Bisignano: 4 WR's the Giants Like

mittenedman : 3/8/2023 6:17 pm
Just listened to the latest Giants Insider podcast. Bisignano stated as fact the Giants like the following 4 WRs:

*DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals
He emphasized not to rule out Schoen making a big trade for a WR. Seemed to think it was a major possibility, and named Hopkins specifically as a guy to watch for.

*Odell Beckham, Street free agent
Said the Giants liked Odell when they had him in for a visit and are still interested. He's working out again. Been over a year since the injury now.

*Quenton Johnson, TCU
Big physical WR who personally reminds me of Amani Toomer. 6'4" 215. The below is from a Giants.com article posted 4 days ago:

Quote:
The former Horned Frog told reporters Friday that he tries to emulate Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams' elusiveness and ability to break off routes in different ways. He believes that ability combined with his size is what sets him apart from other wideouts in this year's draft.

"Just being a taller receiver, my ability to get in and out of my breaks," Johnston told reporters about his strengths. "As a taller receiver, usually unless you've already been in the league, been here a minute, you know it takes taller receivers more time to get in and out of breaks. It makes it easier for DBs. That's something I work on a lot – playing like I'm 5-10."

"I feel like physicality, that's something to do with it. But if you want to be any type of successful in this game and in this sport, it's all a mindset," Johnston said about his success as a vertical receiver. "It's all that one-two that 'I'm going to go get it.' From play to play, it's basically saying, 'I'm better than you.' I don't mean to be cocky about it, but that's just how I approach every play. I don't go into games talking loud. You're really not going ot catch me doing any of that, but you can for sure see that in my game, 'This is what I'm going to do after I get the ball to help my team win.'"

Johnston did share that he has not only met with the Giants, but that he could also see himself playing there.

"I met with them Wednesday, I believe, and I'm meeting with them again sometime soon," he exclaimed. "Very, very welcoming staff. I had good talks with them. I for sure see myself in blue just like I was in high school."


*Zay Flowers, BC
Both Johnon and Flowers apparently had really impressive Combines. Flowers is just 5'9 182# but that didn't stop them from taking Robinson last year. Flowers game is in the Tyreek Hill / Antonio Brown mold (who he trains with in Florida). Ultra quick and aggressive. Compares his game to Steve Smith (Panthers).


---------


Thinks at least 2 of these 4 guys could be added.

Giants.com: NFL Combine Notebook - ( New Window )
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/8/2023 6:21 pm : link
I like Bisignano, but sometimes he's throwing shit against the wall. And does he get paid by the word?
I like the way Quenton Johnston speaks  
santacruzom : 3/8/2023 6:21 pm : link
He actually has a lot of the same body language, inflection, and mannerisms as Hakeem Nicks did.
Clickbait  
Sammo85 : 3/8/2023 6:25 pm : link
It should read 4 WRs Bisignano likes and wants.

I am totally against Hopkins both given trade capital required and the cap hit.

Hopkins is a declining player.
Dont love this...  
Everyone Relax : 3/8/2023 6:27 pm : link
@PFF_Mike
Top WR prospects with career drop rates over 10%

Trey Palmer (13.8%)
Rakim Jarrett (11.8%)
Kayshon Boutte (11.0%)
Zay Flowers (10.8%)
Quentin Johnston (10.2%)
Tyler Scott (10.2%)

Not the most reliable class...
Please no Odell Beckham  
Chris684 : 3/8/2023 6:32 pm : link
Let’s look forward
RE: Dont love this...  
Eman11 : 3/8/2023 6:40 pm : link
In comment 16057546 Everyone Relax said:
Quote:
@PFF_Mike
Top WR prospects with career drop rates over 10%

Trey Palmer (13.8%)
Rakim Jarrett (11.8%)
Kayshon Boutte (11.0%)
Zay Flowers (10.8%)
Quentin Johnston (10.2%)
Tyler Scott (10.2%)

Not the most reliable class...


Me either. Give me Cedric Tillman in rd 2 and another WR in trade or FA and I’ll be happy.
RE: Please no Odell Beckham  
Eric on Li : 3/8/2023 6:42 pm : link
In comment 16057551 Chris684 said:
Quote:
Let’s look forward


yeah id be disappointed if they bring him in after the plane incident and how he handled his free agent tour.

flowers is not my favorite, but he may be the best guy left at 25. he tested comparably to wan'dale across the board and i think he's probably a better prospect but i don't love drops.

If there was ever a time for Mara to meddle  
BillT : 3/8/2023 6:43 pm : link
It would be to tell them OBJ is not welcome. Come on John. Do it. And I'll be gobsmacked if they trade a high pick for the privilege of paying some 31 year old WR $19m. I say less than zero chance.
RE: ...  
Optimus-NY : 3/8/2023 6:43 pm : link
In comment 16057533 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I like Bisignano, but sometimes he's throwing shit against the wall. And does he get paid by the word?


Pretty much
RE: Clickbait  
Big Blue '56 : 3/8/2023 6:50 pm : link
In comment 16057541 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
It should read 4 WRs Bisignano likes and wants.

I am totally against Hopkins both given trade capital required and the cap hit.

Hopkins is a declining player.


Thank you. Somebody agrees with me..
RE: Please no Odell Beckham  
Big Blue '56 : 3/8/2023 6:51 pm : link
In comment 16057551 Chris684 said:
Quote:
Let’s look forward


That would be awful
RE: If there was ever a time for Mara to meddle  
Big Blue '56 : 3/8/2023 6:52 pm : link
In comment 16057562 BillT said:
Quote:
It would be to tell them OBJ is not welcome. Come on John. Do it. And I'll be gobsmacked if they trade a high pick for the privilege of paying some 31 year old WR $19m. I say less than zero chance.


Schoen is better than that. No way they become Giants, imo
RE: ...  
DefenseWins : 3/8/2023 7:01 pm : link
In comment 16057533 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I like Bisignano, but sometimes he's throwing shit against the wall. And does he get paid by the word?


+1 - you can bet that Schoen is not telling reporters who he likes.
….  
ryanmkeane : 3/8/2023 7:17 pm : link
Flowers seems like he’ll be absolutely electric in the NFL. I know the combine doesn’t really tell you a whole lot, but he reminded me of Beckham when he was cutting in and out of breaks in Indy.
 
ryanmkeane : 3/8/2023 7:19 pm : link
That being said, I still like Addison as my #1
RE: …  
Sammo85 : 3/8/2023 7:31 pm : link
In comment 16057600 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
That being said, I still like Addison as my #1


I do too. The tape tells the story. He’s a receiver and with route precision and separation ability.

Jones will love him if we can get him.
RE: …  
BillT : 3/8/2023 7:35 pm : link
In comment 16057600 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
That being said, I still like Addison as my #1

Guy is pretty much the consensus #1 WR in the draft. Hard to see how he gets to 25.
Sign me up  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 3/8/2023 7:44 pm : link
for Cedric Tillman (even in the first round) and Jonathan Mingo in the fourth or fifth round. Would not be dismayed if they pick Flowers. I think he will be a talented WR at the next level.

DeAndre is a talent, but on the wrong side of 30, tough injury history to boot. Thank-you, NO.

Odell would be a distraction. No thank-you.
RE: Clickbait  
GiantGrit : 3/8/2023 7:55 pm : link
In comment 16057541 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
It should read 4 WRs Bisignano likes and wants.

I am totally against Hopkins both given trade capital required and the cap hit.

Hopkins is a declining player.


The Giants really like Zay Flowers. The Giants have perused the trade market for veteran WR's. Don't dismiss that information so quickly.

Bringing back Beckham would be like the Mets bringing back Willie Mays  
Ivan15 : 3/8/2023 7:58 pm : link
If Beckham was 27-28 coming off his first injury, he might be a great pickup though the Giants couldn’t afford him.

Bringing him back now for more than the vet minimum could be embarrassing.
RE: RE: Clickbait  
Rjanyg : 3/8/2023 8:40 pm : link
In comment 16057627 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
In comment 16057541 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


It should read 4 WRs Bisignano likes and wants.

I am totally against Hopkins both given trade capital required and the cap hit.

Hopkins is a declining player.



The Giants really like Zay Flowers. The Giants have perused the trade market for veteran WR's. Don't dismiss that information so quickly.

The only guy I could see worth trading for is Higgins and that will take at least pick #25 and a boatload of money. Hopkins is intriguing but he is over 30 and has had some off field issues. Who else is available?
I think one of Flowers or Hyatt  
Giantophile : 3/8/2023 10:33 pm : link
Is going to be the pick at #25. Just an hunch
RE: I think one of Flowers or Hyatt  
Eric on Li : 3/8/2023 10:40 pm : link
In comment 16057710 Giantophile said:
Quote:
Is going to be the pick at #25. Just an hunch


i think hyatt will go earlier. i think there's a better chance flowers or addison get there.

no idea where they'll rate Quentin Johnston. he outjumped christian watson at the same weight so that means he's pretty damn explosive. guess we need to wait to see how he runs but he's clearly got athletic ability.
RE: Bringing back Beckham would be like the Mets bringing back Willie Mays  
FStubbs : 3/9/2023 8:36 am : link
In comment 16057629 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
If Beckham was 27-28 coming off his first injury, he might be a great pickup though the Giants couldn’t afford him.

Bringing him back now for more than the vet minimum could be embarrassing.


After this past season and the plane incident showed Beckham's actual value around the league, that's probably all the Giants would offer him, maybe with a few incentives.
I think using the Wan’Dale selection as an indicator  
Section331 : 3/9/2023 9:01 am : link
that they might take Flowers is misguided. I think the fact that they have Wan’Dale makes a Flowers pick far less likely. Both are strictly slot guys, the Giants need some play making outside. Flowers ain’t that.
RE: Dont love this...  
Blueworm : 3/9/2023 9:03 am : link
In comment 16057546 Everyone Relax said:
Quote:
@PFF_Mike
Top WR prospects with career drop rates over 10%

Trey Palmer (13.8%)
Rakim Jarrett (11.8%)
Kayshon Boutte (11.0%)
Zay Flowers (10.8%)
Quentin Johnston (10.2%)
Tyler Scott (10.2%)

Not the most reliable class...


Might as well bring back Slayton then.
Did Quenton Johnson even participate in the  
barens : 3/9/2023 9:21 am : link
combine at all?
Hyatt is my hopeful target  
Rjanyg : 3/9/2023 9:42 am : link
I think the good news for us picking at 25 is that if any of the top 5 WR make it to our pick there will be value.

I think NYG will draft 2 WR’s and probably a TE and RB. I also expect at least 1 free agent WR to be added.

I am also wondering how Colin Johnson is doing with his rehab. He was having a great camp and preseason before his injury.
Mecole Hardman  
Steve in Greenwich : 3/9/2023 9:43 am : link
is a receiver I would expect the Giants to have interest in. He's a true separation guy like Daboll mentioned they are looking for and was ascending until injuries knocked him out this year. Cheifs felt comfortable going into the season with him as a primary target, but an abdomen injury cost him half the season. Still young, and ascending.
A few notes...  
Kmed6000 : 3/9/2023 9:50 am : link
1. No on Odell. He now has multiple major knee injuries which is going to zap him of his lateral movement. Odell's whole game is built on quickness and route running so he will age terribly and he's a bit of a polarizing figure so it's not worth it.

2. It's ok to have a few guys over 30 years old. The Giants have one of the youngest rosters in the NFL and currently only have 3 players over 30. Sometimes age and wisdom does a lot for the younger guys. Yes please to Hopkins.

3. I don't know why Jacksonville would let Zay Jones go. He was the go-to guy in Jacksonville for an ascending QB. I understand they got Ridley, but Ridley is a massive unknown. Would be risky.
Mecole Hardman sucks.  
Kmed6000 : 3/9/2023 9:59 am : link
I want no part of Hardman who couldn't click with the best QB in the NFL. He's good for a 4th or 5th depth WR.

The only WR's the giants should be targeting(outside of the draft) is bonafide WR1's(risky considering the cost) and guys stunted by their situations who can grow with a young team(Diggs to an extent). Mecole Hardman aint that guy and I don't believe Jakobi Meyers is either.

I really like Zay Jones, but I'm not so sure he is available.
Thing bout Hopkins is he got himself traded from Houston  
Stu11 : 3/9/2023 10:01 am : link
Because of his attitude. Now Arizona wants to clear hom out with a new regime and word has it his practice habits are iffy. I can't see Schoen and Daboll bringing him in.
Hardman was never a primary target for the Chiefs  
Kmed6000 : 3/9/2023 10:01 am : link
despite multiple opportunities to be. He was always behind Kelce and Juju and battled with Valdes-Scantling for scraps.
RE: Thing bout Hopkins is he got himself traded from Houston  
Kmed6000 : 3/9/2023 10:03 am : link
In comment 16057891 Stu11 said:
Quote:
Because of his attitude. Now Arizona wants to clear hom out with a new regime and word has it his practice habits are iffy. I can't see Schoen and Daboll bringing him in.


I'm not sure where you are getting your information from, but that's not what I see. The trade from Houston was one of the worst trades ever and was made by incompetent people. I also never heard anything negative about his practice habits. Can you show me where you got this info.
RE: RE: Thing bout Hopkins is he got himself traded from Houston  
barens : 3/9/2023 10:26 am : link
In comment 16057898 Kmed6000 said:
Quote:
In comment 16057891 Stu11 said:


Quote:


Because of his attitude. Now Arizona wants to clear hom out with a new regime and word has it his practice habits are iffy. I can't see Schoen and Daboll bringing him in.



I'm not sure where you are getting your information from, but that's not what I see. The trade from Houston was one of the worst trades ever and was made by incompetent people. I also never heard anything negative about his practice habits. Can you show me where you got this info.


I will never understand how people can label GM's and coaches incompetent. Maybe it was a bad trade, or they were not successful in their time, but incompetent is the reason they traded Hopkins?
Um  
Kmed6000 : 3/9/2023 10:29 am : link
yes lol. The most incompetent staff.
kmed it's not Zay Jones.  
mittenedman : 3/9/2023 10:32 am : link
It's Zay Flowers - a draft prospect out of BC.

FWIW, he is not being considered as just a slot guy. Despite his size, it's believed he can play outside like Steve Smith/Antonio Brown/Tyreek Hill do.
RE: RE: RE: Clickbait  
GiantGrit : 3/9/2023 10:32 am : link
In comment 16057656 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
In comment 16057627 GiantGrit said:


Quote:


In comment 16057541 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


It should read 4 WRs Bisignano likes and wants.

I am totally against Hopkins both given trade capital required and the cap hit.

Hopkins is a declining player.



The Giants really like Zay Flowers. The Giants have perused the trade market for veteran WR's. Don't dismiss that information so quickly.

The only guy I could see worth trading for is Higgins and that will take at least pick #25 and a boatload of money. Hopkins is intriguing but he is over 30 and has had some off field issues. Who else is available?




Not sure, was just told we like Flowers a lot and we're checking that market to who is available.
RE: kmed it's not Zay Jones.  
Kmed6000 : 3/9/2023 10:35 am : link
In comment 16057930 mittenedman said:
Quote:
It's Zay Flowers - a draft prospect out of BC.

FWIW, he is not being considered as just a slot guy. Despite his size, it's believed he can play outside like Steve Smith/Antonio Brown/Tyreek Hill do.



Ahhhh my bad, thanks.
Higgins is not available  
Kmed6000 : 3/9/2023 10:41 am : link
and Cincy has said they have no intention of trading him. You can take him off any list of potential WR's.
The other guy  
mittenedman : 3/9/2023 10:45 am : link
Bisignano hinted they're interested in is Davante Adams.
Davonte Adams contract makes it almost impossible to trade  
Kmed6000 : 3/9/2023 10:51 am : link
this offseason. They will be hit with a 30M in dead money if they trade him and it offers very little savings. The only reason they'd do it is if they got some insane offer of multiple 1sts.
RE: RE: Thing bout Hopkins is he got himself traded from Houston  
Stu11 : 3/9/2023 11:06 am : link
In comment 16057898 Kmed6000 said:
Quote:
In comment 16057891 Stu11 said:


Quote:


Because of his attitude. Now Arizona wants to clear hom out with a new regime and word has it his practice habits are iffy. I can't see Schoen and Daboll bringing him in.



I'm not sure where you are getting your information from, but that's not what I see. The trade from Houston was one of the worst trades ever and was made by incompetent people. I also never heard anything negative about his practice habits. Can you show me where you got this info.

Boomer said it this morning. Now you may not like him, but he is pretty connected throughout the league.
RE: The other guy  
GiantGrit : 3/9/2023 11:11 am : link
In comment 16057956 mittenedman said:
Quote:
Bisignano hinted they're interested in is Davante Adams.


I have no idea how that would work but this I also heard. I'm not the most noteworthy asshat here but based on the congruence of what I heard, I think Bisignano has good info.

Again I have no idea how the Giants would make that work though.
RE: Um  
barens : 3/9/2023 11:16 am : link
In comment 16057925 Kmed6000 said:
Quote:
yes lol. The most incompetent staff.


Well, I'm glad you confirmed it then.
RE: RE: Um  
Kmed6000 : 3/9/2023 11:41 am : link
In comment 16058015 barens said:
Quote:
In comment 16057925 Kmed6000 said:


Quote:


yes lol. The most incompetent staff.



Well, I'm glad you confirmed it then.


All you need to do is look around and what people say about Bill Obrien. He was the HC and GM that made the move and he's terrible at his job, some would agree he's proven to be incomptent in that role.
RE: RE: The other guy  
The Dude : 3/9/2023 1:14 pm : link
In comment 16058008 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
In comment 16057956 mittenedman said:


Quote:


Bisignano hinted they're interested in is Davante Adams.



I have no idea how that would work but this I also heard. I'm not the most noteworthy asshat here but based on the congruence of what I heard, I think Bisignano has good info.

Again I have no idea how the Giants would make that work though.


I took a mental note of you being a solid asshat Grit!

I'd imagine they'd ask again about DJ Moore, Jeudy, etc. Hopkins and Adams having legs is...interesting to say the least. Not sure if they fit strategically or cap wise.
RE: RE: RE: The other guy  
GiantGrit : 3/9/2023 2:36 pm : link
In comment 16058211 The Dude said:
Quote:
In comment 16058008 GiantGrit said:


Quote:


In comment 16057956 mittenedman said:


Quote:


Bisignano hinted they're interested in is Davante Adams.



I have no idea how that would work but this I also heard. I'm not the most noteworthy asshat here but based on the congruence of what I heard, I think Bisignano has good info.

Again I have no idea how the Giants would make that work though.



I took a mental note of you being a solid asshat Grit!

I'd imagine they'd ask again about DJ Moore, Jeudy, etc. Hopkins and Adams having legs is...interesting to say the least. Not sure if they fit strategically or cap wise.


Big takeaway for me is the Giants are attempting to majorly upgrade at WR.
RE: RE: Clickbait  
djm : 3/9/2023 3:58 pm : link
In comment 16057566 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16057541 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


It should read 4 WRs Bisignano likes and wants.

I am totally against Hopkins both given trade capital required and the cap hit.

Hopkins is a declining player.



Thank you. Somebody agrees with me..


Hops seems more like a great possession WR now. He's not really going to be a guy that takes the top off a defense or stretch the field, but he's still more than capable of holding his own on the outside. HE can still run all the routes you want from a #1 --back shoulders, etc.

HE did average 11.2 per catch in 22 which is the lowest (tied in 2019) of his career but his yards per game, catches per game and catch rate was either average or above average for his standards. His TDs, only 3 were low. But he had me throwing the ball to him...

I think it all comes down to what he'd cost in terms of picks. HE is still a very good WR based on 2022.
RE: RE: RE: Clickbait  
Kmed6000 : 3/9/2023 4:34 pm : link
In comment 16058380 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 16057566 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 16057541 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


It should read 4 WRs Bisignano likes and wants.

I am totally against Hopkins both given trade capital required and the cap hit.

Hopkins is a declining player.



Thank you. Somebody agrees with me..



Hops seems more like a great possession WR now. He's not really going to be a guy that takes the top off a defense or stretch the field, but he's still more than capable of holding his own on the outside. HE can still run all the routes you want from a #1 --back shoulders, etc.

HE did average 11.2 per catch in 22 which is the lowest (tied in 2019) of his career but his yards per game, catches per game and catch rate was either average or above average for his standards. His TDs, only 3 were low. But he had me throwing the ball to him...

I think it all comes down to what he'd cost in terms of picks. HE is still a very good WR based on 2022.


When you only look at boxscores, I understand how you come to this conclusion, but I don't believe that to be the case. First off, he had Colt McCoy throwing to him for half of his games. Secondly, hes still a beast in traffic. His catch radius is still amazing and he's great on 50/50 balls. The offense they ran just called for a lot of quick passes. That's what they did. The prior year he averaged 13.6 yards per catch. I think his low ypc was because of the offense and who was throwing the ball.
Reading your post again,  
Kmed6000 : 3/9/2023 4:35 pm : link
it seems very fair and we agree on most of it. I think I just get really excited to disagree with you because its fun.
