I'm Going on The Record Re: Jones/Barkley Contract Situation

The Contract situation may have been a compromise with Jones, but the result was pretty close to the best possible outcome for the Giants right now.



It might have been better if it was a 5 year contract instead of a 4 year contract for the Giants, but despite the opening salvos this was always looking like a $40 million/year deal. with 2 and a half years guaranteed. With 5 years, year two cap flexibility would have been a little greater, and year 3 dead money a little less, but at first blush, the year two hit is likely to be less than what it would have been if Jones was franchised a second time; and the year three exit is not as bad, as to make it untenable if the Giants want to change direction, and certainly the exit in year 4 is probably very palatable, based on the opening numbers that are guaranteed.



With Jones and Barkley now returning, at cap flexible numbers this year and next, the team is more likely to continue to ascend, assuming that the FO can add a few more key pieces in the coming year.



Changing the QB this year looked fraught with issues. The used cars there were not an improvement, and the incoming class would have been far more expensive and with a limited number of choices. No, I can see no better QB situation for the Giants right now than Jones returning on a team friendly deal.



The reasons for this should be obvious - but last year the team ascended with Jones at the helm, and now this can be built upon; and like it or not, Jones's key weapon all year besides himself was Saquon Barkley, who is/will be returning for reasonable money for a key weapon. It's similar to Black jack, but when your opening two cards are 10s you don't ask for new cards, and I'm going to assert that based on last year's performances - Jones's and Barkley's overall production was pretty solid and the team overall improved and had better results than any Giants team has had in the prior six years.



Eric has stated more than once that Jones and Barkley's fates were/are twined together and that they are a package deal -- and I think Eric was very astute about this.



Now the only argument I can see someone making is that this deal is not a team friendly deal, but I believe that it is a team friendly deal as it provides flexibility in years one and two and an exit tha tis somewhat painful in year three - and not at all in year 4. You can argue that this deal is no good if either one of them or both of them get(s) injured in the next two years, but you can not argue that this package does not preserve the status quo of the Giants being a team in assent.



Now it is incumbent on the front office to get the key pieces this team needs to have a further assent, but they appear to be set up so they can, and right now the pressure is squarely where it needs to be. The pressure is on Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll to further build this team into a winner in the NFCE. The pressure is on Jones and Barkley to prove they can be guys, and if they are not I think you will find that the exit strategy is reasonably built into the new Jones contract after two years, with the third year being a half life.



This is not a bad outcome in my opinion.