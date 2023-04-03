Will Daniel Jones realize what his contract does to the team

Or will he just go after every dollar he thinks he can get?
And if no agreement can be reached, does he realize how a quarterback franchise affects the opportunity to sign others? Daniel Jones needs to see the big picture in giants negotiations
Schoen should just point out Bienemy and Hackett as his possible OC. I don't know if Mcaddo is still in Car and I don't want to know.
Wonder if there is some other dark horse candidate franchise with a not horrible or good coach - GB, Denver, NE, Seattle, Philly? I would put LV in the Bienemy and Hackett pile.
If they don't budge perhaps he takes a little less and considers that fact. No reason to do that yet
Problem is, for those who insist a subpar supporting cast is the reason for the mediocre offense, now what? Do we blame Schoen for not drafting enough skill position players on rookie contracts? On coaches for not developing them sooner?
No, it was a 5th year OPTION. Giants elected to not exercise the option. They didn’t void anything. What they did was to make his 4th year a prove-it year, instead of dragging this whole issue out for another year.
Not many QBs or any player for that matter take less money. It happens but most take as much as they can. It’s easy for us to sit here and say we would take less to win but when you see the harsh reality of the NFL and players getting hurt or cut because their old or injured you should get what you can.
It’s a business first, game second. These guys retire in their 20s and 30s. Normal people in their 60s or 70s or not at all.
Oh cry me a river about this. They retire in their 20s and 30s making many multiples over their career than people that HAD TO work until they were in their 60s and 70s. You're making it sound like it's some privilege to work into your 60s and 70s and making regular people money as opposed to being worth 10s or 100s of millions of dollars and being in your 30s when you retire.
Most of us aren't in a position where our salary would come one iota of having the impact on an organization the way a QB's salary impacts a team. Furthermore, unless you're a top executive the success of your organization is nowhere near as important to the average person as the success of a team is to a QB both for legacy purposes and future contracts. This is an asinine comparison.
Inquiring minds want to know!
If the deal was I will take less money if you put it into the O-line. I might take that, if it helps keep me from getting pummeled.
I'm surprised that it doesn't happen more. No guarantee they can make O-line better, but which QB wouldn't want to have less chance to get hurt, as their top priority. What good is all the money if your career ends early and youhave major health problems.
Why would 35M-40M be taking less? 45M for a QB of his talent and accomplishments is more than market rate. What if he asked for 80M and we were like "that's too much!" would expecting a lower contract be expecting him to take less or to take market rate?
If someone else will be dumb enough to pay him that much that's one thing. Is there any evidence to that?
Let him play some where else, use the money and picks to build the roster.
How dare his agents do their jobs!!!
Lol I was waiting for someone to bring this up...
I don't blame Jones for attempting to get as much cheddar as he can. It's a business & we're talking about generational wealth here. You or I would do the same.
I just hope Schoen has a red line that he won't cross.
Yes, this is what any agent is going to tell Jones. There is some precedence though of players taking a little less to keep the band together, so to speak, and not just in football.
My guess...DJ will put this to the 11th hour and sign a deal so as to guarantee himself financial security beyond 2023 and not play on the tag. Much has been made regarding the prospect that Jones could earn himself a lot more money by playing great in 2023 and going to the negotiation table again this time next year. However, it must be acknowledged that the reverse is also true, and that has to be in the forefront of his mind as well. Particularly with DJ's play-style, a significant injury that either adversely affects his performance or keeps him off the field for a large portion of the season (or more), could adversely affect the next deal he signs.
Same threads, different days.
Well his girl needs to get in a bikini and start earning her keep! ;) Where's her priorities, huh? She needs to help put a winner around her man! This is 2023, after all, the wifey can be the breadwinner! Get off your ass, Ella!
Hasn’t Brady done it several times to help his team?
Lol I was waiting for someone to bring this up...
Brady is literally the only one and well 1) he had a side hustle that apparently Kraft was funneling money into and 2) His supermodel wife made a lot more than him.
Jones should and will go after every market dollar he’s worth (or thinks he is)
that DJ should take less even though no one else does? Wanting him to take less and that being a realistic ask are two different things.
Why would 35M-40M be taking less? 45M for a QB of his talent and accomplishments is more than market rate. What if he asked for 80M and we were like "that's too much!" would expecting a lower contract be expecting him to take less or to take market rate?
If someone else will be dumb enough to pay him that much that's one thing. Is there any evidence to that?
It’s a negotiation. Why wouldn’t he start above where he expects to net out?
My version of less is that he actually takes less than what the Giants offer. In other words, not happening.
Mediocre the DJ fan club won’t understand why he’s not surrounded by all pro’s at every position
This is his best chance to get a huge deal. He probably correctly surmises he isn't likely to replicate last season. This is it. He's not concerned about the team's finances, he just wants bank. I don't blame him. Strike while the iron is hot. All that said, I'm leaning tag. Then take the training wheels off next season and open up the playbook. See if he's really 'dat dude'. I suspect everything comes back down to earth next season.
IF he's not going to replicate last season, then what the fuck is anyone paying him $45M for?
No one is paying him $45 million. But the only chance that somebody actually would is if he actually asks for it. Which it costs him precisely zero to do.
Daniel Jones has a degree in economics. The people who know him say that if he wasn't playing football, he'd be working on Wall Street. He understands, apparently better that 99% of fans, that many factors influence his market value, and his statistical performance in 2022 has relatively little to do with it.
If you want to be mad at someone, maybe be mad at Schoen, who made it clear right out of the gate that Jones would be the team's starter next season, one way or another, and if they couldn't agree on a deal, they would just tag him. Once Jones knew the team meant to exercise every advantage it had to keep him on the roster and playing for the salary they preferred, it only made sense for him to swing for the fences with his opening ask, and use every bit of leverage he had to eventually arrive at the highest compromise point possible.
Personally, I still think this deal gets done with enough time to spare that it allows the Giants to tag Barkley.
Especially when he’s getting knocked on his ass and losing games. Yes it matters.
My expectation as well
GMs like Joe Schoen should go and try to build the best roster they can while negotiating smart contracts with each NFL player, and make it fit within the salary cap. That is their role.
And GMs like Dave Gettleman should be put out to pasture. That is their role.
Make this shit stop already. Jones should get every cent.
Will probably never happen, but, IMO it would be fairer.
Exactly! Like it or not, QB's are expensive. That's the way it is in today's NFL.
Does your industry have an enforced maximum of how much the individual companies can spend?
Do you worry if your high salary takes away from the rest of the company?
Does your industry have an enforced maximum of how much the individual companies can spend?
You mean a budget? Lol yes.
People tend to not care about salaries because if they work hard and increase profits overall it means more money for everyone. The NFL is fixed no matter how much the league makes it is pre-determined and that makes is a fairly large difference here
^ Lol. I guess It depends your line of work…but that made me chuckle. Tell that to one of the many tech, engineering , media advertising recent layoffs.
I understand the external body thing, but i think it’s splitting hairs. I guess my My overall point in saying that is it’s not your job to worry about how everyone else is getting paid and how your higher salary could effect the bottom line down the road (layoffs, cuts, reorgs). It’s no different for Jones. He hires agents to get the best deal. he lets JS worry about the rest. An NFL career could be gone in a flash. And we’ll still be here jamming on the keyboards like nothings changed.