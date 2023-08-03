Bisignano: 4 WR's the Giants Like

The former Horned Frog told reporters Friday that he tries to emulate Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams' elusiveness and ability to break off routes in different ways. He believes that ability combined with his size is what sets him apart from other wideouts in this year's draft.



"Just being a taller receiver, my ability to get in and out of my breaks," Johnston told reporters about his strengths. "As a taller receiver, usually unless you've already been in the league, been here a minute, you know it takes taller receivers more time to get in and out of breaks. It makes it easier for DBs. That's something I work on a lot – playing like I'm 5-10."



"I feel like physicality, that's something to do with it. But if you want to be any type of successful in this game and in this sport, it's all a mindset," Johnston said about his success as a vertical receiver. "It's all that one-two that 'I'm going to go get it.' From play to play, it's basically saying, 'I'm better than you.' I don't mean to be cocky about it, but that's just how I approach every play. I don't go into games talking loud. You're really not going ot catch me doing any of that, but you can for sure see that in my game, 'This is what I'm going to do after I get the ball to help my team win.'"



Johnston did share that he has not only met with the Giants, but that he could also see himself playing there.



"I met with them Wednesday, I believe, and I'm meeting with them again sometime soon," he exclaimed. "Very, very welcoming staff. I had good talks with them. I for sure see myself in blue just like I was in high school."