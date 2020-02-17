for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Giants agreed to terms with verteran DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches

gidiefor : Mod : 4:45 pm
Tom Pelissero
@TomPelissero
The #Giants agreed to terms with veteran DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches, per sources.
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Snoozer  
TinVA : 4:57 pm : link
I fell asleep just reading this.
The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast  
gidiefor : Mod : 4:58 pm : link
And the most important trait of his game. Plays the run well.
Always liked his game, nice DL depth/rotational signing.
..  
gidiefor : Mod : 4:59 pm : link
Jon Ledyard
@LedyardNFLDraft
·
9m
#Giants fans, Nacho is huge trash talker, popular in locker room. Tough as nails. Good vs run, non factor against the pass. Good depth signing
RE: The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast  
Big Blue '56 : 4:59 pm : link
In comment 16062337 gidiefor said:
Quote:
And the most important trait of his game. Plays the run well.
Always liked his game, nice DL depth/rotational signing.


And boy do we need that
Can Eric B. be far behind?  
lawguy9801 : 5:01 pm : link
.
RE: The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast  
Sammo85 : 5:01 pm : link
In comment 16062337 gidiefor said:
Quote:
And the most important trait of his game. Plays the run well.
Always liked his game, nice DL depth/rotational signing.


My recollection of watching play with Bucs this year in few games lines up with it. Seemed disruptive and stout at point of attack in run situations.
RE: RE: A body  
jvm52106 : 5:02 pm : link
In comment 16062323 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16062322 jeff57 said:


Quote:


.



Good? Bad? Thoughts?


I like him. He played well when called upon. That is a good signing hor us and lessens some of DL's playing time load.
I like his gold teeth  
Anakim : 5:02 pm : link
.
Not last year  
Lines of Scrimmage : 5:03 pm : link
but Tampa has been one of the leagues best at stopping the run. Interesting that he is just over 300 lbs.

Still think the big get is the DE. This may still come in FA or in the draft with a premium pick. Campbell and draft pick would be a nice get for that third starting DL.

RE: ..  
robbieballs2003 : 5:04 pm : link
In comment 16062339 gidiefor said:
Quote:
Jon Ledyard
@LedyardNFLDraft
·
9m
#Giants fans, Nacho is huge trash talker, popular in locker room. Tough as nails. Good vs run, non factor against the pass. Good depth signing


Sounds  
Toth029 : 5:04 pm : link
Like Justin Ellis in the review.

But he's still been a capable lineman for a couple years now. Ellis is past whatever prime he was in.
Highlights are a year old  
SteelGiant : 5:06 pm : link
But worth seeing the type of player he is
Link - ( New Window )
Need run stuffers  
Matt in SGS : 5:09 pm : link
hopefully he'll be better than Shelton and Ellis was in that rotational role. If he doesn't get planted by Kelce with one arm, that's already an upgrade. Still need to get better at LB to keep fixing a glaring weakness against the run.
Love this signing.  
Dave in Hoboken : 5:10 pm : link
Can somebody educate me:  
Gruber : 5:10 pm : link
What are the difference in skills required for stopping the run versus pass blocking/rushing?
Stopping the run: be a fat f***, get in the way.
Pass blocking: have long arms, wave them around.
Seriously, I'd like to be enlightened on this subject.
RE: Can Eric B. be far behind?  
robbieballs2003 : 5:11 pm : link
In comment 16062342 lawguy9801 said:
Quote:
.


I heard he can kick a hole in the center, sack the QB, and then jet.
Sounds  
AcidTest : 5:13 pm : link
like a depth signing, which is fine.
Nacho! Good rotational depth piece  
Simms11 : 5:19 pm : link
which was needed and a guy that can help stop the run.
Well we need better back up DTs  
Payasdaddy : 5:22 pm : link
this should step it up a notch we only need him15-20 snaps max
ability to stop the run is most important pass rush is LEO and Dex
I do know who he is
RE: Can somebody educate me:  
ArcadeSlumlord : 5:22 pm : link
In comment 16062357 Gruber said:
Quote:
What are the difference in skills required for stopping the run versus pass blocking/rushing?
Stopping the run: be a fat f***, get in the way.
Pass blocking: have long arms, wave them around.
Seriously, I'd like to be enlightened on this subject.


technique, mindset, physical attributes.
Tweet  
US1 Giants : 5:23 pm : link
@LedyardNFLDraft
·
32m
#Giants fans, Nacho is huge trash talker, popular in locker room. Tough as nails. Good vs run, non factor against the pass. Good depth signing twitter.com/tompelissero/s…
Didn’t Daboll say he would eat a big plate  
eric2425ny : 5:33 pm : link
of nachos while watching the SB? Was he foreshadowing this signing? Hopefully the NFL doesn’t take away any draft picks for tampering!
Have the contract terms been announced  
JoeyBigBlue : 5:34 pm : link
Can’t be more than a veteran minimum guy right?
I will rely on you guys.....I know nothing about him  
George from PA : 5:37 pm : link
Seems abit undersized for our DL....but shows some quickness in those few highlights.

I am happy the FA period is a yawner.....the only signing I want that will break bank is for Big Dex
RE: ..  
bluefin : 5:38 pm : link
In comment 16062339 gidiefor said:
Quote:
Jon Ledyard
@LedyardNFLDraft
·
9m
#Giants fans, Nacho is huge trash talker, popular in locker room. Tough as nails. Good vs run, non factor against the pass. Good depth signing

Now that Gates is gone he can assume the role of camp fight instigator
first SNACKS, then JELLY THEN NACHO  
fish3321 : 5:39 pm : link
Giants nose tackle list is amazing
RE: Not last year  
bw in dc : 5:41 pm : link
In comment 16062348 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
but Tampa has been one of the leagues best at stopping the run. Interesting that he is just over 300 lbs.

Still think the big get is the DE. This may still come in FA or in the draft with a premium pick. Campbell and draft pick would be a nice get for that third starting DL.


I have no idea what role Nunez-Roches played in the Tampa run D, but I do know that Vita Vea is the reason the Tampa run D has been stingy. He is completely unblockable.

And then add in the extra ingredients with White and David behind him.
RE: RE: Not last year  
Jay on the Island : 5:43 pm : link
In comment 16062379 bw in dc said:
Quote:

I have no idea what role Nunez-Roches played in the Tampa run D, but I do know that Vita Vea is the reason the Tampa run D has been stingy. He is completely unblockable.

And then add in the extra ingredients with White and David behind him.

If only the Giants had a dominant DL for him to play next to.
RE: RE: Not last year  
Big Blue '56 : 5:45 pm : link
In comment 16062379 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16062348 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


but Tampa has been one of the leagues best at stopping the run. Interesting that he is just over 300 lbs.

Still think the big get is the DE. This may still come in FA or in the draft with a premium pick. Campbell and draft pick would be a nice get for that third starting DL.




I have no idea what role Nunez-Roches played in the Tampa run D, but I do know that Vita Vea is the reason the Tampa run D has been stingy. He is completely unblockable.

And then add in the extra ingredients with White and David behind him.


Relentless
RE: first SNACKS, then JELLY THEN NACHO  
AcidTest : 5:48 pm : link
In comment 16062377 fish3321 said:
Quote:
Giants nose tackle list is amazing


Excellent work. Thread winner.
RE: YES! YES!  
Optimus-NY : 5:54 pm : link
In comment 16062307 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
In the face! In the face!


lol
RE: Highlights are a year old  
Del Shofner : 5:54 pm : link
In comment 16062353 SteelGiant said:
Quote:
But worth seeing the type of player he is Link - ( New Window )


Nice! Don't think he'll get #56 with the Giants, though (-:
Art Stapleton  
JoeyBigBlue : 5:56 pm : link
Is saying it’s a 3 year deal. Why? He’s a depth piece.
RE: Art Stapleton  
Mike in NY : 5:58 pm : link
In comment 16062392 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Is saying it’s a 3 year deal. Why? He’s a depth piece.


Probably for AAV purposes. Supposedly last year is easy to walk away from.
It’s a solid signing  
SteelGiant : 6:04 pm : link
We got gashed every time Dex was off the field, and we cant have him on the field as much as we did last year either. This seems like someone who knows what he is doing and can hold his own in run defense.

Every position we pick up is probably going to be ones that we still look the draft but some of them are going to be on day three. Don’t want to be forced to draft higher than necessary and need to give time for rookies to develop. This is the kind of guy you need to hold the fort.
Giants have upgraded their offer  
ghost718 : 6:04 pm : link
Free Medium Pepsi,Nacho's,and Salsa

looks like he knows what he's doing  
Dave on the UWS : 6:13 pm : link
in there. uses his hands well. with him and Davidson, that's not a bad duo to spell Leo and Dex. Its a start.
RE: looks like he knows what he's doing  
Payasdaddy : 6:16 pm : link
In comment 16062416 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
in there. uses his hands well. with him and Davidson, that's not a bad duo to spell Leo and Dex. Its a start.

YEP better than jelly (who was bad) and t williams too (was was so so at best)
Sexy moves!  
Daniel in MI : 6:26 pm : link
.
RE: Art Stapleton  
bLiTz 2k : 6:38 pm : link
In comment 16062392 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Is saying it’s a 3 year deal. Why? He’s a depth piece.


It's comments like this that shows how much fans do not understand NFL contracts in the slightest.
Ghost718  
Y28 : 6:39 pm : link
Now that was FUNNY !!!

Nice
RE: Can somebody educate me:  
PatersonPlank : 6:46 pm : link
In comment 16062357 Gruber said:
Quote:
What are the difference in skills required for stopping the run versus pass blocking/rushing?
Stopping the run: be a fat f***, get in the way.
Pass blocking: have long arms, wave them around.
Seriously, I'd like to be enlightened on this subject.


I think you've got it
Bargain box…  
prdave73 : 7:06 pm : link
Depth
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:06 pm : link
I don't know a lot about him, but Lord knows we need depth @ DT. I don't think it's sustainable for Leo & Dex to log as many snaps as they did last season.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:32 pm : link
Adam Caplan
@caplannfl
·
7m
Nunez-Roches agreed to a 3-year deal worth $12m with $7.5m gtd.
RE: ...  
No1MDGiantsFan : 7:35 pm : link
In comment 16062551 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Adam Caplan
@caplannfl
·
7m
Nunez-Roches agreed to a 3-year deal worth $12m with $7.5m gtd.


This seems like a lot, no?
RE: ...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:35 pm : link
In comment 16062551 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Adam Caplan
@caplannfl
·
7m
Nunez-Roches agreed to a 3-year deal worth $12m with $7.5m gtd.


Nothing outrageous.
He potentially "could"  
Dave on the UWS : 7:36 pm : link
play next to Dex some. He penetrates decently, a better version of N. Williams. His contract would indicate they see him as a rotational piece at least.
RE: RE: ...  
Breeze_94 : 7:44 pm : link
In comment 16062558 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 16062551 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Adam Caplan
@caplannfl
·
7m
Nunez-Roches agreed to a 3-year deal worth $12m with $7.5m gtd.



Nothing outrageous.


It’s a pretty good deal for a depth guy. Shows he’s valued much more than a vet min guy like Ellis was. Based on that number, they see him as a guy who will play ~30% of snaps.

I’d rule out Zach Allen, who some are still hoping for. Probably add another DL in draft and roll with Dex, Leo, RNR, Davidson, Rook, and possibly Anderson/Butler
would be hard for him to not upgrade ellis but they paid him better  
Eric on Li : 7:47 pm : link
than id have guessed. hopefully a find but historically we have havent had great luck with these types.

the bucs were paying him somewhat comparably and he was a known quantity for them, but i think i'd have preferred to spend this $ plus whatever feliciano gets on bringing back gates.
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 