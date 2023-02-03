for display only
Jaguars franchise TE Evan Engram

JoeyBigBlue : 3/2/2023 12:37 pm
According to Schefter

Good for him. Glad he’s getting paid for having a nice season.
JoeyBigBlue : 3/2/2023 12:38 pm : link
Schefter Tweet - ( New Window )
That is an awfully big risk  
Mike in NY : 3/2/2023 12:41 pm : link
Considering their salary cap situation and Engram's production last year was inflated by a 3 game stretch against TEN, DAL, and NYJ. Over the other 14 games he had 47 catches for 429 yards and 2 TD's.
By way of comparison  
Mike in NY : 3/2/2023 12:44 pm : link
In 12 games (11 starts) Daniel Bellinger had 30 catches for 268 yards and 2 TD's.

If you prorate the catches and yards to 14 games you get 35 catches for 313 yards. So for the franchise tender you are getting 1 additional catch per game and an additional 8.3 yards per game versus a 4th round rookie.
RE: By way of comparison  
johnnyb : 3/2/2023 12:48 pm : link
In comment 16048857 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In 12 games (11 starts) Daniel Bellinger had 30 catches for 268 yards and 2 TD's.

If you prorate the catches and yards to 14 games you get 35 catches for 313 yards. So for the franchise tender you are getting 1 additional catch per game and an additional 8.3 yards per game versus a 4th round rookie.


But he is a freak athlete and matchup nightmare for DCs.....right?
i wonder if he files a grievance  
Eric on Li : 3/2/2023 12:48 pm : link
i think pederson was quoted this year as saying they call him a TE because that's a cheaper tag than WR.

the TE tag # is 11.3m so not that big of a raise on what engram got paid last year.
Does this upgrade the Giants comp pick?  
US1 Giants : 3/2/2023 12:49 pm : link
for letting him go?
Lol  
Big Blue '56 : 3/2/2023 12:50 pm : link
RE: By way of comparison  
JoeyBigBlue : 3/2/2023 12:50 pm : link
In comment 16048857 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In 12 games (11 starts) Daniel Bellinger had 30 catches for 268 yards and 2 TD's.

If you prorate the catches and yards to 14 games you get 35 catches for 313 yards. So for the franchise tender you are getting 1 additional catch per game and an additional 8.3 yards per game versus a 4th round rookie.



He built a nice rapport with Lawrence towards the end of the season. 12 million for 1 season isn’t a big risk.
Lol  
Big Blue '56 : 3/2/2023 12:50 pm : link
RE: Does this upgrade the Giants comp pick?  
Eric on Li : 3/2/2023 12:53 pm : link
In comment 16048866 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
for letting him go?


dont think so. as of otc's last update that pick was cancelled out by glowinski but it's right on the border and depends on a bunch of factors so it could end up back (with a lower pick canceling out).
Now that everyone knows they only use him as a WR  
sb from NYT Forum : 3/2/2023 12:53 pm : link
...I'd be interested to see how he performs when CBs cover him.
I don’t know why people can’t just be happy for him  
gersh : 3/2/2023 12:54 pm : link
I know he was a frustrating player here, but by all accounts he worked hard and was a very good teammate. Good for him
RE: That is an awfully big risk  
rsjem1979 : 3/2/2023 12:55 pm : link
In comment 16048852 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
Considering their salary cap situation and Engram's production last year was inflated by a 3 game stretch against TEN, DAL, and NYJ. Over the other 14 games he had 47 catches for 429 yards and 2 TD's.


Be careful, I never know whether or not we're allowed to point out things like this. Stats inflated by a few good games may be enough to give someone $40 million per year, for instance.
Still a one dimensional player  
BillT : 3/2/2023 12:56 pm : link
Who can't block his position. So glad he's gone.
Im excited to see  
JoeyBigBlue : 3/2/2023 12:59 pm : link
The Jags offense next season with Lawrence w/ Ettiene who is turning into a star. Plus they’ll have the returning Calvin Ridley, Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, and Evan Engram. That’s nice core of weapons for Lawrence, who is rapidly ascending into a franchise QB.
Are you guys forgetting they took a while  
UConn4523 : 3/2/2023 1:01 pm : link
to wash the urban meter stink off? 3-7 before the bye then they hit their stride. This is a low risk high upside decision with not much cost since TEs are cheap.
RE: RE: That is an awfully big risk  
speedywheels : 3/2/2023 1:01 pm : link
In comment 16048877 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
In comment 16048852 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


Considering their salary cap situation and Engram's production last year was inflated by a 3 game stretch against TEN, DAL, and NYJ. Over the other 14 games he had 47 catches for 429 yards and 2 TD's.



Be careful, I never know whether or not we're allowed to point out things like this. Stats inflated by a few good games may be enough to give someone $40 million per year, for instance.


Except said player put up solid performances all throughout the season. Sorry that facts get in the way of your narrative...
he's a good player  
djm : 3/2/2023 1:02 pm : link
who was in a nearly untenable situation here.

But what does a guy like Doug Pederson know...
RE: RE: That is an awfully big risk  
Mike in NY : 3/2/2023 1:04 pm : link
In comment 16048877 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
In comment 16048852 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


Considering their salary cap situation and Engram's production last year was inflated by a 3 game stretch against TEN, DAL, and NYJ. Over the other 14 games he had 47 catches for 429 yards and 2 TD's.



Be careful, I never know whether or not we're allowed to point out things like this. Stats inflated by a few good games may be enough to give someone $40 million per year, for instance.


(1) I would never give Jones a contract that calls for a cap hit of $40 Million unless you are talking about later years of contract that are predominantly base salary so that he is cuttable or able to be restructured;

(2) Nobody reputable buys into projecting what Daniel Jones could be based off of stats from a few games; and

(3) QB production is different than TE production. A lot more needs to go right for a QB to do well than a TE. Considering Daboll and Kafka have demonstrated that they can tailor offenses to cover up what they perceive as their weakest link, we don't know if the lack of downfield passing was a result of Jones's limitations, whether it was due to the OL, whether it was due to our WR room, or any combination of the three.
I don't think  
AcesUp : 3/2/2023 1:05 pm : link
This was the outcome Engram was hoping for after 6 years in the league. I'm sure he wanted a LTD.

No brainer move by the Jags.
Do the same for Lawrence  
UConn4523 : 3/2/2023 1:06 pm : link
he was a different QB after the bye. Scoring increased, turnovers decreased. I’m pretty sure it took a while to work the bullshit out from the previous season.
Congrats to him getting paid for 2 good games  
No1MDGiantsFan : 3/2/2023 1:06 pm : link
RE: RE: That is an awfully big risk  
djm : 3/2/2023 1:08 pm : link
In comment 16048877 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
In comment 16048852 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


Considering their salary cap situation and Engram's production last year was inflated by a 3 game stretch against TEN, DAL, and NYJ. Over the other 14 games he had 47 catches for 429 yards and 2 TD's.



Be careful, I never know whether or not we're allowed to point out things like this. Stats inflated by a few good games may be enough to give someone $40 million per year, for instance.


YEs, by all means let's just throw out the good games and just pay athletes based on that formula. Seems totally fair and balanced.

Might as well just remove the Colts, Jags, Ravens, GB and playoff game from DJ's 22 resume too.
I watched a lot of Jags games down the stretch last season  
djm : 3/2/2023 1:09 pm : link
their best receiving option was Engram. HE helped them get to a win a playoff game.

You guys are being ridiculous again.
A lot of salt on this thread  
JoeyBigBlue : 3/2/2023 1:16 pm : link
He didn’t work out here (a lot his fault, a lot poor coaching), but he still spent 5 years him. We shouldn’t be shitting on the guy for hitting his stride.
I can be happy for Evan as he is a good person/teammate and  
Tom in NY : 3/2/2023 1:18 pm : link
was very professional during this time/departure with the Giants.

That said...wow, Jags are really going to pay almost $12M for him.

Good for Evan Engram!
the bigger fool theory at work  
Victor in CT : 3/2/2023 1:20 pm : link
Engram is a good kid but a bad player.
Glad for the kid. He's a good egg.  
FranknWeezer : 3/2/2023 1:22 pm : link
Just didn't work out here.
RE: I can be happy for Evan as he is a good person/teammate and  
JoeyBigBlue : 3/2/2023 1:23 pm : link
In comment 16048900 Tom in NY said:
Quote:
was very professional during this time/departure with the Giants.

That said...wow, Jags are really going to pay almost $12M for him.

Good for Evan Engram!


He made 9.6 million last season. He’s getting a 2 million raise essentially.
RE: Glad for the kid. He's a good egg.  
Optimus-NY : 3/2/2023 1:23 pm : link
In comment 16048905 FranknWeezer said:
Quote:
Just didn't work out here.


+1
Nice job Evan  
Jim in Forest Hills : 3/2/2023 1:59 pm : link
Kid will make $20M over 2 years there. Good outcome for a hardworking kid.
RE: I don’t know why people can’t just be happy for him  
Toth029 : 3/2/2023 2:19 pm : link
In comment 16048875 gersh said:
Quote:
I know he was a frustrating player here, but by all accounts he worked hard and was a very good teammate. Good for him


I think it's reasonable to root for the guy.

Some posters, be it here, Reddit wherever, act as if Giants held him back by scheme or QB. Neither is true. Guy is a career inconsistency.
I'm glad to see him doing well for himself, but  
Bill in UT : 3/2/2023 2:19 pm : link
there was never a time when I said to myself "I wish we still had Engram"
only players still on the giants  
hitdog42 : 3/2/2023 2:28 pm : link
are allowed to get the benefit of the doubt for the awful setup of 2018-2021. if you have moved on then inconsistent play was your fault.

he played well for the jags, was a weapon, and its smart of them to tag him for their young qb

RE: RE: Glad for the kid. He's a good egg.  
ColHowPepper : 3/2/2023 2:56 pm : link
In comment 16048908 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16048905 FranknWeezer said:
Quote: Just didn't work out here.///////

+1

++ Mostly because he was totally miscast as a true TE and asked to run crossing routes over the middle and other high traffic routes. For whatever reason (fear of getting mashed?) he lost concentration and had all those awful tips and drops.

Plain as day to see he was way more comfortable on route trees on the outside, on the boundary, where he made a number of good catches and runs after. Somehow two coaching staffs didn't catch on.
No more move tight ends please  
Spiciest Memelord : 3/2/2023 2:57 pm : link
Sean Payton can make it work but not Ben Mcadoo et al.
RE: Do the same for Lawrence  
Carl in CT : 3/2/2023 2:59 pm : link
In comment 16048891 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
he was a different QB after the bye. Scoring increased, turnovers decreased. I’m pretty sure it took a while to work the bullshit out from the previous season.



He did have 4 picks in the playoff game he won.
if BBI can act like it's a damn-near guarantee  
santacruzom : 3/2/2023 3:01 pm : link
that Jones is going to continue upon the improvement he showed in 2022, is it really LOL-worthy to entertain that Engram might as well?
I am not rooting for him  
djm : 3/2/2023 3:14 pm : link
as much as just saying he's not a bad football player.
RE: if BBI can act like it's a damn-near guarantee  
Spiciest Memelord : 3/2/2023 3:16 pm : link
In comment 16049002 santacruzom said:
Quote:
that Jones is going to continue upon the improvement he showed in 2022, is it really LOL-worthy to entertain that Engram might as well?


I would say its different. You need to wire more things correctly in your brain as a QB - heck more than any other position in sports.
See, nothing that a fresh start and an.....  
MOOPS : 3/2/2023 4:54 pm : link
unlimited supply of stickum can't fix.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/2/2023 6:37 pm : link
Yeah, good for him. EE didn't strike me as a bad dude. He just was frustrating AF & both parties needed a divorce.
RE: Are you guys forgetting they took a while  
KeoweeFan : 3/2/2023 8:14 pm : link
In comment 16048885 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
to wash the urban meter stink off? 3-7 before the bye then they hit their stride. This is a low risk high upside decision with not much cost since TEs are cheap.

And Ettiene who was Lawrence's back at Clemson was injured preseason and out for the year.
RE: Still a one dimensional player  
Route 9 : 3/3/2023 4:25 am : link
In comment 16048879 BillT said:
Quote:
Who can't block his position. So glad he's gone.


Same. I think one of the underrated reasons why Jones had such a good year in 2022 was because Engram wasn't on the field lol but seriously, his fuck ups were costly.

One dimensional player? I didn't know he caught passes here, unless he balled out for Geno Smith.

I wanted him gone long before it was cool. I know it's the cool hip thing to do in defending substandard players around here, but yeah ... just got tired of looking at him. Something was off about his mannerisms to me.
RE: ...  
Route 9 : 3/3/2023 4:28 am : link
In comment 16049183 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Yeah, good for him. EE didn't strike me as a bad dude. He just was frustrating AF & both parties needed a divorce.


I don't care if they're bad dudes. They can fart on my neighbor's dogs for all I care. I'm not hanging out and smoking weed with them.
FWIW, if you remove Bellinger's three best games...  
Big Blue Blogger : 3/3/2023 4:37 am : link
... his 2022 stat line is 18 catches for 148 yards and 1 TD. And his three best games were nothing special either. He's a ridiculous comp for Evan Engram as a receiver, partly because he's a real tight end.

At the TE tag price, Engram is decent value. Jacksonville's offense will pose some challenges, and he's a receiver defenses have to account for. They can still negotiate a longer deal.
I couldn’t care less about EE’s “talent.”  
Big Blue '56 : 3/3/2023 5:59 am : link
As with Toney (for different reasons) he was a nightmare HERE..Thrilled he’s gone..
RE: I couldn’t care less about EE’s “talent.”  
JoeyBigBlue : 3/3/2023 6:39 am : link
In comment 16049360 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
As with Toney (for different reasons) he was a nightmare HERE..Thrilled he’s gone..


How could anyone compare Toney to Engram? Engram played 5 seasons here and a professional throughout. He was well liked amongst his teammates. Toney was the complete opposite and was never a pro while he was here.
RE: RE: I couldn’t care less about EE’s “talent.”  
Big Blue '56 : 3/3/2023 6:41 am : link
In comment 16049361 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 16049360 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


As with Toney (for different reasons) he was a nightmare HERE..Thrilled he’s gone..



How could anyone compare Toney to Engram? Engram played 5 seasons here and a professional throughout. He was well liked amongst his teammates. Toney was the complete opposite and was never a pro while he was here.


Good lawd! Did you READ what I wrote? I said Toney for DIFFERENT reasons..I was referring to the angst factor. Sheesh.
RE: RE: ...  
cosmicj : 3/3/2023 6:49 am : link
In comment 16049350 Route 9 said:
Quote:
In comment 16049183 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


Yeah, good for him. EE didn't strike me as a bad dude. He just was frustrating AF & both parties needed a divorce.



I don't care if they're bad dudes. They can fart on my neighbor's dogs for all I care. I'm not hanging out and smoking weed with them.


I care about whether the Giants players present well and are solid citizens. In fact, it’s very important. The Giants hire someone like Bienemy or Gregg Williams as a head coach? I’m out.

The fact that you don’t makes you sound like you’re either in 4th grade or else someone bizarrely obsessed with some franchise winning a sports game.
......  
Route 9 : 3/3/2023 8:14 am : link
Yep. I don't care if these guys scam old ladies out of money in a vacuum cleaner scam. What difference does that make in my world?

You're out? Oh shit. That will show them! Go ahead and write a letter and tell the Maras you will not be attending any games too while you're at it lol
......  
Route 9 : 3/3/2023 8:14 am : link
Oh man. Solid citizens.
100%  
Route 9 : 3/3/2023 8:22 am : link
Toney is a legend. He helped the Eagles lose a Super Bowl. Did more for me as a Giants fan than Engram ever did.
Good for Engram  
bc4life : 3/3/2023 10:12 am : link
He had all the tools. Just couldn't stay healthy and mental lapses = drops.
RE: 100%  
Spiciest Memelord : 3/3/2023 10:55 am : link
In comment 16049434 Route 9 said:
Quote:
Toney is a legend. He helped the Eagles lose a Super Bowl. Did more for me as a Giants fan than Engram ever did.


Ring of Honor time for Toney... no, a large bronze statue outside of Met Life stadium.
RE: ......  
UConn4523 : 3/3/2023 10:59 am : link
In comment 16049427 Route 9 said:
Quote:
Yep. I don't care if these guys scam old ladies out of money in a vacuum cleaner scam. What difference does that make in my world?

You're out? Oh shit. That will show them! Go ahead and write a letter and tell the Maras you will not be attending any games too while you're at it lol


The Maras won’t care if 1 fan leaves. That doesn’t mean said fan should just not care about anything that’s important to them. I think ethics matter and would prefer the team I root for to not sign players who are shitty human beings.
RE: Good for Engram  
bw in dc : 3/3/2023 11:39 am : link
In comment 16049538 bc4life said:
Quote:
He had all the tools. Just couldn't stay healthy and mental lapses = drops.


I tend to agree. Engram needed a clean slate with another team. His time here was just not a good fit. Maybe the pressure of the tri-state area impacted his performance. Whatever the case, that's just the business.

But he looks more comfortable in Jax and played much closer to his talent level. So, good for him...
Route 9  
cosmicj : 3/3/2023 12:27 pm : link
Ok, I’m guessing 4th grade.
RE: RE: 100%  
Route 9 : 3/3/2023 4:28 pm : link
In comment 16049585 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
Ring of Honor time for Toney... no, a large bronze statue outside of Met Life stadium.


HA. And other teams come and put their team jerseys and shirts on the sacred Toney statue.

Also, no, outside of playing football, nothing they do concerns me. I mean sure, you shouldn't steal someone's magnifying glass collection (or whatever) but other than that what on earth do you want me to do about it? I'm not their dad.

If the Giants were going to sign Joe Mixon, you can complain all you'd like about it and stop your feet. That's fine. I don't care but nothing changes. Besides I was more talking about if these players come off mean or arrogant or whatever. Their personalities do not mean anything to me.
Uconn  
Route 9 : 3/3/2023 4:30 pm : link
We already had this same discussion I think and it was actually about Toney and you were telling me it doesn't matter that I think it doesn't matter about his behavior.
