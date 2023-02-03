Jaguars franchise TE Evan Engram

In 12 games (11 starts) Daniel Bellinger had 30 catches for 268 yards and 2 TD's.
If you prorate the catches and yards to 14 games you get 35 catches for 313 yards. So for the franchise tender you are getting 1 additional catch per game and an additional 8.3 yards per game versus a 4th round rookie.
In 12 games (11 starts) Daniel Bellinger had 30 catches for 268 yards and 2 TD's.
If you prorate the catches and yards to 14 games you get 35 catches for 313 yards. So for the franchise tender you are getting 1 additional catch per game and an additional 8.3 yards per game versus a 4th round rookie.
But he is a freak athlete and matchup nightmare for DCs.....right?
In 12 games (11 starts) Daniel Bellinger had 30 catches for 268 yards and 2 TD's.
If you prorate the catches and yards to 14 games you get 35 catches for 313 yards. So for the franchise tender you are getting 1 additional catch per game and an additional 8.3 yards per game versus a 4th round rookie.
He built a nice rapport with Lawrence towards the end of the season. 12 million for 1 season isn’t a big risk.
dont think so. as of otc's last update that pick was cancelled out by glowinski but it's right on the border and depends on a bunch of factors so it could end up back (with a lower pick canceling out).
The Jags offense next season with Lawrence w/ Ettiene who is turning into a star. Plus they’ll have the returning Calvin Ridley, Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, and Evan Engram. That’s nice core of weapons for Lawrence, who is rapidly ascending into a franchise QB.
Considering their salary cap situation and Engram's production last year was inflated by a 3 game stretch against TEN, DAL, and NYJ. Over the other 14 games he had 47 catches for 429 yards and 2 TD's.
Be careful, I never know whether or not we're allowed to point out things like this. Stats inflated by a few good games may be enough to give someone $40 million per year, for instance.
(1) I would never give Jones a contract that calls for a cap hit of $40 Million unless you are talking about later years of contract that are predominantly base salary so that he is cuttable or able to be restructured;
(2) Nobody reputable buys into projecting what Daniel Jones could be based off of stats from a few games; and
(3) QB production is different than TE production. A lot more needs to go right for a QB to do well than a TE. Considering Daboll and Kafka have demonstrated that they can tailor offenses to cover up what they perceive as their weakest link, we don't know if the lack of downfield passing was a result of Jones's limitations, whether it was due to the OL, whether it was due to our WR room, or any combination of the three.
In comment 16048905 FranknWeezer said:
Quote: Just didn't work out here.///////
+1
++ Mostly because he was totally miscast as a true TE and asked to run crossing routes over the middle and other high traffic routes. For whatever reason (fear of getting mashed?) he lost concentration and had all those awful tips and drops.
Plain as day to see he was way more comfortable on route trees on the outside, on the boundary, where he made a number of good catches and runs after. Somehow two coaching staffs didn't catch on.
Same. I think one of the underrated reasons why Jones had such a good year in 2022 was because Engram wasn't on the field lol but seriously, his fuck ups were costly.
One dimensional player? I didn't know he caught passes here, unless he balled out for Geno Smith.
I wanted him gone long before it was cool. I know it's the cool hip thing to do in defending substandard players around here, but yeah ... just got tired of looking at him. Something was off about his mannerisms to me.
... his 2022 stat line is 18 catches for 148 yards and 1 TD. And his three best games were nothing special either. He's a ridiculous comp for Evan Engram as a receiver, partly because he's a real tight end.
At the TE tag price, Engram is decent value. Jacksonville's offense will pose some challenges, and he's a receiver defenses have to account for. They can still negotiate a longer deal.
As with Toney (for different reasons) he was a nightmare HERE..Thrilled he’s gone..
How could anyone compare Toney to Engram? Engram played 5 seasons here and a professional throughout. He was well liked amongst his teammates. Toney was the complete opposite and was never a pro while he was here.
As with Toney (for different reasons) he was a nightmare HERE..Thrilled he’s gone..
How could anyone compare Toney to Engram? Engram played 5 seasons here and a professional throughout. He was well liked amongst his teammates. Toney was the complete opposite and was never a pro while he was here.
Good lawd! Did you READ what I wrote? I said Toney for DIFFERENT reasons..I was referring to the angst factor. Sheesh.
Yep. I don't care if these guys scam old ladies out of money in a vacuum cleaner scam. What difference does that make in my world?
You're out? Oh shit. That will show them! Go ahead and write a letter and tell the Maras you will not be attending any games too while you're at it lol
The Maras won’t care if 1 fan leaves. That doesn’t mean said fan should just not care about anything that’s important to them. I think ethics matter and would prefer the team I root for to not sign players who are shitty human beings.
He had all the tools. Just couldn't stay healthy and mental lapses = drops.
I tend to agree. Engram needed a clean slate with another team. His time here was just not a good fit. Maybe the pressure of the tri-state area impacted his performance. Whatever the case, that's just the business.
But he looks more comfortable in Jax and played much closer to his talent level. So, good for him...
Ring of Honor time for Toney... no, a large bronze statue outside of Met Life stadium.
HA. And other teams come and put their team jerseys and shirts on the sacred Toney statue.
Also, no, outside of playing football, nothing they do concerns me. I mean sure, you shouldn't steal someone's magnifying glass collection (or whatever) but other than that what on earth do you want me to do about it? I'm not their dad.
If the Giants were going to sign Joe Mixon, you can complain all you'd like about it and stop your feet. That's fine. I don't care but nothing changes. Besides I was more talking about if these players come off mean or arrogant or whatever. Their personalities do not mean anything to me.
We already had this same discussion I think and it was actually about Toney and you were telling me it doesn't matter that I think it doesn't matter about his behavior.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Schefter Tweet - ( New Window )
If you prorate the catches and yards to 14 games you get 35 catches for 313 yards. So for the franchise tender you are getting 1 additional catch per game and an additional 8.3 yards per game versus a 4th round rookie.
If you prorate the catches and yards to 14 games you get 35 catches for 313 yards. So for the franchise tender you are getting 1 additional catch per game and an additional 8.3 yards per game versus a 4th round rookie.
But he is a freak athlete and matchup nightmare for DCs.....right?
the TE tag # is 11.3m so not that big of a raise on what engram got paid last year.
If you prorate the catches and yards to 14 games you get 35 catches for 313 yards. So for the franchise tender you are getting 1 additional catch per game and an additional 8.3 yards per game versus a 4th round rookie.
He built a nice rapport with Lawrence towards the end of the season. 12 million for 1 season isn’t a big risk.
dont think so. as of otc's last update that pick was cancelled out by glowinski but it's right on the border and depends on a bunch of factors so it could end up back (with a lower pick canceling out).
Be careful, I never know whether or not we're allowed to point out things like this. Stats inflated by a few good games may be enough to give someone $40 million per year, for instance.
Quote:
Considering their salary cap situation and Engram's production last year was inflated by a 3 game stretch against TEN, DAL, and NYJ. Over the other 14 games he had 47 catches for 429 yards and 2 TD's.
Be careful, I never know whether or not we're allowed to point out things like this. Stats inflated by a few good games may be enough to give someone $40 million per year, for instance.
Except said player put up solid performances all throughout the season. Sorry that facts get in the way of your narrative...
But what does a guy like Doug Pederson know...
Quote:
Considering their salary cap situation and Engram's production last year was inflated by a 3 game stretch against TEN, DAL, and NYJ. Over the other 14 games he had 47 catches for 429 yards and 2 TD's.
Be careful, I never know whether or not we're allowed to point out things like this. Stats inflated by a few good games may be enough to give someone $40 million per year, for instance.
(1) I would never give Jones a contract that calls for a cap hit of $40 Million unless you are talking about later years of contract that are predominantly base salary so that he is cuttable or able to be restructured;
(2) Nobody reputable buys into projecting what Daniel Jones could be based off of stats from a few games; and
(3) QB production is different than TE production. A lot more needs to go right for a QB to do well than a TE. Considering Daboll and Kafka have demonstrated that they can tailor offenses to cover up what they perceive as their weakest link, we don't know if the lack of downfield passing was a result of Jones's limitations, whether it was due to the OL, whether it was due to our WR room, or any combination of the three.
No brainer move by the Jags.
Quote:
Considering their salary cap situation and Engram's production last year was inflated by a 3 game stretch against TEN, DAL, and NYJ. Over the other 14 games he had 47 catches for 429 yards and 2 TD's.
Be careful, I never know whether or not we're allowed to point out things like this. Stats inflated by a few good games may be enough to give someone $40 million per year, for instance.
YEs, by all means let's just throw out the good games and just pay athletes based on that formula. Seems totally fair and balanced.
Might as well just remove the Colts, Jags, Ravens, GB and playoff game from DJ's 22 resume too.
You guys are being ridiculous again.
That said...wow, Jags are really going to pay almost $12M for him.
Good for Evan Engram!
That said...wow, Jags are really going to pay almost $12M for him.
Good for Evan Engram!
He made 9.6 million last season. He’s getting a 2 million raise essentially.
+1
I think it's reasonable to root for the guy.
Some posters, be it here, Reddit wherever, act as if Giants held him back by scheme or QB. Neither is true. Guy is a career inconsistency.
he played well for the jags, was a weapon, and its smart of them to tag him for their young qb
Quote: Just didn't work out here.///////
+1
++ Mostly because he was totally miscast as a true TE and asked to run crossing routes over the middle and other high traffic routes. For whatever reason (fear of getting mashed?) he lost concentration and had all those awful tips and drops.
Plain as day to see he was way more comfortable on route trees on the outside, on the boundary, where he made a number of good catches and runs after. Somehow two coaching staffs didn't catch on.
He did have 4 picks in the playoff game he won.
I would say its different. You need to wire more things correctly in your brain as a QB - heck more than any other position in sports.
And Ettiene who was Lawrence's back at Clemson was injured preseason and out for the year.
Same. I think one of the underrated reasons why Jones had such a good year in 2022 was because Engram wasn't on the field lol but seriously, his fuck ups were costly.
One dimensional player? I didn't know he caught passes here, unless he balled out for Geno Smith.
I wanted him gone long before it was cool. I know it's the cool hip thing to do in defending substandard players around here, but yeah ... just got tired of looking at him. Something was off about his mannerisms to me.
I don't care if they're bad dudes. They can fart on my neighbor's dogs for all I care. I'm not hanging out and smoking weed with them.
At the TE tag price, Engram is decent value. Jacksonville's offense will pose some challenges, and he's a receiver defenses have to account for. They can still negotiate a longer deal.
How could anyone compare Toney to Engram? Engram played 5 seasons here and a professional throughout. He was well liked amongst his teammates. Toney was the complete opposite and was never a pro while he was here.
Quote:
As with Toney (for different reasons) he was a nightmare HERE..Thrilled he’s gone..
How could anyone compare Toney to Engram? Engram played 5 seasons here and a professional throughout. He was well liked amongst his teammates. Toney was the complete opposite and was never a pro while he was here.
Good lawd! Did you READ what I wrote? I said Toney for DIFFERENT reasons..I was referring to the angst factor. Sheesh.
Quote:
Yeah, good for him. EE didn't strike me as a bad dude. He just was frustrating AF & both parties needed a divorce.
I don't care if they're bad dudes. They can fart on my neighbor's dogs for all I care. I'm not hanging out and smoking weed with them.
I care about whether the Giants players present well and are solid citizens. In fact, it’s very important. The Giants hire someone like Bienemy or Gregg Williams as a head coach? I’m out.
The fact that you don’t makes you sound like you’re either in 4th grade or else someone bizarrely obsessed with some franchise winning a sports game.
You're out? Oh shit. That will show them! Go ahead and write a letter and tell the Maras you will not be attending any games too while you're at it lol
Ring of Honor time for Toney... no, a large bronze statue outside of Met Life stadium.
You're out? Oh shit. That will show them! Go ahead and write a letter and tell the Maras you will not be attending any games too while you're at it lol
The Maras won’t care if 1 fan leaves. That doesn’t mean said fan should just not care about anything that’s important to them. I think ethics matter and would prefer the team I root for to not sign players who are shitty human beings.
I tend to agree. Engram needed a clean slate with another team. His time here was just not a good fit. Maybe the pressure of the tri-state area impacted his performance. Whatever the case, that's just the business.
But he looks more comfortable in Jax and played much closer to his talent level. So, good for him...
HA. And other teams come and put their team jerseys and shirts on the sacred Toney statue.
Also, no, outside of playing football, nothing they do concerns me. I mean sure, you shouldn't steal someone's magnifying glass collection (or whatever) but other than that what on earth do you want me to do about it? I'm not their dad.
If the Giants were going to sign Joe Mixon, you can complain all you'd like about it and stop your feet. That's fine. I don't care but nothing changes. Besides I was more talking about if these players come off mean or arrogant or whatever. Their personalities do not mean anything to me.