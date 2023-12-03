Asshat FA Info GoDeep13 : 3/12/2023 2:24 pm

Giants are gonna be big players in the DL/LB market. Been in constant contact with Agent gaging market. Biggest names to watch are Zach Allen formerly of Arizona, David Long Jr., Dalvin Tomlinson, A’Shawn Robinson, Dean Lowry, Demarcus Walker, Azeez Al-Shaair, Anthony Walker, Bobby Okereke and Germaine Pratt.



Giants also looking to add a CB. Inquired on Marcus Peters, Byron Murphy, Greedy Williams (brother of Rodarius), and Jamal Dean.



Giants looking to Resign their IOL (Gates and Feliciano) continue to add young pieces through draft.



Giants looking to add TE depth. Interest in Dan Arnold formerly of Jacksonville.