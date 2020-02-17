Connor Hughes Twitter Break Down on DJ Contract

Looks like Schoen did a good job
Said on @SNYtv to wait for fine details before reacting to Daniel Jones' contract with the #Giants.
Here's why, per sources:
4-year deal came with $36m signing bonus. Base salaries are $9.5m (23), $36.5m (24), $30m (25) & $46.5m (26).
The #Giants guaranteed his entire '23 and '24 base salaries. $12m of Jones' $30m '25 base becomes GTD if he's on roster 5th day of 2025 league year, while $12m is GTD for injury at signing.
There are no guarnatees for the final year ($46.5m).
Jones' cap hits are as follows:
2023: $18.5m
2024: $45.5m
2025: $39.5m
2026: $55.5m
Giants *can* get out of contract after 2024 if they were to release Jones before the 5th day of the 2025 league year (and before the $12m vests). More likely: It's a 3-year deal.
Cut after '25: $46.5 save, $9m dead.
AAV for 3 years: $37.3m (NYG wanted $35-$37) — 10th in NFL
The cap hits of $45.5m and $39.5m in 2024 & 2025 seem crazy, yes. However something you need to remember that Joe Schoen knows:
There will be another large cap jump in 2024, then a massive one in 2025 as TV deals hit books. What might look crazy now will not feel crazy then.
The major benefit to this contract for the #Giants is Jones' third year (2025).
If he plays how they expect him to, that $30m base/$39.5m cap hit gives #NYG SIGNFICANT fianancial flexbility a year before they would look to extend him again.
It's a good deal — really good deal
I'll correct myself to an extent: the $9M dead cap is included in the 112.5, so it is 37.5M AAV as headed above.
Still better than 3/104.
I missed the 9M in bonus money on year 4. I believe the correct number is indeed 112.5M.
Schoen didn't have to blink b/c he always had the tag. Not what he wanted to do, but if forced he would have done that.
Both Prescott and Murray had big guarantees vest 2 years out.
After 2 years this is a year-to-year deal with no new guarantees.
If graded against the tag, sure. If graded against contemporary QBs, this isn't a strong contract.
how about graded against Carr's deal which was truly open market?
i dont know if there's certainty yet on when that roster bonus gets triggered so it's possible there is some year 3 $. ive seen 2 or 3 different versions of that and i dont know if there's a confirmed one yet.
its a fair deal for both sides - which to me means neither side got everything they wanted but both sides got something significant. which i think happened here.
Not to mention all those 4th quarter comeback wins (clutch under pressure), lack of turnovers, and his commitment to excellence.
2022 QBR - ( New Window )
Ditto.
Quote:
The biggest miss for Jones is not getting year 3 guarantees vested before year two starts.
Both Prescott and Murray had big guarantees vest 2 years out.
After 2 years this is a year-to-year deal with no new guarantees.
If graded against the tag, sure. If graded against contemporary QBs, this isn't a strong contract.
how about graded against Carr's deal which was truly open market?
Vs. the guy who's 5+ years older and had tepid demand in the market? Better contract for Jones, sure.
Quote:
In comment 16057232 christian said:
Quote:
The biggest miss for Jones is not getting year 3 guarantees vested before year two starts.
Both Prescott and Murray had big guarantees vest 2 years out.
After 2 years this is a year-to-year deal with no new guarantees.
If graded against the tag, sure. If graded against contemporary QBs, this isn't a strong contract.
how about graded against Carr's deal which was truly open market?
Vs. the guy who's 5+ years older and had tepid demand in the market? Better contract for Jones, sure.
that wasnt a guarantee though. many hoped they could sign jones for less than whatever carr was going to cost (pre-carr deal getting announced). or thought it was crazy that jones was bargaining for dramatically more than carr.
i think team jones getting > than carr was probably the minimum bar they had to clear for it to be a good deal for him and they did that even though they didnt clear it by much. carr has made 4 pro bowls including 1 in 2022 (which was ironic given 2021 was one of the best year's of his career and he didnt make it). everything landed in a pretty fair, logical, midmarket range for both Carr/Jones with teams that i think fit both of them pretty well.
Now vs. recent veteran starters on their second contract?
Correct me if I'm wrong, didn't you feel Jones was a candidate to match the 100+ Murray full guarantee threshold?
Now vs. recent veteran starters on their second contract?
Correct me if I'm wrong, didn't you feel Jones was a candidate to match the 100+ Murray full guarantee threshold?
if on a 5 year deal like kyler yes. he got 82m (or 94m?) on a 4 year deal so he got pretty close while staying 1 year closer to his next deal (and giving the nyg 1 less year of control).
Now vs. recent veteran starters on their second contract?
Correct me if I'm wrong, didn't you feel Jones was a candidate to match the 100+ Murray full guarantee threshold?
I would have thought so - $100 mill gtd. I am going to go out on a limb and say that Jones is betting on himself again and will be looking to extend after year three - OTC says he has a $56 mill hit in 2026(year 4). By then $56 mill may not be a big deal in QB money, but it should be high enough to make the Giants look for an extension to reduce the hit. Dak did similar(may not workout for him) in that he only wanted a 4 year contract when the Cowboys wanted 5 years. Lets him hit the market again after the TV money is really kicked in.
Both players have triggers that convey to guarantees. Murray much moreso than Jones's 12M, which reads like it only vests if he's on the roster at the start of 2025.
So I *think* the apples to apples number is 103 vs. 82.
So with 20M minimum more guaranteed, and 70M in total value, I think Murray's deal is a superior contract.
Both players have triggers that convey to guarantees. Murray much moreso than Jones's 12M, which reads like it only vests if he's on the roster at the start of 2025.
So I *think* the apples to apples number is 103 vs. 82.
So with 20M minimum more guaranteed, and 70M in total value, I think Murray's deal is a superior contract.
obviously. i dont think that was ever in question. the AAV kyler got (46m) was higher than the alleged ask from Jones team, so a superior contract to kyler's was nobodies goal.
if you divide your apples to apples gtd numbers by the respective years of the contract that comes out to roughly 20.5m guaranteed dollars per year of control for each player's contract. add 1 more year at that same rate and the same AAV jones got (40m) and you get the contract i was guessing (5 years, 100m gtd, 200m overall). jones getting almost all of that but 1 less year i think benefits him more than nyg but there's an argument either way on that.
larry david was right that a good compromise is when nobody is satisfied.
Quote:
On who lost. A deal was reached, so everyone is satisfied.
larry david was right that a good compromise is when nobody is satisfied.
lol, that is another way of looking at it. But if the Giants didn't want it, they wouldn't have offered it, and if Jones didn't want it, he wouldn't have signed. Nobody lost. The Giants got a contract that protects them and gives them a content QB. Jones got 92m and bragging rights on a gimmicky "4" number AAV.
The most notable element is the trigger for guarantees for year three happen right before the season. The big dogs get that trigger the year before.
For instance Murray's 2025 roster bonus and salary is guaranteed before the 2024 season.
Jones doesn't get any 2025 money guaranteed until right before 2025, which makes it much easier to cut him.
The three year version is 3/104M at a 35 AAV.
The two year version is 2/82 at a 41M AAV.
Team Jones gets a C+ for this deal.
The most notable element is the trigger for guarantees for year three happen right before the season. The big dogs get that trigger the year before.
For instance Murray's 2025 roster bonus and salary is guaranteed before the 2024 season.
Jones doesn't get any 2025 money guaranteed until right before 2025, which makes it much easier to cut him.
The three year version is 3/104M at a 35 AAV.
The two year version is 2/82 at a 41M AAV.
Team Jones gets a C+ for this deal.
As far as Jones other than a few fanatics here he's got to make a big leap again. Granted they need to give him at least a legit 1 WR to throw to and the OL needs to take another step. This season was nice but one season is not a huge data point to warrant the cash. He makes that step years 3 and 4 won't be his last on the Giants and they can extend
It really is a win all around. Jones gets a crapload of guaranteed $$$ up front, and the Giants can get out of the contract after 2 years without a crazy amount of pain with the salary cap exploding for 2025 and 2026. The only real pain in this contract is Jones' cap number (45 million) in 2024
Quote:
In comment 16057389 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
On who lost. A deal was reached, so everyone is satisfied.
larry david was right that a good compromise is when nobody is satisfied.
lol, that is another way of looking at it. But if the Giants didn't want it, they wouldn't have offered it, and if Jones didn't want it, he wouldn't have signed. Nobody lost. The Giants got a contract that protects them and gives them a content QB. Jones got 92m and bragging rights on a gimmicky "4" number AAV.
i agree it was a fair/logical deal for both sides. jones didnt break any records and the giants didnt get any kind of steal. both sides did honest work for fair wages. a few interesting wrinkles within the deal but nothing either side won at the other's expense.
i give schoen a lot of credit on this one, he not only got it executed but i think he was more aggressive than we've seen with his other moves to date. maybe daboll loves jones and that was his influence, but regardless they got a deal done cleanly in a non-clean environment.
If he plays at the same level as last year he will get another 3.5M in incentives and escalators. That takes the AAV from 37.5 to 41. Play a little better and it will go up to 44.5M. 44.5 is Mahomes money and he doesn't have to win anything. I wish it was all tied to reaching, winning, and being MVP of the Superbowl. Because in the end, that is all that really matters.
It is possible to go out there and compile some numbers to ensure that he gets those incentives, without really playing winning football.
So while the base contract is better than I thought it would be... Some of the information I had was wrong about the 12M guaranteed salary in the 3rd year. The info I saw was that that was additional gtd bonus. The overall contract with the incentives is still an overpay.
i dont think anyone said that's a positive for him - if he's cut in 2 years that's bad for him. but if he played that badly without this deal it undeniably would have been worse for him even if he got tagged twice - which isn't even close to his worst case scenario, which would be playing badly or getting injured before the 2nd tag.
he dramatically raised his floor with this deal and it remains to be seen how much he capped his upside. if he maxes out his performance and gets 35m in incentives the overall AAV raises to almost 49m which would be the 2nd highest AAV in football right now behind just rodgers.
we honestly probably arent factoring the incentives enough because if his base case of playing the way he did last year, with the 15 passing tds, means he'd have earned 1/3 of his incentives as pft reports below, that alone boosts the AAV to 43m. paraphrasing what schoen said today "if this is his floor, im excited to see where the ceiling is". well with any improvements who knows where the real AAV could end up? he has 70m of total incentives and he only has to hit half of them to max out the 35m and get to 49m AAV.
Jones will earn $1 million in incentives and a $1 million escalator in each year for being a top-15 quarterback. He can earn another $1.5 million in incentives and a $1.5 million escalator in each year for being a top-10 quarterback. He can earn another $1.5 million of incentives and a $1.5 million escalator in each year for being a top-five quarterback. That’s $4 million in incentives and $4 million in escalators if he’s a top-five quarterback in any given season.
He also has playoff incentives that add up to $5 million in incentives and $5 million in escalators.
As it was explained to PFT, if Jones performs in 2023 as he did in 2022, he will earn another $1.75 million in 2023 incentives and another $1.75 million in 2024 escalators. At that same level over the life of the contract, he’ll earn $12.25 million of the available $35 million, pushing the total value to $172.25 million — an annual average of $43.06 million.
Quote:
If Jones gets cut after 2 years, on no universe is that a positive for him.
i dont think anyone said that's a positive for him - if he's cut in 2 years that's bad for him. but if he played that badly without this deal it undeniably would have been worse for him even if he got tagged twice - which isn't even close to his worst case scenario, which would be playing badly or getting injured before the 2nd tag.
he dramatically raised his floor with this deal and it remains to be seen how much he capped his upside. if he maxes out his performance and gets 35m in incentives the overall AAV raises to almost 49m which would be the 2nd highest AAV in football right now behind just rodgers.
we honestly probably arent factoring the incentives enough because if his base case of playing the way he did last year, with the 15 passing tds, means he'd have earned 1/3 of his incentives as pft reports below, that alone boosts the AAV to 43m. paraphrasing what schoen said today "if this is his floor, im excited to see where the ceiling is". well with any improvements who knows where the real AAV could end up? he has 70m of total incentives and he only has to hit half of them to max out the 35m and get to 49m AAV.
Quote:
The contract also includes $70 million in available incentives, with a maximum payout of $35 million.
Jones will earn $1 million in incentives and a $1 million escalator in each year for being a top-15 quarterback. He can earn another $1.5 million in incentives and a $1.5 million escalator in each year for being a top-10 quarterback. He can earn another $1.5 million of incentives and a $1.5 million escalator in each year for being a top-five quarterback. That’s $4 million in incentives and $4 million in escalators if he’s a top-five quarterback in any given season.
He also has playoff incentives that add up to $5 million in incentives and $5 million in escalators.
As it was explained to PFT, if Jones performs in 2023 as he did in 2022, he will earn another $1.75 million in 2023 incentives and another $1.75 million in 2024 escalators. At that same level over the life of the contract, he’ll earn $12.25 million of the available $35 million, pushing the total value to $172.25 million — an annual average of $43.06 million.
Do we know what the incentives are yet?
the fact that there are 70m worth of incentives in there (with a max out at 35m) means they are probably wide-ranging and there are a lot of different ways he can hit them (individual stats, team success, etc).
the fact that there are 70m worth of incentives in there (with a max out at 35m) means they are probably wide-ranging and there are a lot of different ways he can hit them (individual stats, team success, etc).
thanks for digging in on this....
How would you grade this deal from The Giants POV?
solid B+/A for the deal itself
i think there was only a little bit of daylight for this contract to have been better but not been so overly favorable that it was worth signing over the tag. i think getting a 5th year would have been a positive, but id imagine the cost of getting was more expensive.
i think this is a really good deal for both sides, but perhaps a slightly better deal for jones than the nyg depending on the incentives because based on the PFT report im thinking the incentives are much more likely to pay out than the giants using the emergency chutes after year 2 or 3.
Not sure who "blinked". Schoen needed cap room and Team Jones made him pay through the nose for it, so they both got what they needed.
At the risk of throwing some red meat to the Danielistas who hardly need it, it could be that declining the option had little to do with evaluating Jones and mostly to do with bringing the long term contract situation to a head this year. It was going to be a big number and by structuring that large number, it was possible to find room to eat the Golloway dead money (which amazingly was announced the day after the contract). The LT deal was coming unless Jones completely fell flat on his face in which event the 5th year was moot anyway. He didn't and so there was an opportunity to create the room within the context of a long term deal.
solid B+/A for the deal itself
i think there was only a little bit of daylight for this contract to have been better but not been so overly favorable that it was worth signing over the tag. i think getting a 5th year would have been a positive, but id imagine the cost of getting was more expensive.
i think this is a really good deal for both sides, but perhaps a slightly better deal for jones than the nyg depending on the incentives because based on the PFT report im thinking the incentives are much more likely to pay out than the giants using the emergency chutes after year 2 or 3.
I disagree about the 5th year....I am sure thats what DJ wanted-$200/5 $110 guar or something to that effect
This deal gives us a real out earlier than that if he doesnt step up,and if he does well then I think we will be happy to renegotiate or resign him.
Has that been used before and I missed it?
Classic!
Quote:
and some that we know are atypical and hard to quantify - for example some of them are tied to whether he is a "top 5 qb" but we dont know what measures are being used to define that. the blurb by PFF is the most detailed i've seen and whatever they are knowing he hit 33% of his max last year leads me to believe that's probably an expected baseline he can exceed if he improves statistically. i would think we'll hear more from this.
the fact that there are 70m worth of incentives in there (with a max out at 35m) means they are probably wide-ranging and there are a lot of different ways he can hit them (individual stats, team success, etc).
thanks for digging in on this....
How would you grade this deal from The Giants POV?
I also looks like as he hits them, they are carried over and added to the following years of the contract - looks cumulative.
Quote:
In comment 16057550 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
and some that we know are atypical and hard to quantify - for example some of them are tied to whether he is a "top 5 qb" but we dont know what measures are being used to define that. the blurb by PFF is the most detailed i've seen and whatever they are knowing he hit 33% of his max last year leads me to believe that's probably an expected baseline he can exceed if he improves statistically. i would think we'll hear more from this.
the fact that there are 70m worth of incentives in there (with a max out at 35m) means they are probably wide-ranging and there are a lot of different ways he can hit them (individual stats, team success, etc).
thanks for digging in on this....
How would you grade this deal from The Giants POV?
I also looks like as he hits them, they are carried over and added to the following years of the contract - looks cumulative.
Is it me or is this contract very different than past deals?
i dont think anyone said that's a positive for him - if he's cut in 2 years that's bad for him.
I was responding to this quote.
Getting cut would mean he failed and no way he recoups the money he lost. Simple as that.
Quote:
i dont think anyone said that's a positive for him - if he's cut in 2 years that's bad for him.
I was responding to this quote.
Quote:
Bottom line, he gets 82 mil for 2 years, at worst, and then can hit an open market if he gets cut. That ain't bad, and that's worst case.
Getting cut would mean he failed and no way he recoups the money he lost. Simple as that.
what money lost though? without a tag he was getting guaranteed 32m. with the extension he got 82m which is more than 2 tags would have been. im not understanding where he's left any $ on the table (especially if the pff report is accurate re incentives).
Word is that was a sticking point. The give/take would have been the Giants wanting a lower guaranteed number in year 3 if it was going to vest early. Team Jones passed for a larger year 3 guarantee.
Getting cut would mean he failed and no way he recoups the money he lost. Simple as that.
what money lost though? without a tag he was getting guaranteed 32m. with the extension he got 82m which is more than 2 tags would have been. im not understanding where he's left any $ on the table (especially if the pff report is accurate re incentives).
I don't get what you aren't grasping.
Getting cut after 2 years would be a bad thing. It would mean the Giants didn't want him any longer, and he wouldn't earn the additional 80M+ left on his deal. And probably not have earned any of the incentives.
Getting cut and having to re-enter the market would be a bad thing. Red Right Hand's comment that "it ain't bad" if he's cut is ridiculous.
Quote:
does this mean 'blood on Mara's hands' goes away as a meme?
no i think that one gets referenced for a while yet to come. hopefully that one becomes "why is tyree in the game?!?!?!" 2.0.
Wow quite the victory lap for you. But have you ever considered the idea that you and most people here follow a similar pattern. Parrot team perspectives, some % turn on the team as it gets worse and worse, but make no mistake you are almost always on the team side.
Comps are relevant. And you'll have to make the case as to why DJ deserves more than Geno or Carr (who he signed after) other than the sob story about his teammates. Statistically there isn't any argument and last I checked that's what contracts are supposed to be based on.
The only explanation for that surplus value is that personal feelings came into it or leverage was applied to the Giants well. Either way you can look to roots of the way Mara has spoken about Jones as very much contributors there.
It is certainly an easy analytical approach to see the logic in what a professional sports organization chooses to do. Those aren't difficult frameworks to grasp. Bully for you.
But I don't really think they had to do it this way, sign Jones long term. And they certainly didn't have to telegraph that they weren't going to use the tag as obviously as they did which 100% hurt their negotiating position.
I'd have tagged him and made him perform again, and been open to doing it again. That is cheaper than this contract. Do I think many will see my point of view now? No, not really.
But let's hold the the celebration of what a joke it is until you see him do it for more than 1 year. Because I think we just overcommitted to a player with flaws. Including that he might get injured. Including that a bet that neither him or Saquon get injured when I think you need them both to field a winner is highly risky.
I'm by no means sure I'm right. But you are way overconfident you are because most people are comfortable looking at the obvious way to do things and acting like that is the way it had to be done.
Let's review after we see how Jones looks at this price tag after this year maybe, yeah?
If jones turned down the 82m guaranteed bc he wanted more, played poorly, and ultimately received less that would be lost money. Players who have held out in the past, gotten fined, and hurt their careers lost money. The Mets offered michael conforto an extension over 100m a couple years ago that he turned down 1 year ahead of FA. He had a bad year, hurt himself during the lockout, missed a prime earning year and ended up taking a deal 1/3 the size from sf this offseason. That’s lost money.
Jones just got I think 1 of the 10 biggest guarantees in nfl history. If he can’t play well enough to justify a 30m salary to any of 32 teams in 2025 then he isn’t the one who lost anythjng on this deal.
Quote:
In comment 16057195 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
does this mean 'blood on Mara's hands' goes away as a meme?
no i think that one gets referenced for a while yet to come. hopefully that one becomes "why is tyree in the game?!?!?!" 2.0.
Wow quite the victory lap for you. But have you ever considered the idea that you and most people here follow a similar pattern. Parrot team perspectives, some % turn on the team as it gets worse and worse, but make no mistake you are almost always on the team side.
Comps are relevant. And you'll have to make the case as to why DJ deserves more than Geno or Carr (who he signed after) other than the sob story about his teammates. Statistically there isn't any argument and last I checked that's what contracts are supposed to be based on.
The only explanation for that surplus value is that personal feelings came into it or leverage was applied to the Giants well. Either way you can look to roots of the way Mara has spoken about Jones as very much contributors there.
It is certainly an easy analytical approach to see the logic in what a professional sports organization chooses to do. Those aren't difficult frameworks to grasp. Bully for you.
But I don't really think they had to do it this way, sign Jones long term. And they certainly didn't have to telegraph that they weren't going to use the tag as obviously as they did which 100% hurt their negotiating position.
I'd have tagged him and made him perform again, and been open to doing it again. That is cheaper than this contract. Do I think many will see my point of view now? No, not really.
But let's hold the the celebration of what a joke it is until you see him do it for more than 1 year. Because I think we just overcommitted to a player with flaws. Including that he might get injured. Including that a bet that neither him or Saquon get injured when I think you need them both to field a winner is highly risky.
I'm by no means sure I'm right. But you are way overconfident you are because most people are comfortable looking at the obvious way to do things and acting like that is the way it had to be done.
Let's review after we see how Jones looks at this price tag after this year maybe, yeah?
I have a difficult time typing your username being a Wisconsin alum and all but so be it...
I admire your honesty and courage to take a position you believe in and know will be unpopular...
The issue with tagging DJ had more to do with the Salary Cap hit for this year...and the timing of Saquons contract situation..
This deal basically is only 2 years longer gives us much more flexibility and though it's not without risk or downside...it was in the end a market rate deal.
Quote:
In comment 16057195 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
does this mean 'blood on Mara's hands' goes away as a meme?
no i think that one gets referenced for a while yet to come. hopefully that one becomes "why is tyree in the game?!?!?!" 2.0.
Wow quite the victory lap for you. But have you ever considered the idea that you and most people here follow a similar pattern. Parrot team perspectives, some % turn on the team as it gets worse and worse, but make no mistake you are almost always on the team side.
Comps are relevant. And you'll have to make the case as to why DJ deserves more than Geno or Carr (who he signed after) other than the sob story about his teammates. Statistically there isn't any argument and last I checked that's what contracts are supposed to be based on.
The only explanation for that surplus value is that personal feelings came into it or leverage was applied to the Giants well. Either way you can look to roots of the way Mara has spoken about Jones as very much contributors there.
It is certainly an easy analytical approach to see the logic in what a professional sports organization chooses to do. Those aren't difficult frameworks to grasp. Bully for you.
But I don't really think they had to do it this way, sign Jones long term. And they certainly didn't have to telegraph that they weren't going to use the tag as obviously as they did which 100% hurt their negotiating position.
I'd have tagged him and made him perform again, and been open to doing it again. That is cheaper than this contract. Do I think many will see my point of view now? No, not really.
But let's hold the the celebration of what a joke it is until you see him do it for more than 1 year. Because I think we just overcommitted to a player with flaws. Including that he might get injured. Including that a bet that neither him or Saquon get injured when I think you need them both to field a winner is highly risky.
I'm by no means sure I'm right. But you are way overconfident you are because most people are comfortable looking at the obvious way to do things and acting like that is the way it had to be done.
Let's review after we see how Jones looks at this price tag after this year maybe, yeah?
I know most things need to be taken with a grain of salt....
Has it ever occured to you that Schoen and Daboll concluded that Daniel Jones is a pretty damn good QB - better than either Smith or Carr(besides being much younger)? I suggest you just give a brief listen to Papa and Banks Bleav podcast video. Banks gets into some explanations of the Giants offense last year - just how really bad the WRs were. Of course your comeback will be they are company men. Which is true - but Banks actually throws the Giants WRs under the bus (as well as ILBs, Azeez Ojulari and backup DL..) I was really surprised he would be that open.
Most of us will continue to be skeptical of Jones. But we will at least give him the opportunity to get back on the field with an improved lineup and see how he does.
Jones just got I think 1 of the 10 biggest guarantees in nfl history. If he can’t play well enough to justify a 30m salary to any of 32 teams in 2025 then he isn’t the one who lost anythjng on this deal.
I literally I have no idea what you're trying to say there ^.
Let's try this again.
Jones playing well and earning another 80M+ in 2025 and 2026 is a better outcome for him, than underperforming, getting cut, and presumably making less with another team.
I'm not making a commentary on the contract. I'm simply saying if he doesn't play well, it is a "bad thing for him."
If someone gave you the opportunity to make 160M at work over 4 years, and you got fired after 2 years, you'd view that as a bad outcome for yourself, no?
Quote:
In comment 16057195 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
does this mean 'blood on Mara's hands' goes away as a meme?
no i think that one gets referenced for a while yet to come. hopefully that one becomes "why is tyree in the game?!?!?!" 2.0.
Wow quite the victory lap for you. But have you ever considered the idea that you and most people here follow a similar pattern. Parrot team perspectives, some % turn on the team as it gets worse and worse, but make no mistake you are almost always on the team side.
Comps are relevant. And you'll have to make the case as to why DJ deserves more than Geno or Carr (who he signed after) other than the sob story about his teammates. Statistically there isn't any argument and last I checked that's what contracts are supposed to be based on.
The only explanation for that surplus value is that personal feelings came into it or leverage was applied to the Giants well. Either way you can look to roots of the way Mara has spoken about Jones as very much contributors there.
It is certainly an easy analytical approach to see the logic in what a professional sports organization chooses to do. Those aren't difficult frameworks to grasp. Bully for you.
But I don't really think they had to do it this way, sign Jones long term. And they certainly didn't have to telegraph that they weren't going to use the tag as obviously as they did which 100% hurt their negotiating position.
I'd have tagged him and made him perform again, and been open to doing it again. That is cheaper than this contract. Do I think many will see my point of view now? No, not really.
But let's hold the the celebration of what a joke it is until you see him do it for more than 1 year. Because I think we just overcommitted to a player with flaws. Including that he might get injured. Including that a bet that neither him or Saquon get injured when I think you need them both to field a winner is highly risky.
I'm by no means sure I'm right. But you are way overconfident you are because most people are comfortable looking at the obvious way to do things and acting like that is the way it had to be done.
Let's review after we see how Jones looks at this price tag after this year maybe, yeah?
if you want my thoughts on statistical comps enjoy this thread from 1/2/23.
https://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=630357
if you want to look at where i thought the contract was going based on those comps from that same week see my comments in this thread. this was before most of the current speculation was out there to "parrot", obviously long before jones changed agents, and those in the know were quoting 2-3 year deals between 25-30m per year.
https://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=630742&thread_page=1
also you realize the entire reason the "why is tyree in the game?!" thing is remembered by anyone is because he ended up making a play that won the super bowl right? not sure if you misunderstood the reference but i wasnt taking a victory lap, i was saying hopefully this ends the same way with a super bowl. is that not something you'd agree with?
obviously. this goes without saying. it's different from saying he lost money (see my next answer).
In comment 16057695 christian said:
not if i made more money after the first 2 years than i would have any other way. and if i had clearly defined objectives that were known, like the first 2 years were guaranteed but the last 2 depended on me hitting those objectives. if i didn't achieve them i wouldn't consider that "lost money".
now if i turned down that same offer thinking i'd be worth more 1 or 2 years down the road, and i wasn't, id consider whatever the amount i turned down and didn't make back lost money.
Quote:
In comment 16057206 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16057195 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
does this mean 'blood on Mara's hands' goes away as a meme?
no i think that one gets referenced for a while yet to come. hopefully that one becomes "why is tyree in the game?!?!?!" 2.0.
Wow quite the victory lap for you. But have you ever considered the idea that you and most people here follow a similar pattern. Parrot team perspectives, some % turn on the team as it gets worse and worse, but make no mistake you are almost always on the team side.
Comps are relevant. And you'll have to make the case as to why DJ deserves more than Geno or Carr (who he signed after) other than the sob story about his teammates. Statistically there isn't any argument and last I checked that's what contracts are supposed to be based on.
The only explanation for that surplus value is that personal feelings came into it or leverage was applied to the Giants well. Either way you can look to roots of the way Mara has spoken about Jones as very much contributors there.
It is certainly an easy analytical approach to see the logic in what a professional sports organization chooses to do. Those aren't difficult frameworks to grasp. Bully for you.
But I don't really think they had to do it this way, sign Jones long term. And they certainly didn't have to telegraph that they weren't going to use the tag as obviously as they did which 100% hurt their negotiating position.
I'd have tagged him and made him perform again, and been open to doing it again. That is cheaper than this contract. Do I think many will see my point of view now? No, not really.
But let's hold the the celebration of what a joke it is until you see him do it for more than 1 year. Because I think we just overcommitted to a player with flaws. Including that he might get injured. Including that a bet that neither him or Saquon get injured when I think you need them both to field a winner is highly risky.
I'm by no means sure I'm right. But you are way overconfident you are because most people are comfortable looking at the obvious way to do things and acting like that is the way it had to be done.
Let's review after we see how Jones looks at this price tag after this year maybe, yeah?
I know most things need to be taken with a grain of salt....
Has it ever occured to you that Schoen and Daboll concluded that Daniel Jones is a pretty damn good QB - better than either Smith or Carr(besides being much younger)? I suggest you just give a brief listen to Papa and Banks Bleav podcast video. Banks gets into some explanations of the Giants offense last year - just how really bad the WRs were. Of course your comeback will be they are company men. Which is true - but Banks actually throws the Giants WRs under the bus (as well as ILBs, Azeez Ojulari and backup DL..) I was really surprised he would be that open.
Most of us will continue to be skeptical of Jones. But we will at least give him the opportunity to get back on the field with an improved lineup and see how he does.
Starting with Mara the company line seems to be it is ok to throw people under the bus as long as his darling Jones has excuse after excuse made for him. But honestly I couldn't care less about what Banks or him say in my determination of Jones.
I went to 3 games this year. I have eyes. He missed a lot of throws. My biggest problem with him is that when things go bad for him they snowball, just as they did in the Eagles game. And even before that game I suggested that he still hasn't demonstrated he can handle pressure consistently and I was concerned how he'd handle a big contract. Sure, against easier competition he's looked on top of the world but he doesn't have the confidence I look for in a QB.
I was ride or die with Eli from day 1. I would shout down my friends about it in college. I loved him going into the draft, he was oozing confidence. I'm that same fan today for any player I fully believe in.
I'm rooting for Jones. He doesn't inspire confidence for me at all. I give people a hard time for this sometimes but he does seem like a nice guy that cares but that doesn't mean you know how to be your best when those seeds of doubt pour into even the most talented and accomplished of people. He hasn't figured that out yet and I don't know if he ever will and is far to dependent on things going well in my estimation. Or if you look at the step forward he took, leans on coaching and if he has to go off script is too lost for my tastes.
To me the talk around him is all part of the way that he is handled. And again, SUPER non-traditional to have an owner throw his other players under a bus to prop up the confidence of his QB. But I do think he has the makeup that they believe that actually helps him and that alone is a scary and very real factor to me.
I really want him to do well, to prove me wrong, to best good defenses and go on a run. For work I have to do a very good job of separating out my feelings on something from what I actually think is going to happen. Maybe that makes me different? But it is unavoidable when I look at this situation.
I put on my pants in the morning and am wrong just like everybody else. But I also think in unconventional frameworks and stand my ground when people think they are ridiculous. The main reason I share these things even when I know I'm going to get heat for it is, I believe in the value of ideas and that better ones come out of the exchange of a wide spectrum of views.
Said differently, I don't think my opinion is the end all be all but if I say something it is because I thought about it a lot and I really believe it. And often I'm going to force myself to use some kind of real data set even if it is an unorthodox one.
Anyway I'm aware I piss you off at lest a little sometimes lol and this is a very reasonable post from you so I wanted to respond in kind.
Quote:
In comment 16057206 Eric on Li said:
if you want my thoughts on statistical comps enjoy this thread from 1/2/23.
https://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=630357
if you want to look at where i thought the contract was going based on those comps from that same week see my comments in this thread. this was before most of the current speculation was out there to "parrot", obviously long before jones changed agents, and those in the know were quoting 2-3 year deals between 25-30m per year.
https://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=630742&thread_page=1
also you realize the entire reason the "why is tyree in the game?!" thing is remembered by anyone is because he ended up making a play that won the super bowl right? not sure if you misunderstood the reference but i wasnt taking a victory lap, i was saying hopefully this ends the same way with a super bowl. is that not something you'd agree with?
Lol we are good on that. I thought you were counting the contract signing as the vindication. Put me right up on that wall of fame if he takes the title. I could easily see us back in the playoffs during this deal if Neal and/or Thibs takes the leap in year 2, we hit on the draft etc. But I'm not buying this team construction with him at these dollars as a Superbowl team at all. Won't be sad in the least bit to be wrong about that though.
I really disagree with your comps though. Using this season of Murray is a real bad comp. He's small, his body was breaking down. Compare the deal signing seasons and it isn't a comp at all.
Herbert also a very bad comp, as much as Mara and some people here want to toss out other seasons. You get paid for your body of work not just a single season.
Lamar is an MVP player c'mon.
Dak is a 2X pro bowler. Those pro bowls are worth dollars. This is the point of contract negotiations, you are talking about it as if you are making a case for Jones like it feels like the Giants did. But it is not the Giants job to make excuses for him and blame his teammates and project his stats higher due to his teammates. It is their job to get the best possible deal. That's how you win.
Lawrence is on a rookie deal so that is literally not a comp.
That's what I'm saying it feels a little intellectually dishonest and highly "cherry picky" to use those comps because there are very basic and easy reasons to toss them out that shouldn't really be that controversial. And again not difficult for the Giants if you are trying to have a legit negotiation. (You know one that doesn't have you falling over yourself ready to commit after a playoff victory)
Geno is by far the best comp. Essentially worthless careers before this year and then their best years. Geno went to the pro bowl, again that should make him worth more. What's the statistical argument that Jones deserves more than Geno?