for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

NYG trade for Darren Waller

Big Rick in FL : 3/14/2023 2:26 pm
Per Twitter
There it is  
AcesUp : 3/14/2023 2:27 pm : link
.
Woah  
Ben in Tampa : 3/14/2023 2:27 pm : link
Here we go here we go
Wow  
Mark from Jersey : 3/14/2023 2:27 pm : link
.
Whoa Nellie  
HMunster : 3/14/2023 2:27 pm : link
That is huge.
UM  
mattlawson : 3/14/2023 2:28 pm : link
WAT
Traded the Toney pick  
Big Rick in FL : 3/14/2023 2:28 pm : link
#100 for Waller
..  
Heisenberg : 3/14/2023 2:28 pm : link
Well now  
j_rud : 3/14/2023 2:28 pm : link
.
Woah.  
ajr2456 : 3/14/2023 2:28 pm : link
Jimmy G must be pissed
RE: Traded the Toney pick  
j_rud : 3/14/2023 2:28 pm : link
In comment 16063468 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
#100 for Waller


Fucking fanTASTIC
Comp 3rd round pick for Waller  
BigBlue7 : 3/14/2023 2:29 pm : link
In
Schoen
We
Fucking
Trust
Nice  
jeff57 : 3/14/2023 2:29 pm : link
.
WOW  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 3/14/2023 2:29 pm : link

Out-fucking-standing
Love a surprise  
Br00klyn : 3/14/2023 2:31 pm : link
And this is one nice fucking surprise. Getting Danny some weapons!
Toney for Waller  
HMunster : 3/14/2023 2:31 pm : link
Sir, may I have some more?
So basically we traded Toney  
Big Rick in FL : 3/14/2023 2:31 pm : link
For Darren Waller and a 6th round pick. Good GMs make a difference. ISWT
Interesting move...  
Dnew15 : 3/14/2023 2:31 pm : link
Great story - great player

Time to earn your $$$ Giants training staff.
Josh Jacobs not happy  
ajr2456 : 3/14/2023 2:31 pm : link
.
. - ( New Window )
Asshat GiantGrit  
The Dude : 3/14/2023 2:31 pm : link
Was on this.
I hope  
Joe Beckwith : 3/14/2023 2:31 pm : link
It’s for no more than the KC picks, if that.
We need the top 2 picks to fill OL/DT/LB/CB.
And I hope LW gave back enough to extend Sexy Dexy and this.

So JG is throwing to Meyers and?
Love it!!  
No1MDGiantsFan : 3/14/2023 2:32 pm : link
And his story is amazing, definitely check the Hard Knocks episode about his battle with addiction if you haven’t yet!
In nine games last year (six starts)  
BlackLight : 3/14/2023 2:32 pm : link
Waller caught 28 passes for 388 yards and 3 TDs.

In 12 games last year (11 starts), Bellinger caught 30 passes for 268 yards and two TDs.
GTF outa HERE!!!!!!!  
sb from NYT Forum : 3/14/2023 2:32 pm : link
Man what a move!
WOW!  
Tom in NY : 3/14/2023 2:32 pm : link
What is Waller's salary for '23?
Cap impact?
Great trade.  
The Mike : 3/14/2023 2:32 pm : link
I stand corrected on the Toney pick. After the Eagles game and now this trade, it is becoming the gift that keeps on giving!
Would free them up  
ajr2456 : 3/14/2023 2:32 pm : link
To not have to take WR round 1 or 2
I know....  
Brown_Hornet : 3/14/2023 2:33 pm : link
...I know, it's not cool to trust the GM or the coach.
Apparently makes one a pollyanna.

But...
Excellent  
redwhiteandbigblue : 3/14/2023 2:33 pm : link
pickup.
Best TE we've seen since Shockey  
j_rud : 3/14/2023 2:33 pm : link
Waller and Bellinger are gonna be a HELLUVA duo.
Tough, smart....needs to be more dependable  
George from PA : 3/14/2023 2:33 pm : link
.
Kadarius Toney for Darren Waller  
BigBlue7 : 3/14/2023 2:33 pm : link
Lololol
Cap impact  
Fat Wally : 3/14/2023 2:33 pm : link
looks like 11mil/yr
link - ( New Window )
He's legit weapon in the passing game  
AcesUp : 3/14/2023 2:33 pm : link
I like it for a small investment. Contract is reasonable and I think they can play with the structure.
Waller Contract - ( New Window )
Salary  
HMunster : 3/14/2023 2:33 pm : link
Tweet
See new Tweets
Conversation
Field Yates
@FieldYates
Darren Waller is under contract for 4 more seasons. Here’s what the Giants owe him:

2023: $11M salary, $200K workout bonus, up to $1.25M in per-game bonuses
2024: $10.525M salary, 200K workout bonus, up to $1.25M in per-game bonuses
2025: $11.525M salary, $200K workout bonus, up to $1.25M in per-game bonuses
2026: $13.525M salary, $200K workout bonus, up to $1.25M in per-game bonuses


Link - ( New Window )
Outstanding player  
Rjanyg : 3/14/2023 2:34 pm : link
just what the doctor ordered!
RE: In nine games last year (six starts)  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 3/14/2023 2:34 pm : link
In comment 16063493 BlackLight said:
Quote:
Waller caught 28 passes for 388 yards and 3 TDs.

In 12 games last year (11 starts), Bellinger caught 30 passes for 268 yards and two TDs.


Cool. in 2019-20 he had 197 catches, 2300 yards and 12 TD's
Giants  
ajr2456 : 3/14/2023 2:34 pm : link
Getting a 6th
hmm  
jestersdead : 3/14/2023 2:34 pm : link
If he can stay healthy, its a very good trade but he's 30 and has only played 2 full seasons in 7 years
Basically, he's year-to-year at $12-13MM per season.  
Big Blue Blogger : 3/14/2023 2:34 pm : link
Excellent value if he can stay healthy, which he hasn't been the past two years. Downside risk is pick #100 and $12MM.
Holy shit  
Danny Kanell : 3/14/2023 2:34 pm : link
.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/14/2023 2:34 pm : link
👀👀👀. Big move.
OK this is potentially great but....  
CornerStone246+17 : 3/14/2023 2:34 pm : link
Is Waller breaking down? Some guys once they start to get hurt at age 30 plus never really get back their explosion or just become injury prone.
RE: So basically we traded Toney  
Chris in Philly : 3/14/2023 2:34 pm : link
In comment 16063485 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
For Darren Waller and a 6th round pick. Good GMs make a difference. ISWT


AND Toney helped beat the Eagles. Win-win-win!
Goddamn Judy Battista...  
j_rud : 3/14/2023 2:34 pm : link
"Finally Kadarious Toney contributes to the NY Giants"

Toney for Waller  
jeff57 : 3/14/2023 2:35 pm : link
Nice deal
Holy shit  
Saquon'sQuadz : 3/14/2023 2:35 pm : link
Yes huge move
Only 8.25 is GTD  
AcesUp : 3/14/2023 2:35 pm : link
Can definitely play with that structure.
About  
section125 : 3/14/2023 2:35 pm : link
$11 mill per season??? Money is going away quickly.
Really?  
Big Blue '56 : 3/14/2023 2:35 pm : link
a 3rd rounder for a 31 year-old(in Sept)?

Oh well, I trust in Schoen
Speed addition  
Sy'56 : 3/14/2023 2:35 pm : link
Vertical threat from TE is a big time asset for an offense - Waller is one of maybe 5 TE in league that is a credible vertical threat
This is an outstanding move  
bLiTz 2k : 3/14/2023 2:35 pm : link
.
contract is basically a 4x45m with just 8.25m guaranteed  
Eric on Li : 3/14/2023 2:35 pm : link
which i would guess the nyg bonus day 1 to lower his cap hit this year. really interesting addition. he has had some games where he is borderline uncoverable if he can stay healthy. cap #'s for nyg are 1.275m per year less than the far right column since LV eats their previously paid signing bonus.

Good trade. Some things to be concerned over:  
The_Boss : 3/14/2023 2:36 pm : link
He’s 30. Hasn’t played a full season since 2020.
9 GP in 2022  
ColHowPepper : 3/14/2023 2:36 pm : link
So he was sidelined by significant injury?

6' 6" 228: he's long, can he block and control the edge? Curious minds....
Wow  
MadPlaid : 3/14/2023 2:36 pm : link
If he can stay healthy, this is very nice.

Sad as the BBI Mock Draft GM for the Giants that I have one less draft pick to play with, but I think I'll live.
RE: About  
OBJ_AllDay : 3/14/2023 2:36 pm : link
In comment 16063523 section125 said:
Quote:
$11 mill per season??? Money is going away quickly.


Yea seems high to me too. Like the signing. Don't love the dollars but apparently his guarenteeds left aren't high $
Lots of two TE sets  
EJNNJ : 3/14/2023 2:36 pm : link
With flexibility, Fkn Love it!
RE: Traded the Toney pick  
islander1 : 3/14/2023 2:36 pm : link
In comment 16063468 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
#100 for Waller


fucking 4D chess
RE: OK this is potentially great but....  
Mike in NY : 3/14/2023 2:36 pm : link
In comment 16063515 CornerStone246+17 said:
Quote:
Is Waller breaking down? Some guys once they start to get hurt at age 30 plus never really get back their explosion or just become injury prone.


Since the signing bonus is absorbed against Las Vegas's cap we can restructure the entire remaining balance however we feel like assuming Waller agrees.
RE: Good trade. Some things to be concerned over:  
Big Blue '56 : 3/14/2023 2:36 pm : link
In comment 16063529 The_Boss said:
Quote:
He’s 30. Hasn’t played a full season since 2020.


31 in Sept
RE: I hope  
Mr. Nickels : 3/14/2023 2:36 pm : link
In comment 16063490 Joe Beckwith said:
Quote:
It’s for no more than the KC picks, if that.
We need the top 2 picks to fill OL/DT/LB/CB.
And I hope LW gave back enough to extend Sexy Dexy and this.

So JG is throwing to Meyers and?


Davante Adams....
Hunter renfrow...
Uber talented  
JonC : 3/14/2023 2:37 pm : link
must stay healthy, I don't mind taking this risk.
One  
Toth029 : 3/14/2023 2:37 pm : link
Concern is health. But he's still a dangerous player. 6'6" and a great athlete.

For a late, very late 3rd? Why not.
RE: This is an outstanding move  
Spiciest Memelord : 3/14/2023 2:37 pm : link
In comment 16063526 bLiTz 2k said:
Quote:
.


3 years ago!

jk - I think.
RE: Really?  
RicFlair : 3/14/2023 2:37 pm : link
In comment 16063524 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
a 3rd rounder for a 31 year-old(in Sept)?

Oh well, I trust in Schoen



I feel similar.


Hopefully I’m wrong.
RE: Speed addition  
AcesUp : 3/14/2023 2:37 pm : link
In comment 16063525 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
Vertical threat from TE is a big time asset for an offense - Waller is one of maybe 5 TE in league that is a credible vertical threat


Desperately needed a vertical threat and I trust this staff to leverage that.
RE: Speed addition  
ColHowPepper : 3/14/2023 2:38 pm : link
In comment 16063525 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
Vertical threat from TE is a big time asset for an offense - Waller is one of maybe 5 TE in league that is a credible vertical threat
Sy', thanks: he's long and he can be vertical. Can he block like a TE?
Toney for Waller with Oakland  
NoGainDayne : 3/14/2023 2:38 pm : link
eating the signing bonus is an A++ move.

Plus I think for Jones skillset a guy like Waller is a bigger difference maker than an outside receiver.
Not crazy about his age.  
LawrenceTaylor56 : 3/14/2023 2:38 pm : link
Didn't he have injury/concussion issues?

Either way, I don't mind the trade. NYG have just landed their best TE since Martellus Bennett.
I  
AcidTest : 3/14/2023 2:39 pm : link
am usually not a fan of trading day one or two picks for veterans, but this is a great move. As others have noted, Waller is a very credible threat down the seam and is a fantastic pick up. Great trade by Schoen, especially since we apparently got a sixth in return.

My guess is the Giants pivoted to trading for a receiving TE when they couldn't trade for a WR.
Think this opens up their options at WR in the draft too  
AcesUp : 3/14/2023 2:39 pm : link
They don't need to pigeonhole themselves into a certain type and can grab the best WR available.
RE: Comp 3rd round pick for Waller  
US1 Giants : 3/14/2023 2:39 pm : link
In comment 16063477 BigBlue7 said:
Quote:
In
Schoen
We
Fucking
Trust


Worries me because that saying reminds me of Reese.
Great trade  
Sean : 3/14/2023 2:40 pm : link
Turning the Toney draft pick into Waller is brilliant.
RE: RE: Really?  
Big Blue '56 : 3/14/2023 2:40 pm : link
In comment 16063542 RicFlair said:
Quote:
In comment 16063524 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


a 3rd rounder for a 31 year-old(in Sept)?

Oh well, I trust in Schoen




I feel similar.


Hopefully I’m wrong.


Me too, but as I said, I trust in Schoen
Not Kelce  
Ron Johnson : 3/14/2023 2:40 pm : link
but he's the next best thing
my first instinct is to be very excited  
LittleBlue : 3/14/2023 2:40 pm : link
but what do we think LV was thinking to dump him for this price? I'm a little curious what LV thinks they are getting out of this deal.
RE: Not crazy about his age.  
BigBlue7 : 3/14/2023 2:40 pm : link
In comment 16063546 LawrenceTaylor56 said:
Quote:
Didn't he have injury/concussion issues?

Either way, I don't mind the trade. NYG have just landed their best TE since Martellus Bennett.


That's an insult to Waller.

He's now our best TE since Shockey
—-  
Peppers : 3/14/2023 2:40 pm : link
Late to the party. This materialized fast.
RE: RE: Speed addition  
Sy'56 : 3/14/2023 2:41 pm : link
In comment 16063544 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
In comment 16063525 Sy'56 said:

Quote:


Vertical threat from TE is a big time asset for an offense - Waller is one of maybe 5 TE in league that is a credible vertical threat

Sy', thanks: he's long and he can be vertical. Can he block like a TE?


As a blocker - he is a taller/longer Engram
You'd have to think Denver wouldn't budge off a 2 for Jeudy  
j_rud : 3/14/2023 2:41 pm : link
And this is the consolation. TBH I may still try to pry him away and I might even consider the 2 after rewatching some clips this past year. Second rounders are gold but it's a late 2 and I'm having a hard time envisioning someone coming in and having a bigger impact.
LOVE IT!!!!!!  
Jints in Carolina : 3/14/2023 2:41 pm : link
.
RE: my first instinct is to be very excited  
BigBlue7 : 3/14/2023 2:41 pm : link
In comment 16063555 LittleBlue said:
Quote:
but what do we think LV was thinking to dump him for this price? I'm a little curious what LV thinks they are getting out of this deal.


One rumor is he was really tight with Carr and was super pissed about how they handled that entire ordeal last season
RE: —-  
No1MDGiantsFan : 3/14/2023 2:41 pm : link
In comment 16063558 Peppers said:
Quote:
Late to the party. This materialized fast.


Anyone else coming to the party lol
Meh  
Poktown Pete : 3/14/2023 2:41 pm : link
Dude missed 8 games last year and 6 the year before. He's 30 years old. One great season 3 years ago. Not getting overly excited.
RE: RE: Not crazy about his age.  
Big Blue '56 : 3/14/2023 2:42 pm : link
In comment 16063557 BigBlue7 said:
Quote:
In comment 16063546 LawrenceTaylor56 said:


Quote:


Didn't he have injury/concussion issues?

Either way, I don't mind the trade. NYG have just landed their best TE since Martellus Bennett.



That's an insult to Waller.

He's now our best TE since Shockey


No it’s not. Bennett had a heckuva year for us before leaving in FA
LV was looking to sell  
GiantGrit : 3/14/2023 2:42 pm : link
Heard Waller a few days ago. There ya go!
RE: Meh  
Chris in Philly : 3/14/2023 2:42 pm : link
In comment 16063565 Poktown Pete said:
Quote:
Dude missed 8 games last year and 6 the year before. He's 30 years old. One great season 3 years ago. Not getting overly excited.


He had back to back 1000 yard seasons.
...  
christian : 3/14/2023 2:43 pm : link
You can see the influence Kafka and the Reid system is having on team construction. There was a good discussion during the playoffs on how KC uses Kelce.

If you have a TE with legitimate vertical ability, you can start in 12 personnel, and then based on coverage, effectively move to 11. KC does this a ton with Kelce who took 30% of his snap from the slot. He acts and runs like a receiver.

Waller took 25% of his snaps from the slot last year, and I'd expect this to be closer to 30% this year.

I don't think this impacts Bellinger much. I think the Giants just run a bunch of 12 personnel.
RE: —-  
Big Rick in FL : 3/14/2023 2:43 pm : link
In comment 16063558 Peppers said:
Quote:
Late to the party. This materialized fast.


Anybody else we should be keeping an eye on? Thanks!
RE: RE: Good trade. Some things to be concerned over:  
Fred-in-Florida : 3/14/2023 2:43 pm : link
In comment 16063536 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16063529 The_Boss said:


Quote:


He’s 30. Hasn’t played a full season since 2020.



31 in Sept


I agree. Seems that he's bit older and has started to breakdown.
RE: RE: my first instinct is to be very excited  
LittleBlue : 3/14/2023 2:43 pm : link
In comment 16063563 BigBlue7 said:
Quote:
In comment 16063555 LittleBlue said:


Quote:


but what do we think LV was thinking to dump him for this price? I'm a little curious what LV thinks they are getting out of this deal.



One rumor is he was really tight with Carr and was super pissed about how they handled that entire ordeal last season


interesting. that's the bullish take. injury risk is my bearish "cloud attached to the silver lining" take.
Per Art...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/14/2023 2:43 pm : link
Packers offered a 2nd for Waller at trade deadline. Raiders said no.
If you came to me last year  
Biteymax22 : 3/14/2023 2:43 pm : link
And proposed to trade Waller (healthy) for Toney I would have been at a dead sprint to make that trade.

He's a little older and off of a season where he missed some games, but the contract is flexible and he can make a massive impact if he returns to form.
RE: RE: Good trade. Some things to be concerned over:  
DefenseWins : 3/14/2023 2:43 pm : link
In comment 16063536 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16063529 The_Boss said:


Quote:


He’s 30. Hasn’t played a full season since 2020.



31 in Sept


Jason Whitten is laughing at the age posts. So are some of the other hall of fame TEs
Waller just married Kelsey Plum from the Las Vegas Aces (WNBA)  
Fan_in_Philly2 : 3/14/2023 2:44 pm : link
Hope they are ok with a long-distance relationship.

At least the WNBA and NFL seasons don't overlap much.
If he's healthy  
pjcas18 : 3/14/2023 2:44 pm : link
it's a great move.

If not, still probably provides as much value as Toney would have, or even the draft pick.
RE: RE: RE: Good trade. Some things to be concerned over:  
Danny Kanell : 3/14/2023 2:44 pm : link
In comment 16063575 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
In comment 16063536 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 16063529 The_Boss said:


Quote:


He’s 30. Hasn’t played a full season since 2020.



31 in Sept



Jason Whitten is laughing at the age posts. So are some of the other hall of fame TEs


I'm laughing at the "H" you added to his name.
RE: Good trade. Some things to be concerned over:  
sb from NYT Forum : 3/14/2023 2:45 pm : link
In comment 16063529 The_Boss said:
Quote:
He’s 30. Hasn’t played a full season since 2020.


I think the the risk was worth it. The contract has zero cap impact if he is cut after 2023. And if it doesn't work out, the Giants are out a late (comp) 3rd round pick.
To  
Straw Hat : 3/14/2023 2:45 pm : link
All the people crying about his age, hes younger than kelce.
SY  
AG5686 : 3/14/2023 2:45 pm : link
In comment 16063560 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16063544 ColHowPepper said:


Quote:


In comment 16063525 Sy'56 said:

Quote:


Vertical threat from TE is a big time asset for an offense - Waller is one of maybe 5 TE in league that is a credible vertical threat

Sy', thanks: he's long and he can be vertical. Can he block like a TE?



As a blocker - he is a taller/longer Engram

So you're saying he can't block huh??
Lol
.  
Danny Kanell : 3/14/2023 2:46 pm : link
Yeah the risk reward on this deal is a no brainer IMO.
RE: RE: Meh  
Poktown Pete : 3/14/2023 2:46 pm : link
In comment 16063568 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:
In comment 16063565 Poktown Pete said:


Quote:


Dude missed 8 games last year and 6 the year before. He's 30 years old. One great season 3 years ago. Not getting overly excited.



He had back to back 1000 yard seasons.


With the other one even longer ago. And only 3 TD's that year. Seems like a lot to spend (3rd rounder). Not feeling it.
RE: RE: Good trade. Some things to be concerned over:  
section125 : 3/14/2023 2:46 pm : link
In comment 16063579 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
In comment 16063529 The_Boss said:


Quote:


He’s 30. Hasn’t played a full season since 2020.



I think the the risk was worth it. The contract has zero cap impact if he is cut after 2023. And if it doesn't work out, the Giants are out a late (comp) 3rd round pick.


Hmm - good point. No guarantees after this season...
He doesn't have the same mileage  
AcesUp : 3/14/2023 2:46 pm : link
As most 30 year old NFL players. Injuries are a risk/concern but no transaction we could make would be 100% clean.
This is a very interesting move.  
81_Great_Dane : 3/14/2023 2:46 pm : link
I figured the Giants would want to bolster the TE corps and would look to draft a TE. But TE is hard position to learn. A rookie TE can't necessarily be counted on to contribute right away. Maybe he does, maybe he doesn't. So with Waller, they have a proven TE, not a rookie, to upgrade the TE room.

They may still draft a TE but now the pressure is off, they can draft a developmental guy with upside on Day 3.

CB looks like a draft priority this year.
Looks like a few concussions  
Everyone Relax : 3/14/2023 2:46 pm : link
and then a bunch of soft tissue injuries mixed in. Obviously a concern but not like he's suffered serious ligament or bone injuries
RE: RE: RE: Good trade. Some things to be concerned over:  
Big Blue '56 : 3/14/2023 2:46 pm : link
In comment 16063575 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
In comment 16063536 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 16063529 The_Boss said:


Quote:


He’s 30. Hasn’t played a full season since 2020.



31 in Sept



Jason Whitten is laughing at the age posts. So are some of the other hall of fame TEs


He’s not JW or a HOFer
As  
AcidTest : 3/14/2023 2:46 pm : link
I said, the Giants likely did this after not being able to trade for a WR, and maybe Schultz. They probably also know that Slayton is leaving. And look what happened to the offense after Bellinger got hurt? We need credible receiving threats. Despite his age and injury history, I much prefer this trade than trading a one or two for a WR.
Hopefully he's better than Brandon Myers  
LawrenceTaylor56 : 3/14/2023 2:47 pm : link
the other Raiders ex-Te. lol
Tony Gonzalez  
DCOrange : 3/14/2023 2:47 pm : link
604 catches from age 31 to 37. 86 catches a year.
RE: ...  
The Mike : 3/14/2023 2:47 pm : link
In comment 16063569 christian said:
Quote:
You can see the influence Kafka and the Reid system is having on team construction. There was a good discussion during the playoffs on how KC uses Kelce.

If you have a TE with legitimate vertical ability, you can start in 12 personnel, and then based on coverage, effectively move to 11. KC does this a ton with Kelce who took 30% of his snap from the slot. He acts and runs like a receiver.

Waller took 25% of his snaps from the slot last year, and I'd expect this to be closer to 30% this year.

I don't think this impacts Bellinger much. I think the Giants just run a bunch of 12 personnel.


^This. Brilliant addition to the offense.
RE: LV was looking to sell  
The Dude : 3/14/2023 2:47 pm : link
In comment 16063567 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
Heard Waller a few days ago. There ya go!


Credit to Grit, mentioned above...you were on this days ago. Ok big whoop, who ya got next? Lol.
RE: RE: I hope  
Joe Beckwith : 3/14/2023 2:47 pm : link
In comment 16063537 Mr. Nickels said:
Quote:
In comment 16063490 Joe Beckwith said:


Quote:


It’s for no more than the KC picks, if that.
We need the top 2 picks to fill OL/DT/LB/CB.
And I hope LW gave back enough to extend Sexy Dexy and this.

So JG is throwing to Meyers and?



Davante Adams....
Hunter renfrow...


Thanks. Somehow forgot about Adams.
Lots of 12 personnel - power running  
stoneman : 3/14/2023 2:48 pm : link
Great strategy assuming they knew they could not shore up the WR room soon enough.
RE: Tony Gonzalez  
Big Blue '56 : 3/14/2023 2:48 pm : link
In comment 16063592 DCOrange said:
Quote:
604 catches from age 31 to 37. 86 catches a year.


Not even close to the takent TG was. He was one of the best ever and an incredible ATHLETE
seems  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/14/2023 2:48 pm : link
like a sexy move.
RE: RE: RE: Good trade. Some things to be concerned over:  
Ron Johnson : 3/14/2023 2:49 pm : link
In comment 16063571 Fred-in-Florida said:
Quote:
In comment 16063536 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 16063529 The_Boss said:


Quote:


He’s 30. Hasn’t played a full season since 2020.



31 in Sept



I agree. Seems that he's bit older and has started to breakdown.


that's why it was only a comp 3rd
Sometimes, you have to take a little risk  
Dave on the UWS : 3/14/2023 2:49 pm : link
(as Sy said). What he can bring to the offense is a TON. He's a little older, has had some injury concerns, and they have to massage his salary a bit. But for a very late 3rd? Excellent!!
RE: Meh  
sb from NYT Forum : 3/14/2023 2:49 pm : link
In comment 16063565 Poktown Pete said:
Quote:
Dude missed 8 games last year and 6 the year before. He's 30 years old. One great season 3 years ago. Not getting overly excited.


One great season 3 years ago... ignores previous 90 catch, 1100 yard season.

He has little wear on the tires... he barely played before 2019. He was out of football because of addiction to painkillers but went to rehab and turned his life around.
I don’t want to rain on the parade  
PhilSimms15 : 3/14/2023 2:50 pm : link
But Waller will be 31 when the season starts and his last good season was 2020. Played only 9 games in 2021 and 11 games in 2022.

Like with so many of these guys, if they can play, the deal is great. If he plays 9 games not so much.
Are we really comparing Darren Waller  
LawrenceTaylor56 : 3/14/2023 2:50 pm : link
to Tony Gonzalez and Jason Witten? Can we pump the brakes?
I'd be concerned about injuries  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/14/2023 2:50 pm : link
But what a player.
Blocker  
JOrthman : 3/14/2023 2:50 pm : link
Admittedly, I didn't know a ton about him, so I went to watch the highlights, great hands. Anyone know about his blocking?
Lol  
eric2425ny : 3/14/2023 2:50 pm : link
.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: Not crazy about his age.  
Milton : 3/14/2023 2:50 pm : link
In comment 16063546 LawrenceTaylor56 said:
Quote:
NYG have just landed their best TE since Martellus Bennett.
Bellinger is better than Bennett.
RE: I don’t want to rain on the parade  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/14/2023 2:51 pm : link
In comment 16063603 PhilSimms15 said:
Quote:
But Waller will be 31 when the season starts and his last good season was 2020. Played only 9 games in 2021 and 11 games in 2022.

Like with so many of these guys, if they can play, the deal is great. If he plays 9 games not so much.


Given the Giants two year injury luck, that's the entire team you can say that for.
RE: ...  
AcesUp : 3/14/2023 2:51 pm : link
In comment 16063569 christian said:
Quote:
You can see the influence Kafka and the Reid system is having on team construction. There was a good discussion during the playoffs on how KC uses Kelce.

If you have a TE with legitimate vertical ability, you can start in 12 personnel, and then based on coverage, effectively move to 11. KC does this a ton with Kelce who took 30% of his snap from the slot. He acts and runs like a receiver.

Waller took 25% of his snaps from the slot last year, and I'd expect this to be closer to 30% this year.

I don't think this impacts Bellinger much. I think the Giants just run a bunch of 12 personnel.


Yeah, he's playing a different position. You're not paying Waller to block and we don't have Jason Garrett here anymore square pegging personnel. This will be a heavy 12 offense but that doesn't mean we're playing smashmouth. The Chiefs pivoted to a pass-forward 12 and 13 offense this past season after moving on from Tyreek.
Here  
AcidTest : 3/14/2023 2:51 pm : link
were our options:

Keep Toney.
Use the 3rd round comp pick.
Trade the comp pick for Waller and a sixth.

I'll take door #3 please.
RE: Are we really comparing Darren Waller  
Big Blue '56 : 3/14/2023 2:51 pm : link
In comment 16063604 LawrenceTaylor56 said:
Quote:
to Tony Gonzalez and Jason Witten? Can we pump the brakes?


Exactly..There are other ways to make the point. This is not one of them..😎
RE: RE: RE: RE: Good trade. Some things to be concerned over:  
DefenseWins : 3/14/2023 2:52 pm : link
In comment 16063589 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16063575 DefenseWins said:


Quote:


In comment 16063536 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 16063529 The_Boss said:


Quote:


He’s 30. Hasn’t played a full season since 2020.



31 in Sept



Jason Whitten is laughing at the age posts. So are some of the other hall of fame TEs



He’s not JW or a HOFer


my post was not to suggest that he is a HOF'er, and was simply about age not being a huge factor at the TE position.

I thought you could have put two and two together.
RE: RE: Not crazy about his age.  
LawrenceTaylor56 : 3/14/2023 2:52 pm : link
In comment 16063608 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 16063546 LawrenceTaylor56 said:


Quote:


NYG have just landed their best TE since Martellus Bennett.

Bellinger is better than Bennett.


Where'd you buy your rose-colored glasses?
I suspect....if he plays less inline TE and more an H  
George from PA : 3/14/2023 2:52 pm : link

Or outright WR role...
He would be less injured.
RE: ...  
Thegratefulhead : 3/14/2023 2:52 pm : link
In comment 16063569 christian said:
Quote:
You can see the influence Kafka and the Reid system is having on team construction. There was a good discussion during the playoffs on how KC uses Kelce.

If you have a TE with legitimate vertical ability, you can start in 12 personnel, and then based on coverage, effectively move to 11. KC does this a ton with Kelce who took 30% of his snap from the slot. He acts and runs like a receiver.

Waller took 25% of his snaps from the slot last year, and I'd expect this to be closer to 30% this year.

I don't think this impacts Bellinger much. I think the Giants just run a bunch of 12 personnel.
I wanted D Washington in the draft for this reason. 12 Personnel is key to getting some easy playcalling. Washington MOVES people in the run game. LT body that runs 4.6 and is 6'7"
RE: 9 GP in 2022  
Big Blue Blogger : 3/14/2023 2:53 pm : link
ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
So he was sidelined by significant injury?

6' 6" 228: he's long, can he block and control the edge? Curious minds....

Not sure where you got 228. He's up around 260.

The injuries were more lingering than "significant": hamstring and knee in 2022, after back and knee in 2021. Maybe he's wearing down on the wrong side of 30; but he hardly played at all before he blew up at age 27. So there isn't as much wear on his body as you might expect for a TE approaching his 31st birthday.
This move could indicate if we trade for a WR it will be  
CornerStone246+17 : 3/14/2023 2:53 pm : link
a player still on his rookie contract.

Waller is year to year around 11M but that 11M , I don't think can be restructured into a significantly lower cap hit.
RE: RE: Not crazy about his age.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/14/2023 2:54 pm : link
In comment 16063608 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 16063546 LawrenceTaylor56 said:


Quote:


NYG have just landed their best TE since Martellus Bennett.

Bellinger is better than Bennett.


There's no argument for this. He's not a better blocker and has no production.
RE: RE: Not crazy about his age.  
No1MDGiantsFan : 3/14/2023 2:54 pm : link
In comment 16063608 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 16063546 LawrenceTaylor56 said:


Quote:


NYG have just landed their best TE since Martellus Bennett.

Bellinger is better than Bennett.


At what, checkers?
RE: To  
monstercoo : 3/14/2023 2:55 pm : link
In comment 16063580 Straw Hat said:
Quote:
All the people crying about his age, hes younger than kelce.


Just want to point out that Kelce has missed less games in his entire career than Waller has in the past 2 years.

I'm totally cool with this trade though. This is going to be fun.
RE: RE: RE: Meh  
Toth029 : 3/14/2023 2:55 pm : link
In comment 16063583 Poktown Pete said:
Quote:
In comment 16063568 Chris in Philly said:


Quote:


In comment 16063565 Poktown Pete said:


Quote:


Dude missed 8 games last year and 6 the year before. He's 30 years old. One great season 3 years ago. Not getting overly excited.



He had back to back 1000 yard seasons.



With the other one even longer ago. And only 3 TD's that year. Seems like a lot to spend (3rd rounder). Not feeling it.


He's also never had Kafka or Daboll coaching him.
RE: RE: 9 GP in 2022  
Big Blue '56 : 3/14/2023 2:56 pm : link
In comment 16063618 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
ColHowPepper said:

Quote:


So he was sidelined by significant injury?

6' 6" 228: he's long, can he block and control the edge? Curious minds....


Not sure where you got 228. He's up around 260.

The injuries were more lingering than "significant": hamstring and knee in 2022, after back and knee in 2021. Maybe he's wearing down on the wrong side of 30; but he hardly played at all before he blew up at age 27. So there isn't as much wear on his body as you might expect for a TE approaching his 31st birthday.


Good point re typical 31 year-old
RE: This move could indicate if we trade for a WR it will be  
halfback20 : 3/14/2023 2:56 pm : link
In comment 16063619 CornerStone246+17 said:
Quote:
a player still on his rookie contract.

Waller is year to year around 11M but that 11M , I don't think can be restructured into a significantly lower cap hit.


Could they not convert salary into bonus and spread it out over the life of the contract?
I  
AcidTest : 3/14/2023 2:56 pm : link
couldn't find any reference to us also getting a sixth, so I assume it's Waller for pick #100 straight up.
He has no guarentees left  
Dankbeerman : 3/14/2023 2:56 pm : link
after this year. On friday his entire salary becomes guarenteed. if ita alreqdy guarenteed are we allowed to convert to a bounus and spread it out over the 4 years and drop his cap number to 3-3.5?
RE: RE: Tony Gonzalez  
BigBlueShock : 3/14/2023 2:56 pm : link
In comment 16063597 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16063592 DCOrange said:


Quote:


604 catches from age 31 to 37. 86 catches a year.



Not even close to the takent TG was. He was one of the best ever and an incredible ATHLETE

Well your initial post was related to his age. As usual this offseason. You’re way too obsessed with age. Not every player on the team has to be 25 and under…
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Good trade. Some things to be concerned over:  
Big Blue '56 : 3/14/2023 2:57 pm : link
In comment 16063613 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
In comment 16063589 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 16063575 DefenseWins said:


Quote:


In comment 16063536 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 16063529 The_Boss said:


Quote:


He’s 30. Hasn’t played a full season since 2020.



31 in Sept



Jason Whitten is laughing at the age posts. So are some of the other hall of fame TEs



He’s not JW or a HOFer



my post was not to suggest that he is a HOF'er, and was simply about age not being a huge factor at the TE position.

I thought you could have put two and two together.


Sorry went over my head
Art Stapleton says we're also getting a 6th round pick:  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/14/2023 2:57 pm : link
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
27m
Giants trading Kadarius Toney for Darren Waller and a sixth round pick has a different feel, doesn't it?
Link - ( New Window )
RE: ...  
Brown_Hornet : 3/14/2023 2:57 pm : link
In comment 16063569 christian said:
Quote:
You can see the influence Kafka and the Reid system is having on team construction. There was a good discussion during the playoffs on how KC uses Kelce.

If you have a TE with legitimate vertical ability, you can start in 12 personnel, and then based on coverage, effectively move to 11. KC does this a ton with Kelce who took 30% of his snap from the slot. He acts and runs like a receiver.

Waller took 25% of his snaps from the slot last year, and I'd expect this to be closer to 30% this year.

I don't think this impacts Bellinger much. I think the Giants just run a bunch of 12 personnel.
Agreed.
Flexibility is a big part of both the offense and defense under Dabes.
RE: Are we really comparing Darren Waller  
BigBlueShock : 3/14/2023 2:58 pm : link
In comment 16063604 LawrenceTaylor56 said:
Quote:
to Tony Gonzalez and Jason Witten? Can we pump the brakes?

We can if all these guys are worried about his age, which has been the only comparison Ive seen
When he's healthy he'll help Jones a good deal.  
BeggarsBanquet : 3/14/2023 2:58 pm : link
When he's not healthy, we'll hear a lot if bitching on fan message boards.
Uh Oh  
mittenedman : 3/14/2023 2:58 pm : link
Power move.
RE: RE: RE: Not crazy about his age.  
Milton : 3/14/2023 2:58 pm : link
In comment 16063614 LawrenceTaylor56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16063608 Milton said:


Quote:


In comment 16063546 LawrenceTaylor56 said:


Quote:


NYG have just landed their best TE since Martellus Bennett.

Bellinger is better than Bennett.



Where'd you buy your rose-colored glasses?
I never liked Bennett. Always thought he was overrated by BBI. And it didn't surprise me that he was "one and done" with the Giants in his ten year career that spanned five teams. Eli was not sorry to see him go.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Good trade. Some things to be concerned over:  
NYG07 : 3/14/2023 2:58 pm : link
In comment 16063578 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
In comment 16063575 DefenseWins said:


Quote:


In comment 16063536 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 16063529 The_Boss said:


Quote:


He’s 30. Hasn’t played a full season since 2020.



31 in Sept



Jason Whitten is laughing at the age posts. So are some of the other hall of fame TEs



I'm laughing at the "H" you added to his name.


Why are you putting so much emphasis on the H? Cool (h)whip. Jason (H)witten.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Meh  
Poktown Pete : 3/14/2023 2:59 pm : link
In comment 16063624 Toth029 said:
Quote:
In comment 16063583 Poktown Pete said:


Quote:


In comment 16063568 Chris in Philly said:


Quote:


In comment 16063565 Poktown Pete said:


Quote:


Dude missed 8 games last year and 6 the year before. He's 30 years old. One great season 3 years ago. Not getting overly excited.



He had back to back 1000 yard seasons.



With the other one even longer ago. And only 3 TD's that year. Seems like a lot to spend (3rd rounder). Not feeling it.



He's also never had Kafka or Daboll coaching him.


Ain't gonna help if he can't stay on the field.
love this  
GiantsFan84 : 3/14/2023 2:59 pm : link
no guaranteed money after this year so if for whatever reason he doesn't work out they can move on

his contract also seems very easy to convert salary to a signing bonus to free up more space if they need to

and this guy when healthy, which is the key, is a true #1 weapon in the passing game
RE: RE: RE: Tony Gonzalez  
LawrenceTaylor56 : 3/14/2023 2:59 pm : link
In comment 16063629 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:


Well your initial post was related to his age. As usual this offseason. You’re way too obsessed with age. Not every player on the team has to be 25 and under…


Obsessed with age because he's stating a fact? It's something to take into consideration. He's not young anymore, and I think he has the highest per year contract for a TE. You also have to consider his injury history. This is a good deal with plenty of upside for the Giants, but IMO this isn't a slam dunk home run type deal.
Love the outside the box  
Cenotaph : 3/14/2023 2:59 pm : link
thinking, this staff is willing to try things. Should be relatively low risk for us, not sure his cap/salary but Oak eats any bonus amort, and it's only a 3rd (and the later 3rd). Still leaves us good draft capital and provides a receiving threat, on par or better than basically any FA WR.

I'm sure we still draft a WR low, but arguably we don't NEED to in rd1 now. Good job filling holes - let's see what's coming for C/S - not expecting big names/$, but solid lower price guys (which could mean Love, maybe Feliciano coming back and drafting a C, or S).
Not Sure How I Feel  
Bernie : 3/14/2023 2:59 pm : link
Great player when healthy, but that is close to never. In addition, that salary is huge.
RE: RE: RE: Not crazy about his age.  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 3/14/2023 2:59 pm : link
In comment 16063566 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16063557 BigBlue7 said:


Quote:


In comment 16063546 LawrenceTaylor56 said:


Quote:


Didn't he have injury/concussion issues?

Either way, I don't mind the trade. NYG have just landed their best TE since Martellus Bennett.



That's an insult to Waller.

He's now our best TE since Shockey



No it’s not. Bennett had a heckuva year for us before leaving in FA


55 catches 625 yards and 5 TD's.

That's 2009 Kevin Boss numbers
RE: Best TE we've seen since Shockey  
MotownGIANTS : 3/14/2023 2:59 pm : link
In comment 16063500 j_rud said:
Quote:
Waller and Bellinger are gonna be a HELLUVA duo.


The flexibility .... red zone weapon ... Nice!!!!
RE: RE: ...  
christian : 3/14/2023 2:59 pm : link
In comment 16063610 AcesUp said:
Quote:

I don't think this impacts Bellinger much. I think the Giants just run a bunch of 12 personnel.

Yeah, he's playing a different position. You're not paying Waller to block and we don't have Jason Garrett here anymore square pegging personnel. This will be a heavy 12 offense but that doesn't mean we're playing smashmouth. The Chiefs pivoted to a pass-forward 12 and 13 offense this past season after moving on from Tyreek.


YoY I think you're right about Hill. But Reid's had years where he was in 12 30% of the time. It's a staple he's utilized when he's had the talent.
I'm  
Professor Falken : 3/14/2023 3:00 pm : link
getting greedy. Give me Waller and Jeudy.
RE: RE: RE: Tony Gonzalez  
Big Blue '56 : 3/14/2023 3:01 pm : link
In comment 16063629 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16063597 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 16063592 DCOrange said:


Quote:


604 catches from age 31 to 37. 86 catches a year.



Not even close to the takent TG was. He was one of the best ever and an incredible ATHLETE


Well your initial post was related to his age. As usual this offseason. You’re way too obsessed with age. Not every player on the team has to be 25 and under…


Sure, ideally, I always want to build with young talent. Not always possible, I know..My concern was more about giving up a 3rd for a guy who was soon to be 31 and coming off injuries (albeit and thankfully not serious ones), than age per se. But as I said a few times on here, I trust Schoen
RE: seems  
blueblood : 3/14/2023 3:02 pm : link
In comment 16063598 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
like a sexy move.


Damn... do I still have that Jerry Reese pictore on my PC?
RE: Art Stapleton says we're also getting a 6th round pick:  
Del Shofner : 3/14/2023 3:02 pm : link
In comment 16063631 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
27m
Giants trading Kadarius Toney for Darren Waller and a sixth round pick has a different feel, doesn't it? Link - ( New Window )


I think that's a reference to the 6th we already got, in the Toney trade.
Excited to have Waller for a pass catcher  
Heisenberg : 3/14/2023 3:02 pm : link
for an OC that can perhaps use him like the Chiefs use Kelce. Kafka will be able to get him open and the ball in space. All he needs is to stay healthy and he's gonna get 100+ targets this year.
It's a one year risk  
Sammo85 : 3/14/2023 3:02 pm : link
I watched lot of Vegas last two seasons and he's in clear physical decline.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Not crazy about his age.  
LawrenceTaylor56 : 3/14/2023 3:02 pm : link
In comment 16063637 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 16063614 LawrenceTaylor56 said:


Quote:


In comment 16063608 Milton said:


Quote:


In comment 16063546 LawrenceTaylor56 said:


Quote:


NYG have just landed their best TE since Martellus Bennett.

Bellinger is better than Bennett.



Where'd you buy your rose-colored glasses?

I never liked Bennett. Always thought he was overrated by BBI. And it didn't surprise me that he was "one and done" with the Giants in his ten year career that spanned five teams. Eli was not sorry to see him go.


Overrated by BBI? Sure. A lot of fanatics on this site who overrate our 3rd string left guard. That's what we're here for. You don't like Bennett, that's fine. But you can't say Daniel Bellinger is better than him, especially if you compare the 1 year team totals against each other.
RE: Art Stapleton says we're also getting a 6th round pick:  
Bourne ‘86 : 3/14/2023 3:02 pm : link
In comment 16063631 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
27m
Giants trading Kadarius Toney for Darren Waller and a sixth round pick has a different feel, doesn't it? Link - ( New Window )

got the sixth when they traded Toney away. Stapleton is just putting both together. After the draft they’ll say giants traded Toney and it turned into Waller and (player drafted in the 6th)
RE: RE: RE: RE: Not crazy about his age.  
Big Blue '56 : 3/14/2023 3:03 pm : link
In comment 16063645 Tim in Eternal Blue said:
Quote:
In comment 16063566 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 16063557 BigBlue7 said:


Quote:


In comment 16063546 LawrenceTaylor56 said:


Quote:


Didn't he have injury/concussion issues?

Either way, I don't mind the trade. NYG have just landed their best TE since Martellus Bennett.



That's an insult to Waller.

He's now our best TE since Shockey



No it’s not. Bennett had a heckuva year for us before leaving in FA



55 catches 625 yards and 5 TD's.

That's 2009 Kevin Boss numbers


He had a heckuva year both receiving AND blocking. He was an hellacious blocker
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Good trade. Some things to be concerned over:  
DefenseWins : 3/14/2023 3:03 pm : link
In comment 16063630 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:



Sorry went over my head


That's okay... have a great day BB56
.  
NYG22 : 3/14/2023 3:04 pm : link
why does everything have to be translated?

Nobody thinks Waller has had the career Witten or Gonzalez had. Its merely to say that TEs may have a longer shelf life.

Also, from a sheer talent perspective (again, talent alone, not production), Waller as a receiving tight end is in the argument with anyone.
RE: RE: Art Stapleton says we're also getting a 6th round pick:  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/14/2023 3:04 pm : link
In comment 16063657 Bourne ‘86 said:
Quote:
In comment 16063631 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
27m
Giants trading Kadarius Toney for Darren Waller and a sixth round pick has a different feel, doesn't it? Link - ( New Window )


got the sixth when they traded Toney away. Stapleton is just putting both together. After the draft they’ll say giants traded Toney and it turned into Waller and (player drafted in the 6th)


Ah ok, thanks.
I don't think this rules out  
Sammo85 : 3/14/2023 3:05 pm : link
taking a TE in draft in Rds 1-5 for future development, but probably kills off any trade for a WR and puts Dalton Schultz possibility to bed.

I disagree with folks who think this doesn't necessitate a WR add in draft still, if anything I think it heightens likelihood they will draft perhaps both WR/TE.
RE: I'm  
CornerStone246+17 : 3/14/2023 3:05 pm : link
In comment 16063648 Professor Falken said:
Quote:
getting greedy. Give me Waller and Jeudy.


You are not being greedy. Giants know he is a bit of an injury risk and are probably ok since it is essentially a year to year contract.

They almost assuredly are still going to get a vet WR added to the mix.
I favor the 2 TE offense  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3/14/2023 3:05 pm : link
Injury history a concern but for a late third I like the risk. It's a very deep draft in TE so I don't think that would stop them from adding another. They can evaluate him year to year.

They don't need to be a 5k plus pass team and with adding a good WR in the draft and what they have with this addition they can certainly hit 4k plus.

The OL will need to a big step to make this work and I would not be surprised if they look at a IOL early this draft.

RE: RE: This move could indicate if we trade for a WR it will be  
section125 : 3/14/2023 3:06 pm : link
In comment 16063626 halfback20 said:
Quote:
In comment 16063619 CornerStone246+17 said:


Quote:


a player still on his rookie contract.

Waller is year to year around 11M but that 11M , I don't think can be restructured into a significantly lower cap hit.



Could they not convert salary into bonus and spread it out over the life of the contract?


Yes, if you want the contract to guarantee money after this season, which it does not. He has 4 years left with a base of about $11 mill per, but only $8.25 mill is guaranteed and on this year's contract.
And last week he married Kelsey Plum  
gtt350 : 3/14/2023 3:06 pm : link
.
RE: Art Stapleton says we're also getting a 6th round pick:  
Big Rick in FL : 3/14/2023 3:07 pm : link
In comment 16063631 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
27m
Giants trading Kadarius Toney for Darren Waller and a sixth round pick has a different feel, doesn't it? Link - ( New Window )


We got a 6th for Toney. Think that's what he means.
exciting trade  
Greg from LI : 3/14/2023 3:07 pm : link
Yes, Waller has to stay healthy, but having a dangerous TE is such a force multiplier for an offense
Bonus 10 mil  
Chip : 3/14/2023 3:07 pm : link
will lower his cap to about 3 and raise the other years by 2.

OTC also has another chart following cash flow that he is only due 5.4 this year. Not sure what that means.
Big Tuesday  
Matt in SGS : 3/14/2023 3:08 pm : link
indeed.
RE: It's a one year risk  
Essex : 3/14/2023 3:08 pm : link
In comment 16063655 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
I watched lot of Vegas last two seasons and he's in clear physical decline.


That is upsetting if true. He was a great player, he has not been durable the last few years, but I think it is worth the risk. Not as much a slam dunk as others seem to think, but if we can get a productive tight end and play some 12 formation with decent results--this is a win. Time will tell.
RE: I favor the 2 TE offense  
AcesUp : 3/14/2023 3:09 pm : link
In comment 16063668 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
Injury history a concern but for a late third I like the risk. It's a very deep draft in TE so I don't think that would stop them from adding another. They can evaluate him year to year.


I agree this does not take us out on TE in this draft, especially on Day 3. It's a position that sometimes takes an entire rookie contract to develop and Waller is probably only here for 3 of those remaining 4 years - I think we're going to restructure the shit a couple of times and dummy his last year. Also, if we're highlighting 12 and 13 they're going to need a guy that could get some looks.
Raiders players and fans  
Everyone Relax : 3/14/2023 3:09 pm : link
are pissed.
RE: Big Tuesday  
Sean : 3/14/2023 3:10 pm : link
In comment 16063675 Matt in SGS said:
Quote:
indeed.

It feels a lot like 2005.
RE: Raiders players and fans  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/14/2023 3:10 pm : link
In comment 16063680 Everyone Relax said:
Quote:
are pissed.


They sure are. It's all over social media. They must really like this guy...like alot.
RE: RE: It's a one year risk  
Sammo85 : 3/14/2023 3:11 pm : link
In comment 16063676 Essex said:
Quote:
In comment 16063655 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


I watched lot of Vegas last two seasons and he's in clear physical decline.



That is upsetting if true. He was a great player, he has not been durable the last few years, but I think it is worth the risk. Not as much a slam dunk as others seem to think, but if we can get a productive tight end and play some 12 formation with decent results--this is a win. Time will tell.


Yup. It's a worthy risk even if just one season, hopefully squeeze two. He has dimensions/skillset that can change an offense as a threat and this way not a ton of pressure on a rookie WR, buys time for Wandale to come back. But he has to stay on the field.

Two TE sets with Bellinger have some appeal.

worried about the age..  
BillKo : 3/14/2023 3:15 pm : link
..and also the makeup. Hasn't he had some personal issues?
I want to dry hump the two tight end offense and always have  
djm : 3/14/2023 3:15 pm : link
love this move. We now have TIGHT ENDS. 2 TE sets. Jones and Barkley are dual threats. Two TEs that can both catch and block as needed. Two WRs. Good luck stopping a high % passing offense that can rip off chunk plays on the ground with the best of them. It's 30 degrees and windy? No problem.

Waller was dinged up the last 2 seasons but still saw his YPC in 2022 reach a career high with 13.9. He's 30. This is a guy that caught 90 passes in 2019 and 107 in 2020. We got him for very little. Let's fucking go.


Waller - ( New Window )
RE: worried about the age..  
djm : 3/14/2023 3:16 pm : link
In comment 16063700 BillKo said:
Quote:
..and also the makeup. Hasn't he had some personal issues?


HE's overcome a lot in his life. Not sure the details but he's been a good player and character guy in Oakland. No reason to think he won't be the same locker room leader here. The Raiders loved him.
Well worth the risk.  
The Mike : 3/14/2023 3:16 pm : link
Feels a lot like the Plaxico acquisition - they are virtually identical in terms of their size. But Waller is faster. Been waiting for a decade for Waller's skill set. Can't believe Raiders let him go for a late third round compensatory pick. Absolute steal by Schoen.
RE: I want to dry hump the two tight end offense and always have  
BillKo : 3/14/2023 3:16 pm : link
In comment 16063702 djm said:
Quote:
love this move. We now have TIGHT ENDS. 2 TE sets. Jones and Barkley are dual threats. Two TEs that can both catch and block as needed. Two WRs. Good luck stopping a high % passing offense that can rip off chunk plays on the ground with the best of them. It's 30 degrees and windy? No problem.

Waller was dinged up the last 2 seasons but still saw his YPC in 2022 reach a career high with 13.9. He's 30. This is a guy that caught 90 passes in 2019 and 107 in 2020. We got him for very little. Let's fucking go.
Waller - ( New Window )


I am very high on having two TE's as a matchup nightmare on slower LBs and smaller DB's so the Giants are thinking this right.
Save wear and tear on Waller, and play him  
CT Charlie : 3/14/2023 3:16 pm : link
only on 3rd downs and in the red zone. Elsewhere, Bellinger will suffice.
My thoughts  
Crazed Dogs : 3/14/2023 3:16 pm : link
too much to give up for a 30 year old TE. This is also a strong TE draft. Having said that he is a vertical threat. I do think there will be a lot of 2 TE sets.
DJ in 12  
AcesUp : 3/14/2023 3:17 pm : link
Warren Sharp
@SharpFootball
Daniel Jones on early down attempts

from 12 personnel:

+0.30 EPA/att (#7)
9.3 YPA (#4)
53% success (#12)
85% comp (#3) on 48 att

from 11 personnel:

+0.06 EPA/att (#15)
6.9 YPA (#20)
46% success (#23)
69% comp (#10) on 295 att

Darren Waller allows Daboll/Kafka to use more 12
https://twitter.com/SharpFootball/status/1635718081916829699 - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: This move could indicate if we trade for a WR it will be  
Dankbeerman : 3/14/2023 3:17 pm : link
In comment 16063670 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16063626 halfback20 said:


Quote:


In comment 16063619 CornerStone246+17 said:


Quote:


a player still on his rookie contract.

Waller is year to year around 11M but that 11M , I don't think can be restructured into a significantly lower cap hit.



Could they not convert salary into bonus and spread it out over the life of the contract?



Yes, if you want the contract to guarantee money after this season, which it does not. He has 4 years left with a base of about $11 mill per, but only $8.25 mill is guaranteed and on this year's contract.
8.25 is guaranteed now but on friday the rest of his 2023 salary(2.75) becomes guaranteed. You can convert his salary to a bonus and drop his cap hit to 3-3.5 mil for this year and create 8.25 in dead money after this year.
RE: RE: worried about the age..  
BillKo : 3/14/2023 3:17 pm : link
In comment 16063704 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 16063700 BillKo said:


Quote:


..and also the makeup. Hasn't he had some personal issues?



HE's overcome a lot in his life. Not sure the details but he's been a good player and character guy in Oakland. No reason to think he won't be the same locker room leader here. The Raiders loved him.


I believe that.

So why did the Raiders trade him? Was this financial?
RE: exciting trade  
IchabodGiant : 3/14/2023 3:17 pm : link
In comment 16063673 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Yes, Waller has to stay healthy, but having a dangerous TE is such a force multiplier for an offense


Hah! Force multiplier. How dare you steal BW's schtick!!
Love that he's 6'6".  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/14/2023 3:17 pm : link
He's Jones' red-zone target. Plax's height. Huge height advantage over most DBs. LOVE that.
RE: RE: worried about the age..  
No1MDGiantsFan : 3/14/2023 3:18 pm : link
In comment 16063704 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 16063700 BillKo said:


Quote:


..and also the makeup. Hasn't he had some personal issues?



HE's overcome a lot in his life. Not sure the details but he's been a good player and character guy in Oakland. No reason to think he won't be the same locker room leader here. The Raiders loved him.


He struggled with addiction, there’s a Hard Knocks on it. He’s been sober since 2017
The dude is big and has hands  
MeanBunny : 3/14/2023 3:18 pm : link
Hope he can stay healthy
Bellinger was a tough guy in college (SDS)  
GeofromNJ : 3/14/2023 3:18 pm : link
Maybe that eye injury makes him somewhat gun shy (despite now wearing the shield) and the coaches noticed it. In any event, the Giants now have the ability to go two TEs with two competent TEs.
RE: RE: exciting trade  
Greg from LI : 3/14/2023 3:19 pm : link
In comment 16063713 IchabodGiant said:
Quote:
Hah! Force multiplier. How dare you steal BW's schtick!!


It's more of an homage, really
so Waller for  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 3/14/2023 3:19 pm : link
what is basically a 4th round pick. Risks to every trade. Seems like a no brainer.
Offseasons where the Giants add good players  
bceagle05 : 3/14/2023 3:19 pm : link
and the Eagles lose good players are my kind of offseasons.
I thought Daboll  
Spiciest Memelord : 3/14/2023 3:20 pm : link
was a committed 10 personnel guy. A good sign if he updates and changes his thinking and approach to the game.

I prefer 11 over 10 as a base-ish personnel.
RE: About  
djm : 3/14/2023 3:20 pm : link
In comment 16063523 section125 said:
Quote:
$11 mill per season??? Money is going away quickly.


(not to you directly, just this post reminded me of others) Remember when the Giants weren't going to be able to build a team because DJ stole all their money?

Pepp farm remembers...

So NYG signed a highly touted LB. TRaded for a highly touted and decently highly paid TE. A decent paid DT. And probably more to come.


Apologies accepted. TIA.
My friend is a diehard raiders fan  
Daniel in Kentucky : 3/14/2023 3:21 pm : link
He’s not pissed
Undoubtedly...  
bw in dc : 3/14/2023 3:22 pm : link
a great talent with skills right there with Kelce.

As many have mentioned, there is, however, a serious issue with availability. Can't remember the last time Waller has come close to playing a full season.
RE: RE: RE: worried about the age..  
BillKo : 3/14/2023 3:22 pm : link
In comment 16063717 No1MDGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 16063704 djm said:


Quote:


In comment 16063700 BillKo said:


Quote:


..and also the makeup. Hasn't he had some personal issues?



HE's overcome a lot in his life. Not sure the details but he's been a good player and character guy in Oakland. No reason to think he won't be the same locker room leader here. The Raiders loved him.



He struggled with addiction, there’s a Hard Knocks on it. He’s been sober since 2017


That's where I saw it then.

I'm all for rooting for guys like this....just worried about the age amongst the obvious but the Giants probably looked at all the draftable TEs and thought for that third rounder, this was their best option.
We'll see...  
dreamer3kx : 3/14/2023 3:22 pm : link
how it goes, if he performs like he did a few years ago that would be awesome but I think a 3rd round pick it worth the risk.
RE: RE: RE: RE: This move could indicate if we trade for a WR it will be  
section125 : 3/14/2023 3:23 pm : link
In comment 16063711 Dankbeerman said:
Quote:
In comment 16063670 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 16063626 halfback20 said:


Quote:


In comment 16063619 CornerStone246+17 said:


Quote:


a player still on his rookie contract.

Waller is year to year around 11M but that 11M , I don't think can be restructured into a significantly lower cap hit.



Could they not convert salary into bonus and spread it out over the life of the contract?



Yes, if you want the contract to guarantee money after this season, which it does not. He has 4 years left with a base of about $11 mill per, but only $8.25 mill is guaranteed and on this year's contract.

8.25 is guaranteed now but on friday the rest of his 2023 salary(2.75) becomes guaranteed. You can convert his salary to a bonus and drop his cap hit to 3-3.5 mil for this year and create 8.25 in dead money after this year.


It is still $11 mill this year and nothing after...I think I would wait until mid-season before tweaking his contract to see how he does before guaranteeing anything else.
.  
Banks : 3/14/2023 3:23 pm : link
not a big fan of his, but the cost was minimal
remember waller isn't just a TE - he plays slot and wide  
Eric on Li : 3/14/2023 3:23 pm : link
these are his career alignment %'s:

32% slot
23% wide (24% in his 2 best 1k+ yard seasons)
44% inline

last year he actually played in the slot 62% of the time and inline just 17%.

my guess is with bellinger they can afford to move waller around the formation a lot like the chiefs do with kelce. and he has that kind of receiving ability to get himself open that probably no TE other than kelce has. Kelce is also plays slot (44%) and wide (30%) more than inline (26%).

so for 11m per year and a a very late 3rd, the nyg took a chance on an injury prone guy but one who has impact upside at a cheaper price than any other WRs out there.

also with him and hodgins they now have 2 bigger targets. which makes it that much easier to out and add smaller/faster/explosive targets (not unlike Wandale).
RE: Bellinger was a tough guy in college (SDS)  
MotownGIANTS : 3/14/2023 3:24 pm : link
In comment 16063720 GeofromNJ said:
Quote:
Maybe that eye injury makes him somewhat gun shy (despite now wearing the shield) and the coaches noticed it. In any event, the Giants now have the ability to go two TEs with two competent TEs.


This is going to be nice for SB as well.
RE: Waller just married Kelsey Plum from the Las Vegas Aces (WNBA)  
dpinzow : 3/14/2023 3:26 pm : link
In comment 16063576 Fan_in_Philly2 said:
Quote:
Hope they are ok with a long-distance relationship.

At least the WNBA and NFL seasons don't overlap much.


Kelsey could just ask to play for the Liberty LOL…if you’ve seen her you know Waller is winning in the game of life as well as football.

Great trade by Schoen but only concern is Waller’s injury history
this looks like short term too...  
BillKo : 3/14/2023 3:30 pm : link
...he's signed only thru the next two seasons?

At least the problem last year was just a hammy......
Giants might not be done yet:  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/14/2023 3:30 pm : link

Giants Daily
@NYGDaily
·
24m
"They are not done yet." - @diannaESPN on #Giants adding more skill players (WRs).
RE: Lol  
ZogZerg : 3/14/2023 3:30 pm : link
In comment 16063607 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
. Link - ( New Window )


That's awesome!
Nice highlight clip from NFL Twitter on him  
bigblue5611 : 3/14/2023 3:31 pm : link
Go to 1:01 specifically, Daboll and Kafka could have a field day with plays like these with how good Jones is at the ball fake.
link - ( New Window )
Kadarius TOney on Twitter with a laugh and yawn emoji  
No1MDGiantsFan : 3/14/2023 3:33 pm : link
He doesn’t allow anyone to reply. Nice to know we are still rent free in that CLOWNS head.
RE: Giants might not be done yet:  
OBJ_AllDay : 3/14/2023 3:34 pm : link
In comment 16063757 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:

Giants Daily
@NYGDaily
·
24m
"They are not done yet." - @diannaESPN on #Giants adding more skill players (WRs).


Time to bring Odell home...
Darren Waller 2020  
Archer : 3/14/2023 3:35 pm : link
Let's hope that this is the version that we get
Link - ( New Window )
RE: Asshat GiantGrit  
Optimus-NY : 3/14/2023 3:37 pm : link
In comment 16063489 The Dude said:
Quote:
Was on this.


Indeed
I'm seeing mixed things  
Danny Kanell : 3/14/2023 3:38 pm : link
Can someone confirm the deal is:

Waller and the Raiders' 6th rd pick for the Giants 100th overall pick.
Not sure how anyone can be down on this  
UConn4523 : 3/14/2023 3:39 pm : link
if this was aged 27/28 Waller he wouldn’t net a 3rd - perspective. We just added the most explosive pass catcher since prime Beckham. There’s risk, but it’s low. Great deal.
RE: Giants might not be done yet:  
AG5686 : 3/14/2023 3:40 pm : link
In comment 16063757 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:

Giants Daily
@NYGDaily
·
24m
"They are not done yet." - @diannaESPN on #Giants adding more skill players (WRs).

Do we have cap space?
RE: I'm seeing mixed things  
OBJ_AllDay : 3/14/2023 3:40 pm : link
In comment 16063775 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
Can someone confirm the deal is:

Waller and the Raiders' 6th rd pick for the Giants 100th overall pick.


No 6th round pick... it was a misinterpretation of a tweet from a report that we basically traded toney for waller and a 6th... they are not sending a 6 back to the giants in this trade.
RE: RE: I'm seeing mixed things  
Danny Kanell : 3/14/2023 3:41 pm : link
In comment 16063782 OBJ_AllDay said:
Quote:
In comment 16063775 Danny Kanell said:


Quote:


Can someone confirm the deal is:

Waller and the Raiders' 6th rd pick for the Giants 100th overall pick.



No 6th round pick... it was a misinterpretation of a tweet from a report that we basically traded toney for waller and a 6th... they are not sending a 6 back to the giants in this trade.


Ok thanks.
RE: I want to dry hump the two tight end offense and always have  
TheBlueprintNC : 3/14/2023 3:41 pm : link
In comment 16063702 djm said:
Quote:
love this move. We now have TIGHT ENDS. 2 TE sets. Jones and Barkley are dual threats. Two TEs that can both catch and block as needed. Two WRs. Good luck stopping a high % passing offense that can rip off chunk plays on the ground with the best of them. It's 30 degrees and windy? No problem.

Waller was dinged up the last 2 seasons but still saw his YPC in 2022 reach a career high with 13.9. He's 30. This is a guy that caught 90 passes in 2019 and 107 in 2020. We got him for very little. Let's fucking go.
Waller - ( New Window )



OMG I love this!!! Joe and Dabs are cooking!!! Waller and Bellinger add a couple of more speed guys on outsdie -offense looking potent now!!
RE: Not sure how anyone can be down on this  
Sean : 3/14/2023 3:41 pm : link
In comment 16063777 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
if this was aged 27/28 Waller he wouldn’t net a 3rd - perspective. We just added the most explosive pass catcher since prime Beckham. There’s risk, but it’s low. Great deal.

I don’t see any risk. They trade a 3rd which they got for Toney for a high upside TE. There is no guaranteed money after 2023. Brilliant move.
RE: I'm seeing mixed things  
Big Blue '56 : 3/14/2023 3:42 pm : link
In comment 16063775 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
Can someone confirm the deal is:

Waller and the Raiders' 6th rd pick for the Giants 100th overall pick.


What Stapleton was saying was that IN EFFECT we traded Toney for Waller a d the 6th we got from KC
RE: Not sure how anyone can be down on this  
Poktown Pete : 3/14/2023 3:42 pm : link
In comment 16063777 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
if this was aged 27/28 Waller he wouldn’t net a 3rd - perspective. We just added the most explosive pass catcher since prime Beckham. There’s risk, but it’s low. Great deal.


And I've got a used Mercedes to sell you. (Not Lewis).
RE: remember waller isn't just a TE - he plays slot and wide  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/14/2023 3:42 pm : link
In comment 16063740 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
these are his career alignment %'s:

32% slot
23% wide (24% in his 2 best 1k+ yard seasons)
44% inline

last year he actually played in the slot 62% of the time and inline just 17%.

my guess is with bellinger they can afford to move waller around the formation a lot like the chiefs do with kelce. and he has that kind of receiving ability to get himself open that probably no TE other than kelce has. Kelce is also plays slot (44%) and wide (30%) more than inline (26%).

so for 11m per year and a a very late 3rd, the nyg took a chance on an injury prone guy but one who has impact upside at a cheaper price than any other WRs out there.

also with him and hodgins they now have 2 bigger targets. which makes it that much easier to out and add smaller/faster/explosive targets (not unlike Wandale).


Good info there.

Low risk moves on shepard and waller with exceptional upside. Nothing really lost if these guys can't get healthy, and there's no one in the WR or TE market that can do what they do as well without a significant trade.
This offense is gonna be so much better next season.  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/14/2023 3:43 pm : link
And don't forget, Hodgins (and James) are coming back, too. Just need Evan Neal to show improvement. I'm ready to play Week 1 tomorrow!
RE: RE: I'm seeing mixed things  
Danny Kanell : 3/14/2023 3:45 pm : link
In comment 16063786 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16063775 Danny Kanell said:


Quote:


Can someone confirm the deal is:

Waller and the Raiders' 6th rd pick for the Giants 100th overall pick.



What Stapleton was saying was that IN EFFECT we traded Toney for Waller a d the 6th we got from KC


Gotcha. OK makes sense. Thanks
RE: This offense is gonna be so much better next season.  
OBJ_AllDay : 3/14/2023 3:46 pm : link
In comment 16063791 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
And don't forget, Hodgins (and James) are coming back, too. Just need Evan Neal to show improvement. I'm ready to play Week 1 tomorrow!


James signed?
RE: RE: Not sure how anyone can be down on this  
UConn4523 : 3/14/2023 3:46 pm : link
In comment 16063785 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16063777 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


if this was aged 27/28 Waller he wouldn’t net a 3rd - perspective. We just added the most explosive pass catcher since prime Beckham. There’s risk, but it’s low. Great deal.


I don’t see any risk. They trade a 3rd which they got for Toney for a high upside TE. There is no guaranteed money after 2023. Brilliant move.


Agreed, no financial risk. Only in-season injury risk. But we’ve been dealing with that for ages including 22 year old rookies so it is what it is at this point.
the way he plucks the ball out of the air  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 3/14/2023 3:47 pm : link
he has an enormous catch ratio. Hopefully, he is past his health issues. A lot of potential.
RE: This offense is gonna be so much better next season.  
Dang Man : 3/14/2023 3:48 pm : link
In comment 16063791 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
And don't forget, Hodgins (and James) are coming back, too. Just need Evan Neal to show improvement. I'm ready to play Week 1 tomorrow!

Not without major improvement from Neal. Remember we also lost Gates and he hasn’t been replaced (yet) so net/net you can say at this stage our line as is is worse.
holy crap!  
santacruzom : 3/14/2023 3:48 pm : link
Waller wasn't remotely on the radar of my radar. This is quite the acquisition!
RE: RE: RE: Not sure how anyone can be down on this  
Big Blue '56 : 3/14/2023 3:49 pm : link
In comment 16063801 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 16063785 Sean said:


Quote:


In comment 16063777 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


if this was aged 27/28 Waller he wouldn’t net a 3rd - perspective. We just added the most explosive pass catcher since prime Beckham. There’s risk, but it’s low. Great deal.


I don’t see any risk. They trade a 3rd which they got for Toney for a high upside TE. There is no guaranteed money after 2023. Brilliant move.



Agreed, no financial risk. Only in-season injury risk. But we’ve been dealing with that for ages including 22 year old rookies so it is what it is at this point.


Yeah, it’s like we get or draft someone, they tweak whatever at OTAs or Camp and they’re “day to day” and suddenly it’s game 4 or 5 before they make their initial appearance. Uncanny.
RE: I'm seeing mixed things  
5BowlsSoon : 3/14/2023 3:49 pm : link
In comment 16063775 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
Can someone confirm the deal is:

Waller and the Raiders' 6th rd pick for the Giants 100th overall pick.


This good enough?
Trade - ( New Window )
RE: remember waller isn't just a TE - he plays slot and wide  
The Mike : 3/14/2023 3:50 pm : link
In comment 16063740 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
these are his career alignment %'s:

32% slot
23% wide (24% in his 2 best 1k+ yard seasons)
44% inline

last year he actually played in the slot 62% of the time and inline just 17%.

my guess is with bellinger they can afford to move waller around the formation a lot like the chiefs do with kelce. and he has that kind of receiving ability to get himself open that probably no TE other than kelce has. Kelce is also plays slot (44%) and wide (30%) more than inline (26%).

so for 11m per year and a a very late 3rd, the nyg took a chance on an injury prone guy but one who has impact upside at a cheaper price than any other WRs out there.

also with him and hodgins they now have 2 bigger targets. which makes it that much easier to out and add smaller/faster/explosive targets (not unlike Wandale).


This is exactly the point. He is a wide receiver with an elite talent ceiling who can play in line tight end. But he is paid like an above average tight end, not an elite wide receiver. Exactly the kind of economic calculus needed for this team to progress in 2023.
Great pick up!  
CaLLaHaN : 3/14/2023 3:50 pm : link
Love this move for us!

Now we should bring in a vet WR and hopefully draft a WR1

Fix the IOL and im really liking our offense going into the season!
RE: RE: ...  
christian : 3/14/2023 3:51 pm : link
In comment 16063616 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
In comment 16063569 christian said:


Quote:


You can see the influence Kafka and the Reid system is having on team construction. There was a good discussion during the playoffs on how KC uses Kelce.

If you have a TE with legitimate vertical ability, you can start in 12 personnel, and then based on coverage, effectively move to 11. KC does this a ton with Kelce who took 30% of his snap from the slot. He acts and runs like a receiver.

Waller took 25% of his snaps from the slot last year, and I'd expect this to be closer to 30% this year.

I don't think this impacts Bellinger much. I think the Giants just run a bunch of 12 personnel.

I wanted D Washington in the draft for this reason. 12 Personnel is key to getting some easy playcalling. Washington MOVES people in the run game. LT body that runs 4.6 and is 6'7"


I've thought the most likely outcome was the Giants invest at TE either in first wave UFA or premium draft pick exactly for that reason.

I'm excited by this move.
RE: Good trade. Some things to be concerned over:  
santacruzom : 3/14/2023 3:52 pm : link
In comment 16063529 The_Boss said:
Quote:
He’s 30. Hasn’t played a full season since 2020.


Well if there's one organization whose medical staff can help reverse that trend, it's not us.
RE: RE: Giants might not be done yet:  
BleedBlue : 3/14/2023 3:53 pm : link
In comment 16063778 AG5686 said:
Quote:
In comment 16063757 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:



Giants Daily
@NYGDaily
·
24m
"They are not done yet." - @diannaESPN on #Giants adding more skill players (WRs).


Do we have cap space?


uh yes?

KG will free up over 6 mil. You still have a leo and adoree extension (both can and should happen). You have a barkely LTD and a Dex deal. The giants have plenty of money and can free more. money really isnt an issue here and if youre adding someone like jeudy, he is VERY affordable.
Please please please  
5BowlsSoon : 3/14/2023 3:53 pm : link
Stay healthy!

TE plays a key role on a lot of great teams  
DieHard : 3/14/2023 3:55 pm : link
Especially with how TE salaries are valued vs WR salaries these days, having a top-notch TE can be a huge advantage. See the Chiefs, 49ers, Eagles, Bills, etc. We've finally got an individual talent who at least has the potential to be part of that conversation.
RE: Please please please  
Big Blue '56 : 3/14/2023 3:55 pm : link
In comment 16063820 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
Stay healthy!


With us, that’s a big ask..😂
This deal is less than.......  
morrison40 : 3/14/2023 3:57 pm : link
What Beckham is rumored to want; I'll take it!
RE: RE: Good trade. Some things to be concerned over:  
GiantGrit : 3/14/2023 3:58 pm : link
In comment 16063816 santacruzom said:
Quote:
In comment 16063529 The_Boss said:


Quote:


He’s 30. Hasn’t played a full season since 2020.



Well if there's one organization whose medical staff can help reverse that trend, it's not us.


LOL
RE: RE: Bellinger was a tough guy in college (SDS)  
GeofromNJ : 3/14/2023 4:03 pm : link
In comment 16063742 MotownGIANTS said:
Quote:
In comment 16063720 GeofromNJ said:


Quote:


Maybe that eye injury makes him somewhat gun shy (despite now wearing the shield) and the coaches noticed it. In any event, the Giants now have the ability to go two TEs with two competent TEs.



This is going to be nice for SB as well.

True that.
RE: RE: I'm seeing mixed things  
SJGiant : 3/14/2023 4:07 pm : link
In comment 16063810 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
In comment 16063775 Danny Kanell said:


Quote:


Can someone confirm the deal is:

Waller and the Raiders' 6th rd pick for the Giants 100th overall pick.



This good enough? Trade - ( New Window )


This article says there is an opt out clause after this year. Does anyone know is it the teams option or the players option for opt out? I assume it’s the players option.
RE: RE: RE: I'm seeing mixed things  
Del Shofner : 3/14/2023 4:16 pm : link
In comment 16063863 SJGiant said:
Quote:
In comment 16063810 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


In comment 16063775 Danny Kanell said:


Quote:


Can someone confirm the deal is:

Waller and the Raiders' 6th rd pick for the Giants 100th overall pick.



This good enough? Trade - ( New Window )



This article says there is an opt out clause after this year. Does anyone know is it the teams option or the players option for opt out? I assume it’s the players option.


Good question. The article is unclear. I also assume it's the player's option but I did a little research and didn't see an answer. Of course if he opts out, at his age, he may not do as well as the contract.
Waller  
stretch234 : 3/14/2023 4:16 pm : link
He is a very good player. He is big, fast TE that will cause matchup problems. Bellinger and Barkley will benefit from this in the passing game

The Giants are better team on offense with Waller after yesterday getting better on defense

He has missed a lot of games but it isn’t like the offense  
Ivan15 : 3/14/2023 4:21 pm : link
Won’t function if he is out. I recall Daboll saying that Bills in 2021 played without a TE during the latter part of the season.

Aggressive moves by Schoen.
RE: RE: I'm seeing mixed things  
FranknWeezer : 3/14/2023 4:22 pm : link
In comment 16063810 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
In comment 16063775 Danny Kanell said:


Quote:


Can someone confirm the deal is:

Waller and the Raiders' 6th rd pick for the Giants 100th overall pick.



This good enough? Trade - ( New Window )


So apparently just the player for a third, and no sixth back to us.
RE: RE: Waller just married Kelsey Plum from the Las Vegas Aces (WNBA)  
Spider43 : 3/14/2023 4:23 pm : link
In comment 16063748 dpinzow said:
Quote:
In comment 16063576 Fan_in_Philly2 said:


Quote:


Hope they are ok with a long-distance relationship.

At least the WNBA and NFL seasons don't overlap much.



Kelsey could just ask to play for the Liberty LOL…if you’ve seen her you know Waller is winning in the game of life as well as football.

Great trade by Schoen but only concern is Waller’s injury history


Ionescu for Plum?!

Chiming in with the others, I hope he's healthy.
RE: RE: RE: I'm seeing mixed things  
AcidTest : 3/14/2023 4:24 pm : link
In comment 16063885 FranknWeezer said:
Quote:
In comment 16063810 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


In comment 16063775 Danny Kanell said:


Quote:


Can someone confirm the deal is:

Waller and the Raiders' 6th rd pick for the Giants 100th overall pick.



This good enough? Trade - ( New Window )



So apparently just the player for a third, and no sixth back to us.


Correct.
the sixth is the other pick the Giants got from KC with the third  
gidiefor : Mod : 3/14/2023 4:30 pm : link
- so saying the Giants traded Toney for Waller and a 6th - is the sixth the Giants got for Toney originally
RE: RE: Giants might not be done yet:  
blueblood : 3/14/2023 4:30 pm : link
In comment 16063778 AG5686 said:
Quote:
In comment 16063757 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:



Giants Daily
@NYGDaily
·
24m
"They are not done yet." - @diannaESPN on #Giants adding more skill players (WRs).


Do we have cap space?


If the Saints got cap space we sure as hell can have space. League opens on Wednesday.. if there were restructures or pay cuts you know then.
RE: RE: RE: Giants might not be done yet:  
BeggarsBanquet : 3/14/2023 4:31 pm : link
In comment 16063901 blueblood said:
Quote:
In comment 16063778 AG5686 said:


Quote:


In comment 16063757 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:



Giants Daily
@NYGDaily
·
24m
"They are not done yet." - @diannaESPN on #Giants adding more skill players (WRs).


Do we have cap space?



If the Saints got cap space we sure as hell can have space. League opens on Wednesday.. if there were restructures or pay cuts you know then.


Folks continue to not understand the cap. If you want a player there is always a way to make it work.
I watch a lot of Raiders games  
Vanzetti : 3/14/2023 4:31 pm : link
And Waller was unstoppable in 2020, especially the latter part of the season.

You could not cover him.

Slowed by injuries the last two years but I still think this is a great deal. Waller plays fast and he is a big, strong dude. Nobody wants to tackle him.

I think we are going to see some Eagle-like TE screens with Mr Waller. I think Daboll and Joe S saw Eagles run over the Giants CBs and DBs and are looking to do the same.
RE: He doesn't have the same mileage  
k2tampa : 3/14/2023 4:39 pm : link
In comment 16063585 AcesUp said:
Quote:
As most 30 year old NFL players. Injuries are a risk/concern but no transaction we could make would be 100% clean.


He doesn't have the same mileage? Injuries add up to more mileage than playing. Waller has had a patella tendon sprain, a concussion (in 2015), 3 hamstring injuries including two last year (coincidentally traded for the Toney draft pick), a sprained shoulder, fractured thumb, 2 knee strains, and 2 ankle injuries.

Not saying he is Waller, but this also means the end for Cager, who is 6-5 220, versus Waller's 6-6 225. Neither is a good blocker. Both are good receivers (Cager had 18 catches in 6 games, 3 starts). And Cager is 5 years younger, has no injury concerns, and is much cheaper. His 40 times was the upper 4.5s, while Waller's was up 4.4s. Was hoping he could develop. But he's likely gone now.
Like the move  
giantstock : 3/14/2023 4:44 pm : link
It matches what the team is trying to do by re-signing Jones and Barkley. If you are going to go for it- then go for it. And you go for it not by getting a team's "3rd WR" like bozo DG did getting Philly's WR.

If he is healthy this is a big impact.
RE: I watch a lot of Raiders games  
BeggarsBanquet : 3/14/2023 4:44 pm : link
In comment 16063905 Vanzetti said:
Quote:
And Waller was unstoppable in 2020, especially the latter part of the season.

You could not cover him.

Slowed by injuries the last two years but I still think this is a great deal. Waller plays fast and he is a big, strong dude. Nobody wants to tackle him.

I think we are going to see some Eagle-like TE screens with Mr Waller. I think Daboll and Joe S saw Eagles run over the Giants CBs and DBs and are looking to do the same.


He was unstoppable for sure. But we're getting the 2023 Darren Waller, not the 2020 version.

Let's put it this way, his fantasy stock plummeted this year. So, while there is upside, we should temper the enthusiasm.
RE: Undoubtedly...  
speedywheels : 3/14/2023 4:45 pm : link
In comment 16063733 bw in dc said:
Quote:
a great talent with skills right there with Kelce.

As many have mentioned, there is, however, a serious issue with availability. Can't remember the last time Waller has come close to playing a full season.


Google can be your friend; last full season was 2020, when he caught 107 passes. Caught 90 the year before...

As others have already said - this really opens things up on the offense; he can line up all over the field, giving the offense a much needed weapon...
RE: RE: 9 GP in 2022  
k2tampa : 3/14/2023 4:45 pm : link
In comment 16063618 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
ColHowPepper said:

Quote:


So he was sidelined by significant injury?

6' 6" 228: he's long, can he block and control the edge? Curious minds....


Not sure where you got 228. He's up around 260.

The injuries were more lingering than "significant": hamstring and knee in 2022, after back and knee in 2021. Maybe he's wearing down on the wrong side of 30; but he hardly played at all before he blew up at age 27. So there isn't as much wear on his body as you might expect for a TE approaching his 31st birthday.


He is listed at 238 on NFL.com. The Raiders site lists him at 255. So who knows. Injuries wear on the body much more than playing.
RE: RE: He doesn't have the same mileage  
Koffman : 3/14/2023 4:46 pm : link
In comment 16063924 k2tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 16063585 AcesUp said:


Quote:


As most 30 year old NFL players. Injuries are a risk/concern but no transaction we could make would be 100% clean.



He doesn't have the same mileage? Injuries add up to more mileage than playing. Waller has had a patella tendon sprain, a concussion (in 2015), 3 hamstring injuries including two last year (coincidentally traded for the Toney draft pick), a sprained shoulder, fractured thumb, 2 knee strains, and 2 ankle injuries.

Not saying he is Waller, but this also means the end for Cager, who is 6-5 220, versus Waller's 6-6 225. Neither is a good blocker. Both are good receivers (Cager had 18 catches in 6 games, 3 starts). And Cager is 5 years younger, has no injury concerns, and is much cheaper. His 40 times was the upper 4.5s, while Waller's was up 4.4s. Was hoping he could develop. But he's likely gone now.


Don't we also have Nick Varnett on the roster at 6'5 257??
RE: RE: He doesn't have the same mileage  
speedywheels : 3/14/2023 4:48 pm : link
In comment 16063924 k2tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 16063585 AcesUp said:


Quote:


As most 30 year old NFL players. Injuries are a risk/concern but no transaction we could make would be 100% clean.



He doesn't have the same mileage? Injuries add up to more mileage than playing. Waller has had a patella tendon sprain, a concussion (in 2015), 3 hamstring injuries including two last year (coincidentally traded for the Toney draft pick), a sprained shoulder, fractured thumb, 2 knee strains, and 2 ankle injuries.

Not saying he is Waller, but this also means the end for Cager, who is 6-5 220, versus Waller's 6-6 225. Neither is a good blocker. Both are good receivers (Cager had 18 catches in 6 games, 3 starts). And Cager is 5 years younger, has no injury concerns, and is much cheaper. His 40 times was the upper 4.5s, while Waller's was up 4.4s. Was hoping he could develop. But he's likely gone now.


I doubt this means the end of Cager. Lots of teams carry 3 TE. Cager will still have plenty of opportunities. Especially if Waller continues to show durability issues
Waller's 6'6 and got some size  
JonC : 3/14/2023 4:49 pm : link
255 is probably close.
I  
AcidTest : 3/14/2023 4:51 pm : link
don't think this is necessarily the end of Cager. We have no guaranteed money owed to Waller after this year. If Cager blossoms and Waller can't stay healthy, then we can resign the former and cut the latter. And if that happens, then all we did was burn a very late third round pick to see if Waller could recapture his 2020 form. That is a much better option than trading a one or two for Jeudy, Sutton, Aiyuk, etc.
RE: RE: He doesn't have the same mileage  
AcesUp : 3/14/2023 4:52 pm : link
In comment 16063924 k2tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 16063585 AcesUp said:


Quote:


As most 30 year old NFL players. Injuries are a risk/concern but no transaction we could make would be 100% clean.



He doesn't have the same mileage? Injuries add up to more mileage than playing. Waller has had a patella tendon sprain, a concussion (in 2015), 3 hamstring injuries including two last year (coincidentally traded for the Toney draft pick), a sprained shoulder, fractured thumb, 2 knee strains, and 2 ankle injuries.


I was alluding to the fact that he was a WR and buried on practice squads until 2019. Injuries are a risk/concern, which is why it only cost us the 100th pick when they were asking for a 2 from the Packers at the last deadline.

I don't think it means the end of Cager, they're probably carrying 4 TEs if they plan on featuring multiple TE looks. He'll have to compete for sure.
RE: RE: RE: He doesn't have the same mileage  
k2tampa : 3/14/2023 4:53 pm : link
In comment 16063936 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 16063924 k2tampa said:


Quote:


In comment 16063585 AcesUp said:


Quote:


As most 30 year old NFL players. Injuries are a risk/concern but no transaction we could make would be 100% clean.



He doesn't have the same mileage? Injuries add up to more mileage than playing. Waller has had a patella tendon sprain, a concussion (in 2015), 3 hamstring injuries including two last year (coincidentally traded for the Toney draft pick), a sprained shoulder, fractured thumb, 2 knee strains, and 2 ankle injuries.

Not saying he is Waller, but this also means the end for Cager, who is 6-5 220, versus Waller's 6-6 225. Neither is a good blocker. Both are good receivers (Cager had 18 catches in 6 games, 3 starts). And Cager is 5 years younger, has no injury concerns, and is much cheaper. His 40 times was the upper 4.5s, while Waller's was up 4.4s. Was hoping he could develop. But he's likely gone now.



I doubt this means the end of Cager. Lots of teams carry 3 TE. Cager will still have plenty of opportunities. Especially if Waller continues to show durability issues


You would have to think that the third tight end would be someone with top blocking skills.
Looks like a good move right now  
Boatie Warrant : 3/14/2023 4:53 pm : link
Could look like a great move come years end....or a bad one.

Will be interesting to see how he and Jones work together
Fun Fact: Darren Waller's Great-Grandfather Is  
clatterbuck : 3/14/2023 4:57 pm : link
jazz legend Thomas "Fats" Waller.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/14/2023 4:57 pm : link
Looking forward to Belly & Wally tearing it up as TE combo.
Not our problem but Josh Jacobs  
bceagle05 : 3/14/2023 4:58 pm : link
has tweeted his displeasure with the trade (linked above) and Davonte Adams seems disappointed his QB is Jimmy G. and not Rodgers. Gonna be fun to watch noted assclown Josh McDaniels try to maintain order in that locker room.
RE: RE: RE: Waller just married Kelsey Plum from the Las Vegas Aces (WNBA)  
Carson53 : 3/14/2023 4:59 pm : link
In comment 16063888 Spider43 said:
Quote:
In comment 16063748 dpinzow said:


Quote:


In comment 16063576 Fan_in_Philly2 said:


Quote:


Hope they are ok with a long-distance relationship.

At least the WNBA and NFL seasons don't overlap much.



Kelsey could just ask to play for the Liberty LOL…if you’ve seen her you know Waller is winning in the game of life as well as football.

Great trade by Schoen but only concern is Waller’s injury history



Ionescu for Plum?!

Chiming in with the others, I hope he's healthy.
.

Can Kelsey Plum play WR, when she is not playing hoops?
I like this move for Waller, very athletic, would like to see him add a few pounds to that frame.
I am confused  
D HOS : 3/14/2023 5:00 pm : link
Isn't this about the same as a Dalton Shultz contract minus the signing bonus and guarantees? But in the Asshat FA thread I thought it was kind of agreed this was too rich for the Giants to spend on a TE? Or did I not get the point?

Not criticizing this move at all. I like the trade! I just don't understand why they wouldn't have spent similar or slightly more (with the bonus) for Shultz who is younger and ascending (assuming he would have signed here).

I know Waller has been very good. Is he clearly above Shultz likely ceiling? Can someone help me grasp how this is a better move than signing Shultz would have been?

Either way, I am really happy we have a TE1. Our TE position is now at least solid, probably going to be a strength.
RE: Art Stapleton says we're also getting a 6th round pick:  
ColHowPepper : 3/14/2023 5:04 pm : link
In comment 16063631 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
27m
Giants trading Kadarius Toney for Darren Waller and a sixth round pick has a different feel, doesn't it? Link - ( New Window )

I think folks are mis-reading this (or I could be): Stapleton is simply referring to the intial consideration for trade of Toney to KC: its compensatory 3rd and a 6th, it's the same 6th as we got for Toney. Art is combining the '22 + '23 consideration
D HOS  
UConn4523 : 3/14/2023 5:05 pm : link
it’s possible we liked Schultz but not at his price. We can’t make players sign. And if he drags his feet, Waller gets traded else where then we get outbid on Schultz, our plans at TE are fucked.

Schoen identified a need, found a good deal and jumped on it. Waiting usually doesn’t work well.
RE: RE: Art Stapleton says we're also getting a 6th round pick:  
ColHowPepper : 3/14/2023 5:06 pm : link
In comment 16063657 Bourne ‘86 said:
Quote:
got the sixth when they traded Toney away. Stapleton is just putting both together. After the draft they’ll say giants traded Toney and it turned into Waller and (player drafted in the 6th)

yep, just getting to your post now...late as usual
Thats kind of what I was thinking.  
D HOS : 3/14/2023 5:07 pm : link
Like I said, I like the trade! Take the option you have, not focus on the one you may not have.
Hey if Davante is REALLY unhappy  
blueblood : 3/14/2023 5:09 pm : link
we have a #2 pick with his name on it LOL
RE: I am confused  
AcesUp : 3/14/2023 5:11 pm : link
In comment 16063964 D HOS said:
Quote:
Isn't this about the same as a Dalton Shultz contract minus the signing bonus and guarantees? But in the Asshat FA thread I thought it was kind of agreed this was too rich for the Giants to spend on a TE? Or did I not get the point?


We don't know where Schultz comes in but he's going to be 2x in guarantees on Waller's 10 at a minimum. Potentially up to 3x if he can get Kittle/Andrews money. That's significant.

Also, the Giants needed an offensive weapon. Not just another TE. While Schultz is a threat as a receiver, he doesn't challenge defenses like Waller does when he's healthy. They're different players and we were really lacking a couple key elements from Waller's game in our skill group.
Thank you, that makes sense.  
D HOS : 3/14/2023 5:12 pm : link
.
RE: remember waller isn't just a TE - he plays slot and wide  
ColHowPepper : 3/14/2023 5:14 pm : link
In comment 16063740 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
these are his career alignment %'s:

32% slot
23% wide (24% in his 2 best 1k+ yard seasons)
44% inline

last year he actually played in the slot 62% of the time and inline just 17%.

my guess is with bellinger they can afford to move waller around the formation a lot like the chiefs do with kelce. and he has that kind of receiving ability to get himself open that probably no TE other than kelce has. Kelce is also plays slot (44%) and wide (30%) more than inline (26%).

so for 11m per year and a a very late 3rd, the nyg took a chance on an injury prone guy but one who has impact upside at a cheaper price than any other WRs out there.

also with him and hodgins they now have 2 bigger targets. which makes it that much easier to out and add smaller/faster/explosive targets (not unlike Wandale).

good analysis, not sure I agree with the Wan'Dale part. But for sure it takes some pressure off having to go WR earlier than his and BB's board dictate for their highest rated on their board.
If this takes us out of the running  
colin : 3/14/2023 5:19 pm : link
for Jeudy I’ll be significantly less excited. That said, if he can reclaim his form and avoid injury this is a great get.
Great interview  
Y28 : 3/14/2023 5:56 pm : link
by Steve Serby with Waller in 2020.

Ryan Dunleavy just suggested Giants fans read it to learn about Waller as he opens up to Serby.
Link - ( New Window )
FWIW  
section125 : 3/14/2023 6:06 pm : link
Pat McAfee show talks about the Waller trade...they like it over there for the Giants
Pat McAfee on Waller trade - ( New Window )
Nice name but  
thefan : 3/14/2023 6:18 pm : link
he's over 30 and production hasn't been there since 2019/2020. I don't know how the cap will work on this, but it appears he will be off the books in about 2 or 3 years...same as DJ.

I'm not actually debbie downer on this, just not gonna inhale the koolaid. I hope this leads to a lot of creative schemes 2 TE and 3 TE schemes. It's great that we were able to get DJ at least one weapon before the draft as well.

As for what we got him for, a late 3 I think is a good deal for him.

RE: Nice name but  
eric2425ny : 3/14/2023 6:25 pm : link
In comment 16064091 thefan said:
Quote:
he's over 30 and production hasn't been there since 2019/2020. I don't know how the cap will work on this, but it appears he will be off the books in about 2 or 3 years...same as DJ.

I'm not actually debbie downer on this, just not gonna inhale the koolaid. I hope this leads to a lot of creative schemes 2 TE and 3 TE schemes. It's great that we were able to get DJ at least one weapon before the draft as well.

As for what we got him for, a late 3 I think is a good deal for him.


He’s off the books in one year if it doesn’t work out. No dead cap hit after 2023. Great deal, trade a literally end of third round pick for a guy with top 5 TE potential and can either keep him for four years or cut him after one if their not happy.
Trade Grade from The Athletic  
US1 Giants : 3/14/2023 6:27 pm : link
Giants’ trade grade: A-minus
Raiders’ trade grade: B

Quote:
Raiders fans will almost certainly disagree with this grade, which is expected when a team moves a popular player. But this was a business decision



Link - ( New Window )
RE: Really?  
RDJR : 3/14/2023 6:38 pm : link
In comment 16063524 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
a 3rd rounder for a 31 year-old(in Sept)?

Oh well, I trust in Schoen


BB - If somebody is one day over 30 you do not want them. 30 is the new 20 bro.
So basically $12M ish a year for however long he stays healthy?  
Kev in Cali : 3/14/2023 6:43 pm : link
and a 3rd??? IDK

I'd rather save the money for a "just as shiny penny" somewhere else. If the guy can stay healthy, it's win for sure!

I'm neutral on this trade I guess.
Creative way  
WillVAB : 3/14/2023 6:44 pm : link
To add a big, talented receiver at a reasonable cost. Good move if he’s healthy.
RE: So basically $12M ish a year for however long he stays healthy?  
WillVAB : 3/14/2023 6:47 pm : link
In comment 16064116 Kev in Cali said:
Quote:
and a 3rd??? IDK

I'd rather save the money for a "just as shiny penny" somewhere else. If the guy can stay healthy, it's win for sure!

I'm neutral on this trade I guess.


I’m kind of on the same page but he can line up all over the field. So this move essentially ensures the big WR everyone wanted who’s way more talented than anything likely to hit the market at WR at a reasonable cost.
Duggan - Why the Giants couldn’t resist Darren Waller’s upside  
US1 Giants : 3/14/2023 6:53 pm : link
Quote:
Waller will allow coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka to tap into their creativity. Kafka took over as the Giants’ offensive coordinator last year after five seasons as part of a Chiefs offensive staff that weaponized Kelce like no tight end in NFL history. Daboll was the Patriots’ tight ends coach from 2013-16 when Rob Gronkowski was in his prime.



The Athletic - ( New Window )
Terrific trade if Waller stays healthy  
Rick in Dallas : 3/14/2023 7:08 pm : link
He will thrive in a Daboll/Kafka offense.
Again he needs to stay healthy
Schoen surprised me with this trade as I was confident he was going to draft a TE in the deep TE class
No complaints here.
Here is one thing that bothers me  
SJGiant : 3/14/2023 7:13 pm : link
About this trade that very few people are mentioning. It looks like Waller can opt out after one year. This then becomes a one year deal, almost like a rental.
RE: Terrific trade if Waller stays healthy  
ArcadeSlumlord : 3/14/2023 7:14 pm : link
In comment 16064145 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
He will thrive in a Daboll/Kafka offense.
Again he needs to stay healthy
Schoen surprised me with this trade as I was confident he was going to draft a TE in the deep TE class
No complaints here.


Pro bowl player NOW for essentially a 4th rnd pick, less miles on the wheels rehabbing. We could get some serious production the next 3-4 years. Better than having to teach up an unknowen rookie. They needed immediate help. He could also show Bellinger a thing or two.
RE: Here is one thing that bothers me  
ArcadeSlumlord : 3/14/2023 7:15 pm : link
In comment 16064154 SJGiant said:
Quote:
About this trade that very few people are mentioning. It looks like Waller can opt out after one year. This then becomes a one year deal, almost like a rental.


We dont know whats in the contract yet.
RE: Here is one thing that bothers me  
bLiTz 2k : 3/14/2023 7:24 pm : link
In comment 16064154 SJGiant said:
Quote:
About this trade that very few people are mentioning. It looks like Waller can opt out after one year. This then becomes a one year deal, almost like a rental.


Not saying this isn't true, but where does it say he has an opt out? Even if he does, he's very well compensated and at his age any potential divorce from the Giants in 2024 would be from the team. No way he's opting out and testing free agency at 32 when he has a very good deal already.

No one's talking about it because it's a non issue.
I guess I have to trust them  
SteelGiant : 3/14/2023 7:25 pm : link
This might be one decision I disagree with but I’m not the one holding the blueprints.

I don’t know much about Waller’s personality in the room or his intelligence.

I know Toney was a disaster and I would have rid him out of the room, and I was happy we got a 3rd round pick to move forward with another young player.

But we just signed a 31 year old who has has not really played consistently for 2 years and last year he had hamstrings issues. There are some comments out there on the interwebs that some fans questioned if he was even really hurt.

I’m happy that we can at least get out of the contract that if it goes bad but I think I would have kept the pick. I was personally hoping that we could package our 3rds and get back into the second for another young prospect,

As a fan I hope things works out and I hope this risk works out. This does send a stronger message than I expected about competing this year.
RE: RE: Here is one thing that bothers me  
SJGiant : 3/14/2023 7:29 pm : link
In comment 16064165 bLiTz 2k said:
Quote:
In comment 16064154 SJGiant said:


Quote:


About this trade that very few people are mentioning. It looks like Waller can opt out after one year. This then becomes a one year deal, almost like a rental.



Not saying this isn't true, but where does it say he has an opt out? Even if he does, he's very well compensated and at his age any potential divorce from the Giants in 2024 would be from the team. No way he's opting out and testing free agency at 32 when he has a very good deal already.

No one's talking about it because it's a non issue.


Here is the reference to the opt out. Whether it’s true is a different story..

Darren Waller article - ( New Window )
RE: I guess I have to trust them  
UConn4523 : 3/14/2023 7:34 pm : link
In comment 16064168 SteelGiant said:
Quote:
This might be one decision I disagree with but I’m not the one holding the blueprints.

I don’t know much about Waller’s personality in the room or his intelligence.

I know Toney was a disaster and I would have rid him out of the room, and I was happy we got a 3rd round pick to move forward with another young player.

But we just signed a 31 year old who has has not really played consistently for 2 years and last year he had hamstrings issues. There are some comments out there on the interwebs that some fans questioned if he was even really hurt.

I’m happy that we can at least get out of the contract that if it goes bad but I think I would have kept the pick. I was personally hoping that we could package our 3rds and get back into the second for another young prospect,

As a fan I hope things works out and I hope this risk works out. This does send a stronger message than I expected about competing this year.


It’s a 3rd rounder, if it doesn’t work out it doesn’t work out. But it has a better likelihood of working out than whoever we would be taking with the pick. There almost no risk here.
Pardon me for asking, but is Waller currently healthy?  
Marty in Albany : 3/14/2023 7:36 pm : link
Or is he still injured and rehabbing?
If he is still injured, what is the most reasonable, untruthful prediction about when he will be ready to start practicing and when he will be ready to play.
This is a game changing player  
mattlawson : 3/14/2023 7:37 pm : link
A headache player. We now have Barkley and Waller. That’s a fine start to providing some offensive weaponry.

And people still bitch and moan
RE: RE: I guess I have to trust them  
SteelGiant : 3/14/2023 7:40 pm : link
In comment 16064182 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 16064168 SteelGiant said:


Quote:


This might be one decision I disagree with but I’m not the one holding the blueprints.

I don’t know much about Waller’s personality in the room or his intelligence.

I know Toney was a disaster and I would have rid him out of the room, and I was happy we got a 3rd round pick to move forward with another young player.

But we just signed a 31 year old who has has not really played consistently for 2 years and last year he had hamstrings issues. There are some comments out there on the interwebs that some fans questioned if he was even really hurt.

I’m happy that we can at least get out of the contract that if it goes bad but I think I would have kept the pick. I was personally hoping that we could package our 3rds and get back into the second for another young prospect,

As a fan I hope things works out and I hope this risk works out. This does send a stronger message than I expected about competing this year.



It’s a 3rd rounder, if it doesn’t work out it doesn’t work out. But it has a better likelihood of working out than whoever we would be taking with the pick. There almost no risk here.


On the grand scheme of things, I agree . I am ok with the risk/reward. I’m just going to dip my toes into the excitement pool on this one.
RE: Here is one thing that bothers me  
NYG07 : 3/14/2023 7:44 pm : link
In comment 16064154 SJGiant said:
Quote:
About this trade that very few people are mentioning. It looks like Waller can opt out after one year. This then becomes a one year deal, almost like a rental.


I am not worried about that. Assuming Dexter Lawrence gets a new contract, if Waller has a great year and opts out, we can just tag him at a very reasonable price.
RE: RE: Here is one thing that bothers me  
5BowlsSoon : 3/14/2023 7:47 pm : link
In comment 16064204 NYG07 said:
Quote:
In comment 16064154 SJGiant said:


Quote:


About this trade that very few people are mentioning. It looks like Waller can opt out after one year. This then becomes a one year deal, almost like a rental.



I am not worried about that. Assuming Dexter Lawrence gets a new contract, if Waller has a great year and opts out, we can just tag him at a very reasonable price.


Are we sure he can opt out? I know NY can cut him with no consequences, but I’m not aware he can opt out as well.
RE: Pardon me for asking, but is Waller currently healthy?  
Strahan91 : 3/14/2023 7:48 pm : link
In comment 16064190 Marty in Albany said:
Quote:
Or is he still injured and rehabbing?
If he is still injured, what is the most reasonable, untruthful prediction about when he will be ready to start practicing and when he will be ready to play.

He’s healthy. He returned for the last four games of the season
RE: RE: RE: Here is one thing that bothers me  
Strahan91 : 3/14/2023 7:50 pm : link
In comment 16064206 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
In comment 16064204 NYG07 said:


Quote:


In comment 16064154 SJGiant said:


Quote:


About this trade that very few people are mentioning. It looks like Waller can opt out after one year. This then becomes a one year deal, almost like a rental.



I am not worried about that. Assuming Dexter Lawrence gets a new contract, if Waller has a great year and opts out, we can just tag him at a very reasonable price.



Are we sure he can opt out? I know NY can cut him with no consequences, but I’m not aware he can opt out as well.

I don’t know where this came from. There’s no mention anywhere of him being able to opt out.
RE: I guess I have to trust them  
bw in dc : 3/14/2023 7:50 pm : link
In comment 16064168 SteelGiant said:
Quote:
This might be one decision I disagree with but I’m not the one holding the blueprints.

I don’t know much about Waller’s personality in the room or his intelligence.

I know Toney was a disaster and I would have rid him out of the room, and I was happy we got a 3rd round pick to move forward with another young player.

But we just signed a 31 year old who has has not really played consistently for 2 years and last year he had hamstrings issues. There are some comments out there on the interwebs that some fans questioned if he was even really hurt.

I’m happy that we can at least get out of the contract that if it goes bad but I think I would have kept the pick. I was personally hoping that we could package our 3rds and get back into the second for another young prospect,

As a fan I hope things works out and I hope this risk works out. This does send a stronger message than I expected about competing this year.


That's all fair.

Waller is easy to root for because of his struggles with addiction. He's been through some serious darkness in his life and has managed to come out the other side still in one piece and with a new perspective. And I admire his honestly in sharing his journey.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Here is one thing that bothers me  
No1MDGiantsFan : 3/14/2023 8:06 pm : link
In comment 16064214 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
In comment 16064206 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


In comment 16064204 NYG07 said:


Quote:


In comment 16064154 SJGiant said:


Quote:


About this trade that very few people are mentioning. It looks like Waller can opt out after one year. This then becomes a one year deal, almost like a rental.



I am not worried about that. Assuming Dexter Lawrence gets a new contract, if Waller has a great year and opts out, we can just tag him at a very reasonable price.



Are we sure he can opt out? I know NY can cut him with no consequences, but I’m not aware he can opt out as well.


I don’t know where this came from. There’s no mention anywhere of him being able to opt out.


Color me confused too. I see no opt-outs in his contract anywhere
it's fair to call this a risk - same as a hopkins or sutton trade  
Eric on Li : 3/14/2023 8:06 pm : link
all 3 may or may not still be in prime years.

but same as those guys the risk is hedged against disaster because he doesn't have much guaranteed money. if you are giving lazard or obj 20m+ guaranteed that extra $10m+ dead money risk is riskier than giving up a pick.

last year they drafted bellinger and belton right around pick #100 and as much as they flashed they are probably replacement level players. giving up picks like that arent the end of the world, and for the upside of a real impact player it's worth it. and you can certainly buy a handful of replacement level vets for the dead money you save by not giving out a UFA deal.

the question im bouncing back and forth on is whether it would have been better to get hockenson at the deadline. i think waller is the better player but obviously carries a lot more mileage/injury risk.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Here is one thing that bothers me  
SJGiant : 3/14/2023 8:13 pm : link
In comment 16064237 No1MDGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 16064214 Strahan91 said:


Quote:


In comment 16064206 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


In comment 16064204 NYG07 said:


Quote:


In comment 16064154 SJGiant said:


Quote:


About this trade that very few people are mentioning. It looks like Waller can opt out after one year. This then becomes a one year deal, almost like a rental.



I am not worried about that. Assuming Dexter Lawrence gets a new contract, if Waller has a great year and opts out, we can just tag him at a very reasonable price.



Are we sure he can opt out? I know NY can cut him with no consequences, but I’m not aware he can opt out as well.


I don’t know where this came from. There’s no mention anywhere of him being able to opt out.



Color me confused too. I see no opt-outs in his contract anywhere


Again. It’s mentioned in the linked article. Whether it’s true or not is a different story. As already mentioned by others, there is really nothing to worry about either.
Darren Walker article - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Here is one thing that bothers me  
Strahan91 : 3/14/2023 8:18 pm : link
In comment 16064248 SJGiant said:
Quote:

Again. It’s mentioned in the linked article. Whether it’s true or not is a different story. As already mentioned by others, there is really nothing to worry about either. Darren Walker article - ( New Window )

The Giants can get out after this year with no dead money which is the opt out referenced. The author likely saw on sportrac that after this year there’s a “potential out” which is just how the site displays when a team can cut a player with little dead money for cap savings.
RE: RE: RE: Here is one thing that bothers me  
bLiTz 2k : 3/14/2023 8:19 pm : link
In comment 16064173 SJGiant said:
Quote:
In comment 16064165 bLiTz 2k said:


Quote:


In comment 16064154 SJGiant said:


Quote:


About this trade that very few people are mentioning. It looks like Waller can opt out after one year. This then becomes a one year deal, almost like a rental.



Not saying this isn't true, but where does it say he has an opt out? Even if he does, he's very well compensated and at his age any potential divorce from the Giants in 2024 would be from the team. No way he's opting out and testing free agency at 32 when he has a very good deal already.

No one's talking about it because it's a non issue.



Here is the reference to the opt out. Whether it’s true is a different story.. Darren Waller article - ( New Window )


Lol fox news. Dumb ass writer is probably confusing the fact that he has no guarantees after 23, hence they can "opt out" of the deal and release him with no cap hit.

Be careful what you parrot, and always consider the source.
It’s a good deal or gamble at this point  
Rudy5757 : 3/14/2023 8:20 pm : link
I hope he’s healthy. I was hoping for a trade for a WR and get a TE in the draft.

This deal is awesome if he’s healthy and not a killer if he’s not
RE: RE: RE: Here is one thing that bothers me  
Big Rick in FL : 3/14/2023 8:32 pm : link
In comment 16064173 SJGiant said:
Quote:
In comment 16064165 bLiTz 2k said:


Quote:


In comment 16064154 SJGiant said:


Quote:


About this trade that very few people are mentioning. It looks like Waller can opt out after one year. This then becomes a one year deal, almost like a rental.



Not saying this isn't true, but where does it say he has an opt out? Even if he does, he's very well compensated and at his age any potential divorce from the Giants in 2024 would be from the team. No way he's opting out and testing free agency at 32 when he has a very good deal already.

No one's talking about it because it's a non issue.



Here is the reference to the opt out. Whether it’s true is a different story.. Darren Waller article - ( New Window )


Don't think it's a player opt out. Pretty sure the Giants can opt out after this year without any dead money.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Here is one thing that bothers me  
No1MDGiantsFan : 3/14/2023 8:38 pm : link
In comment 16064271 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
In comment 16064173 SJGiant said:


Quote:


In comment 16064165 bLiTz 2k said:


Quote:


In comment 16064154 SJGiant said:


Quote:


About this trade that very few people are mentioning. It looks like Waller can opt out after one year. This then becomes a one year deal, almost like a rental.



Not saying this isn't true, but where does it say he has an opt out? Even if he does, he's very well compensated and at his age any potential divorce from the Giants in 2024 would be from the team. No way he's opting out and testing free agency at 32 when he has a very good deal already.

No one's talking about it because it's a non issue.



Here is the reference to the opt out. Whether it’s true is a different story.. Darren Waller article - ( New Window )



Don't think it's a player opt out. Pretty sure the Giants can opt out after this year without any dead money.


Yes that’s correct they can just cut him with no dead money. It’s not really a “clause” like the article suggests it’s just how it’s structured. As has been mentioned here they could try to restructure it to lower his cap hit this year.
Waller and Okereke  
MotownGIANTS : 3/14/2023 9:02 pm : link
Defense wins...
1:11 mark - ( New Window )
It's going to go tits up in Vegas, isn't it?  
Gruber : 3/14/2023 9:08 pm : link
I really don't see it working out for McDaniels.
Gruber the whole initial vibe out here is lost.  
gtt350 : 3/14/2023 9:25 pm : link
There is no concept of continuity or coherence
Waller if healthy instantly becomes the BEST receiving option  
CornerStone246+17 : 3/14/2023 9:35 pm : link
Of Daniel Jones entire 8-9 year career from College to the Pros by like A LOT.
RE: Waller and Okereke  
GFAN52 : 3/14/2023 9:41 pm : link
In comment 16064291 MotownGIANTS said:
Quote:
Defense wins... 1:11 mark - ( New Window )


Nice find.
RE: it's fair to call this a risk - same as a hopkins or sutton trade  
CornerStone246+17 : 3/14/2023 9:42 pm : link
In comment 16064238 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
all 3 may or may not still be in prime years.

but same as those guys the risk is hedged against disaster because he doesn't have much guaranteed money. if you are giving lazard or obj 20m+ guaranteed that extra $10m+ dead money risk is riskier than giving up a pick.

last year they drafted bellinger and belton right around pick #100 and as much as they flashed they are probably replacement level players. giving up picks like that arent the end of the world, and for the upside of a real impact player it's worth it. and you can certainly buy a handful of replacement level vets for the dead money you save by not giving out a UFA deal.

the question im bouncing back and forth on is whether it would have been better to get hockenson at the deadline. i think waller is the better player but obviously carries a lot more mileage/injury risk.


With his 11M cap hit (which may or may not be lowered) and a bit highr injury risk , I really think this pushes us towards a younger receiver still on a rookie contract.

Jeudy, Pittman Jr, Aiyuk etc. Jeudy has this year and a 5th year option so he may be most ideal. Aiyuk too but he probably costs a #1.
RE: it's fair to call this a risk - same as a hopkins or sutton trade  
dpinzow : 3/14/2023 10:13 pm : link
In comment 16064238 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
all 3 may or may not still be in prime years.

but same as those guys the risk is hedged against disaster because he doesn't have much guaranteed money. if you are giving lazard or obj 20m+ guaranteed that extra $10m+ dead money risk is riskier than giving up a pick.

last year they drafted bellinger and belton right around pick #100 and as much as they flashed they are probably replacement level players. giving up picks like that arent the end of the world, and for the upside of a real impact player it's worth it. and you can certainly buy a handful of replacement level vets for the dead money you save by not giving out a UFA deal.

the question im bouncing back and forth on is whether it would have been better to get hockenson at the deadline. i think waller is the better player but obviously carries a lot more mileage/injury risk.


I disagree on Bellinger. I think he could be at least a mid-level TE in this league. He already showed signs of being really good as a rookie and that position is hard to learn right away at the NFL level.

Waller is on what is effectively a year-to-year deal so the Giants can cut him loose if he doesn't work out. Glad we didn't go for Lazard and give a #3 WR $22 million guaranteed. I would probably pass on OBJ too because of the injury history, not because of his attitude. I don't care that OBJ isn't a Boy Scout, but I do care about that left knee being reconstructed twice
a mid-level te is replacement level  
Eric on Li : 3/14/2023 10:19 pm : link
im not saying that doesnt have value, i like bellinger. he can be a quality tight end. i dont think he'll ever be a guy that keeps another team awake the night before the game. most 3rd/4th round picks aren't, which is why i dont mind trading them for a player like waller who does when the opportunity fits.
Big double swing  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 3/14/2023 10:24 pm : link
Can’t call it a HR.

It’s hit/miss. If he stays healthy, great weapon for DJ.

Hes 31+. Played 9 games last year, 11 the one before. We’ll see how he fares. But healthy? No question I like it.
RE: RE: it's fair to call this a risk - same as a hopkins or sutton trade  
Payasdaddy : 3/14/2023 10:27 pm : link
In comment 16064378 dpinzow said:
Quote:
In comment 16064238 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


all 3 may or may not still be in prime years.

but same as those guys the risk is hedged against disaster because he doesn't have much guaranteed money. if you are giving lazard or obj 20m+ guaranteed that extra $10m+ dead money risk is riskier than giving up a pick.

last year they drafted bellinger and belton right around pick #100 and as much as they flashed they are probably replacement level players. giving up picks like that arent the end of the world, and for the upside of a real impact player it's worth it. and you can certainly buy a handful of replacement level vets for the dead money you save by not giving out a UFA deal.

the question im bouncing back and forth on is whether it would have been better to get hockenson at the deadline. i think waller is the better player but obviously carries a lot more mileage/injury risk.



I disagree on Bellinger. I think he could be at least a mid-level TE in this league. He already showed signs of being really good as a rookie and that position is hard to learn right away at the NFL level.

Waller is on what is effectively a year-to-year deal so the Giants can cut him loose if he doesn't work out. Glad we didn't go for Lazard and give a #3 WR $22 million guaranteed. I would probably pass on OBJ too because of the injury history, not because of his attitude. I don't care that OBJ isn't a Boy Scout, but I do care about that left knee being reconstructed twice


I like Bellinger. He may have a bit more upside to him. But if u can improve position, u do it. Waller a match up nitemare. Almost shockey like if healthy. They will both be on the field quiet a bit since I bet Waller split out 1/2 the time.
Call Waller a TE or Call him a WR, He's an alpha receiver  
Rod in St Cloud : 3/14/2023 11:12 pm : link
His RAS score as a TE is 9.85. But since he's not really an inline TE and serves more a WR, his RAS score as a WR is 8.86. His 40 was 4.46. A 6'6 guy with 4.46 speed is dang fast and he's got hands and separation abilities. Where do you suppose you would draft a WR with that size and speed? That sounds like a top-10 player in the draft to me! And we got him for a late 3rd rounder because he's got injury concerns. If he had no injury concerns, do you really think we could get him for a 3rd rounder? This was a steal and Daniel Jones will be thrilled to have him.

Thanks Strahan  
Marty in Albany : 3/14/2023 11:34 pm : link
Glad to hear he finished the season.
From SNY in part  
Big Blue '56 : 6:23 am : link
Quote:


Waller has four years and $52.5 million remaining on his contract. His $11 million salary this year is the only guarantee the Giants inherit. Waller will count $12.4 million on the Giants’ cap, per OverTheCap.com. The Giants do have the ability to convert Waller’s base salary to signing bonus, spreading out the cap hit over those remaining four years, if they wish to create more cap space for this year.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 