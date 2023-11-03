Who Are You Hoping For In Free Agency?

they showed last year they can get production out of bellinger the same way they did with Knox in Buffalo and even the minimum guys they found were reasonably productive (hudson, cager). the jets paid like 20m per year for uzomah and conklin to do basically similar work. year after year TE is a high bust rate position when you draft high or pay a lot. there are only so many unicorns. this year's TE class in the draft is even deeper than last year's great class so i think the way to go is look for another bellinger day 3.
in FA im hoping they shop at positions that are deep with quality players and lower on the value scale so the costs are reasonable. DT and LB are 2 obvious positions of weakness where there are a lot of good names out there who should help affordably not unlike how they found 2 starters on the IOL last year when that was a deep position.
then spend high draft picks on high value positions (WR, DB, Edge).
Plan A: A young stud in the range of Brown, Diggs , Hill etc. That costs us a #1 but becomes a cornerstone core player for us and great boost for DJ and the passing game.
Ex.
Adams
Pittman Jr
Aiyuk
Higgens
Plan B: A WR that wont cost a #1 that can play like a WR1. A bit more risk but has still a decent probability of being a #1 for us.
Ex.
Hopkins
Sutton
Evans?
-An ILB with some upside that can cover.
-This might be the toughest one to find: An OG with RT versatility to hedge against Neal continuing to struggle at RT. This can't be another Flowers 3 -4 expirement at OT if he continues to struggle. Neal very likely makes a great OG however right now we have now idea if he can play RT.
I can't remember the last time a "big name" FA has worked out.
I rather uncover hidden gems.....lower cost FA.
Players tied to our coaches that fit a need and do not break bank.
They’ve shown they can find some gems in the bargain bin so if they see someone even a big ticket guy they see it as a talent that would excell in our system and not just a big “name” then I trust their judgment
Sutton is young and still has clear upside. If Claypool cost a 2 Sutton is at minumum a 3+.
What would be the price tag for a guy like mark andrews?
U could be right but not a lot of teams have the cap space to grab Sutton. Maybe KC pick at 102 does it. A lot depends on the holes we fill in FA
Not Edmunds but next tier down in the 10 AAV range, TJ Edwards probably my preference if he's in that price range. Two pass catchers on 1yr or short term deals, probably 1 WR and 1 move TE, all with a bias toward speed. Pass catchers aren't cheap so even a modest one could get up to 10 AAV as well so I'm hoping for one of Gesicki on a prove it or maybe Irv Smith Jr on something cheaper. WR I think they need to focus on speed so Chark at the high end or Mecole/Campbell in that order for if you can get them in the 5-7 range. Lastly a depth DL guy with inside out versatility in the 5 AAV range.
then a CB at an affordable rate and a vet pass rusher to add situationaly. Maybe Dupree or Fowler would be cheap enough to be worth it. Interested in Floyd bit Im sure he will command q bigger multi year deal
To do nothing in free agency. They're either shopping for quantity or quality. I would venture to guess quantity is the strategy unless they do something really splashy in a trade. But they won't be completely sitting on their hands, none of their actions point to that.
To do nothing in free agency. They're either shopping for quantity or quality. I would venture to guess quantity is the strategy unless they do something really splashy in a trade. But they won't be completely sitting on their hands, none of their actions point to that.
They raced to get him on a contract so they didn't have to tag him. But yes. Quantity.
all for mid tier
most ILBs and dline are isnt a bunch of studs out there
ILBs arent bad though
wouldnt be shocked to see a day 1 signing if we really targeting someone but figure 3-4 signings over a few weeks span
The Giants need help at ILB so I would be happy if we can add David Long (only 26 years old) or TJ Edwards (hurts Filthy Philly). Bring back that old time GMen linebacker dominance.
PS: I hope we resign Julian Love and Dalton Kincaid would be my hope at #25 in the first round.
To become our number 1 WR. Just unreal the lack of talent on that side of ball.
Please just get quality NFL skill players on O. Don’t have to be stars. Just not practice squad or waiver guys. That would be a huge improvement
Dream scenario. I want the Giants to trade for a young WR.
at reasonable $, if not sign another S (the FA market is pretty deep there, and most 'expert' lists have lose outside the top 50 overall and top 5 S); so another option s/b available if he leaves.
Big holes right now are WR, C and ILB. There's not much at WR and I don't think we want to throw money at a bad market there again; look to draft. C we could either bring back one of Gates/Feliciano and a later draft pick, or sign a lower end guy. Probably similar at ILB, tho maybe a bit higher priority in FA $/draft pick.
Mostly I don't want to burn too much cap; we need to bring back Dex/Thomas next year etc; and we can probably create some space if needed from guys like LW of AJ. But I'd rather try to build mostly thru draft and supplement with lower FA bargain type guys - often the production vs $ you get is much better there.
Bellinger had a nice rookie season - he's not a top end threat but solid enough. Need to find a real WR; Hodgins could be a good #2, hope Wandale can fill in slot and we should sign a guy like maybe berrios for #4/KR and PR. But with all the holes TE just doesn't seem like the place to overspend now. We have a viable starter there but nothing at WR1, ILB or C right now.
A move or receiving TE doesn’t do anything to Bellingers snaps, he’s essentially playing a different position entirely and just taking a WR off the field. I also think anybody targeted in free agency for the role like Gesicki or Smith Jr is on a short deal so it doesn’t preclude you from tapping into a a strong TE draft class after the first couple of rounds for a developmental TE either. The staff would just be making a conscious effort to play more 12 and 13 next year while they slowly built back up the WR unit. The chiefs did this is some capacity this past season and Kafka obviously has roots there. Its also evident with the Andre Miller WR to TE conversion experiment in camp and the Lawrence Cager usage that this staff has a clear vision for this type of player as well. They would just need to expand the role to justify the cost.
And agree it's best to avoid the weak WR FA market - but if it's a strong TE draft I just don't see much value in signing a guy like Gesicki. Yes it probably doesn't affect Bellinger much snap wise since he's not a great blocker maybe - I'd just rather find a guy in a deep TE draft and focus more on getting an actual WR. The way the league is now, I think we need to focus more on finding that outside WR - and I'm not a huge fan of either Gesicki or Schultz either so wouldn't want to spend limited FA $ there as opposed to somewhere like C or ILB
I like him if the deal the jags got Engram on last year is on the table, wouldn’t chase too much higher. Irv Smith is a cheaper alternative. Neither should sign long term though, which means they have very little impact on any draft decision as you get deeper into the draft. Maybe you’re taking the Kincaid tier off the board super early but nothing stopping you from drafting a TE position that usually takes a couple of years to develop from pick 89 on unless you’re super attached to Cager/Mayrock.
We should be in the 1-2Rd market for a TE, and I could take or leave guys like Cager/Myarick. Just don't see us spending too much limited cap when we have a solid do it all TE and really need a WR - but if the staff can find a place for a good player at the right price, I'm not going to argue.
Just wouldn't want to see them spend several $M on a TE and we don't address C or ILB, which are bigger holes that I think can be filled reasonably in FA. I fully expect us to look to the draft for WR; maybe sign a lower end guy (preferably who can also KR/PR).
… when he made the roster as a UDFA in 2018. More evidence that I shouldn’t make predictions. I was close though. Just picked the wrong UDFA, partly because Nick Gates wasn’t a center. Plus he was stashed on IR in 2018.
Is Brown any good? I know he played a lot the past two years because the Lions’ interior line was banged up. Has he developed into more than quality depth?
I would rather see the Giants address ILB and DT in free agency and then use the draft to add talent at WR, TE, G, C, and CB.
I rather uncover hidden gems.....lower cost FA.
Players tied to our coaches that fit a need and do not break bank.
I would like Zach Allen IDL or cheaper Matt Ioannidis
ILB
Lavonte David or Bobby Wagner for leadership (cheaper than the young ones)
or younger player like: Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards, Bobby Okereke, Drue Tranquill or David Long Jr.
Marcus Peters (reunion with WInk at a good salary if not pass)
Ben Jones or Feliciano/Gates
I want D-Line depth, and a starting quality LB.
Above everything else I want our star young players extended to long term deals so we can get ahead to the salary cap increases.
They’ve shown they can find some gems in the bargain bin so if they see someone even a big ticket guy they see it as a talent that would excell in our system and not just a big “name” then I trust their judgment
^This. Also hoping we announce that Lawrence has been extended and Love resigned. Maybe Slayton as well.
U could be right but not a lot of teams have the cap space to grab Sutton. Maybe KC pick at 102 does it. A lot depends on the holes we fill in FA
I want to use the draft for CB, WR(2) TE , RB ,IOL(2) developmental QB
Draft a WR, LB, C
Don’t watch chargers a ton but did see tranquill making plays
Could be a younger blake Martinez type
I’m not sure about reasonable prices but I like your positioning. Edwards, Tomlinson and Risner sounds real good to me.
Pratt would be my target out of the gates.
Pocic same thing.
Tomlinson and Hardman next.
PS: I hope we resign Julian Love and Dalton Kincaid would be my hope at #25 in the first round.
Please just get quality NFL skill players on O. Don’t have to be stars. Just not practice squad or waiver guys. That would be a huge improvement
Jeudy, Higgins ect. Jones needs a legit WR1 that commands a double team to free up the box for Barkley.
We have sucked at LB for way too long. We need a thumper. I think Edmunds is out of our price range, but we will see.
I'd love a strong center a la Shaun O'Hara. We need an anchor in the middle.
Wish list for me is a center, ILB, WR, and DE.
Leave enough money for Julian Love
Agreed
Plax worked out. And it’s exactly what we need here to take the next step
+1
plus continue to build the OL
Evan Brown
Max Scharping
Is Brown any good? I know he played a lot the past two years because the Lions’ interior line was banged up. Has he developed into more than quality depth?