Nick Gates signs 3 year deal with Commanders

Big Rick in FL : 1:29 pm
Per MG
My guess is that  
lono801 : 1:57 pm : link
This speaks to what JS feels he already has in the stable
bah  
Greg from LI : 1:57 pm : link
I liked Gates and hate seeing him go to that scummy franchise
So much for the theory "Giants fall in love with their own players ".  
Blue21 : 2:00 pm : link
Maybe that can be put to rest. Loved him and his edge but he wasn't the same when he came back I don't think. And Giants weren't risking a 3 year deal on his potential recovery.
Hope you don't get hurt over there Nick  
Jim in Forest Hills : 2:02 pm : link
Good luck except when you play big blue.
RE: So much for the theory  
Dave in Hoboken : 2:02 pm : link
In comment 16061956 Blue21 said:
Quote:
Maybe that can be put to rest. Loved him and his edge but he wasn't the same when he came back I don't think. And Giants weren't risking a 3 year deal on his potential recovery.


They still kept Shep who can't get out of bed in the morning without tearing an ACL, and their "awesome" punter..
RE:  
eli4life : 2:07 pm : link
In comment 16061880 BillT said:
Quote:
He's our guy and did all that to get back and we let him go to 'effin Washington when we don't have a decent center. Fuck.


We didn’t have one when he was here. All he is at this point is a great story
This is a punch in the dick  
Jay on the Island : 2:09 pm : link
I thought Gates was coming back for a cheap 2-3 year deal to be the starting center again instead he goes to Washington.
RE: Pardon my ignorance  
k2tampa : 2:12 pm : link
In comment 16061898 HammerTime75 said:
Quote:
Any potential for a comp pick here?


Highly unlikely the Giants will sign less value than they lose.
.  
No1MDGiantsFan : 2:16 pm : link
“ Three years, $16.5 million with another $1.5 million for a max value of $18 million for Nick Gates with the #Commanders. Gets $8 million guaranteed.”
Even his "good" year in 2020...  
BC Eagles94 : 2:18 pm : link
he really wasn't very good. He has played at replacement level his whole career for most part IMO. Seems like a great teammate, I really liked him for that stuff...and of course he is a great story with his injury. But he is no big loss on the field.
RE: .  
Dave in Hoboken : 2:19 pm : link
In comment 16061985 No1MDGiantsFan said:
Quote:
“ Three years, $16.5 million with another $1.5 million for a max value of $18 million for Nick Gates with the #Commanders. Gets $8 million guaranteed.”


Not a bad deal at all for WSH.
Super happy for Gates  
DavidinBMNY : 2:23 pm : link
Great great dude. Listen it's a business. If cap didn't matter you bring him back.





RE: RE: Pardon my ignorance  
81_Great_Dane : 2:26 pm : link
In comment 16061979 k2tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 16061898 HammerTime75 said:


Quote:


Any potential for a comp pick here?



Highly unlikely the Giants will sign less value than they lose.
Agreed. Jones and Barkley are back. Who else is going to get a big contract elsewhere? Slayton? Love? If they leave, the Giants will probably sign their replacements for about the same money.

The Giants pretty much have to be active in free agency. They need a lot of upgrades. Five of their 11 draft picks are in the last two rounds — can't rely on help coming from those picks. They'll almost surely use their available cap space. So the chances of losing more free agent value than they sign is slender.
He's gone  
Poktown Pete : 2:26 pm : link
and there ain't nothing you can do about it.
RE: Super happy for Gates  
lester : 2:26 pm : link
In comment 16061994 DavidinBMNY said:
Quote:
Great great dude. Listen it's a business. If cap didn't matter you bring him back.

I guess he’s OK with the turf…sucks he’s gone


RE: Have  
Beezer : 2:28 pm : link
In comment 16061881 Straw Hat said:
Quote:
Fun blocking dex.


😂😂😂
RE: RE: So much for the theory  
Blue21 : 2:30 pm : link
In comment 16061961 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 16061956 Blue21 said:


Quote:


Maybe that can be put to rest. Loved him and his edge but he wasn't the same when he came back I don't think. And Giants weren't risking a 3 year deal on his potential recovery.



They still kept Shep who can't get out of bed in the morning without tearing an ACL, and their "awesome" punter..
Good point on Shep it's a bit of a head scratcher but he still has to make the team. As far as the punter I have no explanation but he's certainly no superstar. Do they still feel potential? Or maybe they bring in competition against him in camp? I don't think there's a love fest going on for him.
RE: BBI: We need to get a real center.  
RCPhoenix : 2:32 pm : link
In comment 16061914 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
Also BBI: No, Nick Gates, don't go!!


LOL - so true
Sad to see him go  
Boatie Warrant : 2:33 pm : link
Hope he is successful except against us.
Redskin.  
Beezer : 2:34 pm : link
F off.
RE: BBI: We need to get a real center.  
RicFlair : 2:37 pm : link
In comment 16061914 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
Also BBI: No, Nick Gates, don't go!!


It’s called wanting Gates back for depth and wanting a “real center” to start.


Not that crazy.
Comp. Picks!  
George from PA : 2:39 pm : link
.
RE: RE:  
BillT : 2:42 pm : link
In comment 16061967 eli4life said:
Quote:
In comment 16061880 BillT said:


Quote:


He's our guy and did all that to get back and we let him go to 'effin Washington when we don't have a decent center. Fuck.



We didn’t have one when he was here. All he is at this point is a great story

Like you know. He was better than Feliciano when he was still on IR.
Surprised  
Sky King : 2:45 pm : link
Thought we'd keep him and move him to C full time.

Oh well.
bummer...  
Brown_Hornet : 2:47 pm : link
...
Gates got paid! Good for him.  
ZogZerg : 2:52 pm : link
Nick Gates, G
Signed a 3 year $16.5 million contract with Washington (WAS)
I liked NG from the day he signed as an UDFA and his story  
Spider56 : 2:52 pm : link
Was inspiring … he played last year despite being no where near full strength. But I’d be worth $5-6M per year? Seriously? No way.
So who do we poach from the Commanders?  
Poktown Pete : 2:53 pm : link
turnabout is fair play.
RE: He's gone  
bluefin : 2:53 pm : link
In comment 16062000 Poktown Pete said:
Quote:
and there ain't nothing you can do about it.

RE: Gates got paid! Good for him.  
RCPhoenix : 2:54 pm : link
In comment 16062059 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
Nick Gates, G
Signed a 3 year $16.5 million contract with Washington (WAS)


Wow - that sounds like a massive overpay for him. I don't doubt Schoen wanted him back, but not at anything close to that price.

That's like a Gettleman contract.
Glad he got paid  
Rudy5757 : 3:04 pm : link
And I’m glad it was with someone else. Based off of last season his play has dropped off. Maybe he gets better or maybe he is what he is now. He got a nice deal and most likely a lot more than we wanted to pay.

I didn’t want him back because I want an upgrade. He was an average C before the injury.
RE: Not surprised by this  
ColHowPepper : 3:09 pm : link
In comment 16061892 joeinpa said:
Quote:
Feliciano was obviously their choice at center
Apparently, cuz one of JS's few FA signees in '22, so hometown bias there. I don't like it, because they didn't let Gates show potential for improvement post-surgeries. To me, his upside is still markedly better than the thoroughly mediocre JF. bleh!
Holy shit  
PaulN : 3:14 pm : link
So we didn't have a hole at center until Gates left? That is what your saying? No, we had a hole at center before Gates left. Anyone and Everyone knew that.
RE: Even his  
ArcadeSlumlord : 3:26 pm : link
In comment 16061986 BC Eagles94 said:
Quote:
he really wasn't very good. He has played at replacement level his whole career for most part IMO. Seems like a great teammate, I really liked him for that stuff...and of course he is a great story with his injury. But he is no big loss on the field.


8 mil in the banks. Not bad considering the injuries he has recovered from.
Good  
Toth029 : 3:55 pm : link
For Nick but eh. Not worth that coin.

He's not terrible like Price and Halapio but it's obvious the team didn't care too hard to see what he had (last year) and let him go.
Giants must do better on the IOL  
JonC : 3:57 pm : link
and part of it is letting go and moving on with prospects with more tools.
He never really came back  
Joe Beckwith : 4:08 pm : link
from that injury.
Unless the added time and off-season got him better, he wasn’t worth the $4M avg guaranteed for 2 years….and I love the guy.
Wish him well.
He'll go there and kick ass  
Optimus-NY : 4:08 pm : link
Good ascending player and incredibly tough. This is a loss for the Giants.
Wouldn't mind Feliciano  
Cenotaph : 4:11 pm : link
as a fall back safe C, though really we want to improve and I guess Giants didn't think Gates was the guy. Maybe we spend some FA $ (tho not much out there) or look to draft - if we draft it would be good to have a vet fallback tho, I guess Bredeson could be that and maybe we invest at G instead.

I guess it's just nice that we can focus on specific OL spots instead of everywhere - we should have at least 3 (LT, RT and RG) locked down, and 1 other from Bredeson, Lemieux and Ezedu).
Trust JS on this  
Bob in Newburgh : 4:11 pm : link
If he really valued NG and wanted him back, he would have made it happen.

Let the hand wringing and talk of lost Canton opportunities begin.

If NG had a good relationship with this braintrust (I certainly don't know) I believe his representation was told we were moving in a different direction.
Yuck.  
mittenedman : 4:34 pm : link
These are the things we're going to have to put up with, paying franchise QB $$$.

I thought he looked pretty damn good last year, he just isn't a G.
Win Win  
David B. : 4:40 pm : link
Good for Gates!
Good for the Giants, cause now they need to upgrade the hole he left.
RE: RE: RE: So much for the theory  
Ten Ton Hammer : 4:56 pm : link
In comment 16062007 Blue21 said:
Quote:
In comment 16061961 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


In comment 16061956 Blue21 said:


Quote:


Maybe that can be put to rest. Loved him and his edge but he wasn't the same when he came back I don't think. And Giants weren't risking a 3 year deal on his potential recovery.



They still kept Shep who can't get out of bed in the morning without tearing an ACL, and their "awesome" punter..

Good point on Shep it's a bit of a head scratcher but he still has to make the team.


Is it really a head scratcher? It's a league minimum deal. There is no WR much better than Shep that will come that cheap that you don't have to trade for. It's a value play, and at vet minimum it's a no brainer. If healthy, incredible steal. If not, you lose nothing. And he's not taking a roster spot from anyone right now either.

WR that can play don't grow on trees, you either draft them in round 1 or 2, make a big trade, or hope and pray.
RE: RE: Gates got paid! Good for him.  
Del Shofner : 5:00 pm : link
In comment 16062069 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
In comment 16062059 ZogZerg said:


Quote:


Nick Gates, G
Signed a 3 year $16.5 million contract with Washington (WAS)



Wow - that sounds like a massive overpay for him. I don't doubt Schoen wanted him back, but not at anything close to that price.


Agree that seems awfully high.
RE: RE: Gates got paid! Good for him.  
AcidTest : 5:18 pm : link
In comment 16062069 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
In comment 16062059 ZogZerg said:


Quote:


Nick Gates, G
Signed a 3 year $16.5 million contract with Washington (WAS)



Wow - that sounds like a massive overpay for him. I don't doubt Schoen wanted him back, but not at anything close to that price.

That's like a Gettleman contract.


Agreed. Love Gates, but that is way too much for his services.
RE: He'll go there and kick ass  
bluefin : 5:44 pm : link
In comment 16062222 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
Good ascending player and incredibly tough. This is a loss for the Giants.

agree
Hate that he went to Washington,  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 5:53 pm : link
but I truly wish Nick the best. He gave everything he had to the team.
I LOVE Gates  
Dave on the UWS : 6:20 pm : link
BUT, there was no way he commands THAT type of salary. Schoen hinted a few weeks back he would like both Gates and Feliciano back to put in the mix for the inside. There is NO way he was going to commit this kind of money to either of them. They may go out and sign a FA center or look to the draft, but Schoen isn't going to commit 18 million to a maybe.
RE: Even his  
Wiggy : 6:56 pm : link
In comment 16061986 BC Eagles94 said:
Quote:
he really wasn't very good. He has played at replacement level his whole career for most part IMO. Seems like a great teammate, I really liked him for that stuff...and of course he is a great story with his injury. But he is no big loss on the field.

Agree 100%. The legend is bigger than the actually story
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:03 pm : link
Prior to going down vs. WFT in September '21, I thought he was emerging into a damn good center & a real find. He struggled @ times this season, but I think that's to be expected coming back so soon for that injury.

Anyways, I wish him the best except when he's playing us.
