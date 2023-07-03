Can we all now root for Daniel Jones ?

I hope that all of those anti Jones fans can get past their ominous and accept him as the Giants qb for the next 3-4 years.
The success of the Giants is now intertwined with DJ's success.
Even if you have reservations about Jones lets give him a chance to succeed.
Jones is here and under contract so debating his worth is a moot point. We can only hope that he reaches his potential and brings the Giants a Super Bowl.
Now lets build the rest of the team.
Of course there are some who would rather Jones suck & be proven right, but I think they're a small minority.
You meant ANIMUS not OMINOUS
You will look smarter if you use the English language correctly
Not if they hit on a QB in the draft like Philly did Hurts.
I think (and I could be wrong), that pretty much everybody on the board thinks he is a good guy.
What you will find is that some people do not think he is as valuable as other believe. If Jones takes that next step and proves that he is worth $40M and the Giants can contend with him and the roster they can build around him, then I think any lingering doubts about his value will evaporate. On the other hand, if he under performs, there will be a long line of people gnashing their teeth and saying I told you he wasn't worth it...
For now, I think everybody just needs to wait and see what kind of team the Giants can put around Jones, and how well they can contend.
If Daniel Jones does not play well enough, I will criticize him and hold him accountable for not helping my team win, especially now given the salary stratosphere he finds himself now in.
These two facets are not in conflict and do not make me a lesser fan than one person or others and do not imply I am not in support of Jones.
I think (and I could be wrong), that pretty much everybody on the board thinks he is a good guy.
What you will find is that some people do not think he is as valuable as other believe. If Jones takes that next step and proves that he is worth $40M and the Giants can contend with him and the roster they can build around him, then I think any lingering doubts about his value will evaporate. On the other hand, if he under performs, there will be a long line of people gnashing their teeth and saying I told you he wasn't worth it...
For now, I think everybody just needs to wait and see what kind of team the Giants can put around Jones, and how well they can contend.
The animus wasn’t directed at Jones so much as there were some who wanted to be proven right about Dave Gettleman that they want everything he touches to bust.
Nevermind the fact that paying a guy with such a poor profile one stinking dollar would be a bad idea, but it is almost as if the past two years of the daily bashing him just magically disappeared and it's all being called the work of a crazy couple of posters.
If he's done that already - he can get us all to root for him, while walking on water and turning it into wine with his foot fungus.
Cool. How many others took him to task each week, dissecting his stats to say he played poorly and lamented the idea that he'd be here long term? How many to this day talk about any success being a function of playing against bad defenses?
That's a much larger number. And it includes many people who posted hundreds of times a week about Jones, rehashing the same talking points until the board was beaten into submission.
You can relate to that.
Why do you care what people discuss on a message board about the Giants? If you don’t like it you don’t have to come on the board you do know that right? It’s not like you actually contribute anything here anyway.
Every player on the Giants gets their play dissected, a bunch that get trashed worse than Jones every had. The quarterback is going to get talked about more because he’s the quarterback. He’s going to continue to get talked about.
You think Jets fans aren’t dissecting Wilson’s play every week? Cardinals fans not wondering if Murray was worth the money? There are other sites on the internet if you don’t like the discussions that happen on here. Try Pornhub.
If he's done that already - he can get us all to root for him, while walking on water and turning it into wine with his foot fungus.
Hey Fatman! I like the idea of turning my foot fungus into wine. Got any tips? Recipes?
were you one of them?
The QB position in the NFL is arguably the most important position in all of team sports. And Jones is not just another player in a "team sport". Schoen, Mara and Daboll declared today at 4pm that Jones is the guy this organization trusts to win a superbowl. Now the stakes are the highest they've ever been for Jones.
I would expect more posters to feel the same...
I think (and I could be wrong), that pretty much everybody on the board thinks he is a good guy.
What you will find is that some people do not think he is as valuable as other believe. If Jones takes that next step and proves that he is worth $40M and the Giants can contend with him and the roster they can build around him, then I think any lingering doubts about his value will evaporate. On the other hand, if he under performs, there will be a long line of people gnashing their teeth and saying I told you he wasn't worth it...
For now, I think everybody just needs to wait and see what kind of team the Giants can put around Jones, and how well they can contend.
There are people who just want to be right about Jones. I guarantee we will be hearing from them after every Jones mistake for the next 4 years
They will continue to minimize and explain away any success that derails their narrative and focus only on the mistakes.
Difference now is there will be no need to engage. The debate is over. Those who claimed the Giants did not believe in him, that he is a career back up, that he was not worth the 22 million Giants would have used on the fifth year option we’re not only wrong on all accounts, they were magnificently wrong.
Their favorite debate will no longer attract the debate as it has, because the decision has been made.
Quote:
I don't think there is any real animus toward Jones.
I think (and I could be wrong), that pretty much everybody on the board thinks he is a good guy.
What you will find is that some people do not think he is as valuable as other believe. If Jones takes that next step and proves that he is worth $40M and the Giants can contend with him and the roster they can build around him, then I think any lingering doubts about his value will evaporate. On the other hand, if he under performs, there will be a long line of people gnashing their teeth and saying I told you he wasn't worth it...
For now, I think everybody just needs to wait and see what kind of team the Giants can put around Jones, and how well they can contend.
There are people who just want to be right about Jones. I guarantee we will be hearing from them after every Jones mistake for the next 4 years
They will continue to minimize and explain away any success that derails their narrative and focus only on the mistakes.
Difference now is there will be no need to engage. The debate is over. Those who claimed the Giants did not believe in him, that he is a career back up, that he was not worth the 22 million Giants would have used on the fifth year option we’re not only wrong on all accounts, they were magnificently wrong.
Their favorite debate will no longer attract the debate as it has, because the decision has been made.
No they will say he was only signed because of the blood on Mara’s hands and therefore they were right all along about Jones.
He's the quarterback, a top 10 pick, and now a highly paid player.
Why wouldn't he be the center of debate and discussion on a New York Giants fan site?
He's literally the most important player on the team, and his play will be a major factor in any success or failure the team has.
Quote:
I don't think there is any real animus toward Jones.
I think (and I could be wrong), that pretty much everybody on the board thinks he is a good guy.
What you will find is that some people do not think he is as valuable as other believe. If Jones takes that next step and proves that he is worth $40M and the Giants can contend with him and the roster they can build around him, then I think any lingering doubts about his value will evaporate. On the other hand, if he under performs, there will be a long line of people gnashing their teeth and saying I told you he wasn't worth it...
For now, I think everybody just needs to wait and see what kind of team the Giants can put around Jones, and how well they can contend.
There are people who just want to be right about Jones. I guarantee we will be hearing from them after every Jones mistake for the next 4 years
They will continue to minimize and explain away any success that derails their narrative and focus only on the mistakes.
Difference now is there will be no need to engage. The debate is over. Those who claimed the Giants did not believe in him, that he is a career back up, that he was not worth the 22 million Giants would have used on the fifth year option we’re not only wrong on all accounts, they were magnificently wrong.
Their favorite debate will no longer attract the debate as it has, because the decision has been made.
Of course he needs to get the requisite job done..But, we no longer have to pay attention to the trolls, as Dabes and Schoen have spoken. They can’t point to hearsay as to how BD and JS feel about DJ and his skillset..
If Daniel Jones does not play well enough, I will criticize him and hold him accountable for not helping my team win, especially now given the salary stratosphere he finds himself now in.
These two facets are not in conflict and do not make me a lesser fan than one person or others and do not imply I am not in support of Jones.
This. People need to stop assuming that because some of us are skeptical of giving Jones a large contract based on his 2022 season don't root for him.
I was at the Giants' bar in Denver cheering just as hard as everyone else here for Jones in the playoffs. This contract is too much for what he has done thus far in his career. I hope he continues to improve and the Giants keep winning.
Quote:
In comment 16056059 .McL. said:
Quote:
I don't think there is any real animus toward Jones.
I think (and I could be wrong), that pretty much everybody on the board thinks he is a good guy.
What you will find is that some people do not think he is as valuable as other believe. If Jones takes that next step and proves that he is worth $40M and the Giants can contend with him and the roster they can build around him, then I think any lingering doubts about his value will evaporate. On the other hand, if he under performs, there will be a long line of people gnashing their teeth and saying I told you he wasn't worth it...
For now, I think everybody just needs to wait and see what kind of team the Giants can put around Jones, and how well they can contend.
There are people who just want to be right about Jones. I guarantee we will be hearing from them after every Jones mistake for the next 4 years
They will continue to minimize and explain away any success that derails their narrative and focus only on the mistakes.
Difference now is there will be no need to engage. The debate is over. Those who claimed the Giants did not believe in him, that he is a career back up, that he was not worth the 22 million Giants would have used on the fifth year option we’re not only wrong on all accounts, they were magnificently wrong.
Their favorite debate will no longer attract the debate as it has, because the decision has been made.
No they will say he was only signed because of the blood on Mara’s hands and therefore they were right all along about Jones.
Nobody said that man. Nobody said that was the reason he was signed.
If you can't look around at what he got relative to other players and say what is different here? And not see an owner with such a love affair for that player that blames the rest of that players teammates for them playing poorly then it is because you are refusing to look at that. Not because that line isn't there.
Quote:
Rooted against Daniel Jones
were you one of them?
I root for the Giants to win football games. I wouldn’t spend thousands in season tickets if I did otherwise
Quote:
I don't think there is any real animus toward Jones.
I think (and I could be wrong), that pretty much everybody on the board thinks he is a good guy.
What you will find is that some people do not think he is as valuable as other believe. If Jones takes that next step and proves that he is worth $40M and the Giants can contend with him and the roster they can build around him, then I think any lingering doubts about his value will evaporate. On the other hand, if he under performs, there will be a long line of people gnashing their teeth and saying I told you he wasn't worth it...
For now, I think everybody just needs to wait and see what kind of team the Giants can put around Jones, and how well they can contend.
The animus wasn’t directed at Jones so much as there were some who wanted to be proven right about Dave Gettleman that they want everything he touches to bust.
I am as big of a DG hater as there is/was on this board...
Now DG is gone.
I don't and never did tie my opinions of players to the GM who acquired them.
I think most who disliked DG are in the same boat. We just thank god he is gone.
I also think you are correct is assessing much of the animus on this board between posters all ties back to DG. However, I think you have the wrong group looking backwards. As far as the DG haters are concerned, the book on him is closed, it doesn't matter what happens with his remaining draft picks. On the other hand, there is a contingent on here that SOOOOO wants to be right about their love for that idiot that they grasp at anything to prove they are right. The only straw they had left is/was DJ. As far as I am concerned, even if DJ becomes the GOAT, DG is not vindicated for his general mismanagement of the team.
The guy had one above average season and is being paid like the 7th best QB. Just that right there should be enough to understand people's concern. Not to mention small details like he depends on his legs and has had injuries. And when things start to go bad for him we've seen them snowball out of control even in this his best season.
Someone can be rooting for a player and a team and still be concerned about their decisions. These fan purity tests are inane. Nobody would be here if they weren't rooting for the team and everyone on it. Some of us just might think the overwhelming love for Jones that some fans and certain owners share we might have just jeopardized the future of our team.
And yes it is possible for the pros to get it wrong, and yes it is possible to be concerned about the outcome of something and while acknowledging other people are more qualified to make those determinations.
Quote:
In comment 16056059 .McL. said:
Quote:
I don't think there is any real animus toward Jones.
I think (and I could be wrong), that pretty much everybody on the board thinks he is a good guy.
What you will find is that some people do not think he is as valuable as other believe. If Jones takes that next step and proves that he is worth $40M and the Giants can contend with him and the roster they can build around him, then I think any lingering doubts about his value will evaporate. On the other hand, if he under performs, there will be a long line of people gnashing their teeth and saying I told you he wasn't worth it...
For now, I think everybody just needs to wait and see what kind of team the Giants can put around Jones, and how well they can contend.
The animus wasn’t directed at Jones so much as there were some who wanted to be proven right about Dave Gettleman that they want everything he touches to bust.
I am as big of a DG hater as there is/was on this board...
Now DG is gone.
I don't and never did tie my opinions of players to the GM who acquired them.
I think most who disliked DG are in the same boat. We just thank god he is gone.
I also think you are correct is assessing much of the animus on this board between posters all ties back to DG. However, I think you have the wrong group looking backwards. As far as the DG haters are concerned, the book on him is closed, it doesn't matter what happens with his remaining draft picks. On the other hand, there is a contingent on here that SOOOOO wants to be right about their love for that idiot that they grasp at anything to prove they are right. The only straw they had left is/was DJ. As far as I am concerned, even if DJ becomes the GOAT, DG is not vindicated for his general mismanagement of the team.
I disagree because there is nobody here who loved DG.
Quote:
I don't think there is any real animus toward Jones.
I think (and I could be wrong), that pretty much everybody on the board thinks he is a good guy.
What you will find is that some people do not think he is as valuable as other believe. If Jones takes that next step and proves that he is worth $40M and the Giants can contend with him and the roster they can build around him, then I think any lingering doubts about his value will evaporate. On the other hand, if he under performs, there will be a long line of people gnashing their teeth and saying I told you he wasn't worth it...
For now, I think everybody just needs to wait and see what kind of team the Giants can put around Jones, and how well they can contend.
There are people who just want to be right about Jones. I guarantee we will be hearing from them after every Jones mistake for the next 4 years
They will continue to minimize and explain away any success that derails their narrative and focus only on the mistakes.
Difference now is there will be no need to engage. The debate is over. Those who claimed the Giants did not believe in him, that he is a career back up, that he was not worth the 22 million Giants would have used on the fifth year option we’re not only wrong on all accounts, they were magnificently wrong.
Their favorite debate will no longer attract the debate as it has, because the decision has been made.
Of course he will be criticized if he plays poorly. Eli won 2 super bowls and he was roundly criticized through the teens.
Frankly the argument that "the Giants believe in him" means absolutely nothing to me. As a fan, and I want to believe in him, but I need to see it on the field. Play poorly, expect the BOOS. Play well and get the standing Os. That's life as a sports figure. What's wrong with that?
Someone can be rooting for a player and a team and still be concerned about their decisions. These fan purity tests are inane.
It’s even more insane when you look at how critical people are on Knicks, Yankees, Mets, etc threads.
Nobody is called not a Yankee fan because they hate Aaron Hicks or Rj Barrett
The debate is over.
The debate is far from over just because he signed the contract, especially if it turns out to really be a 2 or 3 year deal. He has to prove he can lead this team to being a consistent contender.
Quote:
In comment 16056085 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16056059 .McL. said:
Quote:
I don't think there is any real animus toward Jones.
I think (and I could be wrong), that pretty much everybody on the board thinks he is a good guy.
What you will find is that some people do not think he is as valuable as other believe. If Jones takes that next step and proves that he is worth $40M and the Giants can contend with him and the roster they can build around him, then I think any lingering doubts about his value will evaporate. On the other hand, if he under performs, there will be a long line of people gnashing their teeth and saying I told you he wasn't worth it...
For now, I think everybody just needs to wait and see what kind of team the Giants can put around Jones, and how well they can contend.
The animus wasn’t directed at Jones so much as there were some who wanted to be proven right about Dave Gettleman that they want everything he touches to bust.
I am as big of a DG hater as there is/was on this board...
Now DG is gone.
I don't and never did tie my opinions of players to the GM who acquired them.
I think most who disliked DG are in the same boat. We just thank god he is gone.
I also think you are correct is assessing much of the animus on this board between posters all ties back to DG. However, I think you have the wrong group looking backwards. As far as the DG haters are concerned, the book on him is closed, it doesn't matter what happens with his remaining draft picks. On the other hand, there is a contingent on here that SOOOOO wants to be right about their love for that idiot that they grasp at anything to prove they are right. The only straw they had left is/was DJ. As far as I am concerned, even if DJ becomes the GOAT, DG is not vindicated for his general mismanagement of the team.
I disagree because there is nobody here who loved DG.
You may not have loved him, but there are still plenty who did and still do. There was a thread today that we should now "lay off" him. As if somehow DG's tenure magically improved and we didn't lose all those games. When DJ was playing well against Minnesota, there were tons of thread and posts saying that DG looks good now. DG did a great job drafting. The DG haters were wrong!
Don't kid yourself just how irrationally positive feeling some still have for DG.
No one has an issue with criticism that is part of the game.
Criticism is healthy as it helps you grow.
But it appears that you will not be satisfied until Jones fails. You are demeaning him even now. That is the point of my post.
Quote:
Someone can be rooting for a player and a team and still be concerned about their decisions. These fan purity tests are inane.
It’s even more insane when you look at how critical people are on Knicks, Yankees, Mets, etc threads.
Nobody is called not a Yankee fan because they hate Aaron Hicks or Rj Barrett
Well there are sanctioned players that you are allowed to hate like Engram. But certain sacred cows that the owners, media elements, right on down to a rabid group of fans here defend at all costs. Probably has nothing to do with the fact that the team is insecure enough to be affected by a clown photo or the guy who runs media gets into arguments online...
No one has an issue with criticism that is part of the game.
Criticism is healthy as it helps you grow.
But it appears that you will not be satisfied until Jones fails. You are demeaning him even now. That is the point of my post.
Demeaning him?! Who cares if I have concerns about his production and salary? That absolutely does not mean I am rooting for him to fail.
You are proving my point. Jones doesn't need you whipping us fans into shape to be positive about him to do his job. You yourself shouldn't care at all how I feel about his contract or him. Why you feel compelled to ask this of people is beyond me.
I don't know why you come here but I do to exchange opinions with people. Which means I value them if they disagree with me or not as long as we maintain respect for each other.
Some people here feel comfortable being disrespectful to others because of feelings about a comment towards Mara or Jones and that is crazy.
I've already given this team hundreds of hours of my time if not more. Thousands of dollars. I don't owe Jones or the Giants or you anything. It isn't demeaning a public figure to talk about their performance and how much they are getting paid.
Why on earth do you care?
A-Rod was always in the shadow of Jeter and regardless of the PED stuff, was already in the public crosshairs prior to 2007 when the steroid stuff was leaked. But he was a multi-time MVP who arrived just as a dynasty ended and who had to rebuild a relationship with the darling of the organization who has admitted he carried grudges.
Eli was in the shadow of his brother, who put up video game numbers, and was never going to be able to compare in that sense. What he did do was a win a Super Bowl in his 4th season but even then his legacy to some was more of a Trent Dilfer type to outsiders. Even winning a second Super Bowl was not able to cement his legacy to many pundits and even some Giant fans.
Patrick Ewing was never able to get over the hump of Jordan and the Bulls but he still was a top 10 player and reached the NBA Finals.
Mark Sanchez was becoming a household name, deserved or not, and you had even someone like Steve Young saying he'd rather have Sanchez as QB on a "must score" td drive than Eli. We all know the story but he was still the quarterback of two Jet teams that went to b2b AFC Title games, even beating the Pats in Foxboro.
None of them have been as polarizing as DJ. Its pretty incredible. If nothing else, you have to say, for a quiet guy he certainly stirs up loud debate.
A-Rod was always in the shadow of Jeter and regardless of the PED stuff, was already in the public crosshairs prior to 2007 when the steroid stuff was leaked. But he was a multi-time MVP who arrived just as a dynasty ended and who had to rebuild a relationship with the darling of the organization who has admitted he carried grudges.
Eli was in the shadow of his brother, who put up video game numbers, and was never going to be able to compare in that sense. What he did do was a win a Super Bowl in his 4th season but even then his legacy to some was more of a Trent Dilfer type to outsiders. Even winning a second Super Bowl was not able to cement his legacy to many pundits and even some Giant fans.
Patrick Ewing was never able to get over the hump of Jordan and the Bulls but he still was a top 10 player and reached the NBA Finals.
Mark Sanchez was becoming a household name, deserved or not, and you had even someone like Steve Young saying he'd rather have Sanchez as QB on a "must score" td drive than Eli. We all know the story but he was still the quarterback of two Jet teams that went to b2b AFC Title games, even beating the Pats in Foxboro.
None of them have been as polarizing as DJ. Its pretty incredible. If nothing else, you have to say, for a quiet guy he certainly stirs up loud debate.
I think the first guy you mentioned (ARod) is way more polarizing than any athlete I've ever seen, Jones included
Giants can’t sign enough free agents to compete at the level needed? Jones’ contract is to blame
Giants don’t add to the win column next year? Jones is overrated and overpaid
Scrub players don’t elevate their game to unreasonable levels? Jones doesn’t make the players better sound him (and he’s overpaid)
Just a few examples I expect to hear a lot of over the next 2-3 years. Some may have merit, some won’t. Jones better win or he’s going to get hated on in a massive way
Giants can’t sign enough free agents to compete at the level needed? Jones’ contract is to blame
Giants don’t add to the win column next year? Jones is overrated and overpaid
Scrub players don’t elevate their game to unreasonable levels? Jones doesn’t make the players better sound him (and he’s overpaid)
Just a few examples I expect to hear a lot of over the next 2-3 years. Some may have merit, some won’t. Jones better win or he’s going to get hated on in a massive way
The weird thing is, IMO Jones will actually deserve the heat now, when he was getting unreasonable heat before by a loud minority on this board. I'm of the belief that now Jones is paid, he better get it done; at the minimum getting us into Super Bowl contention like the Titans were with Tannehill and Henry.
As for the contract details, I hope that Schoen left himself an out after two years, otherwise he's fully hitched his wagon to Jones and would have to do some explaining if Jones fails and he wants another QB
No trading for retreads. No tanking for a high draft pick. No controversies.
Hopefully some championships in there.
And after 4 years … here comes Arch manning .
Well, fan is short for fanatic.
The QB position in the NFL is arguably the most important position in all of team sports. And Jones is not just another player in a "team sport". Schoen, Mara and Daboll declared today at 4pm that Jones is the guy this organization trusts to win a superbowl. Now the stakes are the highest they've ever been for Jones.
I would expect more posters to feel the same...
Criticizing his play when he doesn’t deliver is fine. As long as people can actually pay him a complement when he does well.
And by pay him an actual complement, i mean not say things like “…but he played a bad defense” in an attempt to downplay his accomplishments.
In other words - things that you usually do.
🙄
Quote:
The debate is over.
The debate is far from over just because he signed the contract, especially if it turns out to really be a 2 or 3 year deal. He has to prove he can lead this team to being a consistent contender.
Ok, cool - so if/when Hebert (and others) don’t lead their teams to being “a consistent contender” in the next 3-4 years; will you call them out too?
The QB position in the NFL is arguably the most important position in all of team sports. And Jones is not just another player in a "team sport". Schoen, Mara and Daboll declared today at 4pm that Jones is the guy this organization trusts to win a superbowl. Now the stakes are the highest they've ever been for Jones.
I would expect more posters to feel the same...
Ok, cool - so if (when?) your boy Hebert, Wilson, Carr etc don’t win a superbowl in the next 3-4 years; will you stop making excuses for them and actually criticize them? Or will you still offer up the same lame excuses in their defense?
The same excuses you have refused to give to jones, despite the same circumstances (and in most cases, worse circumstances).
Inquiring minds want to know..
We can’t judge Herbert until he’s played a full four years, that’s how it works right?
Quote:
If Daniel Jones is QB for my team I will root til kingdom come for him to do well.
If Daniel Jones does not play well enough, I will criticize him and hold him accountable for not helping my team win, especially now given the salary stratosphere he finds himself now in.
These two facets are not in conflict and do not make me a lesser fan than one person or others and do not imply I am not in support of Jones.
This. People need to stop assuming that because some of us are skeptical of giving Jones a large contract based on his 2022 season don't root for him.
I was at the Giants' bar in Denver cheering just as hard as everyone else here for Jones in the playoffs. This contract is too much for what he has done thus far in his career. I hope he continues to improve and the Giants keep winning.
Same. I think almost everyone here knows I am a DJ skeptic. But you should see me on gameday...I root as hard for the guy as anyone. I cheer my ass off for his successes. I desperately want him to outplay this contract, even though the doubts linger.
A huge part of me is happy that this deal was done, because it means in all likelihood #26 will be in the backfield week 1 of the 2023 season.
But now it's time for DJ to answer the bell. It doesn't matter what anyone says, in the DJFC or the DJ doubter's club. The org has shown faith in him as the franchise QB. He will either prove that faith was well-entrusted to him or he history will show that it was misguided.
The same goes for Barkley. I believe he's still an elite offensive talent. I believe his best years are ahead of him, most likely the next two to three seasons. That we get to witness that, I believe is going to be overwhelmingly good for this team. However, nobody has a crystal ball here. We must hope that he stays relatively healthy to allow his talent to fully manifest itself with this team, and hope that Schoen can improve the OL and receiver group to alleviate the significant factors that have been working against him the last couple of seasons.
It's my belief that some development by Neal, coupled with some improvements on the interior, and knock on wood, one Mr. Jalin Hyatt, and potentially a good free agent receiver, will allow a fully functional deployment of the massive potential that the Daboll/Kafka regime can unleash.
If Schoen can make these improvements, and DJ can fulfill the faith this team has placed in him as the straw that can stir the drink, we could see something truly great. A lot of 'ifs' must be realized, but there's hope here.
The Giants have literally never had this portion of the cap tied to their QB. New era.
Can we all now have the right expectations for DJ?
Russell Wilson gets no credit?
The Giants have literally never had this portion of the cap tied to their QB. New era.
Can we all now have the right expectations for DJ?
Agreed. This contract puts the Giants in a great position. There is absolutely no logical reason to upgrade any of the offense which will save so a lot of money. With Jones’ new contract he has said in so many words: I am the offense, all other players are essentially meaningless.
The Haters will continue to hate and have 160 million reasons to do so.
To clarify, if you dare have a different football opinion than giants staff, you shouldn’t be a fan.
Signed,
Boss of all giants fans.
Lol.
We can’t judge Herbert until he’s played a full four years, that’s how it works right?
I’m pretty bored of the Jones debates these days but Herbert came in as the better prospect and is the beater player. But if he keeps coming up short when it matters he should be getting criticism. He shit the bed hard against the Jags IMO, unbelievably weak 2H. And that’s the microscope he should be under as a borderline top 5 QB.
Jones shit the bed against the Eagles. Let’s see how year 4 Herbert compares to year 5 Jones before we start questioning Herbert.
After restraining the woman, the group leader told her that she could no longer be part of the group, because she attacked another group member during their session.
“But did you hear what he called me?” she sobbed, “He called me worthless!”
The reason I share this story is not because it’s funny that she seemed focused on the wrong word. It’s to illustrate the point that people will overlook hurtful comments when they themselves don’t believe these comments to be true. But if someone touches a nerve with ANY criticism about a subject that they FEAR might be valid, they tend to “lose it”.
As this relates to the Giants and more specifically BBI… If a poster suggested that Daboll was an awful coach or that Thomas wasn’t all that good at playing LT, some BBIers might engage this critical poster just for sport. But since these criticisms lack merit, most posters wouldn’t give them a second thought.
When the “haters” criticize Jones though, it’s a lot tougher for the “DJFC”, because in their heart of hearts they fear that the criticisms about DJ might be true. That he is an average-at-best QB and not someone who has enough talent to win a Super Bowl.
If DJFC members truly thought otherwise, the criticisms from the haters would have no effect. They would dismiss those negative comments, just as easily as the woman in group therapy, completely dismissed the word “whore”.
After restraining the woman, the group leader told her that she could no longer be part of the group, because she attacked another group member during their session.
“But did you hear what he called me?” she sobbed, “He called me worthless!”
The reason I share this story is not because it’s funny that she seemed focused on the wrong word. It’s to illustrate the point that people will overlook hurtful comments when they themselves don’t believe these comments to be true. But if someone touches a nerve with ANY criticism about a subject that they FEAR might be valid, they tend to “lose it”.
As this relates to the Giants and more specifically BBI… If a poster suggested that Daboll was an awful coach or that Thomas wasn’t all that good at playing LT, some BBIers might engage this critical poster just for sport. But since these criticisms lack merit, most posters wouldn’t give them a second thought.
When the “haters” criticize Jones though, it’s a lot tougher for the “DJFC”, because in their heart of hearts they fear that the criticisms about DJ might be true. That he is an average-at-best QB and not someone who has enough talent to win a Super Bowl.
If DJFC members truly thought otherwise, the criticisms from the haters would have no effect. They would dismiss those negative comments, just as easily as the woman in group therapy, completely dismissed the word “whore”.
OR, and just hear me out for a moment.....labeling people who have a well thought out opinion,backed up by 3 NFL coaching staffs, with the "DJFC" tag is an attempt to dismiss people as "fan boys."
So, you see, labeling people is an intentional attempt to either dismiss, discredit, infer superiority, or frankly just be obnoxious.
That said, it's time we get behind Jones and hope that Schoen and Daboll are 100% correct in their evaluation.
After restraining the woman, the group leader told her that she could no longer be part of the group, because she attacked another group member during their session.
“But did you hear what he called me?” she sobbed, “He called me worthless!”
The reason I share this story is not because it’s funny that she seemed focused on the wrong word. It’s to illustrate the point that people will overlook hurtful comments when they themselves don’t believe these comments to be true. But if someone touches a nerve with ANY criticism about a subject that they FEAR might be valid, they tend to “lose it”.
As this relates to the Giants and more specifically BBI… If a poster suggested that Daboll was an awful coach or that Thomas wasn’t all that good at playing LT, some BBIers might engage this critical poster just for sport. But since these criticisms lack merit, most posters wouldn’t give them a second thought.
When the “haters” criticize Jones though, it’s a lot tougher for the “DJFC”, because in their heart of hearts they fear that the criticisms about DJ might be true. That he is an average-at-best QB and not someone who has enough talent to win a Super Bowl.
If DJFC members truly thought otherwise, the criticisms from the haters would have no effect. They would dismiss those negative comments, just as easily as the woman in group therapy, completely dismissed the word “whore”.
When the “haters” criticize Jones though, it’s a lot tougher for the “DJFC”, because in their heart of hearts they fear that the criticisms about DJ might be true. That he is an average-at-best QB and not someone who has enough talent to win a Super Bowl.
If DJFC members truly thought otherwise, the criticisms from the haters would have no effect. They would dismiss those negative comments, just as easily as the woman in group therapy, completely dismissed the word “whore”.
That is hardly true. I myself, NEVER doubted DJ, not even for a second, given the skillset I felt he had and I said so ad nauseam. The DJFC and other terms were derisive and attempted to minimize our thorough takes and reasons as to the whys..The labels per se meant nothing to me. It was the intent and the idiotic, excessive takes by “Garbage” Terps, Producer, et al that monopolized the board on virtually every thread with NOTHING NEW TO OFFER, is what pissed us off. Not the labels as such..
No, RIGHT? He stated that DJ was Garbage and didn’t belong on an NFL roster. Not even as a backup..
That’s much different than a QB, not living up to a contract which of course is possible..He may prove not to be the “guy” but he WILL NEVER BE GARBAGE OR A LOUSY BACK-UP.
Get the DIFFERENCE?
Nice proof read!
Quote:
He needs to look like he did in the wild card win over Minnesota most weeks. Against good defenses, with WRs and RBs out injured. Doesn’t matter. That level of compensation means Jones has to be excellent no matter what the surrounding cast is.
The Giants have literally never had this portion of the cap tied to their QB. New era.
Can we all now have the right expectations for DJ?
Agreed. This contract puts the Giants in a great position. There is absolutely no logical reason to upgrade any of the offense which will save so a lot of money. With Jones’ new contract he has said in so many words: I am the offense, all other players are essentially meaningless.
That’s a distortion of what I wrote and you know it.
We should add to the offensive talent but, no matter who is out there, DJ has to play like a franchise QB. We’re not devoting almost 1/5th of the cap to a player who needs a perfect situation around him.
Jones shit the bed against the Eagles. Let’s see how year 4 Herbert compares to year 5 Jones before we start questioning Herbert.
He’s been elite for stretches, but he’s been pretty pedestrian for stretches. Heck, look at his stats for a good portion of his games for this past season.
Why doesn’t he get any criticism? Instead, he gets excuses. I’ve seen several posters say “his coaching sucked”, and “Williams and Allen missed some time”, blah blah blah.
Jones had TWO years of brutally bad coaching - which occurred during his 2ns and 3rd years in the league, and so crucial in a player’s development (Wilson, at least, had been around for 8 years before he got “bad coaching” as the reason why he sucked this year, but i digress). Not to mention he’s never had anything approaching the talent of Williams and Allen. Yes, Williams/Allen missed 11 games between them; but they also played more than double that (23). Hebert also had arguably the top all around back in the league (at least top 3 for sure).
And yet, those facts didn’t stop many posters on this site from completely bashing jones in prior years, while offering up excuses for Hebert. Heck, some posters were finding ways to caveat Jones’s good play this year (“he played bad defenses”, “he almost threw two interceptions”, etc)
🤷🏻♂️
Herbert carries that offense on his back, and I am afraid your views diverge from those of virtually everyone else in the NFL, but that's ok. Jones doesn't. Pray for Barkley's health, and let's all hope that with the band back together, the music gets better.
OR, and just hear me out for a moment.....labeling people who have a well thought out opinion, backed up by 3 NFL coaching staffs, with the "DJFC" tag is an attempt to dismiss people as "fan boys."
So, you see, labeling people is an intentional attempt to either dismiss, discredit, infer superiority, or frankly just be obnoxious.
That said, it's time we get behind Jones and hope that Schoen and Daboll are 100% correct in their evaluation.
I believe the reason posters started using the term “DJFC” is because calling members of this group “DJ supporters” would not have distinguished them from those who have been critical of DJ (the haters).
You see, even though many BBIers have convinced themselves otherwise, we are ALL DJ supporters. We ALL want DJ to be successful and for the team to win as much as possible. That’s why we came to BBI in the first place and stayed to participate in threads…because we are ALL die-hard Giants fans.
The last sentence of your post in which you suggest “it's time we get behind Jones” tells me everything about how you view yourself and others who share the same thought.
You think that posters like yourself, who seldom if ever make critical comments about DJ (even when he plays poorly) are the ONLY ones who support him and the team. You’re a better fan.
And those posters who make critical comments about DJ don’t support him or the team.
You're the one inferring superiority.
In one year.
And we no longer care. Daboll/Schoen have spoken.
I made a similar point on a different thread, but I'll say it again at the risk of being viewed as someone who repeats himself ;>)
If a critical poster goes on virtually every thread to repeat what you view as the same take... and someone we'll call a "positive" poster goes on all the same threads and repeats, pretty much THEIR own same take... Why is it that the "critical" poster is the only one deemed to be repeating himself? And why is he the only one "monopolizing the board" and offering "nothing new"?
BBI is not a safe space that only allows for positive comments. Thankfully it's still a place for posters to share their thoughts on the Giants, whether those thoughts are critical or positive.
Quote:
It was the intent and the idiotic, excessive takes by “Garbage” Terps, Producer, et al that monopolized the board on virtually every thread with NOTHING NEW TO OFFER, is what pissed us off. Not the labels as such.
I made a similar point on a different thread, but I'll say it again at the risk of being viewed as someone who repeats himself ;>)
If a critical poster goes on virtually every thread to repeat what you view as the same take... and someone we'll call a "positive" poster goes on all the same threads and repeats, pretty much THEIR own same take... Why is it that the "critical" poster is the only one deemed to be repeating himself? And why is he the only one "monopolizing the board" and offering "nothing new"?
BBI is not a safe space that only allows for positive comments. Thankfully it's still a place for posters to share their thoughts on the Giants, whether those thoughts are critical or positive.
Simple and I can only speak for myself: Prior to the start of last season after Dabes was hired, I gave several different reasons why and it was largely ignored by those who didn’t think DJ had it in him..So, I stopped posting my thoughts and essentially said, let’s see how it plays out and if I was way off on my assessment I would say so without any problem at all..
Terps et al, mostly Terps, never stopped, day after day after day, posing nothing new other than DJ was Garbage or various takes of that theme..
So no, I will not be lumped in with him or the others..I knew when to stop and I largely did..
Quote:
In comment 16056429 cosmicj said:
Quote:
He needs to look like he did in the wild card win over Minnesota most weeks. Against good defenses, with WRs and RBs out injured. Doesn’t matter. That level of compensation means Jones has to be excellent no matter what the surrounding cast is.
The Giants have literally never had this portion of the cap tied to their QB. New era.
Can we all now have the right expectations for DJ?
Agreed. This contract puts the Giants in a great position. There is absolutely no logical reason to upgrade any of the offense which will save so a lot of money. With Jones’ new contract he has said in so many words: I am the offense, all other players are essentially meaningless.
That’s a distortion of what I wrote and you know it.
We should add to the offensive talent but, no matter who is out there, DJ has to play like a franchise QB. We’re not devoting almost 1/5th of the cap to a player who needs a perfect situation around him.
It really is not distorted; it’s the same thing. And how will someone like you know if he is indeed playing like a franchise qb if the stats are not in-line with your expectations? To have expectations one should probably know enough to validate those expectations.
I too have been frustrated by the offensive woes, and haven't been certain that he's the right guy to be the starting QB for the Giants.
I held out hope (which I think is what we mean when we say we root for) that DJ would improve if the circumstances around him improve.
I believed (also a component of rooting for) it was possible that better receivers, a better system, better coaching, more experience, better blocking, better run game, better defense & specials putting him in better situations might result in better performance from him.
Others, who say they root for him every Sunday dismissed all of that. For a long time. There was a tone of certainty dismissing any possibility that DJ could show some improvement.
IMO, he still hasn't improved enough to where I would bet my career on his future play. I guess the HC and GM think he has.
I will continue to hope and believe he can elevate his game to the next level.
Not everyone on this board has that hope and belief still, would be nice if we could see some of that.
I'm not saying we can't be critical of his play, but it would be nice to accept that maybe it is possible he can continue to improve to the point of being an all-time Giants hero, even if for a short time, instead of fabricating evidence that the pros who are betting their careers don't really believe that at this point, or that they are not wise enough to know that the evidence is already conclusive against this possibility.
Easier to say we should just root for him I guess.
I too have been frustrated by the offensive woes, and haven't been certain that he's the right guy to be the starting QB for the Giants.
I held out hope (which I think is what we mean when we say we root for) that DJ would improve if the circumstances around him improve.
I believed (also a component of rooting for) it was possible that better receivers, a better system, better coaching, more experience, better blocking, better run game, better defense & specials putting him in better situations might result in better performance from him.
Others, who say they root for him every Sunday dismissed all of that. For a long time. There was a tone of certainty dismissing any possibility that DJ could show some improvement.
IMO, he still hasn't improved enough to where I would bet my career on his future play. I guess the HC and GM think he has.
I will continue to hope and believe he can elevate his game to the next level.
Not everyone on this board has that hope and belief still, would be nice if we could see some of that.
I'm not saying we can't be critical of his play, but it would be nice to accept that maybe it is possible he can continue to improve to the point of being an all-time Giants hero, even if for a short time, instead of fabricating evidence that the pros who are betting their careers don't really believe that at this point, or that they are not wise enough to know that the evidence is already conclusive against this possibility.
Easier to say we should just root for him I guess.
Very fair take
Agreed.
Quote:
In comment 16056528 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
It was the intent and the idiotic, excessive takes by “Garbage” Terps, Producer, et al that monopolized the board on virtually every thread with NOTHING NEW TO OFFER, is what pissed us off. Not the labels as such.
I made a similar point on a different thread, but I'll say it again at the risk of being viewed as someone who repeats himself ;>)
If a critical poster goes on virtually every thread to repeat what you view as the same take... and someone we'll call a "positive" poster goes on all the same threads and repeats, pretty much THEIR own same take... Why is it that the "critical" poster is the only one deemed to be repeating himself? And why is he the only one "monopolizing the board" and offering "nothing new"?
BBI is not a safe space that only allows for positive comments. Thankfully it's still a place for posters to share their thoughts on the Giants, whether those thoughts are critical or positive.
Simple and I can only speak for myself: Prior to the start of last season after Dabes was hired, I gave several different reasons why and it was largely ignored by those who didn’t think DJ had it in him..So, I stopped posting my thoughts and essentially said, let’s see how it plays out and if I was way off on my assessment I would say so without any problem at all..
Terps et al, mostly Terps, never stopped, day after day after day, posing nothing new other than DJ was Garbage or various takes of that theme..
So no, I will not be lumped in with him or the others..I knew when to stop and I largely did..
OK. For the moment, let's take you out of the equation.
Certainly other posters who would be deemed in the "positive" group repeated their same takes over and over again on the same threads where the "critical" group posters repeated their same comments.
So I'll ask again...
Why is it that you think the "critical" posters are the only ones repeating themselves? And why are they the only ones "monopolizing the board" and offering "nothing new"?
Why aren't you calling out the "see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil" posters out as well?
Quote:
In comment 16056664 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 16056528 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
It was the intent and the idiotic, excessive takes by “Garbage” Terps, Producer, et al that monopolized the board on virtually every thread with NOTHING NEW TO OFFER, is what pissed us off. Not the labels as such.
I made a similar point on a different thread, but I'll say it again at the risk of being viewed as someone who repeats himself ;>)
If a critical poster goes on virtually every thread to repeat what you view as the same take... and someone we'll call a "positive" poster goes on all the same threads and repeats, pretty much THEIR own same take... Why is it that the "critical" poster is the only one deemed to be repeating himself? And why is he the only one "monopolizing the board" and offering "nothing new"?
BBI is not a safe space that only allows for positive comments. Thankfully it's still a place for posters to share their thoughts on the Giants, whether those thoughts are critical or positive.
Simple and I can only speak for myself: Prior to the start of last season after Dabes was hired, I gave several different reasons why and it was largely ignored by those who didn’t think DJ had it in him..So, I stopped posting my thoughts and essentially said, let’s see how it plays out and if I was way off on my assessment I would say so without any problem at all..
Terps et al, mostly Terps, never stopped, day after day after day, posing nothing new other than DJ was Garbage or various takes of that theme..
So no, I will not be lumped in with him or the others..I knew when to stop and I largely did..
OK. For the moment, let's take you out of the equation.
Certainly other posters who would be deemed in the "positive" group repeated their same takes over and over again on the same threads where the "critical" group posters repeated their same comments.
So I'll ask again...
Why is it that you think the "critical" posters are the only ones repeating themselves? And why are they the only ones "monopolizing the board" and offering "nothing new"?
Why aren't you calling out the "see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil" posters out as well?
Jim, too much of relentless pro and con (with no deviation in points)is not good for any forum..How’s that? 😎
Can you even be a "real" Giants fan if you don't genuflect at the altar of Daniel Jones??
I want the Giants to win and rooted for Jones like I would any player on the team, but the notion that he cannot be evaluated week after week is preposterous, particularly now.
It’s just a football opinion.
Quote:
I want him to succeed because it means the Giants succeed. I just don't think he's particularly good and I don't think the Giants will be a true contender with him as starting quarterback. That should be simple to understand.
Can you even be a "real" Giants fan if you don't genuflect at the altar of Daniel Jones??
I want the Giants to win and rooted for Jones like I would any player on the team, but the notion that he cannot be evaluated week after week is preposterous, particularly now.
Honest critiques from week to week on THAT week’s game are ALWAYS welcome. Projecting his seasonal arc or future based on one bad or good game is not, at least to this fan..
If DJ stinks it up or does great in a given week, I’ll say so. I won’t project future failure for him or Cantonize him. It’ll just be an armchair analysis of THAT particular game..
Sorry, “Jones sucks or Jones is great” after a given game without reasons WHY you feel that way, is not ok in my book..
It’s just a football opinion.
I care if I can’t go on a given thread for reasonable discourse without seeing over and over and over again, He’s a bum. State it if you must, but not on every synapse. That’s my major beef, not whether someone disagrees with me or not
Jones shit the bed against the Eagles. Let’s see how year 4 Herbert compares to year 5 Jones before we start questioning Herbert.
I’m not questioning Herbert’s ability. But if he doesn’t produce in the playoffs he’s going to be getting a lot of national criticism soon enough. He completely blew it this year.
Quote:
Someone thinks Jones is a bum and will never succeed.
It’s just a football opinion.
I care if I can’t go on a given thread for reasonable discourse without seeing over and over and over again, He’s a bum. State it if you must, but not on every synapse. That’s my major beef, not whether someone disagrees with me or not
You can see all kinds of opinions repeated in threads all over. That’s not the only one.
Quote:
Has produced much more than Jones, he gets a longer leash. He’s proven to he can be elite in stretches.
Jones shit the bed against the Eagles. Let’s see how year 4 Herbert compares to year 5 Jones before we start questioning Herbert.
I’m not questioning Herbert’s ability. But if he doesn’t produce in the playoffs he’s going to be getting a lot of national criticism soon enough. He completely blew it this year.
Herbert is a good to very good QB, but not in Mahomes’, Allens’ or Burrow’s class imv..He’s the next tier down and yes he needs to produce in the playoffs
Quote:
In comment 16056739 RicFlair said:
Quote:
Someone thinks Jones is a bum and will never succeed.
It’s just a football opinion.
I care if I can’t go on a given thread for reasonable discourse without seeing over and over and over again, He’s a bum. State it if you must, but not on every synapse. That’s my major beef, not whether someone disagrees with me or not
You can see all kinds of opinions repeated in threads all over. That’s not the only one.
If they’re repeated with no deviation, then I skip over them..I want good discussion, not dismissive (on either side) He’s great, he sucks without explanation. That’s boring as shit to me
Quote:
In comment 16056755 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16056739 RicFlair said:
Quote:
Someone thinks Jones is a bum and will never succeed.
It’s just a football opinion.
I care if I can’t go on a given thread for reasonable discourse without seeing over and over and over again, He’s a bum. State it if you must, but not on every synapse. That’s my major beef, not whether someone disagrees with me or not
You can see all kinds of opinions repeated in threads all over. That’s not the only one.
If they’re repeated with no deviation, then I skip over them..I want good discussion, not dismissive (on either side) He’s great, he sucks without explanation. That’s boring as shit to me
Oh if you just skip over them, then they aren’t a problem.
Quote:
In comment 16056763 RicFlair said:
Quote:
In comment 16056755 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16056739 RicFlair said:
Quote:
Someone thinks Jones is a bum and will never succeed.
It’s just a football opinion.
I care if I can’t go on a given thread for reasonable discourse without seeing over and over and over again, He’s a bum. State it if you must, but not on every synapse. That’s my major beef, not whether someone disagrees with me or not
You can see all kinds of opinions repeated in threads all over. That’s not the only one.
If they’re repeated with no deviation, then I skip over them..I want good discussion, not dismissive (on either side) He’s great, he sucks without explanation. That’s boring as shit to me
Oh if you just skip over them, then they aren’t a problem.
Oh come on, you know what I mean. I can skip over them but in doing so it always catches my eye as I scroll
Quote:
In comment 16056774 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16056763 RicFlair said:
Quote:
In comment 16056755 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16056739 RicFlair said:
Quote:
Someone thinks Jones is a bum and will never succeed.
It’s just a football opinion.
I care if I can’t go on a given thread for reasonable discourse without seeing over and over and over again, He’s a bum. State it if you must, but not on every synapse. That’s my major beef, not whether someone disagrees with me or not
You can see all kinds of opinions repeated in threads all over. That’s not the only one.
If they’re repeated with no deviation, then I skip over them..I want good discussion, not dismissive (on either side) He’s great, he sucks without explanation. That’s boring as shit to me
Oh if you just skip over them, then they aren’t a problem.
Oh come on, you know what I mean. I can skip over them but in doing so it always catches my eye as I scroll
And that really inconveniences you?
Quote:
Someone thinks Jones is a bum and will never succeed.
It’s just a football opinion.
I care if I can’t go on a given thread for reasonable discourse without seeing over and over and over again, He’s a bum. State it if you must, but not on every synapse. That’s my major beef, not whether someone disagrees with me or not
"I myself, NEVER doubted DJ, not even for a second, given the skillset I felt he had and I said so ad nauseam."
-BB56
3/8/23 (on this very thread).
So again, to repeat my criticism... you can repeat your positive point about DJ "ad nauseam"...but you complain when the critical people repeat their points "over and over and over again".
What am I missing?
Quote:
In comment 16056776 RicFlair said:
Quote:
In comment 16056774 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16056763 RicFlair said:
Quote:
In comment 16056755 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16056739 RicFlair said:
Quote:
Someone thinks Jones is a bum and will never succeed.
It’s just a football opinion.
I care if I can’t go on a given thread for reasonable discourse without seeing over and over and over again, He’s a bum. State it if you must, but not on every synapse. That’s my major beef, not whether someone disagrees with me or not
You can see all kinds of opinions repeated in threads all over. That’s not the only one.
If they’re repeated with no deviation, then I skip over them..I want good discussion, not dismissive (on either side) He’s great, he sucks without explanation. That’s boring as shit to me
Oh if you just skip over them, then they aren’t a problem.
Oh come on, you know what I mean. I can skip over them but in doing so it always catches my eye as I scroll
And that really inconveniences you?
Ok, you’re just arguing for the sake of it. I NEVER said it inconveniences me. It annoys me. I scroll down, quickly see the wash-rinse-repeat comment over and over from the same people and I roll my eyes in annoyance.
This will happen for not the season, but his entire career.
Welcome to BBI :)
Quote:
In comment 16056779 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16056776 RicFlair said:
Quote:
In comment 16056774 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16056763 RicFlair said:
Quote:
In comment 16056755 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16056739 RicFlair said:
Quote:
Someone thinks Jones is a bum and will never succeed.
It’s just a football opinion.
I care if I can’t go on a given thread for reasonable discourse without seeing over and over and over again, He’s a bum. State it if you must, but not on every synapse. That’s my major beef, not whether someone disagrees with me or not
You can see all kinds of opinions repeated in threads all over. That’s not the only one.
If they’re repeated with no deviation, then I skip over them..I want good discussion, not dismissive (on either side) He’s great, he sucks without explanation. That’s boring as shit to me
Oh if you just skip over them, then they aren’t a problem.
Oh come on, you know what I mean. I can skip over them but in doing so it always catches my eye as I scroll
And that really inconveniences you?
Ok, you’re just arguing for the sake of it. I NEVER said it inconveniences me. It annoys me. I scroll down, quickly see the wash-rinse-repeat comment over and over from the same people and I roll my eyes in annoyance.
Right and I’m agreeing that it’s no big deal at all.
Quote:
In comment 16056739 RicFlair said:
Quote:
Someone thinks Jones is a bum and will never succeed.
It’s just a football opinion.
I care if I can’t go on a given thread for reasonable discourse without seeing over and over and over again, He’s a bum. State it if you must, but not on every synapse. That’s my major beef, not whether someone disagrees with me or not
"I myself, NEVER doubted DJ, not even for a second, given the skillset I felt he had and I said so ad nauseam."
-BB56
3/8/23 (on this very thread).
So again, to repeat my criticism... you can repeat your positive point about DJ "ad nauseam"...but you complain when the critical people repeat their points "over and over and over again".
What am I missing?
C’mon Jim, you’re better than that. I meant that before I stopped posting my views I tried every which way to make my points, to no avail..I didn’t repeat tge SAME points over and over again. I tried the best I could to approach from different angles. THAT was ad nauseam until I simply gave up
I like same page. Most of the times..😎
Quote:
In comment 16056755 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16056739 RicFlair said:
Quote:
Someone thinks Jones is a bum and will never succeed.
It’s just a football opinion.
I care if I can’t go on a given thread for reasonable discourse without seeing over and over and over again, He’s a bum. State it if you must, but not on every synapse. That’s my major beef, not whether someone disagrees with me or not
"I myself, NEVER doubted DJ, not even for a second, given the skillset I felt he had and I said so ad nauseam."
-BB56
3/8/23 (on this very thread).
So again, to repeat my criticism... you can repeat your positive point about DJ "ad nauseam"...but you complain when the critical people repeat their points "over and over and over again".
What am I missing?
C’mon Jim, you’re better than that. I meant that before I stopped posting my views I tried every which way to make my points, to no avail..I didn’t repeat tge SAME points over and over again. I tried the best I could to approach from different angles. THAT was ad nauseam until I simply gave up
Definition: Ad nauseam is an adverb meaning “to a sickening degree.” It's usually not used literally to refer to sickness or nausea but instead means that something is going on and on, or being repeated over and over, until it becomes annoying or boring (until you're sick of it).
My point still stands. You admit that you posted positive points about DJ "ad nauseam" but you complain that negative posters keep repeating themselves.
You also claim that at one point you stopped posting your (positive) views (about DJ)... yet on this very thread you wanted to remind us that you "NEVER doubted DJ, not even for a second, given the skillset".
That's not an example of stopping. It's an example of repeating the same point of view and frankly... I thought you were better than that ;>)
It takes 2 to tango!
Both sides posted equally, adnauseum.
Quote:
In comment 16056774 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16056763 RicFlair said:
Quote:
In comment 16056755 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16056739 RicFlair said:
Quote:
Someone thinks Jones is a bum and will never succeed.
It’s just a football opinion.
I care if I can’t go on a given thread for reasonable discourse without seeing over and over and over again, He’s a bum. State it if you must, but not on every synapse. That’s my major beef, not whether someone disagrees with me or not
You can see all kinds of opinions repeated in threads all over. That’s not the only one.
If they’re repeated with no deviation, then I skip over them..I want good discussion, not dismissive (on either side) He’s great, he sucks without explanation. That’s boring as shit to me
Oh if you just skip over them, then they aren’t a problem.
Oh come on, you know what I mean. I can skip over them but in doing so it always catches my eye as I scroll
Or you take personal shots at them when they have a different opinion, like you did yesterday.
Quote:
In comment 16056794 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 16056755 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16056739 RicFlair said:
Quote:
Someone thinks Jones is a bum and will never succeed.
It’s just a football opinion.
I care if I can’t go on a given thread for reasonable discourse without seeing over and over and over again, He’s a bum. State it if you must, but not on every synapse. That’s my major beef, not whether someone disagrees with me or not
"I myself, NEVER doubted DJ, not even for a second, given the skillset I felt he had and I said so ad nauseam."
-BB56
3/8/23 (on this very thread).
So again, to repeat my criticism... you can repeat your positive point about DJ "ad nauseam"...but you complain when the critical people repeat their points "over and over and over again".
What am I missing?
C’mon Jim, you’re better than that. I meant that before I stopped posting my views I tried every which way to make my points, to no avail..I didn’t repeat tge SAME points over and over again. I tried the best I could to approach from different angles. THAT was ad nauseam until I simply gave up
Definition: Ad nauseam is an adverb meaning “to a sickening degree.” It's usually not used literally to refer to sickness or nausea but instead means that something is going on and on, or being repeated over and over, until it becomes annoying or boring (until you're sick of it).
My point still stands. You admit that you posted positive points about DJ "ad nauseam" but you complain that negative posters keep repeating themselves.
You also claim that at one point you stopped posting your (positive) views (about DJ)... yet on this very thread you wanted to remind us that you "NEVER doubted DJ, not even for a second, given the skillset".
That's not an example of stopping. It's an example of repeating the same point of view and frankly... I thought you were better than that ;>)
For the LAST time. There’s a DIFFERENCE between posting a lot from different angles as I attempted to do vs posting the same shit verbatim every single time.. One time I may have posted what A Pat Kirwan has said about DJ after closely following DJ’s college career and the reasons he gave. Another time I might have addressed injuries and how that impacted his performance and so on..If you want to use another term besides ad nauseam, you’re free to do so..
My sole point is that I did everything I could to try to make my points by approaching them differently to see if I could EXPLAIN MYSELF BETTER or MORE CLEARLY..
The posts that I have been referencing were repetitively meaningless to the extent that you’re NOT telling me why you disagree. Stating over and over and over again, “DJ is garbage and not even backup material,” “DJ is garbage and not even backup material,” “DJ is garbage and not even backup material,” “DJ is garbage and not even backup material,” etc., adds nothing but annoyance to a thread. It doesn’t tell me why..
If that isn’t clearly stating my point as to HOW I WAS REPEATING MY OPINIONS on DJ, I’ll leave this particular point as I can’t be any clearer. If you want to continue it, fine, I have nothing more to explain here.
Quote:
In comment 16056776 RicFlair said:
Quote:
In comment 16056774 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16056763 RicFlair said:
Quote:
In comment 16056755 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16056739 RicFlair said:
Quote:
Someone thinks Jones is a bum and will never succeed.
It’s just a football opinion.
I care if I can’t go on a given thread for reasonable discourse without seeing over and over and over again, He’s a bum. State it if you must, but not on every synapse. That’s my major beef, not whether someone disagrees with me or not
You can see all kinds of opinions repeated in threads all over. That’s not the only one.
If they’re repeated with no deviation, then I skip over them..I want good discussion, not dismissive (on either side) He’s great, he sucks without explanation. That’s boring as shit to me
Oh if you just skip over them, then they aren’t a problem.
Oh come on, you know what I mean. I can skip over them but in doing so it always catches my eye as I scroll
Or you take personal shots at them when they have a different opinion, like you did yesterday.
Context bub. Show me what I said and to what I was referencing, otherwise, don’t bother with me
Quote:
In comment 16056805 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16056794 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 16056755 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16056739 RicFlair said:
Quote:
Someone thinks Jones is a bum and will never succeed.
It’s just a football opinion.
I care if I can’t go on a given thread for reasonable discourse without seeing over and over and over again, He’s a bum. State it if you must, but not on every synapse. That’s my major beef, not whether someone disagrees with me or not
"I myself, NEVER doubted DJ, not even for a second, given the skillset I felt he had and I said so ad nauseam."
-BB56
3/8/23 (on this very thread).
So again, to repeat my criticism... you can repeat your positive point about DJ "ad nauseam"...but you complain when the critical people repeat their points "over and over and over again".
What am I missing?
C’mon Jim, you’re better than that. I meant that before I stopped posting my views I tried every which way to make my points, to no avail..I didn’t repeat tge SAME points over and over again. I tried the best I could to approach from different angles. THAT was ad nauseam until I simply gave up
Definition: Ad nauseam is an adverb meaning “to a sickening degree.” It's usually not used literally to refer to sickness or nausea but instead means that something is going on and on, or being repeated over and over, until it becomes annoying or boring (until you're sick of it).
My point still stands. You admit that you posted positive points about DJ "ad nauseam" but you complain that negative posters keep repeating themselves.
You also claim that at one point you stopped posting your (positive) views (about DJ)... yet on this very thread you wanted to remind us that you "NEVER doubted DJ, not even for a second, given the skillset".
That's not an example of stopping. It's an example of repeating the same point of view and frankly... I thought you were better than that ;>)
For the LAST time. There’s a DIFFERENCE between posting a lot from different angles as I attempted to do vs posting the same shit verbatim every single time.. One time I may have posted what A Pat Kirwan has said about DJ after closely following DJ’s college career and the reasons he gave. Another time I might have addressed injuries and how that impacted his performance and so on..If you want to use another term besides ad nauseam, you’re free to do so..
My sole point is that I did everything I could to try to make my points by approaching them differently to see if I could EXPLAIN MYSELF BETTER or MORE CLEARLY..
The posts that I have been referencing were repetitively meaningless to the extent that you’re NOT telling me why you disagree. Stating over and over and over again, “DJ is garbage and not even backup material,” “DJ is garbage and not even backup material,” “DJ is garbage and not even backup material,” “DJ is garbage and not even backup material,” etc., adds nothing but annoyance to a thread. It doesn’t tell me why..
If that isn’t clearly stating my point as to HOW I WAS REPEATING MY OPINIONS on DJ, I’ll leave this particular point as I can’t be any clearer. If you want to continue it, fine, I have nothing more to explain here.
Of course you have nothing more to explain, because your position is indefensible.
You want to portray the people who disagreed with you as evil beings who just copied and pasted their same exact points over and over again with absolutely no explanation... while you on the other hand continually came up with fresh, unique approaches to express your opinion.
Do you think that maybe, just maybe, you lumped ALL their posts together and put them in a bucket that you labeled, "Negative Points That BB56 Just Can't Stand to Hear".
Again, both sides repeat themselves "ad nauseam"... and the thought that the other side is to blame while you were any different is comical.
You want to portray the people who disagreed with you as evil beings who just copied and pasted their same exact points over and over again with absolutely no explanation... while you on the other hand continually came up with fresh, unique approaches to express your opinion.
Do you think that maybe, just maybe, you lumped ALL their posts together and put them in a bucket that you labeled, "Negative Points That BB56 Just Can't Stand to Hear".
Again, both sides repeat themselves "ad nauseam"... and the thought that the other side is to blame while you were any different is comical.
I'll try to take up for BB'56 here because he's a good poster and he's being taken out of context quite a bit on this.
He literally stopped posting like he used to. There was a time initially when he defended DJ, primarily from the lens of liking the skills he saw and also defending the org's decision that it wasn't time to throw in the towel on him. That was the time when he was making his arguments ad nauseum.
Then, things changed, and he stopped posting as much as he used to. I remember he was on here daily, and then for a while he just stopped posting as much. Some people even commented on his not being around as much as he used to. This was an extended period of time (I can't put an exact length of time on it, but if I had to wager I'd say close to a year or more - he always checks out during the season and doesn't post as much then anyway iirc.).
So he may have seemed to contradict himself by describing himself in the same way he described those he was critical of, but the fact was that he actually changed his posting patterns while they continued.
I've never met him personally but from all reports BB'56 is not just a good poster he's a good guy too.
And I'll be happy to watch him zip by me in a couple months in a climb in Charlotte, even if I'll wince at the waft of old man that he'll leave behind in his vapor trail. You all can conjure up the smell of your own grandparents.
We don't agree on everything, but we also don't argue about it, mainly because we aren't beating each other over the head with 2x4's texting the same things back and forth daily. What people either don't get (or more likely conveniently ignoring) is the repetitive, daily takes that didn't just stop at bashing Jones - things were actually fabricated to shit on him more. And things said without any room for debate
- He lacks confidence because he looked downward while finding a chair at a press conference
- He has never played well at any level
- He has already cast his die as nothing better than a career backup as his ceiling
- He will not be back for this season and the Giants would be better off tanking to draft his replacement
Even this year, we had people say assertively that Schoen and Daboll didn't want him because they declined his option. That they aren't going to tie their success and job security to a player who is terrible.
And we even had some people on this thread say it was a given Daboll didn't trust him in big spots and wasn't going to keep him because he can't operate "his" offense. After how many wins this year did certain poster state assertively that Daboll took the ball out of his hands, only called short passes and that Daboll would get "his guy" for the future.
BB'56 hates the continual bashing that doesn't leave room to say otherwise and I don't blame him. He's old, not senile,