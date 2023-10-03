NGT: Bears Trade 1st Pick to Panthers (Multiple Picks + DJ)

Sources say the #Bears are trading the No. 1 overall pick to the #Panthers in exchange for big-time compensation including multiple 1st rounders. Chicago loads up and lands at No. 9, while Carolina can draft its QB of the future.
Field Yates
@FieldYates
·
55s
Bears GM Ryan Poles just turned the number 1 pick in the draft during a year in which he didn’t need a QB into two first round picks, two second round picks and a legit WR1 in DJ Moore to help flesh out the offense.
trade for the Panthers. Really stupid. This is a weak QB class. Is the QB they can take at #1 really better than the one they could take at #9 plus all those picks and Moore? In all likelihood, no. Teams do this all the time, and it's dumb.
trade for the Panthers. Really stupid. This is a weak QB class. Is the QB they can take at #1 really better than the one they could take at #9 plus all those picks and Moore? In all likelihood, no. Teams do this all the time, and it's dumb.
trade for the Panthers. Really stupid. This is a weak QB class. Is the QB they can take at #1 really better than the one they could take at #9 plus all those picks and Moore? In all likelihood, no. Teams do this all the time, and it's dumb.
They're probably figuring there are only one or two QBs worth taking at the top of the first round (probably Young and Stroud, or maybe just one of them) and both will be gone by #9.
They could probably get Richardson, Levis or a lesser prospect at #9 but they think those guys aren't worth it.
carolina has a ton of work to do on that roster but reich and the panthers made a strong move to not repeat the mistakes both made the last several years. they will have a young QB to build around from day 1. i think bryce young is the obvious choice.
What’s everyone’s opinion on Fields? He has to progress a ton as a passer to justify this move.
This trade gives them the ammunition to go get a QB in a year or two. It requires no justification. They needed WR help to be able to evaluate fields. If he pans out, they use the firsts to build the team. If he doesn't, they get a new QB.
What’s everyone’s opinion on Fields? He has to progress a ton as a passer to justify this move.
He ran for 1150 yards in 15 games. I think it's looking up. Have that guy run around and chuck it 60 yards downfield to these receivers. The group they have now is really going to make defenses cover the entire field, they have to account for the deep ball as well as account for Fields running all over the place. Tall task. I like the strategy to build around him, I agree with the strategy.
Mike is probably thinking...'If I was Poles, I would have gotten a 1st rounder every year until 2045 because I am Mike Lombardi and I am the greatest football mind that is currently unemployed by the NFL.'
but he’s still an FA, right? And maybe he doesn’t like the Bears.
Still, I guess the Panthers go QB in rd1 and WR in rd2. IDK how many picks they have this year, but if I’m an FA, I stay away regardless of their cap space, whatever it is.
They might as well trade Brian Burns , somewhere in the northeast, west of N.E., east of Philthy, south of Buffalo, , north of Baltimore, and in the NFC….for a 4th, maybe for a comp pick 3rd.
You think moving off him and you easily find a QB? Panthers have been chasing one since Cam.
It's only a binary choice like that IF Jones is the guy to bring sustained success to NYG. If Jones isn't the guy then whether you move him or not is irrelevant becasue in either scenario, the Giants don't have a QB and will still be searching for the heir to Manning.
RE: RE: This trade is a prime example of why you keep Jones
What. A. Move.
It’s really not TWO 1st round picks. They swap #1 and #9. Now next year they will have an extra 1st round pick
i love Saquon but boy is this right on. We wouldn't or shouldn't be struggling to get back on our feet right now if we got a haul similar to this in 2018. DG thought that one player, a RB, was going to turn this franchise around. And we wonder why Eli is a .500 winning QB.
What’s everyone’s opinion on Fields? He has to progress a ton as a passer to justify this move.
A QB who is as bad at throwing the ball as Fields has been has never won big in the NFL. Not trying to be a hater, but if I was Poles I would’ve drafted QB at 1.
What if they determined that no QB in this draft is worth it? Look across town at the Jets. 2 QBs with top 3 picks in 4 years and both stink.
To trade down to 9 makes me think that (1) there is no QB they like more than Fields, (2) they expect Jalen Carter to fall like Laremy Tunsil or Warren Sapp, and (3) they don’t think Will Anderson is by far the best EDGE in the draft.
trade for the Panthers. Really stupid. This is a weak QB class. Is the QB they can take at #1 really better than the one they could take at #9 plus all those picks and Moore? In all likelihood, no. Teams do this all the time, and it's dumb.
You can criticize them for giving up too much, but this is NOT a weak QB class. In fact, this is a smart trade for CAR because I think the drop off after the top 2 is pretty steep. The question is, which one do they take. I would take Stroud.
trade for the Panthers. Really stupid. This is a weak QB class. Is the QB they can take at #1 really better than the one they could take at #9 plus all those picks and Moore? In all likelihood, no. Teams do this all the time, and it's dumb.
You can criticize them for giving up too much, but this is NOT a weak QB class. In fact, this is a smart trade for CAR because I think the drop off after the top 2 is pretty steep. The question is, which one do they take. I would take Stroud.
There are actually more than the usual number of Day 2/3 guys who look like they could be at worst solid QB2’s, which is important if you consider that only 12 QB’s started all 17 games last year. That being said, I don’t see a Trevor Lawrence/Joe Burrow/Justin Herbert in this year’s crop.
Matthew Berry
@MatthewBerryTMR
·
52s
Now THAT’s a haul. And Justin Fields immediately becomes the best QB DJ Moore has played with. 🚀
@minakimes
·
1m
WHEW BABY
Also: The Bears getting DJ Moore is awesome for Fields
Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet
One big reason to do this trade now? The #Bears wanted DJ Moore and to know they had him before free agency. They do now.
Suggest deleting this one.
Weak? Stroud and Young are excellent
They could probably get Richardson, Levis or a lesser prospect at #9 but they think those guys aren't worth it.
Not crazy thinking.
And they may trade that again, oy vey!
Now the ? is...
Which QB is Reich gaga for?
It's exactly what the Bears need.
Now the ? is...
Which QB is Reich gaga for?
That’s what I’m wondering. They don’t make this trade unless they have a clear #1 QB
Quote:
Good deal for Chicago.
Now the ? is...
Which QB is Reich gaga for?
That’s what I’m wondering. They don’t make this trade unless they have a clear #1 QB
Cam Jackson
like i said im conflicted because i think keeping fields is the wrong move over bryce (and probably stroud too) but this is a huge price to get and fields does have a chance.
The Bears now have Moore, Claypool, Darnell Money, and Cole Kmet to help Fields. That's a pretty good group, I think.
#9 still puts them in position for a blue chip talent, potentially Witherspoon or Skoronski. And then the Bears have #'s 54, 62, and 65, with an extra first in 2024. That's pretty good.
And if I'm Carolina I'm going Stroud, and I think he's going to be a magnificent NFL QB. The price is absolutely fine if Stroud hits.
This trade gives them the ammunition to go get a QB in a year or two. It requires no justification. They needed WR help to be able to evaluate fields. If he pans out, they use the firsts to build the team. If he doesn't, they get a new QB.
A QB who is as bad at throwing the ball as Fields has been has never won big in the NFL. Not trying to be a hater, but if I was Poles I would’ve drafted QB at 1.
He ran for 1150 yards in 15 games. I think it's looking up. Have that guy run around and chuck it 60 yards downfield to these receivers. The group they have now is really going to make defenses cover the entire field, they have to account for the deep ball as well as account for Fields running all over the place. Tall task. I like the strategy to build around him, I agree with the strategy.
robbed the Panthers.
They have 75M in cap space. They DGAF about his salary. Plus they will draft who they want anyways.
Moore is a great acquisition.
I won't be surprised, btw, if Carolina has Stroud as QB1.
Still, I guess the Panthers go QB in rd1 and WR in rd2. IDK how many picks they have this year, but if I’m an FA, I stay away regardless of their cap space, whatever it is.
They might as well trade Brian Burns , somewhere in the northeast, west of N.E., east of Philthy, south of Buffalo, , north of Baltimore, and in the NFC….for a 4th, maybe for a comp pick 3rd.
Other teams were in the mix.
This is the right time for this trade - before FA starts.
It's exactly what the Bears need.
TWO second round picks.
Same.
Terrible passer but a great runner.
His excuse is gone now that they acquired Moore.
Isn't that how it works? 😏
@clt_ny
It’s a huge haul until it isn’t.
BUF traded picks 21/53/56/158/Cody Glenn to move to pick 7 for J Allen (and also picks 187/255). A lot?
21: Billy Price
53: MJ Stewart
56: Duke Dawson
158: Andrew Brown
187: Ray-Ray McCloud
255: Austin Proehl
You gotta draft right…
Put down the fentanyl, it could kill you bro. SMH.
They could take another top WR to load up!
I feel like this is the sentiment most years at this point
Moore is a great acquisition.
I won't be surprised, btw, if Carolina has Stroud as QB1.
Biden would approve.
Chicago has potential built in way to recover if Fields stinks. They can still draft a QB and have all those picks to help with this and/or add players.
Probably need at least two years to see how it is going and three to see who got the better of the deal.
It's a win in terms of # of opportunities to find high end talent. Now they have to execute. That's what made the Walker trade great for Dallas- Johnson killed the selections...
Moore was a great, great get for Fields...
like i said im conflicted because i think keeping fields is the wrong move over bryce (and probably stroud too) but this is a huge price to get and fields does have a chance.
Those cap dollars have value which offsets some of the picks the Bears received.
Meddlesome owners blow.
The Commanders and Jets have been chasing one a lot longer than that, but I get your point. They've both blown tons of draft picks in the process.
It's only a binary choice like that IF Jones is the guy to bring sustained success to NYG. If Jones isn't the guy then whether you move him or not is irrelevant becasue in either scenario, the Giants don't have a QB and will still be searching for the heir to Manning.
Quote:
You think moving off him and you easily find a QB? Panthers have been chasing one since Cam.
The Commanders and Jets have been chasing one a lot longer than that, but I get your point. They've both blown tons of draft picks in the process.
Don't forget Cleveland.
Don't forget the Rhule contract. What a clown.
It’s really not TWO 1st round picks. They swap #1 and #9. Now next year they will have an extra 1st round pick
I think the bigger problem was hiring Rhule and giving him so much decision-making power.
48m
Update: The "sense around the league" is that the #Panthers will be drafting Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud, according to league insiders.
(via @josephperson)
and that they are open to sliding down to 2 with houston coming up to assure themselves bryce young.
Agreed
Evidently the Bears wanted Moore. I’ve heard Car offered their #1 in 25 instead but the Bears pushed for Moore and Carolina caved,
It's not for the right to pay Moor, though you're underrepresenting how valuable having a #1 WR is.
It's to give their QB a fair chance at evaluation, something as a giants fan you must understand.
Panthers angling for even more draft capital? - ( New Window )
Getting 2024 #1 pick, plus two 2nd round picks, plus a #1 WR is a good deal for the Bears. If it were the Giants I'd be happy.
Quote:
What’s everyone’s opinion on Fields? He has to progress a ton as a passer to justify this move.
A QB who is as bad at throwing the ball as Fields has been has never won big in the NFL. Not trying to be a hater, but if I was Poles I would’ve drafted QB at 1.
What if they determined that no QB in this draft is worth it? Look across town at the Jets. 2 QBs with top 3 picks in 4 years and both stink.
Quote:
In comment 16059713 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
What’s everyone’s opinion on Fields? He has to progress a ton as a passer to justify this move.
A QB who is as bad at throwing the ball as Fields has been has never won big in the NFL. Not trying to be a hater, but if I was Poles I would’ve drafted QB at 1.
What if they determined that no QB in this draft is worth it? Look across town at the Jets. 2 QBs with top 3 picks in 4 years and both stink.
To trade down to 9 makes me think that (1) there is no QB they like more than Fields, (2) they expect Jalen Carter to fall like Laremy Tunsil or Warren Sapp, and (3) they don’t think Will Anderson is by far the best EDGE in the draft.
Carolina was not trading from 9 to 4. There is a specific QB they want.
You can criticize them for giving up too much, but this is NOT a weak QB class. In fact, this is a smart trade for CAR because I think the drop off after the top 2 is pretty steep. The question is, which one do they take. I would take Stroud.
Quote:
trade for the Panthers. Really stupid. This is a weak QB class. Is the QB they can take at #1 really better than the one they could take at #9 plus all those picks and Moore? In all likelihood, no. Teams do this all the time, and it's dumb.
You can criticize them for giving up too much, but this is NOT a weak QB class. In fact, this is a smart trade for CAR because I think the drop off after the top 2 is pretty steep. The question is, which one do they take. I would take Stroud.
There are actually more than the usual number of Day 2/3 guys who look like they could be at worst solid QB2’s, which is important if you consider that only 12 QB’s started all 17 games last year. That being said, I don’t see a Trevor Lawrence/Joe Burrow/Justin Herbert in this year’s crop.