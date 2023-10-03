for display only
NGT: Bears Trade 1st Pick to Panthers (Multiple Picks + DJ)

Anando : 3/10/2023 5:30 pm
Adam Schefter
@AdamSchefter
·
1m
Compensation update, per sources: Bears trading No. 1 overall pick to Carolina for:

🏈pick No. 9
🏈pick No. 61
🏈a first-round pick in 2024
🏈a second-round pick in 2025
🏈WR DJ Moore
.  
Anando : 3/10/2023 5:30 pm : link
Major draft shakeup 🚨 🚨 🚨

Sources say the #Bears are trading the No. 1 overall pick to the #Panthers in exchange for big-time compensation including multiple 1st rounders. Chicago loads up and lands at No. 9, while Carolina can draft its QB of the future.
.  
Anando : 3/10/2023 5:31 pm : link
Field Yates
@FieldYates
·
55s
Bears GM Ryan Poles just turned the number 1 pick in the draft during a year in which he didn’t need a QB into two first round picks, two second round picks and a legit WR1 in DJ Moore to help flesh out the offense.

What. A. Move.
.  
Anando : 3/10/2023 5:32 pm : link

Matthew Berry
@MatthewBerryTMR
·
52s
Now THAT’s a haul. And Justin Fields immediately becomes the best QB DJ Moore has played with. 🚀
Wow!!!!  
Anakim : 3/10/2023 5:32 pm : link
And I'm not even sure that's fair value for the Bears...
.  
Anando : 3/10/2023 5:32 pm : link
Mina Kimes
@minakimes
·
1m
WHEW BABY

Also: The Bears getting DJ Moore is awesome for Fields
.  
Anando : 3/10/2023 5:35 pm : link

Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet
One big reason to do this trade now? The #Bears wanted DJ Moore and to know they had him before free agency. They do now.
Terrible  
AcidTest : 3/10/2023 5:37 pm : link
trade for the Panthers. Really stupid. This is a weak QB class. Is the QB they can take at #1 really better than the one they could take at #9 plus all those picks and Moore? In all likelihood, no. Teams do this all the time, and it's dumb.
Already A Thread On This  
Trainmaster : 3/10/2023 5:39 pm : link
One thread below.

Suggest deleting this one.
RE: Terrible  
jeff57 : 3/10/2023 5:40 pm : link
In comment 16059679 AcidTest said:

trade for the Panthers. Really stupid. This is a weak QB class. Is the QB they can take at #1 really better than the one they could take at #9 plus all those picks and Moore? In all likelihood, no. Teams do this all the time, and it's dumb.


Weak? Stroud and Young are excellent
RE: Terrible  
81_Great_Dane : 3/10/2023 5:42 pm : link
In comment 16059679 AcidTest said:

trade for the Panthers. Really stupid. This is a weak QB class. Is the QB they can take at #1 really better than the one they could take at #9 plus all those picks and Moore? In all likelihood, no. Teams do this all the time, and it's dumb.
They're probably figuring there are only one or two QBs worth taking at the top of the first round (probably Young and Stroud, or maybe just one of them) and both will be gone by #9.

They could probably get Richardson, Levis or a lesser prospect at #9 but they think those guys aren't worth it.

Not crazy thinking.
RE: .  
Gforce11 : 3/10/2023 5:44 pm : link
In comment 16059667 Anando said:

Field Yates
@FieldYates
·
55s
Bears GM Ryan Poles just turned the number 1 pick in the draft during a year in which he didn’t need a QB into two first round picks, two second round picks and a legit WR1 in DJ Moore to help flesh out the offense.

What. A. Move.


And they may trade that again, oy vey!
Not Enough Of A Haul For The Bears  
Trainmaster : 3/10/2023 5:48 pm : link
To drop all the way to 9.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/10/2023 5:49 pm : link
Good deal for Chicago.

Now the ? is...

Which QB is Reich gaga for?
Moore is a big part of this trade which is good for the Bears  
Ira : 3/10/2023 5:49 pm : link
.
FMiC  
Mike in NY : 3/10/2023 5:49 pm : link
On the clock in BBI Mock Draft
That is quite a haul  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/10/2023 5:50 pm : link
For a less than ideal QB class. Two first round picks a second round pick and a 25 year old stud WR.

It's exactly what the Bears need.
love that trade haul but think bears will regret trading bryce young  
Eric on Li : 3/10/2023 5:52 pm : link
carolina has a ton of work to do on that roster but reich and the panthers made a strong move to not repeat the mistakes both made the last several years. they will have a young QB to build around from day 1. i think bryce young is the obvious choice.
RE: ...  
RCPhoenix : 3/10/2023 5:54 pm : link
In comment 16059702 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:

Good deal for Chicago.

Now the ? is...

Which QB is Reich gaga for?


That’s what I’m wondering. They don’t make this trade unless they have a clear #1 QB
Seriously though  
JoeyBigBlue : 3/10/2023 5:54 pm : link
What’s everyone’s opinion on Fields? He has to progress a ton as a passer to justify this move.
Oh baby that's a haul.  
BeggarsBanquet : 3/10/2023 5:55 pm : link
.
RE: RE: ...  
JoeyBigBlue : 3/10/2023 5:55 pm : link
In comment 16059711 RCPhoenix said:







Good deal for Chicago.

Now the ? is...

Which QB is Reich gaga for?



That’s what I’m wondering. They don’t make this trade unless they have a clear #1 QB


Cam Jackson
Why take a QB in THIS draft  
islander1 : 3/10/2023 5:55 pm : link
seems crazy to me.
otc trade chart has bears winning this pretty big  
Eric on Li : 3/10/2023 5:55 pm : link


like i said im conflicted because i think keeping fields is the wrong move over bryce (and probably stroud too) but this is a huge price to get and fields does have a chance.
The guy I would take is Stroud  
allstarjim : 3/10/2023 5:56 pm : link
And maybe I'm in the minority but I see this as a big win for both franchises. Moore is a really good fit in Chicago, I think.

The Bears now have Moore, Claypool, Darnell Money, and Cole Kmet to help Fields. That's a pretty good group, I think.

#9 still puts them in position for a blue chip talent, potentially Witherspoon or Skoronski. And then the Bears have #'s 54, 62, and 65, with an extra first in 2024. That's pretty good.

And if I'm Carolina I'm going Stroud, and I think he's going to be a magnificent NFL QB. The price is absolutely fine if Stroud hits.
Stroud or  
BigBlueCane : 3/10/2023 5:56 pm : link
Levis to the phone.
RE: Seriously though  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/10/2023 5:56 pm : link
In comment 16059713 JoeyBigBlue said:

What’s everyone’s opinion on Fields? He has to progress a ton as a passer to justify this move.


This trade gives them the ammunition to go get a QB in a year or two. It requires no justification. They needed WR help to be able to evaluate fields. If he pans out, they use the firsts to build the team. If he doesn't, they get a new QB.
RE: Seriously though  
JB_in_DC : 3/10/2023 5:57 pm : link
In comment 16059713 JoeyBigBlue said:

What’s everyone’s opinion on Fields? He has to progress a ton as a passer to justify this move.


A QB who is as bad at throwing the ball as Fields has been has never won big in the NFL. Not trying to be a hater, but if I was Poles I would’ve drafted QB at 1.
Nice Job Bears!  
ZogZerg : 3/10/2023 5:58 pm : link
But it was easy.
Wow  
Jay on the Island : 3/10/2023 6:00 pm : link
What a great haul for the Bears. I thought it was a huge win for them before I saw DJ Moore included in the deal. The only person who probably thinks its a good deal for Carolina is Mike Lombardi.
RE: Seriously though  
allstarjim : 3/10/2023 6:02 pm : link
In comment 16059713 JoeyBigBlue said:

What’s everyone’s opinion on Fields? He has to progress a ton as a passer to justify this move.


He ran for 1150 yards in 15 games. I think it's looking up. Have that guy run around and chuck it 60 yards downfield to these receivers. The group they have now is really going to make defenses cover the entire field, they have to account for the deep ball as well as account for Fields running all over the place. Tall task. I like the strategy to build around him, I agree with the strategy.
I think the Bears  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 3/10/2023 6:02 pm : link

robbed the Panthers.

They have 75M in cap space. They DGAF about his salary. Plus they will draft who they want anyways.
Jay on the Island.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/10/2023 6:02 pm : link
Mike is probably thinking...'If I was Poles, I would have gotten a 1st rounder every year until 2045 because I am Mike Lombardi and I am the greatest football mind that is currently unemployed by the NFL.'
*  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 3/10/2023 6:03 pm : link
DJ Moores salary.
Poles pulling a royal flush...  
bw in dc : 3/10/2023 6:03 pm : link
Great opportunity to build back better and quicker.

Moore is a great acquisition.

I won't be surprised, btw, if Carolina has Stroud as QB1.
Stroud  
jeff57 : 3/10/2023 6:03 pm : link
Strikes me as a Frank Reich type of QB. Houston will the probably take Young. Colts will have to settle for Levis or Richardson.
Moore might like JF  
Joe Beckwith : 3/10/2023 6:04 pm : link
but he’s still an FA, right? And maybe he doesn’t like the Bears.

Still, I guess the Panthers go QB in rd1 and WR in rd2. IDK how many picks they have this year, but if I’m an FA, I stay away regardless of their cap space, whatever it is.
They might as well trade Brian Burns , somewhere in the northeast, west of N.E., east of Philthy, south of Buffalo, , north of Baltimore, and in the NFC….for a 4th, maybe for a comp pick 3rd.
Whoah  
Spider43 : 3/10/2023 6:04 pm : link
Way early! Other teams could get into the mix closer to the draft. Was that the absolute best they could get?!
RE: Whoah  
ZogZerg : 3/10/2023 6:08 pm : link
In comment 16059738 Spider43 said:

Way early! Other teams could get into the mix closer to the draft. Was that the absolute best they could get?!


Other teams were in the mix.
This is the right time for this trade - before FA starts.
If Fields doesn't get better this year  
JoeFootball : 3/10/2023 6:09 pm : link
The Bears will have 2 high first round picks in a draft that should be loaded at QB.
RE: That is quite a haul  
k2tampa : 3/10/2023 6:12 pm : link
In comment 16059707 Ten Ton Hammer said:

For a less than ideal QB class. Two first round picks a second round pick and a 25 year old stud WR.

It's exactly what the Bears need.


TWO second round picks.
Probably what Gettleman should have done in 2018  
Sean : 3/10/2023 6:15 pm : link
Good move by Poles.
I’ve been extremely unimpressed with Tepper  
Sean : 3/10/2023 6:16 pm : link
.
They should have kept the pick  
mfjmfj : 3/10/2023 6:19 pm : link
and taken Bijan Robinson
RE: I’ve been extremely unimpressed with Tepper  
Optimus-NY : 3/10/2023 6:25 pm : link
In comment 16059748 Sean said:

.


Same.
RE: Seriously though  
Toth029 : 3/10/2023 6:26 pm : link
In comment 16059713 JoeyBigBlue said:

What’s everyone’s opinion on Fields? He has to progress a ton as a passer to justify this move.


Terrible passer but a great runner.

His excuse is gone now that they acquired Moore.

Isn't that how it works? 😏
More I think on it...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/10/2023 6:27 pm : link
God. A total steal for Chicago.
Well that makes my pick in the BBI mock draft  
Boatie Warrant : 3/10/2023 6:27 pm : link
Super easy. Texans get the QB Carolina doesnt.
Also, it’s a haul until it isn’t.  
Sean : 3/10/2023 6:28 pm : link
Quote:
NYGfaninCLT
@clt_ny
It’s a huge haul until it isn’t.

BUF traded picks 21/53/56/158/Cody Glenn to move to pick 7 for J Allen (and also picks 187/255). A lot?

21: Billy Price
53: MJ Stewart
56: Duke Dawson
158: Andrew Brown

187: Ray-Ray McCloud
255: Austin Proehl

You gotta draft right…
RE: Not Enough Of A Haul For The Bears  
ArcadeSlumlord : 3/10/2023 6:31 pm : link
In comment 16059701 Trainmaster said:

To drop all the way to 9.


Put down the fentanyl, it could kill you bro. SMH.
Will Levis /AR  
IchabodGiant : 3/10/2023 6:31 pm : link
Drops to 9 and allows Chicago to trade down for another haul?
RE: Will Levis /AR  
ArcadeSlumlord : 3/10/2023 6:32 pm : link
In comment 16059763 IchabodGiant said:

Drops to 9 and allows Chicago to trade down for another haul?


They could take another top WR to load up!
RE: Why take a QB in THIS draft  
wigs in nyc : 3/10/2023 6:34 pm : link
In comment 16059717 islander1 said:

seems crazy to me.


I feel like this is the sentiment most years at this point
I could see Arizona trading down  
jeff57 : 3/10/2023 6:34 pm : link
From 3 with the Raiders and the top 4 picks being QBs
RE: Poles pulling a royal flush...  
regischarlotte : 3/10/2023 6:37 pm : link
In comment 16059734 bw in dc said:

Great opportunity to build back better and quicker.

Moore is a great acquisition.

I won't be surprised, btw, if Carolina has Stroud as QB1.


Biden would approve.
Have to see how it plays  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3/10/2023 6:45 pm : link
out. Who Carolina takes and the impact that QB has measured against Chicago with Fields and the extra picks and WR.

Chicago has potential built in way to recover if Fields stinks. They can still draft a QB and have all those picks to help with this and/or add players.

Probably need at least two years to see how it is going and three to see who got the better of the deal.
RE: More I think on it...  
bw in dc : 3/10/2023 6:46 pm : link
In comment 16059757 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:

God. A total steal for Chicago.


It's a win in terms of # of opportunities to find high end talent. Now they have to execute. That's what made the Walker trade great for Dallas- Johnson killed the selections...


Moore was a great, great get for Fields...
RE: otc trade chart has bears winning this pretty big  
cosmicj : 3/10/2023 6:52 pm : link
In comment 16059718 Eric on Li said:



like i said im conflicted because i think keeping fields is the wrong move over bryce (and probably stroud too) but this is a huge price to get and fields does have a chance.


Those cap dollars have value which offsets some of the picks the Bears received.
There was a lot of fawning over Tepper when he bought the team in 2019  
Sean : 3/10/2023 6:54 pm : link
But, I think he’s been a disaster. Way too emotional and reactive. The amount Carolina has invested in Bridgewater, Darnold, Mayfield & now this QB is downright comical.
Good for chicago  
OBJ_AllDay : 3/10/2023 6:54 pm : link
They have been a joke for a long time. Seems like a great haul to me. But fields needs to learn how to go through his progressions and throw the ball before looking to bail out of every play and run.
This trade is a prime example of why you keep Jones  
Sean : 3/10/2023 6:58 pm : link
You think moving off him and you easily find a QB? Panthers have been chasing one since Cam.
RE: There was a lot of fawning over Tepper when he bought the team in 2019  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/10/2023 7:00 pm : link
In comment 16059794 Sean said:

But, I think he’s been a disaster. Way too emotional and reactive. The amount Carolina has invested in Bridgewater, Darnold, Mayfield & now this QB is downright comical.


Meddlesome owners blow.
RE: This trade is a prime example of why you keep Jones  
AcidTest : 3/10/2023 7:03 pm : link
In comment 16059799 Sean said:

You think moving off him and you easily find a QB? Panthers have been chasing one since Cam.


The Commanders and Jets have been chasing one a lot longer than that, but I get your point. They've both blown tons of draft picks in the process.
RE: This trade is a prime example of why you keep Jones  
BH28 : 3/10/2023 7:06 pm : link
In comment 16059799 Sean said:

You think moving off him and you easily find a QB? Panthers have been chasing one since Cam.


It's only a binary choice like that IF Jones is the guy to bring sustained success to NYG. If Jones isn't the guy then whether you move him or not is irrelevant becasue in either scenario, the Giants don't have a QB and will still be searching for the heir to Manning.
RE: RE: This trade is a prime example of why you keep Jones  
Spiciest Memelord : 3/10/2023 7:13 pm : link
In comment 16059802 AcidTest said:







You think moving off him and you easily find a QB? Panthers have been chasing one since Cam.



The Commanders and Jets have been chasing one a lot longer than that, but I get your point. They've both blown tons of draft picks in the process.


Don't forget Cleveland.
RE: There was a lot of fawning over Tepper when he bought the team in 2019  
Spiciest Memelord : 3/10/2023 7:14 pm : link
In comment 16059794 Sean said:

But, I think he’s been a disaster. Way too emotional and reactive. The amount Carolina has invested in Bridgewater, Darnold, Mayfield & now this QB is downright comical.


Don't forget the Rhule contract. What a clown.
RE: .  
Mayo2JZ : 3/10/2023 7:24 pm : link
In comment 16059667 Anando said:

Field Yates
@FieldYates
·
55s
Bears GM Ryan Poles just turned the number 1 pick in the draft during a year in which he didn’t need a QB into two first round picks, two second round picks and a legit WR1 in DJ Moore to help flesh out the offense.

What. A. Move.


It’s really not TWO 1st round picks. They swap #1 and #9. Now next year they will have an extra 1st round pick
Would not trade all that  
US1 Giants : 3/10/2023 7:32 pm : link
for the right to pay DJ Moore
RE: There was a lot of fawning over Tepper when he bought the team in 2019  
bw in dc : 3/10/2023 7:34 pm : link
In comment 16059794 Sean said:

But, I think he’s been a disaster. Way too emotional and reactive. The amount Carolina has invested in Bridgewater, Darnold, Mayfield & now this QB is downright comical.


I think the bigger problem was hiring Rhule and giving him so much decision-making power.
sounds like stroud  
Eric on Li : 3/10/2023 7:35 pm : link
Quote:
Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman
48m
Update: The "sense around the league" is that the #Panthers will be drafting Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud, according to league insiders.

(via @josephperson)


and that they are open to sliding down to 2 with houston coming up to assure themselves bryce young.
RE: Probably what Gettleman should have done in 2018  
Gforce11 : 3/10/2023 7:39 pm : link
In comment 16059746 Sean said:

Good move by Poles.


Agreed
RE: Probably what Gettleman should have done in 2018  
Blue21 : 3/10/2023 8:55 pm : link
In comment 16059746 Sean said:

Good move by Poles.
i love Saquon but boy is this right on. We wouldn't or shouldn't be struggling to get back on our feet right now if we got a haul similar to this in 2018. DG thought that one player, a RB, was going to turn this franchise around. And we wonder why Eli is a .500 winning QB.
RE: Would not trade all that  
Eman11 : 3/10/2023 9:06 pm : link
In comment 16059824 US1 Giants said:

for the right to pay DJ Moore


Evidently the Bears wanted Moore. I’ve heard Car offered their #1 in 25 instead but the Bears pushed for Moore and Carolina caved,
RE: Would not trade all that  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/10/2023 9:34 pm : link
In comment 16059824 US1 Giants said:

for the right to pay DJ Moore


It's not for the right to pay Moor, though you're underrepresenting how valuable having a #1 WR is.

It's to give their QB a fair chance at evaluation, something as a giants fan you must understand.
Hee-hee  
Spider43 : 3/10/2023 10:47 pm : link
Now the Panthers might be willing to trade out of the number one slot, IF they see a fit with more than one QB in the draft.

Panthers angling for even more draft capital? - ( New Window )
Both Stroud and Young are worth a #1 overall pick, IMO  
sb from NYT Forum : 3/11/2023 2:16 am : link
...The idea that this is a bad QB draft has nothing to do with those two, its because everyone after them isn't nearly as good.

Getting 2024 #1 pick, plus two 2nd round picks, plus a #1 WR is a good deal for the Bears. If it were the Giants I'd be happy.
RE: RE: Seriously though  
Victor in CT : 3/11/2023 8:00 am : link
In comment 16059725 JB_in_DC said:







What’s everyone’s opinion on Fields? He has to progress a ton as a passer to justify this move.



A QB who is as bad at throwing the ball as Fields has been has never won big in the NFL. Not trying to be a hater, but if I was Poles I would’ve drafted QB at 1.


What if they determined that no QB in this draft is worth it? Look across town at the Jets. 2 QBs with top 3 picks in 4 years and both stink.
RE: RE: RE: Seriously though  
Mike in NY : 3/11/2023 8:22 am : link
In comment 16059964 Victor in CT said:













What’s everyone’s opinion on Fields? He has to progress a ton as a passer to justify this move.



A QB who is as bad at throwing the ball as Fields has been has never won big in the NFL. Not trying to be a hater, but if I was Poles I would’ve drafted QB at 1.



What if they determined that no QB in this draft is worth it? Look across town at the Jets. 2 QBs with top 3 picks in 4 years and both stink.


To trade down to 9 makes me think that (1) there is no QB they like more than Fields, (2) they expect Jalen Carter to fall like Laremy Tunsil or Warren Sapp, and (3) they don’t think Will Anderson is by far the best EDGE in the draft.
I still think they should  
Carl in CT : 3/11/2023 9:15 am : link
Have dropped to 4. Then dropped to #9 with Carolina. I think they could have acquired more picks that way.
RE: I still think they should  
Mike in NY : 3/11/2023 9:54 am : link
In comment 16060017 Carl in CT said:

Have dropped to 4. Then dropped to #9 with Carolina. I think they could have acquired more picks that way.


Carolina was not trading from 9 to 4. There is a specific QB they want.
RE: Terrible  
Section331 : 3/11/2023 9:59 am : link
In comment 16059679 AcidTest said:

trade for the Panthers. Really stupid. This is a weak QB class. Is the QB they can take at #1 really better than the one they could take at #9 plus all those picks and Moore? In all likelihood, no. Teams do this all the time, and it's dumb.


You can criticize them for giving up too much, but this is NOT a weak QB class. In fact, this is a smart trade for CAR because I think the drop off after the top 2 is pretty steep. The question is, which one do they take. I would take Stroud.
RE: RE: Terrible  
Mike in NY : 3/11/2023 10:02 am : link
In comment 16060058 Section331 said:







trade for the Panthers. Really stupid. This is a weak QB class. Is the QB they can take at #1 really better than the one they could take at #9 plus all those picks and Moore? In all likelihood, no. Teams do this all the time, and it's dumb.



You can criticize them for giving up too much, but this is NOT a weak QB class. In fact, this is a smart trade for CAR because I think the drop off after the top 2 is pretty steep. The question is, which one do they take. I would take Stroud.


There are actually more than the usual number of Day 2/3 guys who look like they could be at worst solid QB2’s, which is important if you consider that only 12 QB’s started all 17 games last year. That being said, I don’t see a Trevor Lawrence/Joe Burrow/Justin Herbert in this year’s crop.
