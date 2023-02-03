Report: Jets 'open' to luring Daniel Jones away from Giants

I had a friend say something about this to me before the season ended in the playoffs.
I think he has a connection. He never divulges where he hears it info from, but he has been pretty accurate with the Jets in the past. I never really pay attention to him with Jets garbage rumors.
One of our posters said that there are no rumors about Jones in Free Agency in regards to other teams, well here is your first one. USA Today Giants Wire
- ( New Window
)
Plus we have a thing called the Franchise Tag. If the Jets want him it will cost them.
So this is really just click bait.
Hint. He wants to play for whoever will pay him the most money.
Bisignano drove home the point on Giants Insider that Jones really does not want to play on the tag. No players do, but Jones is pretty dug in. All this agent changing has been brushed off as much ado about nothing, but something's up.
Schoen's a rookie GM but I don't believe he's just gabbing in the press for no reason. He's taken a strong public stance that Jones will be back for a reason. Just like he divulged they were negotiating with Barkley during the bye for a reason.
None of this is mentioned by accident. I think Schoen was sending a message to the rest of the league that if they wanted DJ, it was going to cost them.
That would be moronic.
They are talking Rogers and Carr for NO draft picks.
The Jet fan base would go nuts.
Yes, it would be moronic to give up two first round picks for Jones, but, then again, we are talking about the desperate Jets. Anything is possible. If they whiff in both Rogers and Carr??? Doubtful but not impossible.
Bisignano drove home the point on Giants Insider that Jones really does not want to play on the tag. No players do, but Jones is pretty dug in. All this agent changing has been brushed off as much ado about nothing, but something's up.
The strong counter to that is that for the first time in his pro career he had a HC and OC whose schemes work for him. Unless he is capable of being 100% inured to doubt over his pro career pre-2022, I have to think this is a strong point in his wanting to sign here, yeah, and neither he nor Schoen want him on the tag.
(I'm not a gaga pro DJ guy, have my doubts as most do, but am certainly open to seeing what happens with some stability in coaching and supporting cast)
B - if that's the price to acquire the Quarterback you really want, it's probably a bargain. We're talking about a QB here.
The Jets have a great D and some intriguing parts on O. If they feel Jones is the final piece to being contenders for the next few years, I could easily see them giving up 2 #1's.
There is 0% chance Team Jones signs a multi-year deal with the Giants below what the market bears.
But I think Schoen’s statements today mean without uncertainty that DJ will be tagged and likely starting QB in Sept.
Only if the return was enough to get us within the top 2 picks
I have mentioned that Jones would be potentially looked at by some teams if they go the NEFT.
Jets are one such team that has the key component. HC and maybe the GM on the hot seat. They will are not as likely to care about two first round picks.
In the NFL it is all about winning. Saving picks becomes less of a issue when your own position is on the line imv.
Quote:
A - that can be negotiated down
B - if that's the price to acquire the Quarterback you really want, it's probably a bargain. We're talking about a QB here.
The Jets have a great D and some intriguing parts on O. If they feel Jones is the final piece to being contenders for the next few years, I could easily see them giving up 2 #1's.
Only if the return was enough to get us within the top 2 picks
Jones is going to be franchised if there is no deal in place. The Article also says there's practically not chance of it happening.
Much ado about nothing. It's almost as if the reporter had nothing to write about -- both Brookover and Slater are masters of writing a ton of words about absolutely nothing.
Don't shoot the messenger here. I just thought I would share this article.
Also, you are talking about a team that just blew 2 #1's in regards to Sammy boy and Zachy doodle...
That would be a total Jets move.. to do this.
I don't think any team would give up two first round picks for Jones, but the Jets are the most likely IMO. They have an excellent defense, are frustrated after having blown two top five picks on QBs in the last five years, and would be able to really screw their cross town rivals.
He would love to have DJ at a cost of no draft compensation. Once premium draft compensation is a factor, DJ drops off the short list.
If true, poor Jones doesn't want to play for $32 million, on top of the $26 million he's already made.
$62 million!!! It's really hard to relate to these guys sometimes.
Quote:
I can't shake this feeling that Jones may not want to re-sign here.
Ooops, crap math (caffeine hasn't kicked in yet). $58 million. but you get the gist.
He would love to have DJ at a cost of no draft compensation. Once premium draft compensation is a factor, DJ drops off the short list.
and I would love to be the CEO of Sony International with Jennifer Anniston at my side. Neither is happening
I know there’s non exclusive and exclusive tag. One comes with 2 firsts if he leaves. Why would any team do anything different?
Do some of you worry as well that Jones will be struck by lightening?
That's the same Chance as the Jets making a mover for him.
Respectfully explain.
According to Over the cap, they have just under $47M in space, Golladay not officially cut yet, so it’ll be around $54M. The tag is $32.5M. That leaves the team with around $22M give or take. They’ll make cuts, extensions, re-structures etc. I’m guessing that can get them to around $40M? That really is not a lot of money to sign quality players. 1 WR want $20M if they go a trade route. I’m not a cap guy so it just doesn’t seem like it’s “way too dramatic.” Also, don’t teams need around $10M for draft picks? If so, that’s $10M more in space they have to create and leave available. There’s a ton of holes to fill with this team. Can’t just sign a bunch of cheap guys everywhere and hope they’re good enough to fill in the holes.
Quote:
You guys are way too dramatic here.
Respectfully explain.
The Giants turned down Jones 5th year option. That was 23 mil or so that would be guaranteed. Tagging Jones will cost 32mil or so. So, 9-10 million dollars of cap space difference. That is not the end of the world.
Currently, only 10 teams have more that 20 million in cap space (This will be 9 after Ravens tag Lamar). HALF the teams in the NFL are currently OVER the cap.
The Giants will have cap space to work with and can always create more. If need be, they can declare KG a post 6/1 cut and clear another 6.8 million in cap space for 2023.
We are NOT signing a 20 million dollar receiver whether Jones is tagged or not.
Thank You ! I thought I saw prior tag and trade situations where less than 2 #1s was the price, I couldn't remember though
Plus we have a thing called the Franchise Tag. If the Jets want him it will cost them.
If the Jets offered 50 MIL-he will go in a heartbeat.
Jones career would be over by Week 5.
Quote:
In comment 16048691 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
Respectfully explain.
According to Over the cap, they have just under $47M in space, Golladay not officially cut yet, so it’ll be around $54M. The tag is $32.5M. That leaves the team with around $22M give or take. They’ll make cuts, extensions, re-structures etc. I’m guessing that can get them to around $40M? That really is not a lot of money to sign quality players. 1 WR want $20M if they go a trade route. I’m not a cap guy so it just doesn’t seem like it’s “way too dramatic.” Also, don’t teams need around $10M for draft picks? If so, that’s $10M more in space they have to create and leave available. There’s a ton of holes to fill with this team. Can’t just sign a bunch of cheap guys everywhere and hope they’re good enough to fill in the holes.
There aren’t any WR that are worth 20M, that was more talk about if they’d trade for one(Higgins or Aiyuk) and sign after. Am I wrong, or didn’t they already announce KG is a normal cut to not have to carry dead cap the following years and just take the blow now? I hadn’t really looked into what space other teams do have. Jakobi Meyers is probably worth $8M and will get around $15 bc he’s the best in this bad FA WR class.
Who doesn't want a young playoff record breaking 6'5" nearly 70% completion, 3-1 TD/INT ratio, Jim Brown of QBs? Only the BBI Commitee for Rational QB Decisions that's who.
Exactly. I've been a Transition Tag guy from the beginning because I don't think the market views Jones the same way many NYG fans do. And a TT should invite more teams to demonstrate that.
It would be very healthy for this organization if another team really wants Jones at a higher price and they are willing to negotiate a trade package. A full reset on a rookie contract is more desirable to me than moving forward with this QB on a big deal.
A good GM can find a replacement for Jones in the draft. Unfortunately, he's just not a special talent.
That's my problem in all of this - I want a special player at QB, not a guy who is very likely going to need training wheels most of his career. It would be worth the wait...
Somebody remind Jones Wash has Bienemy, Jets have Hackett and Car have/had(?) Mcadoo.
If he is viewed by a team as an elite franchise guy, yes, it would be worth the picks.
The Jets HC and GM are on thin ice right now. They HAVE to make the playoffs this year, IMO, to keep their jobs. So, let's look at this scenario:
1) Rodgers decides to go back to the Packers (or LV)
2) Carr goes to Carolina (Tepper has tons of money)
3) Lamar Jackson goes back to the Ravens, or the Commanders
4) Jimmy G. goes either to LV or Miami (Can the Dolphins risk going a full season with Tua only??)
What are the Jets' options??
Trade with Chicago? Is Fields that much better than Zack Wilson right now? And is anyone going to bet their job on Baker Mayfield, Taylor Heinicke, Andy Dalton, Terry Bridgewater, Sam Darnold, Marcus Mariota, Matt Ryan,Jacoby Brissett or Carson Wentz??
DJ is young, mobile, tough and just won a playoff game with an offense that had almost no playmakers. If you're going to risk giving up draft choices, DJ would have to be considered. And the Jets GM HAS to make a move, he cannot go into next year with Zack Wilson as QB1.
We have to factor in how desperate the Jets would be if the above scenario plays out. After all, if you're facing being gone after this year unless you get to the playoffs, what's the downside to rolling the dice here? Do you really care about saving draft choices for the next GM?
WE WOULD ALL WANT HIM HERE.
That is very funny.
Quote:
and the Giants went, oh let's say 7-10 in 2022 with Taylor and Davis Webb QBing things...and DJ was a UFA right now--and we saw the EXACT same pedigree he put forth in 2022 for say, ATL or Tenn or the Browns or whatever team, let's say he led THAt team to the same 9-8-1 record, same playoff type of win, same stats....
WE WOULD ALL WANT HIM HERE.
Maybe not everyone, but many fence sitters would be all in.
Quote:
In comment 16048810 djm said:
Maybe not everyone, but many fence sitters would be all in.
Wow...just wow.
It's an interesting what if...
Quote:
and the Giants went, oh let's say 7-10 in 2022 with Taylor and Davis Webb QBing things...and DJ was a UFA right now--and we saw the EXACT same pedigree he put forth in 2022 for say, ATL or Tenn or the Browns or whatever team, let's say he led THAt team to the same 9-8-1 record, same playoff type of win, same stats....
That is very funny.
Following this fact pattern (i.e. he wouldnt' have playd for a team that I follow, and I wouldn't have watched him in every game) then I would not want him here at $35 million a year. Not for a guy that has averaged in his career less than 23 total TDs in a 17 game season.
That said, because I actually have watched him in every game, I am good with the Giants signing him to a long term deal (so long as its not above $35 million). Because I think this year he's improved in nearly every shortcoming he had previously. And with some actual WR talent he will improve more. I am fine with the Giants taking a risk on the chance that he improves.
Id probably hold WorkmansComp Ed on my shoulders.
The deal gets done IMO, it will be for more than Christian wants. Sorry to put you out there, yours' is an opinion I value and follow. I think they want Jones on less than the tag in 2023 and will pay more than his "value" to achieve it. I am of the opinion that Daboll has all the information he needs.
Not trolling.
Quote:
Right?
Exactly. I've been a Transition Tag guy from the beginning because I don't think the market views Jones the same way many NYG fans do. And a TT should invite more teams to demonstrate that.
It would be very healthy for this organization if another team really wants Jones at a higher price and they are willing to negotiate a trade package. A full reset on a rookie contract is more desirable to me than moving forward with this QB on a big deal.
A good GM can find a replacement for Jones in the draft. Unfortunately, he's just not a special talent.
That's my problem in all of this - I want a special player at QB, not a guy who is very likely going to need training wheels most of his career. It would be worth the wait...
"A good GM can find a replacement for Jones in the draft. Unfortunately, he's just not a special talent."
Many of the best GMs that have ever done this have failed at drafting a QB that can lead t hem to the playoffs. This point you make is absurd.
"That's my problem in all of this - I want a special player at QB, not a guy who is very likely going to need training wheels most of his career. It would be worth the wait..."
There are teams in the NFL right now that have been trying for 2 decades to find the "guy" you speak of. Have we ever had that guy? I have enjoyed every single Super bowl we have had with a "Mahomes or Montana"
I find this point of view ridiculous.
I get that you want to wait for that. It would be bad business for a first time a GM & coach to risk their careers on such a crapshoot when they know EXACTLY what hey have in the bag. They made the playoffs and won, they are not risking a setback. They want Jones bad.
This is most wrong I have ever seen you. You have left yourself dug in with such a strong position on this that there is no way out except to to keep holding on to it...
B - if that's the price to acquire the Quarterback you really want, it's probably a bargain. We're talking about a QB here.
The Jets have a great D and some intriguing parts on O. If they feel Jones is the final piece to being contenders for the next few years, I could easily see them giving up 2 #1's.
The Jets would love to have DJ. Opposite to what some on this board may think, he makes them an immediate contender for playoffs. Maybe that's worth 2-1s
THAT would be interesting reading.
Jones' is staying, likely they get a deal done by March 7 (or put the tag on him and finish up sometime next week.).
All the rest of this is nonsense.
At least I don't put too much stuck in a late 1st round pick. Admittedly I didn't think Carroll's trade for that Jets safety was that terrible for the same reasoning lol
This is mostly correct because it's more of less how things should be expected to play out. However, it's always worth remembering (and noting as such) that the Giants could always agree to accept less in return for DJ on the tag. If a team is floating to DJ a contract that the Giants would not want to match, they could agree to take some other compensation in trade instead, and that could potentially make sense if it meant getting a player in return (D.J. Moore + some of the CMC picks from Carolina, just to throw out a fanciful hypothetical cooked up in my own brain, for example).
Is that realistic? Probably not. But neither is the idea that any NFL team is giving up two 1sts to the Giants and damn near a quarter of a billion American dollars to DJ.
I get that you want to wait for that. It would be bad business for a first time a GM & coach to risk their careers on such a crapshoot when they know EXACTLY what hey have in the bag. They made the playoffs and won, they are not risking a setback. They want Jones bad.
This is most wrong I have ever seen you. You have left yourself dug in with such a strong position on this that there is no way out except to to keep holding on to it...
I wouldn't say I'm dug in here. I've accepted the fact a long time ago that Jones will likely be signed.
It's fairly simple - you see ability and skills in Jones that I don't see and trust. While he is a terrific runner, his passing skills are nothing special or unique that can't be quickly replaced.
Jones had a very solid year, but I'm not giving that 100% credibility that it's a sure sign of greater things to come. I believe there is also a good chance Jones has a pullback and he plays closer to 2020 and 2021 than what we saw in 2022.
Quote:
In comment 16048552 mittenedman said:
Quote:
Only if the return was enough to get us within the top 2 picks
Even then, you are giving up a known quantity for a complete unknown.
Let's say you buy a $2 scratch-off lotto ticket, and it hits for $5. It's a nice ROI, but it's not the life-changing money you dreamt of when you bought the original ticket.
Now you face a choice: you can keep your winnings (a known quantity), or you can use that $5 to purchase more chances to win a greater sum of money. The $5 is already a really solid return, compared to the overall rate of success for scratch-off tickets, and in terms of ROI, but it never delivered the big bonanza.
You can keep letting it ride until you go bust or hit big, or you can be happy to have turned $2 into $5 and gladly accept your good fortune in having done so, even knowing that you might not ever grow that $5 without taking another risk with it. But at least you won't go bust.
I think that might be why so many fans feel like they can relate to DJ, and take any criticism of his play so personally. Sometimes in life we can swing for the fences with the risk of striking out, and then ultimately opt for the sac fly instead because we can't stomach the risk that the bigger rewards require. And now we're all just so giddy with excitement to lock up five years of sac fly so that we don't have to worry about the strikeout. Nevermind that we're also giving up the possibility of hitting a homer in the process of mitigating our risk.
Humans are scared of risk. We're trained to be that way, and some are more risk averse than others. I think that comes through pretty clearly in a lot of these discussions and it self-informs the way each of us view the decisions that we know the Giants must make.
It comes through in the way we position our opinions (and even before that, in the way that we formulate our opinions). A bird in the hand is better than two in the bush, right? That, or some such variation, tends to be at the crux of these discussions. Posters will eagerly point to how difficult it can be to identify a franchise QB prospect and then how much work, and luck, goes into developing that prospect into a star. And the downside, of course, is that many of those QB prospects never become stars, and many of those who fail to reach stardom also fail to reach even basic competency. So basic competency alone feels like a valuable consolation prize even when stardom isn't reached. That basic competency becomes the bird in hand. The unattained stardom becomes the two birds in the bush.
And we are reminded, repeatedly, that a bird in hand is better. But is it? Not for anyone who catches birds at better than a 50% success rate. Even at 52% success, you'd be better off trying to catch the two birds in the bush, knowing that 48% of the time you'll end up with no birds.
But what if the success rate is way less than 50%? Then you'd be a fool to even consider giving up the bird in hand for a less-than-50% chance at two in the bush, wouldn't you?
Well, what if you unquestionably need two birds to succeed in the first place? Would you ever settle for the one bird in your hand if that were the case?
Quote:
The Jets would love to have DJ. Opposite to what some on this board may think, he makes them an immediate contender for playoffs. Maybe that's worth 2-1s
He might make them a contender FOR the playoffs. He wouldn't make them a contender IN the playoffs. Not in an AFC that houses Mahomes, Allen, and Burrow (with Trevor Lawrence knocking on the door to join, and Herbert right below).
Are you giving up two 1sts for the pleasure of getting bounced in the divisional round (at best) for perpetuity?
I do not get that POV. I think you grossly underestimate his throwing. His weakness is confidence in his quick reads(IMV). When he is confident he makes very accurate throws with plenty of strength. Is his arm special - Mahomes special, Burrow? No and it does not need to be special. There are so few special arms, be it raw power(Elway) or uncanny accuracy(Peyton). He just needs to be good and efficient.
I am not putting him on a pedestal, but I am not denigrating him either.
Quote:
In comment 16048517 mittenedman said:
Ooops, crap math (caffeine hasn't kicked in yet). $58 million. but you get the gist.
Do you think the market valuation of the Giants as an entity has increased by more or less than $58M over the course of the past five years?
I'll never begrudge players getting what they can while they can get it, not when the alternative is that the owners get to keep the balance instead. I just think player valuations should include some intelligent consideration for the costs associated with the other players that any one player requires to succeed.
If you give DJ no help at WR or OL, you might as well play him nothing, because he'll be among the worst QBs in the league if he doesn't have help at those key offensive positions. And if you give him all the help he could possibly desire, that might result in a cap scenario where you subsequently would be unable to afford the QB that DJ becomes with an all-pro supporting cast around him. Hopefully everyone understands this, as it's been at the center of the DJ debates for years.
In order to allow DJ to be the sort of QB that is worth a mega-contract, there needs to be cap space left over to augment that supporting cast. But if DJ insists on being paid on a mega-contract based on what he could potentially accomplish if not for the limitations imposed by his supporting cast, we're more likely to be stuck with those limitations as a result of the mega-contract.
By virtue of the position he plays, DJ pretty much gets the first pass through the buffet line. How gluttonous he decides to be will determine how much is left to feed everyone else. And if everyone else is forced to make do with less to accommodate DJ's next contract, the Giants will be worse off for it, IMO. Because without an improved version of "everyone else" we already know what DJ is. It's the improved "everyone else" version that we're waiting to see, assuming Schoen will have the resources to afford it when the dust settles with DJ.
The Giants also retain right of first refusal, so they are only obligated to accept the two 1sts if he agrees to a contract elsewhere and the Giants choose not to match that contract.
That's why this is all sort of silly. You're talking about the trade value of two 1st round picks PLUS a contract that scares the Giants off from matching the offer sheet. What reasonable offer sheet are the Giants not matching for DJ? Suffice to say, it would probably take something pretty extreme to get the Giants to not match. And since most poison pill loopholes have been closed, the only way to really deter the original team from matching an offer for a player they want to keep is by either grossly overpaying or by using some intentionally painful elements in the structure of the deal.
There's a limit to any team's appetite for self-flagellation, IMO. The NEFT will essentially box out DJ's FA market almost entirely.
Quote:
Aren't they obligated to accept the 2 #1's if he agrees to a higher contract elsewhere?
Well said
The non-exclusive tag gives the Giants the right to match any offer, which is why a team like the Jets would have to significantly overpay Jones. If they decline the match, they get the 2 #1’s.