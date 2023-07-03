DANIEL JONES: 4-year deal worth $160M, sources say

restructuring him isn't cutting his pay. a team that trades for him takes on his full 19m (nongtd) but standard in all contracts is the teams ability to write the player a bonus check converting base salary into bonus (restructure). if you write deandre hopkins a 10m check converting half of his base salary into a bonus the day you trade for him his cap number goes down by 5m this year (and 5m gets kicked to next year).
he turns 31 in june so you are getting his age 31 and 32. structuring the jones year 1 cap hit the way they did is a way to accommodate a move like hopkins without needing to restructure him at all and could cut him any time if he doesn't perform.
when on the field last year he was very good and in terms of draft capital you arent going to find a better receiver for a lower trade cost. he's not my top choice but he's the only guy definitively on the trade market right now. if you know of a better option im all ears.
He’s a terrible use of cap space. Giants can fill two positions with his cap hit.
They can draft a WR who will cost peanuts.
RE: Hopkins isn’t coming for a third rounder though
amari cooper at age 28 went for what pick last year?
like dallas did with cooper i think bidwell already announced hopkins wont be back, he's 31, and a trading team either needs to redo his deal or have a pretty big chunk of free space even if they manipulate some of his base.
maybe teams will learn from the ridiculousness of the cooper deal last year and pay more this year but i dont think there's going to be a huge market for him bc of the challenges above.
my bad i forgot the rule that once you trade for a WR you can't use a draft pick on another one.
this team is/has possibly said goodbye to 5 of the top 6 receivers on their depth chart entering camp last year and the 6th tore his acl midseason. hodgins is a start but they need to add several players at WR this offseason. at least 2 vets and probably more than 1 rookie as well.
RE: The Giants defense was slow and exposed by Dallas & Philly
I would have franchised jones and let Barkley walk. To me it was an easy decision. The cap hit this year would have been the same as this outcome and they’d have no dead money moving forward if Jones doesn’t improve.
It’s a good RB draft and there are competent RBs in free agency would would have been fine. And running the ball is more about the line and scheme than the RB.
That being said let’s hope Jones improves. Im certainly rooting for him and the team. He definitely improved this year and that was with a bad OL and poor WRs. Im just risk averse w huge contracts and I’m not sure Jones is worth it. The Giants have been burned too many times recently signing guys to big deals who weren’t worth it because “what was the other option?”.
my bad i forgot the rule that once you trade for a WR you can't use a draft pick on another one.
this team is/has possibly said goodbye to 5 of the top 6 receivers on their depth chart entering camp last year and the 6th tore his acl midseason. hodgins is a start but they need to add several players at WR this offseason. at least 2 vets and probably more than 1 rookie as well.
What about the rest of the team? Why are we expending cap space and premium draft assets for declining players? Schoen needs to use his assets wisely and capture premium value across the roster. Trading high picks and devoting massive cap space only works if there’s a home run hitter at WR.
Hopkins isn’t it. Higgins isn’t it. DJ Moore isnt available. There’s no AJ Brown or Davante Adams available this off-season and probably not next year either.
Glad Barkley is coming back though who ... dare I say, should get more or the credit for the success the Giants had in 2022 than Jones. Boy am I living dangerously? But seriously glad he is playing along side Jones. Jones needs him.
RE: RE: Hopkins isn’t coming for a third rounder though
It’s possible but I think the lack of free agency options and the high price tag of the other potential WRs on the trade market I think Hopkins market is going to get pushed up. I could see the Bears and Falcons being in the mix, and both have more attractive draft capital than the Giants, even if it only ends up being a third rounder
It’s possible but I think the lack of free agency options and the high price tag of the other potential WRs on the trade market I think Hopkins market is going to get pushed up. I could see the Bears and Falcons being in the mix, and both have more attractive draft capital than the Giants, even if it only ends up being a third rounder
anything is possible, falcons could be a good fit for hopkins but not sure how enthused he'd be if ridder is the qb. bears not as much since they already gave up the 32nd pick for claypool. im just saying id make the call.
he turns 31 in june so you are getting his age 31 and 32. structuring the jones year 1 cap hit the way they did is a way to accommodate a move like hopkins without needing to restructure him at all and could cut him any time if he doesn't perform.
when on the field last year he was very good and in terms of draft capital you arent going to find a better receiver for a lower trade cost. he's not my top choice but he's the only guy definitively on the trade market right now. if you know of a better option im all ears.
Better option? - simple - anyone but a guy that will cost $34 mill next two years and is over 30. And, I do like him as a player a lot. FWIW, had anyone here ever heard of Hodgins before Schoen brought him in? There are other WRs out there better than Hodgins that we have never heard of but Schoen, Daboll and Kafka know about. IIRC, You brought up DJ Moore as an example of Schoen looking into players with big $$s. Moore is 26? Almost the same $$ as Hopkins with an extra year at $14 mill. 5 years younger. This may be doable.
I think Schoen is looking to re-sign his own guys 1st. He said that. He said no splashes in FA - I think this applies to trades with large contracts attached.
He was no mystery. A lot of us were surprised the Giants didn’t claim him in August, or pursue him while he was on Buffalo’s practice squad. Fortunately, they got another chance.
Fair enough, some knew of him, but hardly well known. Yet, still nobody else in the NFL picked him up either time. But then again, you do make my point. There are good WRs out there that can be had for little to nothing.
and he's probably going to get paid more than 10m per year like mvs did. spotrac projects a slightly higher 3 years 37m with presumably a chunk of that guaranteed (mvs got 15m gtd). that's a hard pass from me.
im taking hopkins remaining 33m all day over spending anything similar on lazard regardless of age. hopkins 9 game numbers last year are basically lazards career year.
On a guy like Lazard if Green Bay decides to completely blow it up when Rodgers leaves. Donovan People’s Jones would be intriguing as well if available.
They don’t need to get 100% of Hopkins from one player. They can try to get 75% of Hopkins from two players and it’s still a massive influx of talent.
LOL, what? Earlier you were bitching about fans making excuses for jones - specifically calling out the season long complaints about the lack of talent at WR - and now you’re admitting they need a “massive influx of talent”??
I hope Jones takes a big step forward and makes the contract look like a great deal.
I also don't mind debating the merits of decisions or the thinking behind them. It doesn't cause me any grief or misery or whatever. Anything I say people can mock on TV all they want. Not going to change what I think.
And I unfortunately I think we will regret this contract and that was a risk before we planted Jones firmly in the drivers seat on these negotiations. But I most definitely will be happily wrong about that. The playoff wins must continue though, nothing short of that will be a success. No he doesn't have the right people around him excuses anymore
Getting 75% of that from two guys is a big improvement. More so if Neal takes a step forward and Saqoun remains healthy.
They don’t need to try to hit rich this year just because they paid Jones. Giving up potentially a second rounder for a guy who is going to be here one or two years doesn’t make much sense.
Get a guy like Lazard and draft a WR in round 1 or 2. That floor is probably 75% of Hopkins with the upside of it being more productive than just Hopkins. It also gives you more depth in case of injuries.
Getting 75% of that from two guys is a big improvement. More so if Neal takes a step forward and Saqoun remains healthy.
They don’t need to try to hit rich this year just because they paid Jones. Giving up potentially a second rounder for a guy who is going to be here one or two years doesn’t make much sense.
Get a guy like Lazard and draft a WR in round 1 or 2. That floor is probably 75% of Hopkins with the upside of it being more productive than just Hopkins. It also gives you more depth in case of injuries.
LOL, now you’re doubling down on your stupidity.
In his best season, he had 1,600 years (actually 1,572 but I’ll be nice a round up) and 11 TD.
So with your fucked up logic, you’re suggesting it would be a “massive influx of talent” for TWO guys to have 1,200 yards and 8 TD’s between them?
Slayton had 724 yards and 2 TD’s, and Ritchie had 569 and 4. So combined, they had 1291 and 6.
How is 75% of Hopkins a massive upgrade from that?!
Geez, the stupidity by some on this site is amazing.
Lazard is at most a bottom tier #2, probably a #3 receiver
And his QBs have been Baker, Brissett and 6 games of Watson. He’s improved every year and was better last year than anyone on the Giants roster. It’s too early in his career to peg him as just a #3.
He’s not as good as Diggs, but their first 3 years have a very similar arc. Diggs career didn’t hit its stride until Minnesota got him better QB play. The Giants can improve the weapons by throwing a bunch of darts at a above average younger wide receivers and hoping one or two break out, instead of putting all their eggs in the Hopkins basket and hoping his not on the downside of his career. It’s more cost effective, while also improving the depth in a position room that hasn’t been able to stay healthy over the years.
and he only makes a couple million this year. what's he costing in trade? he's a better player than claypool and we saw what he cost.
the guys on the chopping block are older or higher paid players like hopkins and sutton. just like cooper last year who ended up being probably one of the best bargains of last offseason. tyler boyd is someone id be interested in since it seems like cincy is going to extend higgins. aiyuk is going to be expensive but id make that call. not sure id give up the first for him but maybe. id check back in on dj moore.
bottom line is UFA sucks but they still need to find better players to replace james/slayton. isaiah mckenzie is another guy id try to grab from buffalo since it seemed like shakur kind of took his spot by the end of the year. schoen mentioned upgrading the return game and hed do that too.
and given what we know about the total guarantees and the first year cap number, it seems probable that Jones got a $72M signing bonus and then base salary/roster bonus that looks like this:
2023 = $1,080,000 + $18,000,000 = $19M cap hit
2024 = $9,000,000 + $18,000,000 = $27M cap hit
2025 = $23,000,000 + $18,000,000 + $12,000,000 roster = $53M cap it
2026 = $43,000,000 + $18,000,000 = $61M cap hit
If I am right then Jones got his $40M AAV and the Giants retained flexibility to move on after 2/3 years without completely killing their cap. Would not be surprised if Giants add void year to further reduce his cap number at some point.
This post took courage
Quote:
In comment 16056095 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
he turns 31 in june so you are getting his age 31 and 32. structuring the jones year 1 cap hit the way they did is a way to accommodate a move like hopkins without needing to restructure him at all and could cut him any time if he doesn't perform.
when on the field last year he was very good and in terms of draft capital you arent going to find a better receiver for a lower trade cost. he's not my top choice but he's the only guy definitively on the trade market right now. if you know of a better option im all ears.
Have the Giants invested wisely in WR? The past BAD investments in Golladay and Toney are meaningless; sunk costs. Schoen can't say - oh well, we tried. They weren't even his mistakes to begin with.
I agree we need more talent on defense, but there's no way Schoen doesn't draft a WR in rd 1 or 2 and probably add a mid tier FA too.
It’s a good RB draft and there are competent RBs in free agency would would have been fine. And running the ball is more about the line and scheme than the RB.
That being said let’s hope Jones improves. Im certainly rooting for him and the team. He definitely improved this year and that was with a bad OL and poor WRs. Im just risk averse w huge contracts and I’m not sure Jones is worth it. The Giants have been burned too many times recently signing guys to big deals who weren’t worth it because “what was the other option?”.
Quote:
In comment 16056126 Eric on Li said:
What about the rest of the team? Why are we expending cap space and premium draft assets for declining players? Schoen needs to use his assets wisely and capture premium value across the roster. Trading high picks and devoting massive cap space only works if there’s a home run hitter at WR.
Hopkins isn’t it. Higgins isn’t it. DJ Moore isnt available. There’s no AJ Brown or Davante Adams available this off-season and probably not next year either.
Quote:
.
It’s possible but I think the lack of free agency options and the high price tag of the other potential WRs on the trade market I think Hopkins market is going to get pushed up. I could see the Bears and Falcons being in the mix, and both have more attractive draft capital than the Giants, even if it only ends up being a third rounder
Quote:
Right?
This post took courage
that's one way of putting it
Quote:
In comment 16056121 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
.
It’s possible but I think the lack of free agency options and the high price tag of the other potential WRs on the trade market I think Hopkins market is going to get pushed up. I could see the Bears and Falcons being in the mix, and both have more attractive draft capital than the Giants, even if it only ends up being a third rounder
anything is possible, falcons could be a good fit for hopkins but not sure how enthused he'd be if ridder is the qb. bears not as much since they already gave up the 32nd pick for claypool. im just saying id make the call.
Quote:
he turns 31 in june so you are getting his age 31 and 32. structuring the jones year 1 cap hit the way they did is a way to accommodate a move like hopkins without needing to restructure him at all and could cut him any time if he doesn't perform.
when on the field last year he was very good and in terms of draft capital you arent going to find a better receiver for a lower trade cost. he's not my top choice but he's the only guy definitively on the trade market right now. if you know of a better option im all ears.
Better option? - simple - anyone but a guy that will cost $34 mill next two years and is over 30. And, I do like him as a player a lot. FWIW, had anyone here ever heard of Hodgins before Schoen brought him in? There are other WRs out there better than Hodgins that we have never heard of but Schoen, Daboll and Kafka know about. IIRC, You brought up DJ Moore as an example of Schoen looking into players with big $$s. Moore is 26? Almost the same $$ as Hopkins with an extra year at $14 mill. 5 years younger. This may be doable.
I think Schoen is looking to re-sign his own guys 1st. He said that. He said no splashes in FA - I think this applies to trades with large contracts attached.
There has been no excuses needed for DJ. Time for the rest of the team to step up or step out. If you are saying Super Bowl or bust you are not being realistic.
They don’t need to get 100% of Hopkins from one player. They can try to get 75% of Hopkins from two players and it’s still a massive influx of talent.
Quote:
Right?
There has been no excuses needed for DJ. Time for the rest of the team to step up or step out. If you are saying Super Bowl or bust you are not being realistic.
Jones doesn’t have more stepping up to do?
Quote:
Jones doesn’t have more stepping up to do?
He most certainly does, big steps.
Super Bowl or bust is every teams goal each year.
Just because you re getting push back doesn’t mean you aren’t correct
If Jones and Barkley are going to win a Super Bowl of course this is their window.
Fair enough, some knew of him, but hardly well known. Yet, still nobody else in the NFL picked him up either time. But then again, you do make my point. There are good WRs out there that can be had for little to nothing.
im taking hopkins remaining 33m all day over spending anything similar on lazard regardless of age. hopkins 9 game numbers last year are basically lazards career year.
If that’s correct and his first year cap hit is 19.1, how does that effect our view of the contract.
It doesn't. In hindsight they should've picked up the option, I think even those that aren't pro Jones would agree. They didn't, doesn't matter.
And also till I see how Jones plays this year. If he regresses, oh my, this place is gonna be fun.
Clearly.
Now, we can fight about why or blame Mara.
Or
We can behind what we finally have.
A core
Jones
Barkley
Thomas
Dex
This
McKinney
Use that and draft and fix some holes.
Get excited.
Also, stupid things you say in this thread could wind up on TV.
Just sayin' they like to.make fun of the trolls in times like these.
They don’t need to get 100% of Hopkins from one player. They can try to get 75% of Hopkins from two players and it’s still a massive influx of talent.
LOL, what? Earlier you were bitching about fans making excuses for jones - specifically calling out the season long complaints about the lack of talent at WR - and now you’re admitting they need a “massive influx of talent”??
They don’t need to get 100% of Hopkins from one player. They can try to get 75% of Hopkins from two players and it’s still a massive influx of talent.
"75% of Hopkins from two players" is a lower-tier #2 or upper-tier #3 receiver in Lazard and a #3 receiver in Peoples-Jones
I hope Jones takes a big step forward and makes the contract look like a great deal.
I also don't mind debating the merits of decisions or the thinking behind them. It doesn't cause me any grief or misery or whatever. Anything I say people can mock on TV all they want. Not going to change what I think.
And I unfortunately I think we will regret this contract and that was a risk before we planted Jones firmly in the drivers seat on these negotiations. But I most definitely will be happily wrong about that. The playoff wins must continue though, nothing short of that will be a success. No he doesn't have the right people around him excuses anymore
They don’t need to try to hit rich this year just because they paid Jones. Giving up potentially a second rounder for a guy who is going to be here one or two years doesn’t make much sense.
Get a guy like Lazard and draft a WR in round 1 or 2. That floor is probably 75% of Hopkins with the upside of it being more productive than just Hopkins. It also gives you more depth in case of injuries.
Yes they are.
Oh and psssst: 75% of Hopkins from TWO players is not the massive influx of talent you think it is.
Now 75% from one player? Given the state of the WR roster last year, definitely. But from two players, that’s basically what they had in slayton and James.
And I’m not talking about stats, I’m talking about talent. Slayton and James combined aren’t 75% of the player Hopkins is.
They don’t need to try to hit rich this year just because they paid Jones. Giving up potentially a second rounder for a guy who is going to be here one or two years doesn’t make much sense.
Get a guy like Lazard and draft a WR in round 1 or 2. That floor is probably 75% of Hopkins with the upside of it being more productive than just Hopkins. It also gives you more depth in case of injuries.
LOL, now you’re doubling down on your stupidity.
In his best season, he had 1,600 years (actually 1,572 but I’ll be nice a round up) and 11 TD.
So with your fucked up logic, you’re suggesting it would be a “massive influx of talent” for TWO guys to have 1,200 yards and 8 TD’s between them?
Slayton had 724 yards and 2 TD’s, and Ritchie had 569 and 4. So combined, they had 1291 and 6.
How is 75% of Hopkins a massive upgrade from that?!
Geez, the stupidity by some on this site is amazing.
LOL, now you’re doubling down on your stupidity.
In his best season, he had 1,600 years (actually 1,572 but I’ll be nice a round up) and 11 TD.
So with your fucked up logic, you’re suggesting it would be a “massive influx of talent” for TWO guys to have 1,200 yards and 8 TD’s between them?
Slayton had 724 yards and 2 TD’s, and Ritchie had 569 and 4. So combined, they had 1291 and 6.
How is 75% of Hopkins a massive upgrade from that?!
Geez, the stupidity by some on this site is amazing.
You seem to be a very miserable, angry person. Not sure why this opinion has driven you to the point of name calling but whatever floats your boat.
If you can read, I said I’m not talking about stats, just straight talent.
Quote:
Quote:
Keep dying on that hill. They ended in the 2022 season but whatever works for you.
They did? Then why do we keep hearing about the WRs?
football is a fucking team sport. Its not an excuse that the team needs better wrs
Of course it is. Ready for me to prove it?
Why didn't DJ throw more than 15 TDs? Quite frankly, that total sucks. What's his excuse?
He’s not as good as Diggs, but their first 3 years have a very similar arc. Diggs career didn’t hit its stride until Minnesota got him better QB play. The Giants can improve the weapons by throwing a bunch of darts at a above average younger wide receivers and hoping one or two break out, instead of putting all their eggs in the Hopkins basket and hoping his not on the downside of his career. It’s more cost effective, while also improving the depth in a position room that hasn’t been able to stay healthy over the years.
the guys on the chopping block are older or higher paid players like hopkins and sutton. just like cooper last year who ended up being probably one of the best bargains of last offseason. tyler boyd is someone id be interested in since it seems like cincy is going to extend higgins. aiyuk is going to be expensive but id make that call. not sure id give up the first for him but maybe. id check back in on dj moore.
bottom line is UFA sucks but they still need to find better players to replace james/slayton. isaiah mckenzie is another guy id try to grab from buffalo since it seemed like shakur kind of took his spot by the end of the year. schoen mentioned upgrading the return game and hed do that too.
McKenzie is another guy I would go after, and I’m sure he’s on Schoen’s radar.
No he doesn't have the right people around him excuses anymore
Yes he does. Right now the wr's suck. Nothing has changed yet in that regard.
And I’m not talking about stats, I’m talking about talent. Slayton and James combined aren’t 75% of the player Hopkins is.
Hard for jones to step up with shit at WR
I mean show me a guy who succeeds with those bums at wr?
Carr's is essentially 3/100M
Smith is essentially 3/75
Based on their body of work, I find it extremely hard to rationalize that Jones has that much more value than those guys.
I've come around to the opinion that the Giants overpaid. What is worse, is that he gets incentives that can take it higher. Don't know how achievable they are.
Pure conjecture on my part, but, it seems like the Giants panicked that they might lose Barkley and wanted to tag him, so they caved to Jones.
Based on their body of work, I find it extremely hard to rationalize that Jones has that much more value than those guys.
I've come around to the opinion that the Giants overpaid. What is worse, is that he gets incentives that can take it higher. Don't know how achievable they are.
Pure conjecture on my part, but, it seems like the Giants panicked that they might lose Barkley and wanted to tag him, so they caved to Jones.
Very disappointed with the Giants if these numbers are accurate. .
Based on their body of work, I find it extremely hard to rationalize that Jones has that much more value than those guys.
I've come around to the opinion that the Giants overpaid. What is worse, is that he gets incentives that can take it higher. Don't know how achievable they are.
Pure conjecture on my part, but, it seems like the Giants panicked that they might lose Barkley and wanted to tag him, so they caved to Jones.
Your math is wrong
Quote:
Geez, the stupidity by some on this site is amazing.
You seem to be a very miserable, angry person. Not sure why this opinion has driven you to the point of name calling but whatever floats your boat.
If you can read, I said I’m not talking about stats, just straight talent.
Yeah, he's basically a poor man's Fatman.
2023 = $1,080,000 + $18,000,000 = $19M cap hit
2024 = $9,000,000 + $18,000,000 = $27M cap hit
2025 = $23,000,000 + $18,000,000 + $12,000,000 roster = $53M cap it
2026 = $43,000,000 + $18,000,000 = $61M cap hit
If I am right then Jones got his $40M AAV and the Giants retained flexibility to move on after 2/3 years without completely killing their cap. Would not be surprised if Giants add void year to further reduce his cap number at some point.