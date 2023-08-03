Bisignano: 4 WR's the Giants Like

|
|The former Horned Frog told reporters Friday that he tries to emulate Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams' elusiveness and ability to break off routes in different ways. He believes that ability combined with his size is what sets him apart from other wideouts in this year's draft.
"Just being a taller receiver, my ability to get in and out of my breaks," Johnston told reporters about his strengths. "As a taller receiver, usually unless you've already been in the league, been here a minute, you know it takes taller receivers more time to get in and out of breaks. It makes it easier for DBs. That's something I work on a lot – playing like I'm 5-10."
"I feel like physicality, that's something to do with it. But if you want to be any type of successful in this game and in this sport, it's all a mindset," Johnston said about his success as a vertical receiver. "It's all that one-two that 'I'm going to go get it.' From play to play, it's basically saying, 'I'm better than you.' I don't mean to be cocky about it, but that's just how I approach every play. I don't go into games talking loud. You're really not going ot catch me doing any of that, but you can for sure see that in my game, 'This is what I'm going to do after I get the ball to help my team win.'"
Johnston did share that he has not only met with the Giants, but that he could also see himself playing there.
"I met with them Wednesday, I believe, and I'm meeting with them again sometime soon," he exclaimed. "Very, very welcoming staff. I had good talks with them. I for sure see myself in blue just like I was in high school."
I am totally against Hopkins both given trade capital required and the cap hit.
Hopkins is a declining player.
Top WR prospects with career drop rates over 10%
Trey Palmer (13.8%)
Rakim Jarrett (11.8%)
Kayshon Boutte (11.0%)
Zay Flowers (10.8%)
Quentin Johnston (10.2%)
Tyler Scott (10.2%)
Not the most reliable class...
Me either. Give me Cedric Tillman in rd 2 and another WR in trade or FA and I’ll be happy.
yeah id be disappointed if they bring him in after the plane incident and how he handled his free agent tour.
flowers is not my favorite, but he may be the best guy left at 25. he tested comparably to wan'dale across the board and i think he's probably a better prospect but i don't love drops.
Pretty much
Thank you. Somebody agrees with me..
That would be awful
Schoen is better than that. No way they become Giants, imo
+1 - you can bet that Schoen is not telling reporters who he likes.
I do too. The tape tells the story. He’s a receiver and with route precision and separation ability.
Jones will love him if we can get him.
Guy is pretty much the consensus #1 WR in the draft. Hard to see how he gets to 25.
DeAndre is a talent, but on the wrong side of 30, tough injury history to boot. Thank-you, NO.
Odell would be a distraction. No thank-you.
The Giants really like Zay Flowers. The Giants have perused the trade market for veteran WR's. Don't dismiss that information so quickly.
Bringing him back now for more than the vet minimum could be embarrassing.
It should read 4 WRs Bisignano likes and wants.
The only guy I could see worth trading for is Higgins and that will take at least pick #25 and a boatload of money. Hopkins is intriguing but he is over 30 and has had some off field issues. Who else is available?
i think hyatt will go earlier. i think there's a better chance flowers or addison get there.
no idea where they'll rate Quentin Johnston. he outjumped christian watson at the same weight so that means he's pretty damn explosive. guess we need to wait to see how he runs but he's clearly got athletic ability.
Bringing him back now for more than the vet minimum could be embarrassing.
After this past season and the plane incident showed Beckham's actual value around the league, that's probably all the Giants would offer him, maybe with a few incentives.
I think NYG will draft 2 WR’s and probably a TE and RB. I also expect at least 1 free agent WR to be added.
I am also wondering how Colin Johnson is doing with his rehab. He was having a great camp and preseason before his injury.
2. It's ok to have a few guys over 30 years old. The Giants have one of the youngest rosters in the NFL and currently only have 3 players over 30. Sometimes age and wisdom does a lot for the younger guys. Yes please to Hopkins.
3. I don't know why Jacksonville would let Zay Jones go. He was the go-to guy in Jacksonville for an ascending QB. I understand they got Ridley, but Ridley is a massive unknown. Would be risky.
The only WR's the giants should be targeting(outside of the draft) is bonafide WR1's(risky considering the cost) and guys stunted by their situations who can grow with a young team(Diggs to an extent). Mecole Hardman aint that guy and I don't believe Jakobi Meyers is either.
I really like Zay Jones, but I'm not so sure he is available.
I'm not sure where you are getting your information from, but that's not what I see. The trade from Houston was one of the worst trades ever and was made by incompetent people. I also never heard anything negative about his practice habits. Can you show me where you got this info.
Because of his attitude. Now Arizona wants to clear hom out with a new regime and word has it his practice habits are iffy. I can't see Schoen and Daboll bringing him in.
I'm not sure where you are getting your information from, but that's not what I see. The trade from Houston was one of the worst trades ever and was made by incompetent people. I also never heard anything negative about his practice habits. Can you show me where you got this info.
I will never understand how people can label GM's and coaches incompetent. Maybe it was a bad trade, or they were not successful in their time, but incompetent is the reason they traded Hopkins?
FWIW, he is not being considered as just a slot guy. Despite his size, it's believed he can play outside like Steve Smith/Antonio Brown/Tyreek Hill do.
Not sure, was just told we like Flowers a lot and we're checking that market to who is available.
FWIW, he is not being considered as just a slot guy. Despite his size, it's believed he can play outside like Steve Smith/Antonio Brown/Tyreek Hill do.
Ahhhh my bad, thanks.
Because of his attitude. Now Arizona wants to clear hom out with a new regime and word has it his practice habits are iffy. I can't see Schoen and Daboll bringing him in.
I'm not sure where you are getting your information from, but that's not what I see. The trade from Houston was one of the worst trades ever and was made by incompetent people. I also never heard anything negative about his practice habits. Can you show me where you got this info.
Boomer said it this morning. Now you may not like him, but he is pretty connected throughout the league.
I have no idea how that would work but this I also heard. I'm not the most noteworthy asshat here but based on the congruence of what I heard, I think Bisignano has good info.
Again I have no idea how the Giants would make that work though.
Well, I'm glad you confirmed it then.
yes lol. The most incompetent staff.
Well, I'm glad you confirmed it then.
All you need to do is look around and what people say about Bill Obrien. He was the HC and GM that made the move and he's terrible at his job, some would agree he's proven to be incomptent in that role.
Bisignano hinted they're interested in is Davante Adams.
I have no idea how that would work but this I also heard. I'm not the most noteworthy asshat here but based on the congruence of what I heard, I think Bisignano has good info.

Again I have no idea how the Giants would make that work though.
Again I have no idea how the Giants would make that work though.
I took a mental note of you being a solid asshat Grit!
I'd imagine they'd ask again about DJ Moore, Jeudy, etc. Hopkins and Adams having legs is...interesting to say the least. Not sure if they fit strategically or cap wise.
Big takeaway for me is the Giants are attempting to majorly upgrade at WR.
It should read 4 WRs Bisignano likes and wants.
Hops seems more like a great possession WR now. He's not really going to be a guy that takes the top off a defense or stretch the field, but he's still more than capable of holding his own on the outside. HE can still run all the routes you want from a #1 --back shoulders, etc.
HE did average 11.2 per catch in 22 which is the lowest (tied in 2019) of his career but his yards per game, catches per game and catch rate was either average or above average for his standards. His TDs, only 3 were low. But he had me throwing the ball to him...
I think it all comes down to what he'd cost in terms of picks. HE is still a very good WR based on 2022.
Hops seems more like a great possession WR now. He's not really going to be a guy that takes the top off a defense or stretch the field, but he's still more than capable of holding his own on the outside. HE can still run all the routes you want from a #1 --back shoulders, etc.
HE did average 11.2 per catch in 22 which is the lowest (tied in 2019) of his career but his yards per game, catches per game and catch rate was either average or above average for his standards. His TDs, only 3 were low. But he had me throwing the ball to him...
I think it all comes down to what he'd cost in terms of picks. HE is still a very good WR based on 2022.
When you only look at boxscores, I understand how you come to this conclusion, but I don't believe that to be the case. First off, he had Colt McCoy throwing to him for half of his games. Secondly, hes still a beast in traffic. His catch radius is still amazing and he's great on 50/50 balls. The offense they ran just called for a lot of quick passes. That's what they did. The prior year he averaged 13.6 yards per catch. I think his low ypc was because of the offense and who was throwing the ball.