BBI Ranks the DJ Contract AG5686 : 3/9/2023 10:44 am

So now that we have had the chance to disect DJ's Contract,I wonder what you all think.

How would you grade the deal,from the Front Office's position?

I know this has come up on the myriad threads,but there are so many it's difficult to keep up with.

I was very happy with the AAV,and also happy that it is only a 4 year deal,not 5.

The only thing keeping me from giving it an A+ is the cap hit during the second year.

Perhaps that is nit picking,but that's what we do here at BBI.

My grade-A

What sayith tho?