Nick Gates signs 3 year deal with Commanders

he really wasn't very good. He has played at replacement level his whole career for most part IMO. Seems like a great teammate, I really liked him for that stuff...and of course he is a great story with his injury. But he is no big loss on the field.
Highly unlikely the Giants will sign less value than they lose.
Agreed. Jones and Barkley are back. Who else is going to get a big contract elsewhere? Slayton? Love? If they leave, the Giants will probably sign their replacements for about the same money.
The Giants pretty much have to be active in free agency. They need a lot of upgrades. Five of their 11 draft picks are in the last two rounds — can't rely on help coming from those picks. They'll almost surely use their available cap space. So the chances of losing more free agent value than they sign is slender.
Maybe that can be put to rest. Loved him and his edge but he wasn't the same when he came back I don't think. And Giants weren't risking a 3 year deal on his potential recovery.
They still kept Shep who can't get out of bed in the morning without tearing an ACL, and their "awesome" punter..
Good point on Shep it's a bit of a head scratcher but he still has to make the team. As far as the punter I have no explanation but he's certainly no superstar. Do they still feel potential? Or maybe they bring in competition against him in camp? I don't think there's a love fest going on for him.
And I’m glad it was with someone else. Based off of last season his play has dropped off. Maybe he gets better or maybe he is what he is now. He got a nice deal and most likely a lot more than we wanted to pay.
I didn’t want him back because I want an upgrade. He was an average C before the injury.
Apparently, cuz one of JS's few FA signees in '22, so hometown bias there. I don't like it, because they didn't let Gates show potential for improvement post-surgeries. To me, his upside is still markedly better than the thoroughly mediocre JF. bleh!
8 mil in the banks. Not bad considering the injuries he has recovered from.
as a fall back safe C, though really we want to improve and I guess Giants didn't think Gates was the guy. Maybe we spend some FA $ (tho not much out there) or look to draft - if we draft it would be good to have a vet fallback tho, I guess Bredeson could be that and maybe we invest at G instead.
I guess it's just nice that we can focus on specific OL spots instead of everywhere - we should have at least 3 (LT, RT and RG) locked down, and 1 other from Bredeson, Lemieux and Ezedu).
They still kept Shep who can't get out of bed in the morning without tearing an ACL, and their "awesome" punter..
Good point on Shep it's a bit of a head scratcher but he still has to make the team.
Is it really a head scratcher? It's a league minimum deal. There is no WR much better than Shep that will come that cheap that you don't have to trade for. It's a value play, and at vet minimum it's a no brainer. If healthy, incredible steal. If not, you lose nothing. And he's not taking a roster spot from anyone right now either.
WR that can play don't grow on trees, you either draft them in round 1 or 2, make a big trade, or hope and pray.
BUT, there was no way he commands THAT type of salary. Schoen hinted a few weeks back he would like both Gates and Feliciano back to put in the mix for the inside. There is NO way he was going to commit this kind of money to either of them. They may go out and sign a FA center or look to the draft, but Schoen isn't going to commit 18 million to a maybe.
Agree 100%. The legend is bigger than the actually story
Prior to going down vs. WFT in September '21, I thought he was emerging into a damn good center & a real find. He struggled @ times this season, but I think that's to be expected coming back so soon for that injury.
Anyways, I wish him the best except when he's playing us.
We didn’t have one when he was here. All he is at this point is a great story
Not a bad deal at all for WSH.
Quote:
Any potential for a comp pick here?
The Giants pretty much have to be active in free agency. They need a lot of upgrades. Five of their 11 draft picks are in the last two rounds — can't rely on help coming from those picks. They'll almost surely use their available cap space. So the chances of losing more free agent value than they sign is slender.
I guess he’s OK with the turf…sucks he’s gone
😂😂😂
Quote:
LOL - so true
It’s called wanting Gates back for depth and wanting a “real center” to start.
Not that crazy.
Quote:
He's our guy and did all that to get back and we let him go to 'effin Washington when we don't have a decent center. Fuck.
Like you know. He was better than Feliciano when he was still on IR.
Oh well.
Signed a 3 year $16.5 million contract with Washington (WAS)
Wow - that sounds like a massive overpay for him. I don't doubt Schoen wanted him back, but not at anything close to that price.
That's like a Gettleman contract.
I didn’t want him back because I want an upgrade. He was an average C before the injury.
8 mil in the banks. Not bad considering the injuries he has recovered from.
He's not terrible like Price and Halapio but it's obvious the team didn't care too hard to see what he had (last year) and let him go.
Unless the added time and off-season got him better, he wasn’t worth the $4M avg guaranteed for 2 years….and I love the guy.
Wish him well.
I guess it's just nice that we can focus on specific OL spots instead of everywhere - we should have at least 3 (LT, RT and RG) locked down, and 1 other from Bredeson, Lemieux and Ezedu).
Let the hand wringing and talk of lost Canton opportunities begin.
If NG had a good relationship with this braintrust (I certainly don't know) I believe his representation was told we were moving in a different direction.
I thought he looked pretty damn good last year, he just isn't a G.
Good for the Giants, cause now they need to upgrade the hole he left.
Quote:
In comment 16061956 Blue21 said:
Quote:
Is it really a head scratcher? It's a league minimum deal. There is no WR much better than Shep that will come that cheap that you don't have to trade for. It's a value play, and at vet minimum it's a no brainer. If healthy, incredible steal. If not, you lose nothing. And he's not taking a roster spot from anyone right now either.
WR that can play don't grow on trees, you either draft them in round 1 or 2, make a big trade, or hope and pray.
Quote:
Nick Gates, G
Agree that seems awfully high.
Quote:
Agreed. Love Gates, but that is way too much for his services.
agree
Agree 100%. The legend is bigger than the actually story
Anyways, I wish him the best except when he's playing us.