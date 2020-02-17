for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

I'm Going on The Record Re: Jones/Barkley Contract Situation

gidiefor : Mod : 8:56 am
The Contract situation may have been a compromise with Jones, but the result was pretty close to the best possible outcome for the Giants right now.

It might have been better if it was a 5 year contract instead of a 4 year contract for the Giants, but despite the opening salvos this was always looking like a $40 million/year deal. with 2 and a half years guaranteed. With 5 years, year two cap flexibility would have been a little greater, and year 3 dead money a little less, but at first blush, the year two hit is likely to be less than what it would have been if Jones was franchised a second time; and the year three exit is not as bad, as to make it untenable if the Giants want to change direction, and certainly the exit in year 4 is probably very palatable, based on the opening numbers that are guaranteed.

With Jones and Barkley now returning, at cap flexible numbers this year and next, the team is more likely to continue to ascend, assuming that the FO can add a few more key pieces in the coming year.

Changing the QB this year looked fraught with issues. The used cars there were not an improvement, and the incoming class would have been far more expensive and with a limited number of choices. No, I can see no better QB situation for the Giants right now than Jones returning on a team friendly deal.

The reasons for this should be obvious - but last year the team ascended with Jones at the helm, and now this can be built upon; and like it or not, Jones's key weapon all year besides himself was Saquon Barkley, who is/will be returning for reasonable money for a key weapon. It's similar to Black jack, but when your opening two cards are 10s you don't ask for new cards, and I'm going to assert that based on last year's performances - Jones's and Barkley's overall production was pretty solid and the team overall improved and had better results than any Giants team has had in the prior six years.

Eric has stated more than once that Jones and Barkley's fates were/are twined together and that they are a package deal -- and I think Eric was very astute about this.

Now the only argument I can see someone making is that this deal is not a team friendly deal, but I believe that it is a team friendly deal as it provides flexibility in years one and two and an exit tha tis somewhat painful in year three - and not at all in year 4. You can argue that this deal is no good if either one of them or both of them get(s) injured in the next two years, but you can not argue that this package does not preserve the status quo of the Giants being a team in assent.

Now it is incumbent on the front office to get the key pieces this team needs to have a further assent, but they appear to be set up so they can, and right now the pressure is squarely where it needs to be. The pressure is on Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll to further build this team into a winner in the NFCE. The pressure is on Jones and Barkley to prove they can be guys, and if they are not I think you will find that the exit strategy is reasonably built into the new Jones contract after two years, with the third year being a half life.

This is not a bad outcome in my opinion.
from what I’ve been able to gather  
ajr2456 : 9:01 am : link
The Giants didn’t want a 5th year
RE: from what I’ve been able to gather  
gidiefor : Mod : 9:04 am : link
In comment 16056594 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
The Giants didn’t want a 5th year


interesting
We still have arguably the worst WR corps in the league  
BillT : 9:04 am : link
That has to be fixed. How I have no idea but no team can have sustained success with any unit being the worst in the league much less WR in a passing league. Huge issue for Schoen. Love what he’s done so far. But it gets harder not easier.
RE: from what I’ve been able to gather  
jvm52106 : 9:05 am : link
In comment 16056594 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
The Giants didn’t want a 5th year


The Giants are clearly looking at maximizing their time now and say prove us right. If he doesn't develop the way they expect with added resources then they have an out in 3 years or even after two.

I do think we go after some weapons here.
RE: We still have arguably the worst WR corps in the league  
jvm52106 : 9:06 am : link
In comment 16056599 BillT said:
Quote:
That has to be fixed. How I have no idea but no team can have sustained success with any unit being the worst in the league much less WR in a passing league. Huge issue for Schoen. Love what he’s done so far. But it gets harder not easier.


Not sure I buy that. Consider your main point, we have a horrible WR room overall. Upgrading that position seems like we should be able to do so with Schoen and Daboll in lockstep together.
Excellent Assessment.  
redwhiteandbigblue : 9:06 am : link
With a $19m cap hit for Jones in 2023, this saves $13.4m to use in FA (Hopkins or other vet wr?). And by tagging Jones, we would have lost SB. Getting another quality RB would have eaten 2/3 of that $13.4m cap savings alone. This contract allows us to continue to ascend this year instead of the ridiculous suggestions to let Tyrod Taylor be an interim QB for a year. Then what?

Is $40m a year too much? Of course. No professional athlete is worth that but the market is what it is. Glad this is over With.
RE: from what I’ve been able to gather  
Dan in the Springs : 9:09 am : link
In comment 16056594 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
The Giants didn’t want a 5th year


Do you mean they didn't like the price of the fifth year? The way I see it any team would want to secure the rights of all players for as long as they can, provided the costs were zero. And with contracts being not guaranteed, the costs can be zero. It's only the agents/players who want more guarantees with longer contracts, right?

So again, do you mean they didn't like the price of the fifth year?
RE: We still have arguably the worst WR corps in the league  
HomerJones45 : 9:09 am : link
In comment 16056599 BillT said:
Quote:
That has to be fixed. How I have no idea but no team can have sustained success with any unit being the worst in the league much less WR in a passing league. Huge issue for Schoen. Love what he’s done so far. But it gets harder not easier.
That will continue. I am hoping Wandale comes back and can generate plenty of YAC.
Jone will still be young when this contract is up  
Chip : 9:10 am : link
He will be able to cash in again a good reason for him on a 4 year deal. Extremely well said and I agree wholeheartedly. Fix the interior of the OL and add some receivers and the offense will be set.

Barkley is the one who is hurt the most because he is worth more than the tag and can be tagged again hopefully he gets a deal from the Giants at a price less than what he was asking for and we can move on. The offense revolves around him.

We are moving in the right direction.
Do you split  
pjcas18 : 9:11 am : link
10's?

Does that answer change if the dealer has a 5 or 6 showing (or below)?
I agree. You have to feel  
section125 : 9:13 am : link
that if Daboll and staff were able to wring out 10 wins including a playoff win on the road against a 13 win team with that pitiful roster, they can do more with what can only be an improved roster.

Someone posted yesterday all the QBs Daboll has coached in his 20+ years. Some greats and some mediocres. I think the man fully understands QB play and can evaluate QBs. Think of what Schoen and Daboll did to Jones. Basically told him(by not doing the 5th year option) we do not believe you are worthy of a 5th year with the Giants - now go out and show us that you are worthy. They made him play for his football life/career. Not a bad way to see if he can perform under pressure.

I also believe that Barkley's roll will evolve this season. I think they find a banger in the draft and limit Barkley's touches to keep him fresher. Clearly the Houston game took serious tread off the tires.

Schoen and Daboll have a plan on how they will build the Giants. They got their QB, now they will build a team that gives Jones the best players for his attributes.
I agree with this post  
Rjanyg : 9:15 am : link
Jones and Barkley make each other better and to keep the arrow moving in the right direction it was always best to bring both back. Not to mention they both provide leadership and keep the culture and locker room together.

The cap will be going up and we should probably expect extensions for Dex this year, AT next year and McKinney as well.

The only thing this offense needs is a deep threat which I believe we can find in round 1 or 2 and I feel they will cluster draft the position since we will have 11 picks. Think Hyatt in round 1 with AT Perry in round 3 or 4.

The contracts will always be huge for the QB position, especially a young ascending player like Jones.
RE: RE: We still have arguably the worst WR corps in the league  
BillT : 9:15 am : link
In comment 16056601 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 16056599 BillT said:


Quote:


That has to be fixed. How I have no idea but no team can have sustained success with any unit being the worst in the league much less WR in a passing league. Huge issue for Schoen. Love what he’s done so far. But it gets harder not easier.



Not sure I buy that. Consider your main point, we have a horrible WR room overall. Upgrading that position seems like we should be able to do so with Schoen and Daboll in lockstep together.

Our best WR is a #3/4 level player. Love him but that’s what he is. We need a #1 and a #2. FA are for those spots are exorbitantly expensive and this year virtually non existent. So, you draft one say at 25 but he’s a rookie and even the better ones aren’t plug and play. Take another even in the second and now you’ve got two rookies trying to be your best two WR. Does that fix the problem. Maybe, maybe not. Schoen and Daboll may be in lockstep but that doesn’t change that realty.
Everybody looking for team friendly outs  
stoneman : 9:15 am : link
He's 25, you don't negotiate a 4 year deal with an out after year 1, no matter what happens. The year 2 and 3 outs are managable. Your either in or out when making the 4 year commitment, not looking for outs every step of the way.

If for some reason, the team regresses next year (very possible), you try to fix it, not move on from a QB you made the commitment on. This contact is pretty good for both sides. There is no hindsight to judge this contact on today.
I think it’s a win / win  
mattlawson : 9:15 am : link
As much as people will try and give Jones and agents all the praise.
RE: RE: from what I’ve been able to gather  
ajr2456 : 9:17 am : link
In comment 16056604 Dan in the Springs said:
Quote:
In comment 16056594 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


The Giants didn’t want a 5th year



Do you mean they didn't like the price of the fifth year? The way I see it any team would want to secure the rights of all players for as long as they can, provided the costs were zero. And with contracts being not guaranteed, the costs can be zero. It's only the agents/players who want more guarantees with longer contracts, right?

So again, do you mean they didn't like the price of the fifth year?


From what I understand getting a fifth year with no guarantees in it would have meant more guarantees earlier in the contract, likely having to guarantee the third year fully which they were a firm no on from the jump.
RE: RE: from what I’ve been able to gather  
UConn4523 : 9:17 am : link
In comment 16056600 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 16056594 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


The Giants didn’t want a 5th year



The Giants are clearly looking at maximizing their time now and say prove us right. If he doesn't develop the way they expect with added resources then they have an out in 3 years or even after two.

I do think we go after some weapons here.


I agree. I think Schoen has built in the ability to draft a QB if this doesn’t work out.
both outcomes were somewhat inevitable and correct  
Eric on Li : 9:22 am : link
1. qb - for similar cap #'s to carr they got a much young player who fits their offense better. there was no better player in FA and at 25 good luck trading up in draft. jimmy g will get a decent contract somewhere, probably somewhere between geno and carr. it's just an expensive position but the giants did well to bring back a guy who ascended this year at a fmv price without having to go through a messy situation like lamar/balt. letting a viable starter go and thinking tyrod was a solution at a cheap price was fanfic stupidity. now draft a mid/late rounder to develop as a cheap backup.

2. barkley tag - tagging him for basically the = of what engram got off a terrible year last offseason was always a no brainer. the rb position is depressed in value and he's their only good skill player. i dont think there'd be much savings on an extension, but i expect they will reach one before camp bc it would be wise for barkley to grab every guaranteed$ he can now.

for the nyg locking these 2 into their cap structure before extending dex + at gives them cost certainty and 2 players they know can help them compete against most teams.

they are now firmly on the hunt for those 1-2-3 impact players who can put the roster over the top like ajb, reddick, and bradberry did in phi last year. exciting time and should be a fun offseason.
Next season we should start with:  
PatersonPlank : 9:33 am : link
#1/#2 draft choice rookie
FA?
Wandale
Hodgins
Collin Johnson
Slayton?

RE: from what I’ve been able to gather  
Thegratefulhead : 9:34 am : link
In comment 16056594 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
The Giants didn’t want a 5th year
would love to hear the details of that. Doesn't sound right.
RE: RE: RE: from what I’ve been able to gather  
Dan in the Springs : 9:36 am : link
In comment 16056624 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16056604 Dan in the Springs said:


Quote:


In comment 16056594 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


The Giants didn’t want a 5th year



Do you mean they didn't like the price of the fifth year? The way I see it any team would want to secure the rights of all players for as long as they can, provided the costs were zero. And with contracts being not guaranteed, the costs can be zero. It's only the agents/players who want more guarantees with longer contracts, right?

So again, do you mean they didn't like the price of the fifth year?



From what I understand getting a fifth year with no guarantees in it would have meant more guarantees earlier in the contract, likely having to guarantee the third year fully which they were a firm no on from the jump.


Thanks - I know it's a bit of semantics but I always think the issue isn't the length of the contract for the team, it's the price of the guarantees, and for the player it's the opposite.

Of course it seems backward to most fans because they know teams don't like guarantees and they falsely equate guaranteed dollars with years under contract.

If the Giants could have secured DJ's rights at today's prices for 10 years without another dime in guarantees I'm pretty sure they'd jump on that, since there is no real risk but only upside for them on a deal like that. Even in a deflationary situation being locked into a contract when the cap is reduced would mean nothing if the contract was not guaranteed - they could just cut the player.

Upgrading a bad unit is easy  
WillieYoung : 9:36 am : link
Try upgrading our DTs, now that's tough.

We could do nothing but use the two sixth round picks and we'd probably upgrade the WR position.
Snap judgement  
AcesUp : 9:38 am : link
Feels like a loss for the Giants to me. It's largely dependent on whether this is 82M fully guaranteed or 94M fully guaranteed. That's quite a difference on a 4 year deal when we're discussing their outs. So that is a variable we don't know yet. I was onboard with giving Jones a contract, even overpaying on the AAV side if necessary, but that was dependent on them winning on bonus, structure and years. It doesn't look like they won anywhere. The usual disclaimer is that we'll see when the details drop though. I was fine with them tagging him to drive a tougher negotiation, even if that meant sacrificing some firepower this year.

This is a favorable contract for Jones regardless and the Giants left the tag in the chamber. They kind of blinked here. I get why they did it - 2023 cap flexibility and Barkley. Obviously faith in Jones as well. That tells me they will be much more aggressive than many of us speculated this offseason too. Would not be shocked if they signed OBJ or made a splashy trade for a WR. Why would you prioritize your 26 yr old RB and early cap flexibility if you weren't going to make some kind of push? They kind of went all-in on Jones here, so it would be surprising if they didn't do everything they could to surround him with talent.
Seems like it's realistic 3-year commitment  
Lambuth_Special : 9:39 am : link
For the Giants to be looking for an out after 2 years, one of two things has happened:

1. Jones has had two straight subpar years and the Giants have failed to make the playoffs.

In this scenario, Daboll would be in some serious trouble and Schoen not far behind. Even if the dead cap hit is manageable, they are looking at bringing in a rookie or a stopgap vet (a quality vet would likely be too costly). Daboll would be entering a hot-seat year without a settled QB, which leads me to believe they will get late-round flyer QB pick in the next few years to hedge their bets for this scenario.

2. Jones has played subpar but the team has been competitive due to a strong defense and running game

This is the Goff/Stafford scenario. I could probably see the Giants still sticking with Jones but bringing in serious affordable competition - either rookie or vet. I doubt they do the Rams-type move.

Basically, although I'm hoping for a friendly dead-cap number of year 2 it's basically phryic victory because if Jones underperforms and the team fails, the entire regime is in dire straights. Let's just hope it all works out.
RE: We still have arguably the worst WR corps in the league  
Jim in Forest Hills : 9:40 am : link
In comment 16056599 BillT said:
Quote:
That has to be fixed. How I have no idea but no team can have sustained success with any unit being the worst in the league much less WR in a passing league. Huge issue for Schoen. Love what he’s done so far. But it gets harder not easier.


Honestly nowhere to but up. We have Hodgins and Robinson. Sign a vet WR and draft one high. I'd draft 2 WRs this year in the first 2 days.
RE: Snap judgement  
gidiefor : Mod : 9:47 am : link
In comment 16056661 AcesUp said:
Quote:
Feels like a loss for the Giants to me. It's largely dependent on whether this is 82M fully guaranteed or 94M fully guaranteed. That's quite a difference on a 4 year deal when we're discussing their outs. So that is a variable we don't know yet. I was onboard with giving Jones a contract, even overpaying on the AAV side if necessary, but that was dependent on them winning on bonus, structure and years. It doesn't look like they won anywhere. The usual disclaimer is that we'll see when the details drop though. I was fine with them tagging him to drive a tougher negotiation, even if that meant sacrificing some firepower this year.

This is a favorable contract for Jones regardless and the Giants left the tag in the chamber. They kind of blinked here. I get why they did it - 2023 cap flexibility and Barkley. Obviously faith in Jones as well. That tells me they will be much more aggressive than many of us speculated this offseason too. Would not be shocked if they signed OBJ or made a splashy trade for a WR. Why would you prioritize your 26 yr old RB and early cap flexibility if you weren't going to make some kind of push? They kind of went all-in on Jones here, so it would be surprising if they didn't do everything they could to surround him with talent.


I ardently disagree. A loss would have been if they had to tag Jones. Everyone would have lost in that scenario because they would have gone forward with a much smaller window and chance of making improvements and therefore having success.
RE: from what I’ve been able to gather  
ColHowPepper : 9:48 am : link
In comment 16056594 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
The Giants didn’t want a 5th year

Correct me if I'm wrong ajr, but isn't it a bit of a wash? Because by year 3, certainly by year 4, Giants will know which way they need to go with Jones: either extend and re-calibrate the cap hit or cut bait. In other words, it's about optionality.
You can negotiate on the tag  
AcesUp : 9:48 am : link
It doens't mean he's playing on it.
RE: Do you split  
SJGiant : 9:49 am : link
In comment 16056610 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
10's?

Does that answer change if the dealer has a 5 or 6 showing (or below)?


The only time you split 10's is if you are playing in a tournament where the most money wins in lets say 7 hands. Then you split with the dealer showing a 5 or a 6. Otherwise, never.
Another thing to consider...  
rnargi : 9:49 am : link
if Jones ascends and becomes a top 5-10 QB, they will be in prime position to extend him before year 3 begins, again resetting the cap and being able to continue to build. This is a great deal, and Jones needs to capitalize on it. If he makes that next level, he and the Giants will have great cap flexibility while paying him handsomely for some time. This is structured perfectly, I feel
Yes  
AcesUp : 9:50 am : link
Negotiating past the start of UFA would limit you a little but you would still be able move some money around to make some moves.
RE: You can negotiate on the tag  
gidiefor : Mod : 9:50 am : link
In comment 16056679 AcesUp said:
Quote:
It doens't mean he's playing on it.


yes -- but if he's on the tag the window of resigning Barkley went smaller because he wouldn't have been tagged

Jones and Barkley showed they are optimally a package deal
RE: RE: We still have arguably the worst WR corps in the league  
BillT : 9:53 am : link
In comment 16056667 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
In comment 16056599 BillT said:


Quote:


That has to be fixed. How I have no idea but no team can have sustained success with any unit being the worst in the league much less WR in a passing league. Huge issue for Schoen. Love what he’s done so far. But it gets harder not easier.



Honestly nowhere to but up. We have Hodgins and Robinson. Sign a vet WR and draft one high. I'd draft 2 WRs this year in the first 2 days.

We don’t have Robinson. He was injured half way through the season. His return to form this year is anything but guaranteed.
Yup  
AcesUp : 9:53 am : link
It was Barkley driven and to me a signal that they will be attacking a window here. I don't think they should have prioritized Barkley over more favorable terms on a longterm QB extension. That's where the disagreement comes in and that's fine, I understand it.
Good post gidiefor. Ironically I'm not overly surprised by the four  
Blue21 : 9:57 am : link
years it's what I thought it would be originally until I kept hearing reports of the 3 years. If DJ turns into what they expect I suspect this deal will look very good down the road. The initial hit is much friendlier than I thought it might go. And though the injury history of Barkley scares me and my preference of angry running backs I think having your two best players on offense back is certainly a plus. The
I'm where Aces is  
JonC : 10:04 am : link
the Giants blinked, so now it's build the best team they can around Jones and SB, and go to war for the next two, possibly three years. I just hope we didn't see their respective bests in 2022.
RE: We still have arguably the worst WR corps in the league  
DefenseWins : 10:05 am : link
In comment 16056599 BillT said:
Quote:
Love what he’s done so far. But it gets harder not easier.


I don't know how it gets harder than what he walked into. The NFL is fucking hard and most teams fail.

They solidified the most important and hardest position to fill on a roster.

The other dynamic here is the night and day difference this team is in just one year in the eyes of free agents who are deciding where to play.

Does anyone remember when Whitworth did not want to sign here? We have no idea how many free agents we went after but could not sign because we were viewed as a shit place to land with a horrible GM and equally bad coaches.

Not that anyone is giving the Giants a discount when it comes to a free agent contract, but if the compensation is equal you may now have guys who want to play for Daboll. Players who also want to actually win and not just play for money may want to come here too.
RE: RE: from what I’ve been able to gather  
Eric on Li : 10:06 am : link
In comment 16056652 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
In comment 16056594 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


The Giants didn’t want a 5th year

would love to hear the details of that. Doesn't sound right.


the only way it's right is if buying out a year 5 increased their costs substantially - which it probably did.

it sounds like jones got 92m guaranteed for a 4 year deal. so to "buy" another year it could have cost nyg as much as 20-30m more in guaranteed money.

im sure there is a rate table agents go off based on different factors and to get 1 extra year (20% longer deal) i think the guaranteed money would have had to increase by more than that same 20% and instead of a deal practically guaranteed for 3 years it would have become a deal practically guaranteed for 4.
RE: I'm where Aces is  
gidiefor : Mod : 10:07 am : link
In comment 16056722 JonC said:
Quote:
the Giants blinked, so now it's build the best team they can around Jones and SB, and go to war for the next two, possibly three years. I just hope we didn't see their respective bests in 2022.


That was the stated choice. It was already announced that this was what they wanted to do. So if you are saying what they announce/wanted was a poor choice, then that is the argument. But given that it was the direction the team announced it was an optimal outcome, not a blink.
RE: I agree. You have to feel  
LauderdaleMatty : 10:08 am : link
In comment 16056616 section125 said:
Quote:
that if Daboll and staff were able to wring out 10 wins including a playoff win on the road against a 13 win team with that pitiful roster, they can do more with what can only be an improved roster.

Someone posted yesterday all the QBs Daboll has coached in his 20+ years. Some greats and some mediocres. I think the man fully understands QB play and can evaluate QBs. Think of what Schoen and Daboll did to Jones. Basically told him(by not doing the 5th year option) we do not believe you are worthy of a 5th year with the Giants - now go out and show us that you are worthy. They made him play for his football life/career. Not a bad way to see if he can perform under pressure.

I also believe that Barkley's roll will evolve this season. I think they find a banger in the draft and limit Barkley's touches to keep him fresher. Clearly the Houston game took serious tread off the tires.

Schoen and Daboll have a plan on how they will build the Giants. They got their QB, now they will build a team that gives Jones the best players for his attributes.


Neither side may have not wanted a 5th year. One of the Giants add one more year on it makes getting out of Jones doesn't improve enough much more expensive. Jones I'm sore thinks he will be in his absolute prime and will want to be able to ask for even more at 30 than at 31.
RE: RE: I'm where Aces is  
JonC : 10:15 am : link
In comment 16056731 gidiefor said:
Quote:
In comment 16056722 JonC said:


Quote:


the Giants blinked, so now it's build the best team they can around Jones and SB, and go to war for the next two, possibly three years. I just hope we didn't see their respective bests in 2022.



That was the stated choice. It was already announced that this was what they wanted to do. So if you are saying what they announce/wanted was a poor choice, then that is the argument. But given that it was the direction the team announced it was an optimal outcome, not a blink.


I don't think Jones' contract terms are optimal for the Giants. But, at this point in time no longer really worth debating. They made their decision(s). My attention turns to hoping they go after talent upgrades, and hopefully they got it right and won't need an escape hatch on Jones in two years.
RE: RE: RE: I'm where Aces is  
DefenseWins : 10:19 am : link
In comment 16056747 JonC said:
Quote:

I don't think Jones' contract terms are optimal for the Giants. But, at this point in time no longer really worth debating. They made their decision(s). My attention turns to hoping they go after talent upgrades, and hopefully they got it right and won't need an escape hatch on Jones in two years.


exactly... and the Giants have cap experts who help them to make this decision.

people here get too wrapped up in the money or the contract. Just watch the games and let smart people do the thinking for you.

Meanwhile, how many people here are questioning every move the fund manager makes with their 401k investment and that is directly impacting your personal finances.
Contract terms  
Archer : 10:19 am : link
I can't imagine that the Giants did not want a longer contract.
The longer contract would give them control of Jones for an extra year.

It also enables them to spread out the prorated bonus over an extra year reducing the CAP impact.

Jones on the other hand would want a shorter contract. He is able to hit free agency again at 29. The CAP will be significantly higher then and if he is successful, he will be able to get a contract far in excess of the $40M.

Jones will be betting on his potential.
the Giants blinked  
djm : 10:20 am : link
yet no one knows what the Giants know or knew during these negotiations. For all we know Schoen and NYG had intel telling them a team was in fact going to blow Jones away with an offer.


But ok...
RE: Contract terms  
Big Blue '56 : 10:22 am : link
In comment 16056757 Archer said:
Quote:
I can't imagine that the Giants did not want a longer contract.
The longer contract would give them control of Jones for an extra year.

It also enables them to spread out the prorated bonus over an extra year reducing the CAP impact.

Jones on the other hand would want a shorter contract. He is able to hit free agency again at 29. The CAP will be significantly higher then and if he is successful, he will be able to get a contract far in excess of the $40M.

Jones will be betting on his potential.


If DJ meets the Giants expectations, then there’s nothing to stop them from extending him in a few years..
I know this much  
djm : 10:23 am : link
signing Jones to this longer deal is a shite side better than tagging him and paying all that 1 year money up front. Not only does it torpedo the cap this season it all but ensures DJ is gone next year.

FUCK the tag. RB tag is one thing, QB is quite another.


PS Jones carried the offense in 22. .

RE: I know this much  
Big Blue '56 : 10:29 am : link
In comment 16056764 djm said:
Quote:
signing Jones to this longer deal is a shite side better than tagging him and paying all that 1 year money up front. Not only does it torpedo the cap this season it all but ensures DJ is gone next year.

FUCK the tag. RB tag is one thing, QB is quite another.


PS Jones carried the offense in 22. .


Sure, as a last resort, you tag him. I’m thrilled this got done for a bunch of reasons, but I’m also glad we don’t have to go through the same shit next year…:)
RE: I'm where Aces is  
BillT : 10:41 am : link
In comment 16056722 JonC said:
Quote:
the Giants blinked, so now it's build the best team they can around Jones and SB, and go to war for the next two, possibly three years. I just hope we didn't see their respective bests in 2022.

The Giants didn’t blink. This is what they wanted at the price they knew it was going to cost. They had two choices, pay or walk away.
they gave jones about a 10m premium  
jintz4life : 10:41 am : link
on the double tag number to give them cap flexibility to build out the rest of the team
RE: Yup  
.McL. : 10:53 am : link
In comment 16056700 AcesUp said:
Quote:
It was Barkley driven and to me a signal that they will be attacking a window here. I don't think they should have prioritized Barkley over more favorable terms on a longterm QB extension. That's where the disagreement comes in and that's fine, I understand it.

This was my take last night...
Not a good deal for the Giants, they caved.
The only reason I can see for caving was to be able to use the tag on SB.

I agree, better to tag DJ and negotiate on the tag and let SB walk.

They panicked unnecessarily.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I'm where Aces is  
flyswimwalk : 10:58 am : link
So true. I don't even remember the password of my 401k account.


In comment 16056756 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
In comment 16056747 JonC said:


Quote:



I don't think Jones' contract terms are optimal for the Giants. But, at this point in time no longer really worth debating. They made their decision(s). My attention turns to hoping they go after talent upgrades, and hopefully they got it right and won't need an escape hatch on Jones in two years.



exactly... and the Giants have cap experts who help them to make this decision.

people here get too wrapped up in the money or the contract. Just watch the games and let smart people do the thinking for you.

Meanwhile, how many people here are questioning every move the fund manager makes with their 401k investment and that is directly impacting your personal finances.
RE: RE: Contract terms  
Ceez2.0 : 11:00 am : link
In comment 16056762 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16056757 Archer said:


Quote:


I can't imagine that the Giants did not want a longer contract.
The longer contract would give them control of Jones for an extra year.

It also enables them to spread out the prorated bonus over an extra year reducing the CAP impact.

Jones on the other hand would want a shorter contract. He is able to hit free agency again at 29. The CAP will be significantly higher then and if he is successful, he will be able to get a contract far in excess of the $40M.

Jones will be betting on his potential.



If DJ meets the Giants expectations, then there’s nothing to stop them from extending him in a few years..


Exactly! The kid might have another 2 pay days left in him if he continues to ascend.
Summary of the next 40 pages:  
Johnny5 : 11:18 am : link
1) If you don't like Daniel Jones the QB, the Giants caved, and the deal is not optimal. Also, no 5th year guarantee makes it very clear Schoen/Daboll are still very unsure and frankly are just settling, because there is just no better option.

2) If you like DJ the QB (or are Luke-warm but optimistic) it's a good deal for the Giants (and/or both parties). Also, we can now move forward, keep building the team talent/depth, and keep trending upward.

:)
Getting a 5th year  
ajr2456 : 11:38 am : link
With minimal guarantees raises the cost of the signing bonus. They wanted to avoid guarantees in the 5th year which would have pushed higher cap hits toward the front of the deal.

What Eric said above is pretty spot on.
RE: RE: from what I’ve been able to gather  
ajr2456 : 11:38 am : link
In comment 16056678 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
In comment 16056594 ajr2456 said:

Quote:


The Giants didn’t want a 5th year


Correct me if I'm wrong ajr, but isn't it a bit of a wash? Because by year 3, certainly by year 4, Giants will know which way they need to go with Jones: either extend and re-calibrate the cap hit or cut bait. In other words, it's about optionality.


Pretty much.
RE: RE: Yup  
IchabodGiant : 11:50 am : link
In comment 16056830 .McL. said:
Quote:
In comment 16056700 AcesUp said:


Quote:


It was Barkley driven and to me a signal that they will be attacking a window here. I don't think they should have prioritized Barkley over more favorable terms on a longterm QB extension. That's where the disagreement comes in and that's fine, I understand it.


This was my take last night...
Not a good deal for the Giants, they caved.
The only reason I can see for caving was to be able to use the tag on SB.

I agree, better to tag DJ and negotiate on the tag and let SB walk.

They panicked unnecessarily.


***eye roll***
RE: RE: RE: Yup  
BillT : 11:58 am : link
In comment 16056955 IchabodGiant said:
Quote:
In comment 16056830 .McL. said:


Quote:


In comment 16056700 AcesUp said:


Quote:


It was Barkley driven and to me a signal that they will be attacking a window here. I don't think they should have prioritized Barkley over more favorable terms on a longterm QB extension. That's where the disagreement comes in and that's fine, I understand it.


This was my take last night...
Not a good deal for the Giants, they caved.
The only reason I can see for caving was to be able to use the tag on SB.

I agree, better to tag DJ and negotiate on the tag and let SB walk.

They panicked unnecessarily.



***eye roll***

Exactly. The amount of projection here and just plain made up stuff is pretty amazing.
RE: RE: I'm where Aces is  
JonC : 12:16 pm : link
In comment 16056810 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 16056722 JonC said:


Quote:


the Giants blinked, so now it's build the best team they can around Jones and SB, and go to war for the next two, possibly three years. I just hope we didn't see their respective bests in 2022.


The Giants didn’t blink. This is what they wanted at the price they knew it was going to cost. They had two choices, pay or walk away.


Based on what I'd heard early on, the final result was significantly higher than where they started. SB's contract further complicated things. Call it what you will, Giants came way up on Jones.
Wow! Going on the record!  
Klaatu : 12:19 pm : link
How stunning! How brave!
and now that the actual numbers are out  
gidiefor : Mod : 12:25 pm : link
it's a 3 year deal at $37.5 million/year and the giants can get out painlessly in year three - with year two being front-loaded with guaranteed $$ - this is totally an optimal deal

if Jones performs well next season year two is certain to be restructured
RE: from what I’ve been able to gather  
Beer Man : 12:30 pm : link
In comment 16056594 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
The Giants didn’t want a 5th year
I agree with it. 5 yrs. is too many for a guy that still has a lot to improve on.
RE: RE: I'm where Aces is  
Brown_Hornet : 12:31 pm : link
In comment 16056810 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 16056722 JonC said:


Quote:


the Giants blinked, so now it's build the best team they can around Jones and SB, and go to war for the next two, possibly three years. I just hope we didn't see their respective bests in 2022.


The Giants didn’t blink. This is what they wanted at the price they knew it was going to cost. They had two choices, pay or walk away.
agreed.
It looks like the Giants did quite well.
The key here is deciding as a fan to either listen to the peanut gallery or the Giants coaches.
The Giants will only continue to ascend  
dpinzow : 12:58 pm : link
if two things happen:

Jones continues to improve.
Schoen drafts well.

I'm not 100% sold on either happening; Jones could get injured or regress, and Schoen's first draft was OK but not a home run. Daboll was the real home run last year, now it's time for everyone else to reach his level of performance
RE: RE: Yup  
Thegratefulhead : 1:11 pm : link
In comment 16056830 .McL. said:
Quote:
In comment 16056700 AcesUp said:


Quote:


It was Barkley driven and to me a signal that they will be attacking a window here. I don't think they should have prioritized Barkley over more favorable terms on a longterm QB extension. That's where the disagreement comes in and that's fine, I understand it.


This was my take last night...
Not a good deal for the Giants, they caved.
The only reason I can see for caving was to be able to use the tag on SB.

I agree, better to tag DJ and negotiate on the tag and let SB walk.

They panicked unnecessarily.
I help some other possible reasons.

They see him as a QB that can win a Superbowl with and did not want to force him to play on the tag. They had previously declined year 5. Now you're gonna tag him? Sure, if you don't believe in him fully yet.

If you do believe him, you sign him for multiple years and get room in 2023


I think they wanted Barkley, they felt they needed Jones.
As Has Been Noted, Basically a 3-Year  
clatterbuck : 1:20 pm : link
deal at 37.5M per, which is pretty much what the team targeted. Good job, good deal for Giants and Jones, and a deal and player the Panthers, Colts, Bucs, Raiders, Commanders, and Falcons wouldn't mind having. Pending outcome of their Aaron Rodgers pursuit, I'd put the dog-ass Jets in that category as well.
I think this package is the sweet spot for the Giants.  
Matt M. : 1:30 pm : link
I still believe they are overpaying for Jones, but I also think it was pretty much a required evil at this point. I think a 5 year deal would have guaranteed too much. The 4 year deal allows for an earlier out of the next 2 years don't go remotely on plan and signing Jones, as opposed to the tag, allowed them to tag Barkley while also retaining the harder and more expensive position.

I would expect a deal to be negotiated with Barkley, but even if not, this is likely a 2 year window to build a better team around it's 2 offensive stars. I think adding an OC at a minimum on the OL, a high draft pick + FA at WR, and a TE2 sets this team up for more success next year.
RE: RE: I'm where Aces is  
Big Blue '56 : 1:33 pm : link
In comment 16056810 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 16056722 JonC said:


Quote:


the Giants blinked, so now it's build the best team they can around Jones and SB, and go to war for the next two, possibly three years. I just hope we didn't see their respective bests in 2022.


The Giants didn’t blink. This is what they wanted at the price they knew it was going to cost. They had two choices, pay or walk away.


Of course they didn’t blink
I don't disagree with Gidie.  
Marty in Albany : 2:32 pm : link
I like where we are right now. I think we will be a better team than we were last year. However, I have no expectation that our record will be better, or even as good as last year's record.

Contenders win by scoring more points than their opponents. We scored fewer points than the opposition. We have a ways to go folks.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 