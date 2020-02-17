for display only
Rap: Giants sign Bobby Okereke LB from Colts

FranknWeezer : 6:55 pm
Quote:
Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet
·
7m
The #Giants big splash of free agency: Sources say they have agreed to terms with #Colts FA LB Bobby Okereke, giving them a new face in the middle of their defense.
RE: ...  
SirLoinOfBeef : 7:20 pm : link
In comment 16062519 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Legit ?...was he one of the Colts who took cheap shots @ DJ? I know it's water under the bridge now, but I'm curious.


Well, It's going to have to be.

This kid can play. All will be forgiven when they each contribute to a winning season.
Very interesting stat  
Y28 : 7:20 pm : link
The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast

Bobby Okereke is a sideline to sideline active linebacker. Plays run well and is coming off a career-high 151 tackles in 17 games.
Also had 53 tackles at LOS and actually played 98 snaps in slot and 12 at corner.

A versatile linebacker that Wink Martindale looks for

Rare to find a LB that can also play slot corner and outside in certain situations
Yesssss  
Straw Hat : 7:21 pm : link
Thatta boy Schoen!!!
RE: ...  
Chris in Philly : 7:21 pm : link
In comment 16062490 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Not a fan of this signing.

I thought we were strong @ LB, much like we're rolling up All Pros @ WR.

Schoen is stupid AF.


Are you drunk again?
This is the news I wanted today.  
bceagle05 : 7:22 pm : link
Good player and perfect fit.
RE: How good is the coverage ability?  
mphbullet36 : 7:22 pm : link
In comment 16062484 CornerStone246+17 said:
Quote:
That was one of our biggest weaknesses after losing Martinez


Martinez was a horrible coverage linebacker
This is A LOT like the Blake Martinez signing...  
BC Eagles94 : 7:22 pm : link
and before Blake's injury that was a great signing. Blake had an excellent year #1 for us.

Both these guys were mid-round picks out of Stanford...Bobby round 3 and Blake round 4. Almost identical statures. Both had multiple huge tackle seasons with their initial teams before signing with us, as well as up and down PFF ratings (each with two very good seasons and two so-so seasons).

I'm happy to bring him in, he'll be a nice upgrade over anything we've had in the middle at LBer since that one year of Blake. I just think the contract is a little high. Pratt and Edwards both seem to be similar levels and they got deals for way less AAV. But maybe their guaranteed money was a much greater % than Bobbys?? Bobby's is close to only 50%.
Great signing,  
Joe in CT : 7:23 pm : link
I don't believe we should target an ILB early in the draft, should focus on WR, CB, and Edge in first couple of rounds. If Beavers is healthy should be a really nice one two at ILB, much better than we've had in a while.
Had a good year last season  
jeff57 : 7:23 pm : link
Not so good before that
Chris.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:23 pm : link
It's called sarcasm dude. You couldn't get that @ the All Pros WR line? OK.
is this guy better than TJ Edwards?  
fish3321 : 7:24 pm : link
Or just a better fit for Wink? How do these two compare
It looks like the Giants are determined to correct the weakness we had  
Ira : 7:26 pm : link
against the run. I'm glad to see that.
Good signing  
tommcd66 : 7:26 pm : link
Young good tackler. Just right, not too much $ for a building team moving forward.
RE: is this guy better than TJ Edwards?  
Payasdaddy : 7:27 pm : link
In comment 16062539 fish3321 said:
Quote:
Or just a better fit for Wink? How do these two compare

i think so edards size bothers me
this guy is prototype size in todays game
still want one more LB, maybe more a pass rush guy
When watching that win vs Colts, someone or two  
ColHowPepper : 7:28 pm : link
commenting on his play-- he was a standout--said he was a FA and would look good in (Giants') blue
Like that GD is a fan
RE: ...  
OntheRoad : 7:29 pm : link
Quote:
Not a fan of this signing.

I thought we were strong @ LB



Despite Dex and Leo, the run defense was abysmal last year.

An upgrade at ILB is the biggest way to fix that.
Pretty impressive:  
Dave in Hoboken : 7:29 pm : link
https://twitter.com/NextGenStats/status/1635420528445104128?s=20
You want come context?  
blueblood : 7:30 pm : link
The Giants linebacking corps had 87 total stops,, Okereke has 75 by himself..

Damn our LBs suck..
RE: Pretty impressive:  
No1MDGiantsFan : 7:31 pm : link
In comment 16062547 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:

Next Gen Stats

@NextGenStats
Bobby Okereke should make an immediate impact at the second level of the Giants defense.

Okereke generated 75 defensive stops in 2022, tied for 10th-most among LB. The Giants linebackers combined for 87 defensive stops last season, 19 fewer than any other defense. Link - ( New Window )


That’s straight up nuts lol
More:  
Dave in Hoboken : 7:33 pm : link
Next Gen Stats

Bobby Okereke was tested often in 2022, facing the most targets of any linebacker (78).

Okereke held his own in coverage, allowing -2.3 receptions over expected and 5.9 yards/target.
Link - ( New Window )
Wears the same #58 that AP did  
ColHowPepper : 7:34 pm : link
He's a better cover guy than AP was but Pierce more stout vs the run
RE: RE: ...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:34 pm : link
In comment 16062545 OntheRoad said:
Quote:


Quote:


Not a fan of this signing.

I thought we were strong @ LB




Despite Dex and Leo, the run defense was abysmal last year.

An upgrade at ILB is the biggest way to fix that.


Dude. It was sarcasm. Haha. We sucked @ LB last season.
seems like a really good signing -  
Del Shofner : 7:34 pm : link
certainly need this guy's skill set.
Jarrad Davis will improve with a full training camp, too  
islander1 : 7:34 pm : link
Inside linebacker is better dealt with now. Nice work, so far.
Great  
AcidTest : 7:36 pm : link
signing. The whole unit needs to be rebuilt.
Good add and  
JonC : 7:37 pm : link
I wouldn't rest on Davis, go sign Long.
RE: ...  
Joey in VA : 7:37 pm : link
In comment 16062490 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Not a fan of this signing.

I thought we were strong @ LB, much like we're rolling up All Pros @ WR.

Schoen is stupid AF.
Sarcasm I hope.
Interesting  
gidiefor : Mod : 7:38 pm : link
Tom Rock
@TomRock_Newsday
·
3m
Bobby Okereke replaced Blake Martinez at Stanford. Not a direct successor with the Giants but Martinez was the last truly productive ILB the Giants had before agreeing to terms w
@BobbyOkereke
today.
Odd to me the money he signed for  
nyjuggernaut2 : 7:38 pm : link
in comparison to Pratt and TJ Edwards, both of which had a better overall season than Okereke did. Goes to show how unpredictable the free agent market can be.
RE: Good add and  
Strahan91 : 7:38 pm : link
In comment 16062561 JonC said:
Quote:
I wouldn't rest on Davis, go sign Long.

Long signed with Miami earlier
this  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:38 pm : link
guy was in on 283 tackles the past two seasons.
RE: Jarrad Davis will improve with a full training camp, too  
Payasdaddy : 7:40 pm : link
In comment 16062556 islander1 said:
Quote:
Inside linebacker is better dealt with now. Nice work, so far.

not buying the davis thing maybe in certain situations
rather beavers steps up and healthy
This is the first signing I am excited about  
PatersonPlank : 7:40 pm : link
good player in a big hole for us
like it but a little surprised so much more $ than edwards/long  
Eric on Li : 7:40 pm : link
think i may have taken the value plays. but i assume that also means they like okereke that much more. he's a quality player and one of sy's guys since his draft year if im remembering right.
RE: ...  
mfsd : 7:41 pm : link
In comment 16062490 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Not a fan of this signing.

I thought we were strong @ LB, much like we're rolling up All Pros @ WR.

Schoen is stupid AF.


Well done SF. I enjoy your work
RE: Odd to me the money he signed for  
Strahan91 : 7:41 pm : link
In comment 16062564 nyjuggernaut2 said:
Quote:
in comparison to Pratt and TJ Edwards, both of which had a better overall season than Okereke did. Goes to show how unpredictable the free agent market can be.

Pratt has struggled against the run in past seasons. Edwards had a great year but entirely possible teams discounted it due to the talent he was surrounded by.
I called that one  
Earl the goat : 7:45 pm : link
3 weeks ago. Along with David long
RE: RE: Good add and  
JonC : 7:46 pm : link
In comment 16062565 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
In comment 16062561 JonC said:


Quote:


I wouldn't rest on Davis, go sign Long.


Long signed with Miami earlier


Shit, missed it.
Phenomenal Signing!  
Bernie : 7:48 pm : link
My #1 free agent target for the Giants going back to when the Giants played the Colts. This is the sideline to sideline middle LB this team has lacked for years. He is going to be a stud in this defense!
Okereke  
Toth029 : 7:49 pm : link
Is young and an ascending player.

I do think they may add another ILB. Still have Davis and McFadden. Beavers is a sublime contrast to who Okereke is, but he's coming off an injury.

4 yr, $40M. I wonder what's guaranteed.
RE: Okereke  
OBJ_AllDay : 7:51 pm : link
In comment 16062583 Toth029 said:
Quote:
Is young and an ascending player.

I do think they may add another ILB. Still have Davis and McFadden. Beavers is a sublime contrast to who Okereke is, but he's coming off an injury.

4 yr, $40M. I wonder what's guaranteed.


22 I believe
I can't see the Giants adding another LB if significance  
robbieballs2003 : 7:52 pm : link
Just because of the nature of the position. The 2nd ILB plays less than either our 3rd safety or nickel corner.
RE: RE: Okereke  
Toth029 : 7:52 pm : link
In comment 16062588 OBJ_AllDay said:
Quote:
In comment 16062583 Toth029 said:


Quote:


Is young and an ascending player.

I do think they may add another ILB. Still have Davis and McFadden. Beavers is a sublime contrast to who Okereke is, but he's coming off an injury.

4 yr, $40M. I wonder what's guaranteed.



22 I believe


Thanks. Not bad, Joe!
I like it  
WillVAB : 7:53 pm : link
.
RE: Okereke  
Dave in Hoboken : 7:55 pm : link
In comment 16062583 Toth029 said:
Quote:
Is young and an ascending player.

I do think they may add another ILB. Still have Davis and McFadden. Beavers is a sublime contrast to who Okereke is, but he's coming off an injury.

4 yr, $40M. I wonder what's guaranteed.


$22 million guaranteed according to Rappaport.
Link - ( New Window )
the fact that Okereke  
Dave on the UWS : 7:55 pm : link
busted his ass ALL game against us in a blow out, made an impression on Schoen and Daboll. Remember, they want guys who fit the culture they are establishing, not just stat collectors.
Some guy I never heard of who writes for ESPN gave it a C-  
State Your Name : 7:55 pm : link
Said we overpaid. But I’m glad to come here and see the enthusiasm.
RE: now  
TommyWiseau : 7:56 pm : link
In comment 16062511 shocktheworld said:
Quote:
please sign Zach Allen, Rock Ya-sin and DJ Chark boom! hehe


That would make for an amazing off season. I really want DJ Chark
Oh, sorry, someone already answered that question.  
Dave in Hoboken : 7:56 pm : link
.
