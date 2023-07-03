Barkley Tagged!

Quarterback: $32.42 million Running back: $10.09 million
Tight end: $11.35 million
Wide receiver: $19.74 million
Offensive line: $18.24 million
Defensive tackle: $18.94 million
Defensive end: $19.73 million
Linebacker: $20.93 million
Cornerback: $18.14 million
Safety: $14.46 million
the feeling that the Giants might have already worked out a deal with Saquon; but it was all contingent on them being able to say to him I already got 1 year at 10 mil. Without that negotiating card Saquon wouldnt forgo multiple years of 14 mil for multiple years of 12.5 so to say which the Giants could force on him since they can force him to play at 1 year 10 mil.
the feeling that the Giants might have already worked out a deal with Saquon; but it was all contingent on them being able to say to him I already got 1 year at 10 mil. Without that negotiating card Saquon wouldnt forgo multiple years of 14 mil for multiple years of 12.5 so to say which the Giants could force on him since they can force him to play at 1 year 10 mil.
Yeah. I also just don’t see Saquon as the type of guy to hold out.
for four years so we had to pay a ton to extend it...lol....
I can only guess Daboll thinks DJ will improve. But excuse me for not celebrating . This offense was not good last year and I don't see it getting any better returning the same cast .
The offense wasn't bad either. Seemed they did real well in the redzone. ALl while navigating the year with a starting TE being lost for a month +, Golloday busting, Toney not getting on the field & Shep being lost for the season early. Add some interior o lineman & some wr's and its a different story. Jones arrow is pointing up.
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
1m
Wouldn't be surprised to see a long-term deal for Saquon Barkley follow relatively soon. Before the start of free agency.
This seems extremely likely. The tag number is low-ish. He might want more than the Giants want to pay, but the Giants already offered him more than the tag number. Looks like there's a deal to be made that will more or less satisfy both sides.
RE: Hope you all realize that this likely means Odell
I know that there are a lot of Barkley bashers out there, but they failed to realize his value, and he makes Daniel better. I do not agree with high numbers with Barkley, but I think he should get at least 13M per year for 3 years. He has shown this year that he can power run and still hit the home run plays as well as catch out of the backfield. Just need the wide receivers and better IOLs to make the Giants offense more of a nightmare.
Paul Schwartz
@NYPost_Schwartz
·
2m
The Giants put the non-exclusive franchise tag on Saquon Barkley. He can negotiate with other teams, with the Giants having right to match any offer. If the Giants decline to match the offer, they receive 2 first round draft picks.
Paul Schwartz
@NYPost_Schwartz
·
2m
The Giants put the non-exclusive franchise tag on Saquon Barkley. He can negotiate with other teams, with the Giants having right to match any offer. If the Giants decline to match the offer, they receive 2 first round draft picks.
Paul Schwartz
@NYPost_Schwartz
·
2m
The Giants put the non-exclusive franchise tag on Saquon Barkley. He can negotiate with other teams, with the Giants having right to match any offer. If the Giants decline to match the offer, they receive 2 first round draft picks.
Cheaper than the exclusive? If so what’s the number?
Exclusive: Teams must offer the selected player a one-year contract no less than either the average of the top-five salaries at that player’s position based on April of the current year or 120% of the player’s previous year’s salary, whichever is greater.
Non-exclusive: Teams must offer the selected player a one-year contract no less than the average of the top-five cap hits of that player’s positions or 120% of the player’s previous year’s salary, whichever is greater.
Fucking greedy bastard.... could say the same about Jones and yes I know I get the contrarian view that they earned it...and that the Agent's are protecting their interests...It just pisses me off ..If they have half a brain they are set for life....and they have to milk the franchise.... this is a vent
Cheaper than the exclusive? If so what’s the number?
Exclusive: Teams must offer the selected player a one-year contract no less than either the average of the top-five salaries at that player’s position based on April of the current year or 120% of the player’s previous year’s salary, whichever is greater.
Non-exclusive: Teams must offer the selected player a one-year contract no less than the average of the top-five cap hits of that player’s positions or 120% of the player’s previous year’s salary, whichever is greater.
Paul Schwartz
@NYPost_Schwartz
·
2m
The Giants put the non-exclusive franchise tag on Saquon Barkley. He can negotiate with other teams, with the Giants having right to match any offer. If the Giants decline to match the offer, they receive 2 first round draft picks.
Hope someone matches. Doubt they will
We have to hope that somebody fires their GM and hires Gettleman! Please, make it happen!
of his priorities and is ticking through them. getting SB extended or not kind of doesn't matter much at this point because the numbers wont change too much unless he decides to really go for things this year. nyg have a lot of leverage now so i expect them to get a fair deal done more to keep an important player happy and remove future uncertainty than anything else. the numbers at RB should be manageable enough that there's flexibility (just as CAR had with CMC deal in the first 3 years).
If DJ had a great year playing on the tag next year he’d be asking for and getting 50 mil/yr.
If Saquan has a great year he’s still a 27 year old running back, he won’t be commanding much more than 12 mil/yr.
It’s just smart to either have him play on the tag or work out a deal in the 11 mil/ yr range.
for the Giants to increase their original offer. The tag is a very reasonanle
Number. If he doesnt like it too bad
their reported 12.5m aav offer is going to look better as time goes on and no rbs in FA get close to that. jacobs and pollard are tagged, if barkley gets to FA with tag attached i cant imagine he'll get a lot of calls given the cost of 2 frps. i dont think barkley is going to want to play out a full year on tag just to maximize an extra few million over 3 years (more than half of which will just go to tax/agent fees anyway).
hold fast at or near the $12.5 AAV. He may sweeten it a bit, maybe guarantee two years ($25 mill). But I agree that RBs self life is limited and they need to be smart. Also, get him a good backup in the draft to eat some plays.
Ok so what is the asking price for a trade (if offered)?
Fucking greedy bastard.... could say the same about Jones and yes I know I get the contrarian view that they earned it...and that the Agent's are protecting their interests...It just pisses me off ..If they have half a brain they are set for life....and they have to milk the franchise.... this is a vent
Such a narrow-minded pov. These athletes are going to maximize their income like any other skilled hot-blooded American would. If a team cuts a player for money reasons, it’s a business move. If a player and his agents try to get the most they can for a long term contract then they’re greedy bastards? Such BS, man! The money is there. They can’t settle for too much less then their value based on market and if they are better than average they’ll ask for better than average money.
This is how it works for athletes, musicians, doctors, lawyers, technicians, illustrators, painters, architects, writers, accountants….even Vegas hookers are gonna charge more than Detroit hookers. It’s business.
Well according to Pat Kirwan the tag # goes up to 14 mill
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
$10.1 Mil so a lot less than the $12.5 he turned down.
Running back: $10.09 million
Tight end: $11.35 million
Wide receiver: $19.74 million
Offensive line: $18.24 million
Defensive tackle: $18.94 million
Defensive end: $19.73 million
Linebacker: $20.93 million
Cornerback: $18.14 million
Safety: $14.46 million
I can only guess Daboll thinks DJ will improve. But excuse me for not celebrating . This offense was not good last year and I don't see it getting any better returning the same cast .
Hope he doesn't pull a Leveon Bell and shows up. Draft his replacement, and if an opportunity knocks trade him in season for the best you can get.
Yeah. I also just don’t see Saquon as the type of guy to hold out.
I can only guess Daboll thinks DJ will improve. But excuse me for not celebrating . This offense was not good last year and I don't see it getting any better returning the same cast .
The offense wasn't bad either. Seemed they did real well in the redzone. ALl while navigating the year with a starting TE being lost for a month +, Golloday busting, Toney not getting on the field & Shep being lost for the season early. Add some interior o lineman & some wr's and its a different story. Jones arrow is pointing up.
Hope not. Just my take, but aside from his age/injury history, he's also not the same guy/character who was here before. Airplane video did it for me.
Don’t we have to want him and offer him a contract?
@JordanRaanan
·
1m
Wouldn't be surprised to see a long-term deal for Saquon Barkley follow relatively soon. Before the start of free agency.
Come to us? To do what?
Quote:
has a ton of reason to come to us.
Come to us? To do what?
Threaten to play football, I guess?
Quote:
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
1m
Wouldn't be surprised to see a long-term deal for Saquon Barkley follow relatively soon. Before the start of free agency.
When he says long term, is that in running back years?
My guess is 3-4 years would be "long-term"
@NYPost_Schwartz
·
2m
The Giants put the non-exclusive franchise tag on Saquon Barkley. He can negotiate with other teams, with the Giants having right to match any offer. If the Giants decline to match the offer, they receive 2 first round draft picks.
I can only guess Daboll thinks DJ will improve. But excuse me for not celebrating . This offense was not good last year and I don't see it getting any better returning the same cast .
It was above average (barely but it was) in 2022.
But again, let's go by what Jones and Barkley did when Barkley was HURT and the team was led by Micky Mouse. BEcause why not.
@NYPost_Schwartz
·
2m
The Giants put the non-exclusive franchise tag on Saquon Barkley. He can negotiate with other teams, with the Giants having right to match any offer. If the Giants decline to match the offer, they receive 2 first round draft picks.
I dig it
Says who?
Watch the Giants keep everyone they deem worthy AND sign outside FAs this Spring.
Just. Watch. And then where will all the sky is falling posts go...
@NYPost_Schwartz
·
2m
The Giants put the non-exclusive franchise tag on Saquon Barkley. He can negotiate with other teams, with the Giants having right to match any offer. If the Giants decline to match the offer, they receive 2 first round draft picks.
Hope someone matches. Doubt they will
Exclusive: Teams must offer the selected player a one-year contract no less than either the average of the top-five salaries at that player’s position based on April of the current year or 120% of the player’s previous year’s salary, whichever is greater.
Non-exclusive: Teams must offer the selected player a one-year contract no less than the average of the top-five cap hits of that player’s positions or 120% of the player’s previous year’s salary, whichever is greater.
Not actually see how free agency goes ... crazier things have happened
Quote:
Cheaper than the exclusive? If so what’s the number?
Exclusive: Teams must offer the selected player a one-year contract no less than either the average of the top-five salaries at that player’s position based on April of the current year or 120% of the player’s previous year’s salary, whichever is greater.
Non-exclusive: Teams must offer the selected player a one-year contract no less than the average of the top-five cap hits of that player’s positions or 120% of the player’s previous year’s salary, whichever is greater.
Anyone know what his number will be ?
It would be amazing if someone did.
Link - ( New Window )
Quote:
Paul Schwartz
@NYPost_Schwartz
·
2m
The Giants put the non-exclusive franchise tag on Saquon Barkley. He can negotiate with other teams, with the Giants having right to match any offer. If the Giants decline to match the offer, they receive 2 first round draft picks.
Hope someone matches. Doubt they will
We have to hope that somebody fires their GM and hires Gettleman! Please, make it happen!
@JordanRaanan
·
1m
Wouldn't be surprised to see a long-term deal for Saquon Barkley follow relatively soon. Before the start of free agency.
I rather they didn't. Let him play on the tag, prove he can stay healthy for another year...and be productive.
His production sure fell off the second half of the season!
@JordanRaanan
·
1m
Wouldn't be surprised to see a long-term deal for Saquon Barkley follow relatively soon. Before the start of free agency.
He's going to come down to the Giants number now. I doubt he plays on the tag, the Giants offer looks much better now. 3 year deal and probably a big cut candidate after 2.
If Saquan has a great year he’s still a 27 year old running back, he won’t be commanding much more than 12 mil/yr.
It’s just smart to either have him play on the tag or work out a deal in the 11 mil/ yr range.
This could take a long time but having 10 cap hit in place alows us to work in FA.
Next pair to vist the principles office will be LW and DL and they can divide up their portion of the cap.
Number. If he doesnt like it too bad
@JordanRaanan
·
1m
Wouldn't be surprised to see a long-term deal for Saquon Barkley follow relatively soon. Before the start of free agency.
He and Jones are a big part of Giants identity, along with being their best players. Something to be said about keeping players like that
Number. If he doesnt like it too bad
their reported 12.5m aav offer is going to look better as time goes on and no rbs in FA get close to that. jacobs and pollard are tagged, if barkley gets to FA with tag attached i cant imagine he'll get a lot of calls given the cost of 2 frps. i dont think barkley is going to want to play out a full year on tag just to maximize an extra few million over 3 years (more than half of which will just go to tax/agent fees anyway).
I can only guess Daboll thinks DJ will improve. But excuse me for not celebrating . This offense was not good last year and I don't see it getting any better returning the same cast .
You don’t get it. Jones and Barkley were good. They are part of the solution to improve the offense not the reason for it s deficiencies
You guys don’t like to hear that, you call it excuse making. But that s probably because you don’t have a legit argument to counter the fact that Jones and Barkley were pretty good
I would not be actively shopping but calls will come in.
Such a narrow-minded pov. These athletes are going to maximize their income like any other skilled hot-blooded American would. If a team cuts a player for money reasons, it’s a business move. If a player and his agents try to get the most they can for a long term contract then they’re greedy bastards? Such BS, man! The money is there. They can’t settle for too much less then their value based on market and if they are better than average they’ll ask for better than average money.
This is how it works for athletes, musicians, doctors, lawyers, technicians, illustrators, painters, architects, writers, accountants….even Vegas hookers are gonna charge more than Detroit hookers. It’s business.
Barkley & Jones.
:)