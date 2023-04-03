for display only
Will Daniel Jones realize what his contract does to the team

jeffusedtobeonwebtv : 3/4/2023 10:05 am
Or will he just go after every dollar he thinks he can get?

And if no agreement can be reached, does he realize how a quarterback franchise affects the opportunity to sign others?
Daniel Jones needs to see the big picture in giants negotiations - ( New Window )
At least we know  
Spiciest Memelord : 3/4/2023 11:16 am : link
what Boomer Esiason's handle is on bbi.
One more thing  
Mayo2JZ : 3/4/2023 11:17 am : link
DJ has to really consider if he would be successful under another coaching staff. He really flourished under Daboll
Don't you realize that the Giants  
RobCrossRiver56 : 3/4/2023 11:18 am : link
voided Jones 5th year option?
RE: One more thing  
Spiciest Memelord : 3/4/2023 11:22 am : link
In comment 16050798 Mayo2JZ said:
Quote:
DJ has to really consider if he would be successful under another coaching staff. He really flourished under Daboll


Schoen should just point out Bienemy and Hackett as his possible OC. I don't know if Mcaddo is still in Car and I don't want to know.

Wonder if there is some other dark horse candidate franchise with a not horrible or good coach - GB, Denver, NE, Seattle, Philly? I would put LV in the Bienemy and Hackett pile.
Negotiate  
Jimmy the Saint : 3/4/2023 11:54 am : link
He has zero reason to NOT bring this as close to the tag deadline as possible for we really know where he stands. Negotiating 101. Put the other side in a position where they have to make a decision and put a best and final on the table.

If they don't budge perhaps he takes a little less and considers that fact. No reason to do that yet
That’s not his primary concern.  
Jim in Hoboken : 3/4/2023 12:05 pm : link
But I am not happy Schoen has to fork over more than 35M.

Problem is, for those who insist a subpar supporting cast is the reason for the mediocre offense, now what? Do we blame Schoen for not drafting enough skill position players on rookie contracts? On coaches for not developing them sooner?
He will be able to add players in FA and the draft  
UConn4523 : 3/4/2023 12:13 pm : link
We won’t be paying Golladay anymore and that was $18m in dead weight that will go towards Jones. Dex and Thomas being extended also frees up cap. Schoen will have plenty of room to operate.
RE: Don't you realize that the Giants  
Ivan15 : 3/4/2023 12:14 pm : link
In comment 16050800 RobCrossRiver56 said:
Quote:
voided Jones 5th year option?
___________________
No, it was a 5th year OPTION. Giants elected to not exercise the option. They didn’t void anything. What they did was to make his 4th year a prove-it year, instead of dragging this whole issue out for another year.
to compare Jones to Brady is not apples to apples....  
edavisiii : 3/4/2023 12:24 pm : link
#1, Brady had a wife making more $$$$ than he, he was in a position to give a little to the Pats. #2 Brady had already gotten the financial benefits of previous contracts and for the most part, probably realized he was already set for life. This is Jones 1st contract negotiation and remember he runs a lot so he is at greater injury risk. Jones has had a serious neck injury already and who knows if this is his only chance to capitalize. #3 How many of you walk into work and say "I'll take less pay for the good of the company so you can hire more people!" Probably very few. This is his living, its a job, PERIOD! I can't blame Jones, he is doing what any responsible human being would do. Take care of yourself and your family the best you can when an opportunity arises. Isn't that why we work?
RE: You can’t blame Jones for wanting every dollar he can get  
BestFeature : 3/4/2023 12:35 pm : link
In comment 16050703 Rudy5757 said:
Quote:
If he hits the open market he will get paid so why take less to stay? Or maybe he hits the open market and his value isn’t what he thought.

Not many QBs or any player for that matter take less money. It happens but most take as much as they can. It’s easy for us to sit here and say we would take less to win but when you see the harsh reality of the NFL and players getting hurt or cut because their old or injured you should get what you can.

It’s a business first, game second. These guys retire in their 20s and 30s. Normal people in their 60s or 70s or not at all.


Oh cry me a river about this. They retire in their 20s and 30s making many multiples over their career than people that HAD TO work until they were in their 60s and 70s. You're making it sound like it's some privilege to work into your 60s and 70s and making regular people money as opposed to being worth 10s or 100s of millions of dollars and being in your 30s when you retire.
RE: It’s a business  
BestFeature : 3/4/2023 12:40 pm : link
In comment 16050704 Br00klyn said:
Quote:
Do you care that the more money your job gives you affects how much they give others and how they are able to operate? Or do you not care and just take every dollar you can get?


Most of us aren't in a position where our salary would come one iota of having the impact on an organization the way a QB's salary impacts a team. Furthermore, unless you're a top executive the success of your organization is nowhere near as important to the average person as the success of a team is to a QB both for legacy purposes and future contracts. This is an asinine comparison.
People comparing the average Joe Schmo to a QB for an NFL team  
BestFeature : 3/4/2023 12:41 pm : link
are out to lunch.
Does Daniel Jones  
Boatie Warrant : 3/4/2023 12:42 pm : link
Know what happens when he passes in the toilet without lifting the seat?

Inquiring minds want to know!
So what’s your suggestion  
UConn4523 : 3/4/2023 12:42 pm : link
that DJ should take less even though no one else does? Wanting him to take less and that being a realistic ask are two different things.
Hmmmmm  
Boatie Warrant : 3/4/2023 12:43 pm : link
Pisses not passes
RE: It’s a business  
OX100 : 3/4/2023 12:55 pm : link
In comment 16050704 Br00klyn said:
Quote:
Do you care that the more money your job gives you affects how much they give others and how they are able to operate? Or do you not care and just take every dollar you can get?


If the deal was I will take less money if you put it into the O-line. I might take that, if it helps keep me from getting pummeled.

I'm surprised that it doesn't happen more. No guarantee they can make O-line better, but which QB wouldn't want to have less chance to get hurt, as their top priority. What good is all the money if your career ends early and youhave major health problems.
RE: So what’s your suggestion  
BestFeature : 3/4/2023 12:56 pm : link
In comment 16050911 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
that DJ should take less even though no one else does? Wanting him to take less and that being a realistic ask are two different things.


Why would 35M-40M be taking less? 45M for a QB of his talent and accomplishments is more than market rate. What if he asked for 80M and we were like "that's too much!" would expecting a lower contract be expecting him to take less or to take market rate?

If someone else will be dumb enough to pay him that much that's one thing. Is there any evidence to that?
Jones is displaying some really arrogance if  
kelly : 3/4/2023 1:45 pm : link
He is really serious about 45 million.

Let him play some where else, use the money and picks to build the roster.

RE: Jones is displaying some really arrogance if  
No1MDGiantsFan : 3/4/2023 1:47 pm : link
In comment 16050985 kelly said:
Quote:
He is really serious about 45 million.

Let him play some where else, use the money and picks to build the roster.


How dare his agents do their jobs!!!
RE: It’s a valid question  
JCin332 : 3/4/2023 1:53 pm : link
In comment 16050789 Mayo2JZ said:
Quote:
Hasn’t Brady done it several times to help his team?


Lol I was waiting for someone to bring this up...
Would be interesting to see the responses  
ThisIsMyBBIname : 3/4/2023 1:59 pm : link
If the subject of this article was Barkley
LoL, Team Jones is not Mother Theresa, Giants  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 3/4/2023 2:19 pm : link
Can’t cry poverty over their decision to drop 5th year, Time to pay the piper.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/4/2023 2:25 pm : link
TB12 was also married to Gisele, a world famous model who made nice coin too. Comparing DJ & TB12 is absurd.

I don't blame Jones for attempting to get as much cheddar as he can. It's a business & we're talking about generational wealth here. You or I would do the same.

I just hope Schoen has a red line that he won't cross.
Not his problem….  
morrison40 : 3/4/2023 2:26 pm : link
His own career earnings are his problem. It’s a business decision just like the one the Giants made by declining his 5th yr option.
RE: With all do respect  
allstarjim : 3/4/2023 2:37 pm : link
In comment 16050670 HardTruth said:
Quote:
Thats the job of the GM not Jones


Yes, this is what any agent is going to tell Jones. There is some precedence though of players taking a little less to keep the band together, so to speak, and not just in football.

My guess...DJ will put this to the 11th hour and sign a deal so as to guarantee himself financial security beyond 2023 and not play on the tag. Much has been made regarding the prospect that Jones could earn himself a lot more money by playing great in 2023 and going to the negotiation table again this time next year. However, it must be acknowledged that the reverse is also true, and that has to be in the forefront of his mind as well. Particularly with DJ's play-style, a significant injury that either adversely affects his performance or keeps him off the field for a large portion of the season (or more), could adversely affect the next deal he signs.
These contract discussions  
Dave on the UWS : 3/4/2023 2:40 pm : link
are just lipstick on a pig. More of the "I love Jones- he's the man" or "he sucks, dump him".
Same threads, different days.
RE: ...  
allstarjim : 3/4/2023 2:41 pm : link
In comment 16051039 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
TB12 was also married to Gisele, a world famous model who made nice coin too. Comparing DJ & TB12 is absurd.

I don't blame Jones for attempting to get as much cheddar as he can. It's a business & we're talking about generational wealth here. You or I would do the same.

I just hope Schoen has a red line that he won't cross.


Well his girl needs to get in a bikini and start earning her keep! ;) Where's her priorities, huh? She needs to help put a winner around her man! This is 2023, after all, the wifey can be the breadwinner! Get off your ass, Ella!
RE: RE: It’s a valid question  
No1MDGiantsFan : 3/4/2023 3:10 pm : link
In comment 16051000 JCin332 said:
Quote:
In comment 16050789 Mayo2JZ said:


Quote:


Hasn’t Brady done it several times to help his team?



Lol I was waiting for someone to bring this up...


Brady is literally the only one and well 1) he had a side hustle that apparently Kraft was funneling money into and 2) His supermodel wife made a lot more than him.

Jones should and will go after every market dollar he’s worth (or thinks he is)
Not his problem  
HomerJones45 : 3/4/2023 3:12 pm : link
that is what the GM gets paid to do
RE: RE: So what’s your suggestion  
UConn4523 : 3/4/2023 3:32 pm : link
In comment 16050926 BestFeature said:
Quote:
In comment 16050911 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


that DJ should take less even though no one else does? Wanting him to take less and that being a realistic ask are two different things.



Why would 35M-40M be taking less? 45M for a QB of his talent and accomplishments is more than market rate. What if he asked for 80M and we were like "that's too much!" would expecting a lower contract be expecting him to take less or to take market rate?

If someone else will be dumb enough to pay him that much that's one thing. Is there any evidence to that?


It’s a negotiation. Why wouldn’t he start above where he expects to net out?

My version of less is that he actually takes less than what the Giants offer. In other words, not happening.
I dont know why they'd hamper themselves  
ArcadeSlumlord : 3/4/2023 8:27 pm : link
with Jones and Barkley. If they draft a QB they can be free of the QBs salary for the next 5 years. I think Jones gets the transition tag.
No problem with it  
rsjem1979 : 3/4/2023 11:06 pm : link
I don’t have a problem with Jones asking for $45 million. I’d have a huge problem with the Giants giving him anywhere near that much.
It’s DJ’s  
MyNameIsMyName : 3/4/2023 11:23 pm : link
Job to get the most he can. The sad part will be when DJ is still
Mediocre the DJ fan club won’t understand why he’s not surrounded by all pro’s at every position
RE: He knows  
Matt M. : 3/5/2023 12:22 am : link
In comment 16050777 Spider43 said:
Quote:
This is his best chance to get a huge deal. He probably correctly surmises he isn't likely to replicate last season. This is it. He's not concerned about the team's finances, he just wants bank. I don't blame him. Strike while the iron is hot. All that said, I'm leaning tag. Then take the training wheels off next season and open up the playbook. See if he's really 'dat dude'. I suspect everything comes back down to earth next season.
IF he's not going to replicate last season, then what the fuck is anyone paying him $45M for?
RE: Don't you realize that the Giants  
Matt M. : 3/5/2023 12:25 am : link
In comment 16050800 RobCrossRiver56 said:
Quote:
voided Jones 5th year option?
They didn't void anything. They decided not to pick up the option which amounted to something like a 130% increase in salary. They decided, and I would say correctly so, that in the 3 prior years they didn't see enough on tape to pay him over $21M. They wanted to see something for themselves.
He’s dumb if he doesn’t go for every dime  
Ned In Atlanta : 3/5/2023 1:24 am : link
His career could be over with one bad tackle. But if he gets mega money there’s no more excuses about the players around him and the expectations are playoffs at minimum every year he’s on the team
RE: RE: He knows  
BlackLight : 3/5/2023 2:16 am : link
In comment 16051373 Matt M. said:
Quote:
In comment 16050777 Spider43 said:


Quote:


This is his best chance to get a huge deal. He probably correctly surmises he isn't likely to replicate last season. This is it. He's not concerned about the team's finances, he just wants bank. I don't blame him. Strike while the iron is hot. All that said, I'm leaning tag. Then take the training wheels off next season and open up the playbook. See if he's really 'dat dude'. I suspect everything comes back down to earth next season.

IF he's not going to replicate last season, then what the fuck is anyone paying him $45M for?


No one is paying him $45 million. But the only chance that somebody actually would is if he actually asks for it. Which it costs him precisely zero to do.

Daniel Jones has a degree in economics. The people who know him say that if he wasn't playing football, he'd be working on Wall Street. He understands, apparently better that 99% of fans, that many factors influence his market value, and his statistical performance in 2022 has relatively little to do with it.

If you want to be mad at someone, maybe be mad at Schoen, who made it clear right out of the gate that Jones would be the team's starter next season, one way or another, and if they couldn't agree on a deal, they would just tag him. Once Jones knew the team meant to exercise every advantage it had to keep him on the roster and playing for the salary they preferred, it only made sense for him to swing for the fences with his opening ask, and use every bit of leverage he had to eventually arrive at the highest compromise point possible.

Personally, I still think this deal gets done with enough time to spare that it allows the Giants to tag Barkley.
If he expects to be the highest paid player on the team  
Giant John : 3/5/2023 7:19 am : link
It has to at least enter his thought process. Especially if Giants can’t afford better protection, or run game or receivers that can get after catching the ball.
Especially when he’s getting knocked on his ass and losing games. Yes it matters.
RE: He’s dumb if he doesn’t go for every dime  
Big Blue '56 : 3/5/2023 7:32 am : link
In comment 16051382 Ned In Atlanta said:
Quote:
His career could be over with one bad tackle. But if he gets mega money there’s no more excuses about the players around him and the expectations are playoffs at minimum every year he’s on the team


My expectation as well
Daniel Jones and every other player in the NFL should go  
chick310 : 3/5/2023 8:01 am : link
try and get every dollar they can. That is their role.

GMs like Joe Schoen should go and try to build the best roster they can while negotiating smart contracts with each NFL player, and make it fit within the salary cap. That is their role.

And GMs like Dave Gettleman should be put out to pasture. That is their role.
More bullshit  
djm : 3/5/2023 10:37 am : link
I guess every player should “think of the team” when signing contracts?

Make this shit stop already. Jones should get every cent.
If I was a player I'd want NFLPA to  
bc4life : 3/5/2023 11:19 am : link
get some adjustments to the cap given these huge QB deals. For example, limiting how much by percentage a QB salary can be. One player's salary impacts the team and salaries of 52 other players. And, that player has added protections built into the rules to ensure their safety.

Will probably never happen, but, IMO it would be fairer.
RE: No Objectivity left on this board  
BigBlueinDE : 3/5/2023 3:46 pm : link
In comment 16050756 Bruner4329 said:
Quote:
This whole Jones thing has lost perspective. Let's assume he signs a contract with an AAV of $40 million but the first couple of years are cap friendly. So right now that type contract would make him the 9th highest paid QB in the game. However you know Lamar J., Herbert, Burrows and Hurts are getting new contracts that will exceed that. So then he becomes 13th in the league. MY point is in a year or 2 he is probably somewhere around 15th in the league in QB pay. This is the reality and IMO he is top 15 in this league.


Exactly! Like it or not, QB's are expensive. That's the way it is in today's NFL.
So after us disrespecting him  
Darth Paul : 3/5/2023 4:45 pm : link
he is supposed to do us a favor? The NFL throws players away like trash. Players should always should get what they can.
At your office job  
The Dude : 3/5/2023 4:48 pm : link
Do you worry if your high salary takes away from the rest of the company?
RE: At your office job  
NoGainDayne : 3/5/2023 5:02 pm : link
In comment 16051964 The Dude said:
Quote:
Do you worry if your high salary takes away from the rest of the company?


Does your industry have an enforced maximum of how much the individual companies can spend?
RE: RE: At your office job  
The Dude : 3/5/2023 5:05 pm : link
In comment 16051969 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
In comment 16051964 The Dude said:


Quote:


Do you worry if your high salary takes away from the rest of the company?



Does your industry have an enforced maximum of how much the individual companies can spend?


You mean a budget? Lol yes.
Yeah but that budget is determined by  
NoGainDayne : 3/5/2023 5:12 pm : link
individual companies not an external body, catch my drift?

People tend to not care about salaries because if they work hard and increase profits overall it means more money for everyone. The NFL is fixed no matter how much the league makes it is pre-determined and that makes is a fairly large difference here
.  
The Dude : 3/5/2023 6:08 pm : link
“People tend to not care about salaries because if they work hard and increase profits overall it means more money for everyone.”

^ Lol. I guess It depends your line of work…but that made me chuckle. Tell that to one of the many tech, engineering , media advertising recent layoffs.

I understand the external body thing, but i think it’s splitting hairs. I guess my My overall point in saying that is it’s not your job to worry about how everyone else is getting paid and how your higher salary could effect the bottom line down the road (layoffs, cuts, reorgs). It’s no different for Jones. He hires agents to get the best deal. he lets JS worry about the rest. An NFL career could be gone in a flash. And we’ll still be here jamming on the keyboards like nothings changed.
People want him to make stupid decisions..  
DefenseWins : 3/5/2023 6:15 pm : link
with his contract, then smart decisions in the pocket?
