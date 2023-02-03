for display only
Rapaport: NYG/DJ "there appears to be a glimmer of hope"

FranknWeezer : 3/2/2023 3:48 pm
"Figuring out his price has been difficult"
"Been working with his agent a significant amount of hours the last couple of days...back at it again today"
"If they get a deal done with (DJ), Barkley will get tagged."
"Not there yet, but certainly more optimism than, say, with the Ravens and Lamar Jackson."
Six more days of this drama.  
johnnyb : 3/2/2023 3:51 pm : link
.
Once they get something they  
section125 : 3/2/2023 3:53 pm : link
can agree on, it will go fast. Then all the dominos will fall - Barkley and Love...
More optimism than Lamar  
AcesUp : 3/2/2023 3:53 pm : link
Isn't a super high bar considering he's reportedly seeking a Watson-like contract and doesn't have representation to advise him otherwise.
RE: Six more days of this drama.  
FranknWeezer : 3/2/2023 3:54 pm : link
In comment 16049044 johnnyb said:
Quote:
.


...unless he gets the tag as a placeholder in order to continue negotiations, which could go all the way to July 17!
RE: More optimism than Lamar  
jvm52106 : 3/2/2023 3:55 pm : link
In comment 16049048 AcesUp said:
Quote:
Isn't a super high bar considering he's reportedly seeking a Watson-like contract and doesn't have representation to advise him otherwise.


More optimism has nothing to do with the numbers it is about the willingness and likelihood of it getting done. Jackson's situation is going to get ugly.
Exactly  
AcesUp : 3/2/2023 3:57 pm : link
.
RE: RE: Six more days of this drama.  
Mad Mike : 3/2/2023 3:57 pm : link
In comment 16049049 FranknWeezer said:
Quote:
...unless he gets the tag as a placeholder in order to continue negotiations, which could go all the way to July 17!

That poor bbi hamster.
Calm down  
Thegratefulhead : 3/2/2023 4:08 pm : link
Everyone in the entire building wants this done including Jones. This will go down to the last minute before they have to tag him.

Barkley gets the tag and that deal gets done as training camp begins.
I keep reading that the NFL has not release the final Exclusive Tag  
Tom from LI : 3/2/2023 4:09 pm : link
salaries for 2023 yet. That will come in April. The speculation is 45 million for that tag.

I know I heard that the 32 million tag was not the final tag and it would go up. Boomer said that the other day. I think he said 36ish.

This is the first year with the newly Watson contract that skewed the whole pay scale for QB's.

If it is 45, I can see the Giants needing to finalize the deal before those numbers are released if they exclusive tag Jones.
RE: Six more days of this drama.  
Essex : 3/2/2023 4:09 pm : link
In comment 16049044 johnnyb said:
Quote:
.


No drama. Just tune in on March 7 and see if he is signed. It’s five days away. You can avoid it all!
RE: I keep reading that the NFL has not release the final Exclusive Tag  
Thegratefulhead : 3/2/2023 4:12 pm : link
In comment 16049065 Tom from LI said:
Quote:
salaries for 2023 yet. That will come in April. The speculation is 45 million for that tag.

I know I heard that the 32 million tag was not the final tag and it would go up. Boomer said that the other day. I think he said 36ish.

This is the first year with the newly Watson contract that skewed the whole pay scale for QB's.

If it is 45, I can see the Giants needing to finalize the deal before those numbers are released if they exclusive tag Jones.
I am of the belief that the deal gets done for more than the people would like, even me, that believes Jones is ascending. They will get a good number for 2023, that Schoen and Daboll desperately want.

All conjecture, it just seems intuitive to me. To those that think otherwise, fine, I am just throwing shit against the wall like everyone else.

Gonna find out soon enough
RE: I keep reading that the NFL has not release the final Exclusive Tag  
Mad Mike : 3/2/2023 4:13 pm : link
In comment 16049065 Tom from LI said:
Quote:
salaries for 2023 yet. That will come in April. The speculation is 45 million for that tag.

I know I heard that the 32 million tag was not the final tag and it would go up. Boomer said that the other day. I think he said 36ish.

This is the first year with the newly Watson contract that skewed the whole pay scale for QB's.

If it is 45, I can see the Giants needing to finalize the deal before those numbers are released if they exclusive tag Jones.

Seems extremely unlikely they'd use the exclusive tag.
Garofalo pretty much said the same thing  
Dave on the UWS : 3/2/2023 4:14 pm : link
earlier this morning. Both sides seem to want to get this done, Mike G. had some numbers projected (around 36-38 for aav), that would seem like a fair contract for both sides. Obviously, the devil will be in the details, so we will see.
I think the Ravens need to let Lamar find a contract from another  
ZogZerg : 3/2/2023 4:16 pm : link
team. Will another team be willing to do a DW contract with him?

And by another team, is it really just Atlanta and Texans?

If he gets a that kind of contract, Ravens can match or get picks.
RE: RE: I keep reading that the NFL has not release the final Exclusive Tag  
Tom from LI : 3/2/2023 4:16 pm : link
In comment 16049071 Mad Mike said:
Quote:
In comment 16049065 Tom from LI said:


Quote:


salaries for 2023 yet. That will come in April. The speculation is 45 million for that tag.

I know I heard that the 32 million tag was not the final tag and it would go up. Boomer said that the other day. I think he said 36ish.

This is the first year with the newly Watson contract that skewed the whole pay scale for QB's.

If it is 45, I can see the Giants needing to finalize the deal before those numbers are released if they exclusive tag Jones.


Seems extremely unlikely they'd use the exclusive tag.


I think it gets done before they need to tag but with the other tag he gets to negotiate with other teams sooo... here is to hoping to getting this done that works for both sides.

I don’t think paying DJ  
TommyWiseau : 3/2/2023 4:18 pm : link
38 per year is the “smart” move but that is the situation we are in. Hopefully he can elevate his play in the passing game beyond what we saw this year
RE: RE: I keep reading that the NFL has not release the final Exclusive Tag  
joeinpa : 3/2/2023 4:24 pm : link
In comment 16049069 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
In comment 16049065 Tom from LI said:


Quote:


salaries for 2023 yet. That will come in April. The speculation is 45 million for that tag.

I know I heard that the 32 million tag was not the final tag and it would go up. Boomer said that the other day. I think he said 36ish.

This is the first year with the newly Watson contract that skewed the whole pay scale for QB's.

If it is 45, I can see the Giants needing to finalize the deal before those numbers are released if they exclusive tag Jones.

I am of the belief that the deal gets done for more than the people would like, even me, that believes Jones is ascending. They will get a good number for 2023, that Schoen and Daboll desperately want.

All conjecture, it just seems intuitive to me. To those that think otherwise, fine, I am just throwing shit against the wall like everyone else.

Gonna find out soon enough


I think you might be spot on
The next chapter is currently in progress  
ghost718 : 3/2/2023 4:33 pm : link
The Tag is a motivator for both sides.  
Tom in NY : 3/2/2023 4:47 pm : link
It's "lose - lose" proposition.
The Giants lose cap space for 2023.
DJ loses security and potentially guaranteed $$.

As the always says, deadlines make deals.
In this case, March 7th has always stuck out as the potential final date for the deal to be made as the $10.5M Tag for Barkley is certainly more palatable to the Giants, and also a better use of the Tag considering the history of 2nd contracts and RBs.
A deal  
Gogiantsgo : 3/2/2023 4:52 pm : link
Will get done. It makes too much sense from both sides. Despite what many say, there is a clear advantage to Jones and the Giants in agreeing to a long term deal. They will reach suitable AAV, years, and guaranteed money. Both sides will make concessions. Those who think that Schoen draws his line in the sand are fooling themselves. The Giants want this done as much as Jones. The 3/7 deadline will force these concessions (for both sides). I'll be very surprised if they need to use the tag for Jones, even as a placeholder. It's a lose-lose proposition.
RE: The Tag is a motivator for both sides.  
Gogiantsgo : 3/2/2023 4:54 pm : link
In comment 16049109 Tom in NY said:
Quote:
It's "lose - lose" proposition.
The Giants lose cap space for 2023.
DJ loses security and potentially guaranteed $$.

As the always says, deadlines make deals.
In this case, March 7th has always stuck out as the potential final date for the deal to be made as the $10.5M Tag for Barkley is certainly more palatable to the Giants, and also a better use of the Tag considering the history of 2nd contracts and RBs.


Lol. You got this in before me. But I agree.
RE: RE: The Tag is a motivator for both sides.  
Tom in NY : 3/2/2023 4:59 pm : link
In comment 16049118 Gogiantsgo said:
Quote:
In comment 16049109 Tom in NY said:


Quote:


It's "lose - lose" proposition.
The Giants lose cap space for 2023.
DJ loses security and potentially guaranteed $$.

As the always says, deadlines make deals.
In this case, March 7th has always stuck out as the potential final date for the deal to be made as the $10.5M Tag for Barkley is certainly more palatable to the Giants, and also a better use of the Tag considering the history of 2nd contracts and RBs.



Lol. You got this in before me. But I agree.


Great minds think alike? ;)
RE: I keep reading that the NFL has not release the final Exclusive Tag  
Sammo85 : 3/2/2023 5:01 pm : link
In comment 16049065 Tom from LI said:
Quote:
salaries for 2023 yet. That will come in April. The speculation is 45 million for that tag.

I know I heard that the 32 million tag was not the final tag and it would go up. Boomer said that the other day. I think he said 36ish.

This is the first year with the newly Watson contract that skewed the whole pay scale for QB's.

If it is 45, I can see the Giants needing to finalize the deal before those numbers are released if they exclusive tag Jones.


The tag figures set have to be in advance of the tag deadlines and league year.
....  
riceneggs : 3/2/2023 5:08 pm : link
All i know is that, in 5 years, we're gonna regret this as fans

We've been bad and down so long that we just want something good to happen, anything

But, deep down, we know that giving DJ (an average QB) big money, then turning around and paying Saquon top RB money are just not smart moves to make.

but, again, we just want something good to happen, so
RE: ....  
Payasdaddy : 3/2/2023 5:16 pm : link
In comment 16049130 riceneggs said:
Quote:
All i know is that, in 5 years, we're gonna regret this as fans

We've been bad and down so long that we just want something good to happen, anything

But, deep down, we know that giving DJ (an average QB) big money, then turning around and paying Saquon top RB money are just not smart moves to make.

but, again, we just want something good to happen, so


U don’t know if we are regretting anything
Jones need to improve a bit more though. Still progressions need to be quicker
Don’t know what % that is a function of oline, lack of a wr who can separate consistently or jones. He did show he is a gamer and I like his leadership
RE: ....  
bw in dc : 3/2/2023 5:18 pm : link
In comment 16049130 riceneggs said:
Quote:
All i know is that, in 5 years, we're gonna regret this as fans

We've been bad and down so long that we just want something good to happen, anything

But, deep down, we know that giving DJ (an average QB) big money, then turning around and paying Saquon top RB money are just not smart moves to make.

but, again, we just want something good to happen, so


Oddly enough, because Jones is going to be much more expensive and riskier because of the position/cost, paying Barkley a big multi-year deal would really bother me.

We really shouldn't compound the mistake Gettleman made by continuing to overrate the RB spot.
That’s ridiculous  
UConn4523 : 3/2/2023 5:18 pm : link
but I’m glad you are speaking for an entire fan base.
Slow playing contract on purpose?  
gggggmen : 3/2/2023 5:25 pm : link
What if we are purposely slow playing this so we have to franchise tag Jones and this is how Barkley gets to free agency without drama. Shoen is a smart GM, hes not paying Barkley anywhere near what he wants. So just a painless way to move on.
RE: Slow playing contract on purpose?  
UConn4523 : 3/2/2023 5:39 pm : link
In comment 16049143 gggggmen said:
Quote:
What if we are purposely slow playing this so we have to franchise tag Jones and this is how Barkley gets to free agency without drama. Shoen is a smart GM, hes not paying Barkley anywhere near what he wants. So just a painless way to move on.


I’ve thought about this. Not necessarily from Schoens perspective but from Barkley/Jones‘.
RE: ....  
kickoff : 3/2/2023 5:40 pm : link
In comment 16049130 riceneggs said:
Quote:
All i know is that, in 5 years, we're gonna regret this as fans

We've been bad and down so long that we just want something good to happen, anything

But, deep down, we know that giving DJ (an average QB) big money, then turning around and paying Saquon top RB money are just not smart moves to make.

but, again, we just want something good to happen, so


He's the NFLs #6 QB in comp% with a not very good team. Average?
yeah  
Shirk130 : 3/2/2023 5:45 pm : link
he's been average but he's also tough and a good leader. But I haven't seen anywhere in the NFL where it works out giving guys like Jones (Dak) big contracts.
RE: RE: ....  
bw in dc : 3/2/2023 5:49 pm : link
In comment 16049150 kickoff said:
Quote:

He's the NFLs #6 QB in comp% with a not very good team. Average?


Okay, but Jones was last in intended air yards per pass. So, there was a lot of safe throws built into his performance which impact the completion%.
Did you add in the bad protection  
UConn4523 : 3/2/2023 5:51 pm : link
?
RE: Did you add in the bad protection  
bw in dc : 3/2/2023 6:03 pm : link
In comment 16049157 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
?


No, because the offense seemed clearly structured to account for the OL play by having quicker, shorter throws.
RE: ....  
bLiTz 2k : 3/2/2023 6:15 pm : link
In comment 16049130 riceneggs said:
Quote:
All i know is that, in 5 years, we're gonna regret this as fans

We've been bad and down so long that we just want something good to happen, anything

But, deep down, we know that giving DJ (an average QB) big money, then turning around and paying Saquon top RB money are just not smart moves to make.

but, again, we just want something good to happen, so


When referring to "We", I implore you to never lump me up in that whatsoever.

I'd bet most sane people here feel the same way.
Can we go one thread without mentioning gettleman ?  
djm : 3/2/2023 6:15 pm : link
Every time one of you rails against re-signing one of our own you conjure up the former GM who literally didn’t re-sign one single nyg drafted player while he wa here. Not one! Meaning it’s not a relevant analogy at all!! Meaning maybe just maybe re-signing your own isn’t the same thing as signing Nate solder!

Just amazing…
RE: RE: RE: I keep reading that the NFL has not release the final Exclusive Tag  
Thegratefulhead : 3/2/2023 6:28 pm : link
In comment 16049160 Reale01 said:
Quote:
In comment 16049069 Thegratefulhead said:


Quote:


In comment 16049065 Tom from LI said:


Quote:


salaries for 2023 yet. That will come in April. The speculation is 45 million for that tag.

I know I heard that the 32 million tag was not the final tag and it would go up. Boomer said that the other day. I think he said 36ish.

This is the first year with the newly Watson contract that skewed the whole pay scale for QB's.

If it is 45, I can see the Giants needing to finalize the deal before those numbers are released if they exclusive tag Jones.

I am of the belief that the deal gets done for more than the people would like, even me, that believes Jones is ascending. They will get a good number for 2023, that Schoen and Daboll desperately want.

All conjecture, it just seems intuitive to me. To those that think otherwise, fine, I am just throwing shit against the wall like everyone else.

Gonna find out soon enough



Good shit head!
Producer? Quite a harsh response from someone I have had zero interactions with. Whose dupe are you? Created in 2007 with little recent posts. hmmm

Not worth a return insult. Have a nice day.



...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/2/2023 6:32 pm : link
It behooves both sides to get a deal done. It might go down to the wire, but I think DJ is locked up before we'd have to tag him.
RE: RE: Did you add in the bad protection  
UConn4523 : 3/2/2023 6:37 pm : link
In comment 16049161 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16049157 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


?



No, because the offense seemed clearly structured to account for the OL play by having quicker, shorter throws.


I know. But you are assuming there’s a big penalty by not passing downfield much. I like our chances with good pass pro, something he’s never played with.
RE: ....  
Sean : 3/2/2023 6:38 pm : link
In comment 16049130 riceneggs said:
Quote:
All i know is that, in 5 years, we're gonna regret this as fans

We've been bad and down so long that we just want something good to happen, anything

But, deep down, we know that giving DJ (an average QB) big money, then turning around and paying Saquon top RB money are just not smart moves to make.

but, again, we just want something good to happen, so

This is ridiculously overdramatic. If Jones bombs they’ll draft another QB and be fine. They’ll take their medicine for a year and be okay.
Howie Roseman is a fantastic GM..  
Sean : 3/2/2023 6:53 pm : link
but he had no issues getting out of the Wentz contract. Schoen needs to manage the cap well outside of Jones which he sounds he will. Any contract should be structured to give the Giants an out. I don’t see the Giants regretting this in 5 years even if it doesn’t work out. That’s just not the reality. And I say this as someone who has concerns with Jones.
RE: RE: ....  
UConn4523 : 3/2/2023 6:57 pm : link
In comment 16049186 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16049130 riceneggs said:


Quote:


All i know is that, in 5 years, we're gonna regret this as fans

We've been bad and down so long that we just want something good to happen, anything

But, deep down, we know that giving DJ (an average QB) big money, then turning around and paying Saquon top RB money are just not smart moves to make.

but, again, we just want something good to happen, so


This is ridiculously overdramatic. If Jones bombs they’ll draft another QB and be fine. They’ll take their medicine for a year and be okay.


100%. The only crippling QB contracts are those that are compounded by really bad team management on top of it. The Giants franchise isn’t ending if Jones doesn’t play extremely well on a new deal.
Sean...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/2/2023 6:58 pm : link
It appears that while Schoen thinks highly of DJ, he isn't exactly as gaga about DJ like a teenage girl circa 1965 is about Paul McCartney.
RE: RE: RE: ....  
riceneggs : 3/2/2023 7:06 pm : link
In comment 16049196 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 16049186 Sean said:


Quote:


In comment 16049130 riceneggs said:


Quote:


All i know is that, in 5 years, we're gonna regret this as fans

We've been bad and down so long that we just want something good to happen, anything

But, deep down, we know that giving DJ (an average QB) big money, then turning around and paying Saquon top RB money are just not smart moves to make.

but, again, we just want something good to happen, so


This is ridiculously overdramatic. If Jones bombs they’ll draft another QB and be fine. They’ll take their medicine for a year and be okay.



100%. The only crippling QB contracts are those that are compounded by really bad team management on top of it. The Giants franchise isn’t ending if Jones doesn’t play extremely well on a new deal.


Ok, name the teams in the history of the NFL that had a top 5 earning QB + a top 5 earning RB...and it all worked out for the good.

Couldve happened, but I'm drawing a blank.
riceneggs  
Sean : 3/2/2023 7:23 pm : link
Jones is going to be a top 5 earning QB? How so? Off the top of my head he will be behind Watson, Mahomes, Wilson, Murray, Allen, eventually Hurts, eventually Burrow, eventually Herbert, Rodgers. That is just off the top of my head. He’ll probably be around 12-16 eventually. Barkley will get tagged if a Jones deal is reached.
Don’t particularly care  
UConn4523 : 3/2/2023 7:24 pm : link
and I don’t even know what Jones will sign for, but it almost certainly won’t be top 5 money.
RE: riceneggs  
riceneggs : 3/2/2023 7:32 pm : link
In comment 16049213 Sean said:
Quote:
Jones is going to be a top 5 earning QB? How so? Off the top of my head he will be behind Watson, Mahomes, Wilson, Murray, Allen, eventually Hurts, eventually Burrow, eventually Herbert, Rodgers. That is just off the top of my head. He’ll probably be around 12-16 eventually. Barkley will get tagged if a Jones deal is reached.


Aaron Rogers is scheduled to make 50. If he ask for a trade, i would assume the team stretches his new contract over 2-3 years, at less 40 million a year. something like, 2 years - 70 million, fully guaranteed. he's a wildcard

then ..

R. Wilson - 49
K. Murray - 46
D. Watson - 46
P. Mahomes - 45
Josh Allen - 43

So, yes, DJ could be top 5 next year if he gets his way!

Running Backs
Christian McCaffrey - 16
Alvin Kamara - 16
Ezekiel Elliott - 15
Dalvin Cook - 12
Derrick Henry - 12

Saquon is shooting for top 5 money
RE: RE: Did you add in the bad protection  
jvm52106 : 3/2/2023 7:33 pm : link
In comment 16049161 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16049157 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


?



No, because the offense seemed clearly structured to account for the OL play by having quicker, shorter throws.


To be honest we kind of had no choice. Now, get a better #1 WR, a second TE option and more quality WR group overall (Hodgins, Robinson additional new guys) and we can become more varied. I feel like the % knock you are using is still a positive when you realize the opposition knows you can't beat them deep. We were still completing passes and producing with the lack of weapons and teams knowing we were restricted vertically.
I don’t give a crap about air % jesus  
Carl in CT : 3/2/2023 7:34 pm : link
We have a 25 year old Qb, tough as nails, a leader, a true gentlemen off the field, a winner on the field, won a playoff game, a porous defense, no OL and bad receivers. Start complaining about the rest of the team please!
RE: RE: riceneggs  
riceneggs : 3/2/2023 7:34 pm : link
In comment 16049225 riceneggs said:
Quote:
In comment 16049213 Sean said:


Quote:


Jones is going to be a top 5 earning QB? How so? Off the top of my head he will be behind Watson, Mahomes, Wilson, Murray, Allen, eventually Hurts, eventually Burrow, eventually Herbert, Rodgers. That is just off the top of my head. He’ll probably be around 12-16 eventually. Barkley will get tagged if a Jones deal is reached.



Aaron Rogers is scheduled to make 50. If he ask for a trade, i would assume the team stretches his new contract over 2-3 years, at less 40 million a year. something like, 2 years - 70 million, fully guaranteed. he's a wildcard

then ..

R. Wilson - 49
K. Murray - 46
D. Watson - 46
P. Mahomes - 45
Josh Allen - 43

So, yes, DJ could be top 5 next year if he gets his way!

Running Backs
Christian McCaffrey - 16
Alvin Kamara - 16
Ezekiel Elliott - 15
Dalvin Cook - 12
Derrick Henry - 12

Saquon is shooting for top 5 money


disregard "at less 40 million a year"
RE: Don’t particularly care  
riceneggs : 3/2/2023 7:35 pm : link
In comment 16049215 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
and I don’t even know what Jones will sign for, but it almost certainly won’t be top 5 money.


so you cant name a team, got it!!

Hold the line, Schoen  
JonC : 3/2/2023 7:40 pm : link
!
riceneggs  
Sean : 3/2/2023 7:46 pm : link
If the Giants were giving Jones what he wanted, the deal would be done. I’m assuming they’ll settle between $33M - $37M which will be far less than what Hurts/Burrow/Herbert get and already less than Watson, Mahomes, Rodgers, Murray, Allen, Prescott & Stafford.
RE: ....  
Bill E : 3/2/2023 7:52 pm : link
In comment 16049130 riceneggs said:
Quote:
All i know is that, in 5 years, we're gonna regret this as fans

We've been bad and down so long that we just want something good to happen, anything

But, deep down, we know that giving DJ (an average QB) big money, then turning around and paying Saquon top RB money are just not smart moves to make.

but, again, we just want something good to happen, so


This assumes that all fans agree with you. I am fairly confident that is not true.
It also assumes that the BBI talking heads are smarter than Joe Schoen. I am 100% sure that is not true.
I mean, let's not forget that a lot of these future GMs wanted Willis in the 1st round!
RE: RE: Don’t particularly care  
UConn4523 : 3/2/2023 7:53 pm : link
In comment 16049229 riceneggs said:
Quote:
In comment 16049215 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


and I don’t even know what Jones will sign for, but it almost certainly won’t be top 5 money.



so you cant name a team, got it!!


I’m not putting in any effort for some arbitrary argument where the primary factor (Jokes making top 5 money) isn’t even going to happen.

You are arguing just to argue and I’ll pass.
RE: Hold the line, Schoen  
NYG07 : 3/2/2023 8:01 pm : link
In comment 16049231 JonC said:
Quote:
!


+1
RE: RE: Don’t particularly care  
NYG07 : 3/2/2023 8:04 pm : link
In comment 16049229 riceneggs said:
Quote:
In comment 16049215 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


and I don’t even know what Jones will sign for, but it almost certainly won’t be top 5 money.



so you cant name a team, got it!!


The only team I could think of off the top of my head where this would be a possibility is the greatest show on turf Rams. Not even close.

In 2001, Kurt Warner had the 15th highest cap number amongst QBs (Kerry Collins was higher). Kurt's cap number was $2.3M.

The highest QB cap number in the NFL was Peyton Manning at $8.5M. Crazy how much money the guys make now compared to then.
RE: Slow playing contract on purpose?  
mittenedman : 3/2/2023 8:07 pm : link
In comment 16049143 gggggmen said:
Quote:
What if we are purposely slow playing this so we have to franchise tag Jones and this is how Barkley gets to free agency without drama. Shoen is a smart GM, hes not paying Barkley anywhere near what he wants. So just a painless way to move on.


Interesting. Or at least a way to see what his market value is. It's funny, he's kind of like Jones where his value could be all over the place.
My concern with Jones is bidding against themselves  
Sean : 3/2/2023 8:10 pm : link
Are we sure Carr even has a market? The Giants bid against themselves with Golladay and we saw how that worked out.

Are we sure another team is lining up to give Jones $35M?
RE: RE: RE: Don’t particularly care  
cjd2404 : 3/2/2023 8:18 pm : link
In comment 16049242 NYG07 said:
Quote:
In comment 16049229 riceneggs said:


Quote:


In comment 16049215 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


and I don’t even know what Jones will sign for, but it almost certainly won’t be top 5 money.



so you cant name a team, got it!!




The only team I could think of off the top of my head where this would be a possibility is the greatest show on turf Rams. Not even close.

In 2001, Kurt Warner had the 15th highest cap number amongst QBs (Kerry Collins was higher). Kurt's cap number was $2.3M.

The highest QB cap number in the NFL was Peyton Manning at $8.5M. Crazy how much money the guys make now compared to then.


If I am not mistaken -- 1993 cowboys. Aikman and Smith we the highest paid players at their position. They won 3 Superbowl after that I believe
RE: RE: I keep reading that the NFL has not release the final Exclusive Tag  
shyster : 3/2/2023 8:22 pm : link
In comment 16049123 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
In comment 16049065 Tom from LI said:


Quote:


salaries for 2023 yet. That will come in April.


The tag figures set have to be in advance of the tag deadlines and league year.


Yes, the tag deadline was March 8 last year and the official tag numbers were announced at nfl.com on March 7, along with the names of the players tagged in advance of the deadline.


RE: RE: RE: I keep reading that the NFL has not release the final Exclusive Tag  
shyster : 3/2/2023 8:26 pm : link
In comment 16049255 shyster said:
Quote:

Yes, the tag deadline was March 8 last year and the official tag numbers were announced at nfl.com on March 7, along with the names of the players tagged in advance of the deadline.
To be clear, these were the non-exclusive franchise tags and transition tags.
The situation with Golladay was different  
Dave on the UWS : 3/2/2023 8:26 pm : link
First of all, Gettleman was an idiot. He handled the whole deal like he had no clue.
Schoen has already said, when putting a value on ALL their players, they include stats, and intrinsic values like locker room presence, leadership, etc. to arrive at a number. They also have a walk away number for their FA.
The negotiation with Jones will end with a fair contract for both sides. It WON'T be at 45 million despite the nonsense on this thread.
RE: Hold the line, Schoen  
Chris684 : 3/2/2023 8:28 pm : link
In comment 16049231 JonC said:
Quote:
!


Hold the line against what? Just out of curiosity? What are you proposing they do?
RE: My concern with Jones is bidding against themselves  
UGADawgs7 : 3/2/2023 8:29 pm : link
In comment 16049246 Sean said:
Quote:
Are we sure Carr even has a market? The Giants bid against themselves with Golladay and we saw how that worked out.

Are we sure another team is lining up to give Jones $35M?

Not even close to a Jones homer, but the way the league and QBs are looking, guys like Herbert, Burrow, Hurts could get 45-50M per. In that regard if Jones is above average on a team with actual weapons, $35M would be considered a steal so it could be worth it for a team who has good skill set positions.
RE: RE: Hold the line, Schoen  
JonC : 3/2/2023 8:32 pm : link
In comment 16049262 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 16049231 JonC said:


Quote:


!



Hold the line against what? Just out of curiosity? What are you proposing they do?


Short deal with escape routes. I don't think Schoen loves him enough for five years either.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Don’t particularly care  
bw in dc : 3/2/2023 8:45 pm : link
In comment 16049253 cjd2404 said:
Quote:

If I am not mistaken -- 1993 cowboys. Aikman and Smith we the highest paid players at their position. They won 3 Superbowl after that I believe


That was thirty years ago. It was a much different game, and the cap model was still evolving.

So, that's just a poor example.
RE: RE: RE: Hold the line, Schoen  
Chris684 : 3/2/2023 8:54 pm : link
In comment 16049265 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 16049262 Chris684 said:


Quote:


In comment 16049231 JonC said:


Quote:


!



Hold the line against what? Just out of curiosity? What are you proposing they do?



Short deal with escape routes. I don't think Schoen loves him enough for five years either.


Gotcha.

RE: My concern with Jones is bidding against themselves  
bw in dc : 3/2/2023 8:54 pm : link
In comment 16049246 Sean said:
Quote:


Are we sure another team is lining up to give Jones $35M?


I'm not at all. And that's why I wish Schoen would test that with the Transition Tag.

Unfortunately, that's not going to be the path, but I would gamble that no team would pony up more than $30M AAV for Jones. His resume is still too light.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Don’t particularly care  
Thunderstruck27 : 3/2/2023 9:09 pm : link
In comment 16049270 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16049253 cjd2404 said:


Quote:



If I am not mistaken -- 1993 cowboys. Aikman and Smith we the highest paid players at their position. They won 3 Superbowl after that I believe



That was thirty years ago. It was a much different game, and the cap model was still evolving.

So, that's just a poor example.


So you are saying we should sign Tom Brady and get Belichick to coach him again. Seemed to work for the last 20 years
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Don’t particularly care  
bw in dc : 3/2/2023 9:20 pm : link
In comment 16049284 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
In comment 16049270 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 16049253 cjd2404 said:


Quote:



If I am not mistaken -- 1993 cowboys. Aikman and Smith we the highest paid players at their position. They won 3 Superbowl after that I believe



That was thirty years ago. It was a much different game, and the cap model was still evolving.

So, that's just a poor example.



So you are saying we should sign Tom Brady and get Belichick to coach him again. Seemed to work for the last 20 years


No, for some inexplicable reason that is what you are saying.

Which makes no sense in the discussion because the reference to Aikman/Smith is about pouring big money into the QB and RB. And thinking that's a smart idea.
...  
christian : 3/2/2023 9:24 pm : link
I don't think some of you grasp how bad a 35M a year contract would be if you're Team Jones.

Over the next three year, where presumably most the guarantees sit, he'd be earning less than 14% of the Giants cap.

That's scraping the barrel compared to the other starting veteran starting QBs.

A 35M contract today, that's any longer than a year effectively says Daniel Jones values himself as the lowest paid veteran starter in the league.
RE: ...  
riceneggs : 3/2/2023 9:31 pm : link
In comment 16049291 christian said:
Quote:
I don't think some of you grasp how bad a 35M a year contract would be if you're Team Jones.

Over the next three year, where presumably most the guarantees sit, he'd be earning less than 14% of the Giants cap.

That's scraping the barrel compared to the other starting veteran starting QBs.

A 35M contract today, that's any longer than a year effectively says Daniel Jones values himself as the lowest paid veteran starter in the league.


He finished 15th in the league in passing. And only had 15 TDs

Team Jones should feel blessed to get 35mil
RE: ...  
Sean : 3/2/2023 9:51 pm : link
In comment 16049291 christian said:
Quote:
I don't think some of you grasp how bad a 35M a year contract would be if you're Team Jones.

Over the next three year, where presumably most the guarantees sit, he'd be earning less than 14% of the Giants cap.

That's scraping the barrel compared to the other starting veteran starting QBs.

A 35M contract today, that's any longer than a year effectively says Daniel Jones values himself as the lowest paid veteran starter in the league.

Everyone balked at Carr’s contract which is the reason there was no trade partner.

There was a good podcast on the athletic about how the mid range market for QB’s are about to bottom out. Linked below.

I get why Jones is asking for $45M, but I doubt any *other* team would come close to that. I also don’t think Carr will get $35M. I don’t think Garoppolo will get $25M.
christian : 3/2/2023 9:57 pm : link
I'm not saying Jones deserves more, I'm saying it's stupid for Jones to take it. This will be messy.
RE: …  
Sean : 3/2/2023 10:00 pm : link
In comment 16049309 christian said:
Quote:
I'm not saying Jones deserves more, I'm saying it's stupid for Jones to take it. This will be messy.

It’s also stupid for Schoen to give it to him. The tag feels inevitable although I wonder if anyone else would even give him that.
RE: …  
Payasdaddy : 3/2/2023 10:04 pm : link
In comment 16049309 christian said:
Quote:
I'm not saying Jones deserves more, I'm saying it's stupid for Jones to take it. This will be messy.


All said and done , I am thinking 5 yr deal AAV probably around 38
Hopefully cap hit next two yrs would be in the 20 and 25 range , after that probability of being high 40’s to low 50’s

I know it’s sounds ridiculous because jones in at best top 9-12
It could be better but it sure could be a hella lot worse.
4 yr 50 million for saquon with low cap hits yr 1-2 and an out after yr 3
I am also fine with letting him walk Restructure Leo,adoree, extend dex and x
Easy Peasy. Oh yeah draft we’ll and sign a couple solid FA :)
...  
christian : 3/2/2023 10:05 pm : link
Yeah I think the tag is highly likely, and the only fair outcome.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Don’t particularly care  
cjd2404 : 3/2/2023 10:14 pm : link
In comment 16049270 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16049253 cjd2404 said:


Quote:



If I am not mistaken -- 1993 cowboys. Aikman and Smith we the highest paid players at their position. They won 3 Superbowl after that I believe



That was thirty years ago. It was a much different game, and the cap model was still evolving.

So, that's just a poor example.


The original question was to name a team in history of the NFL. I did. It's not a poor example, it was a poor question that was asked. The poster was probably thinking it never happened, I just pointed out it did, at least once in the history of the NFL.

If you asked me if I think it's a good idea in the NFL, I might have a different answer.

I didn't look it up, but I wonder if Eggerin James and Peyton Manning might qualify too
RE: …  
bw in dc : 3/2/2023 10:17 pm : link
In comment 16049309 christian said:
Quote:
I'm not saying Jones deserves more, I'm saying it's stupid for Jones to take it. This will be messy.


Same. New Team Jones should not go below $40M AAV in their ask.
I know I'm not in the (vocal) majority  
Festina Lente : 3/2/2023 10:41 pm : link
But I really think this deal is going to screw us. People keep mentioning dak as the cautionary tale but i actually think he's better than DJ so that's even more concerning. I know many on here don't agree and that's okay but i can't shake that they are going to mortgage the future on DJ. I understand why our rivals want this to happen.
Jones  
Ron Johnson : 3/2/2023 11:08 pm : link
asks for 40 and Schoen wants to pay 35?

So 37.5. This is over by Sunday.

... and Saquon gets tagged.
RE: RE: ...  
speedywheels : 3/2/2023 11:34 pm : link
In comment 16049292 riceneggs said:
Quote:
In comment 16049291 christian said:


Quote:


I don't think some of you grasp how bad a 35M a year contract would be if you're Team Jones.

Over the next three year, where presumably most the guarantees sit, he'd be earning less than 14% of the Giants cap.

That's scraping the barrel compared to the other starting veteran starting QBs.

A 35M contract today, that's any longer than a year effectively says Daniel Jones values himself as the lowest paid veteran starter in the league.



He finished 15th in the league in passing. And only had 15 TDs

Team Jones should feel blessed to get 35mil


LOL - once again Jones haters want to forget what he's done with his legs.

He's a two way QB, so in order to OBJECTIVELY judge him as a QB, one must take both passing and running into account. Not just the stats that fit your (failing) narrative
RE: RE: …  
Red Right Hand : 3/3/2023 12:03 am : link
In comment 16049317 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16049309 christian said:


Quote:


I'm not saying Jones deserves more, I'm saying it's stupid for Jones to take it. This will be messy.



Same. New Team Jones should not go below $40M AAV in their ask.
I agree. As for the NYG, they should tag him for 2 years, then move on. Divests themselves of Barkley, who i think Schoen wants off the payroll, and Jones in 24 months, by which time Schoan has his successor lined up. He's not taking on gettleman's baggage, and his real challenge is getting away from barkley and jones without looking like a bastard to NY fans. Thar't's what this is about, so he proclaims his love and loyalty for both as he forces them out ( albeit jones over time)so he can get to building the team he actually wants.

As an aside, I think Jones views his constant attempts at "personal converstation" wherein he explains the difficulties of negotiations to jones is viewed by jones as annoying and transparent. I doubt Jones feels any deep loyalty to either the team of the fans, truth be told. 2 years from now jones will be elsewhere, and that's how Schoen wants it, and barkley lon ,long gone.

Schoen's McKinsian charm, whereby he takes us all for rubes, may wear thin faster than he imagines. He needs to become a NYer sooner rather than later if he is going to survive longeterm, as he is way more transparent than he needs to be. Manning, to his benifit learned that lesson quickly, and is why he is as beloved as he is.

I hope Schoen works out great. I like him, he was a good hire. He just isn't as slick as he thinks he is. He better hope this works out long term, because he is nowhere near as flexible as he likes to project.
RE: RE: RE: …  
joe48 : 3/3/2023 5:33 am : link
In comment 16049338 Red Right Hand said:
Quote:
In comment 16049317 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 16049309 christian said:


Quote:


I'm not saying Jones deserves more, I'm saying it's stupid for Jones to take it. This will be messy.



Same. New Team Jones should not go below $40M AAV in their ask.

I agree. As for the NYG, they should tag him for 2 years, then move on. Divests themselves of Barkley, who i think Schoen wants off the payroll, and Jones in 24 months, by which time Schoan has his successor lined up. He's not taking on gettleman's baggage, and his real challenge is getting away from barkley and jones without looking like a bastard to NY fans. Thar't's what this is about, so he proclaims his love and loyalty for both as he forces them out ( albeit jones over time)so he can get to building the team he actually wants.

As an aside, I think Jones views his constant attempts at "personal converstation" wherein he explains the difficulties of negotiations to jones is viewed by jones as annoying and transparent. I doubt Jones feels any deep loyalty to either the team of the fans, truth be told. 2 years from now jones will be elsewhere, and that's how Schoen wants it, and barkley lon ,long gone.

Schoen's McKinsian charm, whereby he takes us all for rubes, may wear thin faster than he imagines. He needs to become a NYer sooner rather than later if he is going to survive longeterm, as he is way more transparent than he needs to be. Manning, to his benifit learned that lesson quickly, and is why he is as beloved as he is.

I hope Schoen works out great. I like him, he was a good hire. He just isn't as slick as he thinks he is. He better hope this works out long term, because he is nowhere near as flexible as he likes to project.

I thought it was odd that Schoen was acting so forthright about the negotiations and his feelings about Jones and Barkley. Why even go there? Was it all smoke or to appease the fan base? It did not elevate him as a GM in my view. As far as how it plays out I have no idea. I would take Jones on a deal that allows an escape.
joe48  
Sean : 3/3/2023 5:37 am : link
The Ravens are doing the same with Lamar Jackson. Admitting they want him back. I wouldn’t read too much into that.
There IS NO GLIMMER! Lawd.  
Big Blue '56 : 3/3/2023 5:57 am : link
He WILL be signed, period, most likely in the next few days! That’s a fact, not a glimmer. If the negotiations go beyond March 7th, he’ll be tagged and they have over 4 months to get it done..

RE: RE: RE: ...  
riceneggs : 3/3/2023 7:40 am : link
In comment 16049328 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 16049292 riceneggs said:


Quote:


In comment 16049291 christian said:


Quote:


I don't think some of you grasp how bad a 35M a year contract would be if you're Team Jones.

Over the next three year, where presumably most the guarantees sit, he'd be earning less than 14% of the Giants cap.

That's scraping the barrel compared to the other starting veteran starting QBs.

A 35M contract today, that's any longer than a year effectively says Daniel Jones values himself as the lowest paid veteran starter in the league.



He finished 15th in the league in passing. And only had 15 TDs

Team Jones should feel blessed to get 35mil



LOL - once again Jones haters want to forget what he's done with his legs.

He's a two way QB, so in order to OBJECTIVELY judge him as a QB, one must take both passing and running into account. Not just the stats that fit your (failing) narrative


Here's what you're not getting tho....

Yes, he's a running QB and that helps you win games

But it doesn't help in negotiations. It actually becomes a topic of risk when you're talking about giving a QB alot of money per year and big guarantees.

So then you would agree  
UConn4523 : 3/3/2023 7:59 am : link
he won’t be making top 5 money then, right?

A guy who will be getting around top 5 money is Hurts who is a running QB so i really don’t agree with your assessment at all.
RE: RE: ...  
joeinpa : 3/3/2023 9:56 am : link
In comment 16049292 riceneggs said:
Quote:
In comment 16049291 christian said:


Quote:


I don't think some of you grasp how bad a 35M a year contract would be if you're Team Jones.

Over the next three year, where presumably most the guarantees sit, he'd be earning less than 14% of the Giants cap.



Team Jones should feel blessed to get 35mil


I m pretty sure they don’t share that sentiment.

But your statement reflects perfectly what I expressed in another thread as the underlying cause of the angst towards the Jones contract

Some have such a low opinion of Jones that they are actually resentful of his demands
I agree  
UConn4523 : 3/3/2023 9:58 am : link
Jones earned Atleast the tag, 100%. People talk like it’s easy to do what he accomplished last year. I get not being sold on him long term but to say he unworthy of the tag is preposterous.
RE: I agree  
riceneggs : 3/3/2023 10:02 am : link
In comment 16049526 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
Jones earned Atleast the tag, 100%. People talk like it’s easy to do what he accomplished last year. I get not being sold on him long term but to say he unworthy of the tag is preposterous.


break that down for us...

in your opinion, what did DJ accomplish last year, thats hard to do? not arguing with you, but would really like to hear your answer.

I know its hard to separate, but are you talking DJs individual stuff or what he did for the team?
Both  
UConn4523 : 3/3/2023 10:22 am : link
and they are directly correlated to each other
"There's a Gleam Men!..Let's go get the Gleam"  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 3/3/2023 11:05 am : link
Marty Schottenheimer
RE: RE: I agree  
Spiciest Memelord : 3/3/2023 12:23 pm : link
In comment 16049530 riceneggs said:
Quote:
In comment 16049526 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


Jones earned Atleast the tag, 100%. People talk like it’s easy to do what he accomplished last year. I get not being sold on him long term but to say he unworthy of the tag is preposterous.



break that down for us...

in your opinion, what did DJ accomplish last year, thats hard to do? not arguing with you, but would really like to hear your answer.

I know its hard to separate, but are you talking DJs individual stuff or what he did for the team?


He didn't throw an interception and get carted off as soon as he started.
