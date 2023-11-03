for display only
Contract talks between Giants and Julian Love “ramping up”

Vin_Cuccs : 3/11/2023 5:43 pm
From Dov Kleiman in Twitter.

Quote:
The #Giants and starting Safety Julian Love are working on a new contract and talks have been "ramping up" according to Love.

Love recorded 124 tackles, 2 INTs, and 6 TFLs last season.


If this has been posted, I will gladly delete.
In Schoen We Trust  
eric2425ny : 3/11/2023 5:47 pm : link
Back to the bad old days  
Spiciest Memelord : 3/11/2023 5:57 pm : link
of our safeties leading in tackles because our LBs are ass. Oh well, used to it by now with the Giants.
Schoen prefers spending  
Dave on the UWS : 3/11/2023 6:00 pm : link
his money on people already in the building
RE: Schoen prefers spending  
Giantimistic : 3/11/2023 6:03 pm : link
In comment 16060455 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
his money on people already in the building


I like it, especially when they are good. You already know what you have, no surprises and you know how they fit in the culture. He was a captain and well respected.
Isn’t Dov Kleinman..  
Chris in Philly : 3/11/2023 6:04 pm : link
a troll?
I hope he stays!  
Fishmanjim57 : 3/11/2023 6:05 pm : link
He is such a positive player, and he loved becoming a team Captain.
Get it done Joe  
BillT : 3/11/2023 6:10 pm : link
Smart, tough and dependable.
Hope they  
darren in pdx : 3/11/2023 6:11 pm : link
can figure out a number that works for both. Love isn't the best player out there but he's solid and has a lot of value in his versatility, also good to have continuity and a core player on defense.
Here's to selfishly hoping  
j_rud : 3/11/2023 6:13 pm : link
the deep safety market and the opportunity to build something from the first brick is enough to get him back here on.
This tells me two things  
KeoweeFan : 3/11/2023 6:15 pm : link
- they value Julian in their scheme
- they need to conclude the negotiations rapidly, one way or the other so they now what resources they have for the NEXT highest priority
Almost like running a business [smile]
RE: Isn’t Dov Kleinman..  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 3/11/2023 6:41 pm : link
In comment 16060458 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:
a troll?


No
I’d welcome him back  
JoeyBigBlue : 3/11/2023 6:48 pm : link
But not at the $10 million a year he is supposedly requesting
Keep your good players!  
GoBigBlue16to56 : 3/11/2023 6:55 pm : link
Definitely hope Giants sign Julian. I also hope we keep Slayton as he has always had good chemistry with Dimes. I don’t want either one wearing a star on their helmet.
Could mean the market is not materializing  
Ben in Tampa : 3/11/2023 7:00 pm : link
Like Love and his agent hoped for

RE: This tells me two things  
eric2425ny : 3/11/2023 7:00 pm : link
In comment 16060468 KeoweeFan said:
Quote:
- they value Julian in their scheme
- they need to conclude the negotiations rapidly, one way or the other so they now what resources they have for the NEXT highest priority
Almost like running a business [smile]


You sound like one of those computah guys!
Love  
Sammo85 : 3/11/2023 7:03 pm : link
did not play really all that well in second half of season particularly when McKinney was out.

If they bring him back it better not be a big contract. He’s not a starter. More of a rotational safety.
RE: Back to the bad old days  
paesan98 : 3/11/2023 7:22 pm : link
In comment 16060452 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
of our safeties leading in tackles because our LBs are ass. Oh well, used to it by now with the Giants.


Surely you can wait a few more days for free agency to start to allow JS some time to talk to a few free agent LBs, can't you?,
RE: Back to the bad old days  
mattlawson : 3/11/2023 7:28 pm : link
In comment 16060452 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
of our safeties leading in tackles because our LBs are ass. Oh well, used to it by now with the Giants.



Our LBs ARE ass. It will be addressed. beavers coming back. But you don’t eschew the safety position because of an adjacent weakness. The whole fucking defense needs to be good
RE: Love  
UConn4523 : 3/11/2023 7:30 pm : link
In comment 16060501 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
did not play really all that well in second half of season particularly when McKinney was out.

If they bring him back it better not be a big contract. He’s not a starter. More of a rotational safety.


Most of the secondary is going to look bad when you have a limited pass rush, no LBers, your #1 CB hurt for over a month and McKinney lost for 2 months or whatever it was. When you are that short handed it’s easy to overcommit and stay disciplined. He’s absolutely a starting caliber Safety.
Hard to stay  
UConn4523 : 3/11/2023 7:31 pm : link
RE: Back to the bad old days  
bLiTz 2k : 3/11/2023 7:34 pm : link
In comment 16060452 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
of our safeties leading in tackles because our LBs are ass. Oh well, used to it by now with the Giants.


...what?
Not a fan  
UGADawgs7 : 3/11/2023 8:01 pm : link
Missed a lot of important tackles in big moments, they’ll need to pay McKinney next year as well. Hard to pay a lot to safeties and getting a good ILB is a lot more important than re-signing a replaceable Safety.
No RE: RE: Love  
Sammo85 : 3/11/2023 8:05 pm : link
In comment 16060515 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 16060501 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


did not play really all that well in second half of season particularly when McKinney was out.

If they bring him back it better not be a big contract. He’s not a starter. More of a rotational safety.



Most of the secondary is going to look bad when you have a limited pass rush, no LBers, your #1 CB hurt for over a month and McKinney lost for 2 months or whatever it was. When you are that short handed it’s easy to overcommit and stay disciplined. He’s absolutely a starting caliber Safety.


Not a very good one.
RE: Isn’t Dov Kleinman..  
Sean : 3/11/2023 8:08 pm : link
In comment 16060458 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:
a troll?

No one knows who he is. He doesn’t break stories but he is like a news aggregator for the NFL. It’s strange.
RE: RE: This tells me two things  
Optimus-NY : 3/11/2023 8:37 pm : link
In comment 16060499 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 16060468 KeoweeFan said:


Quote:


- they value Julian in their scheme
- they need to conclude the negotiations rapidly, one way or the other so they now what resources they have for the NEXT highest priority
Almost like running a business [smile]



You sound like one of those computah guys!



"Rome wasn't built in a day dahlin'!"
Hoping his agents reached out  
Cenotaph : 3/11/2023 8:52 pm : link
and found the S market is fairly crowded in FA this year. Guys like Jessie Bates, CJ Gardner Johnson and Jordan Poyer are the top guys; then there's Vonn Bell, Jimmie Ward that are probably still above Love, and guys like Terrell Edmunds, Donovan Wilson, Marcus Epps and Juan Thornhill on his level. So hopefully he comes back for reasonable $; or we let him go and grab one of those for less - not all of those guys will get big $, probably not most; and love isn't seen in the upper tier.

Might be a similar situation at ILB - there do seem do be several options, and obviously we dont have much competition. Might just come down to if they prefer to draft vs FA (or maybe both).
He’s an average player  
GiantsFan84 : 3/11/2023 8:56 pm : link
Not the guy to pay big money to
RE: RE: RE: This tells me two things  
eric2425ny : 3/11/2023 9:48 pm : link
In comment 16060552 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16060499 eric2425ny said:


Quote:


In comment 16060468 KeoweeFan said:


Quote:


- they value Julian in their scheme
- they need to conclude the negotiations rapidly, one way or the other so they now what resources they have for the NEXT highest priority
Almost like running a business [smile]



You sound like one of those computah guys!




"Rome wasn't built in a day dahlin'!"


Lol, at that moment Shurmur was thinking “oh my God, what the hell have I gotten myself into”
RE: RE: Isn’t Dov Kleinman..  
Chris in Philly : 3/11/2023 9:51 pm : link
In comment 16060483 Tim in Eternal Blue said:
Quote:
In comment 16060458 Chris in Philly said:


Quote:


a troll?



No


You sure?
RE: No RE: RE: Love  
section125 : 3/11/2023 9:59 pm : link
In comment 16060538 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
In comment 16060515 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 16060501 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


did not play really all that well in second half of season particularly when McKinney was out.

If they bring him back it better not be a big contract. He’s not a starter. More of a rotational safety.



Most of the secondary is going to look bad when you have a limited pass rush, no LBers, your #1 CB hurt for over a month and McKinney lost for 2 months or whatever it was. When you are that short handed it’s easy to overcommit and stay disciplined. He’s absolutely a starting caliber Safety.



Not a very good one.


He played just fine. The only bad game he played this year was the Philly playoff game
RE: Back to the bad old days  
Wildcardgiants : 3/11/2023 10:32 pm : link
In comment 16060452 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
of our safeties leading in tackles because our LBs are ass. Oh well, used to it by now with the Giants.

Wow, really? You don't think Love is worth re-signing?
RE: RE: Back to the bad old days  
eric2425ny : 3/11/2023 11:01 pm : link
In comment 16060582 Wildcardgiants said:
Quote:
In comment 16060452 Spiciest Memelord said:


Quote:


of our safeties leading in tackles because our LBs are ass. Oh well, used to it by now with the Giants.


Wow, really? You don't think Love is worth re-signing?


I think his assumption is that spending money on Love means we won’t do anything at ILB.
Good. He’s one of the reasons the team was  
cosmicj : 3/11/2023 11:19 pm : link
So tough.
RE: In Schoen We Trust  
US1 Giants : 3/12/2023 6:56 am : link
In comment 16060444 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
.


That saying makes me cringe with memories of Reese.
RE: RE: In Schoen We Trust  
section125 : 3/12/2023 9:42 am : link
In comment 16060608 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
In comment 16060444 eric2425ny said:


Quote:


.



That saying makes me cringe with memories of Reese.



yeah, that one should be retired, permanently.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/12/2023 9:43 am : link
I love Love-pun intended-but @ THE right cost.
RE: RE: RE: Back to the bad old days  
eli4life : 3/12/2023 9:46 am : link
In comment 16060590 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 16060582 Wildcardgiants said:


Quote:


In comment 16060452 Spiciest Memelord said:


Quote:


of our safeties leading in tackles because our LBs are ass. Oh well, used to it by now with the Giants.


Wow, really? You don't think Love is worth re-signing?



I think his assumption is that spending money on Love means we won’t do anything at ILB.


You know that assume saying. Point one on why I thank god the keyboard warriors here have zero say in what we do
RE: Schoen prefers spending  
joeinpa : 3/12/2023 9:58 am : link
In comment 16060455 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
his money on people already in the building


After a decade s long drought, it feels good to retain key players.

RE: Love  
sb from NYT Forum : 3/12/2023 1:17 pm : link
In comment 16060501 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
did not play really all that well in second half of season particularly when McKinney was out.

If they bring him back it better not be a big contract. He’s not a starter. More of a rotational safety.


He is smart, hard worker, a team leader, but I have to agree with this somewhat. He played really poorly in the Philly games.
