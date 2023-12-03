Asshat FA Info

Giants are gonna be big players in the DL/LB market. Been in constant contact with Agent gaging market. Biggest names to watch are Zach Allen formerly of Arizona, David Long Jr., Dalvin Tomlinson, A’Shawn Robinson, Dean Lowry, Demarcus Walker, Azeez Al-Shaair, Anthony Walker, Bobby Okereke and Germaine Pratt.
Giants also looking to add a CB. Inquired on Marcus Peters, Byron Murphy, Greedy Williams (brother of Rodarius), and Jamal Dean.
Giants looking to Resign their IOL (Gates and Feliciano) continue to add young pieces through draft.
Giants looking to add TE depth. Interest in Dan Arnold formerly of Jacksonville.
Edmunds and Irv Smith as well, to a lesser extent. Edmunds going to cost too much…
Why? We have JE, MM both coming back from injury and we will definitely draft a Center candidate this year.
Edmunds and Irv Smith as well, to a lesser extent. Edmunds going to cost too much…
Thinking he means Za’Darius Smith
having guys who are cheap and know the system is important. Not every signing is an all pro
Thinking he means Za’Darius Smith
Live updates from GoDeep13
Just because you sign them, doesn't mean they make the team. No problem bringing them to Camp to fight for a spot.
Again, cheaper and probably better option coming from the draft. Solid Centers available this April.
TE makes sense if you follow Buffalo and KC. Yes, Kelce is all world but he was a later round draft choice. Buffalo had Knox a 3rd and then spot duty and specific type of 2nd and 3rd TE's. The Draft is very deep at TE!
Dalvin could get 50% of the snaps in a 3 man rotation
Probably can put LEO at 5T for some too. Maybe. Didn’t he spend some time there before?
Quote:
And Pratt from those names and be very happy
Dalvin could get 50% of the snaps in a 3 man rotation
Probably can put LEO at 5T for some too. Maybe. Didn’t he spend some time there before?
Depends on LEO cap #
+1
Quote:
And Pratt from those names and be very happy
Dalvin could get 50% of the snaps in a 3 man rotation
Probably can put LEO at 5T for some too. Maybe. Didn’t he spend some time there before?
Depends on LEO cap #
I’m also glad this chatter doesn’t revolve around overpaying for second rate or oft-injured WRs. We’ve sort of been there, done that recently. Let’s hit on some draft picks and swing for the fences with WR only when the guy is well worth it
3 of the top 4 WRs are coming off injury (Shepard, Wandale Robinson and Collin Johnson). And the fact that Johnson's in the top 4 tells you something.
The cupboard is pretty bare, and it's the single biggest improvement the team can make.
Same. If not Dalvin then A Shawn will be nice.
Murphy at CB would be solid
He's been bad in the NFL. No thanks.
Isnt Dalvin a CFP?
wouldnt be surprised if he wants to be back near wall st for when career done
Will have to bid against the Texans (Demeco Ryans) and Tampa, but Giants can offer playoff contender.
averett had the 2nd most press reps of any cb in football in 2021 under wink and he's from NJ (played at bama when daboll was there too). last year he had a 1 year 4m deal in LV but went on IR early in the year with a broken thumb and then reinjured it late.
Quote:
I would take a look at Rock Ya-Sin. The area scout for Indy when he was drafted is now with us and I think he would fit Wink’s scheme.
He's been bad in the NFL. No thanks.
If you look at his numbers with Vegas they did improve. I think he could be available at the right price for Wink.
And I agree with the posts above, I would think the Giants are leaning WR at #25.
The 3 year savings of cutting Golladay is 30M+. I'd love to see DT on a 3/30M deal.
Im a newbie here
FA is good for filling depth, rotational players, and certain positions that are not the really expensive ones. So, my opinion of the optimal approach to FA...
DL rotational players and backups with an occasional starter
LB This is a fairly inexpensive position so starters, rotational and backups
CB backups
S rotational and backups with an occasional starter
Edge backups only
OT backups only
OG backups with an occasional starter
OC backups rarely a starter
TE rotational and backups with an occasional starter
RB all is fair game, but don't spend over about 5M on any player
WR 3, 4, and 5 WR again do not overpay
QB Backups only
Use the draft or trades to get your high end starters at WR, Edge and CB. And with very few exceptions use only the draft for your starting QB.
Now Linval Joseph was the one who got away during the early stages of the great destruction of the LOS under Reese.
Im a newbie here
it was voted on.
Quote:
What is the origin of the term asshat?
Im a newbie here
it was voted on.
I meant what does it mean
Quote:
In comment 16061001 AG5686 said:
Quote:
What is the origin of the term asshat?
Im a newbie here
it was voted on.
I meant what does it mean
somebody with inside information
Edmunds and Irv Smith as well, to a lesser extent. Edmunds going to cost too much…
The Beats don't know anything.
IMO until the Giants greatly improve their D front 7 and the middle of their OL they won't be able to compete with Philadelphia and Dallas.
Hopefully they make some good choices and get some better injury luck than 2022.
IMO until the Giants greatly improve their D front 7 and the middle of their OL they won't be able to compete with Philadelphia and Dallas.
Hopefully they make some good choices and get some better injury luck than 2022.
Let’s see what transpires first in FA. Wouldn’t be surprised to see 3 or 4 defensive additions. Some vet depth. Some starter material
Quote:
In comment 16061015 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16061001 AG5686 said:
Quote:
What is the origin of the term asshat?
Im a newbie here
it was voted on.
I meant what does it mean
somebody with inside information
My recollection is that it was Randy's suggestion, and then voted on, but I could be wrong ... wouldn't be the first time, ask my ex-wives
link - ( New Window )
link - ( New Window )
IMO until the Giants greatly improve their D front 7 and the middle of their OL they won't be able to compete with Philadelphia and Dallas.
Hopefully they make some good choices and get some better injury luck than 2022.
This roster still needs a very significant infusion of talent in many areas.
I too am optimistic about the new regime.
link - ( New Window )
link - ( New Window )
Hear me out, since his opening press conference Joe Schoen has talked about the cost of certain positions in free agency vs the draft.
Hopefully by now most of us understand that Michael Lewis's Moneyball book had nothing to do with bunting or on base percentage. The principle point of the book Moneyball was the A's competing by acquiring players who were undervalued in the marketplace.
I think and I'm hopeful that's the strategy the Giants FO and coaching staff are going to use to sign several FA at least average starters for the DL depth, ILB above average starter (will be expensive but not LT or WR expensive), IOL (please spend some money and sign an experienced better than 2022 C) and TE blocking depth.
The previous GM did the opposite by setting the FA OT market with a record contract and then paid the very top of the market for an injured/declining FA WR. Both contracts were a disaster.
Coming up tomorrow is going to be another important week for the Giants.
What Schoen does understand and what he wants to do is build through the draft. He will have to do a much better job then both previous GM's or he then will be forced to go to FA.
Positional value is a guide but is not a end all. If you have a star at most position that makes a impact you pay them market value imv. What is important if you have heavy at one positional group you make it up elsewhere. Again, good drafting helps with this.
He said good things like type of defense the DL also culture which was great
Btw.. I’m for signing him.. then he said sth which might not make us as attractive.. he also said one of the things he was looking for.. No state tax!!!
If we want him we probably need to overpay to compensate no taxes.. I don’t feel as confident since we are not going to overpay which btw.. we shouldn’t!
He said good things like type of defense the DL also culture which was great
Btw.. I’m for signing him.. then he said sth which might not make us as attractive.. he also said one of the things he was looking for.. No state tax!!!
If we want him we probably need to overpay to compensate no taxes.. I don’t feel as confident since we are not going to overpay which btw.. we shouldn’t!
Think there are only 5 states without state income tax - Nevada, Tennessee, Florida, Texas and Washington.
Draft wise the only name I've heard thus far is Zay Flowers but its still early on that front.
Schoen's working the phones. Wouldn't be surprised to see a big trade happen.
Draft wise the only name I've heard thus far is Zay Flowers but its still early on that front.
Schoen's working the phones. Wouldn't be surprised to see a big trade happen.
What WR or TE are worth trading for?
Thinking he means Za’Darius Smith
Calais
Quote:
“Wink loves A-gap pressure. There is a guy that should be available soon that Wink will pound the table for and absolutely LOVED in Baltimore.”
Thinking he means Za’Darius Smith
Calais
Draft wise the only name I've heard thus far is Zay Flowers but its still early on that front.
Schoen's working the phones. Wouldn't be surprised to see a big trade happen.
I am wondering if Evans in TB will become available as well as Davis (Buff), Jeudy (Den), Hopkins ( AZ, already known trade possibility), Waller TE (LV), Davis/Mins (NYJ), Bateman (Balt), Pittman (Indy) and Ayiuk (SF).
Tomlinson is #94:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lwmk620YCtw
Quote:
“Wink loves A-gap pressure. There is a guy that should be available soon that Wink will pound the table for and absolutely LOVED in Baltimore.”
Thinking he means Za’Darius Smith
Calais
37 years old in week 1. I've always liked him, reminds me a little of Chris Canty. Campbell needs 1 more sack for career 100.
I do have some mixed feelings about that as he's so long in the tooth.
You know there's another guy who played last season with the Ravens, also a little long in the tooth but can certainly generate A-gap pressure... who is a free agent, and that is Mr. Jason Pierre-Paul.
Sy, your thoughts on a Dalvin Tomlinson reunion? I don't see it. My thought is Dalvin would likely prefer a place he would have a clearer path to start. If he signs with NY, it would be for a rotational DT money to give Dex a blow and play on short-yardage/goal line sub-packages, most likely. They aren't likely to play Dalvin at DE. Tomlinson just turned 29 years old, I don't see him at the point in his career where he'd be at peace with signing just as rotational depth. I don't see this situation as one that matches up with him.
Quote:
In comment 16060866 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
“Wink loves A-gap pressure. There is a guy that should be available soon that Wink will pound the table for and absolutely LOVED in Baltimore.”
Thinking he means Za’Darius Smith
Calais
37 years old in week 1. I've always liked him, reminds me a little of Chris Canty. Campbell needs 1 more sack for career 100.
I do have some mixed feelings about that as he's so long in the tooth.
You know there's another guy who played last season with the Ravens, also a little long in the tooth but can certainly generate A-gap pressure... who is a free agent, and that is Mr. Jason Pierre-Paul.
Sy, your thoughts on a Dalvin Tomlinson reunion? I don't see it. My thought is Dalvin would likely prefer a place he would have a clearer path to start. If he signs with NY, it would be for a rotational DT money to give Dex a blow and play on short-yardage/goal line sub-packages, most likely. They aren't likely to play Dalvin at DE. Tomlinson just turned 29 years old, I don't see him at the point in his career where he'd be at peace with signing just as rotational depth. I don't see this situation as one that matches up with him.
3rd rotational DT usually gets a good amount of PT ( like a 3rd cb). Wouldn’t be lacking for snaps. jMHO
Here's a guy that is really interesting to me...Demarcus Walker. Walker, former Florida State standout, is a 6'4" 280 DE. Things didn't really workout in Denver, just kind of alright there during his 4 years there, really only contributed a little the last two. Then he went to Houston where he didn't really distinguish himself there either.
But then he plays in Tennessee last year, and here's where it gets interesting. He has 7 sacks, 16 QB hits, and 10 TFLs, with 32 total tackles. But he also only had 6 starts, and played just 37% of Tennessee's defensive snaps on the year, just 426 total.
Now, the big ticket DE this offseason in free agency is Javon Hargrave from Philly. He played 712 defensive snaps for the Eagles, had 60 tackles, 11 sacks...and get this...16 QB hits and 10 TFLs...the same as DeMarcus Walker. Wondering if Walker is just starting to unlock something. Walker's 7 sacks on 426 snaps translates to a sack every 60.85 snaps.
That's a really high rate, nearly elite. For example, a lot of DE starters get around 800 snaps...if Walker sustained that rate and got full-time starter reps, that would translate to 13+ sacks. Now, I understand this isn't how football works, and obviously the longer you are on the field the more diminished the returns can be, but still, that's impressive, and it seems to have come out of nowhere.