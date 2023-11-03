for display only
Who Are You Hoping For In Free Agency?

Bob in Vt : 3/11/2023 1:09 pm
For me, either :
Dalton Schultz or Mike Gesicki

I am not that familiar with many of the others ( LB’s and DT’s especially), so I am hoping for some good information.
I am hoping  
Jay on the Island : 3/11/2023 1:13 pm : link
that they do NOT sign Gisecki in free agency unless he is willing to sign a cheap 1 year prove it deal. Gisecki is worse than Engram as a blocker.

I would rather see the Giants address ILB and DT in free agency and then use the draft to add talent at WR, TE, G, C, and CB.
Restraint  
George from PA : 3/11/2023 1:15 pm : link
I can't remember the last time a "big name" FA has worked out.

I rather uncover hidden gems.....lower cost FA.

Players tied to our coaches that fit a need and do not break bank.

Tight End  
Maggot Brain : 3/11/2023 1:15 pm : link
should be way down on the list in free agency. Want nothing to do with either Gesicki or Schultz.
Schultz turned down a huge contract.  
Kmed6000 : 3/11/2023 1:15 pm : link
He will command high end money. Not interested.
my choices  
charles355 : 3/11/2023 1:17 pm : link
DL
I would like Zach Allen IDL or cheaper Matt Ioannidis

ILB
Lavonte David or Bobby Wagner for leadership (cheaper than the young ones)

or younger player like: Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards, Bobby Okereke, Drue Tranquill or David Long Jr.

Marcus Peters (reunion with WInk at a good salary if not pass)

Ben Jones or Feliciano/Gates
Risner a Guard  
Chip : 3/11/2023 1:18 pm : link
from the Broncos. I would prefer to see extesions to Jackson and Williams.
Hoping for  
bigblue12 : 3/11/2023 1:18 pm : link
Long, Pratt or Tranquill
i wouldnt spend $ on a TE or draft one high  
Eric on Li : 3/11/2023 1:19 pm : link
they showed last year they can get production out of bellinger the same way they did with Knox in Buffalo and even the minimum guys they found were reasonably productive (hudson, cager). the jets paid like 20m per year for uzomah and conklin to do basically similar work. year after year TE is a high bust rate position when you draft high or pay a lot. there are only so many unicorns. this year's TE class in the draft is even deeper than last year's great class so i think the way to go is look for another bellinger day 3.

in FA im hoping they shop at positions that are deep with quality players and lower on the value scale so the costs are reasonable. DT and LB are 2 obvious positions of weakness where there are a lot of good names out there who should help affordably not unlike how they found 2 starters on the IOL last year when that was a deep position.

then spend high draft picks on high value positions (WR, DB, Edge).
I want OBJ  
Jim in Forest Hills : 3/11/2023 1:21 pm : link
and both Bobby Okereke and Al Shaair, the LBs.
Don't get the TE talk at all  
Larry from WV : 3/11/2023 1:24 pm : link
By all accounts this is the deepest TE draft in memory. Draft one if we want a second and invest that money elsewhere.

I want D-Line depth, and a starting quality LB.

Above everything else I want our star young players extended to long term deals so we can get ahead to the salary cap increases.
A couple untapped potential guys who wont break the bank  
CornerStone246+17 : 3/11/2023 1:26 pm : link
Giseki, Davenport.

Plan A: A young stud in the range of Brown, Diggs , Hill etc. That costs us a #1 but becomes a cornerstone core player for us and great boost for DJ and the passing game.

Ex.
Adams
Pittman Jr
Aiyuk
Higgens

Plan B: A WR that wont cost a #1 that can play like a WR1. A bit more risk but has still a decent probability of being a #1 for us.

Ex.
Hopkins
Sutton
Evans?

-An ILB with some upside that can cover.

-This might be the toughest one to find: An OG with RT versatility to hedge against Neal continuing to struggle at RT. This can't be another Flowers 3 -4 expirement at OT if he continues to struggle. Neal very likely makes a great OG however right now we have now idea if he can play RT.
RE: Restraint  
eli4life : 3/11/2023 1:28 pm : link
In comment 16060240 George from PA said:
Quote:
I can't remember the last time a "big name" FA has worked out.

I rather uncover hidden gems.....lower cost FA.

Players tied to our coaches that fit a need and do not break bank.


They’ve shown they can find some gems in the bargain bin so if they see someone even a big ticket guy they see it as a talent that would excell in our system and not just a big “name” then I trust their judgment
LB up middle  
Sammo85 : 3/11/2023 1:29 pm : link
Tranquill looks intriguing. Also would like to see if we could swap in a better C or G instead of Feliciano or Glowinski. Fine with keeping one of them one more year but not both.

My gut tells me we see a DL signing too.
I Did Not Know  
Bob in Vt : 3/11/2023 1:29 pm : link
Schultz wants top dollars. I like him as a TE, but only with a reasonable contract
RE: Restraint  
AcidTest : 3/11/2023 1:36 pm : link
In comment 16060240 George from PA said:
Quote:
I can't remember the last time a "big name" FA has worked out.

I rather uncover hidden gems.....lower cost FA.

Players tied to our coaches that fit a need and do not break bank.


^This. Also hoping we announce that Lawrence has been extended and Love resigned. Maybe Slayton as well.
RE: LB up middle  
Payasdaddy : 3/11/2023 1:39 pm : link
In comment 16060266 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
Tranquill looks intriguing. Also would like to see if we could swap in a better C or G instead of Feliciano or Glowinski. Fine with keeping one of them one more year but not both.

My gut tells me we see a DL signing too.


I would be shocked if not a solid ILB
Expect a dline pick up too. Pure run stuffer or a guy who plays all over
Hopefully DJ Davidson can show he can handle some run stuffer duties but can’t count on him with injury. Don’t know if he has enough upside to eat up 10-15 effective snaps per game

After that a guy like peters makes sense fill a 1-2 yr vet guy who can make some plays.
Gesecki. Depends on price. Obviously more as receiver than blocker. He is pretty good at that.
Still wouldn’t be surprised at serious play on odell
c Sutton is price is more like a 4th rd pick area
RE: RE: LB up middle  
CornerStone246+17 : 3/11/2023 1:43 pm : link
In comment 16060274 Payasdaddy said:
Quote:
In comment 16060266 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


Tranquill looks intriguing. Also would like to see if we could swap in a better C or G instead of Feliciano or Glowinski. Fine with keeping one of them one more year but not both.

My gut tells me we see a DL signing too.



I would be shocked if not a solid ILB
Expect a dline pick up too. Pure run stuffer or a guy who plays all over
Hopefully DJ Davidson can show he can handle some run stuffer duties but can’t count on him with injury. Don’t know if he has enough upside to eat up 10-15 effective snaps per game

After that a guy like peters makes sense fill a 1-2 yr vet guy who can make some plays.
Gesecki. Depends on price. Obviously more as receiver than blocker. He is pretty good at that.
Still wouldn’t be surprised at serious play on odell
c Sutton is price is more like a 4th rd pick area


Sutton is young and still has clear upside. If Claypool cost a 2 Sutton is at minumum a 3+.
What would be the price tag for a guy like mark andrews?  
eli4life : 3/11/2023 1:46 pm : link
Isn’t his bill coming up soon?
Reasonably priced  
Jimmycal : 3/11/2023 1:47 pm : link
ILB, IDL, C. Target CB, WR, TE, RB in draft
A guy that can play  
Gman11 : 3/11/2023 1:47 pm : link
would be nice
RE: RE: RE: LB up middle  
Payasdaddy : 3/11/2023 1:48 pm : link
In comment 16060284 CornerStone246+17 said:
Quote:
In comment 16060274 Payasdaddy said:


Quote:


In comment 16060266 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


Tranquill looks intriguing. Also would like to see if we could swap in a better C or G instead of Feliciano or Glowinski. Fine with keeping one of them one more year but not both.

My gut tells me we see a DL signing too.



I would be shocked if not a solid ILB
Expect a dline pick up too. Pure run stuffer or a guy who plays all over
Hopefully DJ Davidson can show he can handle some run stuffer duties but can’t count on him with injury. Don’t know if he has enough upside to eat up 10-15 effective snaps per game

After that a guy like peters makes sense fill a 1-2 yr vet guy who can make some plays.
Gesecki. Depends on price. Obviously more as receiver than blocker. He is pretty good at that.
Still wouldn’t be surprised at serious play on odell
c Sutton is price is more like a 4th rd pick area



Sutton is young and still has clear upside. If Claypool cost a 2 Sutton is at minumum a 3+.

U could be right but not a lot of teams have the cap space to grab Sutton. Maybe KC pick at 102 does it. A lot depends on the holes we fill in FA
Splash at LB  
AcesUp : 3/11/2023 1:50 pm : link
Not Edmunds but next tier down in the 10 AAV range, TJ Edwards probably my preference if he's in that price range. Two pass catchers on 1yr or short term deals, probably 1 WR and 1 move TE, all with a bias toward speed. Pass catchers aren't cheap so even a modest one could get up to 10 AAV as well so I'm hoping for one of Gesicki on a prove it or maybe Irv Smith Jr on something cheaper. WR I think they need to focus on speed so Chark at the high end or Mecole/Campbell in that order for if you can get them in the 5-7 range. Lastly a depth DL guy with inside out versatility in the 5 AAV range.
Drue Tranquill and Delvin Tomlinson  
Rick in Dallas : 3/11/2023 1:50 pm : link
Would fix our problems stopping the run where we ranked 26th.
I want to use the draft for CB, WR(2) TE , RB ,IOL(2) developmental QB
4/5 reasonably priced FA  
BillT : 3/11/2023 1:51 pm : link
To fill gaps at ILB, DT, #2 TE, CB, WR. Maybe one of those could be a bit pricier but we need numbers not stars.
WR  
Joe Beckwith : 3/11/2023 1:51 pm : link
LB, C or G.

Draft a WR, LB, C
Schultz  
CromartiesKid21 : 3/11/2023 1:57 pm : link
Can't block for shit...no thanks
Tranquill and Ioanides  
Dankbeerman : 3/11/2023 2:01 pm : link
then a CB at an affordable rate and a vet pass rusher to add situationaly. Maybe Dupree or Fowler would be cheap enough to be worth it. Interested in Floyd bit Im sure he will command q bigger multi year deal
I'm with George from PA on restraint  
Red Dog : 3/11/2023 2:11 pm : link
Don't want to spend big money on vet FAs.
I want our first signing to be after  
WillieYoung : 3/11/2023 2:12 pm : link
St. Patrick's day. After all the big names are gone.
Giants didn't race to get DJs cap number down  
AcesUp : 3/11/2023 2:17 pm : link
To do nothing in free agency. They're either shopping for quantity or quality. I would venture to guess quantity is the strategy unless they do something really splashy in a trade. But they won't be completely sitting on their hands, none of their actions point to that.
RE: Giants didn't race to get DJs cap number down  
BillT : 3/11/2023 2:25 pm : link
In comment 16060316 AcesUp said:
Quote:
To do nothing in free agency. They're either shopping for quantity or quality. I would venture to guess quantity is the strategy unless they do something really splashy in a trade. But they won't be completely sitting on their hands, none of their actions point to that.

They raced to get him on a contract so they didn't have to tag him. But yes. Quantity.
And they deliberately structured it  
AcesUp : 3/11/2023 2:29 pm : link
So his first year hit was lower.
RE: Drue Tranquill and Delvin Tomlinson  
Payasdaddy : 3/11/2023 2:31 pm : link
In comment 16060296 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
Would fix our problems stopping the run where we ranked 26th.
I want to use the draft for CB, WR(2) TE , RB ,IOL(2) developmental QB


Don’t watch chargers a ton but did see tranquill making plays
Could be a younger blake Martinez type
RE: Reasonably priced  
Spider56 : 3/11/2023 3:21 pm : link
In comment 16060290 Jimmycal said:
Quote:
ILB, IDL, C. Target CB, WR, TE, RB in draft


I’m not sure about reasonable prices but I like your positioning. Edwards, Tomlinson and Risner sounds real good to me.
RE: I'm with George from PA on restraint  
Payasdaddy : 3/11/2023 3:27 pm : link
In comment 16060311 Red Dog said:
Quote:
Don't want to spend big money on vet FAs.


all for mid tier
most ILBs and dline are isnt a bunch of studs out there
ILBs arent bad though
wouldnt be shocked to see a day 1 signing if we really targeting someone but figure 3-4 signings over a few weeks span
Tomlinson, Pratt, Pocic  
Rjanyg : 3/11/2023 3:31 pm : link
Hardman

Pratt would be my target out of the gates.

Pocic same thing.

Tomlinson and Hardman next.
Long or Edwards  
GoBigBlue16to56 : 3/11/2023 3:44 pm : link
The Giants need help at ILB so I would be happy if we can add David Long (only 26 years old) or TJ Edwards (hurts Filthy Philly). Bring back that old time GMen linebacker dominance.
PS: I hope we resign Julian Love and Dalton Kincaid would be my hope at #25 in the first round.
Anyone who’s not in waivers in Nov  
map7711 : 3/11/2023 3:48 pm : link
To become our number 1 WR. Just unreal the lack of talent on that side of ball.
Please just get quality NFL skill players on O. Don’t have to be stars. Just not practice squad or waiver guys. That would be a huge improvement
Dream scenario. I want the Giants to trade for a young WR.  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 3/11/2023 3:52 pm : link

Jeudy, Higgins ect. Jones needs a legit WR1 that commands a double team to free up the box for Barkley.

We have sucked at LB for way too long. We need a thumper. I think Edmunds is out of our price range, but we will see.

I'd love a strong center a la Shaun O'Hara. We need an anchor in the middle.
It has to be one of the top centers  
Rudy5757 : 3/11/2023 4:43 pm : link
Pocic or Bradbury. That sets up our OL nicely.
I don't see  
allstarjim : 3/11/2023 5:01 pm : link
Dalvin Tomlinson as a fit at all. His best position is the NT, and that's also Dexter's best position. I think there's better options for DE to play next to him and across from Leo.

Wish list for me is a center, ILB, WR, and DE.
Okereke and Long  
Earl the goat : 3/11/2023 6:16 pm : link
For ILB

Leave enough money for Julian Love
RE: Reasonably priced  
solarmike : 3/11/2023 7:28 pm : link
In comment 16060290 Jimmycal said:
Quote:
ILB, IDL, C. Target CB, WR, TE, RB in draft


Agreed
RE: Restraint  
mattlawson : 3/11/2023 7:30 pm : link
In comment 16060240 George from PA said:
Quote:
I can't remember the last time a "big name" FA has worked out.

I rather uncover hidden gems.....lower cost FA.

Players tied to our coaches that fit a need and do not break bank.



Plax worked out. And it’s exactly what we need here to take the next step
Jakobi Meyers  
steve in ky : 3/11/2023 7:54 pm : link
Probably can’t afford him but he would be a nice addition to the offense if they can get him signed to an affordable deal
Would like to bring Love back  
Cenotaph : 3/11/2023 8:13 pm : link
at reasonable $, if not sign another S (the FA market is pretty deep there, and most 'expert' lists have lose outside the top 50 overall and top 5 S); so another option s/b available if he leaves.

Big holes right now are WR, C and ILB. There's not much at WR and I don't think we want to throw money at a bad market there again; look to draft. C we could either bring back one of Gates/Feliciano and a later draft pick, or sign a lower end guy. Probably similar at ILB, tho maybe a bit higher priority in FA $/draft pick.

Mostly I don't want to burn too much cap; we need to bring back Dex/Thomas next year etc; and we can probably create some space if needed from guys like LW of AJ. But I'd rather try to build mostly thru draft and supplement with lower FA bargain type guys - often the production vs $ you get is much better there.
Also dont see a huge TE need  
Cenotaph : 3/11/2023 8:18 pm : link
Bellinger had a nice rookie season - he's not a top end threat but solid enough. Need to find a real WR; Hodgins could be a good #2, hope Wandale can fill in slot and we should sign a guy like maybe berrios for #4/KR and PR. But with all the holes TE just doesn't seem like the place to overspend now. We have a viable starter there but nothing at WR1, ILB or C right now.
TJ Edwards  
fish3321 : 3/11/2023 8:26 pm : link
top guy I want and we can afford
TE would just be a pivot off bad WR market  
AcesUp : 3/11/2023 8:48 pm : link
A move or receiving TE doesn’t do anything to Bellingers snaps, he’s essentially playing a different position entirely and just taking a WR off the field. I also think anybody targeted in free agency for the role like Gesicki or Smith Jr is on a short deal so it doesn’t preclude you from tapping into a a strong TE draft class after the first couple of rounds for a developmental TE either. The staff would just be making a conscious effort to play more 12 and 13 next year while they slowly built back up the WR unit. The chiefs did this is some capacity this past season and Kafka obviously has roots there. Its also evident with the Andre Miller WR to TE conversion experiment in camp and the Lawrence Cager usage that this staff has a clear vision for this type of player as well. They would just need to expand the role to justify the cost.
Aces - I see your point  
Cenotaph : 3/11/2023 9:01 pm : link
And agree it's best to avoid the weak WR FA market - but if it's a strong TE draft I just don't see much value in signing a guy like Gesicki. Yes it probably doesn't affect Bellinger much snap wise since he's not a great blocker maybe - I'd just rather find a guy in a deep TE draft and focus more on getting an actual WR. The way the league is now, I think we need to focus more on finding that outside WR - and I'm not a huge fan of either Gesicki or Schultz either so wouldn't want to spend limited FA $ there as opposed to somewhere like C or ILB
He’s probably 1-2 yr deal  
AcesUp : 3/11/2023 9:07 pm : link
I like him if the deal the jags got Engram on last year is on the table, wouldn’t chase too much higher. Irv Smith is a cheaper alternative. Neither should sign long term though, which means they have very little impact on any draft decision as you get deeper into the draft. Maybe you’re taking the Kincaid tier off the board super early but nothing stopping you from drafting a TE position that usually takes a couple of years to develop from pick 89 on unless you’re super attached to Cager/Mayrock.
Yeah I don't think  
Cenotaph : 3/11/2023 9:19 pm : link
We should be in the 1-2Rd market for a TE, and I could take or leave guys like Cager/Myarick. Just don't see us spending too much limited cap when we have a solid do it all TE and really need a WR - but if the staff can find a place for a good player at the right price, I'm not going to argue.

Just wouldn't want to see them spend several $M on a TE and we don't address C or ILB, which are bigger holes that I think can be filled reasonably in FA. I fully expect us to look to the draft for WR; maybe sign a lower end guy (preferably who can also KR/PR).
RE: Don't get the TE talk at all  
DefenseWins : 3/11/2023 9:24 pm : link
In comment 16060258 Larry from WV said:
Quote:
By all accounts this is the deepest TE draft in memory.

I want D-Line depth, and a starting quality LB.



+1
plus continue to build the OL
Is there an ascending young center?  
Big Blue Blogger : 3/11/2023 9:27 pm : link
Seems like Ethan Pocic might be the closest thing to a Shaun O’Hara signing, if only because he spent 2022 in Cleveland.
I want Schoen to trade for Jamar Chase. I don't care what the cost  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 3/11/2023 10:17 pm : link
is. Pair him with Jones and are offense will be lethal. the only WR worth pursuing is him.
IOL  
bc4life : 3/12/2023 8:38 am : link
Ben Powers

Evan Brown

Max Scharping
Bc4life: I remember predicting that Evan Brown would replace Halapio…  
Big Blue Blogger : 3/12/2023 9:49 am : link
… when he made the roster as a UDFA in 2018. More evidence that I shouldn’t make predictions. I was close though. Just picked the wrong UDFA, partly because Nick Gates wasn’t a center. Plus he was stashed on IR in 2018.

Is Brown any good? I know he played a lot the past two years because the Lions’ interior line was banged up. Has he developed into more than quality depth?
