Connor Hughes Twitter Break Down on DJ Contract

Looks like Schoen did a good jobSaid on @SNYtv to wait for fine details before reacting to Daniel Jones' contract with the #Giants.Here's why, per sources:4-year deal came with $36m signing bonus. Base salaries are $9.5m (23), $36.5m (24), $30m (25) & $46.5m (26).The #Giants guaranteed his entire '23 and '24 base salaries. $12m of Jones' $30m '25 base becomes GTD if he's on roster 5th day of 2025 league year, while $12m is GTD for injury at signing.There are no guarnatees for the final year ($46.5m).Jones' cap hits are as follows:2023: $18.5m2024: $45.5m2025: $39.5m2026: $55.5mGiants *can* get out of contract after 2024 if they were to release Jones before the 5th day of the 2025 league year (and before the $12m vests). More likely: It's a 3-year deal.Cut after '25: $46.5 save, $9m dead.AAV for 3 years: $37.3m (NYG wanted $35-$37) — 10th in NFLThe cap hits of $45.5m and $39.5m in 2024 & 2025 seem crazy, yes. However something you need to remember that Joe Schoen knows:There will be another large cap jump in 2024, then a massive one in 2025 as TV deals hit books. What might look crazy now will not feel crazy then.The major benefit to this contract for the #Giants is Jones' third year (2025).If he plays how they expect him to, that $30m base/$39.5m cap hit gives #NYG SIGNFICANT fianancial flexbility a year before they would look to extend him again.It's a good deal — really good deal LINK - ( New Window