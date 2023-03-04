interesting nuggets from Duggan today

in his round up from the combine. the short version:
- The Giants expected DJ to come in at 40m, and expected a pretty easy negotiation to 35. DJ actually came in asking above 45.
- The sense from agent world is that DJ replaced CAA because they told him his expectations were unrealistic.
- There's a lot of skepticism in the league that DJ would get close to what he wants or even what he'll get from the Giants from anyone else. But that it's moot since Giants are committed to him.
- General sense that both Barkley and Love are pricing themselves way above the market for RBs or S.
And then some other good stuff as always. To me, he's always the best Giants beat. Everything I learned about the Giants at the NFL Scouting Combine
Jones had a nice year, but he still has a LOT to prove. Barkley was hampered by the lack of surround threats, but they actually didn't rely on him all that much in the second half of the year and still has the injury history. Love has gotten better every year, but came up small in the games against the Eagles.
Barkley can walk. Running backs don't do well on their second contract.
I would put non exclusive on DJ. If I get two first round picks let him walk.
Rebuild the time the right way. Build the roster and then get your QB.
Don't overpay. We did that for years and all we got were losing records. There are no quick fixes. You have to draft well.
Agree with all of this. Stick to your guns on what you think these guys are worth, don't want to dig another hole.
I like Julian’s versatility, but I just don’t see him as a high priority or even high impact player. Just as many laud how “replaceable” Saquon is I have a similar thought about him. Given how tight the cap$ is about to get once the DJ contract plays out, the remaining money can be better spent other places besides the Safety position.
Couldn't agree more. It's not like the Giants had top O or D with these guys.
Can't overpay Love or SB.
And, they didn't trust Jones to throw the ball most of the year.
This needs to be scrolled like the opening scene in Star Wars.
However, you inevitably have to overpay to keep your homegrown players. I see Love as a glue guy in the old R.W. McQuarters role. You can start him, bring him off the bench, move him around during the game, play him on specials, etc. Very valuable piece. Deserves multi-million a year annually.
It's a can't win situation, and it's bad for the league. Wish they could allow the hometown team to get a cap discount for retaining their originally drafted players. Let the player get an offer on the open market, then give the original team a chance to match, with a cap discount, if the player agrees.
You've hit the nail on the head.
Last year at this time, I was filled with optimism. Unfortunately, I'm getting a very bad feeling that we are heading towards that cap hell. How does it make sense to overpay for a mediocre QB talent? How does it make sense to tag Barkley? Barkley can still dominate at times, but those games are few and far between and certainly the frequency isn't going to increase as he gets older. What does the tag get us? The opportunity to negotiate a long-term deal next year when Barkley enters his age 27 season? That's the time to consider moving on from an RB, especially one with a less than stellar injury history. Looks like we may be heading to having our own Dak and Zeke tandem, with a less talented version of Dak.
I’m going to be fucking pissed. Like WTF
exactly-- none of these guys are cap hell worthy- of all the FAs... tagging jones makes the most sense- the others will have to take realistic deals or leave.
need to save money for real difference makers-- Thomas, Lawrence... those types.
Takes a good man to not wavier after 4 years of mostly losing football and somewhat unique scrutiny and criticism of him as a player; to say nothing of new management not picking up his 5 th year option.
He s not easily intimidated which is a quality I have seen in him before.
I don't trust any of the info out there since there seems to be some bad blood between Jones and his old agency. The reporters should be wiser about this too.
That said, if these reports about $45+ million per year are accurate, I would pass. We're not talking about a proven commodity here.
In many of the recent mega deals we’ve handed out it has been noted in most cases we have been just bidding against ourselves.
Agree we should be willing to let players walk to avoid salary cap hell
Well that’s an interesting way of looking at Jones ludicrously asking for over $45M, lol.
I don't trust any of the info out there since there seems to be some bad blood between Jones and his old agency. The reporters should be wiser about this too.
That said, if these reports about $45+ million per year are accurate, I would pass. We're not talking about a proven commodity here.
thank you, Eric. I think we’d all be wise not to just mindlessly go along for the ride, and allow ourselves to be played to the tune these ‘sources’ have in mind for us.
rathe than breathlessly hanging in to crumbs intended to sway and influence public opinion, let’s all just see where this lands.
I think we are at the stage where the any BBI poster that pens the next "home-town discount to stay in NY" remark should be ridiculed.
As to Barkley & Love, both can be replaced. RB to me is a much more fungible position than others. I like Barkley but I’d rather they spend $ improving at ILB, DL depth, and on the OL.
I have faith in Schoen.
You can not go into negotiations with the idea that this player is our only option
Im 100% convinced that the best thing for this franchise long term is tagging Jones and letting anyone else walk. Barkley and Love are both replaceable players. All three guys are solid players but not franchise altering talents. The Giants need to remain disciplined and not fall in love with their own players.
You can not go into negotiations with the idea that this player is our only option
You are absolutely correct!
The Giants could have leaked this to put pressure on DJ's team and to give fans a perception that DJ's requests were just too high even though WE love DJ as an organization. But, they too can look bad here if he signed elsewhere for less.
Keep in mind what Schoen said just the other day after meeting with Richardson (QB Fla)- just because you have a GF doesn't mean you stop searching for a WIFE.. Does that quote sound like he is blindly looking to keep DJ at any cost and long-term???
People need to relax here. More crazy news and arguments will happen today and tomorrow, before he either signs or is tagged..
You can not go into negotiations with the idea that this player is our only option
You are absolutely correct!
Yes, he is.
Yep. If I’m Schoen I’m giving him the non exclusive tag. If no other team signs him to an offer sheet and he comes back and plays under the tag I’m telling Jones “You want franchise QB money, go be a franchise QB this season. We are taking the train wheels off. Put up franchise QB numbers and you’ll get your money. But no more excuses about the talent around you because if we give you the money you want, this is the type of roster you’ll be playing with throughout your contract because the cap hits are going to have a huge effect on what we can do around you. Good luck.”.
$200M/5 years $120M guaranteed
$50M signing bonus prorated over 5 year contract
Year 1: $2.5M base, $12.5M cap hit ($52.5M cash to Jones)
Year 2: $2.5M base, $30M roster bonus, $42.5M cap hit ($32.5M cash to Jones)
Year 3: $35M base, $45M cap hit ($35M cash to Jones)
Out after year 3 with only $20M in dead cap to be distributed over years 4 and 5
If Jones is retained under current contract
Year 4: $40M base, $50M cap hit ($40M cash to Jones)
Year 5: $40M base, $50M cap hit ($40M cash to Jones)
Dead cap:
Year 1: $85M
Year 2: $72.5M
Year 3: $30M
Year 4: $20M
Year 5: $10M
Void Year
That’s an awful contract.
We overpayed for years?
The Giants have only extended two players in the recent history. obj/shep.
A few million dollars either way on DJ should not be a big deal. If he wants $45 mil it has to be on a 5 year deal with 3 void years. I think it will come on closer to $40. If he wants more let him play at the FT of $32. Everyone knows he’s going to be here. Use the FT, it will hurt FA a little but after no offers come in for $45 mil his numbers will drop. Then the Giants will have the upper hand and can sign him long term. After the draft some good vets will get cut and we will have $$.
As other teams are doing with these big QB contracts is push the money to later years. The cap will go up by at least $10 mil or more each year and every year a FA QB will reset the market. Burrow is next. Clearly the Giants like DJ and think they can win with him or they would only negotiate at the FT number. It will get done. There are currently no better options for the Giants and the FA market is very weak overall not just at QB. We need to keep the momentum from last year and the players seem to love DJ and his work ethic.
That's a flashing sign that says "Over pay"
So all this just to get dome cap space in 1 season? Great. What happens next offseason when he counts 42.5 mil?
So all this just to get dome cap space in 1 season? Great. What happens next offseason when he counts 42.5 mil?
You’re right. They wouldn’t front load it this much. Something like 22, 32, 42, etc. makes more sense.
Signing Jones & Barkley long term just seems like… running last years team back out there thinking they’ll magically catch Philly & Dallas.
We don't know what is really happening behind the scenes because the leadership group and Daniel Jones are above board people who prefer to work in private without all the leaks, "splashy Jerrah" stuff, etc.
I trust that Schoen and Daboll spent a lot of sleepless nights last year trying to figure out how to manipulate the horrible cap situation into a viable season.
When you live through the hell, you try not to get back!
Even this contract would crush the Giants if Jones can't become a top 10 QB, or worst case scenario, faceplants and turns back into 2020 and 2021 Jones.
The Giants would be awful until 2026 and couldn't do a damn thing about it because of the $42.5 million and $45 million cap hit for Jones.
This is all so crazy for a guy that showed improvement but still has a lot of question marks.
Quote:
if Schoen and Co are the goods -- they will prove that these players are all replaceable
You can not go into negotiations with the idea that this player is our only option
Yep. If I’m Schoen I’m giving him the non exclusive tag. If no other team signs him to an offer sheet and he comes back and plays under the tag I’m telling Jones “You want franchise QB money, go be a franchise QB this season. We are taking the train wheels off. Put up franchise QB numbers and you’ll get your money. But no more excuses about the talent around you because if we give you the money you want, this is the type of roster you’ll be playing with throughout your contract because the cap hits are going to have a huge effect on what we can do around you. Good luck.”.
I don't trust any of the info out there since there seems to be some bad blood between Jones and his old agency. The reporters should be wiser about this too.
That said, if these reports about $45+ million per year are accurate, I would pass. We're not talking about a proven commodity here.
So if Schoen and Daboll have doubts they should just go through the motions of pretending to negotiate a multi-year deal but ultimately have him play on the tag. On the other hand, if they truly believe he is their man, the longer the multi-year deal, the better (even if the longer deal, the higher the AAV and the greater the guaranteed money).
Yes. You look at what’s out there where more than half the teams don’t have QBs they trust and you wonder if there would be multiple teams interested. Seems pretty obvious.
He may force the Giants hand. I'm sure AF wants his number to start with a 4. I would ONLY do that if I'm Schoen, if they have an out after 3 years and the avg is less than 40 for that time. Otherwise, they are screwing themselves.
I think JS is smart enough NOT to take the bait.
No. Lol. I really had no issue w the Giants committing to him after a solid year but half of his success was running. While valuable IMO that's fools gold to rely on long term. Kyler Murray and Jackson both had serious leg injuries. You can not rely on the running long term. It's Russian roulette.
AND if he really wants 45 good bye. Franchise him and move on. He is not a true top tier QB. There are maybe 3 guys under 30 that fit that and we all know who they are. I can't imagine any team is going to give him anything over 40 w a long term deal. Someone got in his ear I guess. Schoen and other GMs have to be aware how over priced the Qb market is and at one point be smart enough to walk away.
Also, there’s the presumption in this argument that “real NFLers” know things. Sure, but they get things wrong a lot, despite their knowledge. It’s a tough job.
The Giants control Jones for 3 years at a total of 130M today. Only 33M of that would be fully guaranteed. That's a 43M AAV and an 18% blended average of the Giants total cap 23-25.
Jones has 3 options:
1) 3 years/130M with 33M fully guaranteed
2) 3 years at less than 130M with more than 33M guaranteed
3) More than 3 years and be underpaid probably by year 3
My best guess is the agreement is 3/110M with 70M fully guaranteed.
23: 15B 15S
24: 15B 10S 10RB (NG)
25: 15B 20S (NG) 10RB (NG)
Well that’s an interesting way of looking at Jones ludicrously asking for over $45M, lol.
Lol. What’s really interesting is how this will play out. But I do admire his tenacity
He could easily make them sweat just by not showing up for the offseason program or the voluntarily mini camps. Not saying he would but it would be headline news.
DJ got a raw deal here with the earlier GM - no doubt about it. It is what it is.
Too much roster deficiency to spend that much on DJ. We didn’t even belong on the same field as Philly - the game was over before fans were done tail gating.
Paying DJ and SB essentially means we’ll be marching out the same roster, with an additional rookie class and some bargain free agents
Gettleman didn't have a walk-away number for guys like Solder and Galloday.
There are legit reasons why you can argue that Jones has not been more productive, but at the end of the day, he hasn't been that productive.
As for Barkley, my views on him haven't changed since last offseason when I said the best-case scenario (for me) was for him to have a tremendous first-half of the year, and then trade him. The problem for the Giants were they were 6-2 at the break and there would have been a riot had they traded him at that point.
I still wonder how productive a back he will be over the course of the next 3-4 years. You can come up for reasons why he wasn't terribly productive in the second-half of the year, but bottom line, he wasn't.
If Jones plays hardball, there won't be a deal, he will get tagged and its a 1 year rental most likely.
This is true, but I feel like it would come under the heading of "cutting off your nose to spite your face" because as the QB of the team, he needs as much work as possible with the rest of the offense in order to have the kind of season that will lead to a big bucks deal in 2024.
You’re the one who asked and I didn’t say he would or should.
Beaten in 3Q by Lions, Seattle & Dallas
Played Washington to a virtual 9Q standstill over 3 weeks
Wins over Indy & Houston, maybe 2 worst teams in NFL
Giants did play very well vs Vikings.
The Giants clearly would have lost last week of season as the 2 games vs Philly show should they have needed to.
The Giants should not overestimate their own talent here.
LOL. So true.
This is a very very realistic scenario IMO. Well done.
So all this just to get dome cap space in 1 season? Great. What happens next offseason when he counts 42.5 mil?
It's an easy fix. Move some of the money from Years 2 and 3 to Year 1.
If Jones plays hardball, there won't be a deal, he will get tagged and its a 1 year rental most likely.
My guess is a deal gets done and when the numbers are FIRST released, people will be pissed. Then news will come out that the contract is better than it looks.
Joe has to hold the line.
If Jones plays hardball, there won't be a deal, he will get tagged and its a 1 year rental most likely.
My guess is a deal gets done and when the numbers are FIRST released, people will be pissed. Then news will come out that the contract is better than it looks.
I think Schoen will use the 40 as his closer. He knows the PR aspects from both sides. 5/200 looks right and is perfectly reasonable for Jones in this market which has recently been inflated by new TV deals.
Well shit, may as well pay him $60M/per then! Since there’s not much of a difference and apparently overpaying doesn’t really matter…
So all this just to get dome cap space in 1 season? Great. What happens next offseason when he counts 42.5 mil?
It's an easy fix. Move some of the money from Years 2 and 3 to Year 1.
So...in essence, you want to give Jones 7 years to prove himself.
Holy friggin' shit!
I still wonder how productive a back he will be over the course of the next 3-4 years. You can come up for reasons why he wasn't terribly productive in the second-half of the year, but bottom line, he wasn't.
A $10M difference could be the ability to tag Barkley or not. In a constrained environment, that's a big deal.
On the flip side, if the argument is Jones needs more weapons, every dollar spent on him is dollars that can't be spent on talent around him. It's self defeating.
If Jones is the guy who can elevate the team, the above point is irrelevant.
If Jones plays hardball, there won't be a deal, he will get tagged and its a 1 year rental most likely.
My guess is a deal gets done and when the numbers are FIRST released, people will be pissed. Then news will come out that the contract is better than it looks.
This
Then they'll have limited cap space (and one less high draft pick) to upgrade WR and OL (not to mention CB, S, ILB and DL).
Also factor in a tougher schedule and DJ and the O could really struggle next year. At which point Jones might not be able to get the same long-term deal at $38M AAV.
I agree with Eric, more than likely, they hammer out a deal that "looks good" for both sides, by Tue. NEITHER side wants to go to a tag, it has bad optics on both sides.
RB and Safety is a lot easier to replace than it is your QB.
He does have the NEFT with Jones but that does carry some risks for both Schoen and Jones.
The higher he goes on the AAV I hope he gets back with a more manageable way to get out of the deal if needed after 2 or 3 years.
+1. Don't overpay for anyone. I'm happy letting Jones play on the NEFT to make him prove it again this year. I don't want the Jones negotiations to be a repeat of what DG did with Golladay, namely competing against ourselves for his services. I'd like to resign Love. I'd probably let Barkley go. But I'm fine letting both leave.
+2.
You're right, CIP. Kind of like a 7th sense. Some might call it cosmic debris.
+10000000000000000000000000
It seems some on here are willing to sell the wife, the kids, the house for Jones.
Jones wants to stay, they want him, so logically, they will find a happy medium.
Its going to be more than we would pay him, but Schoen still has to build the roster, whether he Tags him or reaches an agreement.
I would love to know this. This has NYG bidding against themselves written all over it.
I'd bet good money the market outside of 1925 Giants Way Dr views Jones as a $30M AAV QB...tops. The smart play is to hedge with a NEFT (I prefer the TT) and dare New Team Jones to get his big offer.
Let’s not confuse paying a FA “too much” and why the giants sucked since 2012. They sucked because they didn’t bring in enough talent. Solder was a bad move in hindsight but that’s not the reason why the giants sucked. The fact that they even had to find a LT from another team, in FA was the bigger issue.
They will pay these guys market value and if they want more than that they will dare Barkley and jones to find it elsewhere. From there it’s anyone’s guess what happens but we aren’t there yet. Odds are they settle here. You usually overpay when it’s a FA from another team.
Let’s not confuse paying a FA “too much” and why the giants sucked since 2012. They sucked because they didn’t bring in enough talent. Solder was a bad move in hindsight but that’s not the reason why the giants sucked. The fact that they even had to find a LT from another team, in FA was the bigger issue.
They will pay these guys market value and if they want more than that they will dare Barkley and jones to find it elsewhere. From there it’s anyone’s guess what happens but we aren’t there yet. Odds are they settle here. You usually overpay when it’s a FA from another team.
And let's not act like they knew what they were doing in FA either. Most of the FA's that a team signs for pretty big - the requirement shouldn't be that they are going to really suck. But with the Giants that seemed the majority of the rule.
As far as FA, the problem was what later Gettleman admitted that he did wrong; he tried to simultaneously believed he could win while rebuild. He admitted later he should have done one or the other. SO, it' not as much as Solder and the FA's sucked; it's the lack of recognition of what your team actually is.
That's their job. They get paid to be right most of the time. When they fail, they deserve all the backlash. By DG going after Solder, it wasn't the issue that he sucked as much as the GM was too stupid to realize he should’ve been in complete rebuild. That's why he and GM's like him are gone quickly. They have a weak grasp of what they have.
Jones wants to stay, they want him, so logically, they will find a happy medium.
Its going to be more than we would pay him, but Schoen still has to build the roster, whether he Tags him or reaches an agreement.
So all this just to get dome cap space in 1 season? Great. What happens next offseason when he counts 42.5 mil?
It's an easy fix. Move some of the money from Years 2 and 3 to Year 1.
So...in essence, you want to give Jones 7 years to prove himself.
Holy friggin' shit!
First, this is sportrac numbers, not mine. Second, you better be ready for it because an extension is three years minimum. And third, "to prove himself" is your biased take. I'm willing to bet that the Giants management (which understands the situation far better than you or me) are not looking at it like that AT ALL. They are looking at it as signing a QB to a long term extension that will help the team win.
+10000000000000000000000000
It seems some on here are willing to sell the wife, the kids, the house for Jones.
No, though there are some here who are realistic about the market for Jones. At least that's how I see it.