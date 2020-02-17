Giants extend punter Jamie Gillan

the Giants overvalue their own players too much. Gillan was a poor punter last season, you don't pay poor punters, they're fungible. Sure he was a decent enough holder and there is merit in that but that's not really enough given his lackluster punting output.
He was right? You know more than the Giants personnel department? The current regime hasn’t shown you that Lombardi, per usual is FOS?
Gillan had a net punt of 40.6 yards with his 70 punts, that was the 4th worst of any punter with more than 50 punts (27 punters had more than 50 punts last season). He had the 2nd highest number of touchbacks (9), and he was middle of the pack at best punts landed in the 20 (15th with 26).
That's eminently replaceable, certainly not a performance worthy of a multi-year deal.
RE: Those numbers mean nothing until we see the guarantees…
… and the salary difference between year 1 and year 2. My guess is that the total guarantees are low and the second year is basically a team option, with a salary he’ll probably never see. Gillan’s job security likely remains negligible.
the Giants overvalue their own players too much. Gillan was a poor punter last season, you don't pay poor punters, they're fungible. Sure he was a decent enough holder and there is merit in that but that's not really enough given his lackluster punting output.
He was right? You know more than the Giants personnel department? The current regime hasn’t shown you that Lombardi, per usual is FOS?
Gillan had a net punt of 40.6 yards with his 70 punts, that was the 4th worst of any punter with more than 50 punts (27 punters had more than 50 punts last season). He had the 2nd highest number of touchbacks (9), and he was middle of the pack at best punts landed in the 20 (15th with 26).
That's eminently replaceable, certainly not a performance worthy of a multi-year deal.
Again,
Quote:
Those numbers mean nothing until we see the guarantees…
Big Blue Blogger : 7:22 am : link : reply
… and the salary difference between year 1 and year 2. My guess is that the total guarantees are low and the second year is basically a team option, with a salary he’ll probably never see. Gillan’s job security likely remains negligible.
This crazy thing called player development. You take a young raw player with upside and then you have the coaches you are paying to coach these guys, and have them show them how they can improve ! You guys should check it out.
… and the salary difference between year 1 and year 2. My guess is that the total guarantees are low and the second year is basically a team option, with a salary he’ll probably never see. Gillan’s job security likely remains negligible.
Pat O'Donnell signed a 2 year, $4,000,000 contract with the Green Bay Packers, including a $475,000 signing bonus, $950,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $2,000,000. In 2023, O'Donnell will earn a base salary of $1,200,000, a roster bonus of $650,000 and a workout bonus of $50,000, while carrying a cap hit of $2,375,000 and a dead cap value of $475,000.
CAP HIT
$1,625,000
$2,375,000....$475,000 Dead Money if cut.
(Though not sure how the $650,000 roster bonus plays into it. If they cut him before March 17th, would that affect the dead money?) Link - ( New Window )
Pat O'Donnell signed a 2 year, $4,000,000 contract with the Green Bay Packers, including a $475,000 signing bonus, $950,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $2,000,000. In 2023, O'Donnell will earn a base salary of $1,200,000, a roster bonus of $650,000 and a workout bonus of $50,000, while carrying a cap hit of $2,375,000 and a dead cap value of $475,000.
CAP HIT
$1,625,000
$2,375,000....$475,000 Dead Money if cut.
(Though not sure how the $650,000 roster bonus plays into it. If they cut him before March 17th, would that affect the dead money?) Link - ( New Window )
The difference, which you're leaving out, is that Pat O'Donnell has ever in his life been a good NFL punter.
… and the salary difference between year 1 and year 2. My guess is that the total guarantees are low and the second year is basically a team option, with a salary he’ll probably never see. Gillan’s job security likely remains negligible.
^This. I would have preferred going in a different direction, but trust the coaches. There were a number of games where he punted pretty well.
… and the salary difference between year 1 and year 2. My guess is that the total guarantees are low and the second year is basically a team option, with a salary he’ll probably never see. Gillan’s job security likely remains negligible.
________________________________
BBB probably right. If it is truly a contract extension, there may be little or no guarantees and the Giants are setting up for a training camp competition with a cap casualty or UDFA. Shockingly, but maybe there is a potential draft pick out there.
just wish he could learn how to drop it inside the 20 more than once every 6 games
.
Instead of licking the ball into the EZ.
If you kick from around midfield, and the ball goes into
the EZ, you have a net 30 yards, that's not good enough.
I don't care for Gillan, thought they could have upgraded here
Through week 9, his touchback % was 15.4%, and his inside-the-20 % was 28.2%. Week 10 on, his touchback % was 8.6% and his inside the 20 was 42.9%. Hopefully that improvement carries over to next year.
I will reserve the right to change my opinion based on the terms
I hold my breath thinking its going to be blocked.
From my prospective, he drops the ball to low, Maybe 8in off the ground before his foot makes contact and has a slow windup. Then he tries to crush the ball. They better bring in some good competition.
were really amplified by BBI, but I also thought he got much better as the year went on. He's got a hell of a leg, and I remember him flipping field position on multiple occasions. I seem to like him more than a lot of BBI.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Yup. I wish people here would re-read what B3 said
Quote:
the Giants overvalue their own players too much. Gillan was a poor punter last season, you don't pay poor punters, they're fungible. Sure he was a decent enough holder and there is merit in that but that's not really enough given his lackluster punting output.
He was right? You know more than the Giants personnel department? The current regime hasn’t shown you that Lombardi, per usual is FOS?
Gillan had a net punt of 40.6 yards with his 70 punts, that was the 4th worst of any punter with more than 50 punts (27 punters had more than 50 punts last season). He had the 2nd highest number of touchbacks (9), and he was middle of the pack at best punts landed in the 20 (15th with 26).
That's eminently replaceable, certainly not a performance worthy of a multi-year deal.
Good clarity thx
Have to believe they'll bring in competition
Quote:
In comment 16061415 bigbluescot said:
Quote:
the Giants overvalue their own players too much. Gillan was a poor punter last season, you don't pay poor punters, they're fungible. Sure he was a decent enough holder and there is merit in that but that's not really enough given his lackluster punting output.
He was right? You know more than the Giants personnel department? The current regime hasn’t shown you that Lombardi, per usual is FOS?
Gillan had a net punt of 40.6 yards with his 70 punts, that was the 4th worst of any punter with more than 50 punts (27 punters had more than 50 punts last season). He had the 2nd highest number of touchbacks (9), and he was middle of the pack at best punts landed in the 20 (15th with 26).
That's eminently replaceable, certainly not a performance worthy of a multi-year deal.
Again,
Those numbers mean nothing until we see the guarantees…
Big Blue Blogger : 7:22 am : link : reply
… and the salary difference between year 1 and year 2. My guess is that the total guarantees are low and the second year is basically a team option, with a salary he’ll probably never see. Gillan’s job security likely remains negligible.
He’s NOT a lock, he can be cut..
+1
Link - ( New Window )
CAP HIT
$1,625,000
$2,375,000....$475,000 Dead Money if cut.
(Though not sure how the $650,000 roster bonus plays into it. If they cut him before March 17th, would that affect the dead money?)
Link - ( New Window )
CAP HIT
$1,625,000
$2,375,000....$475,000 Dead Money if cut.
(Though not sure how the $650,000 roster bonus plays into it. If they cut him before March 17th, would that affect the dead money?) Link - ( New Window )
The difference, which you're leaving out, is that Pat O'Donnell has ever in his life been a good NFL punter.
Gillan's catch-drop-kick sequence is as slow as you'll find, and he's a block waiting to happen...which it did, last year.
^This. I would have preferred going in a different direction, but trust the coaches. There were a number of games where he punted pretty well.
BBB probably right. If it is truly a contract extension, there may be little or no guarantees and the Giants are setting up for a training camp competition with a cap casualty or UDFA. Shockingly, but maybe there is a potential draft pick out there.
Just read the B3 post just above yours..Chances are he’s spot on.
The vast majority of the comments are about how magnificent his hair is.
@MikeGarafolo
·
6s
The #Bills have agreed to terms with P Sam Martin on a three-year deal worth up to $7.5 million, source says.
Martin gets $4.115 million in guarantees to stay in Buffalo, where he registered the second-most yards per punt in his 10-year career after joining the team in August.
Instead of licking the ball into the EZ.
If you kick from around midfield, and the ball goes into
the EZ, you have a net 30 yards, that's not good enough.
I don't care for Gillan, thought they could have upgraded here
However, Gillan's inside-the-20 kicking noticeably improved in the second half of the season and is backed up by the stats.
From my prospective, he drops the ball to low, Maybe 8in off the ground before his foot makes contact and has a slow windup. Then he tries to crush the ball. They better bring in some good competition.
I'm good with it.
This guy really stinks. Sure we could wait until the guarantees come out but why even give him an added year with high $$$?
I’m personally not upset with the contract - just that they had interest in bringing him back. He has no touch, and no directional ability. Those are prerequisites at the NFL level.
Amazing going from Wing to Dixon and now this. Giants play outdoors in a windy stadium and need a good P.
I did not have a multi-year deal for him on my bingo card.
They should have picked up a rookie free agent or maybe used a late 3rd day draft pick on one.
Lolll some of you should never be active in the offseason.