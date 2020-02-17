for display only
Kenny G officially released

big_blue : 8:13 pm
.per mike G
We'll miss you,  
Bill in UT : 8:15 pm : link
buddy. Hopefully, someday, the whole story will come out
Good effin riddance  
Optimus-NY : 8:16 pm : link
6.7 million saved  
fish3321 : 8:19 pm : link
go get a WR
did they  
Amtoft : 8:20 pm : link
say if it was a post June 1st? I know they were thinking they wouldn't do that so curious if they did or not.
RE: did they  
ZogZerg : 8:21 pm : link
Pre June 1
RE: RE: did they  
Amtoft : 8:24 pm : link
Nice thank you!
Remember this?  
Optimus-NY : 8:24 pm : link
Daniel Jones addresses Kenny Golladay yelling at him on sidelines - September 16, 2021 - by Larry Brown



Victor Williams @ThePhillyPod Kenny Golladay tonight: 12:21 AM · Sep 17, 2021 - ( New Window )
Waller’s 11 mil vs Kenny’s 18  
mattlawson : 8:25 pm : link
Yeah but keep whining everyone not excited
RE: We'll miss you,  
SirLoinOfBeef : 8:27 pm : link
Like he never should have been signed.

Hip injury. DG went all in on a supposedly 50/50 WR to help DJ.

Need an appreciation thread  
jeff57 : 8:28 pm : link
.
This year's receipient of the Nate Solder award goes to:  
give66 : 8:37 pm : link
Kenny G
How will we possibly replace his one garbage time TD?  
PatersonPlank : 8:39 pm : link
oh yeah, and that one block
Golladay is one of the worse FA signings  
JoeyBigBlue : 8:39 pm : link
Of All Time in the NFL. Not just the Giants but the entire NFL.
RE: Golladay is one of the worse FA signings  
bw in dc : 8:41 pm : link
It's right up there with Albert Haynesworthless.
Kenny G?  
US1 Giants : 8:44 pm : link
made me think the musician was in legal trouble.
I really do not think we should lump Solder in with Golladay  
Hammer : 8:56 pm : link
Solder, while a terrible signing, at least tried. He was dealing with a terribly sick child and a declining skill set.

For my money, Golladay never put in the effort. And to prove my point, I'll direct you to the game this past season where he dropped two incredibly easy catches on crossing patterns that my son would have caught in stride.
He needed  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8:57 pm : link
a QB to throw him open. So I heard.
Well, probably on a beach with Gentleman.  
JoeMorrison40 : 9:03 pm : link
No more football fields for them.
Two years ago, his signing was being celebrated  
cosmicj : 9:06 pm : link
Here like the dawn of a new Giants era.
RE: Two years ago, his signing was being celebrated  
Sean : 9:10 pm : link
Here’s the thread.
Link - ( New Window )
KennyG  
Simms : 9:16 pm : link
Wish u the best, sorry it did not work out.
That thread is really worth reading.  
cosmicj : 9:19 pm : link
I’m going to dish it out:

Sean- I wish you’d been the GM instead of DG. Slater would be great on this team.

Gatorade Dunk - time to reevaluate the “cap is lifting all boats” theme.

And JonC’s prescience is amazing. His post on this thread literally made me shake me head like I was seeing things.
apparently it was also Dave in Hoboken's  
Rory : 9:21 pm : link
birthday lol. So much for your present dude lol.

A lot of “the cap is going up”  
Sean : 9:22 pm : link
in that Golladay thread. If only it were that simple. The Golladay contract really hurt and we are still paying for it.
Good  
AcidTest : 9:23 pm : link
luck to him.
RE: RE: Two years ago, his signing was being celebrated  
Rory : 9:25 pm : link
this is the thread I meant to respond too. Having trouble today lol

Also everyone should click this link, its pretty entertaining and painfull lol
The best thing that can be said about him  
an_idol_mind : 9:26 pm : link
was that he was professional in how he handled his lack of playing time this year.

He seems like a fine guy. I blame Gettleman for everything on this one.
Boy does it seem like it was a lot more than 2 years...  
Red Right Hand : 9:26 pm : link
Cautionary tale. I'm not implying anything, but If I'm a new reciever coming to the NY Giants, no way in hell am I even going to consider, for a nano-second, trying to show up Daniel Jones.

There is either no reason for the way things worked out the way they did. Or there was.

The miniscule remote unlikely potential for the latter being the case, and everything that might possibly imply, however ridiculous, would scare the shit out of me were I an incoming pass catcher for NY. I'd be calling him "Mr. Jones", and "Sir".
Fucking  
Mark from Jersey : 9:32 pm : link
Waste. Good riddance.
Maybe he first wore  
Joe Beckwith : 9:57 pm : link
the same cursed shoes that Toney wore and it got them both off here on the wrong foot?
How did he ever pass his signing physical…..  
thrunthrublue : 10:17 pm : link
Without hands?
Buh  
Spider43 : 10:23 pm : link
Bye.
43 Receptions As A Giant For $40M Guaranteed  
Trainmaster : 10:25 pm : link
At least he didn't cost the Giants a million dollars per reception.

:-(

F off  
Steve L : 10:54 pm : link
Have a nice life.
