If we sign Jones and let Barkley go, how do you replace SB?

There are a lot of options including some very good free agents. A college player I'd consider drafting is Zach Charbonnet. He's big and fast with good colege production and should be there when we pick in the 2nd round.
+1 - I too learn a lot from reading BBI.
Agree also with the prior post that we need to focus on the OL. Then, you can get anyone to run the ball effectively enough.
Although I agree with this conceptually, I will add that I believe there's quite a glut of RB this offseason.
This said, there's ZERO chance we get anyone near Barkley in this scenario, but I do think we'd find good value in who we do acquire.
Consider me identified. I 100%+ believe finding quality RBs is not difficult if you have a quality GM.
Remind me. When was the last time a team won the SB with a top tier RB like SB?
Enjoy your search. A quality RB is a luxury if you have a great team.
With a depth chart that would look something like:
1. A cheap vet - Damien Harris, Devin Singletary (Buffalo connection), D’Onta Foreman
2. A 3rd/4th round pick - I really like Sean Tucker from Syracuse, Zach Evans, Kenny McIntosh, Tyjae Spears, Tank Bigsby, Abanikanda. A lot of options this year at RB
3. Brightwell - a good, cheap 3rd string guy who looked okay when he played
4. Corbin - I think Giants have a plan for him this year. He can return kicks, is very quick and has some ‘juice’ and is really good catching the ball out of the backfield. I actually think he could surpass Brightwell and really be a factor in a rotation
Which we don't.
+1
But don't just compare yards from the RB. The comparison has to go much deeper. Look at total offensive scoring, RSR and other measures, 1st downs, sustained drives, etc. Yards is the worst way to measure this.
That said, given the state of negotiations with both, the Giants may take a step back next year. I am not saying this will happen, but, for example, I can see a scenario where we are at an impasse with Jones and he is playing on the tag, Barkley leaves, and Shoen and Daboll decide they need a rookie QB in the 2024 draft. They may trade down this year to gain a lot more resources to use to move up in next year's draft. Leaving the team short of new rookie talent this year.
Fungible. That’s the word the real know it alls use.
but you also aren't winning in todays NFL when you need your RB to do what SB did last year. The best offensive teams do not rely on their RB's. Top 10 scoring offenses and their RB's:
Chiefs-Got rid of their 1st round RB and gave ball to 7th round RB
Bills-Singletary is their primary and he's a 3rd rounder
Eagles-Sanders is a 2nd rounder
Cowboys- stopped featuring their 1st rounder and gave it to pollard(4th rounder)
Lions - Williams is a journeyman 4th rounder
49ers- Traded for McCaffrey
Bengals- Mixon is a 2nd rounder
Vikings-Cook is a 2nd rounder
Seahawks-Walker is a 2nd rounder
Jaguars-Etienne is a 1st rounder
Which we don't.
Remind me, what would have been our record without SB? So if it easy to find a replacement RB, surely we should rest easy we'll have another RB that has, oh 80% of SB's production? I will gladly bet you a Medium Pepsi that we won't find one that does.
Which we don't.
Remind me, what would have been our record without SB? So if it easy to find a replacement RB, surely we should rest easy we'll have another RB that has, oh 80% of SB's production? I will gladly bet you a Medium Pepsi that we won't find one that does.
Is that a serious question - what our record would have been without SB? I have no idea. And neither do you.
What is our record if Daboll isn't the coach?
Yes, if Schoen is a quality GM, I think he should be able to find multiple RBBC solutions to replace most of SB's production. Use the money saved by letting SB go by buying cheaper RBs and upgrading the OL.
As expected, btw, you didn't have an answer for which teams lately have won SBs without a premier RB...
And if we legitimately have a franchise QB, btw, shouldn't that QB be able to overcome life with a SB?
Considering that the chiefs just put up a stellar, even historic
Championship run with a 7th round rookie from Rutgers leading the charge, this is a strange time to say losing Barkley will submarine 2023.
Rutgers!
Too many people have it in their heads that Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley are going to lift the Lombardi Trophy and any alternative plan is totally unacceptable to the point that they won’t even consider it.
So let’s pay Jones and Barkley a combined $55 million against the cap because they won 9 games last year.
For what he does? For how he can carry a team unlike
But there are day 1 starters at RB all throughout this draft. It's a tough year for a RB to hit UFA - there are a ton of options in FA and the draft.
If I'm the Giants? Stick to your number...let him hit FA if necessary....if he tests the waters hope he falls back to the Giants best offer as I think he's going to be disappointed by the market.
Get him back? Fantastic.
Don't? Draft a kid, sign a cheap vet, invest elsewhere and move on. I absolutely love SB....want him back more than most on this board, but this is what's best for the Giants in 2023 and beyond.
Hoping he agrees on a 2-3 deal worth 12mil aav, and some cap logistics to protect the Giants in last year. We'll see.
RE: Lets look at the top 10 RB's in yards per game....
RB by committee!
As far as the players, I'd draft a 3rd/4th round back and add a low priced veteran to the group.
It likely wouldn’t be though. You’d just be adding more Breidas and Brightwells, a bunch of players that aren’t very good or are always injured.
If we don’t keep Barkley just forget about RB, sure up the lines, and upgrade RB at a more appropriate time.
Which we don't.
This is THE perfect year to jettison SB.
2. henry - 2nd round 7-10
3. chubb- 2nd round 7-10
4. SB -2 overall 9-7-1
5. taylor - 2nd round 4-12-1
6. sanders - 2nd round 14-3
7. pierce - 4th round 3-13-1
8. walker III- 2nd round 9-8
9. cook - 2nd round 13-4
10. robinson - 3rd round 8-8-1
I added each team's W/L record; doesn't seem like any correlation there. All this said, if they re-sign Jones to a multi-year deal, they can franchise SB for $10 mil.
Both could be had probably late 3rd, or 4th round.
Which we don't.
Remind me, what would have been our record without SB? So if it easy to find a replacement RB, surely we should rest easy we'll have another RB that has, oh 80% of SB's production? I will gladly bet you a Medium Pepsi that we won't find one that does.
Very hard..
If I'm the Giants? Stick to your number...let him hit FA if necessary....if he tests the waters hope he falls back to the Giants best offer as I think he's going to be disappointed by the market.
Get him back? Fantastic.
Don't? Draft a kid, sign a cheap vet, invest elsewhere and move on. I absolutely love SB....want him back more than most on this board, but this is what's best for the Giants in 2023 and beyond.
Hoping he agrees on a 2-3 deal worth 12mil aav, and some cap logistics to protect the Giants in last year. We'll see.
That being said having one of those backs doesn't necessarily equate to winning playoff games. Miles Sanders had 7 carries for 16 yards in the Super Bowl with zero catches.
I like rooting for SB and that is a huge part of being a fan, but BB is the easiest position to fill with capable talent available.
I like Evan’s in the third round. He’s got Superstar potential