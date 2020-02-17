Kenny G officially released

Solder, while a terrible signing, at least tried. He was dealing with a terribly sick child and a declining skill set.
For my money, Golladay never put in the effort. And to prove my point, I'll direct you to the game this past season where he dropped two incredibly easy catches on crossing patterns that my son would have caught in stride.
Cautionary tale. I'm not implying anything, but If I'm a new reciever coming to the NY Giants, no way in hell am I even going to consider, for a nano-second, trying to show up Daniel Jones.
There is either no reason for the way things worked out the way they did. Or there was.
The miniscule remote unlikely potential for the latter being the case, and everything that might possibly imply, however ridiculous, would scare the shit out of me were I an incoming pass catcher for NY. I'd be calling him "Mr. Jones", and "Sir".
Victor Williams @ThePhillyPod Kenny Golladay tonight: 12:21 AM · Sep 17, 2021 - ( New Window )
Like he never should have been signed.
Hip injury. DG went all in on a supposedly 50/50 WR to help DJ.
It's right up there with Albert Haynesworthless.
For my money, Golladay never put in the effort. And to prove my point, I'll direct you to the game this past season where he dropped two incredibly easy catches on crossing patterns that my son would have caught in stride.
He seems like a fine guy. I blame Gettleman for everything on this one.
