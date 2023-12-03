for display only
Shepherd to re-sign with the giants

Knickstape : 3/12/2023 3:14 pm
Jeremy Fowler
@JFowlerESPN
The #Giants are expected to re-sign free agent WR Sterling Shepard to a new deal, per sources. Longtime Giants staple will continue his career in New York.
Good to hear  
mittenedman : 3/12/2023 3:16 pm : link
but the Giants have a ton of WRs coming off injury. They've got to find a way to get some stability and talent around Jones.
Not sure how  
section125 : 3/12/2023 3:17 pm : link
I feel about that. I love Shep, but how many injuries can he sustain. Maybe with Robinson out, the want a WR familiar with the offense.
Probably Shepard's only choice other than retirement  
dpinzow : 3/12/2023 3:18 pm : link
and I'd guess it's the vet minimum
Surprised. He keeps getting hurt  
OdellBeckhamJr : 3/12/2023 3:18 pm : link
thought the injury in the Dallas game was was it for him. He did say he has a lot of football left in him. Hopefully he can stay healthy.
RE: Not sure how  
Payasdaddy : 3/12/2023 3:18 pm : link
In comment 16060909 section125 said:
Quote:
I feel about that. I love Shep, but how many injuries can he sustain. Maybe with Robinson out, the want a WR familiar with the offense.


doubt he will be starter no risk for gmen good vet depth
if body cooperates
Ugh I hate this move  
Rudy5757 : 3/12/2023 3:19 pm : link
The guy hasn’t been healthy in forever. Unless it’s for the Vet minimum I think it’s a bad move. I’m ok with it at the vet minimum but man we need to get away from the perennial injury players.
dont understand this at all  
Knickstape : 3/12/2023 3:22 pm : link
this is sheps last 4 years

2019- 10 games played
2020- 12 games played
2021- 7 games played
2022- 3 games played

hes had an acl and achilles tear
I'm guessing vet. min. and he may not even make it out of TC  
Anakim : 3/12/2023 3:23 pm : link
But okay
I am fine with it.....granted smart and tough....but not dependable  
George from PA : 3/12/2023 3:23 pm : link
.
Um, has to be for vet-minimum, right?  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/12/2023 3:23 pm : link
.
If at vet min,  
Neckbone1333 : 3/12/2023 3:25 pm : link
Smart move and good for continuity and for any young rookies that might join at WR.
Deal is likely to be dirt cheap  
Metnut : 3/12/2023 3:26 pm : link
and he’s been a locker room leader. A no-brainer to bring him back and let him compete for a job at our worst position.
Maybe Giants know he will be  
jvm52106 : 3/12/2023 3:27 pm : link
A huge WR room guy with lots of young additions..
Not  
AcidTest : 3/12/2023 3:27 pm : link
a fan, even at veteran minimum and with no or little bonus and cap hit if he's cut. It's still a financial commitment, however small, and he takes up a space we could give to someone else. Shepard is never healthy. It's time to move on.
RE: Deal is likely to be dirt cheap  
Metnut : 3/12/2023 3:28 pm : link
In comment 16060932 Metnut said:
Quote:
and he’s been a locker room leader. A no-brainer to bring him back and let him compete for a job at our worst position.


Sorry for the double post!
RE: Ugh I hate this move  
bw in dc : 3/12/2023 3:34 pm : link
In comment 16060916 Rudy5757 said:
Quote:
The guy hasn’t been healthy in forever. Unless it’s for the Vet minimum I think it’s a bad move. I’m ok with it at the vet minimum but man we need to get away from the perennial injury players.


This X 100.

A 30-year small WR who can't stay healthy does not add up.
RE: Probably Shepard's only choice other than retirement  
Pepe LePugh : 3/12/2023 3:38 pm : link
In comment 16060910 dpinzow said:
Quote:
and I'd guess it's the vet minimum

He’s making the wrong choice in that case.
Has to be vet minimum...  
Matt G : 3/12/2023 3:39 pm : link
Otherwise, a bad move
All you have to do is watch the sights and sounds all year  
nygiants16 : 3/12/2023 3:40 pm : link
to see the value Shep brings even jf he is not on the field, most likely vet contract that gives them a vet presence that will likely be a very young WR group
relax there is no way it isn't a vet minimum deal  
Eric on Li : 3/12/2023 3:40 pm : link
maybe there are some incentives for more but he basically played for minimum last year and tore his acl. there's no way anyone was giving him more than minimum + incentives and no way the nyg were giving him a raise.

he tore his acl earlier in the year than robinson so if can give them a few games as a veteran fill in before robinson gets healthy and while rookies are still getting their legs under them that would be a value add. if he somehow stays healthy he's a cheap richie james replacement for depth.
In  
AcidTest : 3/12/2023 3:40 pm : link
addition to his achilles tear and ACL injury, he's had multiple concussions. He should retire for his own health, and since he wouldn't get an offer from another team, the Giants can effectively force him into retirement by refusing to resign him.
Glad to hear  
gogiants : 3/12/2023 3:40 pm : link
bring him back and let him compete for a spot. I'm sure they will do medicals on all the players and if he is better than what they have I'm all for it.
If Shep can get 10 more catches  
BlackLight : 3/12/2023 3:40 pm : link
he'll move into Top 5 all time in team history.

No problem bringing him back. Not expecting much. Probably starts the year on PUP.
Letting him go should have been the easiest decision of the offseason  
GiantsFan84 : 3/12/2023 3:46 pm : link
.
RE: Letting him go should have been the easiest decision of the offseason  
BlackLight : 3/12/2023 3:48 pm : link
In comment 16060954 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
.


Kenny Golladay?
Did we sign him to play or coach  
90.Cal : 3/12/2023 3:49 pm : link
I bet it’s a vet minimum. Odell incoming???
RE: In  
Straw Hat : 3/12/2023 3:50 pm : link
In comment 16060947 AcidTest said:
Quote:
addition to his achilles tear and ACL injury, he's had multiple concussions. He should retire for his own health, and since he wouldn't get an offer from another team, the Giants can effectively force him into retirement by refusing to resign him.


Who are you to tell another man he should retire from doing something he’s been medically cleared to do? Guy wants to continue doing what he loves. Its his risk to take.
Whats the over / under  
Beer Man : 3/12/2023 3:55 pm : link
that he makes it past the 4th game?
It’s the minimum per Schwartz  
No1MDGiantsFan : 3/12/2023 3:55 pm : link
“ Leadership matters: Giants are bringing back WR Sterling Shepard. It will be a veteran minimum one-year deal.”
Honestly  
eric2425ny : 3/12/2023 3:59 pm : link
When you look at the crappy FA receivers available this isn’t a bad move. They probably want him around to mentor the young receivers they will be drafting early.
RE: RE: In  
AcidTest : 3/12/2023 4:01 pm : link
In comment 16060962 Straw Hat said:
Quote:
In comment 16060947 AcidTest said:


Quote:


addition to his achilles tear and ACL injury, he's had multiple concussions. He should retire for his own health, and since he wouldn't get an offer from another team, the Giants can effectively force him into retirement by refusing to resign him.



Who are you to tell another man he should retire from doing something he’s been medically cleared to do? Guy wants to continue doing what he loves. Its his risk to take.


Athletes are told to retire all the time for health reasons. Sometimes they listen. Sometimes they don't. But as athletes they often have no perspective or objectivity on the issue. It's particularly important they be told to retire if they've had multiple concussions.

Something similar happens in every day life when, for example, a child tells a parent they can't drive anymore.

In any event, as I said, I don't Shepard back not only for his own benefit, but also because I don't think it's in the best interest of the Giants.
 
christian : 3/12/2023 4:03 pm : link
This isn't surprising in the least.

This is probably a solid to Shepard to allow him to rehab and receive medical care for his injury at the facility and with their staff.

I'm sure it's a non-guaranteed, minimum deal and way more about doing right be a longtime Giant, rather than expecting much from him.
Probably means Slayton signs elsewhere  
Rick in Dallas : 3/12/2023 4:05 pm : link
Shep is good in the locker room. Hope he can stay healthy but that’s asking a lot
RE: Probably means Slayton signs elsewhere  
Beer Man : 3/12/2023 4:08 pm : link
In comment 16060979 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
Shep is good in the locker room. Hope he can stay healthy but that’s asking a lot
Rumor on a different thread is that Slayton's asking price is more than the Gints are willing to pay.
RE: …  
AcidTest : 3/12/2023 4:09 pm : link
In comment 16060977 christian said:
Quote:
This isn't surprising in the least.

This is probably a solid to Shepard to allow him to rehab and receive medical care for his injury at the facility and with their staff.

I'm sure it's a non-guaranteed, minimum deal and way more about doing right be a longtime Giant, rather than expecting much from him.


Good point. If it's just to allow him to rehab then it's fine, but I hope they're not expecting him to play this season.
Keep in mind how many new bodies the WR room needs  
HammerTime75 : 3/12/2023 4:13 pm : link
Even if he can give you WR5 production this year, that's a big help to the Herculean task that it's going to be to overhaul the roster to improve off of last year. It's hard to get players to agree to play for this price. Worth a shot, super low risk.

Best case? You get enough quality options into the building that he "retires" in camp after completing rehab in the facility.
RE: RE: Probably means Slayton signs elsewhere  
eric2425ny : 3/12/2023 4:16 pm : link
In comment 16060981 Beer Man said:
Quote:
In comment 16060979 Rick in Dallas said:


Quote:


Shep is good in the locker room. Hope he can stay healthy but that’s asking a lot

Rumor on a different thread is that Slayton's asking price is more than the Gints are willing to pay.


Slayton seems like a good guy, but time to move on. That’s an example of a situation where drafting a player for much less will likely yield the same or even better results.
RE: RE: …  
christian : 3/12/2023 4:17 pm : link
In comment 16060983 AcidTest said:
Quote:

I'm sure it's a non-guaranteed, minimum deal and way more about doing right be a longtime Giant, rather than expecting much from him.

Good point. If it's just to allow him to rehab then it's fine, but I hope they're not expecting him to play this season.


I doubt they expect anything from him. He was the defacto team cheerleader last season, and he's seemingly very respected among the players.

My bet is he's on the PUP list and gets what amounts to a tryout come pre season time.
They need to sign some guys  
David B. : 3/12/2023 4:18 pm : link
who can actually still play.
Not a fan of this move  
ghost718 : 3/12/2023 4:21 pm : link
When the writing is on the wall,don't cross it out and draw a happy face.
If it's for the vet minimum  
Jay on the Island : 3/12/2023 4:25 pm : link
it's ok IMO because Shepard is one of the most popular leaders in the locker room. I would be shocked if the Giants don't take a WR with one of their first two picks. Shepard will be a good mentor for that player even if it is just for camp.

I could see Shepard being cut after camp and joining the coaching staff after the season.
RE: relax there is no way it isn't a vet minimum deal  
Rory : 3/12/2023 4:26 pm : link
In comment 16060946 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
maybe there are some incentives for more but he basically played for minimum last year and tore his acl. there's no way anyone was giving him more than minimum + incentives and no way the nyg were giving him a raise.

he tore his acl earlier in the year than robinson so if can give them a few games as a veteran fill in before robinson gets healthy and while rookies are still getting their legs under them that would be a value add. if he somehow stays healthy he's a cheap richie james replacement for depth.


Why can’t everyone be like Eric on this site.

If giants coaches/mngmt see value with this then it’s worth it. Also, NYG needs to build up some leverage going into FA and draft.
The reason the Eagles are consistently at the top of the standings  
GiantBlue : 3/12/2023 4:30 pm : link
is they remove emotion from their roster. If a player exceeds their value chart or is a wounded duck; they are removed and replaced.

The Giants seem to still have this loyalty thing and I wonder if this is Mara's doing.

If Shep is going to be a coach, hire him as a coach. If he is a good cheerleader, hire him as an assistant to the assistant so he is in the building.

But it is big leap to think he has the ability to play at a high level in the NFL with all these injury and concussion events now that he is 30.

Since he hasn’t actually entered his void year yet…  
Big Blue Blogger : 3/12/2023 4:33 pm : link
… is this classified as a re-signing, or as an extension? If it goes into 2024, an extension would spread his $4MM+ dead-money hit.
RE: The reason the Eagles are consistently at the top of the standings  
BlackLight : 3/12/2023 4:35 pm : link
In comment 16061002 GiantBlue said:
Quote:
is they remove emotion from their roster. If a player exceeds their value chart or is a wounded duck; they are removed and replaced.

The Giants seem to still have this loyalty thing and I wonder if this is Mara's doing.

If Shep is going to be a coach, hire him as a coach. If he is a good cheerleader, hire him as an assistant to the assistant so he is in the building.

But it is big leap to think he has the ability to play at a high level in the NFL with all these injury and concussion events now that he is 30.


I don't think anyone involved in this decision expect Shepard to contribute at a high level. Pretty much everything they get out of him will be gravy.

But from the sounds of it, he's one of the more well-liked players on the roster. There's value to bringing that guy back on a vet minimum deal. It sends a message to the lockerroom that we aren't going to leave guys by the side of the road if they get injured.
Now I'm convinced the Giants want OBJ  
allstarjim : 3/12/2023 4:41 pm : link
They are good friends, I think this is a recruiting signing.
Schoen and Daboll  
Dave on the UWS : 3/12/2023 4:44 pm : link
have repeatedly mentioned that culture matters. They have to sign a LOT of guys to the vet minimum for training camp. Having him around UNTIL there's a better alternative, is not a bad move.
RE: Ugh I hate this move  
Carson53 : 3/12/2023 4:45 pm : link
In comment 16060916 Rudy5757 said:
Quote:
The guy hasn’t been healthy in forever. Unless it’s for the Vet minimum I think it’s a bad move. I’m ok with it at the vet minimum but man we need to get away from the perennial injury players.
.

I am with you on this guy, an injury waiting to happen.
It better not be for more than vet. min., that would be very stupid of this new regime. Need details details...
 
christian : 3/12/2023 4:55 pm : link
And before anyone loses their mind, Shepard has a cap charge of 4.245M from amortized bonuses from his previous contract already. Which would have been "dead" money.

So his cap charge on a minimum salary deal will be about 1.165M + the 4.245M.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/12/2023 4:55 pm : link
Come on dudes. It's for the minimum. I'm hoping Shep can get back...he seems like a good deal & bleeds Giants blue, evidenced of his antics on the sidelines.
Mr. Mediocre is back  
widmerseyebrow : 3/12/2023 4:56 pm : link
It's swell that he's a great lockerroom guy and all, but he was pretty much a poor man's Chris Calloway at his peak who's always hurt to boot. We need to be adding explosiveness to this offense, not an injury prone plodder.
RE: Since he hasn’t actually entered his void year yet…  
Eric on Li : 3/12/2023 4:57 pm : link
In comment 16061004 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
… is this classified as a re-signing, or as an extension? If it goes into 2024, an extension would spread his $4MM+ dead-money hit.


i think that just depends on what the nyg prefer. with golladay it seems they preferred the hit now, with jones they pushed it to next year, my guess is they will take now because i think the strategy of pushing forward hits on players you expect to be key pieces (as opposed to adding future dead money on non key pieces).
RE: …  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/12/2023 5:01 pm : link
In comment 16061034 christian said:
Quote:


So his cap charge on a minimum salary deal will be about 1.165M + the 4.245M.


So, correct me if I'm wrong, but Shep is going to count for about $5.5 million against the cap given what you said here ^?
 
christian : 3/12/2023 5:02 pm : link
I don't think there is a cap mechanism to move the remainder of his previous bonuses to any year except 2023.

No matter how his new contract is structured, that 4.2M will count against the 2023 cap.
RE: …  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/12/2023 5:03 pm : link
In comment 16061042 christian said:
Quote:
I don't think there is a cap mechanism to move the remainder of his previous bonuses to any year except 2023.

No matter how his new contract is structured, that 4.2M will count against the 2023 cap.


Ah, ok. I was ok with the signing until learning this. I love Shep as a person, but in 2023 he's not worth that much of a cap hit, IMO.
RE: RE: …  
christian : 3/12/2023 5:04 pm : link
In comment 16061041 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 16061034 christian said:


Quote:




So his cap charge on a minimum salary deal will be about 1.165M + the 4.245M.



So, correct me if I'm wrong, but Shep is going to count for about $5.5 million against the cap given what you said here ^?


He was always going to count 4.2M. If he signs a minimum, non-guaranteed 1-year deal for 2023 and is on the roster the whole year, yes.
I like it regardless of inj history  
Kev in Cali : 3/12/2023 5:06 pm : link
So we're likely looking like this going into the season for now in my 1-7 WR ranks:

WR drafted in 1st thru 3rd round?
Wandale INJ?
C johnson? INJ?
Hodgins
Shep INJ?
Slayton
FA?

I don't see another way unless one of the INJ's acts out again (Shep) and we need more depth, which may be a concern not knowing anything about the rehab situation on Johnson and wandale.
Hard not to root for this guy  
exiled : 3/12/2023 5:14 pm : link
Love it
Injuries are a concern  
Breeze_94 : 3/12/2023 5:28 pm : link
But good move. You won’t find a better option for the vet min.

Say you you want about Shep, but it’s hard to argue the fact that he is a reliable and favorite target of DJ when he has been in the lineup the last 2 seasons.

Giants are desperate for competent NFL receivers and Shep is exactly that (when he Is healthy)
RE: RE: Letting him go should have been the easiest decision of the offseason  
GiantsFan84 : 3/12/2023 5:28 pm : link
In comment 16060959 BlackLight said:
Quote:
In comment 16060954 GiantsFan84 said:


Quote:


.



Kenny Golladay?


+1. I stand corrected
Good  
noro9 : 3/12/2023 5:31 pm : link
In the room?
RE: Ugh I hate this move  
Wildcardgiants : 3/12/2023 5:38 pm : link
In comment 16060916 Rudy5757 said:
Quote:
The guy hasn’t been healthy in forever. Unless it’s for the Vet minimum I think it’s a bad move. I’m ok with it at the vet minimum but man we need to get away from the perennial injury players.


You hate it and don't even know what "it" is LOL
The man has had concussions on top of the injuries  
gtt350 : 3/12/2023 5:45 pm : link
this is a bad investment imho
I think Lombardi is a blowhard,  
BH28 : 3/12/2023 5:53 pm : link
but a signing like this makes me think there is some truth to the 'Giants fall in love with their own players' schtick.

Shep's a great guy and good for the locker room, so I get it from that angle, almost like Davis Webb in the QB room.

But there should be zero expectations that he's going to make the roster and contribute and it would be a poor choice to keep him around at the expense of a younger player just for the locker room. Hire him as a coach instead.
Nice.  
Festina Lente : 3/12/2023 5:54 pm : link
Great work here IMO
Would love to see him have a great year...  
JCin332 : 3/12/2023 6:04 pm : link
obviously staying healthy will be the key and the big question mark...
RE: Whats the over / under  
Optimus-NY : 3/12/2023 6:13 pm : link
In comment 16060968 Beer Man said:
Quote:
that he makes it past the 4th game?


That's honestly the key question, lol.
if he gets to week 4 it's at least 4 extra weeks for robinson  
Eric on Li : 3/12/2023 6:23 pm : link
to get up to 100%. or who knows maybe they PUP both of them and they are just "extra" players for midseason.
RE: The reason the Eagles are consistently at the top of the standings  
KeoweeFan : 3/12/2023 6:33 pm : link
In comment 16061002 GiantBlue said:
Quote:
is they remove emotion from their roster. If a player exceeds their value chart or is a wounded duck; they are removed and replaced.

The Giants seem to still have this loyalty thing and I wonder if this is Mara's doing.

If Shep is going to be a coach, hire him as a coach. If he is a good cheerleader, hire him as an assistant to the assistant so he is in the building.

But it is big leap to think he has the ability to play at a high level in the NFL with all these injury and concussion events now that he is 30.

It depends on whose emotion!
If it is for the owner or the fan base, you'd be correct.
But if it is for the team and the WR's room I'm all in.
A player's value is sometimes more than just personal stats if his presence and actual advice can improve the performance of others.

Besides the reaction of many on this thread seems to be equivalent to if he were guaranteed the #1 WR role along with Golloday's salary! Who said he'd even make it out of training camp?

Schoen continues to demonstrate loyalty is a two way street. To me this move is worth the 51st roster spot, if he makes it that far. Besides, MY emotion says he deserves it.
I like him  
SomeFan : 3/12/2023 6:40 pm : link
But injury prone he is. I expect he plays 6 games.
RE: Now I'm convinced the Giants want OBJ  
Big Blue '56 : 3/12/2023 6:49 pm : link
In comment 16061012 allstarjim said:
Quote:
They are good friends, I think this is a recruiting signing.


Bite your tongue!
I think they are aware  
Dave on the UWS : 3/12/2023 6:54 pm : link
of his injury history. He’s just another piece. Don’t forget, they need 90 plates for camp. Very likely, he doesn’t make the final 53.
Tough Crowd  
GiantGrit : 3/12/2023 7:09 pm : link
I don’t think some of you guys realize how good of a leader Shep is. As Schoen said in his presser, “love Shep. Juice guy”. Totally fine w/ this for the vet min.
RE: Tough Crowd  
mfsd : 3/12/2023 7:27 pm : link
In comment 16061180 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
I don’t think some of you guys realize how good of a leader Shep is. As Schoen said in his presser, “love Shep. Juice guy”. Totally fine w/ this for the vet min.


I think the guys who don’t see the value in Shep’s presence are the guys who never played football themselves.
It's not soft-hearted, misplaced loyalty...  
Seventh Spiel : 3/12/2023 7:32 pm : link
It's about buy-in. If you want players to buy in to what you're preaching, you need to reward those who do everything right (like Shepard) and not reward those who don't (like Toney).

The guy has put it all on the line for the team. No problem with giving him a chance, at little cost, to see whether he can earn a roster spot. Tossing him aside would send the wrong message.
RE: Tough Crowd  
TommyWiseau : 3/12/2023 7:41 pm : link
In comment 16061180 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
I don’t think some of you guys realize how good of a leader Shep is. As Schoen said in his presser, “love Shep. Juice guy”. Totally fine w/ this for the vet min.


Is he worth a roster spot though?
No one wants to see him get hurt again.  
Giant John : 3/12/2023 7:51 pm : link
Time will show.
Parcells' Elite Wide Receivers  
Reese's Pieces : 3/12/2023 7:58 pm : link
When it's said that you can't win a championship without elite wide receivers, that's probably true in this era.

But the Giants' receivers for the Parcells' Super Bowl wins:

Stacy Robinson
Bobby Johnson
Phil McConkey
Lionel Manuel
Stephen Baker (touchdown maker)
Mark Ingram
Odessa Turner

Those were just the names familiar to me.
Of course there was Bavaro, who played hurt and still produced.

Coughlin looked to have developed some very good receivers in Steve Smith, Nicks and Cruz. But all were out of football in three years.

I though Nicks could still play. He made the mistake of going to the Colts where he was 4th on Luck's checkdown after goto T.Y. Hilton (1345 yards in 2014), veteran Reggie Wayne, and TE Coby Fleener. He played in every game but was targeted 70 times. Once the fans got down on him as a Golladay-like waste of money, the few times he was thrown to he felt the pressure to do something special. Nerves got him.
I'm extremely happy they re-signed Shep!  
Fishmanjim57 : 3/12/2023 8:08 pm : link
The way he stayed with the team and remained on the sideline throughout last season is a reflection of what sort of player he is. He's a true Giant, and I hope he stays healthy and has a great season!
RE: RE: Tough Crowd  
BH28 : 3/12/2023 8:15 pm : link
In comment 16061200 mfsd said:
Quote:
In comment 16061180 GiantGrit said:


Quote:


I don’t think some of you guys realize how good of a leader Shep is. As Schoen said in his presser, “love Shep. Juice guy”. Totally fine w/ this for the vet min.



I think the guys who don’t see the value in Shep’s presence are the guys who never played football themselves.


Presence is not the same as availability; and I played. Leadership is much more effective when you are available. If the Giants value his presence, convince him to come back as a coach. Who else is signing a 30 year old WR with concussion history coming off back to back seasons with achilles and ACL injuries?

And if Shep has nothing left, will the Giants cut him this summer? Because if they do that then they don't really value his presence. So are they committed to carrying a 30 yr old just for his off the field presence?

Also, don't forget how long it took Barkley to get back to normal after an ACL and Shep is not as athletic. Have to believe that same recovery reason was why the Giants cut Martinez as well.
RE: I'm extremely happy they re-signed Shep!  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/12/2023 8:20 pm : link
In comment 16061225 Fishmanjim57 said:
Quote:
The way he stayed with the team and remained on the sideline throughout last season is a reflection of what sort of player he is. He's a true Giant, and I hope he stays healthy and has a great season!


So hire a cheerleader. Much cheaper.
a friend of mine  
Rory : 3/12/2023 8:22 pm : link
in NYC media said Jones requested Shep to be back. Also said his character and off-field mentoring is unmatched and a huge part of the current locker room chemistry.

also found it interesting he mentioned Julian Love is close to the same.

I think this is the right move.
Don’t get the issue with this  
BillT : 3/12/2023 8:48 pm : link
It’s a vet min signing. If he can make the 53 then we’ll be happy they did this. If not there’s no harm in this and he’ll be released. WTH is there to get upset about.
.  
pjcas18 : 3/12/2023 9:11 pm : link
Field Yates
@FieldYates
·
5m
Sterling Shepard’s one-year deal with the Giants includes a base salary of $1.165M and $38,125 for each game that he is active. His 8th season with the team.
According to Duggan  
Larry in Pencilvania : 3/12/2023 9:21 pm : link
No guarantees. Nothing unless he makes the team
i just hope he gets healthy with that ACL  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 3/12/2023 9:39 pm : link
That was a bad tear courtesy of metlife turf. Shep can win comeback player of year
Shep is like Crash Williams-Sonoma site coach and can play  
MeanBunny : 3/12/2023 9:41 pm : link
Shep is in shape, everyone loves him and he is cheap. Shep also has decent hands but not great speed. So for the money it's not a big deal. The younger WRs like him too
RE: According to Duggan  
Joe Beckwith : 3/12/2023 9:56 pm : link
In comment 16061256 Larry in Pencilvania said:
Quote:
No guarantees. Nothing unless he makes the team


And that will be ‘the rub’; making the team, especially after the last of his annual injuries.
Let’s wait for how it’s structured.
RE: RE: I'm extremely happy they re-signed Shep!  
section125 : 3/12/2023 10:44 pm : link
In comment 16061233 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16061225 Fishmanjim57 said:


Quote:


The way he stayed with the team and remained on the sideline throughout last season is a reflection of what sort of player he is. He's a true Giant, and I hope he stays healthy and has a great season!



So hire a cheerleader. Much cheaper.


Giants don't do cheerleaders...Shep was the closest the could find
RE: Honestly  
DisgruntledNYGfan : 3/12/2023 11:02 pm : link
In comment 16060972 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
When you look at the crappy FA receivers available this isn’t a bad move. They probably want him around to mentor the young receivers they will be drafting early.


Right. Price was right and he is a presence. When will he be ready to play?
RE: RE: According to Duggan  
Larry in Pencilvania : 3/12/2023 11:09 pm : link
In comment 16061277 Joe Beckwith said:
Quote:
In comment 16061256 Larry in Pencilvania said:


Quote:


No guarantees. Nothing unless he makes the team



And that will be ‘the rub’; making the team, especially after the last of his annual injuries.
Let’s wait for how it’s structured.


There's no signing bonus. It's a one year vet minimum deal with some extra cash for every game active. What structure
RE: Tough Crowd  
islander1 : 3/12/2023 11:49 pm : link
In comment 16061180 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
I don’t think some of you guys realize how good of a leader Shep is. As Schoen said in his presser, “love Shep. Juice guy”. Totally fine w/ this for the vet min.


They get it, they just don't care.

I'm fine with it. He's getting four million from us regardless, if he is fine with at/near vet minimum then I don't see the harm.
I think  
crackerjack465 : 1:07 am : link
it's a good move. They're going to see what he has at camp and it's a low risk/low reward.

Worst case he continues to rehab and sticks around the locker room and continues to be a veteran presence.
