interesting nuggets from Duggan today

in his round up from the combine. the short version:- The Giants expected DJ to come in at 40m, and expected a pretty easy negotiation to 35. DJ actually came in asking above 45.- The sense from agent world is that DJ replaced CAA because they told him his expectations were unrealistic.- There's a lot of skepticism in the league that DJ would get close to what he wants or even what he'll get from the Giants from anyone else. But that it's moot since Giants are committed to him.- General sense that both Barkley and Love are pricing themselves way above the market for RBs or S.And then some other good stuff as always. To me, he's always the best Giants beat. Everything I learned about the Giants at the NFL Scouting Combine - ( New Window