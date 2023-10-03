NGT: Bears Trade 1st Pick to Panthers (Multiple Picks + DJ) Anando : 3/10/2023 5:30 pm

Adam Schefter

@AdamSchefter

1m

Compensation update, per sources: Bears trading No. 1 overall pick to Carolina for:



🏈pick No. 9

🏈pick No. 61

🏈a first-round pick in 2024

🏈a second-round pick in 2025

🏈WR DJ Moore