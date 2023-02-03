"Figuring out his price has been difficult"
"Been working with his agent a significant amount of hours the last couple of days...back at it again today"
"If they get a deal done with (DJ), Barkley will get tagged."
"Not there yet, but certainly more optimism than, say, with the Ravens and Lamar Jackson." RapSheet video clip
...unless he gets the tag as a placeholder in order to continue negotiations, which could go all the way to July 17!
More optimism has nothing to do with the numbers it is about the willingness and likelihood of it getting done. Jackson's situation is going to get ugly.
That poor bbi hamster.
Barkley gets the tag and that deal gets done as training camp begins.
I know I heard that the 32 million tag was not the final tag and it would go up. Boomer said that the other day. I think he said 36ish.
This is the first year with the newly Watson contract that skewed the whole pay scale for QB's.
If it is 45, I can see the Giants needing to finalize the deal before those numbers are released if they exclusive tag Jones.
No drama. Just tune in on March 7 and see if he is signed. It’s five days away. You can avoid it all!
All conjecture, it just seems intuitive to me. To those that think otherwise, fine, I am just throwing shit against the wall like everyone else.
Gonna find out soon enough
Seems extremely unlikely they'd use the exclusive tag.
And by another team, is it really just Atlanta and Texans?
If he gets a that kind of contract, Ravens can match or get picks.
salaries for 2023 yet. That will come in April. The speculation is 45 million for that tag.
Seems extremely unlikely they'd use the exclusive tag.
I think it gets done before they need to tag but with the other tag he gets to negotiate with other teams sooo... here is to hoping to getting this done that works for both sides.
salaries for 2023 yet. That will come in April. The speculation is 45 million for that tag.
I am of the belief that the deal gets done for more than the people would like, even me, that believes Jones is ascending. They will get a good number for 2023, that Schoen and Daboll desperately want.
All conjecture, it just seems intuitive to me. To those that think otherwise, fine, I am just throwing shit against the wall like everyone else.
Gonna find out soon enough
I think you might be spot on
The Giants lose cap space for 2023.
DJ loses security and potentially guaranteed $$.
As the always says, deadlines make deals.
In this case, March 7th has always stuck out as the potential final date for the deal to be made as the $10.5M Tag for Barkley is certainly more palatable to the Giants, and also a better use of the Tag considering the history of 2nd contracts and RBs.
Lol. You got this in before me. But I agree.
It's "lose - lose" proposition.
Lol. You got this in before me. But I agree.
Great minds think alike? ;)
The tag figures set have to be in advance of the tag deadlines and league year.
We've been bad and down so long that we just want something good to happen, anything
But, deep down, we know that giving DJ (an average QB) big money, then turning around and paying Saquon top RB money are just not smart moves to make.
but, again, we just want something good to happen, so
U don’t know if we are regretting anything
Jones need to improve a bit more though. Still progressions need to be quicker
Don’t know what % that is a function of oline, lack of a wr who can separate consistently or jones. He did show he is a gamer and I like his leadership
Oddly enough, because Jones is going to be much more expensive and riskier because of the position/cost, paying Barkley a big multi-year deal would really bother me.
We really shouldn't compound the mistake Gettleman made by continuing to overrate the RB spot.
I’ve thought about this. Not necessarily from Schoens perspective but from Barkley/Jones‘.
He's the NFLs #6 QB in comp% with a not very good team. Average?
He's the NFLs #6 QB in comp% with a not very good team. Average?
Okay, but Jones was last in intended air yards per pass. So, there was a lot of safe throws built into his performance which impact the completion%.
No, because the offense seemed clearly structured to account for the OL play by having quicker, shorter throws.
When referring to "We", I implore you to never lump me up in that whatsoever.
I'd bet most sane people here feel the same way.
Just amazing…
Good shit head!
Not worth a return insult. Have a nice day.
?
No, because the offense seemed clearly structured to account for the OL play by having quicker, shorter throws.
I know. But you are assuming there’s a big penalty by not passing downfield much. I like our chances with good pass pro, something he’s never played with.
This is ridiculously overdramatic. If Jones bombs they’ll draft another QB and be fine. They’ll take their medicine for a year and be okay.
This is ridiculously overdramatic. If Jones bombs they’ll draft another QB and be fine. They’ll take their medicine for a year and be okay.
100%. The only crippling QB contracts are those that are compounded by really bad team management on top of it. The Giants franchise isn’t ending if Jones doesn’t play extremely well on a new deal.
This is ridiculously overdramatic. If Jones bombs they’ll draft another QB and be fine. They’ll take their medicine for a year and be okay.
100%. The only crippling QB contracts are those that are compounded by really bad team management on top of it. The Giants franchise isn’t ending if Jones doesn’t play extremely well on a new deal.
Ok, name the teams in the history of the NFL that had a top 5 earning QB + a top 5 earning RB...and it all worked out for the good.
Couldve happened, but I'm drawing a blank.
Aaron Rogers is scheduled to make 50. If he ask for a trade, i would assume the team stretches his new contract over 2-3 years, at less 40 million a year. something like, 2 years - 70 million, fully guaranteed. he's a wildcard
then ..
R. Wilson - 49
K. Murray - 46
D. Watson - 46
P. Mahomes - 45
Josh Allen - 43
So, yes, DJ could be top 5 next year if he gets his way!
Running Backs
Christian McCaffrey - 16
Alvin Kamara - 16
Ezekiel Elliott - 15
Dalvin Cook - 12
Derrick Henry - 12
Saquon is shooting for top 5 money
?
No, because the offense seemed clearly structured to account for the OL play by having quicker, shorter throws.
To be honest we kind of had no choice. Now, get a better #1 WR, a second TE option and more quality WR group overall (Hodgins, Robinson additional new guys) and we can become more varied. I feel like the % knock you are using is still a positive when you realize the opposition knows you can't beat them deep. We were still completing passes and producing with the lack of weapons and teams knowing we were restricted vertically.
Jones is going to be a top 5 earning QB? How so? Off the top of my head he will be behind Watson, Mahomes, Wilson, Murray, Allen, eventually Hurts, eventually Burrow, eventually Herbert, Rodgers. That is just off the top of my head. He’ll probably be around 12-16 eventually. Barkley will get tagged if a Jones deal is reached.
Aaron Rogers is scheduled to make 50. If he ask for a trade, i would assume the team stretches his new contract over 2-3 years, at less 40 million a year. something like, 2 years - 70 million, fully guaranteed. he's a wildcard
then ..
R. Wilson - 49
K. Murray - 46
D. Watson - 46
P. Mahomes - 45
Josh Allen - 43
So, yes, DJ could be top 5 next year if he gets his way!
Running Backs
Christian McCaffrey - 16
Alvin Kamara - 16
Ezekiel Elliott - 15
Dalvin Cook - 12
Derrick Henry - 12
Saquon is shooting for top 5 money
disregard "at less 40 million a year"
so you cant name a team, got it!!
This assumes that all fans agree with you. I am fairly confident that is not true.
It also assumes that the BBI talking heads are smarter than Joe Schoen. I am 100% sure that is not true.
I mean, let's not forget that a lot of these future GMs wanted Willis in the 1st round!
and I don’t even know what Jones will sign for, but it almost certainly won’t be top 5 money.
so you cant name a team, got it!!
I’m not putting in any effort for some arbitrary argument where the primary factor (Jokes making top 5 money) isn’t even going to happen.
You are arguing just to argue and I’ll pass.
+1
and I don’t even know what Jones will sign for, but it almost certainly won’t be top 5 money.
so you cant name a team, got it!!
The only team I could think of off the top of my head where this would be a possibility is the greatest show on turf Rams. Not even close.
In 2001, Kurt Warner had the 15th highest cap number amongst QBs (Kerry Collins was higher). Kurt's cap number was $2.3M.
The highest QB cap number in the NFL was Peyton Manning at $8.5M. Crazy how much money the guys make now compared to then.
Interesting. Or at least a way to see what his market value is. It's funny, he's kind of like Jones where his value could be all over the place.
Are we sure another team is lining up to give Jones $35M?
In comment 16049215 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
and I don’t even know what Jones will sign for, but it almost certainly won’t be top 5 money.
so you cant name a team, got it!!
The only team I could think of off the top of my head where this would be a possibility is the greatest show on turf Rams. Not even close.
In 2001, Kurt Warner had the 15th highest cap number amongst QBs (Kerry Collins was higher). Kurt's cap number was $2.3M.
The highest QB cap number in the NFL was Peyton Manning at $8.5M. Crazy how much money the guys make now compared to then.
If I am not mistaken -- 1993 cowboys. Aikman and Smith we the highest paid players at their position. They won 3 Superbowl after that I believe
salaries for 2023 yet. That will come in April.
The tag figures set have to be in advance of the tag deadlines and league year.
Yes, the tag deadline was March 8 last year and the official tag numbers were announced at nfl.com on March 7, along with the names of the players tagged in advance of the deadline.
2022 tags nfl.com - ( New Window )
Yes, the tag deadline was March 8 last year and the official tag numbers were announced at nfl.com on March 7, along with the names of the players tagged in advance of the deadline.
2022 tags nfl.com - ( New Window )
To be clear, these were the non-exclusive franchise tags and transition tags.
Schoen has already said, when putting a value on ALL their players, they include stats, and intrinsic values like locker room presence, leadership, etc. to arrive at a number. They also have a walk away number for their FA.
The negotiation with Jones will end with a fair contract for both sides. It WON'T be at 45 million despite the nonsense on this thread.
Hold the line against what? Just out of curiosity? What are you proposing they do?
Are we sure another team is lining up to give Jones $35M?
Not even close to a Jones homer, but the way the league and QBs are looking, guys like Herbert, Burrow, Hurts could get 45-50M per. In that regard if Jones is above average on a team with actual weapons, $35M would be considered a steal so it could be worth it for a team who has good skill set positions.
!
Hold the line against what? Just out of curiosity? What are you proposing they do?
Short deal with escape routes. I don't think Schoen loves him enough for five years either.
If I am not mistaken -- 1993 cowboys. Aikman and Smith we the highest paid players at their position. They won 3 Superbowl after that I believe
That was thirty years ago. It was a much different game, and the cap model was still evolving.
So, that's just a poor example.
In comment 16049231 JonC said:
Quote:
!
Hold the line against what? Just out of curiosity? What are you proposing they do?
Short deal with escape routes. I don't think Schoen loves him enough for five years either.
Gotcha.
Are we sure another team is lining up to give Jones $35M?
I'm not at all. And that's why I wish Schoen would test that with the Transition Tag.
Unfortunately, that's not going to be the path, but I would gamble that no team would pony up more than $30M AAV for Jones. His resume is still too light.
If I am not mistaken -- 1993 cowboys. Aikman and Smith we the highest paid players at their position. They won 3 Superbowl after that I believe
That was thirty years ago. It was a much different game, and the cap model was still evolving.
So, that's just a poor example.
So you are saying we should sign Tom Brady and get Belichick to coach him again. Seemed to work for the last 20 years
In comment 16049253 cjd2404 said:
Quote:
If I am not mistaken -- 1993 cowboys. Aikman and Smith we the highest paid players at their position. They won 3 Superbowl after that I believe
That was thirty years ago. It was a much different game, and the cap model was still evolving.
So, that's just a poor example.
So you are saying we should sign Tom Brady and get Belichick to coach him again. Seemed to work for the last 20 years
No, for some inexplicable reason that is what you are saying.
Which makes no sense in the discussion because the reference to Aikman/Smith is about pouring big money into the QB and RB. And thinking that's a smart idea.
Over the next three year, where presumably most the guarantees sit, he'd be earning less than 14% of the Giants cap.
That's scraping the barrel compared to the other starting veteran starting QBs.
A 35M contract today, that's any longer than a year effectively says Daniel Jones values himself as the lowest paid veteran starter in the league.
Over the next three year, where presumably most the guarantees sit, he'd be earning less than 14% of the Giants cap.
That's scraping the barrel compared to the other starting veteran starting QBs.
A 35M contract today, that's any longer than a year effectively says Daniel Jones values himself as the lowest paid veteran starter in the league.
He finished 15th in the league in passing. And only had 15 TDs
Team Jones should feel blessed to get 35mil
Over the next three year, where presumably most the guarantees sit, he'd be earning less than 14% of the Giants cap.
That's scraping the barrel compared to the other starting veteran starting QBs.
A 35M contract today, that's any longer than a year effectively says Daniel Jones values himself as the lowest paid veteran starter in the league.
Everyone balked at Carr’s contract which is the reason there was no trade partner.
There was a good podcast on the athletic about how the mid range market for QB’s are about to bottom out. Linked below.
I get why Jones is asking for $45M, but I doubt any *other* team would come close to that. I also don’t think Carr will get $35M. I don’t think Garoppolo will get $25M.
Link - ( New Window )
It’s also stupid for Schoen to give it to him. The tag feels inevitable although I wonder if anyone else would even give him that.
All said and done , I am thinking 5 yr deal AAV probably around 38
Hopefully cap hit next two yrs would be in the 20 and 25 range , after that probability of being high 40’s to low 50’s
I know it’s sounds ridiculous because jones in at best top 9-12
It could be better but it sure could be a hella lot worse.
4 yr 50 million for saquon with low cap hits yr 1-2 and an out after yr 3
I am also fine with letting him walk Restructure Leo,adoree, extend dex and x
Easy Peasy. Oh yeah draft we’ll and sign a couple solid FA :)
If I am not mistaken -- 1993 cowboys. Aikman and Smith we the highest paid players at their position. They won 3 Superbowl after that I believe
That was thirty years ago. It was a much different game, and the cap model was still evolving.
So, that's just a poor example.
The original question was to name a team in history of the NFL. I did. It's not a poor example, it was a poor question that was asked. The poster was probably thinking it never happened, I just pointed out it did, at least once in the history of the NFL.
If you asked me if I think it's a good idea in the NFL, I might have a different answer.
I didn't look it up, but I wonder if Eggerin James and Peyton Manning might qualify too
Same. New Team Jones should not go below $40M AAV in their ask.
So 37.5. This is over by Sunday.
... and Saquon gets tagged.
I don't think some of you grasp how bad a 35M a year contract would be if you're Team Jones.
Over the next three year, where presumably most the guarantees sit, he'd be earning less than 14% of the Giants cap.
That's scraping the barrel compared to the other starting veteran starting QBs.
A 35M contract today, that's any longer than a year effectively says Daniel Jones values himself as the lowest paid veteran starter in the league.
He finished 15th in the league in passing. And only had 15 TDs
Team Jones should feel blessed to get 35mil
LOL - once again Jones haters want to forget what he's done with his legs.
He's a two way QB, so in order to OBJECTIVELY judge him as a QB, one must take both passing and running into account. Not just the stats that fit your (failing) narrative
I'm not saying Jones deserves more, I'm saying it's stupid for Jones to take it. This will be messy.
Same. New Team Jones should not go below $40M AAV in their ask.
As an aside, I think Jones views his constant attempts at "personal converstation" wherein he explains the difficulties of negotiations to jones is viewed by jones as annoying and transparent. I doubt Jones feels any deep loyalty to either the team of the fans, truth be told. 2 years from now jones will be elsewhere, and that's how Schoen wants it, and barkley lon ,long gone.
Schoen's McKinsian charm, whereby he takes us all for rubes, may wear thin faster than he imagines. He needs to become a NYer sooner rather than later if he is going to survive longeterm, as he is way more transparent than he needs to be. Manning, to his benifit learned that lesson quickly, and is why he is as beloved as he is.
I hope Schoen works out great. I like him, he was a good hire. He just isn't as slick as he thinks he is. He better hope this works out long term, because he is nowhere near as flexible as he likes to project.
In comment 16049309 christian said:
Quote:
I'm not saying Jones deserves more, I'm saying it's stupid for Jones to take it. This will be messy.
Same. New Team Jones should not go below $40M AAV in their ask.
I agree. As for the NYG, they should tag him for 2 years, then move on. Divests themselves of Barkley, who i think Schoen wants off the payroll, and Jones in 24 months, by which time Schoan has his successor lined up. He's not taking on gettleman's baggage, and his real challenge is getting away from barkley and jones without looking like a bastard to NY fans. Thar't's what this is about, so he proclaims his love and loyalty for both as he forces them out ( albeit jones over time)so he can get to building the team he actually wants.
As an aside, I think Jones views his constant attempts at "personal converstation" wherein he explains the difficulties of negotiations to jones is viewed by jones as annoying and transparent. I doubt Jones feels any deep loyalty to either the team of the fans, truth be told. 2 years from now jones will be elsewhere, and that's how Schoen wants it, and barkley lon ,long gone.
Schoen's McKinsian charm, whereby he takes us all for rubes, may wear thin faster than he imagines. He needs to become a NYer sooner rather than later if he is going to survive longeterm, as he is way more transparent than he needs to be. Manning, to his benifit learned that lesson quickly, and is why he is as beloved as he is.
I hope Schoen works out great. I like him, he was a good hire. He just isn't as slick as he thinks he is. He better hope this works out long term, because he is nowhere near as flexible as he likes to project.
I thought it was odd that Schoen was acting so forthright about the negotiations and his feelings about Jones and Barkley. Why even go there? Was it all smoke or to appease the fan base? It did not elevate him as a GM in my view. As far as how it plays out I have no idea. I would take Jones on a deal that allows an escape.
In comment 16049291 christian said:
Quote:
I don't think some of you grasp how bad a 35M a year contract would be if you're Team Jones.
Over the next three year, where presumably most the guarantees sit, he'd be earning less than 14% of the Giants cap.
That's scraping the barrel compared to the other starting veteran starting QBs.
A 35M contract today, that's any longer than a year effectively says Daniel Jones values himself as the lowest paid veteran starter in the league.
He finished 15th in the league in passing. And only had 15 TDs
Team Jones should feel blessed to get 35mil
LOL - once again Jones haters want to forget what he's done with his legs.
He's a two way QB, so in order to OBJECTIVELY judge him as a QB, one must take both passing and running into account. Not just the stats that fit your (failing) narrative
Here's what you're not getting tho....
Yes, he's a running QB and that helps you win games
But it doesn't help in negotiations. It actually becomes a topic of risk when you're talking about giving a QB alot of money per year and big guarantees.
A guy who will be getting around top 5 money is Hurts who is a running QB so i really don’t agree with your assessment at all.
I don't think some of you grasp how bad a 35M a year contract would be if you're Team Jones.
Over the next three year, where presumably most the guarantees sit, he'd be earning less than 14% of the Giants cap.
Team Jones should feel blessed to get 35mil
I m pretty sure they don’t share that sentiment.
But your statement reflects perfectly what I expressed in another thread as the underlying cause of the angst towards the Jones contract
Some have such a low opinion of Jones that they are actually resentful of his demands
break that down for us...
in your opinion, what did DJ accomplish last year, thats hard to do? not arguing with you, but would really like to hear your answer.
I know its hard to separate, but are you talking DJs individual stuff or what he did for the team?
Jones earned Atleast the tag, 100%. People talk like it’s easy to do what he accomplished last year. I get not being sold on him long term but to say he unworthy of the tag is preposterous.
break that down for us...
in your opinion, what did DJ accomplish last year, thats hard to do? not arguing with you, but would really like to hear your answer.
I know its hard to separate, but are you talking DJs individual stuff or what he did for the team?
He didn't throw an interception and get carted off as soon as he started.