Contract talks between Giants and Julian Love “ramping up”

- they value Julian in their scheme
- they need to conclude the negotiations rapidly, one way or the other so they now what resources they have for the NEXT highest priority
Almost like running a business [smile]
did not play really all that well in second half of season particularly when McKinney was out.
If they bring him back it better not be a big contract. He’s not a starter. More of a rotational safety.
Most of the secondary is going to look bad when you have a limited pass rush, no LBers, your #1 CB hurt for over a month and McKinney lost for 2 months or whatever it was. When you are that short handed it’s easy to overcommit and stay disciplined. He’s absolutely a starting caliber Safety.
Missed a lot of important tackles in big moments, they’ll need to pay McKinney next year as well. Hard to pay a lot to safeties and getting a good ILB is a lot more important than re-signing a replaceable Safety.
and found the S market is fairly crowded in FA this year. Guys like Jessie Bates, CJ Gardner Johnson and Jordan Poyer are the top guys; then there's Vonn Bell, Jimmie Ward that are probably still above Love, and guys like Terrell Edmunds, Donovan Wilson, Marcus Epps and Juan Thornhill on his level. So hopefully he comes back for reasonable $; or we let him go and grab one of those for less - not all of those guys will get big $, probably not most; and love isn't seen in the upper tier.
Might be a similar situation at ILB - there do seem do be several options, and obviously we dont have much competition. Might just come down to if they prefer to draft vs FA (or maybe both).
You sound like one of those computah guys!
"Rome wasn't built in a day dahlin'!"
Lol, at that moment Shurmur was thinking “oh my God, what the hell have I gotten myself into”
Not a very good one.
He played just fine. The only bad game he played this year was the Philly playoff game
He is smart, hard worker, a team leader, but I have to agree with this somewhat. He played really poorly in the Philly games.
I like it, especially when they are good. You already know what you have, no surprises and you know how they fit in the culture. He was a captain and well respected.
No
You sound like one of those computah guys!
Surely you can wait a few more days for free agency to start to allow JS some time to talk to a few free agent LBs, can't you?,
Our LBs ARE ass. It will be addressed. beavers coming back. But you don’t eschew the safety position because of an adjacent weakness. The whole fucking defense needs to be good
...what?
Quote:
Not a very good one.
No one knows who he is. He doesn’t break stories but he is like a news aggregator for the NFL. It’s strange.
Quote:
You sound like one of those computah guys!
"Rome wasn't built in a day dahlin'!"
Might be a similar situation at ILB - there do seem do be several options, and obviously we dont have much competition. Might just come down to if they prefer to draft vs FA (or maybe both).
Quote:
In comment 16060468 KeoweeFan said:
Quote:
You sound like one of those computah guys!
"Rome wasn't built in a day dahlin'!"
Lol, at that moment Shurmur was thinking “oh my God, what the hell have I gotten myself into”
Quote:
a troll?
No
You sure?
Link - ( New Window )
Quote:
In comment 16060501 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
Not a very good one.
He played just fine. The only bad game he played this year was the Philly playoff game
Wow, really? You don't think Love is worth re-signing?
Quote:
of our safeties leading in tackles because our LBs are ass. Oh well, used to it by now with the Giants.
Wow, really? You don't think Love is worth re-signing?
I think his assumption is that spending money on Love means we won’t do anything at ILB.
That saying makes me cringe with memories of Reese.
Quote:
.
That saying makes me cringe with memories of Reese.
yeah, that one should be retired, permanently.
Quote:
In comment 16060452 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
Wow, really? You don't think Love is worth re-signing?
I think his assumption is that spending money on Love means we won’t do anything at ILB.
You know that assume saying. Point one on why I thank god the keyboard warriors here have zero say in what we do
After a decade s long drought, it feels good to retain key players.
If they bring him back it better not be a big contract. He’s not a starter. More of a rotational safety.
He is smart, hard worker, a team leader, but I have to agree with this somewhat. He played really poorly in the Philly games.