Joe Schoen on GMFB

jvm52106 : 3/2/2023 7:50 am
Ps- did you see DJ's agent change coming?

JS- DJ asked for time after the season for his agent change and they met yesterday with DJ's agents and mon and Tues too.

JS- they are meeting again today wishes they were closer together. They hope they can get something done and have options. Great relationship with DJ, who was on building working out. Explained to DJ it will get worse before better but you know how we feel about.

PS- on SB

JS- we went to SB during bye week, were not close then. Closer now but we have work to do. Talking still and have until 03/15.

JS- talked about both SB and DJ being better this year, improved areas to help like OL.

PS- what is your take on this draft knowing all the FA stuff you have been doing.

JS- on draft, pretty deep draft. If position matches need that is great but if not we take a really good player period. We are 13 months into this rebuild and we are in a good position to get quality players.
I was trying to get it all down as he was speaking  
jvm52106 : 3/2/2023 8:03 am : link
so let me recap a bit better.

Joe Schoen talked about the situation with Daniel Jones. Explained to DJ that this is your first time through FA, and sometimes things will see rough or difficult but that is just the process. Daniel knows how we feel about him, Dbas feels about him so we are confident we can get there. We do have options though but right now we are hopeful to get a deal done. Again, he reiterated that we have a number in mind, they have a number in mind and we hope to get to a common ground and get a deal done.

Peter Schrager on SB.

Joe Schoen- we tried to get a deal done with SB over the bye week but we were not close at all. We have had talks since and we are closer now but still have work to do. We have until 03/15 to get something done (notice that he didn't say 03/7 the tag deadline) there and we are hopeful we can. Went on to speak about SB being a #2 pick and you have seen his talent but then kind of ended up talking about DJ and his improvement and part of that being their focus on the O-LIne.

My Opinion or take on this interview:

DJ is the first priority. They seemed pretty geared to wanting both back but that only happens if DJ signs and SB gets signed or tagged. If DJ gets tagged then SB is most likely gone and that is where I think the "easier to build the roster with DJ signing" comment came from. That is directly pointed at DJ needs to sign for them to bring SB back. Cap wise anyway.
One thing is for sure, Joe Schoen is far  
jvm52106 : 3/2/2023 8:10 am : link
more interesting to listen to than Ryan Poles who was on a segment before him. Bias opinion aside, Poles just sounded so blah.

That confirms the “no negotiations” report  
UConn4523 : 3/2/2023 8:19 am : link
from earlier in the week
This is the most positive news on getting DJ back  
AG5686 : 3/2/2023 8:24 am : link
Basically he says...because the agents changed,they just began negotiations....also the tag will be used on DJ no matter what.They have 4 days or so....enough time, if DJ wants to get it done-if not he fully understands he will be franchised.
Schoen gets an A+ for PR so far!!!!
Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll will ultimately be judged  
arniefez : 3/2/2023 8:25 am : link
by their won/loss record with NYG. So far, so good and both are a big breath of fresh air when it comes to communicating with the fan base.
One thing that was interesting  
jvm52106 : 3/2/2023 8:28 am : link
was his point about talking to DJ about the process. Reassuring him that this is a business piece and that DJ knows how the Giants, JS and Dabs's staff feels about him.

$$$ is money and always will be but I think no matter the Giants decided DJ is the guy that we retain regardless of the how we have to do it. They prefer a cap friendly deal to allow them to get SB back (if they can) and add other pieces but if they have to tag DJ, then they most likely let SB leave (can't pay both big $$$'s in a single season).
My take on “easier to build a roster”  
Pepe LePugh : 3/2/2023 8:30 am : link
Simply means tag costs more against cap than year 1 of multi year. Therefore less money for FA. Also long term deal gives a more stable planning base.
the NFL  
Steve in Greenwich : 3/2/2023 8:33 am : link
is a strike while the iron is hot league. Saquon at the bye was looking like a different player than the Saquon at the end of the year. Saquon at the bye was looking to reset the RB market, letting the rest of the season play out and that tune changed.
RE: My take on “easier to build a roster”  
jvm52106 : 3/2/2023 8:48 am : link
In comment 16048556 Pepe LePugh said:
Quote:
Simply means tag costs more against cap than year 1 of multi year. Therefore less money for FA. Also long term deal gives a more stable planning base.


Not exactly. That is too simplistic as we can easily "move" money if we want. The Giants aren't tagging Jones and then signing a RB to a huge deal, not cost efficient.
RE: the NFL  
Big Blue '56 : 3/2/2023 8:49 am : link
In comment 16048558 Steve in Greenwich said:
Quote:
is a strike while the iron is hot league. Saquon at the bye was looking like a different player than the Saquon at the end of the year. Saquon at the bye was looking to reset the RB market, letting the rest of the season play out and that tune changed.


Saquon didn’t have shoulder issues in the beginning. Not an excuse, just a fact
JVM  
AG5686 : 3/2/2023 8:51 am : link
In comment 16048568 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 16048556 Pepe LePugh said:


Quote:


Simply means tag costs more against cap than year 1 of multi year. Therefore less money for FA. Also long term deal gives a more stable planning base.



Not exactly. That is too simplistic as we can easily "move" money if we want. The Giants aren't tagging Jones and then signing a RB to a huge deal, not cost efficient.

doesnt a franchise deal cost more against the salary cap,than year 1 of a longer term deal?
RE: RE: My take on “easier to build a roster”  
Pepe LePugh : 3/2/2023 9:18 am : link
In comment 16048568 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 16048556 Pepe LePugh said:


Quote:


Simply means tag costs more against cap than year 1 of multi year. Therefore less money for FA. Also long term deal gives a more stable planning base.



Not exactly. That is too simplistic as we can easily "move" money if we want. The Giants aren't tagging Jones and then signing a RB to a huge deal, not cost efficient.

Disagree. I think SB contract is one element of the reference, but also applies to having cap space for other FA, such as upgrading OL.
Puts some pressure on the Jones camp  
stoneman : 3/2/2023 9:39 am : link
basically says if they don't come to a deal, then his buddy SB will probably not be retained - unless SB comes down on his demands. Interesting dilemma with respect to the single tag limit with 2 marquis FAs.
I  
AcidTest : 3/2/2023 9:53 am : link
don't think they'll reach a long-term deal with Jones by March 7 or March 15, especially since there is apparently still a lot of distance between the two sides and they just started negotiating. That means Barkley is likely gone, again especially since there is a lot of distance between him and the Giants about a long-term contract.
RE: RE: the NFL  
NYG123 : 3/2/2023 9:57 am : link
In comment 16048569 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16048558 Steve in Greenwich said:


Quote:


is a strike while the iron is hot league. Saquon at the bye was looking like a different player than the Saquon at the end of the year. Saquon at the bye was looking to reset the RB market, letting the rest of the season play out and that tune changed.



Saquon didn’t have shoulder issues in the beginning. Not an excuse, just a fact


Part of the problem. Saquon is always dealing with an injury. Can’t pay him big bucks.
Thanks JVM  
Rjanyg : 3/2/2023 10:14 am : link
This is the scenario many have been thinking.

I am so impressed with JS. They guy is so likable and he is a straight shooter.

Lets hope DJ signs and they can at least tag Barkley. This is the best way to build on last year.

I'd like to add that with a good draft and a couple of smart free agent signings, the gap between NYG, Philly and Dallas could be narrowed.
RE: Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll will ultimately be judged  
Thegratefulhead : 3/2/2023 10:15 am : link
In comment 16048551 arniefez said:
Quote:
by their won/loss record with NYG. So far, so good and both are a big breath of fresh air when it comes to communicating with the fan base.
no other measure matters at all.
Lying season right?  
Thegratefulhead : 3/2/2023 10:16 am : link
But, do you have any doubts about how Schoen and Daboll feel about Jones. They don't like him, they love him, he is their guy. Obvious
RE: I  
stoneman : 3/2/2023 10:18 am : link
In comment 16048628 AcidTest said:
Quote:
don't think they'll reach a long-term deal with Jones by March 7 or March 15, especially since there is apparently still a lot of distance between the two sides and they just started negotiating. That means Barkley is likely gone, again especially since there is a lot of distance between him and the Giants about a long-term contract.


Yea, but many times things are always worked out at the last second - we have seen this before. Someone or both parties finally cave as time runs out. We'll see.
RE: JVM  
jvm52106 : 3/2/2023 10:28 am : link
In comment 16048572 AG5686 said:
Quote:
In comment 16048568 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


In comment 16048556 Pepe LePugh said:


Quote:


Simply means tag costs more against cap than year 1 of multi year. Therefore less money for FA. Also long term deal gives a more stable planning base.



Not exactly. That is too simplistic as we can easily "move" money if we want. The Giants aren't tagging Jones and then signing a RB to a huge deal, not cost efficient.


doesnt a franchise deal cost more against the salary cap,than year 1 of a longer term deal?


The franchise deal cost the entire amount in said year, so yes. That is the point that Schoen makes about roster building, they won't be able to offer SB money he wants, regardless of cap adjustment with DJ on a 1 year deal.
This is why people  
Dave on the UWS : 3/2/2023 10:32 am : link
HAVE to listen to the guys running the show. Even if they have to tag DJ, they will continue to work towards a long term deal. The tag affects Barkley.
Schoen has a plan, he’s going to stick to it, and move forward accordingly.
They believe Jones can win them a Super Bowl, he’s the guy.
Mike Garafolo adds some commentary via Twitter  
Tom in NY : 3/2/2023 10:42 am : link
"Both sides plugging away. Starting to pick up some more confident vibes it’s moving in the right direction between the #Giants and Daniel Jones. Still work that needs to be done. Five days to get it done ahead of the tag deadline."


Garafolo Twitter comment - ( New Window )
From a recent article  
CornerStone246+17 : 3/2/2023 10:48 am : link
Don't know of shared before but here is a key part of it....

NY Giants GM Joe Schoen has ‘no doubt’ Daniel Jones will be his starter in 2023

“Perhaps the Giants and Jones’ camp can come closer to finding common ground on a multiyear contract, an outcome both sides want,” Schwartz wrote. “The Giants have until March 7 to either get a deal done or else put the franchise tag of $32.4 million on Jones to keep him off the open market. The Giants want the average-per-year for Jones to come in around $35 million but it is believed Jones’ camp wants at least $40 million per year.”
This is where things will really start to get interesting for the Giants. If they’re eyeing $35 million, and Jones and his camp want at least $40 million, then the negotiations are going to have to take its next step within the next few days. Would Jones settle for $38 million a year, $3 more million than what the Giants are hoping for?

-This might give is some clarity to how close they are. It does feel like his contract is going to fall somewhere between thay 36-38 range. I don't think they are super far off from one another. My guess is we work out the deal and he is not tagged opening up our ability to be more aggressive this offseason.





Desired Salary revealed? - ( New Window )
RE: Mike Garafolo adds some commentary via Twitter  
jvm52106 : 3/2/2023 10:50 am : link
In comment 16048712 Tom in NY said:
Quote:
"Both sides plugging away. Starting to pick up some more confident vibes it’s moving in the right direction between the #Giants and Daniel Jones. Still work that needs to be done. Five days to get it done ahead of the tag deadline."
Garafolo Twitter comment - ( New Window )


I like this and I think the Giants have decided that they can win with DJ. Now to get more play makers on Offense and Def Backfield.
I think  
Sammo85 : 3/2/2023 10:56 am : link
the balance is tilting ever more likelier that Saquon goes to FA and gets some offers to come back to Giants to give their final one. Feeling 60/40 he is not coming back.
Schoen Hinted Link Between DJ Deal and Retaining Saquon  
clatterbuck : 3/2/2023 11:02 am : link
at his press conf. If they have to use tag on Jones, I very much doubt they will want to devote a chunk of remaining cap on Saquon. Implied in the DJ tag"not the best for him, not the best for the team" message Schoen is delivering. I think they'll get something done.
Most deals of this type  
Dave on the UWS : 3/2/2023 11:06 am : link
are done at the 11th hour. Look for Monday IF they can reach a deal.
I am not at all optimistic team Jones is going to capitulate  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 3/2/2023 11:06 am : link
to a deal before the deadline. Giants will have to tag him.
so the Jones wants 45M thing  
Dr. D : 3/2/2023 11:09 am : link
was BS or purely speculation, it appears.

The idea that Jones switched agents bc CAA was asking for too little or too much, also appears to be BS.

It pays not to get worked up by any of that crap, especially a week or 2 before the deadline.

There's plenty of time between now and next Tues for them to work out a long term deal and 38M is about what many of us have been thinking. And that could look like a bargain in a yr or so.
jvm  
Dr. D : 3/2/2023 11:09 am : link
thanks for the thread btw.
RE: so the Jones wants 45M thing  
AG5686 : 3/2/2023 11:15 am : link
In comment 16048751 Dr. D said:
Quote:
was BS or purely speculation, it appears.

The idea that Jones switched agents bc CAA was asking for too little or too much, also appears to be BS.

It pays not to get worked up by any of that crap, especially a week or 2 before the deadline.

There's plenty of time between now and next Tues for them to work out a long term deal and 38M is about what many of us have been thinking. And that could look like a bargain in a yr or so.

It seems to be bs...they didnt even begin talks until Monday....
Clearly Schoen has listened  
Spiciest Memelord : 3/2/2023 11:21 am : link
to our panicked meltdowns on bbi about Darnold as our starting QB and moving on with signing Jones. Still sus he did leave some wriggle room for not signing Jones in his earlier statement.
RE: I am not at all optimistic team Jones is going to capitulate  
Spiciest Memelord : 3/2/2023 11:24 am : link
In comment 16048745 Rich_Houston_1971 said:
Quote:
to a deal before the deadline. Giants will have to tag him.



I assume other teams are allowed to contact Jones by now? Could be promised a big contract somewhere else...
RE: RE: I am not at all optimistic team Jones is going to capitulate  
section125 : 3/2/2023 11:30 am : link
In comment 16048773 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
In comment 16048745 Rich_Houston_1971 said:


Quote:


to a deal before the deadline. Giants will have to tag him.




I assume other teams are allowed to contact Jones by now? Could be promised a big contract somewhere else...


No can do. HAve to wait until 3 days before FA starts, IIRC, or you are tampering....
Crunch Time  
Spider43 : 3/2/2023 11:33 am : link
Tag, you're it?

Joey Feeling Crunch Time Creeping Up - ( New Window )
I know Jones has reached out to Eli before  
BSIMatt : 3/2/2023 11:38 am : link
To talk about different things.

I think this is one of those things it might be helpful to discuss with Eli. Not from an advice standpoint so much as hearing from someone he respects greatly about what this process was like when he went through it.
video  
gidiefor : Mod : 3/2/2023 11:54 am : link
...
Link - ( New Window )
another portion of video  
gidiefor : Mod : 3/2/2023 11:56 am : link
...
Link - ( New Window )
RE: I  
ColHowPepper : 3/2/2023 12:28 pm : link
In comment 16048628 AcidTest said:
Quote:
don't think they'll reach a long-term deal with Jones by March 7 or March 15, especially since there is apparently still a lot of distance between the two sides and they just started negotiating. That means Barkley is likely gone, again especially since there is a lot of distance between him and the Giants about a long-term contract.
I don't think that's necessarily the case. Correct me if I'm wrong, but JS can tag DJ and continue to negotiate for a multi-year deal, and would keep SB in the loop by negotiating with him on parallel track. Yes, it'll be a tightrope for both, but the dates are not drop dead finality.
It’d be nice if “team players”  
exiled : 3/2/2023 12:40 pm : link
extended that team mentality to their contracts. If one guy is demanding 20 percent of the cap, where does that leave your teammates?

The longer I watch football, the clearer it is that even the best QBs are only as good as the team around them.
RE: RE: RE: I am not at all optimistic team Jones is going to capitulate  
HomerJones45 : 3/2/2023 12:45 pm : link
In comment 16048781 section125 said:
Quote:
I assume other teams are allowed to contact Jones by now? Could be promised a big contract somewhere else...

No can do. HAve to wait until 3 days before FA starts, IIRC, or you are tampering....
If you don't think there general discussions between attorneys and/or agents, you are naive. There are no terms discussed but that doesn't mean a team attorney can't talk to a player's attorney or agent and express some interest if "things don't work out."
Putting pressure on Jones  
Giant John : 3/2/2023 12:49 pm : link
By implying SB will be gone if Giants tag DJ. This will not make DJ look good with Giant fans or with SB either. Should be interesting. Should be pretty easy. DJ want 40 per Giants want 35. Compromise at 37.5 and go home.
RE: Puts some pressure on the Jones camp  
JoeSchoens11 : 3/2/2023 12:49 pm : link
In comment 16048606 stoneman said:
Quote:
basically says if they don't come to a deal, then his buddy SB will probably not be retained - unless SB comes down on his demands. Interesting dilemma with respect to the single tag limit with 2 marquis FAs.
Could this work in reverse? If SB doesn’t want to be tagged but DJ agrees to an abbreviated negotiation allowing for the tag, it may be considered a crappy thing to do to his buddy.
RE: Putting pressure on Jones  
Ron Johnson : 3/2/2023 1:05 pm : link
In comment 16048865 Giant John said:
Quote:
By implying SB will be gone if Giants tag DJ. This will not make DJ look good with Giant fans or with SB either. Should be interesting. Should be pretty easy. DJ want 40 per Giants want 35. Compromise at 37.5 and go home.


He might look worse to SB if he signs causing SB to get the tag.
I still think the $35m vs $40m+ is all about contract length.  
Mike in ramapo college : 3/2/2023 1:13 pm : link
No reason, in my opinion, to get worked up about.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I am not at all optimistic team Jones is going to capitulate  
Blue21 : 3/2/2023 1:21 pm : link
In comment 16048859 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
In comment 16048781 section125 said:


Quote:


I assume other teams are allowed to contact Jones by now? Could be promised a big contract somewhere else...

No can do. HAve to wait until 3 days before FA starts, IIRC, or you are tampering....

If you don't think there general discussions between attorneys and/or agents, you are naive. There are no terms discussed but that doesn't mean a team attorney can't talk to a player's attorney or agent and express some interest if "things don't work out."
I agree. There's a lot of wink wink nod nods I m sure that goes on. Even JS in his presser talked about "what I m hearing" implies back door leaks and conversations that the public would never hear about even the press. These people know who they can trust.
I do enjoy Schoen's interviews.  
j_rud : 3/2/2023 1:27 pm : link
And he says a lot there. It's cordial, it's supportive of the player, but read between the lines: He's getting tagged if they can't come to terms, and if he likes having that all pro RB behind him he needs to consider that in his calculations.
RE: video  
FranknWeezer : 3/2/2023 1:30 pm : link
In comment 16048813 gidiefor said:
Quote:
... Link - ( New Window )


Giddy, thanks for posting.

Was good to hear DJ is back in the building working out.
RE: RE: the NFL  
ElitoCanton : 3/2/2023 1:38 pm : link
He always has some injury and that is a big reason that it wouldn't be smart to give him a big contract. Just move on and draft a running back. Keep investing in the OL.


In comment 16048569 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16048558 Steve in Greenwich said:


Quote:


is a strike while the iron is hot league. Saquon at the bye was looking like a different player than the Saquon at the end of the year. Saquon at the bye was looking to reset the RB market, letting the rest of the season play out and that tune changed.



Saquon didn’t have shoulder issues in the beginning. Not an excuse, just a fact
I like how everybody here  
Dave on the UWS : 3/2/2023 1:41 pm : link
takes what the GM SAYS and then interject their own opinions on it. Once they get to a dollar figure, then they have to agree on language, years, bonus, guarantees and general structure. Whether they can get all that done by next Tue is a GOOD question.
Jones has enough on his plate worrying about his own contract  
BlackLight : 3/2/2023 1:46 pm : link
without trying to calculate whether the net result of signing a deal will make Saquon mad at him.
RE: Jones has enough on his plate worrying about his own contract  
exiled : 3/2/2023 3:27 pm : link
Quote:
without trying to calculate whether the net result of signing a deal will make Saquon mad at him.

I disagree. Saquon’s presence on the field significantly affects DJ’s game. I’d imagine—I’d hope—that he’s wants Saquon back.
RE: RE: Jones has enough on his plate worrying about his own contract  
section125 : 3/2/2023 3:32 pm : link
In comment 16049022 exiled said:
Quote:


Quote:


without trying to calculate whether the net result of signing a deal will make Saquon mad at him.


I disagree. Saquon’s presence on the field significantly affects DJ’s game. I’d imagine—I’d hope—that he’s wants Saquon back.


Not the point. Jones is taking care of Jones. He is not really concerned with Saquon's contract and it is highly doubtful he is negotiating with Saquon's interest in mind. Yes, he would like him back. No he is not giving up money to do so.
RE: RE: JVM  
Carson53 : 3/2/2023 3:35 pm : link
In comment 16048685 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 16048572 AG5686 said:


Quote:


In comment 16048568 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


In comment 16048556 Pepe LePugh said:


Quote:


Simply means tag costs more against cap than year 1 of multi year. Therefore less money for FA. Also long term deal gives a more stable planning base.



Not exactly. That is too simplistic as we can easily "move" money if we want. The Giants aren't tagging Jones and then signing a RB to a huge deal, not cost efficient.


doesnt a franchise deal cost more against the salary cap,than year 1 of a longer term deal?



The franchise deal cost the entire amount in said year, so yes. That is the point that Schoen makes about roster building, they won't be able to offer SB money he wants, regardless of cap adjustment with DJ on a 1 year deal.
.

On top of that, they won't have much money for other free agents as well. If they get a deal done with Barkley after a
franchise tag on Jones, not very much left in the kitty so to speak. (I am even including the 6.9 mill cap savings on the wasted signing of Golladay in this).
RE: RE: RE: Jones has enough on his plate worrying about his own contract  
exiled : 3/2/2023 3:42 pm : link
Quote:
Jones is taking care of Jones. He is not really concerned with Saquon's contract and it is highly doubtful he is negotiating with Saquon's interest in mind. Yes, he would like him back. No he is not giving up money to do so.
Well, his agents won’t. But he should. We all know at least one QB (much better than Jones) who decided that playing on a winning team is worth the compromise.
RE: I like how everybody here  
Jim in Tampa : 3/2/2023 3:51 pm : link
In comment 16048923 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
takes what the GM SAYS and then interject their own opinions on it. Once they get to a dollar figure, then they have to agree on language, years, bonus, guarantees and general structure. Whether they can get all that done by next Tue is a GOOD question.

You say that people take what the GM says and inject their own opinions? Are you including yourself in that group? Because I noticed earlier in this thread you said..."They believe Jones can win them a Super Bowl, he’s the guy."
RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones has enough on his plate worrying about his own contract  
BlackLight : 3/2/2023 3:56 pm : link
In comment 16049033 exiled said:
Quote:


Quote:


Jones is taking care of Jones. He is not really concerned with Saquon's contract and it is highly doubtful he is negotiating with Saquon's interest in mind. Yes, he would like him back. No he is not giving up money to do so.

Well, his agents won’t. But he should. We all know at least one QB (much better than Jones) who decided that playing on a winning team is worth the compromise.


He's only going to give up money if he's forced too. He knows the Giants will tag him if they don't come to an agreement, and tagging him very likely means saying bye-bye to Barkley.

My prediction is that a long-term deal gets done either Monday or Tuesday before the deadline. At which point, Barkley gets tagged. And at some point, I expect him to bring his ask more in line with what the Giants are offering him.

But as for Jones, there's no reason not to drag this out until the 11th hour. I doubt it will happen, but what if Schoen comes back on Tuesday morning with a sweetener - an extra half-million or $750k per year just to get things over the finish line? For Jones, that's real money he'd be leaving on the table just for not using all the time he had available to negotiate.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones has enough on his plate worrying about his own contract  
Jim in Tampa : 3/2/2023 4:05 pm : link
In comment 16049051 BlackLight said:
Quote:
In comment 16049033 exiled said:


Quote:




Quote:


Jones is taking care of Jones. He is not really concerned with Saquon's contract and it is highly doubtful he is negotiating with Saquon's interest in mind. Yes, he would like him back. No he is not giving up money to do so.

Well, his agents won’t. But he should. We all know at least one QB (much better than Jones) who decided that playing on a winning team is worth the compromise.



He's only going to give up money if he's forced too. He knows the Giants will tag him if they don't come to an agreement, and tagging him very likely means saying bye-bye to Barkley.

My prediction is that a long-term deal gets done either Monday or Tuesday before the deadline. At which point, Barkley gets tagged. And at some point, I expect him to bring his ask more in line with what the Giants are offering him.

But as for Jones, there's no reason not to drag this out until the 11th hour. I doubt it will happen, but what if Schoen comes back on Tuesday morning with a sweetener - an extra half-million or $750k per year just to get things over the finish line? For Jones, that's real money he'd be leaving on the table just for not using all the time he had available to negotiate.

I mostly agree with the bold text above.

I think that JS will use the threat of a tag to get DJ to sign a deal for $38M AAV. Which then allows the Giants to use the same tag threat on Barkley for deal of $13M AAV, with incentives that could bring it to $13.5M.
Here's my question  
BlackLight : 3/2/2023 4:12 pm : link
is Julian Love's deal anticipated to be pretty simple to negotiate? Or are we just assuming the Giants will let him walk?
RE: RE: Jones has enough on his plate worrying about his own contract  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/2/2023 4:15 pm : link
In comment 16049022 exiled said:
Quote:


Quote:


without trying to calculate whether the net result of signing a deal will make Saquon mad at him.


I disagree. Saquon’s presence on the field significantly affects DJ’s game. I’d imagine—I’d hope—that he’s wants Saquon back.


I'm sure he'd like him back. There are not many players that take less so someone else can get paid. When did Eli ever take a discount to help the team?

Anyone remember that? Not that he should have. It's never the player's job to worry about that.

RE: Here's my question  
ZogZerg : 3/2/2023 4:19 pm : link
In comment 16049068 BlackLight said:
Quote:
is Julian Love's deal anticipated to be pretty simple to negotiate? Or are we just assuming the Giants will let him walk?


Giants want him, but I'm sure Love will test Free Agency to see what he can get. He'll probably get more then the Giants will pay.
RE: RE: Here's my question  
BlackLight : 3/2/2023 4:21 pm : link
In comment 16049088 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
In comment 16049068 BlackLight said:


Quote:


is Julian Love's deal anticipated to be pretty simple to negotiate? Or are we just assuming the Giants will let him walk?



Giants want him, but I'm sure Love will test Free Agency to see what he can get. He'll probably get more then the Giants will pay.


If Jones and Barkley sign contracts, is tagging Love for $14m a serious option? Or just crazy?
RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones has enough on his plate worrying about his own contract  
section125 : 3/2/2023 4:30 pm : link
In comment 16049033 exiled said:
Quote:


Quote:


Jones is taking care of Jones. He is not really concerned with Saquon's contract and it is highly doubtful he is negotiating with Saquon's interest in mind. Yes, he would like him back. No he is not giving up money to do so.

Well, his agents won’t. But he should. We all know at least one QB (much better than Jones) who decided that playing on a winning team is worth the compromise.


Yes and he had a side deal to make up for it. It also helps when your wife makes 3xs what you make....
RE: RE: RE: Here's my question  
section125 : 3/2/2023 4:31 pm : link
In comment 16049089 BlackLight said:
Quote:
In comment 16049088 ZogZerg said:


Quote:


In comment 16049068 BlackLight said:


Quote:


is Julian Love's deal anticipated to be pretty simple to negotiate? Or are we just assuming the Giants will let him walk?



Giants want him, but I'm sure Love will test Free Agency to see what he can get. He'll probably get more then the Giants will pay.



If Jones and Barkley sign contracts, is tagging Love for $14m a serious option? Or just crazy?


Love is not getting $14 mill from anyone.
RE: RE: RE: Here's my question  
Sammo85 : 3/2/2023 5:05 pm : link
In comment 16049089 BlackLight said:
Quote:
In comment 16049088 ZogZerg said:


Quote:


In comment 16049068 BlackLight said:


Quote:


is Julian Love's deal anticipated to be pretty simple to negotiate? Or are we just assuming the Giants will let him walk?



Giants want him, but I'm sure Love will test Free Agency to see what he can get. He'll probably get more then the Giants will pay.



If Jones and Barkley sign contracts, is tagging Love for $14m a serious option? Or just crazy?


Sorry but yes that is crazy for a decent S that is really part of a platoon/rotating secondary, not a dominant force in either run or pass.
RE: RE: RE: Jones has enough on his plate worrying about his own contract  
ThisIsMyBBIname : 3/2/2023 5:11 pm : link
In comment 16049078 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 16049022 exiled said:


Quote:




Quote:


without trying to calculate whether the net result of signing a deal will make Saquon mad at him.


I disagree. Saquon’s presence on the field significantly affects DJ’s game. I’d imagine—I’d hope—that he’s wants Saquon back.



I'm sure he'd like him back. There are not many players that take less so someone else can get paid. When did Eli ever take a discount to help the team?

Anyone remember that? Not that he should have. It's never the player's job to worry about that.


To be fair, by the time Eli's second deal was up for discussion, his resume was looking a bit shinier than Danny's at this point. Different circumstances around them for sure, but I believe its also been shown that Eli's cap number was never as much of a percentage of the cap as Jones' could be if he gets anywhere near what he appears to be asking for.

Again, all sorts of different circumstances, rookie contracts being different during Eli's early seasons, Eli coming off a Super Bowl win and then an 11-5 year that could've been really special until the Plax-fiasco when he signed his first mega extension. Quarterback salaries exploding during Jones' era leading to his salary feeling inflated due to just how the market is.

But I'm really sick and tired of seeing our 2x Super Bowl MVP constantly taking strays in order to defend a guy who hasn't won anything with us yet. Hopefully he does, but can we please stop kicking Eli to make everyone feel better about situations regarding Jones on and off the field?
About Saquon  
Ben in Tampa : 3/2/2023 5:36 pm : link
I think the only way the Giants get a multi year deal done is with the threat of the tag. A 3 year $36million deal is a no brainer versus playing on the tag as a RB.

But no threat of the tag, and he’s probably willing to hit the market.
If I remember correctly...  
Milton : 3/2/2023 8:42 pm : link
Brandon Jacobs was tagged, but ultimately signed a multi-year deal before the start of free agency. I think that is the likelihood with Jones.
RE: Puts some pressure on the Jones camp  
KJBBQ : 3/3/2023 10:56 am : link
In comment 16048606 stoneman said:
Quote:
basically says if they don't come to a deal, then his buddy SB will probably not be retained - unless SB comes down on his demands. Interesting dilemma with respect to the single tag limit with 2 marquis FAs.


Jones could also be slow playing negotiating so they have to tag him. Letting his buddy hit the open market and get a long term deal.
