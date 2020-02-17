for display only
Giants extend punter Jamie Gillan

bigblue18 : 6:46 am
2 years $4 million
His nickname is the best part about him and his hair  
George from PA : 7:50 am : link
Otherwise....a poor punter
It's not guaranteed?  
George from PA : 7:52 am : link
So he can still get cut
RE: It's not guaranteed?  
Big Blue '56 : 7:55 am : link
George from PA said:
Quote:
So he can still get cut


Yup. I wish people here would re-read what B3 said
RE: RE: That douche Lombardi is right  
bigbluescot : 7:57 am : link
Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16061415 bigbluescot said:


Quote:


the Giants overvalue their own players too much. Gillan was a poor punter last season, you don't pay poor punters, they're fungible. Sure he was a decent enough holder and there is merit in that but that's not really enough given his lackluster punting output.



He was right? You know more than the Giants personnel department? The current regime hasn’t shown you that Lombardi, per usual is FOS?


Gillan had a net punt of 40.6 yards with his 70 punts, that was the 4th worst of any punter with more than 50 punts (27 punters had more than 50 punts last season). He had the 2nd highest number of touchbacks (9), and he was middle of the pack at best punts landed in the 20 (15th with 26).

That's eminently replaceable, certainly not a performance worthy of a multi-year deal.
RE: Those numbers mean nothing until we see the guarantees…  
mfsd : 7:57 am : link
Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
… and the salary difference between year 1 and year 2. My guess is that the total guarantees are low and the second year is basically a team option, with a salary he’ll probably never see. Gillan’s job security likely remains negligible.


Good clarity thx

Have to believe they'll bring in competition
Not a fan of this move  
JoeyBigBlue : 8:07 am : link
We could have drafted a better punter in the late rounds, at half the cost.
A recent Phil Simms quote on salary criticisms…  
morrison40 : 8:09 am : link
“It’s not your money” !
The only thing Phil knows  
Carl in CT : 8:12 am : link
Is QBs. He called DJ our best player long before everyone else. After that he is clueless.
RE: RE: RE: That douche Lombardi is right  
Big Blue '56 : 8:17 am : link
bigbluescot said:
Quote:
In comment 16061418 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 16061415 bigbluescot said:


Quote:


the Giants overvalue their own players too much. Gillan was a poor punter last season, you don't pay poor punters, they're fungible. Sure he was a decent enough holder and there is merit in that but that's not really enough given his lackluster punting output.



He was right? You know more than the Giants personnel department? The current regime hasn’t shown you that Lombardi, per usual is FOS?



Gillan had a net punt of 40.6 yards with his 70 punts, that was the 4th worst of any punter with more than 50 punts (27 punters had more than 50 punts last season). He had the 2nd highest number of touchbacks (9), and he was middle of the pack at best punts landed in the 20 (15th with 26).

That's eminently replaceable, certainly not a performance worthy of a multi-year deal.


Again,

Quote:


Those numbers mean nothing until we see the guarantees…
Big Blue Blogger : 7:22 am : link
… and the salary difference between year 1 and year 2. My guess is that the total guarantees are low and the second year is basically a team option, with a salary he’ll probably never see. Gillan’s job security likely remains negligible.


He’s NOT a lock, he can be cut..
The guy seemingly punted into the endzone a ton  
The_Boss : 8:17 am : link
Hopefully they bring in some UFDA who can take the job. It shouldn’t be too hard.
Theres  
Straw Hat : 8:22 am : link
This crazy thing called player development. You take a young raw player with upside and then you have the coaches you are paying to coach these guys, and have them show them how they can improve ! You guys should check it out.
Hmm, I actually thought he looked good a times  
rasbutant : 8:31 am : link
and is an ascending player. I saw a lot of improvement from him, (with a setback here or there). Surprised so many are against this.
RE: Those numbers mean nothing until we see the guarantees…  
Klaatu : 8:35 am : link
Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
… and the salary difference between year 1 and year 2. My guess is that the total guarantees are low and the second year is basically a team option, with a salary he’ll probably never see. Gillan’s job security likely remains negligible.


+1
If they don’t bring in competition  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 8:51 am : link
Then you can get upset, otherwise it likely is a cuttable contract
This puts him tied at 12th on the list  
rasbutant : 8:52 am : link
on Average contract value for punters. With some FA's still to sign this puts him right near the middle of the pack.
Link - ( New Window )
Disclaimer:  
Klaatu : 8:57 am : link
I just bought an English War Hammer so I'm predisposed to like hammers, but I figure the Giants will still bring in some competition for Gillan in camp.
Using Pat O'donnell's contract as a guide...  
rasbutant : 9:01 am : link
Pat O'Donnell signed a 2 year, $4,000,000 contract with the Green Bay Packers, including a $475,000 signing bonus, $950,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $2,000,000. In 2023, O'Donnell will earn a base salary of $1,200,000, a roster bonus of $650,000 and a workout bonus of $50,000, while carrying a cap hit of $2,375,000 and a dead cap value of $475,000.

CAP HIT
$1,625,000
$2,375,000....$475,000 Dead Money if cut.

(Though not sure how the $650,000 roster bonus plays into it. If they cut him before March 17th, would that affect the dead money?)
Link - ( New Window )
In  
Straw Hat : 9:13 am : link
Pff punting grades he was middle of the pack, and he had the 6th best avg hang time. He’s not the worst punter in the league.
RE: Using Pat O'donnell's contract as a guide...  
Gatorade Dunk : 9:16 am : link
rasbutant said:
Quote:
Pat O'Donnell signed a 2 year, $4,000,000 contract with the Green Bay Packers, including a $475,000 signing bonus, $950,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $2,000,000. In 2023, O'Donnell will earn a base salary of $1,200,000, a roster bonus of $650,000 and a workout bonus of $50,000, while carrying a cap hit of $2,375,000 and a dead cap value of $475,000.

CAP HIT
$1,625,000
$2,375,000....$475,000 Dead Money if cut.

(Though not sure how the $650,000 roster bonus plays into it. If they cut him before March 17th, would that affect the dead money?) Link - ( New Window )

The difference, which you're leaving out, is that Pat O'Donnell has ever in his life been a good NFL punter.
Not feeling this  
FranknWeezer : 9:25 am : link
and hope we draft a guy late who will beat him out.

Gillan's catch-drop-kick sequence is as slow as you'll find, and he's a block waiting to happen...which it did, last year.
RE: Those numbers mean nothing until we see the guarantees…  
AcidTest : 9:35 am : link
Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
… and the salary difference between year 1 and year 2. My guess is that the total guarantees are low and the second year is basically a team option, with a salary he’ll probably never see. Gillan’s job security likely remains negligible.


^This. I would have preferred going in a different direction, but trust the coaches. There were a number of games where he punted pretty well.
Regardless of the numbers  
GiantSteps : 9:48 am : link
dude still sucks. Wish we had a better alternative.
He's terrible  
Greg from LI : 10:01 am : link
Not really a big deal though, so long as they bring in legit competition and don't just hand him the job. Hard to believe they can't find a better punter.
RE: Those numbers mean nothing until we see the guarantees…  
Ivan15 : 10:04 am : link
Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
… and the salary difference between year 1 and year 2. My guess is that the total guarantees are low and the second year is basically a team option, with a salary he’ll probably never see. Gillan’s job security likely remains negligible.
________________________________
BBB probably right. If it is truly a contract extension, there may be little or no guarantees and the Giants are setting up for a training camp competition with a cap casualty or UDFA. Shockingly, but maybe there is a potential draft pick out there.
too angry to read the other comments  
ArcadeSlumlord : 10:19 am : link
has anyone else reacted with "wtf?"
Not  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:26 am : link
sure why Pelissero refers to this as an "extension"... does he not know Gillan was a free agent?
RE: too angry to read the other comments  
Big Blue '56 : 10:31 am : link
ArcadeSlumlord said:
Quote:
has anyone else reacted with "wtf?"


Just read the B3 post just above yours..Chances are he’s spot on.
RE: too angry to read the other comments  
GiantSteps : 10:33 am : link
ArcadeSlumlord said:
Quote:
has anyone else reacted with "wtf?"


The vast majority of the comments are about how magnificent his hair is.
Bills just re-signed their punter  
jvm52106 : 10:33 am : link
Mike Garafolo
@MikeGarafolo
·
6s
The #Bills have agreed to terms with P Sam Martin on a three-year deal worth up to $7.5 million, source says.

Martin gets $4.115 million in guarantees to stay in Buffalo, where he registered the second-most yards per punt in his 10-year career after joining the team in August.
With three 7th round picks this year  
Jay on the Island : 10:41 am : link
I hope the Giants use one on a punter to compete with Gillan.
Hoping we draft a punter with one of our 7th round picks  
Rick in Dallas : 10:41 am : link
Gillian is very average imv
RE: They seem to like him more than we do  
Carson53 : 11:02 am : link
mfsd said:
Quote:
just wish he could learn how to drop it inside the 20 more than once every 6 games
.

Instead of licking the ball into the EZ.
If you kick from around midfield, and the ball goes into
the EZ, you have a net 30 yards, that's not good enough.
I don't care for Gillan, thought they could have upgraded here
You guys  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:10 am : link
raise an issue with the directional kicking.

However, Gillan's inside-the-20 kicking noticeably improved in the second half of the season and is backed up by the stats.
He wasn't great, but he did get better as the season went along.  
Mad Mike : 11:11 am : link
Through week 9, his touchback % was 15.4%, and his inside-the-20 % was 28.2%. Week 10 on, his touchback % was 8.6% and his inside the 20 was 42.9%. Hopefully that improvement carries over to next year.
I will reserve the right to change my opinion based on the terms  
GiantsFan84 : 11:12 am : link
But this guy isn’t worth a penny over the minimum. And if they pay him more than the minimum and guaranteed anything beyond 1 year add it to the list of head scratchers to the offseason for me
Every time he punts the ball..  
Goin Deep : 11:13 am : link
I hold my breath thinking its going to be blocked.
From my prospective, he drops the ball to low, Maybe 8in off the ground before his foot makes contact and has a slow windup. Then he tries to crush the ball. They better bring in some good competition.
This isn't really all that complicated  
Dave on the UWS : 11:15 am : link
They see potential, are trying to develop him. The contract probably allows them to move on if he stagnates. As the Martin contract illustrates, this is the going rate for punters.
I think his mistakes  
allstarjim : 11:39 am : link
were really amplified by BBI, but I also thought he got much better as the year went on. He's got a hell of a leg, and I remember him flipping field position on multiple occasions. I seem to like him more than a lot of BBI.

I'm good with it.
Inside the 20  
mittenedman : 11:46 am : link
isn’t NFL standard from close range. It’s inside the 7.

This guy really stinks. Sure we could wait until the guarantees come out but why even give him an added year with high $$$?

I’m personally not upset with the contract - just that they had interest in bringing him back. He has no touch, and no directional ability. Those are prerequisites at the NFL level.

Amazing going from Wing to Dixon and now this. Giants play outdoors in a windy stadium and need a good P.
I would rather have moved on,  
Section331 : 11:49 am : link
as I thought he was way too inconsistent, but he is new to American football. The FO must think he has a bright future, so I’ll trust their judgment until they show me I shouldn’t.
Gillan stunk last year  
Breeze_94 : 12:09 pm : link
There was a punt, I believe in the tie vs Washington, where they really needed a solid one and he shanked it. Then the next week he comes back and drops the snap versus Philly.

I did not have a multi-year deal for him on my bingo card.
I'm hoping they can move on without much pain  
arniefez : 12:36 pm : link
if they find someone better. I'm hoping that maybe they find someone worth drafting with one of the five picks they have in rounds 6 and 7.
He is a player  
darren in pdx : 1:15 pm : link
to try to develop and they feel they might get it out of him. What would more shocking is if there don’t bring in one or two more punters to camp as competition.
BOOOO!! HISS!!!  
Red Dog : 1:20 pm : link
He stinks. Period.

They should have picked up a rookie free agent or maybe used a late 3rd day draft pick on one.
Why?  
Matt M. : 1:27 pm : link
He was terrible and could quite possibly be the difference in a game or two, which is not acceptable for a team expecting to win.
Ehhh  
Giants86 : 1:39 pm : link
not a fan!
Another gem by Schoen...  
The Mike : 2:12 pm : link
Ridiculous signing.
RE: Another gem by Schoen...  
bLiTz 2k : 2:36 pm : link
The Mike said:
Quote:
Ridiculous signing.


Lolll some of you should never be active in the offseason.
I don't want this mook back.  
Optimus-NY : 3:38 pm : link
Nice guy, great story; however; he's a jag of a punter.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6:52 pm : link
I hope & trust we'll bring in competition. I'm no fan of the Scottish Hammer. Cool nickname, but we can do MUCH better.
