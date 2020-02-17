Giants sign Jeff Smith

Blazing top end speed clocked at 4.34
Adequate route fundamentals for teams to work with
Drive phase features speed to threaten or uncover
Scouts were very impressed with his pro day workout
Plus short-area quickness
Can stutter and shake press corners for inside release
Explosive potential as jet sweep option
Has bend for crisp turns from break points
Contorts and stretches to haul in wayward throws
Capable passer for gadget plays
Weaknesses
Consistency and effort as run blocker is below average
Atrocious hands with 14 drops vs
48 catches over last two years
Focus and hand-eye coordination are lacking
Lacks confidence working in the middle of the field
Anticipates the footsteps
Below-average concentration catching near sideline
Wish he had better vision with ball in his hands
Will need to fine-tune sharpness of routes
think the Giants are going to sign a few WRs like this just because they're low cost veterans. The article linked by Pete in MD also says that he plays STs. This is more proof of how desperate we are for WRs, but it's still a better option than overpaying for a more well known FA WR.
Blazing top end speed clocked at 4.34
Adequate route fundamentals for teams to work with
Drive phase features speed to threaten or uncover
Scouts were very impressed with his pro day workout
Plus short-area quickness
Can stutter and shake press corners for inside release
Explosive potential as jet sweep option
Has bend for crisp turns from break points
Contorts and stretches to haul in wayward throws
Capable passer for gadget plays
Weaknesses
Consistency and effort as run blocker is below average
Atrocious hands with 14 drops vs
48 catches over last two years
Focus and hand-eye coordination are lacking
Lacks confidence working in the middle of the field
Anticipates the footsteps
Below-average concentration catching near sideline
Wish he had better vision with ball in his hands
Will need to fine-tune sharpness of routes Jeff Smith Draft Profile - ( New Window )
Blazing top end speed clocked at 4.34
Adequate route fundamentals for teams to work with
Drive phase features speed to threaten or uncover
Scouts were very impressed with his pro day workout
Plus short-area quickness
Can stutter and shake press corners for inside release
Explosive potential as jet sweep option
Has bend for crisp turns from break points
Contorts and stretches to haul in wayward throws
Capable passer for gadget plays
Weaknesses
Consistency and effort as run blocker is below average
Atrocious hands with 14 drops vs
48 catches over last two years
Focus and hand-eye coordination are lacking
Lacks confidence working in the middle of the field
Anticipates the footsteps
Below-average concentration catching near sideline
Wish he had better vision with ball in his hands
Will need to fine-tune sharpness of routes Jeff Smith Draft Profile - ( New Window )
He sounded like an All-Pro until you got to weaknesses. 🤣😂🤣 he looked ok in the video though. You can’t teach speed
AcidTest: I think tendering Smith would have cost NYJ over $2MM.
you guys earlier today. You're not looking at the roster. We need to sign guys who will push players such as Marcus Johnson, David Sills, Jaydon Mickens, Makai Polk, and Kalil Pimpleton off of the roster.
Those are 5 of the 8 receivers currently under contract. Our WR room is that bad.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Improvement over Kenny Golladay.
Guess we don’t need Jeudy anymore
according to NFL Draft Profile
Strengths
Blazing top end speed clocked at 4.34
Adequate route fundamentals for teams to work with
Drive phase features speed to threaten or uncover
Scouts were very impressed with his pro day workout
Plus short-area quickness
Can stutter and shake press corners for inside release
Explosive potential as jet sweep option
Has bend for crisp turns from break points
Contorts and stretches to haul in wayward throws
Capable passer for gadget plays
Weaknesses
Consistency and effort as run blocker is below average
Atrocious hands with 14 drops vs
48 catches over last two years
Focus and hand-eye coordination are lacking
Lacks confidence working in the middle of the field
Anticipates the footsteps
Below-average concentration catching near sideline
Wish he had better vision with ball in his hands
Will need to fine-tune sharpness of routes
Jeff Smith Draft Profile - ( New Window )
Quote:
Had 8 catches for 134 yards last year. 0 TD
Improvement over Kenny Golladay.
that's a+ work robbie.
not that familiar with smith but looks fast. probably just a camp body or special teamer, but didnt play specials that much for nyj.
lol
"Atrocious hands with 14 drops."
Yikes. Somewhere Slayton is smiling.
I assume this is a vet minimum deal.
Link - ( New Window )
Most Jets fans probably didn't either. They didn't even tender him.
Link - ( New Window )
"Atrocious hands with 14 drops."
Can there be a bigger indictment on a WR than to say he has atrocious hands?
Link - ( New Window )
Quote:
love this part:
"Atrocious hands with 14 drops."
Can there be a bigger indictment on a WR than to say he has atrocious hands?
not in threads about slayton.
Said he’s a WR4/ST type who can play inside or out. Great depth pick up.
according to NFL Draft Profile
Strengths
Blazing top end speed clocked at 4.34
Adequate route fundamentals for teams to work with
Drive phase features speed to threaten or uncover
Scouts were very impressed with his pro day workout
Plus short-area quickness
Can stutter and shake press corners for inside release
Explosive potential as jet sweep option
Has bend for crisp turns from break points
Contorts and stretches to haul in wayward throws
Capable passer for gadget plays
Weaknesses
Consistency and effort as run blocker is below average
Atrocious hands with 14 drops vs
48 catches over last two years
Focus and hand-eye coordination are lacking
Lacks confidence working in the middle of the field
Anticipates the footsteps
Below-average concentration catching near sideline
Wish he had better vision with ball in his hands
Will need to fine-tune sharpness of routes Jeff Smith Draft Profile - ( New Window )
Awesome.summary thanks
The ball is my friend
Link - ( New Window )
according to NFL Draft Profile
Strengths
Blazing top end speed clocked at 4.34
Adequate route fundamentals for teams to work with
Drive phase features speed to threaten or uncover
Scouts were very impressed with his pro day workout
Plus short-area quickness
Can stutter and shake press corners for inside release
Explosive potential as jet sweep option
Has bend for crisp turns from break points
Contorts and stretches to haul in wayward throws
Capable passer for gadget plays
Weaknesses
Consistency and effort as run blocker is below average
Atrocious hands with 14 drops vs
48 catches over last two years
Focus and hand-eye coordination are lacking
Lacks confidence working in the middle of the field
Anticipates the footsteps
Below-average concentration catching near sideline
Wish he had better vision with ball in his hands
Will need to fine-tune sharpness of routes Jeff Smith Draft Profile - ( New Window )
He sounded like an All-Pro until you got to weaknesses. 🤣😂🤣 he looked ok in the video though. You can’t teach speed
When he was a freshman at Boston College, he was actually the teams starting QB for 3 games.
During his career at BC, he threw several TD passes on trick plays.
Sounds like he is in the wrong business
Let’s hope he can tackle if used as a gunner
I have no idea. Your guess is as good as mine.
Based on your handle I see no reason for bias towards BC players at all lol.
Thus became a UFA (effective today after 4 pm) and chose the Giants.
I try to not to be that guy, but it’s rare that BC has a talented WR - usually it’s strictly OL, with a QB or LB mixed in every now and then.
Thanks.
The other is Lawrence Cager
Interesting
Quote:
Based on your handle I see no reason for bias towards BC players at all lol.
I try to not to be that guy, but it’s rare that BC has a talented WR - usually it’s strictly OL, with a QB or LB mixed in every now and then.
Agreed, just joking around. Zay could be a special player.
It’s still winter
The other is Lawrence Cager
Interesting
I would absolutely be interested in getting Berries if possible
Those are 5 of the 8 receivers currently under contract. Our WR room is that bad.
But Waller ran a 4.46 at the combine at 255 lbs. Okereke ran a 4.58.
A complete different approach from DG, who seemed to take pleasure in finding guys who ran slow times just to prove his claim that 40 times don't matter.