it when the dust settles with DJ.
RE: The Giants don't have complete control of Jones if they franchise him.  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/2/2023 4:28 pm : link
In comment 16048958 mittenedman said:
Quote:
Aren't they obligated to accept the 2 #1's if he agrees to a higher contract elsewhere?

The Giants also retain right of first refusal, so they are only obligated to accept the two 1sts if he agrees to a contract elsewhere and the Giants choose not to match that contract.

That's why this is all sort of silly. You're talking about the trade value of two 1st round picks PLUS a contract that scares the Giants off from matching the offer sheet. What reasonable offer sheet are the Giants not matching for DJ? Suffice to say, it would probably take something pretty extreme to get the Giants to not match. And since most poison pill loopholes have been closed, the only way to really deter the original team from matching an offer for a player they want to keep is by either grossly overpaying or by using some intentionally painful elements in the structure of the deal.

There's a limit to any team's appetite for self-flagellation, IMO. The NEFT will essentially box out DJ's FA market almost entirely.
The 2 #1s  
uther99 : 3/2/2023 6:46 pm : link
is not in stone, Giants can agree to less
The 2 #1s  
uther99 : 3/2/2023 6:51 pm : link
is not in stone, Giants can agree to less
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/2/2023 7:02 pm : link
If the Jets wanna fork over 2 #1s for DJ...sounds good to me.
Danny Dimes  
New Yorker : 3/3/2023 8:41 am : link
Jets want him no problem,let's make a deal.I give you Jones,you give me Sauce,Breese Hall and one first this year ,I'm good I take Hooker in second.Sign Carr on the cheap for two years and roll.If Hooker is gone by second no problem next year draft I trade up for my QB from USC.Flip Saquon for a second this year.Draft my center with one 1st in Schmitt and get Tight end Washington with other,cornerback with second and guards with my thirds and use my free gents signing for linebackers as in plural..
RE: RE: The Giants don't have complete control of Jones if they franchise him.  
Big Blue '56 : 3/3/2023 8:43 am : link
In comment 16049096 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 16048958 mittenedman said:


Quote:


Aren't they obligated to accept the 2 #1's if he agrees to a higher contract elsewhere?


The Giants also retain right of first refusal, so they are only obligated to accept the two 1sts if he agrees to a contract elsewhere and the Giants choose not to match that contract.

That's why this is all sort of silly. You're talking about the trade value of two 1st round picks PLUS a contract that scares the Giants off from matching the offer sheet. What reasonable offer sheet are the Giants not matching for DJ? Suffice to say, it would probably take something pretty extreme to get the Giants to not match. And since most poison pill loopholes have been closed, the only way to really deter the original team from matching an offer for a player they want to keep is by either grossly overpaying or by using some intentionally painful elements in the structure of the deal.

There's a limit to any team's appetite for self-flagellation, IMO. The NEFT will essentially box out DJ's FA market almost entirely.


Well said
RE: The Giants don't have complete control of Jones if they franchise him.  
Section331 : 3/3/2023 8:46 am : link
In comment 16048958 mittenedman said:
Quote:
Aren't they obligated to accept the 2 #1's if he agrees to a higher contract elsewhere?


The non-exclusive tag gives the Giants the right to match any offer, which is why a team like the Jets would have to significantly overpay Jones. If they decline the match, they get the 2 #1’s.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 