NGT: Bears Trade 1st Pick to Panthers (Multiple Picks + DJ) Anando : 3/10/2023 5:30 pm

Adam Schefter

@AdamSchefter

路

1m

Compensation update, per sources: Bears trading No. 1 overall pick to Carolina for:



馃張pick No. 9

馃張pick No. 61

馃張a first-round pick in 2024

馃張a second-round pick in 2025

馃張WR DJ Moore