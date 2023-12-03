Shepherd to re-sign with the giants

a fan, even at veteran minimum and with no or little bonus and cap hit if he's cut. It's still a financial commitment, however small, and he takes up a space we could give to someone else. Shepard is never healthy. It's time to move on.
maybe there are some incentives for more but he basically played for minimum last year and tore his acl. there's no way anyone was giving him more than minimum + incentives and no way the nyg were giving him a raise.
he tore his acl earlier in the year than robinson so if can give them a few games as a veteran fill in before robinson gets healthy and while rookies are still getting their legs under them that would be a value add. if he somehow stays healthy he's a cheap richie james replacement for depth.
addition to his achilles tear and ACL injury, he's had multiple concussions. He should retire for his own health, and since he wouldn't get an offer from another team, the Giants can effectively force him into retirement by refusing to resign him.
Who are you to tell another man he should retire from doing something he’s been medically cleared to do? Guy wants to continue doing what he loves. Its his risk to take.
Athletes are told to retire all the time for health reasons. Sometimes they listen. Sometimes they don't. But as athletes they often have no perspective or objectivity on the issue. It's particularly important they be told to retire if they've had multiple concussions.
Something similar happens in every day life when, for example, a child tells a parent they can't drive anymore.
In any event, as I said, I don't Shepard back not only for his own benefit, but also because I don't think it's in the best interest of the Giants.
Even if he can give you WR5 production this year, that's a big help to the Herculean task that it's going to be to overhaul the roster to improve off of last year. It's hard to get players to agree to play for this price. Worth a shot, super low risk.
Best case? You get enough quality options into the building that he "retires" in camp after completing rehab in the facility.
it's ok IMO because Shepard is one of the most popular leaders in the locker room. I would be shocked if the Giants don't take a WR with one of their first two picks. Shepard will be a good mentor for that player even if it is just for camp.
I could see Shepard being cut after camp and joining the coaching staff after the season.
RE: relax there is no way it isn't a vet minimum deal
Why can’t everyone be like Eric on this site.
If giants coaches/mngmt see value with this then it’s worth it. Also, NYG needs to build up some leverage going into FA and draft.
The reason the Eagles are consistently at the top of the standings
is they remove emotion from their roster. If a player exceeds their value chart or is a wounded duck; they are removed and replaced.
The Giants seem to still have this loyalty thing and I wonder if this is Mara's doing.
If Shep is going to be a coach, hire him as a coach. If he is a good cheerleader, hire him as an assistant to the assistant so he is in the building.
But it is big leap to think he has the ability to play at a high level in the NFL with all these injury and concussion events now that he is 30.
I don't think anyone involved in this decision expect Shepard to contribute at a high level. Pretty much everything they get out of him will be gravy.
But from the sounds of it, he's one of the more well-liked players on the roster. There's value to bringing that guy back on a vet minimum deal. It sends a message to the lockerroom that we aren't going to leave guys by the side of the road if they get injured.
It's swell that he's a great lockerroom guy and all, but he was pretty much a poor man's Chris Calloway at his peak who's always hurt to boot. We need to be adding explosiveness to this offense, not an injury prone plodder.
… is this classified as a re-signing, or as an extension? If it goes into 2024, an extension would spread his $4MM+ dead-money hit.
i think that just depends on what the nyg prefer. with golladay it seems they preferred the hit now, with jones they pushed it to next year, my guess is they will take now because i think the strategy of pushing forward hits on players you expect to be key pieces (as opposed to adding future dead money on non key pieces).
but a signing like this makes me think there is some truth to the 'Giants fall in love with their own players' schtick.
Shep's a great guy and good for the locker room, so I get it from that angle, almost like Davis Webb in the QB room.
But there should be zero expectations that he's going to make the roster and contribute and it would be a poor choice to keep him around at the expense of a younger player just for the locker room. Hire him as a coach instead.
It depends on whose emotion!
If it is for the owner or the fan base, you'd be correct.
But if it is for the team and the WR's room I'm all in.
A player's value is sometimes more than just personal stats if his presence and actual advice can improve the performance of others.
Besides the reaction of many on this thread seems to be equivalent to if he were guaranteed the #1 WR role along with Golloday's salary! Who said he'd even make it out of training camp?
Schoen continues to demonstrate loyalty is a two way street. To me this move is worth the 51st roster spot, if he makes it that far. Besides, MY emotion says he deserves it.
When it's said that you can't win a championship without elite wide receivers, that's probably true in this era.
But the Giants' receivers for the Parcells' Super Bowl wins:
Stacy Robinson
Bobby Johnson
Phil McConkey
Lionel Manuel
Stephen Baker (touchdown maker)
Mark Ingram
Odessa Turner
Those were just the names familiar to me.
Of course there was Bavaro, who played hurt and still produced.
Coughlin looked to have developed some very good receivers in Steve Smith, Nicks and Cruz. But all were out of football in three years.
I though Nicks could still play. He made the mistake of going to the Colts where he was 4th on Luck's checkdown after goto T.Y. Hilton (1345 yards in 2014), veteran Reggie Wayne, and TE Coby Fleener. He played in every game but was targeted 70 times. Once the fans got down on him as a Golladay-like waste of money, the few times he was thrown to he felt the pressure to do something special. Nerves got him.
I don’t think some of you guys realize how good of a leader Shep is. As Schoen said in his presser, “love Shep. Juice guy”. Totally fine w/ this for the vet min.
I think the guys who don’t see the value in Shep’s presence are the guys who never played football themselves.
Presence is not the same as availability; and I played. Leadership is much more effective when you are available. If the Giants value his presence, convince him to come back as a coach. Who else is signing a 30 year old WR with concussion history coming off back to back seasons with achilles and ACL injuries?
And if Shep has nothing left, will the Giants cut him this summer? Because if they do that then they don't really value his presence. So are they committed to carrying a 30 yr old just for his off the field presence?
Also, don't forget how long it took Barkley to get back to normal after an ACL and Shep is not as athletic. Have to believe that same recovery reason was why the Giants cut Martinez as well.
it's a good move. They're going to see what he has at camp and it's a low risk/low reward.
Worst case he continues to rehab and sticks around the locker room and continues to be a veteran presence.
doubt he will be starter no risk for gmen good vet depth
if body cooperates
2019- 10 games played
2020- 12 games played
2021- 7 games played
2022- 3 games played
hes had an acl and achilles tear
This X 100.
A 30-year small WR who can't stay healthy does not add up.
He’s making the wrong choice in that case.
No problem bringing him back. Not expecting much. Probably starts the year on PUP.
Kenny Golladay?
This is probably a solid to Shepard to allow him to rehab and receive medical care for his injury at the facility and with their staff.
I'm sure it's a non-guaranteed, minimum deal and way more about doing right be a longtime Giant, rather than expecting much from him.
Good point. If it's just to allow him to rehab then it's fine, but I hope they're not expecting him to play this season.
Best case? You get enough quality options into the building that he "retires" in camp after completing rehab in the facility.
Shep is good in the locker room. Hope he can stay healthy but that’s asking a lot
Rumor on a different thread is that Slayton's asking price is more than the Gints are willing to pay.
Slayton seems like a good guy, but time to move on. That’s an example of a situation where drafting a player for much less will likely yield the same or even better results.
I'm sure it's a non-guaranteed, minimum deal and way more about doing right be a longtime Giant, rather than expecting much from him.
Good point. If it's just to allow him to rehab then it's fine, but I hope they're not expecting him to play this season.
I doubt they expect anything from him. He was the defacto team cheerleader last season, and he's seemingly very respected among the players.
My bet is he's on the PUP list and gets what amounts to a tryout come pre season time.
I could see Shepard being cut after camp and joining the coaching staff after the season.
Why can’t everyone be like Eric on this site.
If giants coaches/mngmt see value with this then it’s worth it. Also, NYG needs to build up some leverage going into FA and draft.
I don't think anyone involved in this decision expect Shepard to contribute at a high level. Pretty much everything they get out of him will be gravy.
But from the sounds of it, he's one of the more well-liked players on the roster. There's value to bringing that guy back on a vet minimum deal. It sends a message to the lockerroom that we aren't going to leave guys by the side of the road if they get injured.
I am with you on this guy, an injury waiting to happen.
It better not be for more than vet. min., that would be very stupid of this new regime. Need details details...
So his cap charge on a minimum salary deal will be about 1.165M + the 4.245M.
i think that just depends on what the nyg prefer. with golladay it seems they preferred the hit now, with jones they pushed it to next year, my guess is they will take now because i think the strategy of pushing forward hits on players you expect to be key pieces (as opposed to adding future dead money on non key pieces).
So, correct me if I'm wrong, but Shep is going to count for about $5.5 million against the cap given what you said here ^?
No matter how his new contract is structured, that 4.2M will count against the 2023 cap.
No matter how his new contract is structured, that 4.2M will count against the 2023 cap.
Ah, ok. I was ok with the signing until learning this. I love Shep as a person, but in 2023 he's not worth that much of a cap hit, IMO.
So his cap charge on a minimum salary deal will be about 1.165M + the 4.245M.
So, correct me if I'm wrong, but Shep is going to count for about $5.5 million against the cap given what you said here ^?
He was always going to count 4.2M. If he signs a minimum, non-guaranteed 1-year deal for 2023 and is on the roster the whole year, yes.
WR drafted in 1st thru 3rd round?
Wandale INJ?
C johnson? INJ?
Hodgins
Shep INJ?
Slayton
FA?
I don't see another way unless one of the INJ's acts out again (Shep) and we need more depth, which may be a concern not knowing anything about the rehab situation on Johnson and wandale.
Say you you want about Shep, but it’s hard to argue the fact that he is a reliable and favorite target of DJ when he has been in the lineup the last 2 seasons.
Giants are desperate for competent NFL receivers and Shep is exactly that (when he Is healthy)
.
Kenny Golladay?
+1. I stand corrected
You hate it and don't even know what "it" is LOL
Shep's a great guy and good for the locker room, so I get it from that angle, almost like Davis Webb in the QB room.
But there should be zero expectations that he's going to make the roster and contribute and it would be a poor choice to keep him around at the expense of a younger player just for the locker room. Hire him as a coach instead.
That's honestly the key question, lol.
The Giants seem to still have this loyalty thing and I wonder if this is Mara's doing.
If Shep is going to be a coach, hire him as a coach. If he is a good cheerleader, hire him as an assistant to the assistant so he is in the building.
But it is big leap to think he has the ability to play at a high level in the NFL with all these injury and concussion events now that he is 30.
It depends on whose emotion!
If it is for the owner or the fan base, you'd be correct.
But if it is for the team and the WR's room I'm all in.
A player's value is sometimes more than just personal stats if his presence and actual advice can improve the performance of others.
Besides the reaction of many on this thread seems to be equivalent to if he were guaranteed the #1 WR role along with Golloday's salary! Who said he'd even make it out of training camp?
Schoen continues to demonstrate loyalty is a two way street. To me this move is worth the 51st roster spot, if he makes it that far. Besides, MY emotion says he deserves it.
Bite your tongue!
I think the guys who don’t see the value in Shep’s presence are the guys who never played football themselves.
The guy has put it all on the line for the team. No problem with giving him a chance, at little cost, to see whether he can earn a roster spot. Tossing him aside would send the wrong message.
Is he worth a roster spot though?
But the Giants' receivers for the Parcells' Super Bowl wins:
Stacy Robinson
Bobby Johnson
Phil McConkey
Lionel Manuel
Stephen Baker (touchdown maker)
Mark Ingram
Odessa Turner
Those were just the names familiar to me.
Of course there was Bavaro, who played hurt and still produced.
Coughlin looked to have developed some very good receivers in Steve Smith, Nicks and Cruz. But all were out of football in three years.
I though Nicks could still play. He made the mistake of going to the Colts where he was 4th on Luck's checkdown after goto T.Y. Hilton (1345 yards in 2014), veteran Reggie Wayne, and TE Coby Fleener. He played in every game but was targeted 70 times. Once the fans got down on him as a Golladay-like waste of money, the few times he was thrown to he felt the pressure to do something special. Nerves got him.
I don’t think some of you guys realize how good of a leader Shep is. As Schoen said in his presser, “love Shep. Juice guy”. Totally fine w/ this for the vet min.
I think the guys who don’t see the value in Shep’s presence are the guys who never played football themselves.
Presence is not the same as availability; and I played. Leadership is much more effective when you are available. If the Giants value his presence, convince him to come back as a coach. Who else is signing a 30 year old WR with concussion history coming off back to back seasons with achilles and ACL injuries?
And if Shep has nothing left, will the Giants cut him this summer? Because if they do that then they don't really value his presence. So are they committed to carrying a 30 yr old just for his off the field presence?
Also, don't forget how long it took Barkley to get back to normal after an ACL and Shep is not as athletic. Have to believe that same recovery reason was why the Giants cut Martinez as well.
So hire a cheerleader. Much cheaper.
also found it interesting he mentioned Julian Love is close to the same.
I think this is the right move.
@FieldYates
·
5m
Sterling Shepard’s one-year deal with the Giants includes a base salary of $1.165M and $38,125 for each game that he is active. His 8th season with the team.
And that will be ‘the rub’; making the team, especially after the last of his annual injuries.
Let’s wait for how it’s structured.
The way he stayed with the team and remained on the sideline throughout last season is a reflection of what sort of player he is. He's a true Giant, and I hope he stays healthy and has a great season!
So hire a cheerleader. Much cheaper.
Giants don't do cheerleaders...Shep was the closest the could find
Right. Price was right and he is a presence. When will he be ready to play?
No guarantees. Nothing unless he makes the team
And that will be ‘the rub’; making the team, especially after the last of his annual injuries.
Let’s wait for how it’s structured.
There's no signing bonus. It's a one year vet minimum deal with some extra cash for every game active. What structure
They get it, they just don't care.
I'm fine with it. He's getting four million from us regardless, if he is fine with at/near vet minimum then I don't see the harm.
Worst case he continues to rehab and sticks around the locker room and continues to be a veteran presence.