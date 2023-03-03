Breer: NYG has offered Jones between $35-$39M

• Work on the veteran market is chugging along and, at least on the surface, the Giants’ negotiation with Daniel Jones seems to be the furthest one along. The team’s offer is at between $35 million and $39 million per year as of now, per sources, and that would at least indicate there’s a deal to be done here for the 25-year-old former first rounder.



Getting Jones done would free the Giants up to use the franchise tag on Saquon Barkley, so being able to finalize something ahead of Tuesday’s tag deadline would be significant.