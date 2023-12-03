Asshat FA Info

for display only
GoDeep13 : 3/12/2023 2:24 pm
Giants are gonna be big players in the DL/LB market. Been in constant contact with Agent gaging market. Biggest names to watch are Zach Allen formerly of Arizona, David Long Jr., Dalvin Tomlinson, A’Shawn Robinson, Dean Lowry, Demarcus Walker, Azeez Al-Shaair, Anthony Walker, Bobby Okereke and Germaine Pratt.

Giants also looking to add a CB. Inquired on Marcus Peters, Byron Murphy, Greedy Williams (brother of Rodarius), and Jamal Dean.

Giants looking to Resign their IOL (Gates and Feliciano) continue to add young pieces through draft.

Giants looking to add TE depth. Interest in Dan Arnold formerly of Jacksonville.
GoDeep13  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/12/2023 2:26 pm : link
Thank you GoDeep  
Blue21 : 3/12/2023 2:26 pm : link
It seems  
Spider43 : 3/12/2023 2:27 pm : link
We're likely going with WR at #25, judging from those FA rumors.
Nothing on  
Breeze_94 : 3/12/2023 2:27 pm : link
Edwards, Schultz, or Gesicki? Those names have been floated around by the beats quite a bit.

Edmunds and Irv Smith as well, to a lesser extent. Edmunds going to cost too much…
Thanks for the information  
Simms11 : 3/12/2023 2:27 pm : link
GoDeep13......interesting names. Always excited for Free Agency and the draft.
I think it is pretty obvious  
jvm52106 : 3/12/2023 2:27 pm : link
We will be drafting play makers at.the skill positions. I think 1 to 2 WR's and definitely a TE in this strong class.
If we are looking at CB  
Mike in NY : 3/12/2023 2:27 pm : link
I would take a look at Rock Ya-Sin. The area scout for Indy when he was drafted is now with us and I think he would fit Wink’s scheme.
Thanks for the info!  
Sky King : 3/12/2023 2:27 pm : link
What  
section125 : 3/12/2023 2:28 pm : link
Eric said. Hope they can get some help a reasonable prices.
Great  
AcidTest : 3/12/2023 2:28 pm : link
Some good names there  
bigblue12 : 3/12/2023 2:31 pm : link
Love to see Tomlinson back or A’Shawn Robinson.
A lot of rationality in that focus, GoDeep13, thanks  
ColHowPepper : 3/12/2023 2:32 pm : link
A bit dismayed about IOL, esp. re-sign Feliciano, better be a chunk cheaper than '22. Hope Gates, now many months on post-op and recovery, has gained better strength and movement.
I wonder if adding DL will have any impact on LW's future  
sb from NYT Forum : 3/12/2023 2:35 pm : link
...Giants save $12 million but cutting or trading him.
Thanks Go Deep.  
Vin_Cuccs : 3/12/2023 2:35 pm : link
The more I think about this, the happier I am with Schoen's approach to team building. Make the depth of the team a strength. Avoid overpaying for high-end, expensive free-agent talent. Give the coaching staff the personnel to be multiple by adding as many talented players as possible, not just a singular big name.
RE: A lot of rationality in that focus, GoDeep13, thanks  
jvm52106 : 3/12/2023 2:35 pm : link
In comment 16060843 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
A bit dismayed about IOL, esp. re-sign Feliciano, better be a chunk cheaper than '22. Hope Gates, now many months on post-op and recovery, has gained better strength and movement.


Why? We have JE, MM both coming back from injury and we will definitely draft a Center candidate this year.
Thanks!  
US1 Giants : 3/12/2023 2:38 pm : link
I guess this disproves the thread from a week or so ago that there were no Asshats on Schoen's tight ship.
RE: Nothing on  
GoDeep13 : 3/12/2023 2:38 pm : link
In comment 16060831 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
Edwards, Schultz, or Gesicki? Those names have been floated around by the beats quite a bit.

Edmunds and Irv Smith as well, to a lesser extent. Edmunds going to cost too much…
They want to keep the TE $ low. Gesicki and Shultz asking for more than they are willing to spend on a 1a/#2 TE in their system. Arnold looking more cost friendly
Thanks  
George from PA : 3/12/2023 2:41 pm : link
Could be asshat info from agents.....not necessarily the Giants  
George from PA : 3/12/2023 2:44 pm : link
Grazie GoDeep13  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/12/2023 2:45 pm : link
I assume none of the players named in the OP  
Will Shine : 3/12/2023 2:45 pm : link
are in line for big contracts?
Thanks GD13  
Rick in Dallas : 3/12/2023 2:47 pm : link
Should be fun to see Schoen navigate through FA
Text I just received  
GoDeep13 : 3/12/2023 2:48 pm : link
“Wink loves A-gap pressure. There is a guy that should be available soon that Wink will pound the table for and absolutely LOVED in Baltimore.”

Thinking he means Za’Darius Smith
Tremaine Edwards isn’t on that list.  
cosmicj : 3/12/2023 2:48 pm : link
Good.
RE: A lot of rationality in that focus, GoDeep13, thanks  
Milton : 3/12/2023 2:52 pm : link
In comment 16060843 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
A bit dismayed about IOL, esp. re-sign Feliciano, better be a chunk cheaper than '22.
I think Feliciano is someone who Schoen and Daboll favor a lot more than BBI; and that can be typical of OL, where there's a lot more to evaluating value than what can be seen on a TV screen.
I really don’t want Feliciano back  
Rudy5757 : 3/12/2023 2:53 pm : link
I prefer we go after one of the better FA. Gates too, I’d rather get better.
RE: I really don’t want Feliciano back  
fish3321 : 3/12/2023 2:58 pm : link
In comment 16060872 Rudy5757 said:
Quote:
I prefer we go after one of the better FA. Gates too, I’d rather get better.


having guys who are cheap and know the system is important. Not every signing is an all pro
RE: Text I just received  
section125 : 3/12/2023 2:58 pm : link
In comment 16060866 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
“Wink loves A-gap pressure. There is a guy that should be available soon that Wink will pound the table for and absolutely LOVED in Baltimore.”

Thinking he means Za’Darius Smith


Live updates from GoDeep13
I’ll take Tomlinson  
Eman11 : 3/12/2023 2:59 pm : link
And Pratt from those names and be very happy
RE: I really don’t want Feliciano back  
FanMan : 3/12/2023 3:00 pm : link
In comment 16060872 Rudy5757 said:
Quote:
I prefer we go after one of the better FA. Gates too, I’d rather get better.


Just because you sign them, doesn't mean they make the team. No problem bringing them to Camp to fight for a spot.
RE: I really don’t want Feliciano back  
jvm52106 : 3/12/2023 3:01 pm : link
In comment 16060872 Rudy5757 said:
Quote:
I prefer we go after one of the better FA. Gates too, I’d rather get better.


Again, cheaper and probably better option coming from the draft. Solid Centers available this April.

TE makes sense if you follow Buffalo and KC. Yes, Kelce is all world but he was a later round draft choice. Buffalo had Knox a 3rd and then spot duty and specific type of 2nd and 3rd TE's. The Draft is very deep at TE!
RE: I’ll take Tomlinson  
Payasdaddy : 3/12/2023 3:01 pm : link
In comment 16060882 Eman11 said:
Quote:
And Pratt from those names and be very happy


Dalvin could get 50% of the snaps in a 3 man rotation
Probably can put LEO at 5T for some too. Maybe. Didn’t he spend some time there before?
RE: RE: I’ll take Tomlinson  
Payasdaddy : 3/12/2023 3:01 pm : link
In comment 16060886 Payasdaddy said:
Quote:
In comment 16060882 Eman11 said:


Quote:


And Pratt from those names and be very happy



Dalvin could get 50% of the snaps in a 3 man rotation
Probably can put LEO at 5T for some too. Maybe. Didn’t he spend some time there before?


Depends on LEO cap #
RE: RE: A lot of rationality in that focus, GoDeep13, thanks  
ColHowPepper : 3/12/2023 3:02 pm : link
In comment 16060851 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
Why? We have JE, MM both coming back from injury and we will definitely draft a Center candidate this year.
hi, jvm, nothing more than I don't think JF is worth what Giants paid for '22. Hope you're right about drafting a C, it has been a long time, too long, 'don't sleep on Jon'
Thanks  
JoeMoney19 : 3/12/2023 3:03 pm : link
RE: Thanks Go Deep.  
BigBlueinDE : 3/12/2023 3:06 pm : link
In comment 16060850 Vin_Cuccs said:
Quote:
The more I think about this, the happier I am with Schoen's approach to team building. Make the depth of the team a strength. Avoid overpaying for high-end, expensive free-agent talent. Give the coaching staff the personnel to be multiple by adding as many talented players as possible, not just a singular big name.


RE: RE: I’ll take Tomlinson  
Payasdaddy : 3/12/2023 3:07 pm : link
In comment 16060886 Payasdaddy said:
Quote:
In comment 16060882 Eman11 said:


Quote:


And Pratt from those names and be very happy



Dalvin could get 50% of the snaps in a 3 man rotation
Probably can put LEO at 5T for some too. Maybe. Didn’t he spend some time there before?


Depends on LEO cap #
I don’t see it with Feliciano either  
mfsd : 3/12/2023 3:12 pm : link
But I do trust this front office/coaching staff more than any in recent memory

I’m also glad this chatter doesn’t revolve around overpaying for second rate or oft-injured WRs. We’ve sort of been there, done that recently. Let’s hit on some draft picks and swing for the fences with WR only when the guy is well worth it
If this info is correct  
dpinzow : 3/12/2023 3:14 pm : link
Then Schoen is going offense heavy in the draft. He wants a ferocious defense to carry the team while the most likely young drafted WRs acclimate to the NFL
I still think we'll  
mittenedman : 3/12/2023 3:19 pm : link
see a huge move at WR.

3 of the top 4 WRs are coming off injury (Shepard, Wandale Robinson and Collin Johnson). And the fact that Johnson's in the top 4 tells you something.

The cupboard is pretty bare, and it's the single biggest improvement the team can make.
Thanks GoDeep13!  
Optimus-NY : 3/12/2023 3:19 pm : link
I want Dalvin Tomlinson back. Never should have let him walk.
RE: I’ll take Tomlinson  
Rjanyg : 3/12/2023 3:22 pm : link
In comment 16060882 Eman11 said:
Quote:
And Pratt from those names and be very happy


Same. If not Dalvin then A Shawn will be nice.

Murphy at CB would be solid
RE: If this info is correct  
Milton : 3/12/2023 3:24 pm : link
In comment 16060905 dpinzow said:
Quote:
Then Schoen is going offense heavy in the draft. He wants a ferocious defense to carry the team while the most likely young drafted WRs acclimate to the NFL
I have a general philosophy that leans defense in free agency and offense in the draft. Why? Rookie mistakes are more likely to be found on defense than offense.
RE: If we are looking at CB  
bLiTz 2k : 3/12/2023 3:25 pm : link
In comment 16060834 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
I would take a look at Rock Ya-Sin. The area scout for Indy when he was drafted is now with us and I think he would fit Wink’s scheme.


He's been bad in the NFL. No thanks.
Bring Dalvin  
Ben in Tampa : 3/12/2023 3:26 pm : link
RE: Bring Dalvin  
Payasdaddy : 3/12/2023 3:28 pm : link
In comment 16060927 Ben in Tampa said:
Quote:
Home!

Isnt Dalvin a CFP?
wouldnt be surprised if he wants to be back near wall st for when career done
thank you godeep, personally love that strategy  
Eric on Li : 3/12/2023 3:28 pm : link
that is shopping the positions with the most choices and value. grabbing several names off those lists would make this team a lot better even if there's not a lot of flash or headlines.
Al-Shaair is a guy I mentioned on Twitter  
Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 3/12/2023 3:30 pm : link
Only 25, stuck behind Warner and Greenlaw but always around the ball when he played. Big 2021 season in place of Greenlaw. Likely won't command a top-line deal.

Will have to bid against the Texans (Demeco Ryans) and Tampa, but Giants can offer playoff contender.
Tomlinson looked like  
mittenedman : 3/12/2023 3:31 pm : link
he had plenty of juice left in those Vikings games. He screwed up a few of our running plays.
Tomlinson's getting a bunch of mentions on the net.  
MOOPS : 3/12/2023 3:34 pm : link
Cleveland, SF, Atlanta. Probably gonna be more than a few serious inquiries for his service. Love to have him back though. See what the price is.
not asshat info but there are some other cbs with links to wink/schoen  
Eric on Li : 3/12/2023 3:38 pm : link
2 being anthony averett and dane jackson. neither is a super star but both are probably affordable and offer a little more upside than moureau.

averett had the 2nd most press reps of any cb in football in 2021 under wink and he's from NJ (played at bama when daboll was there too). last year he had a 1 year 4m deal in LV but went on IR early in the year with a broken thumb and then reinjured it late.
Shore up on the Oline..  
prdave73 : 3/12/2023 3:50 pm : link
That's the key! Mainly through the draft.
Good  
WillVAB : 3/12/2023 3:52 pm : link
There’s good depth in FA at DL/LB this year. Solidifying the front 7 would be smart.
That’s a good group of DLs  
BillT : 3/12/2023 3:56 pm : link
Tomlinson, Lowry, Robinson, Walker. Think they are considering getting two of them. Or is it one and draft one. Either way it’s great to have that strong a group to chose from. Getting another sold player there is important.
Thanks for posting!  
nyjuggernaut2 : 3/12/2023 4:01 pm : link
RE: RE: If we are looking at CB  
Mike in NY : 3/12/2023 4:12 pm : link
In comment 16060925 bLiTz 2k said:
Quote:
In comment 16060834 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


I would take a look at Rock Ya-Sin. The area scout for Indy when he was drafted is now with us and I think he would fit Wink’s scheme.



He's been bad in the NFL. No thanks.


If you look at his numbers with Vegas they did improve. I think he could be available at the right price for Wink.
Thanks Go Deep  
Matt in SGS : 3/12/2023 4:19 pm : link
Zach Allen is a Boston College guy, so we know the Maras will be fans. But I'd love to see Dalvin return. #1 priority this offseason is to fix the run defense. They can't compete to win the NFC East unless they can slow down the Philly & Dallas running game.

And I agree with the posts above, I would think the Giants are leaning WR at #25.
 
christian : 3/12/2023 4:25 pm : link
I'd love for Schoen to reverse one of Gettleman's stupidest moves -- wrecking the really good rotation of the 2020 defensive line. Golladay over Tomlinson, facepalm.

The 3 year savings of cutting Golladay is 30M+. I'd love to see DT on a 3/30M deal.
Question for the crew  
AG5686 : 3/12/2023 4:28 pm : link
What is the origin of the term asshat?
Im a newbie here
As others have said  
.McL. : 3/12/2023 4:33 pm : link
I like the approach.

FA is good for filling depth, rotational players, and certain positions that are not the really expensive ones. So, my opinion of the optimal approach to FA...

DL rotational players and backups with an occasional starter
LB This is a fairly inexpensive position so starters, rotational and backups
CB backups
S rotational and backups with an occasional starter
Edge backups only

OT backups only
OG backups with an occasional starter
OC backups rarely a starter
TE rotational and backups with an occasional starter
RB all is fair game, but don't spend over about 5M on any player
WR 3, 4, and 5 WR again do not overpay
QB Backups only

Use the draft or trades to get your high end starters at WR, Edge and CB. And with very few exceptions use only the draft for your starting QB.
Thanks  
Toth029 : 3/12/2023 4:37 pm : link
Zach Allen would be a great addition.
I thought front 7  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3/12/2023 4:39 pm : link
would be a big focus but they need another 5T, ILB and OLB. If DT is cheap then sure but he was not the type of player you keep and the market showed that. Lawrence, Davidson and ?

Now Linval Joseph was the one who got away during the early stages of the great destruction of the LOS under Reese.
RE: Question for the crew  
Eric on Li : 3/12/2023 4:43 pm : link
In comment 16061001 AG5686 said:
Quote:
What is the origin of the term asshat?
Im a newbie here


it was voted on.
RE: RE: Question for the crew  
AG5686 : 3/12/2023 4:45 pm : link
In comment 16061015 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16061001 AG5686 said:


Quote:


What is the origin of the term asshat?
Im a newbie here



it was voted on.

I meant what does it mean
RE: RE: RE: Question for the crew  
.McL. : 3/12/2023 4:49 pm : link
In comment 16061021 AG5686 said:
Quote:
In comment 16061015 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


In comment 16061001 AG5686 said:


Quote:


What is the origin of the term asshat?
Im a newbie here



it was voted on.


I meant what does it mean

somebody with inside information
RE: Nothing on  
ZogZerg : 3/12/2023 4:52 pm : link
In comment 16060831 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
Edwards, Schultz, or Gesicki? Those names have been floated around by the beats quite a bit.

Edmunds and Irv Smith as well, to a lesser extent. Edmunds going to cost too much…


The Beats don't know anything.
I think it's very refreshing and exciting  
arniefez : 3/12/2023 4:54 pm : link
that the Giants are being run by people who understand what it takes to build a winning NFL team in 2023.

IMO until the Giants greatly improve their D front 7 and the middle of their OL they won't be able to compete with Philadelphia and Dallas.

Hopefully they make some good choices and get some better injury luck than 2022.

It would be pretty cool...  
Johnny5 : 3/12/2023 5:03 pm : link
... to have Tomlinson back. I like Okereke to at LB. I can understand bringing back Feliciano and Gates. Draft some guys and let them all compete. Draft some guys that put Feliciano on the bench as good depth. Same for Gates (if he doesn't round back to pre-injury form).
RE: I think it's very refreshing and exciting  
Payasdaddy : 3/12/2023 5:05 pm : link
In comment 16061032 arniefez said:
Quote:
that the Giants are being run by people who understand what it takes to build a winning NFL team in 2023.

IMO until the Giants greatly improve their D front 7 and the middle of their OL they won't be able to compete with Philadelphia and Dallas.

Hopefully they make some good choices and get some better injury luck than 2022.


Let’s see what transpires first in FA. Wouldn’t be surprised to see 3 or 4 defensive additions. Some vet depth. Some starter material
Yes, signing FAs where the need, talent and price line up  
gersh : 3/12/2023 5:16 pm : link
RE: RE: RE: RE: Question for the crew  
River Mike : 3/12/2023 5:25 pm : link
In comment 16061026 .McL. said:
Quote:
In comment 16061021 AG5686 said:


Quote:


In comment 16061015 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


In comment 16061001 AG5686 said:


Quote:


What is the origin of the term asshat?
Im a newbie here



it was voted on.


I meant what does it mean


somebody with inside information


My recollection is that it was Randy's suggestion, and then voted on, but I could be wrong ... wouldn't be the first time, ask my ex-wives
David Long  
bc4life : 3/12/2023 5:30 pm : link
video
link - ( New Window )
Dean is absolute trash  
GiantsFan84 : 3/12/2023 5:32 pm : link
They better not go after him
Tomlinson's stats  
bc4life : 3/12/2023 5:34 pm : link
Look at his numbers when Giants did not re-sign him
link - ( New Window )
RE: I think it's very refreshing and exciting  
JohnG in Albany : 3/12/2023 5:36 pm : link
In comment 16061032 arniefez said:
Quote:
that the Giants are being run by people who understand what it takes to build a winning NFL team in 2023.

IMO until the Giants greatly improve their D front 7 and the middle of their OL they won't be able to compete with Philadelphia and Dallas.

Hopefully they make some good choices and get some better injury luck than 2022.



This roster still needs a very significant infusion of talent in many areas.

I too am optimistic about the new regime.


Lowry  
bc4life : 3/12/2023 5:38 pm : link
highlights
link - ( New Window )
Lowry  
bc4life : 3/12/2023 5:40 pm : link
stats
link - ( New Window )
Thanks for the info GD13...  
Brown_Hornet : 3/12/2023 5:40 pm : link
... this is why BBI is special.
Thank you GD13  
arniefez : 3/12/2023 6:09 pm : link
Listening to all the rumors/talk about the Giants strategy to improve the roster for 2023 the thought that comes to my mind is Football Moneyball.

Hear me out, since his opening press conference Joe Schoen has talked about the cost of certain positions in free agency vs the draft.

Hopefully by now most of us understand that Michael Lewis's Moneyball book had nothing to do with bunting or on base percentage. The principle point of the book Moneyball was the A's competing by acquiring players who were undervalued in the marketplace.

I think and I'm hopeful that's the strategy the Giants FO and coaching staff are going to use to sign several FA at least average starters for the DL depth, ILB above average starter (will be expensive but not LT or WR expensive), IOL (please spend some money and sign an experienced better than 2022 C) and TE blocking depth.

The previous GM did the opposite by setting the FA OT market with a record contract and then paid the very top of the market for an injured/declining FA WR. Both contracts were a disaster.

Coming up tomorrow is going to be another important week for the Giants.
Arnie  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3/12/2023 6:17 pm : link
Solder was signed because of Reese's whiff. One of many, many from 2011-17. It did not work out but that is what happens when you draft like crap for many years.

What Schoen does understand and what he wants to do is build through the draft. He will have to do a much better job then both previous GM's or he then will be forced to go to FA.

Positional value is a guide but is not a end all. If you have a star at most position that makes a impact you pay them market value imv. What is important if you have heavy at one positional group you make it up elsewhere. Again, good drafting helps with this.
Arnie...  
Brown_Hornet : 3/12/2023 6:33 pm : link
...great points. LoS does a good job defining the idea, at least as I think that I understand it.
David Long  
Frbuff : 3/12/2023 7:40 pm : link
Just watched an interview on NFL Network and was asked what he’s looking for
He said good things like type of defense the DL also culture which was great
Btw.. I’m for signing him.. then he said sth which might not make us as attractive.. he also said one of the things he was looking for.. No state tax!!!

If we want him we probably need to overpay to compensate no taxes.. I don’t feel as confident since we are not going to overpay which btw.. we shouldn’t!
RE: David Long  
section125 : 3/12/2023 8:34 pm : link
In comment 16061210 Frbuff said:
Quote:
Just watched an interview on NFL Network and was asked what he’s looking for
He said good things like type of defense the DL also culture which was great
Btw.. I’m for signing him.. then he said sth which might not make us as attractive.. he also said one of the things he was looking for.. No state tax!!!

If we want him we probably need to overpay to compensate no taxes.. I don’t feel as confident since we are not going to overpay which btw.. we shouldn’t!


Think there are only 5 states without state income tax - Nevada, Tennessee, Florida, Texas and Washington.
Some Addtitional Tidbits  
GiantGrit : 3/12/2023 8:53 pm : link
I have nothing to add on the FA front but the Giants are very engaged in the trade market for WR's and TE's.

Draft wise the only name I've heard thus far is Zay Flowers but its still early on that front.

Schoen's working the phones. Wouldn't be surprised to see a big trade happen.
RE: Some Addtitional Tidbits  
Rjanyg : 3/12/2023 9:08 pm : link
In comment 16061246 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
I have nothing to add on the FA front but the Giants are very engaged in the trade market for WR's and TE's.

Draft wise the only name I've heard thus far is Zay Flowers but its still early on that front.

Schoen's working the phones. Wouldn't be surprised to see a big trade happen.


What WR or TE are worth trading for?
RE: Text I just received  
Sy'56 : 3/12/2023 9:25 pm : link
In comment 16060866 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
“Wink loves A-gap pressure. There is a guy that should be available soon that Wink will pound the table for and absolutely LOVED in Baltimore.”

Thinking he means Za’Darius Smith


Calais
RE: RE: Text I just received  
Milton : 3/12/2023 9:42 pm : link
In comment 16061260 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16060866 GoDeep13 said:


Quote:


“Wink loves A-gap pressure. There is a guy that should be available soon that Wink will pound the table for and absolutely LOVED in Baltimore.”

Thinking he means Za’Darius Smith



Calais
Ravens save $7M if/when he is released.
RE: Some Addtitional Tidbits  
jvm52106 : 3/12/2023 10:06 pm : link
In comment 16061246 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
I have nothing to add on the FA front but the Giants are very engaged in the trade market for WR's and TE's.

Draft wise the only name I've heard thus far is Zay Flowers but its still early on that front.

Schoen's working the phones. Wouldn't be surprised to see a big trade happen.


I am wondering if Evans in TB will become available as well as Davis (Buff), Jeudy (Den), Hopkins ( AZ, already known trade possibility), Waller TE (LV), Davis/Mins (NYJ), Bateman (Balt), Pittman (Indy) and Ayiuk (SF).
Ayiuk in Dabolls  
mphbullet36 : 3/12/2023 10:14 pm : link
offense would be a thing of beauty...not sure what it would cost but thats the one guy that really intrigues me.
Lines of Scrimmage  
arniefez : 3/12/2023 10:19 pm : link
I think there is no reason and no excuse for the Solder contract. Gettleman took over a bad situation and made it way worse. He gets no pass for that from me.
RE: Tomlinson looked like  
allstarjim : 3/12/2023 10:31 pm : link
In comment 16060937 mittenedman said:
Quote:
he had plenty of juice left in those Vikings games. He screwed up a few of our running plays.


Tomlinson is #94:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lwmk620YCtw
RE: RE: Text I just received  
allstarjim : 3/12/2023 10:36 pm : link
In comment 16061260 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16060866 GoDeep13 said:


Quote:


“Wink loves A-gap pressure. There is a guy that should be available soon that Wink will pound the table for and absolutely LOVED in Baltimore.”

Thinking he means Za’Darius Smith



Calais


37 years old in week 1. I've always liked him, reminds me a little of Chris Canty. Campbell needs 1 more sack for career 100.

I do have some mixed feelings about that as he's so long in the tooth.

You know there's another guy who played last season with the Ravens, also a little long in the tooth but can certainly generate A-gap pressure... who is a free agent, and that is Mr. Jason Pierre-Paul.

Sy, your thoughts on a Dalvin Tomlinson reunion? I don't see it. My thought is Dalvin would likely prefer a place he would have a clearer path to start. If he signs with NY, it would be for a rotational DT money to give Dex a blow and play on short-yardage/goal line sub-packages, most likely. They aren't likely to play Dalvin at DE. Tomlinson just turned 29 years old, I don't see him at the point in his career where he'd be at peace with signing just as rotational depth. I don't see this situation as one that matches up with him.
RE: RE: RE: Text I just received  
Payasdaddy : 3/12/2023 11:03 pm : link
In comment 16061308 allstarjim said:
Quote:
In comment 16061260 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


In comment 16060866 GoDeep13 said:


Quote:


“Wink loves A-gap pressure. There is a guy that should be available soon that Wink will pound the table for and absolutely LOVED in Baltimore.”

Thinking he means Za’Darius Smith



Calais



37 years old in week 1. I've always liked him, reminds me a little of Chris Canty. Campbell needs 1 more sack for career 100.

I do have some mixed feelings about that as he's so long in the tooth.

You know there's another guy who played last season with the Ravens, also a little long in the tooth but can certainly generate A-gap pressure... who is a free agent, and that is Mr. Jason Pierre-Paul.

Sy, your thoughts on a Dalvin Tomlinson reunion? I don't see it. My thought is Dalvin would likely prefer a place he would have a clearer path to start. If he signs with NY, it would be for a rotational DT money to give Dex a blow and play on short-yardage/goal line sub-packages, most likely. They aren't likely to play Dalvin at DE. Tomlinson just turned 29 years old, I don't see him at the point in his career where he'd be at peace with signing just as rotational depth. I don't see this situation as one that matches up with him.

3rd rotational DT usually gets a good amount of PT ( like a 3rd cb). Wouldn’t be lacking for snaps. jMHO
I have to backtrack a little  
allstarjim : 3/12/2023 11:04 pm : link
Because not sure Wink could've absolutely loved JPP in Baltimore since JPP's only season in Baltimore was last season.

Here's a guy that is really interesting to me...Demarcus Walker. Walker, former Florida State standout, is a 6'4" 280 DE. Things didn't really workout in Denver, just kind of alright there during his 4 years there, really only contributed a little the last two. Then he went to Houston where he didn't really distinguish himself there either.

But then he plays in Tennessee last year, and here's where it gets interesting. He has 7 sacks, 16 QB hits, and 10 TFLs, with 32 total tackles. But he also only had 6 starts, and played just 37% of Tennessee's defensive snaps on the year, just 426 total.

Now, the big ticket DE this offseason in free agency is Javon Hargrave from Philly. He played 712 defensive snaps for the Eagles, had 60 tackles, 11 sacks...and get this...16 QB hits and 10 TFLs...the same as DeMarcus Walker. Wondering if Walker is just starting to unlock something. Walker's 7 sacks on 426 snaps translates to a sack every 60.85 snaps.

That's a really high rate, nearly elite. For example, a lot of DE starters get around 800 snaps...if Walker sustained that rate and got full-time starter reps, that would translate to 13+ sacks. Now, I understand this isn't how football works, and obviously the longer you are on the field the more diminished the returns can be, but still, that's impressive, and it seems to have come out of nowhere.
That's great intel Jim...  
Brown_Hornet : 3/12/2023 11:38 pm : link
