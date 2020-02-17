Giants agreed to terms with verteran DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches

hopefully he'll be better than Shelton and Ellis was in that rotational role. If he doesn't get planted by Kelce with one arm, that's already an upgrade. Still need to get better at LB to keep fixing a glaring weakness against the run.
What are the difference in skills required for stopping the run versus pass blocking/rushing?
Stopping the run: be a fat f***, get in the way.
Pass blocking: have long arms, wave them around.
Seriously, I'd like to be enlightened on this subject.
We got gashed every time Dex was off the field, and we cant have him on the field as much as we did last year either. This seems like someone who knows what he is doing and can hold his own in run defense.
Every position we pick up is probably going to be ones that we still look the draft but some of them are going to be on day three. Don’t want to be forced to draft higher than necessary and need to give time for rookies to develop. This is the kind of guy you need to hold the fort.
Always liked his game, nice DL depth/rotational signing.
@LedyardNFLDraft
·
9m
#Giants fans, Nacho is huge trash talker, popular in locker room. Tough as nails. Good vs run, non factor against the pass. Good depth signing
Always liked his game, nice DL depth/rotational signing.
And boy do we need that
Always liked his game, nice DL depth/rotational signing.
My recollection of watching play with Bucs this year in few games lines up with it. Seemed disruptive and stout at point of attack in run situations.
Quote:
.
Good? Bad? Thoughts?
I like him. He played well when called upon. That is a good signing hor us and lessens some of DL's playing time load.
Still think the big get is the DE. This may still come in FA or in the draft with a premium pick. Campbell and draft pick would be a nice get for that third starting DL.
But he's still been a capable lineman for a couple years now. Ellis is past whatever prime he was in.
Link - ( New Window )
I heard he can kick a hole in the center, sack the QB, and then jet.
ability to stop the run is most important pass rush is LEO and Dex
I do know who he is
technique, mindset, physical attributes.
·
32m
#Giants fans, Nacho is huge trash talker, popular in locker room. Tough as nails. Good vs run, non factor against the pass. Good depth signing twitter.com/tompelissero/s…
I am happy the FA period is a yawner.....the only signing I want that will break bank is for Big Dex
Now that Gates is gone he can assume the role of camp fight instigator
Still think the big get is the DE. This may still come in FA or in the draft with a premium pick. Campbell and draft pick would be a nice get for that third starting DL.
I have no idea what role Nunez-Roches played in the Tampa run D, but I do know that Vita Vea is the reason the Tampa run D has been stingy. He is completely unblockable.
And then add in the extra ingredients with White and David behind him.
If only the Giants had a dominant DL for him to play next to.
Quote:
but Tampa has been one of the leagues best at stopping the run. Interesting that he is just over 300 lbs.
Still think the big get is the DE. This may still come in FA or in the draft with a premium pick. Campbell and draft pick would be a nice get for that third starting DL.
Relentless
Excellent work. Thread winner.
lol
Nice! Don't think he'll get #56 with the Giants, though (-:
Probably for AAV purposes. Supposedly last year is easy to walk away from.
Every position we pick up is probably going to be ones that we still look the draft but some of them are going to be on day three. Don’t want to be forced to draft higher than necessary and need to give time for rookies to develop. This is the kind of guy you need to hold the fort.
YEP better than jelly (who was bad) and t williams too (was was so so at best)
It's comments like this that shows how much fans do not understand NFL contracts in the slightest.
Nice
I think you've got it
@caplannfl
·
7m
Nunez-Roches agreed to a 3-year deal worth $12m with $7.5m gtd.
This seems like a lot, no?
Nothing outrageous.
Quote:
Adam Caplan
Nothing outrageous.
It’s a pretty good deal for a depth guy. Shows he’s valued much more than a vet min guy like Ellis was. Based on that number, they see him as a guy who will play ~30% of snaps.
I’d rule out Zach Allen, who some are still hoping for. Probably add another DL in draft and roll with Dex, Leo, RNR, Davidson, Rook, and possibly Anderson/Butler
the bucs were paying him somewhat comparably and he was a known quantity for them, but i think i'd have preferred to spend this $ plus whatever feliciano gets on bringing back gates.