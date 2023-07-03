Can we all now root for Daniel Jones ? Archer : 3/7/2023 7:40 pm

I hope that all of those anti Jones fans can get past their ominous and accept him as the Giants qb for the next 3-4 years.



The success of the Giants is now intertwined with DJ's success.



Even if you have reservations about Jones lets give him a chance to succeed.



Jones is here and under contract so debating his worth is a moot point. We can only hope that he reaches his potential and brings the Giants a Super Bowl.



Now lets build the rest of the team.