Joe Schoen on GMFB

Ps- did you see DJ's agent change coming?
JS- DJ asked for time after the season for his agent change and they met yesterday with DJ's agents and mon and Tues too.
JS- they are meeting again today wishes they were closer together. They hope they can get something done and have options. Great relationship with DJ, who was on building working out. Explained to DJ it will get worse before better but you know how we feel about.
PS- on SB
JS- we went to SB during bye week, were not close then. Closer now but we have work to do. Talking still and have until 03/15.
JS- talked about both SB and DJ being better this year, improved areas to help like OL.
PS- what is your take on this draft knowing all the FA stuff you have been doing.
JS- on draft, pretty deep draft. If position matches need that is great but if not we take a really good player period. We are 13 months into this rebuild and we are in a good position to get quality players.
Joe Schoen talked about the situation with Daniel Jones. Explained to DJ that this is your first time through FA, and sometimes things will see rough or difficult but that is just the process. Daniel knows how we feel about him, Dbas feels about him so we are confident we can get there. We do have options though but right now we are hopeful to get a deal done. Again, he reiterated that we have a number in mind, they have a number in mind and we hope to get to a common ground and get a deal done.
Peter Schrager on SB.
Joe Schoen- we tried to get a deal done with SB over the bye week but we were not close at all. We have had talks since and we are closer now but still have work to do. We have until 03/15 to get something done (notice that he didn't say 03/7 the tag deadline) there and we are hopeful we can. Went on to speak about SB being a #2 pick and you have seen his talent but then kind of ended up talking about DJ and his improvement and part of that being their focus on the O-LIne.
My Opinion or take on this interview:
DJ is the first priority. They seemed pretty geared to wanting both back but that only happens if DJ signs and SB gets signed or tagged. If DJ gets tagged then SB is most likely gone and that is where I think the "easier to build the roster with DJ signing" comment came from. That is directly pointed at DJ needs to sign for them to bring SB back. Cap wise anyway.
Schoen gets an A+ for PR so far!!!!
$$$ is money and always will be but I think no matter the Giants decided DJ is the guy that we retain regardless of the how we have to do it. They prefer a cap friendly deal to allow them to get SB back (if they can) and add other pieces but if they have to tag DJ, then they most likely let SB leave (can't pay both big $$$'s in a single season).
Saquon didn’t have shoulder issues in the beginning. Not an excuse, just a fact
Quote:
Simply means tag costs more against cap than year 1 of multi year. Therefore less money for FA. Also long term deal gives a more stable planning base.
doesnt a franchise deal cost more against the salary cap,than year 1 of a longer term deal?
Simply means tag costs more against cap than year 1 of multi year. Therefore less money for FA. Also long term deal gives a more stable planning base.
Disagree. I think SB contract is one element of the reference, but also applies to having cap space for other FA, such as upgrading OL.
is a strike while the iron is hot league. Saquon at the bye was looking like a different player than the Saquon at the end of the year. Saquon at the bye was looking to reset the RB market, letting the rest of the season play out and that tune changed.
Saquon didn’t have shoulder issues in the beginning. Not an excuse, just a fact
Part of the problem. Saquon is always dealing with an injury. Can’t pay him big bucks.
I am so impressed with JS. They guy is so likable and he is a straight shooter.
Lets hope DJ signs and they can at least tag Barkley. This is the best way to build on last year.
I'd like to add that with a good draft and a couple of smart free agent signings, the gap between NYG, Philly and Dallas could be narrowed.
Yea, but many times things are always worked out at the last second - we have seen this before. Someone or both parties finally cave as time runs out. We'll see.
In comment 16048556 Pepe LePugh said:
Simply means tag costs more against cap than year 1 of multi year. Therefore less money for FA. Also long term deal gives a more stable planning base.
Not exactly. That is too simplistic as we can easily "move" money if we want. The Giants aren't tagging Jones and then signing a RB to a huge deal, not cost efficient.
doesnt a franchise deal cost more against the salary cap,than year 1 of a longer term deal?
The franchise deal cost the entire amount in said year, so yes. That is the point that Schoen makes about roster building, they won't be able to offer SB money he wants, regardless of cap adjustment with DJ on a 1 year deal.
Schoen has a plan, he’s going to stick to it, and move forward accordingly.
They believe Jones can win them a Super Bowl, he’s the guy.
Garafolo Twitter comment - ( New Window )
NY Giants GM Joe Schoen has ‘no doubt’ Daniel Jones will be his starter in 2023
“Perhaps the Giants and Jones’ camp can come closer to finding common ground on a multiyear contract, an outcome both sides want,” Schwartz wrote. “The Giants have until March 7 to either get a deal done or else put the franchise tag of $32.4 million on Jones to keep him off the open market. The Giants want the average-per-year for Jones to come in around $35 million but it is believed Jones’ camp wants at least $40 million per year.”
This is where things will really start to get interesting for the Giants. If they’re eyeing $35 million, and Jones and his camp want at least $40 million, then the negotiations are going to have to take its next step within the next few days. Would Jones settle for $38 million a year, $3 more million than what the Giants are hoping for?
-This might give is some clarity to how close they are. It does feel like his contract is going to fall somewhere between thay 36-38 range. I don't think they are super far off from one another. My guess is we work out the deal and he is not tagged opening up our ability to be more aggressive this offseason.
Desired Salary revealed? - ( New Window )
Garafolo Twitter comment - ( New Window )
I like this and I think the Giants have decided that they can win with DJ. Now to get more play makers on Offense and Def Backfield.
The idea that Jones switched agents bc CAA was asking for too little or too much, also appears to be BS.
It pays not to get worked up by any of that crap, especially a week or 2 before the deadline.
There's plenty of time between now and next Tues for them to work out a long term deal and 38M is about what many of us have been thinking. And that could look like a bargain in a yr or so.
It seems to be bs...they didnt even begin talks until Monday....
I assume other teams are allowed to contact Jones by now? Could be promised a big contract somewhere else...
to a deal before the deadline. Giants will have to tag him.
I assume other teams are allowed to contact Jones by now? Could be promised a big contract somewhere else...
No can do. HAve to wait until 3 days before FA starts, IIRC, or you are tampering....
Joey Feeling Crunch Time Creeping Up - ( New Window )
I think this is one of those things it might be helpful to discuss with Eli. Not from an advice standpoint so much as hearing from someone he respects greatly about what this process was like when he went through it.
Link - ( New Window )
Link - ( New Window )
The longer I watch football, the clearer it is that even the best QBs are only as good as the team around them.
No can do. HAve to wait until 3 days before FA starts, IIRC, or you are tampering....
He might look worse to SB if he signs causing SB to get the tag.
I assume other teams are allowed to contact Jones by now? Could be promised a big contract somewhere else...
If you don't think there general discussions between attorneys and/or agents, you are naive. There are no terms discussed but that doesn't mean a team attorney can't talk to a player's attorney or agent and express some interest if "things don't work out."
Giddy, thanks for posting.
Was good to hear DJ is back in the building working out.
is a strike while the iron is hot league. Saquon at the bye was looking like a different player than the Saquon at the end of the year. Saquon at the bye was looking to reset the RB market, letting the rest of the season play out and that tune changed.
Saquon didn’t have shoulder issues in the beginning. Not an excuse, just a fact
I disagree. Saquon’s presence on the field significantly affects DJ’s game. I’d imagine—I’d hope—that he’s wants Saquon back.
without trying to calculate whether the net result of signing a deal will make Saquon mad at him.
I disagree. Saquon’s presence on the field significantly affects DJ’s game. I’d imagine—I’d hope—that he’s wants Saquon back.
Not the point. Jones is taking care of Jones. He is not really concerned with Saquon's contract and it is highly doubtful he is negotiating with Saquon's interest in mind. Yes, he would like him back. No he is not giving up money to do so.
Simply means tag costs more against cap than year 1 of multi year. Therefore less money for FA. Also long term deal gives a more stable planning base.
Not exactly. That is too simplistic as we can easily "move" money if we want. The Giants aren't tagging Jones and then signing a RB to a huge deal, not cost efficient.
doesnt a franchise deal cost more against the salary cap,than year 1 of a longer term deal?
The franchise deal cost the entire amount in said year, so yes. That is the point that Schoen makes about roster building, they won't be able to offer SB money he wants, regardless of cap adjustment with DJ on a 1 year deal.
On top of that, they won't have much money for other free agents as well. If they get a deal done with Barkley after a
franchise tag on Jones, not very much left in the kitty so to speak. (I am even including the 6.9 mill cap savings on the wasted signing of Golladay in this).
You say that people take what the GM says and inject their own opinions? Are you including yourself in that group? Because I noticed earlier in this thread you said..."They believe Jones can win them a Super Bowl, he’s the guy."
Jones is taking care of Jones. He is not really concerned with Saquon's contract and it is highly doubtful he is negotiating with Saquon's interest in mind. Yes, he would like him back. No he is not giving up money to do so.
Well, his agents won’t. But he should. We all know at least one QB (much better than Jones) who decided that playing on a winning team is worth the compromise.
He's only going to give up money if he's forced too. He knows the Giants will tag him if they don't come to an agreement, and tagging him very likely means saying bye-bye to Barkley.
My prediction is that a long-term deal gets done either Monday or Tuesday before the deadline. At which point, Barkley gets tagged. And at some point, I expect him to bring his ask more in line with what the Giants are offering him.
But as for Jones, there's no reason not to drag this out until the 11th hour. I doubt it will happen, but what if Schoen comes back on Tuesday morning with a sweetener - an extra half-million or $750k per year just to get things over the finish line? For Jones, that's real money he'd be leaving on the table just for not using all the time he had available to negotiate.
Jones is taking care of Jones. He is not really concerned with Saquon's contract and it is highly doubtful he is negotiating with Saquon's interest in mind. Yes, he would like him back. No he is not giving up money to do so.
Well, his agents won’t. But he should. We all know at least one QB (much better than Jones) who decided that playing on a winning team is worth the compromise.
He's only going to give up money if he's forced too. He knows the Giants will tag him if they don't come to an agreement, and tagging him very likely means saying bye-bye to Barkley.
My prediction is that a long-term deal gets done either Monday or Tuesday before the deadline. At which point, Barkley gets tagged. And at some point, I expect him to bring his ask more in line with what the Giants are offering him.
But as for Jones, there's no reason not to drag this out until the 11th hour. I doubt it will happen, but what if Schoen comes back on Tuesday morning with a sweetener - an extra half-million or $750k per year just to get things over the finish line? For Jones, that's real money he'd be leaving on the table just for not using all the time he had available to negotiate.
I mostly agree with the bold text above.
I think that JS will use the threat of a tag to get DJ to sign a deal for $38M AAV. Which then allows the Giants to use the same tag threat on Barkley for deal of $13M AAV, with incentives that could bring it to $13.5M.
without trying to calculate whether the net result of signing a deal will make Saquon mad at him.
I disagree. Saquon’s presence on the field significantly affects DJ’s game. I’d imagine—I’d hope—that he’s wants Saquon back.
I'm sure he'd like him back. There are not many players that take less so someone else can get paid. When did Eli ever take a discount to help the team?
Anyone remember that? Not that he should have. It's never the player's job to worry about that.
Giants want him, but I'm sure Love will test Free Agency to see what he can get. He'll probably get more then the Giants will pay.
is Julian Love's deal anticipated to be pretty simple to negotiate? Or are we just assuming the Giants will let him walk?
Giants want him, but I'm sure Love will test Free Agency to see what he can get. He'll probably get more then the Giants will pay.
If Jones and Barkley sign contracts, is tagging Love for $14m a serious option? Or just crazy?
Jones is taking care of Jones. He is not really concerned with Saquon's contract and it is highly doubtful he is negotiating with Saquon's interest in mind. Yes, he would like him back. No he is not giving up money to do so.
Well, his agents won’t. But he should. We all know at least one QB (much better than Jones) who decided that playing on a winning team is worth the compromise.
Yes and he had a side deal to make up for it. It also helps when your wife makes 3xs what you make....
is Julian Love's deal anticipated to be pretty simple to negotiate? Or are we just assuming the Giants will let him walk?
Giants want him, but I'm sure Love will test Free Agency to see what he can get. He'll probably get more then the Giants will pay.
If Jones and Barkley sign contracts, is tagging Love for $14m a serious option? Or just crazy?
Love is not getting $14 mill from anyone.
is Julian Love's deal anticipated to be pretty simple to negotiate? Or are we just assuming the Giants will let him walk?
Giants want him, but I'm sure Love will test Free Agency to see what he can get. He'll probably get more then the Giants will pay.
If Jones and Barkley sign contracts, is tagging Love for $14m a serious option? Or just crazy?
Sorry but yes that is crazy for a decent S that is really part of a platoon/rotating secondary, not a dominant force in either run or pass.
I disagree. Saquon’s presence on the field significantly affects DJ’s game. I’d imagine—I’d hope—that he’s wants Saquon back.
I'm sure he'd like him back. There are not many players that take less so someone else can get paid. When did Eli ever take a discount to help the team?
Anyone remember that? Not that he should have. It's never the player's job to worry about that.
To be fair, by the time Eli's second deal was up for discussion, his resume was looking a bit shinier than Danny's at this point. Different circumstances around them for sure, but I believe its also been shown that Eli's cap number was never as much of a percentage of the cap as Jones' could be if he gets anywhere near what he appears to be asking for.
Again, all sorts of different circumstances, rookie contracts being different during Eli's early seasons, Eli coming off a Super Bowl win and then an 11-5 year that could've been really special until the Plax-fiasco when he signed his first mega extension. Quarterback salaries exploding during Jones' era leading to his salary feeling inflated due to just how the market is.
But I'm really sick and tired of seeing our 2x Super Bowl MVP constantly taking strays in order to defend a guy who hasn't won anything with us yet. Hopefully he does, but can we please stop kicking Eli to make everyone feel better about situations regarding Jones on and off the field?
But no threat of the tag, and he’s probably willing to hit the market.
Jones could also be slow playing negotiating so they have to tag him. Letting his buddy hit the open market and get a long term deal.