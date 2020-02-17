Rap: Giants sign Bobby Okereke LB from Colts

Bobby Okereke is a sideline to sideline active linebacker. Plays run well and is coming off a career-high 151 tackles in 17 games.
Also had 53 tackles at LOS and actually played 98 snaps in slot and 12 at corner.
A versatile linebacker that Wink Martindale looks for
Rare to find a LB that can also play slot corner and outside in certain situations
and before Blake's injury that was a great signing. Blake had an excellent year #1 for us.
Both these guys were mid-round picks out of Stanford...Bobby round 3 and Blake round 4. Almost identical statures. Both had multiple huge tackle seasons with their initial teams before signing with us, as well as up and down PFF ratings (each with two very good seasons and two so-so seasons).
I'm happy to bring him in, he'll be a nice upgrade over anything we've had in the middle at LBer since that one year of Blake. I just think the contract is a little high. Pratt and Edwards both seem to be similar levels and they got deals for way less AAV. But maybe their guaranteed money was a much greater % than Bobbys?? Bobby's is close to only 50%.
I don't believe we should target an ILB early in the draft, should focus on WR, CB, and Edge in first couple of rounds. If Beavers is healthy should be a really nice one two at ILB, much better than we've had in a while.
Tom Rock
@TomRock_Newsday
·
3m
Bobby Okereke replaced Blake Martinez at Stanford. Not a direct successor with the Giants but Martinez was the last truly productive ILB the Giants had before agreeing to terms w
@BobbyOkereke
today.
My #1 free agent target for the Giants going back to when the Giants played the Colts. This is the sideline to sideline middle LB this team has lacked for years. He is going to be a stud in this defense!
Well, It's going to have to be.
This kid can play. All will be forgiven when they each contribute to a winning season.
I thought we were strong @ LB, much like we're rolling up All Pros @ WR.
Schoen is stupid AF.
Are you drunk again?
Martinez was a horrible coverage linebacker
i think so edards size bothers me
this guy is prototype size in todays game
still want one more LB, maybe more a pass rush guy
Like that GD is a fan
Despite Dex and Leo, the run defense was abysmal last year.
An upgrade at ILB is the biggest way to fix that.
Next Gen Stats
@NextGenStats
Bobby Okereke should make an immediate impact at the second level of the Giants defense.
Okereke generated 75 defensive stops in 2022, tied for 10th-most among LB. The Giants linebackers combined for 87 defensive stops last season, 19 fewer than any other defense.
Link - ( New Window )
Damn our LBs suck..
That’s straight up nuts lol
Bobby Okereke was tested often in 2022, facing the most targets of any linebacker (78).
Okereke held his own in coverage, allowing -2.3 receptions over expected and 5.9 yards/target.
Link - ( New Window )
Quote:
Not a fan of this signing.
Dude. It was sarcasm. Haha. We sucked @ LB last season.
Long signed with Miami earlier
not buying the davis thing maybe in certain situations
rather beavers steps up and healthy
Well done SF. I enjoy your work
Pratt has struggled against the run in past seasons. Edwards had a great year but entirely possible teams discounted it due to the talent he was surrounded by.
Quote:
I wouldn't rest on Davis, go sign Long.
Long signed with Miami earlier
Shit, missed it.
I do think they may add another ILB. Still have Davis and McFadden. Beavers is a sublime contrast to who Okereke is, but he's coming off an injury.
4 yr, $40M. I wonder what's guaranteed.
22 I believe
Quote:
Is young and an ascending player.
Thanks. Not bad, Joe!
$22 million guaranteed according to Rappaport.
Link - ( New Window )
That would make for an amazing off season. I really want DJ Chark