Mike Lombardi: Giants once again love their players too much

As expected, Lombardi was critical of the Jones signing. He said Jones is a good player, but the Giants overpaid. He’s made the point that NYG always falls in love with their own players and wants to keep them. He says agents know this and it leads to players getting overpaid.He did not think NYG should have franchised Jones, rather test the market. He did not think any other team would give Jones the money NYG did.He also said NYG will likely sign Barkley long term for the same reason.I’m curious to what everyone thinks of this. Do you think he’s got a point?The podcast is linked below. Jones conversation starts at 31:00. Link - ( New Window