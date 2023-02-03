Joe Schoen on GMFB jvm52106 : 3/2/2023 7:50 am

Ps- did you see DJ's agent change coming?



JS- DJ asked for time after the season for his agent change and they met yesterday with DJ's agents and mon and Tues too.



JS- they are meeting again today wishes they were closer together. They hope they can get something done and have options. Great relationship with DJ, who was on building working out. Explained to DJ it will get worse before better but you know how we feel about.



PS- on SB



JS- we went to SB during bye week, were not close then. Closer now but we have work to do. Talking still and have until 03/15.



JS- talked about both SB and DJ being better this year, improved areas to help like OL.



PS- what is your take on this draft knowing all the FA stuff you have been doing.



JS- on draft, pretty deep draft. If position matches need that is great but if not we take a really good player period. We are 13 months into this rebuild and we are in a good position to get quality players.