for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Giants sign Jeff Smith

BeckShepEli : 10:06 pm
Jets FA- per Tom P
He's a WR  
BeckShepEli : 10:06 pm : link
Had 8 catches for 134 yards last year. 0 TD
RE: He's a WR  
robbieballs2003 : 10:07 pm : link
In comment 16066057 BeckShepEli said:
Quote:
Had 8 catches for 134 yards last year. 0 TD


Improvement over Kenny Golladay.
Career 34 catches for 426 yards  
gersh : 10:10 pm : link
From Boston college in 2019 - undrafted

Guess we don’t need Jeudy anymore
Cooler of gatorade…  
thrunthrublue : 10:10 pm : link
An improvement over K.G.
played 28% of the special teams snaps  
blueblood : 10:10 pm : link
Gunner? camp body ?

according to NFL Draft Profile

Strengths

Blazing top end speed clocked at 4.34
Adequate route fundamentals for teams to work with
Drive phase features speed to threaten or uncover
Scouts were very impressed with his pro day workout
Plus short-area quickness
Can stutter and shake press corners for inside release
Explosive potential as jet sweep option
Has bend for crisp turns from break points
Contorts and stretches to haul in wayward throws
Capable passer for gadget plays

Weaknesses

Consistency and effort as run blocker is below average
Atrocious hands with 14 drops vs
48 catches over last two years
Focus and hand-eye coordination are lacking
Lacks confidence working in the middle of the field
Anticipates the footsteps
Below-average concentration catching near sideline
Wish he had better vision with ball in his hands
Will need to fine-tune sharpness of routes

Jeff Smith Draft Profile - ( New Window )
RE: RE: He's a WR  
Eric on Li : 10:11 pm : link
In comment 16066062 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 16066057 BeckShepEli said:


Quote:


Had 8 catches for 134 yards last year. 0 TD



Improvement over Kenny Golladay.


that's a+ work robbie.

not that familiar with smith but looks fast. probably just a camp body or special teamer, but didnt play specials that much for nyj.

6’1”, 190,  
Joe Beckwith : 10:13 pm : link
4.4 speed.
RAS score 9.55  
blueblood : 10:14 pm : link
for anyone intrested in that stuff
Great Football Name  
OntheRoad : 10:14 pm : link

lol
I  
AcidTest : 10:15 pm : link
love this part:

"Atrocious hands with 14 drops."

Yikes. Somewhere Slayton is smiling.

I assume this is a vet minimum deal.

At least they'll eat well!  
David B. : 10:16 pm : link
Looks like he scored on us  
SteelGiant : 10:17 pm : link
I didn’t even know he existed until now.
Link - ( New Window )
There’s our #1 WR  
eric2425ny : 10:18 pm : link
kidding, dudes probably going to be the next Cruz.
RE: Looks like he scored on us  
AcidTest : 10:18 pm : link
In comment 16066083 SteelGiant said:
Quote:
I didn’t even know he existed until now. Link - ( New Window )


Most Jets fans probably didn't either. They didn't even tender him.
Assuming  
Big Rick in FL : 10:20 pm : link
He's a special teams guy
Jeff Smith was the 'surprise standout' for the NY Jets this spring  
Pete in MD : 10:20 pm : link
.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: I  
bw in dc : 10:21 pm : link
In comment 16066078 AcidTest said:
Quote:
love this part:

"Atrocious hands with 14 drops."


Can there be a bigger indictment on a WR than to say he has atrocious hands?

Here  
AcidTest : 10:23 pm : link
are some more highlights:

Link - ( New Window )
Sorry  
Woodstock : 10:24 pm : link
But he's terrible.
RE: RE: I  
Eric on Li : 10:25 pm : link
In comment 16066094 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16066078 AcidTest said:


Quote:


love this part:

"Atrocious hands with 14 drops."






Can there be a bigger indictment on a WR than to say he has atrocious hands?


not in threads about slayton.
Gunner  
Professor Falken : 10:27 pm : link
.
I  
AcidTest : 10:27 pm : link
think the Giants are going to sign a few WRs like this just because they're low cost veterans. The article linked by Pete in MD also says that he plays STs. This is more proof of how desperate we are for WRs, but it's still a better option than overpaying for a more well known FA WR.
Asked friend who is a diehard  
Breeze_94 : 10:31 pm : link
Jets fan.

Said he’s a WR4/ST type who can play inside or out. Great depth pick up.
RE: played 28% of the special teams snaps  
MeanBunny : 10:34 pm : link
In comment 16066069 blueblood said:
Quote:
Gunner? camp body ?

according to NFL Draft Profile

Strengths

Blazing top end speed clocked at 4.34
Adequate route fundamentals for teams to work with
Drive phase features speed to threaten or uncover
Scouts were very impressed with his pro day workout
Plus short-area quickness
Can stutter and shake press corners for inside release
Explosive potential as jet sweep option
Has bend for crisp turns from break points
Contorts and stretches to haul in wayward throws
Capable passer for gadget plays

Weaknesses

Consistency and effort as run blocker is below average
Atrocious hands with 14 drops vs
48 catches over last two years
Focus and hand-eye coordination are lacking
Lacks confidence working in the middle of the field
Anticipates the footsteps
Below-average concentration catching near sideline
Wish he had better vision with ball in his hands
Will need to fine-tune sharpness of routes Jeff Smith Draft Profile - ( New Window )


Awesome.summary thanks
So let me get this straight  
SteelGiant : 10:36 pm : link
We signed Wyatt Davis who’s dad is the actor who played “Stonehands” in “Necessary Roughness” and now just signed a real life version of Featherstone

The ball is my friend



Link - ( New Window )
RE: played 28% of the special teams snaps  
Rudy5757 : 10:37 pm : link
In comment 16066069 blueblood said:
Quote:
Gunner? camp body ?

according to NFL Draft Profile

Strengths

Blazing top end speed clocked at 4.34
Adequate route fundamentals for teams to work with
Drive phase features speed to threaten or uncover
Scouts were very impressed with his pro day workout
Plus short-area quickness
Can stutter and shake press corners for inside release
Explosive potential as jet sweep option
Has bend for crisp turns from break points
Contorts and stretches to haul in wayward throws
Capable passer for gadget plays

Weaknesses

Consistency and effort as run blocker is below average
Atrocious hands with 14 drops vs
48 catches over last two years
Focus and hand-eye coordination are lacking
Lacks confidence working in the middle of the field
Anticipates the footsteps
Below-average concentration catching near sideline
Wish he had better vision with ball in his hands
Will need to fine-tune sharpness of routes Jeff Smith Draft Profile - ( New Window )


He sounded like an All-Pro until you got to weaknesses. 🤣😂🤣 he looked ok in the video though. You can’t teach speed
AcidTest: I think tendering Smith would have cost NYJ over $2MM.  
Big Blue Blogger : 10:39 pm : link
Wasn’t he an RFA?
An interesting  
Y28 : 10:40 pm : link
fact about Smith-

When he was a freshman at Boston College, he was actually the teams starting QB for 3 games.

During his career at BC, he threw several TD passes on trick plays.
Anticipates the footsteps  
lono801 : 10:41 pm : link
Lacks eye hand coordination

Sounds like he is in the wrong business

Let’s hope he can tackle if used as a gunner
Sounds like a nice ST pickup  
eric2425ny : 10:41 pm : link
They needed that honestly. I don’t really see Hodgins, Robinson, Shepard, or Collin Johnson playing the gunner role.
Not the BC receiver I was hoping for this offseason  
bceagle05 : 10:41 pm : link
but we’ll see about Zay on draft night.
RE: AcidTest: I think tendering Smith would have cost NYJ over $2MM.  
AcidTest : 10:42 pm : link
In comment 16066140 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
Wasn’t he an RFA?


I have no idea. Your guess is as good as mine.
RE: Not the BC receiver I was hoping for this offseason  
eric2425ny : 10:43 pm : link
In comment 16066145 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
but we’ll see about Zay on draft night.


Based on your handle I see no reason for bias towards BC players at all lol.
Over $2.6MM, actually.  
Big Blue Blogger : 10:43 pm : link
Not tendering him was a no-brainer. It doesn’t mean the Jets had no interest in retaining him. You can only draw that inference with ERFAs, not RFAs.
He  
Y28 : 10:44 pm : link
only played in one game his rookie year. So he didn't qualify for that status.

Thus became a UFA (effective today after 4 pm) and chose the Giants.
RE: RE: Not the BC receiver I was hoping for this offseason  
bceagle05 : 10:48 pm : link
In comment 16066147 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
Based on your handle I see no reason for bias towards BC players at all lol.

I try to not to be that guy, but it’s rare that BC has a talented WR - usually it’s strictly OL, with a QB or LB mixed in every now and then.
RE: Over $2.6MM, actually.  
AcidTest : 10:50 pm : link
In comment 16066149 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
Not tendering him was a no-brainer. It doesn’t mean the Jets had no interest in retaining him. You can only draw that inference with ERFAs, not RFAs.


Thanks.
If we sign Braxton Berrios  
SteelGiant : 10:51 pm : link
We will have 3 pass catchers from the 2020 Jets
The other is Lawrence Cager
Interesting
RE: RE: RE: Not the BC receiver I was hoping for this offseason  
eric2425ny : 10:52 pm : link
In comment 16066161 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
In comment 16066147 eric2425ny said:


Quote:


Based on your handle I see no reason for bias towards BC players at all lol.


I try to not to be that guy, but it’s rare that BC has a talented WR - usually it’s strictly OL, with a QB or LB mixed in every now and then.


Agreed, just joking around. Zay could be a special player.
RE: Jeff Smith was the 'surprise standout' for the NY Jets this spring  
The_Boss : 11:19 pm : link
In comment 16066091 Pete in MD said:
Quote:
. Link - ( New Window )


It’s still winter
RE: If we sign Braxton Berrios  
jnoble : 11:20 pm : link
In comment 16066169 SteelGiant said:
Quote:
We will have 3 pass catchers from the 2020 Jets
The other is Lawrence Cager
Interesting


I would absolutely be interested in getting Berries if possible
Stupid autocorrect  
jnoble : 11:20 pm : link
*Berrios
WTF  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 11:25 pm : link
.
Based on the name alone  
bwitz : 11:28 pm : link
thought he was a punter or kicker.
I tried to warn  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:31 pm : link
you guys earlier today. You're not looking at the roster. We need to sign guys who will push players such as Marcus Johnson, David Sills, Jaydon Mickens, Makai Polk, and Kalil Pimpleton off of the roster.

Those are 5 of the 8 receivers currently under contract. Our WR room is that bad.

I have no problem with it  
bwitz : 11:35 pm : link
Though, it is interesting he went to BC.
Daboll and Schoen really seem to be emphasizing speed  
Vanzetti : 11:37 pm : link
Especially with a guy like this who will have to excel on Specials to make the team.

But Waller ran a 4.46 at the combine at 255 lbs. Okereke ran a 4.58.

A complete different approach from DG, who seemed to take pleasure in finding guys who ran slow times just to prove his claim that 40 times don't matter.
I wouldn’t be surprised to see  
81_Great_Dane : 11:37 pm : link
two WRs drafted by the Giants. Not the only need but head to plug that particular hole with vets — within the available resources anyway.
Correction  
Vanzetti : 11:40 pm : link
Waller was only 238 at the combine. He is 255 now
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 