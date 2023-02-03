Daniel Jones’ reps seeking more than $45 million per season

that his ask hasn't changed since negotiations started? Or if it has, it's gone up?
I have no problem with him asking for $45 million per year, but we have reason to doubt this latest report. And even if it is true, it doesn't reflect well on Schoen, who makes it sound like progress is being made - because if it is, it's the Giants who are moving Jones's direction rather than the other way around.
Honestly, we aren’t winning the SB next year by having cap “flexibility” with a long term Jones deal. Make him earn that $45M AAV by showing further improvement in 2023.
If he doesn’t pan out it won’t matter because he would have no cap hit after this year. If that scenario unfolded you re-sign key players to long term deals and draft a cost controlled QB in 2024. If he pans out, great, he’s earned his big contract and let’s move forward.
that his ask hasn't changed since negotiations started? Or if it has, it's gone up?
I have no problem with him asking for $45 million per year, but we have reason to doubt this latest report. And even if it is true, it doesn't reflect well on Schoen, who makes it sound like progress is being made - because if it is, it's the Giants who are moving Jones's direction rather than the other way around.
No offense but you literally back tracked from start of comment to end of comment.
I trust Joe Schoen to do exactly what he thinks is best for the Giants , which by the way is also best for himself too. He has done everything the way he wanted to so far and knows that this team still has a ways to go talent wise. They don't think Jones is Mahomes but I am sure they know to keep going in the right direction they need to keep him (at a reasonable QB cost). I trust Schoen and Daboll.
Justin Penik
@JustinPenik
Do GM’s/teams ever self leak stories about players wanting an insanely high salary so the fans can make the player the enemy and not the team? Does that actually happen? Because this $45 million feels like that.
Jones'es salary could be structured creatively so that it is tied to milestone markers that he has not yet achieved to reach $45 million on paper, and that would not count against the cap.
For instance: a million dollar bonus for throwing more than 30 TDs in a season, another million for 35 TDs, a million for reaching 6,500 receiving yards, a million for making it past the first round of the playoffs, and a million for making the Superbowl, a million and a half for winning the Superbowl, a million for being awarded League MVP...
That's an illustration of 7 million in what the NFL calls "unlikely to be achieved" incentives above a $38 million salary that don't count against the cap and dollars that I don't think anyone would begrudge him if he reached those numbers, because they would indicate he is earning a $45 million salary.
RE: RE: RE: Don't pay someone for what they might achieve
for New Team Jones to ask for at least $45M. I don't see them settling for anything less than $40M AAV.
I don't think he's worth retaining at anything near that, but New Team Jones has a lot of artillery in this fight.
+ Mara declaring that he let Jones down (Mara is just dumb)
+ Prior coaching issues
+ Prior and current talent issues
+ Prior culture issues
+ Demonstrated he's one of the best running QBs
+ Road playoff win
+ Etc
Hell, come to think of it, why should they come off $45M AAV?
Quote:
Justin Penik
@JustinPenik
Do GM’s/teams ever self leak stories about players wanting an insanely high salary so the fans can make the player the enemy and not the team? Does that actually happen? Because this $45 million feels like that.
It's more the Giants preparing the fanbase for what's coming. Not that the AAV is actually going to be more than $45M (necessarily) but, when the deal comes out, to make it look like the NYG front office accomplished something other than just giving Jones's agents what they wanted.
It seams like a little success has gone to his head. You have to wonder if he really wants to be a Giant. I wonder how Kafka and Dabs feel about it.
I couldn’t agree more. Sport salaries have gotten out of control. I am a huge jones fan but if he gets anywhere near 45 that is criminal. 15 tds doesn’t get you that amount of money, regardless of circumstance. Obviously you don’t discount his running ability but 45 is insanity
Given what is said here quite regularly your above post isn’t absurd enough to be easily recognizable as sarcasm. Sounded like quite a normal suggestion and one that, in one form or another, had been floated before. Apologies.
RE: RE: Maybe Jones really doesn’t want to be here
Quote:
Justin Penik
@JustinPenik
Do GM’s/teams ever self leak stories about players wanting an insanely high salary so the fans can make the player the enemy and not the team? Does that actually happen? Because this $45 million feels like that.
And when we’re not listening to Leonard we’re listening to Penik. Right.
Let Jones play for his big contract. If he stinks, we suck and get a good pick to replace him. If he delivers, he gets his big contract and we have a franchise QB for another decade. Short term cap implications aside, I see no reason to sign him after a very solid if unspectacular season
Sheesh..They can ask for $60 million. That’s WHAT THEY DO..Schoen has a amount in mind and that’s it! Or the tag..
Why is this STILL being discussed? It’s as if few have a clue how negotiations are run and I know BBIers are smarter than that.
SMH
I think the angst expressed here is the result of some fan’s indignation that Jones has the audacity to believe he is better than they do
Maybe it s time for some to entertain the possibility that Schoen and the Giants really do view Daniel as a franchise guy, and that the numbers being reacted to with incredulity by some here are being viewed differently by them
I ve stated before I think it s likely the numbers they care most about are:
Cap hit next season, guaranteed money, and number of years.
45 mil, depending on Jones’ and Giants success over the several seasons could seem like a bargain 3 or 4 years from now.
I take it that you weren’t referencing me? I said DJ loved Eli and the Giants since childhood, so in answer to the post that claimed maybe DJ doesn’t want to play here, I disputed the claim. Nothing to do with home discount..😎
A stretch to begin with. What are we honestly winning paying Daniel Jones 35-45 mil per season? I don’t see how we can close the talent gap on teams like Dallas and Philly if we are paying him so much
37-38mil is a fair proit given the market, he has improved in EVERY statiscal category EVERY year. That with looking at the team and organization as a whole. 4Omil is gravy area .... 45mil is the start high point. Since 45mil has stuck so the media is going to run with it. However let us play with 45mil for a moment. Tag is 32mil ... Asking for 45mil .... 13mil gap cut in half .... 6.5 comes to 38.5 is the middle and fair market value. I'd like as fair 38.5/40/45/45 60mil gtd
He’s not going to get 45 a year, could he get 38, yea, that’s quite possible. Schoen has a number and I’m sure Jones is going to get average starter money, which is what he is right now. Critical to negotiations is going to be guaranteed dollars and years IMO.
Doesn’t matter, the Giants hold the keys with the Franchise Tag. I just hope Mara doesn’t make Schoen bend over and give Jones over 40 mill a season. The franchise tag is the best thing that can happen for this team long term, even if it means losing Barkley.
It’s becoming clear that this is going to the franchise tag and we will most likely lose Barkley. I think the Giants FO knew this from the beginning and tried to hint it to everyone at the end of season press conference.
No one knows what is going on, they are just trying to stay relevant with click bait. If they do get a crumb of inside data, its likely one side leaking something that isn't true just to help their position.
Jones'es salary could be structured creatively so that it is tied to milestone markers that he has not yet achieved to reach $45 million on paper, and that would not count against the cap.
For instance: a million dollar bonus for throwing more than 30 TDs in a season, another million for 35 TDs, a million for reaching 6,500 receiving yards, a million for making it past the first round of the playoffs, and a million for making the Superbowl, a million and a half for winning the Superbowl, a million for being awarded League MVP...
That's an illustration of 7 million in what the NFL calls "unlikely to be achieved" incentives above a $38 million salary that don't count against the cap and dollars that I don't think anyone would begrudge him if he reached those numbers, because they would indicate he is earning a $45 million salary.
This is what I've been talking about for months when I say the Giants need to get very creative and Jones needs to be willing to accept a deal like this.
RE: RE: Maybe Jones really doesn’t want to be here
he’s a young ascending QB who took his team to the playoffs. How many other QBs are getting a good chunk of their compensation in escalators?
Jones is probably fine just playing for $32m as that’s already half of what he’d probably see in a long term deal. I wouldn’t take anything with major chunks of my compensation tied to performance, most players wouldn’t other to an the prove it contracts for those coming off injuries, a bad season, etc.
1) More often than not "citing league sources" is print for BS these days
2) There is a difference between "asking for" and actually "seeking"
3) I think they should be asking for that much and I think the Giants should refuse to pay anywhere near that. This is why they negotiate.
4) As gidiefor points out, there are ways they could satisfy their comfort zone in terms of a cap hit and AAV while also satisfying Jones' bottom line, with incentive bonuses.
5) I happen to be one of the few who seems to like Carr and think he is a good QB. But, I do not see him as a good fit here. He has a terrible record as a starter in games where the temp was below 38, he is not known for his toughness, and he isn't going to provide anything in the rushing game.
RE: RE: I'm not sure this is as big a deal as some of you think it is
Jones'es salary could be structured creatively so that it is tied to milestone markers that he has not yet achieved to reach $45 million on paper, and that would not count against the cap.
For instance: a million dollar bonus for throwing more than 30 TDs in a season, another million for 35 TDs, a million for reaching 6,500 receiving yards, a million for making it past the first round of the playoffs, and a million for making the Superbowl, a million and a half for winning the Superbowl, a million for being awarded League MVP...
That's an illustration of 7 million in what the NFL calls "unlikely to be achieved" incentives above a $38 million salary that don't count against the cap and dollars that I don't think anyone would begrudge him if he reached those numbers, because they would indicate he is earning a $45 million salary.
This is what I've been talking about for months when I say the Giants need to get very creative and Jones needs to be willing to accept a deal like this.
I have no doubts that they will..
RE: RE: RE: Maybe Jones really doesn’t want to be here
What does everyone think the cap hit will be year 1 if jones signed somewhere around a 5 year deal (with an out after 3) and AAV of 38-40. The cap hit on the tag is 32.5. How much lower than that can the Giants go with a year 1 cap hit that won’t make the contract balloon too much in the future?
I looked at Josh Allen’s contract for reference. His AAV is 43. It’s a 6 year deal with an out after 3. The lowest Cap hit in the deal is 39 mil. (Highest is 51 mil)
What are they doing in these talks all day, watching highlights? The point is, no one knows anything about the negotiations, and these things are leaked more often as a means to an end than as actual insight into what's really happening anyway.
Related: This admin just took a bunch of JAGs to the playoffs. They have free reign to do whatever they think is best, including telling Jones to try free agency (where, in all honesty, he may get $45 million), going with Taylor and using their draft assets to get a rookie QB they like. The tag isn't their only option.
is so much conflicting information. Some beats have been saying that a long-term deal is close and very likely before March 7. Others have been saying that a deal is not close because Jones wants $40M - $45M.
But as others here have said, would Jones really ask for $45M? He knows the Giants won't give him anywhere near that amount, and will instead just tag him. And as others here have also said, why would he be working out at the Giants facility if the two sides were so far apart?
My sense is that like Barkley there is still a lot of distance between the two sides. This is a key quote:
“This is his first time going through free agency, and I just tell him there’s a business side to this, too, that you haven’t been exposed to,” Schoen said. “So just understand it’s gonna get worse before it gets better, we’ll find a way to bridge the gap, and it doesn’t change the way we feel about you. So take out any type of personal or emotional and just understand it’s a business. And hopefully we’ll find a comfortable landing spot for both parties.”
I that is Schoen's way of telling Jones not to take it personally if the Giants tag him. That it's just business and they still want to try and reach a long-term deal even if they place the NEFT on him.
1) More often than not "citing league sources" is print for BS these days
2) There is a difference between "asking for" and actually "seeking"
3) I think they should be asking for that much and I think the Giants should refuse to pay anywhere near that. This is why they negotiate.
4) As gidiefor points out, there are ways they could satisfy their comfort zone in terms of a cap hit and AAV while also satisfying Jones' bottom line, with incentive bonuses.
5) I happen to be one of the few who seems to like Carr and think he is a good QB. But, I do not see him as a good fit here. He has a terrible record as a starter in games where the temp was below 38, he is not known for his toughness, and he isn't going to provide anything in the rushing game.
I can't agree with where we sit currently with really any attempt to posit that a bunch of "incentives" - most of which will never be realized, and calling it a "45m" baseline deal will be acceptable to Jones and his agents, especially if it comes without longer term guarantees being triggered.
This will go down to wire and will be interesting to see where dust settles Tuesday.
1) More often than not "citing league sources" is print for BS these days
2) There is a difference between "asking for" and actually "seeking"
3) I think they should be asking for that much and I think the Giants should refuse to pay anywhere near that. This is why they negotiate.
4) As gidiefor points out, there are ways they could satisfy their comfort zone in terms of a cap hit and AAV while also satisfying Jones' bottom line, with incentive bonuses.
5) I happen to be one of the few who seems to like Carr and think he is a good QB. But, I do not see him as a good fit here. He has a terrible record as a starter in games where the temp was below 38, he is not known for his toughness, and he isn't going to provide anything in the rushing game.
I can't agree with where we sit currently with really any attempt to posit that a bunch of "incentives" - most of which will never be realized, and calling it a "45m" baseline deal will be acceptable to Jones and his agents, especially if it comes without longer term guarantees being triggered.
This will go down to wire and will be interesting to see where dust settles Tuesday.
Why would none be realized? It is very reasonable for both sides to expect goals like 25 or 30 TDs, 3500-4000 yards, or a bonus for every playoff game won, etc. What the Hell else would you pay $45M for?
Is way too high, because that’s what Patrick Mahomes averages out, but Mahomes took a discounted deal and his deal was done a few years ago.
$45 Mill is not the problem, Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert will blow that number out of the water when they get their deals done.
The issue is and remains that Jones is not that level of QB to be asking for that type of money. Jones is more of game manager, mid level QB, that shouldn’t be paid like a star. The Giants know this, so they shouldn’t be forced to meet demands of agents.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Maybe Jones really doesn’t want to be here
What does everyone think the cap hit will be year 1 if jones signed somewhere around a 5 year deal (with an out after 3) and AAV of 38-40. The cap hit on the tag is 32.5. How much lower than that can the Giants go with a year 1 cap hit that won’t make the contract balloon too much in the future?
I looked at Josh Allen’s contract for reference. His AAV is 43. It’s a 6 year deal with an out after 3. The lowest Cap hit in the deal is 39 mil. (Highest is 51 mil)
Allen's deal was really an 8 year deal, with two years of control wrapped into the six year extension and two low cap hits in the first two years that were much lower than $39M.
Allen got a lot of cash in the initial years of the deal that was characterized as bonus and spread over a number of years.
Jones isn't in the same situation as Allen because he's a true FA and the Giants have no additional years of control to work with. Still, I think Jones's cap hit could be less than $20M in the first year of his deal, as he takes a lot of cash in signing bonus spread over the deal.
What does everyone think the cap hit will be year 1 if jones signed somewhere around a 5 year deal (with an out after 3) and AAV of 38-40. The cap hit on the tag is 32.5. How much lower than that can the Giants go with a year 1 cap hit that won’t make the contract balloon too much in the future?
I looked at Josh Allen’s contract for reference. His AAV is 43. It’s a 6 year deal with an out after 3. The lowest Cap hit in the deal is 39 mil. (Highest is 51 mil)
That's another thing I have been pointing out. Before the season and up until the last month, I was saying I wouldn't even tag him because of the cost. But, somewhere in that last month, that went out the window. The tag is probably not even the floor for a deal for him at this point; it is too low. I think the market is out of control, but the reality is the tag would be a means to save a little this year, while getting a second year of proof from Jones with the understanding that if they see what they want from him, they are going to lose more (spend more) long term for Jones. But, there is no way they are getting him for less than an AAV of the cap, regardless of length of deal or amount guranteed.
but if this is true, I would cut off all negotiations and FT tag him. Then I'd hope someone else signs him and we recoup 2 firsts. If not, he plays on the FT which isn't ideal, but at least gives us another season to evaluate.
is so much conflicting information. Some beats have been saying that a long-term deal is close and very likely before March 7. Others have been saying that a deal is not close because Jones wants $40M - $45M.
But as others here have said, would Jones really ask for $45M? He knows the Giants won't give him anywhere near that amount, and will instead just tag him. And as others here have also said, why would he be working out at the Giants facility if the two sides were so far apart?
My sense is that like Barkley there is still a lot of distance between the two sides. This is a key quote:
“This is his first time going through free agency, and I just tell him there’s a business side to this, too, that you haven’t been exposed to,” Schoen said. “So just understand it’s gonna get worse before it gets better, we’ll find a way to bridge the gap, and it doesn’t change the way we feel about you. So take out any type of personal or emotional and just understand it’s a business. And hopefully we’ll find a comfortable landing spot for both parties.”
I that is Schoen's way of telling Jones not to take it personally if the Giants tag him. That it's just business and they still want to try and reach a long-term deal even if they place the NEFT on him.
That's because none of the beats know dick about what is transpiring in the negotiations. Unlike the prior couple of regimes, I don't see this group leaking anything of value here or re: the draft.
RE: RE: those of you fretting over the franchise tag
every beat that has some credible history with the Giants is saying they are confident the Giants and Jones camp will reach a deal right at the wire
Stay cool
How do you feel about a potential deal? You’ve had concerns during the season.
I really do like the way Jones improved this year. I am not without concerns, but the Giants say they like him and want to have him here, and that they are determined to stick to their valuation or tag him. I believe them.
In my view the Giants don't have solid options to replace his production and growth in their system this year without severely hampering their ability to grow the talent base on the team.
Right now I want the Giants to maximize their draft talent haul. I want the Giants to show the discipline that they can stick to their valuations. And I don't want to see any reaching. So I am fine with their approach. Make a reasonable deal or franchise tag him.
The thing is both the FO and the Jones team will not show up smart to me if the create a situation that hampers the Giants ability to maximize how they surround him and the team with much needed additional talent. That would raise concerns with me.
It's not like Jones has an incredible track record. His record shows that when he's on the field he can be a decent QB, but it also shows unanswered questions that are of concern. My personal biggest concern right now is that a Daniel Jones led Giants team has not done well against the NFCE. How is that going to be reversed?, because it must!
Doesn't Jones need a few more decent options to feed the ball to? Aren't there still issues with his Oline? TE Depth? WR depth? RB? Wouldn't it be great if the Giants could improve in certain areas: like run stopping and CB talent? They are, and he is, definitely not going to beat the NFCE by only gaining a few marginally better players.
Jones is just not worth any where nears 45 million
What does everyone think the cap hit will be year 1 if jones signed somewhere around a 5 year deal (with an out after 3) and AAV of 38-40. The cap hit on the tag is 32.5. How much lower than that can the Giants go with a year 1 cap hit that won’t make the contract balloon too much in the future?
I looked at Josh Allen’s contract for reference. His AAV is 43. It’s a 6 year deal with an out after 3. The lowest Cap hit in the deal is 39 mil. (Highest is 51 mil)
Allen's deal was really an 8 year deal, with two years of control wrapped into the six year extension and two low cap hits in the first two years that were much lower than $39M.
Allen got a lot of cash in the initial years of the deal that was characterized as bonus and spread over a number of years.
Jones isn't in the same situation as Allen because he's a true FA and the Giants have no additional years of control to work with. Still, I think Jones's cap hit could be less than $20M in the first year of his deal, as he takes a lot of cash in signing bonus spread over the deal.
IF the Giants paid him no salary in year 1, I still don't think there is any way the first year approaches anything that low. In order to make a deal with a low up front salary, they would have to include a much higher than normal amount of guaranteed money. They aren't getting, for example, a 3 year deal with low salary, for less than $75M guaranteed. That alone carries a $25M cap hit each season. There is no way to get him a less than $20M cap hit, but to even think about it, they would have to sign a deal MUCH longer than they would be comfortable with.
1) More often than not "citing league sources" is print for BS these days
2) There is a difference between "asking for" and actually "seeking"
3) I think they should be asking for that much and I think the Giants should refuse to pay anywhere near that. This is why they negotiate.
4) As gidiefor points out, there are ways they could satisfy their comfort zone in terms of a cap hit and AAV while also satisfying Jones' bottom line, with incentive bonuses.
5) I happen to be one of the few who seems to like Carr and think he is a good QB. But, I do not see him as a good fit here. He has a terrible record as a starter in games where the temp was below 38, he is not known for his toughness, and he isn't going to provide anything in the rushing game.
I can't agree with where we sit currently with really any attempt to posit that a bunch of "incentives" - most of which will never be realized, and calling it a "45m" baseline deal will be acceptable to Jones and his agents, especially if it comes without longer term guarantees being triggered.
This will go down to wire and will be interesting to see where dust settles Tuesday.
Why would none be realized? It is very reasonable for both sides to expect goals like 25 or 30 TDs, 3500-4000 yards, or a bonus for every playoff game won, etc. What the Hell else would you pay $45M for?
This is not how QB contracts are structured and measured in todays NFL and it is not a baseline contract at all if you lard it up with a bunch of artificial bonus clauses. It is all about the guarantees. That's all Jones and his camp care about and I respect that to a degree any sensible person would.
Jones and his agent teams are smart customers and knowledgeable to the risks here, having seen Jones get hurt year prior, deal with coaching flux - one bad season, and you're shine is off and you become the discount ground turkey meat after Thanksgiving at your local grocery store, sort of like Baker Mayfield is now.
Jones in isolation is a confident guy who I think would bet on himself a la Cousins, but he's also going to want to maximize the best guaranteed money package he can get and then make a decision. If he doesn't, he gets the tag and things really get fun to watch and wait next season.
Lots of risk/reward for both sides.
RE: Jones is just not worth any where nears 45 million
45 million for throwing 15 TD's. So 3 mill per TD. And yes I know he ran for a few, but a qb is primarily paid to throw not run.
Let's not do another Golladay deal who was paid over a million per catch. How did that work out???
Is anyone here convinced Jones is worth the money he is asking? I am not.
I understand 15 passing TD's is really low, but it's not the only way to look at a QB. The best way is points scored for the offense and we were middle of the road. That's with an average OL and well below average WR's/TE.
If a QB passes the ball to the 1 yard line and the RB scores a TD, the QB still did well.
1) More often than not "citing league sources" is print for BS these days
2) There is a difference between "asking for" and actually "seeking"
3) I think they should be asking for that much and I think the Giants should refuse to pay anywhere near that. This is why they negotiate.
4) As gidiefor points out, there are ways they could satisfy their comfort zone in terms of a cap hit and AAV while also satisfying Jones' bottom line, with incentive bonuses.
5) I happen to be one of the few who seems to like Carr and think he is a good QB. But, I do not see him as a good fit here. He has a terrible record as a starter in games where the temp was below 38, he is not known for his toughness, and he isn't going to provide anything in the rushing game.
I can't agree with where we sit currently with really any attempt to posit that a bunch of "incentives" - most of which will never be realized, and calling it a "45m" baseline deal will be acceptable to Jones and his agents, especially if it comes without longer term guarantees being triggered.
This will go down to wire and will be interesting to see where dust settles Tuesday.
Why would none be realized? It is very reasonable for both sides to expect goals like 25 or 30 TDs, 3500-4000 yards, or a bonus for every playoff game won, etc. What the Hell else would you pay $45M for?
This is not how QB contracts are structured and measured in todays NFL and it is not a baseline contract at all if you lard it up with a bunch of artificial bonus clauses. It is all about the guarantees. That's all Jones and his camp care about and I respect that to a degree any sensible person would.
Jones and his agent teams are smart customers and knowledgeable to the risks here, having seen Jones get hurt year prior, deal with coaching flux - one bad season, and you're shine is off and you become the discount ground turkey meat after Thanksgiving at your local grocery store, sort of like Baker Mayfield is now.
Jones in isolation is a confident guy who I think would bet on himself a la Cousins, but he's also going to want to maximize the best guaranteed money package he can get and then make a decision. If he doesn't, he gets the tag and things really get fun to watch and wait next season.
Lots of risk/reward for both sides.
I agree that's the right approach for Jones and his agents. I do not think the Giants can entertain that level of thinking for a guy who has one above average season out of 4. Yes, there is reason to be optimistic about him with this staff. But, not to the tune of paying like a QB in the 10 (or more likely top 5).
Are they from the team that signs him, as I understand it? If so, I don't think they have a shot at gaining 2 picks for him on the tag. I just don't see another team giving up 2 picks, plus what he will cost to iron out a deal of their own.
Seriously, if you are a GM, are you giving up 2 firsts AND paying him $40-$45M a year? That's the move made by a team that believes it is just a QB away from a SB and believes Jones is that QB. I just don't see it.
Are they from the team that signs him, as I understand it? If so, I don't think they have a shot at gaining 2 picks for him on the tag. I just don't see another team giving up 2 picks, plus what he will cost to iron out a deal of their own.
Seriously, if you are a GM, are you giving up 2 firsts AND paying him $40-$45M a year? That's the move made by a team that believes it is just a QB away from a SB and believes Jones is that QB. I just don't see it.
Nobody. That's not the purpose of the tag really, it's intention is to basically shut down negotiations with other teams. If the Giants were intent on moving him, which doesn't even look to be on the table right now based on pretty strong comments by Schoen, the Giants would negotiate a smaller compensation package with another team.
RE: RE: RE: Question for those opposed to the tag…
What does everyone think the cap hit will be year 1 if jones signed somewhere around a 5 year deal (with an out after 3) and AAV of 38-40. The cap hit on the tag is 32.5. How much lower than that can the Giants go with a year 1 cap hit that won’t make the contract balloon too much in the future?
I looked at Josh Allen’s contract for reference. His AAV is 43. It’s a 6 year deal with an out after 3. The lowest Cap hit in the deal is 39 mil. (Highest is 51 mil)
Allen's deal was really an 8 year deal, with two years of control wrapped into the six year extension and two low cap hits in the first two years that were much lower than $39M.
Allen got a lot of cash in the initial years of the deal that was characterized as bonus and spread over a number of years.
Jones isn't in the same situation as Allen because he's a true FA and the Giants have no additional years of control to work with. Still, I think Jones's cap hit could be less than $20M in the first year of his deal, as he takes a lot of cash in signing bonus spread over the deal.
IF the Giants paid him no salary in year 1, I still don't think there is any way the first year approaches anything that low. In order to make a deal with a low up front salary, they would have to include a much higher than normal amount of guaranteed money. They aren't getting, for example, a 3 year deal with low salary, for less than $75M guaranteed. That alone carries a $25M cap hit each season. There is no way to get him a less than $20M cap hit, but to even think about it, they would have to sign a deal MUCH longer than they would be comfortable with.
Here's a simple example I worked out for a 5/200m deal with 155m guaranteed. The real thing will be more complicated with roster bonuses, option bonuses and the like, but this is the concept.
45 million for throwing 15 TD's. So 3 mill per TD. And yes I know he ran for a few, but a qb is primarily paid to throw not run.
Let's not do another Golladay deal who was paid over a million per catch. How did that work out???
Is anyone here convinced Jones is worth the money he is asking? I am not.
I understand 15 passing TD's is really low, but it's not the only way to look at a QB. The best way is points scored for the offense and we were middle of the road. That's with an average OL and well below average WR's/TE.
If a QB passes the ball to the 1 yard line and the RB scores a TD, the QB still did well.
And stop blaming everything on someone else. This has been the Jones MO going back to college now- mediocre numbers that are blamed on OL, receivers, the HC, the OC, the water carriers, everyone but Jones.
This is a team that started 6-2 and finished 3-5-1 after the bye.
having just gone through the stress of a "prove it" year the last thing Jones wants to do is have to prove it again on the tag. Especially when he's again staring at 4 games with Dallas and Philly and the NFC West and the AFC East. God forbid Washington figures out the QB situation.
The Giants could be better than last year and still finish with a worse record and Jones would be in a worse negotiating position than he is now. If I'm him I trade some AAV for $ % guaranteed and get this done without the tag.
45 million for throwing 15 TD's. So 3 mill per TD. And yes I know he ran for a few, but a qb is primarily paid to throw not run.
Let's not do another Golladay deal who was paid over a million per catch. How did that work out???
Is anyone here convinced Jones is worth the money he is asking? I am not.
I understand 15 passing TD's is really low, but it's not the only way to look at a QB. The best way is points scored for the offense and we were middle of the road. That's with an average OL and well below average WR's/TE.
If a QB passes the ball to the 1 yard line and the RB scores a TD, the QB still did well.
And stop blaming everything on someone else. This has been the Jones MO going back to college now- mediocre numbers that are blamed on OL, receivers, the HC, the OC, the water carriers, everyone but Jones.
This is a team that started 6-2 and finished 3-5-1 after the bye.
When has Jones blamed his teammates for anything? I've never heard him make a remark even remotely critical of his guys.
we are a run heavy team that did a lot of damage on the ground and was shockingly efficient in the red zone. But Jones is penalized by not getting more 1-2 yard passing scores.
If Jones threw for 22 TDs (convert all his rushing TDs to passing) and added a few of his own on the ground, the offensive production would likely be exactly the same but the numbers just shifted from Barkley to Jones.
This is a really shitty way to determine QB worth and that’s before addressing the lack of playmakers we have at WR.
Yeah, Pat Leonard is totally lying, just like he was lying with Toney
Do people remember how everyone called Leonard a clear pot stirrer, and liar for saying that the Giants were having trade talks about Toney? And then he got traded midseason, and the chiefs GM said that they had trade talks over the off-season, but they couldn't come to an agreement then?
I'm not saying Leonard is always right, or is even correct on this, but people are just reacting to news they don't like or don't want to be true.
we are a run heavy team that did a lot of damage on the ground and was shockingly efficient in the red zone. But Jones is penalized by not getting more 1-2 yard passing scores.
If Jones threw for 22 TDs (convert all his rushing TDs to passing) and added a few of his own on the ground, the offensive production would likely be exactly the same but the numbers just shifted from Barkley to Jones.
This is a really shitty way to determine QB worth and that’s before addressing the lack of playmakers we have at WR.
I mean yeah, if you just theoretically increase Jones' total TD numbers then his year would look better.
RE: RE: Ah, I see the new Conventional Wisdom Formation in action
No. The conventional wisdom here is that shit stirrers like Leonard ant know nothings like Penik shouldn’t be given the much credibility because they know jack about what is really going on.
Also, when negotiating (in this case selling one's talents), is it not normal to ask for more than what you'll actually be happy with? Why is this such a difficult concept?
Even if it's true that he's asking for 45M, is it not possible he'll ultimately agree to ~38M (maybe w/ incentives to increase it)?
Have those who keep being offended about the 45M, never sold a home, car or negotiated a contract? Did you start out by asking for exactly what you really wanted? Or did you start out high, knowing that you'll probably eventually accept less?
I don't understand the angst (especially since this info is coming from someone like Leonard).
we are a run heavy team that did a lot of damage on the ground and was shockingly efficient in the red zone. But Jones is penalized by not getting more 1-2 yard passing scores.
If Jones threw for 22 TDs (convert all his rushing TDs to passing) and added a few of his own on the ground, the offensive production would likely be exactly the same but the numbers just shifted from Barkley to Jones.
This is a really shitty way to determine QB worth and that’s before addressing the lack of playmakers we have at WR.
I mean yeah, if you just theoretically increase Jones' total TD numbers then his year would look better.
No, that isn’t the point at all. You actually just reverted back to what I think doesn’t work well and that’s putting stats above offensive production and efficiency while also ignoring the personnel issues.
If we score 22 ppg next year and Jones scores 30x, does it matter that he scored 30x?
RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones is just not worth any where nears 45 million
we are a run heavy team that did a lot of damage on the ground and was shockingly efficient in the red zone. But Jones is penalized by not getting more 1-2 yard passing scores.
If Jones threw for 22 TDs (convert all his rushing TDs to passing) and added a few of his own on the ground, the offensive production would likely be exactly the same but the numbers just shifted from Barkley to Jones.
This is a really shitty way to determine QB worth and that’s before addressing the lack of playmakers we have at WR.
I mean yeah, if you just theoretically increase Jones' total TD numbers then his year would look better.
No, that isn’t the point at all. You actually just reverted back to what I think doesn’t work well and that’s putting stats above offensive production and efficiency while also ignoring the personnel issues.
If we score 22 ppg next year and Jones scores 30x, does it matter that he scored 30x?
Well, 22 PPG would be an improvement over this past year, and would put them in the top half of the league.
But I assume you mean of the offensive production stays the same next year, and Jones just has more TDs. In terms of the contract we give him? Yes that does matter. For overall team success in that year I would generally agree with you that it doesn't matter. But we are talking about an individual player and the contract and cap hits associated with him. If I feel confident that Jones can put up 30 TDs no matter the talent around him, I would be happy to give him a larger contract
RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones is just not worth any where nears 45 million
45 million for throwing 15 TD's. So 3 mill per TD. And yes I know he ran for a few, but a qb is primarily paid to throw not run.
Let's not do another Golladay deal who was paid over a million per catch. How did that work out???
Is anyone here convinced Jones is worth the money he is asking? I am not.
I understand 15 passing TD's is really low, but it's not the only way to look at a QB. The best way is points scored for the offense and we were middle of the road. That's with an average OL and well below average WR's/TE.
If a QB passes the ball to the 1 yard line and the RB scores a TD, the QB still did well.
And stop blaming everything on someone else. This has been the Jones MO going back to college now- mediocre numbers that are blamed on OL, receivers, the HC, the OC, the water carriers, everyone but Jones.
This is a team that started 6-2 and finished 3-5-1 after the bye.
When has Jones blamed his teammates for anything? I've never heard him make a remark even remotely critical of his guys.
Nobody noticed SB was in load management mode for a good part of the 2nd half of the season?
Not even a swipe of him per se, a potentially 21 game season is too much on a RB. Thanks Goodell.
and that’s a different conversation. If you flat out think Jones can’t ever score 30 TDs then sure, nothing I can say can convince you otherwise. But if people keep pointing to “15 passing TD’s” as their argument and ignore the PPG for the team then just know it’s a flawed argument.
And on that note - when Jones scored 26x in 12/13 games (32 TD pace) in 2019 the Giants actually scored less than in 2022. If you take out Eli’s games it’s slightly ahead but you get the point.
We are paying him for what he showed in the last few games of the season. His overall 2022 stats are not that helpful.
After seeing Jones’ September this season, I didn’t want him back at all. But that late season run, esp the Vikings playoff win, changed my mind.
I felt all along he deserved to come back and get some nice bonus money on short term 1-2 years at least. He played real gutsy. That said, I feel the coaching element was dramatic in a sense of protecting him as a passer as best they could. I am not at all sold on him yet as a QB who can change games with his arm and I worry about his decline as a runner and how those two elements recompense over time.
I'm fine with him on a 2 yr continuation trial, but not at an obscene salary given the needs to support rest of roster retooling needed and why I can't stomach some type of a 4-5 year large guarantee with dead cap risk on back end of deal that some see as necessary to "game" the cap number in 2023 - when I don't see Schoen's plan to go on any free-wheeling spending spree.
we are a run heavy team that did a lot of damage on the ground and was shockingly efficient in the red zone. But Jones is penalized by not getting more 1-2 yard passing scores.
If Jones threw for 22 TDs (convert all his rushing TDs to passing) and added a few of his own on the ground, the offensive production would likely be exactly the same but the numbers just shifted from Barkley to Jones.
This is a really shitty way to determine QB worth and that’s before addressing the lack of playmakers we have at WR.
This whole discussion should be over when it's pointed out that all Schoen and Daboll have echoed this whole time is that Jones has done "exactly what we've asked him to do".
People can get caught up in numbers all they want. At the end of the day Jones brought a team that was without much top end talent to the playoffs by apparently executing exactly what the game plan was on offense.
Schoen and Daboll are basically telling anyone willing to listen that Jones thrived within a less than ideal environment as a QB. The plan was to play things mostly conservative and all parties involved executed the plan perfectly from Schoen to Daboll and Kafka down to Jones.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Question for those opposed to the tag…
What does everyone think the cap hit will be year 1 if jones signed somewhere around a 5 year deal (with an out after 3) and AAV of 38-40. The cap hit on the tag is 32.5. How much lower than that can the Giants go with a year 1 cap hit that won’t make the contract balloon too much in the future?
I looked at Josh Allen’s contract for reference. His AAV is 43. It’s a 6 year deal with an out after 3. The lowest Cap hit in the deal is 39 mil. (Highest is 51 mil)
Allen's deal was really an 8 year deal, with two years of control wrapped into the six year extension and two low cap hits in the first two years that were much lower than $39M.
Allen got a lot of cash in the initial years of the deal that was characterized as bonus and spread over a number of years.
Jones isn't in the same situation as Allen because he's a true FA and the Giants have no additional years of control to work with. Still, I think Jones's cap hit could be less than $20M in the first year of his deal, as he takes a lot of cash in signing bonus spread over the deal.
IF the Giants paid him no salary in year 1, I still don't think there is any way the first year approaches anything that low. In order to make a deal with a low up front salary, they would have to include a much higher than normal amount of guaranteed money. They aren't getting, for example, a 3 year deal with low salary, for less than $75M guaranteed. That alone carries a $25M cap hit each season. There is no way to get him a less than $20M cap hit, but to even think about it, they would have to sign a deal MUCH longer than they would be comfortable with.
Here's a simple example I worked out for a 5/200m deal with 155m guaranteed. The real thing will be more complicated with roster bonuses, option bonuses and the like, but this is the concept.
Are they from the team that signs him, as I understand it? If so, I don't think they have a shot at gaining 2 picks for him on the tag. I just don't see another team giving up 2 picks, plus what he will cost to iron out a deal of their own.
Seriously, if you are a GM, are you giving up 2 firsts AND paying him $40-$45M a year? That's the move made by a team that believes it is just a QB away from a SB and believes Jones is that QB. I just don't see it.
Nobody. That's not the purpose of the tag really, it's intention is to basically shut down negotiations with other teams. If the Giants were intent on moving him, which doesn't even look to be on the table right now based on pretty strong comments by Schoen, the Giants would negotiate a smaller compensation package with another team.
Yes, but so many here cite the 2 picks as a reason to tag him in the context of thinking we will get 2 picks. That scenario has almost no possibility of coming true.
and that’s a different conversation. If you flat out think Jones can’t ever score 30 TDs then sure, nothing I can say can convince you otherwise. But if people keep pointing to “15 passing TD’s” as their argument and ignore the PPG for the team then just know it’s a flawed argument.
And on that note - when Jones scored 26x in 12/13 games (32 TD pace) in 2019 the Giants actually scored less than in 2022. If you take out Eli’s games it’s slightly ahead but you get the point.
I never said he could never score 30. My point is we give individual contracts to individual players. You need to determine how much value does an individual player add to the whole. If an individual player adds more or less individual production then their contract should be reflect that.
If two teams have have the same PPG, but one is run dominant, with a game manager QB, and the other is getting it through the air be a use of a dynamic QB, those QBs should not be paid the same.
And as for going up to 22 PPG, I am seeing the Giants at 21.2 on the year last year, which would essentially mean 2 more TDs as an offense to get to 22. Considering how close games are, that could a difference, but it's not a major hill to die on either way
Are they from the team that signs him, as I understand it? If so, I don't think they have a shot at gaining 2 picks for him on the tag. I just don't see another team giving up 2 picks, plus what he will cost to iron out a deal of their own.
Seriously, if you are a GM, are you giving up 2 firsts AND paying him $40-$45M a year? That's the move made by a team that believes it is just a QB away from a SB and believes Jones is that QB. I just don't see it.
Nobody. That's not the purpose of the tag really, it's intention is to basically shut down negotiations with other teams. If the Giants were intent on moving him, which doesn't even look to be on the table right now based on pretty strong comments by Schoen, the Giants would negotiate a smaller compensation package with another team.
Yes, but so many here cite the 2 picks as a reason to tag him in the context of thinking we will get 2 picks. That scenario has almost no possibility of coming true.
And why it exists
I am going to trust that if Schoen and Daboll are willing to give DJ
a top half of the league 2nd QB contract they are correct that he can win a Super Bowl with a good team around him. I expect that Jones will be signed on March 6th. Art Stapleton guessed 5 years 185M with 90-100M guaranteed. I think Jones would be foolish to pass that money and play on the 32.5M non exclusive tag. My hope is that in two years that contract will look like a good deal for the Giants.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Question for those opposed to the tag…
some want to downplay the 15TD results as a legit metric. This group thinks Jones was hamstrung by lack of talent and that his running offset the loss passing opportunities.
(I am more from the school of thought Jones was kept on a tight leash and he was purposely limited to reduce his mistakes and have the team have more of a running identity with both SB and Jones. He was the epitome of the "system QB".)
So, if this group sees Jones production skyrocketing once he is surrounded by better skills players, better OL, etc., then this group should think Jones should be paid as one of the top QBs in the NFL. Because you can't have it both ways - Jones is "ascending", but you don't want to overpay.
If he's truly ascending and is about to take his position as a top five-ish QB, you should expect and want Jones to be at least at $45M AAV.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Question for those opposed to the tag…
Cap hit first year is $14M. The very large cash figure in Jones' pocket year one ($62M) makes the low cash figure for year two acceptable.
Maybe I'm missing something, but on $155M guaranteed, isn't that a $31M cap hit for each of the 5 years by itself?
That's the average guaranteed cap hit for the five years: 14 + 24 + 49 + 56 + 12 = 155/5 = 31.
Isn't the point of the amortization of the guaranteed money that it is spread out evenly over the length of the deal, regardless of when the money is paid out?
The bonus is amortized evenly but the cash to player and cap hit varies, usually to make it more cash and smaller cap hit early, and then a larger cap hit later. The point of cash over cap is you pay the player a large sum of cash upon signing the contract, but the hit of the cash is spead across the life of the deal.
some want to downplay the 15TD results as a legit metric. This group thinks Jones was hamstrung by lack of talent and that his running offset the loss passing opportunities.
(I am more from the school of thought Jones was kept on a tight leash and he was purposely limited to reduce his mistakes and have the team have more of a running identity with both SB and Jones. He was the epitome of the "system QB".)
So, if this group sees Jones production skyrocketing once he is surrounded by better skills players, better OL, etc., then this group should think Jones should be paid as one of the top QBs in the NFL. Because you can't have it both ways - Jones is "ascending", but you don't want to overpay.
If he's truly ascending and is about to take his position as a top five-ish QB, you should expect and want Jones to be at least at $45M AAV.
Agreed. I've been pointing this out for weeks.
You can't have it both ways.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Question for those opposed to the tag…
Cap hit first year is $14M. The very large cash figure in Jones' pocket year one ($62M) makes the low cash figure for year two acceptable.
Maybe I'm missing something, but on $155M guaranteed, isn't that a $31M cap hit for each of the 5 years by itself?
That's the average guaranteed cap hit for the five years: 14 + 24 + 49 + 56 + 12 = 155/5 = 31.
Isn't the point of the amortization of the guaranteed money that it is spread out evenly over the length of the deal, regardless of when the money is paid out?
The bonus is amortized evenly but the cash to player and cap hit varies, usually to make it more cash and smaller cap hit early, and then a larger cap hit later. The point of cash over cap is you pay the player a large sum of cash upon signing the contract, but the hit of the cash is spead across the life of the deal.
I'm still not sure about that. The cap hit isn't about when the cash is paid out. It's about spreading the amount out evenly over the length of the deal, as I understand it. That is the amortization. Bonuses operate differently, but that guaranteed amount would be spread over 5 years evenly, again as I understand it.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Question for those opposed to the tag…
The bonus is amortized evenly but the cash to player and cap hit varies, usually to make it more cash and smaller cap hit early, and then a larger cap hit later. The point of cash over cap is you pay the player a large sum of cash upon signing the contract, but the hit of the cash is spread across the life of the deal.
Yes, all guaranteed money is not the same. Signing bonus is always guaranteed and always amortized for cap purposes; guaranteed salary is not amortized for the cap.
Money that is given other bonus names like "option bonus" may or may not be amortized.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Question for those opposed to the tag…
I'm still not sure about that. The cap hit isn't about when the cash is paid out. It's about spreading the amount out evenly over the length of the deal, as I understand it. That is the amortization. Bonuses operate differently, but that guaranteed amount would be spread over 5 years evenly, again as I understand it.
Matt M, I was typing my response to BB.
Guaranteed salary is not amortized for the cap. Full hit is taken in the year of the salary.
RE: Jones is just not worth any where nears 45 million
45 million for throwing 15 TD's. So 3 mill per TD. And yes I know he ran for a few, but a qb is primarily paid to throw not run.
Let's not do another Golladay deal who was paid over a million per catch. How did that work out???
Is anyone here convinced Jones is worth the money he is asking? I am not.
That's optics.
Say he had 20 passing TD's and 2 rushing. Is that more presentable to you? Does it officially sell you?
Schoen doesn't look at it through statistics.
No, because 20 passing TDs is still pedestrian in today's NFL. That's why his 7 rushing TDs are nice, but not the over the top deal maker some would like to think. 22 total TDs for a QB today is not special. There are reasonable explanations for this number, but it is still a mediocre number at the end of the day.
RE: RE: RE: Jones is just not worth any where nears 45 million
45 million for throwing 15 TD's. So 3 mill per TD. And yes I know he ran for a few, but a qb is primarily paid to throw not run.
Let's not do another Golladay deal who was paid over a million per catch. How did that work out???
Is anyone here convinced Jones is worth the money he is asking? I am not.
That's optics.
Say he had 20 passing TD's and 2 rushing. Is that more presentable to you? Does it officially sell you?
Schoen doesn't look at it through statistics.
No, because 20 passing TDs is still pedestrian in today's NFL. That's why his 7 rushing TDs are nice, but not the over the top deal maker some would like to think. 22 total TDs for a QB today is not special. There are reasonable explanations for this number, but it is still a mediocre number at the end of the day.
That said, I think he is better than a mediocre QB. But, his numbers are not special and not even close. Now, I am confident he will continue to improve with this staff and so will the offense. How much is the question. Top 5? I don't think so, but that's essentially what paying him over $45M would signify. $40M probably aligns at about #10, which I still think is high for him, but more reasonable.
is somehow trying to approach this reasonably from the business and cap perspective of the Giants labels you as a hater. There are clearly some fans at both ends of the Jones spectrum who are over the top and obnoxious. But, I don't like being made to feel crazy or a hater of Jones for simply thinking the Giants shouldn't give in and pay him whatever he is asking. He is good and he is on the rise, but he just isn't that good to think they should cripple themselves moving forward. Is that fair?
puts him 15th in passing TDs, tied with Jalen Hurts (22 passing, 13 rushing). Andy Dalton threw 18, Justin Fields 17, Lamar Jackson 17 (shortened season) and Davis Mills 17. You gonna tell me that Fields and and Mills had better players to throw the ball to?
puts him 15th in passing TDs, tied with Jalen Hurts (22 passing, 13 rushing). Andy Dalton threw 18, Justin Fields 17, Lamar Jackson 17 (shortened season) and Davis Mills 17. You gonna tell me that Fields and and Mills had better players to throw the ball to?
I'm sorry, how does 22 total TDs tie him with Hurts, who had 22 passing TDs alone, with another 13 rushing. That's 13 more total TDs per game for Hurts with 7 more passing TDs. That's not tied.
puts him 15th in passing TDs, tied with Jalen Hurts (22 passing, 13 rushing). Andy Dalton threw 18, Justin Fields 17, Lamar Jackson 17 (shortened season) and Davis Mills 17. You gonna tell me that Fields and and Mills had better players to throw the ball to?
They absolutely had better players to throw the ball to. Fields had Mooney, Kmet, and later in the year Claypool who all easily would have been our best.
Mills had Cooks and Nico Collins who also easily would have been our best receivers.
puts him 15th in passing TDs, tied with Jalen Hurts (22 passing, 13 rushing). Andy Dalton threw 18, Justin Fields 17, Lamar Jackson 17 (shortened season) and Davis Mills 17. You gonna tell me that Fields and and Mills had better players to throw the ball to?
I'm sorry, how does 22 total TDs tie him with Hurts, who had 22 passing TDs alone, with another 13 rushing. That's 13 more total TDs per game for Hurts with 7 more passing TDs. That's not tied.
PPL are using the 22 TDs in their argument, what Im saying is, his 22 total TDs doesn't crack the top 15 in passing TDs and his 15 passing TDs are behind those mentioned. You can't argue he had 22 TDs and then not look at where 22 TDs places him in regards to just passing TDs
RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones is just not worth any where nears 45 million
45 million for throwing 15 TD's. So 3 mill per TD. And yes I know he ran for a few, but a qb is primarily paid to throw not run.
Let's not do another Golladay deal who was paid over a million per catch. How did that work out???
Is anyone here convinced Jones is worth the money he is asking? I am not.
I understand 15 passing TD's is really low, but it's not the only way to look at a QB. The best way is points scored for the offense and we were middle of the road. That's with an average OL and well below average WR's/TE.
If a QB passes the ball to the 1 yard line and the RB scores a TD, the QB still did well.
And stop blaming everything on someone else. This has been the Jones MO going back to college now- mediocre numbers that are blamed on OL, receivers, the HC, the OC, the water carriers, everyone but Jones.
This is a team that started 6-2 and finished 3-5-1 after the bye.
When has Jones blamed his teammates for anything? I've never heard him make a remark even remotely critical of his guys.
I know this is a heated conversation on this site but we have to be reasonable. I like DJ, always have, but after watching him for years I know his limitations, we all do. $45M for an average QB is just too much, In my opinion JS should put the non-exclusive tag on him and if another team really believes he's worth >$45 Mil, let him go. This site would explode next year if we paid that money and had a 4 win season.
PPL are using the 22 TDs in their argument, what Im saying is, his 22 total TDs doesn't crack the top 15 in passing TDs and his 15 passing TDs are behind those mentioned. You can't argue he had 22 TDs and then not look at where 22 TDs places him in regards to just passing TDs
On a "total TDs per game" basis, including the playoffs, Jones ranks below:
Fields, Geno Smith, Goff, Mariota, Carr, Jackson, Purdy, Garoppolo, and Heinicke - and that's obviously not the full list.
There's an argument to be made for keeping Jones, but people are bending over backwards to justify potentially paying him $40 million per year and I just do not get it.
Nobody here would argue that any of those guys are worth that much.
RE: Yeah, Pat Leonard is totally lying, just like he was lying with Toney
Do people remember how everyone called Leonard a clear pot stirrer, and liar for saying that the Giants were having trade talks about Toney? And then he got traded midseason, and the chiefs GM said that they had trade talks over the off-season, but they couldn't come to an agreement then?
I'm not saying Leonard is always right, or is even correct on this, but people are just reacting to news they don't like or don't want to be true.
It is funny how a lot of sports media detractors seem to think these guys just sit in their office carrying themselves like Monty Burns, diabolically rubbing their hands together while devising evil ways to irritate Giants fans.
Let Jones play for his big contract. If he stinks, we suck and get a good pick to replace him. If he delivers, he gets his big contract and we have a franchise QB for another decade. Short term cap implications aside, I see no reason to sign him after a very solid if unspectacular season
He won't play on a tag for 32 mil because he is a running QB and more at risk for an injury to gamble on a new contract. Giants might have to trade him after the tag.
some want to downplay the 15TD results as a legit metric. This group thinks Jones was hamstrung by lack of talent and that his running offset the loss passing opportunities.
(I am more from the school of thought Jones was kept on a tight leash and he was purposely limited to reduce his mistakes and have the team have more of a running identity with both SB and Jones. He was the epitome of the "system QB".)
So, if this group sees Jones production skyrocketing once he is surrounded by better skills players, better OL, etc., then this group should think Jones should be paid as one of the top QBs in the NFL. Because you can't have it both ways - Jones is "ascending", but you don't want to overpay.
If he's truly ascending and is about to take his position as a top five-ish QB, you should expect and want Jones to be at least at $45M AAV.
Agreed. I've been pointing this out for weeks.
You can't have it both ways.
You can if you are open to there being more than 1 reason behind things.
For example there’s no question we ran a more conservative offense at the beginning of the year because limiting turnovers was key. And sure, some of to at was due to certain limitations in Jones’ game. But we also saw what even just a spark of good play from the WRs can do and that’s despite the poor pass pro among other personnel problems.
I live right in the middle with Jones. He can stay or go, I’m up for either. But the radical views of the two sides don’t compute for me. He clearly played well last year and while it wasn’t top tier production it was still very impactful. Daboll and Schoen have the data they need even if BBIers don’t.
RE: He and the entire team played poorly against the eagles
Let Jones play for his big contract. If he stinks, we suck and get a good pick to replace him. If he delivers, he gets his big contract and we have a franchise QB for another decade. Short term cap implications aside, I see no reason to sign him after a very solid if unspectacular season
He won't play on a tag for 32 mil because he is a running QB and more at risk for an injury to gamble on a new contract. Giants might have to trade him after the tag.
How do you think this works? He’s going to forfeit $32m and a year of service and weaken his long term value by sitting out for fear of getting hurt? Why doesn’t anyone else that’s tagged do this?
Personally, I wouldn't pay him over 35M AAV, but its not really a black and white situation.
My only point was that 15 TD's doesn't mean a whole lot. The QB is the leader of the offense and they should be judged based on the offensive production, not just passing TD's. The Giants ran an extemely conservative offense for most of the season and severely lacked playmakers. I don't care if some schmo on bbi said it's an excuse, it's just a reality.
I don't think the Giants are convinced Jones is the answer either. I think there is clearly still some doubt. Otherwise, this contract would probably be done like Eli's were. He'd get paid the most and people would complain until the next QB got paid.
Let Jones play for his big contract. If he stinks, we suck and get a good pick to replace him. If he delivers, he gets his big contract and we have a franchise QB for another decade. Short term cap implications aside, I see no reason to sign him after a very solid if unspectacular season
He won't play on a tag for 32 mil because he is a running QB and more at risk for an injury to gamble on a new contract. Giants might have to trade him after the tag.
How do you think this works? He’s going to forfeit $32m and a year of service and weaken his long term value by sitting out for fear of getting hurt? Why doesn’t anyone else that’s tagged do this?
To be fair, it has happened before, but not with guys who were analogs to Daniel Jones.
some want to downplay the 15TD results as a legit metric. This group thinks Jones was hamstrung by lack of talent and that his running offset the loss passing opportunities.
(I am more from the school of thought Jones was kept on a tight leash and he was purposely limited to reduce his mistakes and have the team have more of a running identity with both SB and Jones. He was the epitome of the "system QB".)
So, if this group sees Jones production skyrocketing once he is surrounded by better skills players, better OL, etc., then this group should think Jones should be paid as one of the top QBs in the NFL. Because you can't have it both ways - Jones is "ascending", but you don't want to overpay.
If he's truly ascending and is about to take his position as a top five-ish QB, you should expect and want Jones to be at least at $45M AAV.
I do think he ascending. But, I do NOT think he is ascending to a top 5 QB. Top 10, yes. But, that is a difference of $40M and the $45-50M range.
puts him 15th in passing TDs, tied with Jalen Hurts (22 passing, 13 rushing). Andy Dalton threw 18, Justin Fields 17, Lamar Jackson 17 (shortened season) and Davis Mills 17. You gonna tell me that Fields and and Mills had better players to throw the ball to?
I'm sorry, how does 22 total TDs tie him with Hurts, who had 22 passing TDs alone, with another 13 rushing. That's 13 more total TDs per game for Hurts with 7 more passing TDs. That's not tied.
PPL are using the 22 TDs in their argument, what Im saying is, his 22 total TDs doesn't crack the top 15 in passing TDs and his 15 passing TDs are behind those mentioned. You can't argue he had 22 TDs and then not look at where 22 TDs places him in regards to just passing TDs
Got it. That makes more sense and kind of the point I am making also.
Why are we so scared to lose Daniel Jones tho? That's the real question
I think we can be just as good with Jimmy G or others, if we add talent where we need it
Yawn.. Give me a break. Please stop. The only more sure than we have no idea what Jones really wants is that you have little real knowledge of football and specifically of Jones's play.
rice eggs the new Producer.
Why? Because he had the gall to suggest that Jimmy G at, say $20M AAV on a short-term deal might result in a better overall roster than DJ at $45M AAV on a long-term deal?
Have you all really reached that level of pansy sensitivity? The mere suggestion that DJ could realistically price himself at a level which impedes the Giants' progress going forward is enough for you to liken a viewpoint as an extreme anti-DJ bias?
we are a run heavy team that did a lot of damage on the ground and was shockingly efficient in the red zone. But Jones is penalized by not getting more 1-2 yard passing scores.
If Jones threw for 22 TDs (convert all his rushing TDs to passing) and added a few of his own on the ground, the offensive production would likely be exactly the same but the numbers just shifted from Barkley to Jones.
This is a really shitty way to determine QB worth and that’s before addressing the lack of playmakers we have at WR.
If you're already converting all of his rushing TDs into passing TDs, why are you giving him new rushing TDs to make up for it? That would require additional drives, and one of the justifiable counterpoints about a run-heavy offense is that you don't get as many possessions (this is both a good and bad thing, depending on your defense).
It's pure fiction to try to play it both ways. What if all of his rushing TDs were passing TDs but he also got to keep his rushing TDs?!
What a dumb suggestion. You're better than that, UConn. Your bias is leaking out.
all while running a fairly conservative offense and severely lacking WR's and TE's. You can't just say, well, Jones only had 15 td's passing so he's average. He runs the offense and the offense was fairly successful considering our warts.
we are a run heavy team that did a lot of damage on the ground and was shockingly efficient in the red zone. But Jones is penalized by not getting more 1-2 yard passing scores.
If Jones threw for 22 TDs (convert all his rushing TDs to passing) and added a few of his own on the ground, the offensive production would likely be exactly the same but the numbers just shifted from Barkley to Jones.
This is a really shitty way to determine QB worth and that’s before addressing the lack of playmakers we have at WR.
If you're already converting all of his rushing TDs into passing TDs, why are you giving him new rushing TDs to make up for it? That would require additional drives, and one of the justifiable counterpoints about a run-heavy offense is that you don't get as many possessions (this is both a good and bad thing, depending on your defense).
It's pure fiction to try to play it both ways. What if all of his rushing TDs were passing TDs but he also got to keep his rushing TDs?!
What a dumb suggestion. You're better than that, UConn. Your bias is leaking out.
I wasn’t suggesting anything other than how the TDs are accumulated is irrelevant since the scoring output of the team is the same. My scenario above may have been poorly worded be in sum was this - if Jones threw or ran for 22 TDs the Giants PPG stays the same and if he vultures a few of Barkleys 1/2 yard scores, the Giants PPG remains the same. Jones didn’t get the benefit of many of any explosive, high YAC TDs because the personnel stinks so he’s not getting the benefit that a guy like Tua did.
And I’m completely fine keeping or moving on from Jones so this isn’t bias. The bias is coming from those who think he can’t pass for more than 15 TDs and use that endlessly as their argument against keeping Jones. There’s also bias to those who think adding Justin Jefferson makes him a 35 TD passer - I’m in the middle.
List of teams that scored more points than the Giants
is a major reason to hazard playing in the NFL in the first place. Jones admittedly attended Duke, but he knows that much. Criticizing the player for trying to negotiate the best deal for himself is unrealistic. I'd tell him to go get paid while he can.
Why are we so scared to lose Daniel Jones tho? That's the real question
I think we can be just as good with Jimmy G or others, if we add talent where we need it
Yawn.. Give me a break. Please stop. The only more sure than we have no idea what Jones really wants is that you have little real knowledge of football and specifically of Jones's play.
rice eggs the new Producer.
Why? Because he had the gall to suggest that Jimmy G at, say $20M AAV on a short-term deal might result in a better overall roster than DJ at $45M AAV on a long-term deal?
Have you all really reached that level of pansy sensitivity? The mere suggestion that DJ could realistically price himself at a level which impedes the Giants' progress going forward is enough for you to liken a viewpoint as an extreme anti-DJ bias?
that showed up in Jones’ stat sheet? Any junk balls getting taken to the house? The opportunities to score are really low and yea, I do put some of that on him because he’s not an elite QB but the upside of the offense is also capped quite a bit due to the OL and receiving corps. It isn’t an excuse, it’s actually happening and we saw the impact similar scenarios have had on other, better QBs over the years.
I think the passing game is significantly more important than the running game in today's NFL. I think even some of Jones' supporters underrate how good he Jones is running the ball.
The Giants have been one of the least productive teams in the NFL in the passing game - yardage and touchdowns - the past three seasons.
Paying Jones $40+ million involves a level of progression that most of the guys who have gotten that coin did not require. The other QBs have put up the stats, led top ten offenses, etc. I hear Jones fanatics on the weapons - completely agreed they have been terrible. But I am not comfortable committing to Jones for a long contract at a high price.
I don't think Jones is capable of producing high output consistently with his arm even if the weapons improve. Secondly, I don't see how we improve those weapons significantly this off-season. I hope I'm wrong on both accounts.
Stats get cited and then the counter is pointed out that he is light on TD compared to other QBs. OK, throw in his rushing TDs? Sure, but even that combined total places him in the middle of the pack. Ignore those stats because the team's offense is the true measure, right? Yes, and the Giants were 15th, which is the very definition of average in a 30 team league. Well, look who the weapons are?
The bottom line is, if you are using the stats, you have to accept that they are mediocre for the most part. Do I think they are the only measure? Absolutely not. But, they certainly do count for a decent amount, especially when negotiating a sports contract.
I don't think Jones is capable of producing high output consistently with his arm even if the weapons improve. Secondly, I don't see how we improve those weapons significantly this off-season. I hope I'm wrong on both accounts.
Look, at least we keep our own players, right?
I've been reading a lot around here that that is how you improve your team... ;)
in cap space before signing DJ. How exactly won't they be able to upgrade the positions?
The UFA WR class sucks. They can upgrade, sure, but there isn't the #1 receiver anywhere in sight IMO. I think we need to build an elite passing attack to become a serious contender. Marginal upgrades of second and third receivers isn't enough. We need a #1. Teams like the Bengals, Dolphins, and Eagles have two #1 caliber receivers.
because we don't have another year before we need to make that decision maybe?
The Giants can franchise Jones before paying him as a top tier quarterback maybe?
Lets not pretend like there isn't risks in that. You FT him and you are in a worse spot next year should he perform well.
You'll have to FT him again or have to pay him $50M per year vs 38. You also are delaying the rebuild because of the uncertainly at the most important position.
It's not an ideal scenario and it's a plan B vs what you are suggesting. Maybe?
if we can get Jones around 48M AAV, even 40, it's not really top tier money as he will be in the 8-10 range for AAV at the position with a few guys surely to pass him soon enough. So in a year from now, he will probably be around 12th in terms of AAV. Thats not top tier money these days.
if we can get Jones around 48M AAV, even 40, it's not really top tier money as he will be in the 8-10 range for AAV at the position with a few guys surely to pass him soon enough. So in a year from now, he will probably be around 12th in terms of AAV. Thats not top tier money these days.
My view is that the 10-15 range is not worth playing in unless you have a contending team around that QB already.
Of the guys being paid above $30 million, there are only a few I'd be happy paying.
because we don't have another year before we need to make that decision maybe?
The Giants can franchise Jones before paying him as a top tier quarterback maybe?
Lets not pretend like there isn't risks in that. You FT him and you are in a worse spot next year should he perform well.
You'll have to FT him again or have to pay him $50M per year vs 38. You also are delaying the rebuild because of the uncertainly at the most important position.
It's not an ideal scenario and it's a plan B vs what you are suggesting. Maybe?
Yeah, but there is just as much risk that they give him $40M per year on a long term deal and he doesn't improve significantly, or worse, regresses. Then they are stuck with his shitty contract and get in a situation like the Vikings where they can't even move him because trading/cutting him would result in a $50M dead cap hit.
Let Jones play for his big contract. If he stinks, we suck and get a good pick to replace him. If he delivers, he gets his big contract and we have a franchise QB for another decade. Short term cap implications aside, I see no reason to sign him after a very solid if unspectacular season
He won't play on a tag for 32 mil because he is a running QB and more at risk for an injury to gamble on a new contract. Giants might have to trade him after the tag.
Or more likely to sign a deal with guaranteed money. Even if it’s a shorter one than he’d like.
No way does he sit if tagged and I don’t see the team trading him either. Much more likely a deal gets done, and soon too.
if we can get Jones around 48M AAV, even 40, it's not really top tier money as he will be in the 8-10 range for AAV at the position with a few guys surely to pass him soon enough. So in a year from now, he will probably be around 12th in terms of AAV. Thats not top tier money these days.
My view is that the 10-15 range is not worth playing in unless you have a contending team around that QB already.
Of the guys being paid above $30 million, there are only a few I'd be happy paying.
That’s why coaching matters. It’s unrealistic to expect that our next QB will hit the genetic or cognitive jackpot and be a top tier QB so you need to make your living, most likely, coaching up a good team with a non elite QB.
I’m not big on paying Jones this much money but that’s the NFL right now. There’s only a handful of QBs worth it and you can’t just sit around waiting until it’s your turn to have one. It’s why Minnesota keeps tripping with Cousins - it takes just 1 season of cohesion and great coaching for it to click and I understand why they are going that route over restarting.
Stats get cited and then the counter is pointed out that he is light on TD compared to other QBs. OK, throw in his rushing TDs? Sure, but even that combined total places him in the middle of the pack. Ignore those stats because the team's offense is the true measure, right? Yes, and the Giants were 15th, which is the very definition of average in a 30 team league. Well, look who the weapons are?
The bottom line is, if you are using the stats, you have to accept that they are mediocre for the most part. Do I think they are the only measure? Absolutely not. But, they certainly do count for a decent amount, especially when negotiating a sports contract.
You mean the top 5 in the League running back that you all want to get rid of? The all-pro left tackle? The now tagged TE that his majesty couldn't do anything with? Please stop with the "weapons" talk. Of all the Giants' qb's over the last 60 years, this guy has been the beneficiary of the most excuses.
I think the “Jones needs weapons” argument isn’t right.
so yeah, quoting the Judge years isnt very smart. And Barkley + Jones was a huge weapon in 2022, it’s actually what got us to the playoffs. I know all anyone cares about it passing stats but not recognizing what got us to, and helped win a playoff game is ridiculous.
Barkley has been the only plus skill player Jones has ever had and it just isn’t enough. And said player he barley played with at full strength the last 4 years. Is that an excuse or a fact?
I agree to an extent but I think the offense is near its ceiling as is. You can expect a repeat of 2022 with limited turn overs and grinding out games - we need another threat and allow for focus to be taken off the run game. If we want to sniff 24/25ppg we really need 1-2 playmakers in the passing game. Just look at the teams who were at or above that mark.
Feel like we’ve all been saying that for a decade. Neal taking a big step forward is one of the keys.
Neal working out plus an upgrade at Center is pretty much a requirement for us to succeed in 2023, IMO. And we need a WR on top of that (or 2). We are going to lose Barkley or Love or both so there’s going to a regression somewhere.
if we can get Jones around 48M AAV, even 40, it's not really top tier money as he will be in the 8-10 range for AAV at the position with a few guys surely to pass him soon enough. So in a year from now, he will probably be around 12th in terms of AAV. Thats not top tier money these days.
My view is that the 10-15 range is not worth playing in unless you have a contending team around that QB already.
Of the guys being paid above $30 million, there are only a few I'd be happy paying.
A agree 100%, however there is a caveat....It's a young player that is ascending. Daniel Jones is not a finished product. This was the first year Daboll had with him and he put Jones in a position to succeed. Daniel Jones can be better and odds are he will get better.
RE: I think the “Jones needs weapons” argument isn’t right.
If the lack of weapons was the problem, why did Jones take such a step forward towards the end of 2022? Did Jamaar Chase suddenly appear on our roster? No.
I think a better argument is that the offensive unit benefitted from practice, repetition and familiarity across all players and everyone started to play better.
Now that the Daboll and Wink system is implemented, the plan going forward should be to “keep and add”. Selectively upgrade the talent while keeping the framework in place.
How is the argument that Jones needs weapons wrong? Daniel Jones took a big step forward towards the end of the year because they opened up the offense. You're telling me that if Jones has Tyreke Hill and Jalen Waddle he doesn't look significantly better? Every QB in the history of the NFL needs weapons to win, please cite me examples of QB's that won without weapons.
If Jones is tagged, there is no way he "holds out" (it's actually not officially considered holding out because he's not under contract if he doesn't sign the tender). He's far more likely to be at every single practice and workout, including the ones that are voluntary, than he is to miss the offseason program.
What I find interesting about the possibility he signs a multi-year deal at $40M+ AAV is the likelihood that such a deal could be for 7 years, which would also mean the likelihood that it would mean three years of guaranteed money. The people who are apoplectic over the thought that Jones is asking for $45M AAV don't realize that it was probably a seven or eight year deal that was being presented to the Giants. And over the course of seven or eight years, a $45M AAV would mean he would be looked at as underpaid by the time he was in year 4 of the contract.
For the Giants to sign him to such a deal would mean that Schoen and Daboll are absolutely convinced he is the real deal and regardless of what you or I or anyone in the media thinks of Jones, that's a good thing because those two are far more qualified to evaluate him than anyone else in our solar system (and the only reason I limit it to this solar system is because there could be more intelligent life elsewhere in the multiverse that evolved to be much more astute when it comes to evaluating QB play).
Bottomline is this: given that Schoen has the $32.4M franchise tag at the ready if he is at all unsure about Jones, signing him to a multi-year deal with a boatload of guaranteed money means he is very sure that Jones is his man. This belief that he might opt for a multi-year deal over the tag simply because it affords him more cap room with which to operate in 2023 is a red herring. The Giants have plenty enough cap room with which to work around Jones's $32.4M if necessary. It may mean making financial commitments to players that they would prefer not to make if it hadn't been necessary, but these aren't bitter pills that they are swallowing.
It's hard to say, but most likely from my prefontal cortex.
LOL, gotcha. I would be absolutely shocked if the contract is more than 5 years. Nobody speculating or gathering intel on the ground has suggested anything more than 5 years. That being said, none of that matters without knowing the structure of the contract.
I don't think Jones opened up the offense until the Colts/Vikings games where he was attacking the Vikings weakness.
Daboll does a really good job of toggling the offense to attack the opponents weakness. I think that explains it more than anything related to Jones/receivers.
kmed:
Quote:
Again, please name me all of the successful QB's that didn't have good WR's and/or TE's. You can even go back a few years if it will help.
Daniel Jones against the Vikings. Daniel Jones against the Saints in 2021.
More seriously, I don't think the team has the weapons to have an elite passing attack even if I thought Jones was a great passer. I do think it would be better if he was a better passer. But I'd point to a team like JAX that punched above their talent offensively due to QB play (especially in the back half of the year). Yes, the weapons are better than NYG but they're not an elite group IMV.
My minority opinion is that Barkley would be a better threat in the receiving game with a better passing QB.
I happen to think Daniel Jones has become a really good passers.
I would be absolutely shocked if the contract is more than 5 years. Nobody speculating or gathering intel on the ground has suggested anything more than 5 years. That being said, none of that matters without knowing the structure of the contract.
I just think if it's true that Jones is asking for $45M+, it's a more reasonable request on a 7- or 8-year deal than a 5-year deal, given the Giants ability to tag him in years 2023 and 2024 at an average of $36M/year.
RE: I happen to think Daniel Jones has become a really good passers.
He will be better when the players are better. I was a non believer for most of the season too, but he turned me late in the year.
I hope you're right. I think games like the Vikings and Colts games are outliers that we've seen glimpses of before. He's capable of it, I just think he struggles a bit in the intermediate routes that limits his ability to really be an upper tier passer.
RE: Well we have no idea why they did, there could be a lot of reasons,
To me, the offense was super conservative early because they knew their identity(running offense) and they knew they had no weapons and they didn't really know what they had in Jones.
The opened up the offense later in the season, IMO, because SB was banged up, the wr's were starting to play better(probably with coaching and experience) and they trusted Daniel Jones more.
That being said, there is a limit to how good an offense can be when there is no big play ability. Nobody to take a slant to the house, nobody to win a big 50/50 deep ball.
Again, please name me all of the successful QB's that didn't have good WR's and/or TE's. You can even go back a few years if it will help.
The continuing Dan Jones excuse; it's been proffered since his freshman year in college. He's had a myriad of receivers and NOT ONE has been any good according to the excuse. #1 picks, highly paid FA, vets, rookies, not one has been any good. It's amazing.
It just doesn't work the way you guys think. Adding "weapons" doesn't do a thing if the guy who has the ball in hands hasn't demonstrated an ability to use them.
Cousins was throwing 4000+ yard 30+ td passing seasons before Jefferson got there. Allen produced 29 td's running and passing his second year before Diggs ever got there. Carr basically did the same thing he did the year after adding Devante Adams.
He will be better when the players are better. I was a non believer for most of the season too, but he turned me late in the year.
I hope you're right. I think games like the Vikings and Colts games are outliers that we've seen glimpses of before. He's capable of it, I just think he struggles a bit in the intermediate routes that limits his ability to really be an upper tier passer.
"Struggles a bit"= no good at it. He's a limited passer. There are some routes he can't/won't throw; he continues to throw passes into the receiver's hip pocket on crossing patters, a habit he has had since college, his anticipation is near zero and he struggles making decisions in the passing game. Yeah, he can have some good games when all the stars align, but so can lots of other NFL starting qb.
Get all the "weapons" you want (and you guys act like Barkley wasn't a "weapon", they won't do anyone any good if the qb can't/won't provide the opportunity for a catch because the receiver hasn't "separated enough" (like separation is the norm in the NFL) or the qb doesn't see how the play will develop.
But here we are blinded by an unexpected playoff appearance and hoping again that this guy will in year 5 become a very good NFL starter. Just my opinion, but I don't see it happening. He is what you have seen and what he was predicted to be- a limited passer with some running ability that is a borderline NFL starter.
He will be better when the players are better. I was a non believer for most of the season too, but he turned me late in the year.
I hope you're right. I think games like the Vikings and Colts games are outliers that we've seen glimpses of before. He's capable of it, I just think he struggles a bit in the intermediate routes that limits his ability to really be an upper tier passer.
"Struggles a bit"= no good at it. He's a limited passer. There are some routes he can't/won't throw; he continues to throw passes into the receiver's hip pocket on crossing patters, a habit he has had since college, his anticipation is near zero and he struggles making decisions in the passing game. Yeah, he can have some good games when all the stars align, but so can lots of other NFL starting qb.
Get all the "weapons" you want (and you guys act like Barkley wasn't a "weapon", they won't do anyone any good if the qb can't/won't provide the opportunity for a catch because the receiver hasn't "separated enough" (like separation is the norm in the NFL) or the qb doesn't see how the play will develop.
But here we are blinded by an unexpected playoff appearance and hoping again that this guy will in year 5 become a very good NFL starter. Just my opinion, but I don't see it happening. He is what you have seen and what he was predicted to be- a limited passer with some running ability that is a borderline NFL starter.
I agree with you on the passing but think you're underrating his running.
I don't think it's a coincidence Engram and Barkley had their best receiving seasons away from Jones. I want top tier weapons but I think Jones lacks the ability to be really good throwing the ball consistently.
No problem. You just continue to sit on the fence with your finger in the air.
I bet it really bothers you that I’m not part of a BBI tribe. Jones is a top half of the league starter (and that’s with bare minimum health) and my only gripe is paying him well above that but I’ll reserve judgement until it happens.
Saying he’s a borderline nfl starter is ridiculous but it’s consistent with all your other brutal takes.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Yep. I’m looking at Hendon Hooker vids on YouTube now.
Jones is not good enough for all this back and forth. Giving him $45M per would set the franchise back.
I have no problem with him asking for $45 million per year, but we have reason to doubt this latest report. And even if it is true, it doesn't reflect well on Schoen, who makes it sound like progress is being made - because if it is, it's the Giants who are moving Jones's direction rather than the other way around.
If he doesn’t pan out it won’t matter because he would have no cap hit after this year. If that scenario unfolded you re-sign key players to long term deals and draft a cost controlled QB in 2024. If he pans out, great, he’s earned his big contract and let’s move forward.
There was no reason for Leonard to put that in print except that he was very confident in what Joe Schoen would say on the subject when the time came for Schoen to talk to the media.
Lends credibility to this report.
nydn 2/21 - ( New Window )
I have no problem with him asking for $45 million per year, but we have reason to doubt this latest report. And even if it is true, it doesn't reflect well on Schoen, who makes it sound like progress is being made - because if it is, it's the Giants who are moving Jones's direction rather than the other way around.
No offense but you literally back tracked from start of comment to end of comment.
I trust Joe Schoen to do exactly what he thinks is best for the Giants , which by the way is also best for himself too. He has done everything the way he wanted to so far and knows that this team still has a ways to go talent wise. They don't think Jones is Mahomes but I am sure they know to keep going in the right direction they need to keep him (at a reasonable QB cost). I trust Schoen and Daboll.
@JustinPenik
Do GM’s/teams ever self leak stories about players wanting an insanely high salary so the fans can make the player the enemy and not the team? Does that actually happen? Because this $45 million feels like that.
Why is this STILL being discussed? It’s as if few have a clue how negotiations are run and I know BBIers are smarter than that.
SMH
[quote] Sheesh..They can ask for $60 million. That’s WHAT THEY DO..Schoen has a amount in mind and that’s it! Or the tag..
Why is this STILL being discussed? It’s as if few have a clue how negotiations are run and I know BBIers are smarter than that.
SMH [/q
A) they're not
B) this gets posted because it's a very convenient way for the DJ haters to say "let me walk!" "He's not that good!" "Draft a QB!" It lets them get their frustrations out.
Why would Joe Schoen do that? Do you not realize they can tag him, and continue working on a new deal?
Jones has not earned any where near 45 million.
I don't even think he has earned 30 million.
It seams like a little success has gone to his head. You have to wonder if he really wants to be a Giant. I wonder how Kafka and Dabs feel about it.
Quote:
Let him walk
Why would Joe Schoen do that? Do you not realize they can tag him, and continue working on a new deal?
I was actually just correcting my earlier post that had DJ haters saying Let him walk. I accidentally wrote Let me walk.
Jones has not earned any where near 45 million.
I don't even think he has earned 30 million.
It seams like a little success has gone to his head. You have to wonder if he really wants to be a Giant. I wonder how Kafka and Dabs feel about it.
Ridiculous statement in today’s QB market (re 30 mil)
So the question is whether this report is credible. The journalist cites “league sources.” Do you believe it?
I don't want a player that overestimates his talent that much.
Confidence needs to arise out of performance.
Quote:
Pay them based on what they have achieved.
Jones has not earned any where near 45 million.
I don't even think he has earned 30 million.
It seams like a little success has gone to his head. You have to wonder if he really wants to be a Giant. I wonder how Kafka and Dabs feel about it.
Ridiculous statement in today’s QB market (re 30 mil)
30 million/year is not ridiculous if you look at Daniel Jones for what he really is.
I think we can be just as good with Jimmy G or others, if we add talent where we need it
Franchise and move on after this year
I think we can be just as good with Jimmy G or others, if we add talent where we need it
Yawn.. Give me a break. Please stop. The only more sure than we have no idea what Jones really wants is that you have little real knowledge of football and specifically of Jones's play.
Quote:
Why are we so scared to lose Daniel Jones tho? That's the real question
I think we can be just as good with Jimmy G or others, if we add talent where we need it
Yawn.. Give me a break. Please stop. The only more sure than we have no idea what Jones really wants is that you have little real knowledge of football and specifically of Jones's play.
rice eggs the new Producer.
For instance: a million dollar bonus for throwing more than 30 TDs in a season, another million for 35 TDs, a million for reaching 6,500 receiving yards, a million for making it past the first round of the playoffs, and a million for making the Superbowl, a million and a half for winning the Superbowl, a million for being awarded League MVP...
That's an illustration of 7 million in what the NFL calls "unlikely to be achieved" incentives above a $38 million salary that don't count against the cap and dollars that I don't think anyone would begrudge him if he reached those numbers, because they would indicate he is earning a $45 million salary.
Quote:
In comment 16049374 kelly said:
Quote:
Pay them based on what they have achieved.
Jones has not earned any where near 45 million.
I don't even think he has earned 30 million.
It seams like a little success has gone to his head. You have to wonder if he really wants to be a Giant. I wonder how Kafka and Dabs feel about it.
Ridiculous statement in today’s QB market (re 30 mil)
30 million/year is not ridiculous if you look at Daniel Jones for what he really is.
You obviously watched with biased blinders on what he accomplished under Daboll this year..Fans like you are insufferable..
It doesn't matter what number Jones asks for. Its what they can negotiate and settle on.
I don't think he's worth retaining at anything near that, but New Team Jones has a lot of artillery in this fight.
+ Mara declaring that he let Jones down (Mara is just dumb)
+ Prior coaching issues
+ Prior and current talent issues
+ Prior culture issues
+ Demonstrated he's one of the best running QBs
+ Road playoff win
+ Etc
Hell, come to think of it, why should they come off $45M AAV?
That’s absurd. He idolized Manning and the Giants growing up. This has been his dream franchise since childhood. It’s a negotiation game. It’s how it’s played. He will be here. GUARANTEED..
This makes no sense at all -- why is Jones still reporting to the Giants building if he is not interested in being there?
Because that assures him of playing on the tag, that’s why.
I think the Giants are leaking this.
Quote:
Justin Penik
@JustinPenik
Do GM’s/teams ever self leak stories about players wanting an insanely high salary so the fans can make the player the enemy and not the team? Does that actually happen? Because this $45 million feels like that.
It's more the Giants preparing the fanbase for what's coming. Not that the AAV is actually going to be more than $45M (necessarily) but, when the deal comes out, to make it look like the NYG front office accomplished something other than just giving Jones's agents what they wanted.
I had no idea that is Pat’s middle name, good find 👏
Jones has not earned any where near 45 million.
I don't even think he has earned 30 million.
It seams like a little success has gone to his head. You have to wonder if he really wants to be a Giant. I wonder how Kafka and Dabs feel about it.
I couldn’t agree more. Sport salaries have gotten out of control. I am a huge jones fan but if he gets anywhere near 45 that is criminal. 15 tds doesn’t get you that amount of money, regardless of circumstance. Obviously you don’t discount his running ability but 45 is insanity
Guys, this was a joke. No shot Jones is asking for this amount. He went to Duke, so odds are he’s no moron. I know athletes think highly of themselves, but coke on.
Quote:
And is intentionally pricing himself as a top 5 QB..
Guys, this was a joke. No shot Jones is asking for this amount. He went to Duke, so odds are he’s no moron. I know athletes think highly of themselves, but coke on.
Come on..
As I said above Fuck Leonard. He’s s shit stirrer. How anything he says is taken seriously, especially here, is hard to believe.
Quote:
that when the Giants want to leak something they would choose Pat fucking Leonard? That’s what we’re going with now?
As I said above Fuck Leonard. He’s s shit stirrer. How anything he says is taken seriously, especially here, is hard to believe.
Yeah, his "league sources"...
Quote:
And is intentionally pricing himself as a top 5 QB..
Guys, this was a joke. No shot Jones is asking for this amount. He went to Duke, so odds are he’s no moron. I know athletes think highly of themselves, but coke on.
New Team Jones are morons if they don't ask for at least $45M.
There is absolutely a path for them to make that case.
Whether you want to buy it or not is another question (I certainly don't), but it's a very smart play.
I think the Giants are leaking this.
Quote:
Justin Penik
Do GM's/teams ever self leak stories about players wanting an insanely high salary so the fans can make the player the enemy and not the team? Does that actually happen? Because this $45 million feels like that.
And when we’re not listening to Leonard we’re listening to Penik. Right.
Why is this STILL being discussed? It’s as if few have a clue how negotiations are run and I know BBIers are smarter than that.
I think the angst expressed here is the result of some fan’s indignation that Jones has the audacity to believe he is better than they do
Maybe it s time for some to entertain the possibility that Schoen and the Giants really do view Daniel as a franchise guy, and that the numbers being reacted to with incredulity by some here are being viewed differently by them
I ve stated before I think it s likely the numbers they care most about are:
Cap hit next season, guaranteed money, and number of years.
45 mil, depending on Jones’ and Giants success over the several seasons could seem like a bargain 3 or 4 years from now.
But in their personal life they all would take less at their job or a job they are getting offered so the "Company" can hire more talent.
Stop listening to these beat reporters. They are doing exactly what they mean to do.. create divide and banter.
Even Schoen and Jone's people will spin it slightly.
Not worth getting worked up over. It is what it is.
No. The conventional wisdom here is that shit stirrers like Leonard ant know nothings like Penik shouldn’t be given the much credibility because they know jack about what is really going on.
37-38mil is a fair proit given the market, he has improved in EVERY statiscal category EVERY year. That with looking at the team and organization as a whole. 4Omil is gravy area .... 45mil is the start high point. Since 45mil has stuck so the media is going to run with it. However let us play with 45mil for a moment. Tag is 32mil ... Asking for 45mil .... 13mil gap cut in half .... 6.5 comes to 38.5 is the middle and fair market value. I'd like as fair 38.5/40/45/45 60mil gtd
Jones has not earned any where near 45 million.
I don't even think he has earned 30 million.
It seams like a little success has gone to his head. You have to wonder if he really wants to be a Giant. I wonder how Kafka and Dabs feel about it.
If I'm paying, I'm paying for what I expect you to do, not something that you did.
I think we can be just as good with Jimmy G or others, if we add talent where we need it
How do you feel about a potential deal? You’ve had concerns during the season.
Yup, you obviously skipped the season. No harm in that
For instance: a million dollar bonus for throwing more than 30 TDs in a season, another million for 35 TDs, a million for reaching 6,500 receiving yards, a million for making it past the first round of the playoffs, and a million for making the Superbowl, a million and a half for winning the Superbowl, a million for being awarded League MVP...
That's an illustration of 7 million in what the NFL calls "unlikely to be achieved" incentives above a $38 million salary that don't count against the cap and dollars that I don't think anyone would begrudge him if he reached those numbers, because they would indicate he is earning a $45 million salary.
This is what I've been talking about for months when I say the Giants need to get very creative and Jones needs to be willing to accept a deal like this.
I have no doubts that they will..
This makes no sense at all -- why is Jones still reporting to the Giants building if he is not interested in being there?
I thought he's not allowed in the building right now.
Joe Schoen said Jones in the building working out this Monday in one of his interviews this week
I looked at Josh Allen’s contract for reference. His AAV is 43. It’s a 6 year deal with an out after 3. The lowest Cap hit in the deal is 39 mil. (Highest is 51 mil)
Related: This admin just took a bunch of JAGs to the playoffs. They have free reign to do whatever they think is best, including telling Jones to try free agency (where, in all honesty, he may get $45 million), going with Taylor and using their draft assets to get a rookie QB they like. The tag isn't their only option.
By the end of this off season 45M will be tied for 7th for top salaries by AAV. 40 will be tied for 10th.
This is the quagmire with Jones having produced one above average season.
If you believe he's a top 3rd QB, he's expensive.
If you believe he's a top 4th QB, he's probably making more money than Josh Allen.
Anyone who thinks this is simple is naive.
But as others here have said, would Jones really ask for $45M? He knows the Giants won't give him anywhere near that amount, and will instead just tag him. And as others here have also said, why would he be working out at the Giants facility if the two sides were so far apart?
My sense is that like Barkley there is still a lot of distance between the two sides. This is a key quote:
“This is his first time going through free agency, and I just tell him there’s a business side to this, too, that you haven’t been exposed to,” Schoen said. “So just understand it’s gonna get worse before it gets better, we’ll find a way to bridge the gap, and it doesn’t change the way we feel about you. So take out any type of personal or emotional and just understand it’s a business. And hopefully we’ll find a comfortable landing spot for both parties.”
I that is Schoen's way of telling Jones not to take it personally if the Giants tag him. That it's just business and they still want to try and reach a long-term deal even if they place the NEFT on him.
I can't agree with where we sit currently with really any attempt to posit that a bunch of "incentives" - most of which will never be realized, and calling it a "45m" baseline deal will be acceptable to Jones and his agents, especially if it comes without longer term guarantees being triggered.
This will go down to wire and will be interesting to see where dust settles Tuesday.
$45 Mill is not the problem, Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert will blow that number out of the water when they get their deals done.
The issue is and remains that Jones is not that level of QB to be asking for that type of money. Jones is more of game manager, mid level QB, that shouldn’t be paid like a star. The Giants know this, so they shouldn’t be forced to meet demands of agents.
This makes no sense at all -- why is Jones still reporting to the Giants building if he is not interested in being there?
I thought he's not allowed in the building right now.
Joe Schoen said Jones in the building working out this Monday in one of his interviews this week
I looked at Josh Allen’s contract for reference. His AAV is 43. It’s a 6 year deal with an out after 3. The lowest Cap hit in the deal is 39 mil. (Highest is 51 mil)
Allen's deal was really an 8 year deal, with two years of control wrapped into the six year extension and two low cap hits in the first two years that were much lower than $39M.
Allen got a lot of cash in the initial years of the deal that was characterized as bonus and spread over a number of years.
Jones isn't in the same situation as Allen because he's a true FA and the Giants have no additional years of control to work with. Still, I think Jones's cap hit could be less than $20M in the first year of his deal, as he takes a lot of cash in signing bonus spread over the deal.
I looked at Josh Allen’s contract for reference. His AAV is 43. It’s a 6 year deal with an out after 3. The lowest Cap hit in the deal is 39 mil. (Highest is 51 mil)
By the end of this off season 45M will be tied for 7th for top salaries by AAV. 40 will be tied for 10th.
This is the quagmire with Jones having produced one above average season.
If you believe he's a top 3rd QB, he's expensive.
If you believe he's a top 4th QB, he's probably making more money than Josh Allen.
Anyone who thinks this is simple is naive.
But as others here have said, would Jones really ask for $45M? He knows the Giants won't give him anywhere near that amount, and will instead just tag him. And as others here have also said, why would he be working out at the Giants facility if the two sides were so far apart?
My sense is that like Barkley there is still a lot of distance between the two sides. This is a key quote:
“This is his first time going through free agency, and I just tell him there’s a business side to this, too, that you haven’t been exposed to,” Schoen said. “So just understand it’s gonna get worse before it gets better, we’ll find a way to bridge the gap, and it doesn’t change the way we feel about you. So take out any type of personal or emotional and just understand it’s a business. And hopefully we’ll find a comfortable landing spot for both parties.”
I that is Schoen's way of telling Jones not to take it personally if the Giants tag him. That it's just business and they still want to try and reach a long-term deal even if they place the NEFT on him.
every beat that has some credible history with the Giants is saying they are confident the Giants and Jones camp will reach a deal right at the wire
How do you feel about a potential deal? You’ve had concerns during the season.
I really do like the way Jones improved this year. I am not without concerns, but the Giants say they like him and want to have him here, and that they are determined to stick to their valuation or tag him. I believe them.
In my view the Giants don't have solid options to replace his production and growth in their system this year without severely hampering their ability to grow the talent base on the team.
Right now I want the Giants to maximize their draft talent haul. I want the Giants to show the discipline that they can stick to their valuations. And I don't want to see any reaching. So I am fine with their approach. Make a reasonable deal or franchise tag him.
The thing is both the FO and the Jones team will not show up smart to me if the create a situation that hampers the Giants ability to maximize how they surround him and the team with much needed additional talent. That would raise concerns with me.
It's not like Jones has an incredible track record. His record shows that when he's on the field he can be a decent QB, but it also shows unanswered questions that are of concern. My personal biggest concern right now is that a Daniel Jones led Giants team has not done well against the NFCE. How is that going to be reversed?, because it must!
Doesn't Jones need a few more decent options to feed the ball to? Aren't there still issues with his Oline? TE Depth? WR depth? RB? Wouldn't it be great if the Giants could improve in certain areas: like run stopping and CB talent? They are, and he is, definitely not going to beat the NFCE by only gaining a few marginally better players.
45 million for throwing 15 TD's. So 3 mill per TD. And yes I know he ran for a few, but a qb is primarily paid to throw not run.
Let's not do another Golladay deal who was paid over a million per catch. How did that work out???
Is anyone here convinced Jones is worth the money he is asking? I am not.
What does everyone think the cap hit will be year 1 if jones signed somewhere around a 5 year deal (with an out after 3) and AAV of 38-40. The cap hit on the tag is 32.5. How much lower than that can the Giants go with a year 1 cap hit that won’t make the contract balloon too much in the future?
I looked at Josh Allen’s contract for reference. His AAV is 43. It’s a 6 year deal with an out after 3. The lowest Cap hit in the deal is 39 mil. (Highest is 51 mil)
Allen's deal was really an 8 year deal, with two years of control wrapped into the six year extension and two low cap hits in the first two years that were much lower than $39M.
Allen got a lot of cash in the initial years of the deal that was characterized as bonus and spread over a number of years.
Jones isn't in the same situation as Allen because he's a true FA and the Giants have no additional years of control to work with. Still, I think Jones's cap hit could be less than $20M in the first year of his deal, as he takes a lot of cash in signing bonus spread over the deal.
In comment 16049481 Matt M. said:
Why would none be realized? It is very reasonable for both sides to expect goals like 25 or 30 TDs, 3500-4000 yards, or a bonus for every playoff game won, etc. What the Hell else would you pay $45M for?
This is not how QB contracts are structured and measured in todays NFL and it is not a baseline contract at all if you lard it up with a bunch of artificial bonus clauses. It is all about the guarantees. That's all Jones and his camp care about and I respect that to a degree any sensible person would.
Jones and his agent teams are smart customers and knowledgeable to the risks here, having seen Jones get hurt year prior, deal with coaching flux - one bad season, and you're shine is off and you become the discount ground turkey meat after Thanksgiving at your local grocery store, sort of like Baker Mayfield is now.
Jones in isolation is a confident guy who I think would bet on himself a la Cousins, but he's also going to want to maximize the best guaranteed money package he can get and then make a decision. If he doesn't, he gets the tag and things really get fun to watch and wait next season.
Lots of risk/reward for both sides.
45 million for throwing 15 TD's. So 3 mill per TD. And yes I know he ran for a few, but a qb is primarily paid to throw not run.
Let's not do another Golladay deal who was paid over a million per catch. How did that work out???
Is anyone here convinced Jones is worth the money he is asking? I am not.
I understand 15 passing TD's is really low, but it's not the only way to look at a QB. The best way is points scored for the offense and we were middle of the road. That's with an average OL and well below average WR's/TE.
If a QB passes the ball to the 1 yard line and the RB scores a TD, the QB still did well.
In comment 16049504 Sammo85 said:
In comment 16049481 Matt M. said:
Why would none be realized? It is very reasonable for both sides to expect goals like 25 or 30 TDs, 3500-4000 yards, or a bonus for every playoff game won, etc. What the Hell else would you pay $45M for?
This is not how QB contracts are structured and measured in todays NFL and it is not a baseline contract at all if you lard it up with a bunch of artificial bonus clauses. It is all about the guarantees. That's all Jones and his camp care about and I respect that to a degree any sensible person would.
Jones and his agent teams are smart customers and knowledgeable to the risks here, having seen Jones get hurt year prior, deal with coaching flux - one bad season, and you're shine is off and you become the discount ground turkey meat after Thanksgiving at your local grocery store, sort of like Baker Mayfield is now.
Jones in isolation is a confident guy who I think would bet on himself a la Cousins, but he's also going to want to maximize the best guaranteed money package he can get and then make a decision. If he doesn't, he gets the tag and things really get fun to watch and wait next season.
Lots of risk/reward for both sides.
Seriously, if you are a GM, are you giving up 2 firsts AND paying him $40-$45M a year? That's the move made by a team that believes it is just a QB away from a SB and believes Jones is that QB. I just don't see it.
The Giants are free to laugh at it if they wish.
I would not count on some "splitting the difference" negotiation here. I think the Giants have their limit, whatever it may be, and they are sticking to it.
Remember, it's all about the guaranteed money.
Seriously, if you are a GM, are you giving up 2 firsts AND paying him $40-$45M a year? That's the move made by a team that believes it is just a QB away from a SB and believes Jones is that QB. I just don't see it.
Nobody. That's not the purpose of the tag really, it's intention is to basically shut down negotiations with other teams. If the Giants were intent on moving him, which doesn't even look to be on the table right now based on pretty strong comments by Schoen, the Giants would negotiate a smaller compensation package with another team.
In comment 16049488 Jarvis said:
IF the Giants paid him no salary in year 1, I still don't think there is any way the first year approaches anything that low. In order to make a deal with a low up front salary, they would have to include a much higher than normal amount of guaranteed money. They aren't getting, for example, a 3 year deal with low salary, for less than $75M guaranteed. That alone carries a $25M cap hit each season. There is no way to get him a less than $20M cap hit, but to even think about it, they would have to sign a deal MUCH longer than they would be comfortable with.
Here's a simple example I worked out for a 5/200m deal with 155m guaranteed. The real thing will be more complicated with roster bonuses, option bonuses and the like, but this is the concept.
year salary bonus cap hit yearly cash to player
2023 $2m $12m $14m $62m
2024 $12m $12m $24m $12m
2025 $37m $12m $49m $37m
2026 $44m $12m $56m $44m
2027 $45m (ng) $12M $57m $45m (not guaranteed)
($12m dead cap)
Cap hit first year is $14M. The very large cash figure in Jones' pocket year one ($62M) makes the low cash figure for year two acceptable.
based on what he has accomplished to date.
45 million for throwing 15 TD's. So 3 mill per TD. And yes I know he ran for a few, but a qb is primarily paid to throw not run.
Let's not do another Golladay deal who was paid over a million per catch. How did that work out???
Is anyone here convinced Jones is worth the money he is asking? I am not.
I understand 15 passing TD's is really low, but it's not the only way to look at a QB. The best way is points scored for the offense and we were middle of the road. That's with an average OL and well below average WR's/TE.
If a QB passes the ball to the 1 yard line and the RB scores a TD, the QB still did well.
This is a team that started 6-2 and finished 3-5-1 after the bye.
The Giants could be better than last year and still finish with a worse record and Jones would be in a worse negotiating position than he is now. If I'm him I trade some AAV for $ % guaranteed and get this done without the tag.
The coping is funny.
It’s not made up.
In comment 16049519 kelly said:
This is a team that started 6-2 and finished 3-5-1 after the bye.
When has Jones blamed his teammates for anything? I've never heard him make a remark even remotely critical of his guys.
If Jones threw for 22 TDs (convert all his rushing TDs to passing) and added a few of his own on the ground, the offensive production would likely be exactly the same but the numbers just shifted from Barkley to Jones.
This is a really shitty way to determine QB worth and that’s before addressing the lack of playmakers we have at WR.
I'm not saying Leonard is always right, or is even correct on this, but people are just reacting to news they don't like or don't want to be true.
If Jones threw for 22 TDs (convert all his rushing TDs to passing) and added a few of his own on the ground, the offensive production would likely be exactly the same but the numbers just shifted from Barkley to Jones.
This is a really shitty way to determine QB worth and that’s before addressing the lack of playmakers we have at WR.
I mean yeah, if you just theoretically increase Jones' total TD numbers then his year would look better.
No. The conventional wisdom here is that shit stirrers like Leonard ant know nothings like Penik shouldn’t be given the much credibility because they know jack about what is really going on.
Also, when negotiating (in this case selling one's talents), is it not normal to ask for more than what you'll actually be happy with? Why is this such a difficult concept?
Even if it's true that he's asking for 45M, is it not possible he'll ultimately agree to ~38M (maybe w/ incentives to increase it)?
Have those who keep being offended about the 45M, never sold a home, car or negotiated a contract? Did you start out by asking for exactly what you really wanted? Or did you start out high, knowing that you'll probably eventually accept less?
I don't understand the angst (especially since this info is coming from someone like Leonard).
No, that isn’t the point at all. You actually just reverted back to what I think doesn’t work well and that’s putting stats above offensive production and efficiency while also ignoring the personnel issues.
If we score 22 ppg next year and Jones scores 30x, does it matter that he scored 30x?
When has Jones blamed his teammates for anything? I've never heard him make a remark even remotely critical of his guys.
Same with the playoff game; beat the Vikings - all Jones and he should get a big contract for it; look like a rookie free agent against the Eagles- never mentioned.
In comment 16049551 UConn4523 said:
Well, 22 PPG would be an improvement over this past year, and would put them in the top half of the league.
But I assume you mean of the offensive production stays the same next year, and Jones just has more TDs. In terms of the contract we give him? Yes that does matter. For overall team success in that year I would generally agree with you that it doesn't matter. But we are talking about an individual player and the contract and cap hits associated with him. If I feel confident that Jones can put up 30 TDs no matter the talent around him, I would be happy to give him a larger contract
In comment 16049524 Kmed6000 said:
In comment 16049519 kelly said:
Nobody noticed SB was in load management mode for a good part of the 2nd half of the season?
Not even a swipe of him per se, a potentially 21 game season is too much on a RB. Thanks Goodell.
After seeing Jones’ September this season, I didn’t want him back at all. But that late season run, esp the Vikings playoff win, changed my mind.
When has Jones blamed his teammates for anything? I've never heard him make a remark even remotely critical of his guys.
He hasn't; his ardent supporters bring it up constantly.
Same with the playoff game; beat the Vikings - all Jones and he should get a big contract for it; look like a rookie free agent against the Eagles- never mentioned.
Gene, DJ and the rest of the team were awful against the Eagles. I mentioned this as other ardent DJ supporters did. It was simply one of those blowouts akin to a runaway train..😎
And on that note - when Jones scored 26x in 12/13 games (32 TD pace) in 2019 the Giants actually scored less than in 2022. If you take out Eli’s games it’s slightly ahead but you get the point.
After seeing Jones’ September this season, I didn’t want him back at all. But that late season run, esp the Vikings playoff win, changed my mind.
I felt all along he deserved to come back and get some nice bonus money on short term 1-2 years at least. He played real gutsy. That said, I feel the coaching element was dramatic in a sense of protecting him as a passer as best they could. I am not at all sold on him yet as a QB who can change games with his arm and I worry about his decline as a runner and how those two elements recompense over time.
I'm fine with him on a 2 yr continuation trial, but not at an obscene salary given the needs to support rest of roster retooling needed and why I can't stomach some type of a 4-5 year large guarantee with dead cap risk on back end of deal that some see as necessary to "game" the cap number in 2023 - when I don't see Schoen's plan to go on any free-wheeling spending spree.
If Jones threw for 22 TDs (convert all his rushing TDs to passing) and added a few of his own on the ground, the offensive production would likely be exactly the same but the numbers just shifted from Barkley to Jones.
This is a really shitty way to determine QB worth and that’s before addressing the lack of playmakers we have at WR.
This whole discussion should be over when it's pointed out that all Schoen and Daboll have echoed this whole time is that Jones has done "exactly what we've asked him to do".
People can get caught up in numbers all they want. At the end of the day Jones brought a team that was without much top end talent to the playoffs by apparently executing exactly what the game plan was on offense.
Schoen and Daboll are basically telling anyone willing to listen that Jones thrived within a less than ideal environment as a QB. The plan was to play things mostly conservative and all parties involved executed the plan perfectly from Schoen to Daboll and Kafka down to Jones.
In comment 16049510 shyster said:
In comment 16049488 Jarvis said:
Are they from the team that signs him, as I understand it? If so, I don't think they have a shot at gaining 2 picks for him on the tag. I just don't see another team giving up 2 picks, plus what he will cost to iron out a deal of their own.
Seriously, if you are a GM, are you giving up 2 firsts AND paying him $40-$45M a year? That's the move made by a team that believes it is just a QB away from a SB and believes Jones is that QB. I just don't see it.
Nobody. That's not the purpose of the tag really, it's intention is to basically shut down negotiations with other teams. If the Giants were intent on moving him, which doesn't even look to be on the table right now based on pretty strong comments by Schoen, the Giants would negotiate a smaller compensation package with another team.
And on that note - when Jones scored 26x in 12/13 games (32 TD pace) in 2019 the Giants actually scored less than in 2022. If you take out Eli’s games it’s slightly ahead but you get the point.
I never said he could never score 30. My point is we give individual contracts to individual players. You need to determine how much value does an individual player add to the whole. If an individual player adds more or less individual production then their contract should be reflect that.
If two teams have have the same PPG, but one is run dominant, with a game manager QB, and the other is getting it through the air be a use of a dynamic QB, those QBs should not be paid the same.
And as for going up to 22 PPG, I am seeing the Giants at 21.2 on the year last year, which would essentially mean 2 more TDs as an offense to get to 22. Considering how close games are, that could a difference, but it's not a major hill to die on either way
In comment 16049532 Matt M. said:
Yes, but so many here cite the 2 picks as a reason to tag him in the context of thinking we will get 2 picks. That scenario has almost no possibility of coming true.
And why it exists
Here's a simple example I worked out for a 5/200m deal with 155m guaranteed. The real thing will be more complicated with roster bonuses, option bonuses and the like, but this is the concept.
year salary bonus cap hit yearly cash to player
2023 $2m $12m $14m $62m
2024 $12m $12m $24m $12m
2025 $37m $12m $49m $37m
2026 $44m $12m $56m $44m
2027 $45m (ng) $12M $57m $45m (not guaranteed)
($12m dead cap)
Cap hit first year is $14M. The very large cash figure in Jones' pocket year one ($62M) makes the low cash figure for year two acceptable.
Maybe I'm missing something, but on $155M guaranteed, isn't that a $31M cap hit for each of the 5 years by itself?
That's the average guaranteed cap hit for the five years: 14 + 24 + 49 + 56 + 12 = 155/5 = 31.
Yes, but so many here cite the 2 picks as a reason to tag him in the context of thinking we will get 2 picks. That scenario has almost no possibility of coming true.
Oh I agree completely. Any discussion of returning that specific compensation or addressing a click baity article that suggests that at face is misguided.
(I am more from the school of thought Jones was kept on a tight leash and he was purposely limited to reduce his mistakes and have the team have more of a running identity with both SB and Jones. He was the epitome of the "system QB".)
So, if this group sees Jones production skyrocketing once he is surrounded by better skills players, better OL, etc., then this group should think Jones should be paid as one of the top QBs in the NFL. Because you can't have it both ways - Jones is "ascending", but you don't want to overpay.
If he's truly ascending and is about to take his position as a top five-ish QB, you should expect and want Jones to be at least at $45M AAV.
In comment 16049597 Matt M. said:
Isn't the point of the amortization of the guaranteed money that it is spread out evenly over the length of the deal, regardless of when the money is paid out?
The bonus is amortized evenly but the cash to player and cap hit varies, usually to make it more cash and smaller cap hit early, and then a larger cap hit later. The point of cash over cap is you pay the player a large sum of cash upon signing the contract, but the hit of the cash is spead across the life of the deal.
(I am more from the school of thought Jones was kept on a tight leash and he was purposely limited to reduce his mistakes and have the team have more of a running identity with both SB and Jones. He was the epitome of the "system QB".)
So, if this group sees Jones production skyrocketing once he is surrounded by better skills players, better OL, etc., then this group should think Jones should be paid as one of the top QBs in the NFL. Because you can't have it both ways - Jones is "ascending", but you don't want to overpay.
If he's truly ascending and is about to take his position as a top five-ish QB, you should expect and want Jones to be at least at $45M AAV.
Agreed. I've been pointing this out for weeks.
You can't have it both ways.
In comment 16049612 shyster said:
In comment 16049597 Matt M. said:
The bonus is amortized evenly but the cash to player and cap hit varies, usually to make it more cash and smaller cap hit early, and then a larger cap hit later. The point of cash over cap is you pay the player a large sum of cash upon signing the contract, but the hit of the cash is spread across the life of the deal.
Yes, all guaranteed money is not the same. Signing bonus is always guaranteed and always amortized for cap purposes; guaranteed salary is not amortized for the cap.
Money that is given other bonus names like "option bonus" may or may not be amortized.
I'm still not sure about that. The cap hit isn't about when the cash is paid out. It's about spreading the amount out evenly over the length of the deal, as I understand it. That is the amortization. Bonuses operate differently, but that guaranteed amount would be spread over 5 years evenly, again as I understand it.
Matt M, I was typing my response to BB.
Guaranteed salary is not amortized for the cap. Full hit is taken in the year of the salary.
45 million for throwing 15 TD's. So 3 mill per TD. And yes I know he ran for a few, but a qb is primarily paid to throw not run.
Let's not do another Golladay deal who was paid over a million per catch. How did that work out???
Is anyone here convinced Jones is worth the money he is asking? I am not.
That's optics.
Say he had 20 passing TD's and 2 rushing. Is that more presentable to you? Does it officially sell you?
Schoen doesn't look at it through statistics.
In comment 16049519 kelly said:
No, because 20 passing TDs is still pedestrian in today's NFL. That's why his 7 rushing TDs are nice, but not the over the top deal maker some would like to think. 22 total TDs for a QB today is not special. There are reasonable explanations for this number, but it is still a mediocre number at the end of the day.
They absolutely had better players to throw the ball to. Fields had Mooney, Kmet, and later in the year Claypool who all easily would have been our best.
Mills had Cooks and Nico Collins who also easily would have been our best receivers.
puts him 15th in passing TDs, tied with Jalen Hurts (22 passing, 13 rushing). Andy Dalton threw 18, Justin Fields 17, Lamar Jackson 17 (shortened season) and Davis Mills 17. You gonna tell me that Fields and and Mills had better players to throw the ball to?
I'm sorry, how does 22 total TDs tie him with Hurts, who had 22 passing TDs alone, with another 13 rushing. That's 13 more total TDs per game for Hurts with 7 more passing TDs. That's not tied.
PPL are using the 22 TDs in their argument, what Im saying is, his 22 total TDs doesn't crack the top 15 in passing TDs and his 15 passing TDs are behind those mentioned. You can't argue he had 22 TDs and then not look at where 22 TDs places him in regards to just passing TDs
In comment 16049524 Kmed6000 said:
In comment 16049519 kelly said:
based on what he has accomplished to date.
45 million for throwing 15 TD's. So 3 mill per TD. And yes I know he ran for a few, but a qb is primarily paid to throw not run.
Let's not do another Golladay deal who was paid over a million per catch. How did that work out???
Is anyone here convinced Jones is worth the money he is asking? I am not.
I understand 15 passing TD's is really low, but it's not the only way to look at a QB. The best way is points scored for the offense and we were middle of the road. That's with an average OL and well below average WR's/TE.
If a QB passes the ball to the 1 yard line and the RB scores a TD, the QB still did well.
And stop blaming everything on someone else. This has been the Jones MO going back to college now- mediocre numbers that are blamed on OL, receivers, the HC, the OC, the water carriers, everyone but Jones.
This is a team that started 6-2 and finished 3-5-1 after the bye.
When has Jones blamed his teammates for anything? I've never heard him make a remark even remotely critical of his guys.
I know this is a heated conversation on this site but we have to be reasonable. I like DJ, always have, but after watching him for years I know his limitations, we all do. $45M for an average QB is just too much, In my opinion JS should put the non-exclusive tag on him and if another team really believes he's worth >$45 Mil, let him go. This site would explode next year if we paid that money and had a 4 win season.
PPL are using the 22 TDs in their argument, what Im saying is, his 22 total TDs doesn't crack the top 15 in passing TDs and his 15 passing TDs are behind those mentioned. You can't argue he had 22 TDs and then not look at where 22 TDs places him in regards to just passing TDs
On a "total TDs per game" basis, including the playoffs, Jones ranks below:
Fields, Geno Smith, Goff, Mariota, Carr, Jackson, Purdy, Garoppolo, and Heinicke - and that's obviously not the full list.
There's an argument to be made for keeping Jones, but people are bending over backwards to justify potentially paying him $40 million per year and I just do not get it.
Nobody here would argue that any of those guys are worth that much.
I'm not saying Leonard is always right, or is even correct on this, but people are just reacting to news they don't like or don't want to be true.
It is funny how a lot of sports media detractors seem to think these guys just sit in their office carrying themselves like Monty Burns, diabolically rubbing their hands together while devising evil ways to irritate Giants fans.
He won't play on a tag for 32 mil because he is a running QB and more at risk for an injury to gamble on a new contract. Giants might have to trade him after the tag.
some want to downplay the 15TD results as a legit metric. This group thinks Jones was hamstrung by lack of talent and that his running offset the loss passing opportunities.
(I am more from the school of thought Jones was kept on a tight leash and he was purposely limited to reduce his mistakes and have the team have more of a running identity with both SB and Jones. He was the epitome of the "system QB".)
So, if this group sees Jones production skyrocketing once he is surrounded by better skills players, better OL, etc., then this group should think Jones should be paid as one of the top QBs in the NFL. Because you can't have it both ways - Jones is "ascending", but you don't want to overpay.
If he's truly ascending and is about to take his position as a top five-ish QB, you should expect and want Jones to be at least at $45M AAV.
Agreed. I've been pointing this out for weeks.
You can't have it both ways.
You can if you are open to there being more than 1 reason behind things.
For example there’s no question we ran a more conservative offense at the beginning of the year because limiting turnovers was key. And sure, some of to at was due to certain limitations in Jones’ game. But we also saw what even just a spark of good play from the WRs can do and that’s despite the poor pass pro among other personnel problems.
I live right in the middle with Jones. He can stay or go, I’m up for either. But the radical views of the two sides don’t compute for me. He clearly played well last year and while it wasn’t top tier production it was still very impactful. Daboll and Schoen have the data they need even if BBIers don’t.
The refs set the stage for that playoff Loss. I was at that game and the Eagles OL had at least 6 holding penalties not called in first half. Especially on their first drive.
Let Jones play for his big contract. If he stinks, we suck and get a good pick to replace him. If he delivers, he gets his big contract and we have a franchise QB for another decade. Short term cap implications aside, I see no reason to sign him after a very solid if unspectacular season
He won't play on a tag for 32 mil because he is a running QB and more at risk for an injury to gamble on a new contract. Giants might have to trade him after the tag.
How do you think this works? He’s going to forfeit $32m and a year of service and weaken his long term value by sitting out for fear of getting hurt? Why doesn’t anyone else that’s tagged do this?
My only point was that 15 TD's doesn't mean a whole lot. The QB is the leader of the offense and they should be judged based on the offensive production, not just passing TD's. The Giants ran an extemely conservative offense for most of the season and severely lacked playmakers. I don't care if some schmo on bbi said it's an excuse, it's just a reality.
I don't think the Giants are convinced Jones is the answer either. I think there is clearly still some doubt. Otherwise, this contract would probably be done like Eli's were. He'd get paid the most and people would complain until the next QB got paid.
In comment 16049435 weeg in the bronx said:
Let Jones play for his big contract. If he stinks, we suck and get a good pick to replace him. If he delivers, he gets his big contract and we have a franchise QB for another decade. Short term cap implications aside, I see no reason to sign him after a very solid if unspectacular season
He won't play on a tag for 32 mil because he is a running QB and more at risk for an injury to gamble on a new contract. Giants might have to trade him after the tag.
How do you think this works? He’s going to forfeit $32m and a year of service and weaken his long term value by sitting out for fear of getting hurt? Why doesn’t anyone else that’s tagged do this?
To be fair, it has happened before, but not with guys who were analogs to Daniel Jones.
(I am more from the school of thought Jones was kept on a tight leash and he was purposely limited to reduce his mistakes and have the team have more of a running identity with both SB and Jones. He was the epitome of the "system QB".)
So, if this group sees Jones production skyrocketing once he is surrounded by better skills players, better OL, etc., then this group should think Jones should be paid as one of the top QBs in the NFL. Because you can't have it both ways - Jones is "ascending", but you don't want to overpay.
If he's truly ascending and is about to take his position as a top five-ish QB, you should expect and want Jones to be at least at $45M AAV.
In comment 16049710 jestersdead said:
In comment 16049384 riceneggs said:
Why? Because he had the gall to suggest that Jimmy G at, say $20M AAV on a short-term deal might result in a better overall roster than DJ at $45M AAV on a long-term deal?
Have you all really reached that level of pansy sensitivity? The mere suggestion that DJ could realistically price himself at a level which impedes the Giants' progress going forward is enough for you to liken a viewpoint as an extreme anti-DJ bias?
Grow a pair.
If Jones threw for 22 TDs (convert all his rushing TDs to passing) and added a few of his own on the ground, the offensive production would likely be exactly the same but the numbers just shifted from Barkley to Jones.
This is a really shitty way to determine QB worth and that’s before addressing the lack of playmakers we have at WR.
If you're already converting all of his rushing TDs into passing TDs, why are you giving him new rushing TDs to make up for it? That would require additional drives, and one of the justifiable counterpoints about a run-heavy offense is that you don't get as many possessions (this is both a good and bad thing, depending on your defense).
It's pure fiction to try to play it both ways. What if all of his rushing TDs were passing TDs but he also got to keep his rushing TDs?!
What a dumb suggestion. You're better than that, UConn. Your bias is leaking out.
we are a run heavy team that did a lot of damage on the ground and was shockingly efficient in the red zone. But Jones is penalized by not getting more 1-2 yard passing scores.
If Jones threw for 22 TDs (convert all his rushing TDs to passing) and added a few of his own on the ground, the offensive production would likely be exactly the same but the numbers just shifted from Barkley to Jones.
This is a really shitty way to determine QB worth and that’s before addressing the lack of playmakers we have at WR.
If you're already converting all of his rushing TDs into passing TDs, why are you giving him new rushing TDs to make up for it? That would require additional drives, and one of the justifiable counterpoints about a run-heavy offense is that you don't get as many possessions (this is both a good and bad thing, depending on your defense).
It's pure fiction to try to play it both ways. What if all of his rushing TDs were passing TDs but he also got to keep his rushing TDs?!
What a dumb suggestion. You're better than that, UConn. Your bias is leaking out.
I wasn’t suggesting anything other than how the TDs are accumulated is irrelevant since the scoring output of the team is the same. My scenario above may have been poorly worded be in sum was this - if Jones threw or ran for 22 TDs the Giants PPG stays the same and if he vultures a few of Barkleys 1/2 yard scores, the Giants PPG remains the same. Jones didn’t get the benefit of many of any explosive, high YAC TDs because the personnel stinks so he’s not getting the benefit that a guy like Tua did.
And I’m completely fine keeping or moving on from Jones so this isn’t bias. The bias is coming from those who think he can’t pass for more than 15 TDs and use that endlessly as their argument against keeping Jones. There’s also bias to those who think adding Justin Jefferson makes him a 35 TD passer - I’m in the middle.
chiefs-Kelce, Juju
bills-Diggs
eagles-Brown, smith
cowboys- Lamb
lions - St Brown, hockenson
49ers- Deebo, Kittle, Ayuik
bengals- chase, higgins
vikings-Jefferson, hockenson
seahawks-Metcalf, lockett
jaguars-kirk, jones
dolphins - hill, waddle
raiders - adams, waller
chargers - Allen, Williams, Palmer
packers - ?????
giants-Hodgkins
Just let that marinate.
In comment 16049388 jvm52106 said:
In comment 16049384 riceneggs said:
In my view, to be comfortable paying a guy in the top 3rd of QB salaries, which 40M+ AAV certainly comports with, he'd have to have produced a great deal more in at least two consecutive years.
In my view, to be comfortable paying a guy in the top 3rd of QB salaries, which 40M+ AAV certainly comports with, he'd have to have produced a great deal more in at least two consecutive years.
Or at least two good consecutive seasons.
Nevertheless, this is a very good point. But it seems that one year is now being accepted around here as a credible trend...
The Giants have been one of the least productive teams in the NFL in the passing game - yardage and touchdowns - the past three seasons.
Paying Jones $40+ million involves a level of progression that most of the guys who have gotten that coin did not require. The other QBs have put up the stats, led top ten offenses, etc. I hear Jones fanatics on the weapons - completely agreed they have been terrible. But I am not comfortable committing to Jones for a long contract at a high price.
I don't think Jones is capable of producing high output consistently with his arm even if the weapons improve. Secondly, I don't see how we improve those weapons significantly this off-season. I hope I'm wrong on both accounts.
The bottom line is, if you are using the stats, you have to accept that they are mediocre for the most part. Do I think they are the only measure? Absolutely not. But, they certainly do count for a decent amount, especially when negotiating a sports contract.
I don't think Jones is capable of producing high output consistently with his arm even if the weapons improve. Secondly, I don't see how we improve those weapons significantly this off-season. I hope I'm wrong on both accounts.
Look, at least we keep our own players, right?
I've been reading a lot around here that that is how you improve your team... ;)
The UFA WR class sucks. They can upgrade, sure, but there isn't the #1 receiver anywhere in sight IMO. I think we need to build an elite passing attack to become a serious contender. Marginal upgrades of second and third receivers isn't enough. We need a #1. Teams like the Bengals, Dolphins, and Eagles have two #1 caliber receivers.
The Giants can franchise Jones before paying him as a top tier quarterback maybe?
because we don't have another year before we need to make that decision maybe?
The Giants can franchise Jones before paying him as a top tier quarterback maybe?
Lets not pretend like there isn't risks in that. You FT him and you are in a worse spot next year should he perform well.
You'll have to FT him again or have to pay him $50M per year vs 38. You also are delaying the rebuild because of the uncertainly at the most important position.
It's not an ideal scenario and it's a plan B vs what you are suggesting. Maybe?
because we don't have another year before we need to make that decision maybe?
The Giants can franchise Jones before paying him as a top tier quarterback maybe?
that's why an extension is a pretty explicit endorsement from daboll. the only reason to extend him now as opposed to tag is if that's the guy he wants for the foreseeable future.
anything otherwise and it'd be the most obvious tag ever.
My view is that the 10-15 range is not worth playing in unless you have a contending team around that QB already.
Of the guys being paid above $30 million, there are only a few I'd be happy paying.
In comment 16049981 Kmed6000 said:
Yeah, but there is just as much risk that they give him $40M per year on a long term deal and he doesn't improve significantly, or worse, regresses. Then they are stuck with his shitty contract and get in a situation like the Vikings where they can't even move him because trading/cutting him would result in a $50M dead cap hit.
Let Jones play for his big contract. If he stinks, we suck and get a good pick to replace him. If he delivers, he gets his big contract and we have a franchise QB for another decade. Short term cap implications aside, I see no reason to sign him after a very solid if unspectacular season
He won't play on a tag for 32 mil because he is a running QB and more at risk for an injury to gamble on a new contract. Giants might have to trade him after the tag.
Or more likely to sign a deal with guaranteed money. Even if it’s a shorter one than he’d like.
No way does he sit if tagged and I don’t see the team trading him either. Much more likely a deal gets done, and soon too.
It’s in everyone’s best interest to avoid the tag, which is why this gets done in the next 48 hours.
It’s in everyone’s best interest to avoid the tag, which is why this gets done in the next 48 hours.
3% max
Don’t quit your day job.
if we can get Jones around 48M AAV, even 40, it's not really top tier money as he will be in the 8-10 range for AAV at the position with a few guys surely to pass him soon enough. So in a year from now, he will probably be around 12th in terms of AAV. Thats not top tier money these days.
My view is that the 10-15 range is not worth playing in unless you have a contending team around that QB already.
Of the guys being paid above $30 million, there are only a few I'd be happy paying.
That’s why coaching matters. It’s unrealistic to expect that our next QB will hit the genetic or cognitive jackpot and be a top tier QB so you need to make your living, most likely, coaching up a good team with a non elite QB.
I’m not big on paying Jones this much money but that’s the NFL right now. There’s only a handful of QBs worth it and you can’t just sit around waiting until it’s your turn to have one. It’s why Minnesota keeps tripping with Cousins - it takes just 1 season of cohesion and great coaching for it to click and I understand why they are going that route over restarting.
The bottom line is, if you are using the stats, you have to accept that they are mediocre for the most part. Do I think they are the only measure? Absolutely not. But, they certainly do count for a decent amount, especially when negotiating a sports contract.
I think a better argument is that the offensive unit benefitted from practice, repetition and familiarity across all players and everyone started to play better.
Now that the Daboll and Wink system is implemented, the plan going forward should be to “keep and add”. Selectively upgrade the talent while keeping the framework in place.
Barkley has been the only plus skill player Jones has ever had and it just isn’t enough. And said player he barley played with at full strength the last 4 years. Is that an excuse or a fact?
Neal working out plus an upgrade at Center is pretty much a requirement for us to succeed in 2023, IMO. And we need a WR on top of that (or 2). We are going to lose Barkley or Love or both so there’s going to a regression somewhere.
A agree 100%, however there is a caveat....It's a young player that is ascending. Daniel Jones is not a finished product. This was the first year Daboll had with him and he put Jones in a position to succeed. Daniel Jones can be better and odds are he will get better.
I think a better argument is that the offensive unit benefitted from practice, repetition and familiarity across all players and everyone started to play better.
Now that the Daboll and Wink system is implemented, the plan going forward should be to “keep and add”. Selectively upgrade the talent while keeping the framework in place.
How is the argument that Jones needs weapons wrong? Daniel Jones took a big step forward towards the end of the year because they opened up the offense. You're telling me that if Jones has Tyreke Hill and Jalen Waddle he doesn't look significantly better? Every QB in the history of the NFL needs weapons to win, please cite me examples of QB's that won without weapons.
What I find interesting about the possibility he signs a multi-year deal at $40M+ AAV is the likelihood that such a deal could be for 7 years, which would also mean the likelihood that it would mean three years of guaranteed money. The people who are apoplectic over the thought that Jones is asking for $45M AAV don't realize that it was probably a seven or eight year deal that was being presented to the Giants. And over the course of seven or eight years, a $45M AAV would mean he would be looked at as underpaid by the time he was in year 4 of the contract.
For the Giants to sign him to such a deal would mean that Schoen and Daboll are absolutely convinced he is the real deal and regardless of what you or I or anyone in the media thinks of Jones, that's a good thing because those two are far more qualified to evaluate him than anyone else in our solar system (and the only reason I limit it to this solar system is because there could be more intelligent life elsewhere in the multiverse that evolved to be much more astute when it comes to evaluating QB play).
Bottomline is this: given that Schoen has the $32.4M franchise tag at the ready if he is at all unsure about Jones, signing him to a multi-year deal with a boatload of guaranteed money means he is very sure that Jones is his man. This belief that he might opt for a multi-year deal over the tag simply because it affords him more cap room with which to operate in 2023 is a red herring. The Giants have plenty enough cap room with which to work around Jones's $32.4M if necessary. It may mean making financial commitments to players that they would prefer not to make if it hadn't been necessary, but these aren't bitter pills that they are swallowing.
And I dispute your causal chain. Daboll opened up the offense because the unit was playing better. Not the other way around.
To me, the offense was super conservative early because they knew their identity(running offense) and they knew they had no weapons and they didn't really know what they had in Jones.
The opened up the offense later in the season, IMO, because SB was banged up, the wr's were starting to play better(probably with coaching and experience) and they trusted Daniel Jones more.
That being said, there is a limit to how good an offense can be when there is no big play ability. Nobody to take a slant to the house, nobody to win a big 50/50 deep ball.
Again, please name me all of the successful QB's that didn't have good WR's and/or TE's. You can even go back a few years if it will help.
WHere are you getting that from?
It's hard to say, but most likely from my prefontal cortex.
LOL, gotcha. I would be absolutely shocked if the contract is more than 5 years. Nobody speculating or gathering intel on the ground has suggested anything more than 5 years. That being said, none of that matters without knowing the structure of the contract.
Daboll does a really good job of toggling the offense to attack the opponents weakness. I think that explains it more than anything related to Jones/receivers.
kmed:
Daniel Jones against the Vikings. Daniel Jones against the Saints in 2021.
More seriously, I don't think the team has the weapons to have an elite passing attack even if I thought Jones was a great passer. I do think it would be better if he was a better passer. But I'd point to a team like JAX that punched above their talent offensively due to QB play (especially in the back half of the year). Yes, the weapons are better than NYG but they're not an elite group IMV.
My minority opinion is that Barkley would be a better threat in the receiving game with a better passing QB.
I hope you're right. I think games like the Vikings and Colts games are outliers that we've seen glimpses of before. He's capable of it, I just think he struggles a bit in the intermediate routes that limits his ability to really be an upper tier passer.
To me, the offense was super conservative early because they knew their identity(running offense) and they knew they had no weapons and they didn't really know what they had in Jones.
The opened up the offense later in the season, IMO, because SB was banged up, the wr's were starting to play better(probably with coaching and experience) and they trusted Daniel Jones more.
That being said, there is a limit to how good an offense can be when there is no big play ability. Nobody to take a slant to the house, nobody to win a big 50/50 deep ball.
Again, please name me all of the successful QB's that didn't have good WR's and/or TE's. You can even go back a few years if it will help.
It just doesn't work the way you guys think. Adding "weapons" doesn't do a thing if the guy who has the ball in hands hasn't demonstrated an ability to use them.
Cousins was throwing 4000+ yard 30+ td passing seasons before Jefferson got there. Allen produced 29 td's running and passing his second year before Diggs ever got there. Carr basically did the same thing he did the year after adding Devante Adams.
Yeah we didn't have anyone who could go get the ball - ( New Window )
He will be better when the players are better. I was a non believer for most of the season too, but he turned me late in the year.
I hope you're right. I think games like the Vikings and Colts games are outliers that we've seen glimpses of before. He's capable of it, I just think he struggles a bit in the intermediate routes that limits his ability to really be an upper tier passer.
Get all the "weapons" you want (and you guys act like Barkley wasn't a "weapon", they won't do anyone any good if the qb can't/won't provide the opportunity for a catch because the receiver hasn't "separated enough" (like separation is the norm in the NFL) or the qb doesn't see how the play will develop.
But here we are blinded by an unexpected playoff appearance and hoping again that this guy will in year 5 become a very good NFL starter. Just my opinion, but I don't see it happening. He is what you have seen and what he was predicted to be- a limited passer with some running ability that is a borderline NFL starter.
52 players' salaries & careers are disproportionately affected by one position, in a league which places extra safety measures for that player.
In comment 16050764 Kmed6000 said:
I agree with you on the passing but think you're underrating his running.
I don't think it's a coincidence Engram and Barkley had their best receiving seasons away from Jones. I want top tier weapons but I think Jones lacks the ability to be really good throwing the ball consistently.
the gift that keeps on giving
No problem. You just continue to sit on the fence with your finger in the air.
I bet it really bothers you that I’m not part of a BBI tribe. Jones is a top half of the league starter (and that’s with bare minimum health) and my only gripe is paying him well above that but I’ll reserve judgement until it happens.
Saying he’s a borderline nfl starter is ridiculous but it’s consistent with all your other brutal takes.