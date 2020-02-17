Per Schefter: Julian Love visiting Seahawks Thurs.

Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
7m
Julian Love is visiting the Seahawks today, according to
@AdamSchefter
. Get the sense Love and Giants are exploring other options at this point. We'll see if there is a chance they circle back, but for now, sounds like chances for a reunion are fading.
don't blame him or any other player for getting as much as they can. I hope we can still resign him, but wish him the best if he leaves. He has played very well for us IMO, but we do have Pinnock, Belton, and McKinney.
unfortunately hurt Love's bargaining position. I think they may view Pinnock as a capable replacement and Mckinney as the S to pay. We'll see how it shakes out.
I think this is the key. Assuming we re-sign McKinney to a decent size contract next year it is probably cap prohibitive to sign the other safety to a significant deal as well. Especially when you have large contract extensions coming for Dex and Thomas.
Look at what Vonn Bell signed for - 3 years $22.5M
Love has been asking for more than that.
Based upon what the beat reporters have been sharing, it sounds like the Giants have been in more like the $5M/yr range, with Love asking for as much as $10M (at one point).
I'd like to have Love back, but he's not better than Bell nor Poyer and the Giants can't pay everyone like a top line starter.
Hopefully they have a plan B ready to go.
but Giants made him an extension offer during the bye week and tried again before free agency. It's clear he's asking for more than the Giants want to give him, and we probably have bigger needs than safety so have to allocate the money elsewhere.
I heard on the NFL network that Love has indicated that he would like to sign with a team that plays in a state with reasonable cost of living and no state income tax.
And fans wonder why NY and other big city/hub teams always seem to "overpay."
Don't athletes pay taxes based on the states they are playing in on a week by week basis rather than where they live? "Jock tax" it's called. They would obviously still save money by playing 8 games in a lower tax state but not as drastic as it being over a full year.
Don't they have one of the highest-paid safety duos in the NFL, with Adams and Diggs? Adams still has a ways to go in his rehab from quad surgery, but the Seahawks are still counting on him for this year, and the dead money on both safeties pretty much locks them in for this year.
I guess Love could be a safety/nickel swing man and insurance this year, then take over from one of the incumbents in 2024. Seems like a big investment for a team that doesn't have an immediate need at safety. Maybe his price is lower than we thought.
Really? The defensive output is wasted if we can’t sustain drives and score points. I really like Love but until we can start scoring 30 when needed we aren’t going to go very far.
Schoen has a plan and I’m excited to see what he does. If we don’t spend the cash on Love we can make tons of other moves instead. Curious how far apart they are.
Safety is a position that it seems u can get a potential starter in mid rds more often than other positions. So I would expect to draft one or priority URFA. Need money for X. But X isn’t Ed reed either so you can’t go crazy there. He will get paid and deserves it though. He is very good, just not all pro good ( could be this yr if a bit more progress)
one of my favorite players on the Giants. I look at certain guys and say, "now that guy is a football player." To me, he's the best all around safety on the team. He should take care of himself and get his money but I'll be sad to see him go. Pinnock and Love are not the same level. Not even close.
I’m fine with this as well. Let him come back with offer. However, all his comments seem to be about him chasing the money than caring about playing for the Giants.
as he should be looking out for himself.
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
1h
Seems like the door is closed on Love returning to the Giants
They can make minor moves to sign both.
They also have 4 picks in the top 52, including #s 5&20.
But marginally, I keep saying it, Love is a rotational defensive back/depth safety.
You are such a mark.
Love is a fine player and I wish him well, but he’s not a guy that you have to have back.
I think this is the key. Assuming we re-sign McKinney to a decent size contract next year it is probably cap prohibitive to sign the other safety to a significant deal as well. Especially when you have large contract extensions coming for Dex and Thomas.
Based upon what the beat reporters have been sharing, it sounds like the Giants have been in more like the $5M/yr range, with Love asking for as much as $10M (at one point).
I'd like to have Love back, but he's not better than Bell nor Poyer and the Giants can't pay everyone like a top line starter.
Hopefully they have a plan B ready to go.
i want love back but the market is what it is, if he wants more im not sure that deal is out there.
They may have the answer already on the roster. Belton played well late last season and Pinnock was solid as well.
He said last year "If you've got a slow MIKE linebacker, you've got a slow defense."
The same applies to the S position.
We got run off the field by the Eagles and Cowboys WRs. Gotta match their speed. Love's a good guy and a solid ball player but he doesn't fit Wink's vision.
The task now is to find a better replacement in the draft or hope what they have on the roster achieves this for now.
Quote:
and then have to sign McKinney the next year. You can draft someone that can do what Love does.
They may have the answer already on the roster. Belton played well late last season and Pinnock was solid as well.
And fans wonder why NY and other big city/hub teams always seem to "overpay."
Quote:
I heard on the NFL network that Love has indicated that he would like to sign with a team that plays in a state with reasonable cost of living and no state income tax.
And fans wonder why NY and other big city/hub teams always seem to "overpay."
Don't athletes pay taxes based on the states they are playing in on a week by week basis rather than where they live? "Jock tax" it's called. They would obviously still save money by playing 8 games in a lower tax state but not as drastic as it being over a full year.
The Giants shouldn't pay more than that, and definitely not something approaching $10 million.
It's unfortunate that he is pricing himself out of here, because I like him.
I guess Love could be a safety/nickel swing man and insurance this year, then take over from one of the incumbents in 2024. Seems like a big investment for a team that doesn't have an immediate need at safety. Maybe his price is lower than we thought.
Really? The defensive output is wasted if we can’t sustain drives and score points. I really like Love but until we can start scoring 30 when needed we aren’t going to go very far.
Schoen has a plan and I’m excited to see what he does. If we don’t spend the cash on Love we can make tons of other moves instead. Curious how far apart they are.
Wrong.
Quote:
and lose Love, that' a net loss.
Really? The defensive output is wasted if we can’t sustain drives and score points. I really like Love but until we can start scoring 30 when needed we aren’t going to go very far.
Schoen has a plan and I’m excited to see what he does. If we don’t spend the cash on Love we can make tons of other moves instead. Curious how far apart they are.
Safety is a position that it seems u can get a potential starter in mid rds more often than other positions. So I would expect to draft one or priority URFA. Need money for X. But X isn’t Ed reed either so you can’t go crazy there. He will get paid and deserves it though. He is very good, just not all pro good ( could be this yr if a bit more progress)
First off, no. Secondly, the Giants have to make some tough choices on defense with both McKinney and Lawrence being FAs after 2023.
I think the Giants rightly think money is better spent on extending those guys than on Love, who was a part time player until this past year.
You can't keep everyone.
but then they have adams who was extended 2 years ago on a 4x70m, and he's generally played in the box a lot similar to love. he's coming back off a torn quad so maybe they are worried about that.
they have 9.2m in effective cap space so they have plenty of $ to get it done. would put a lot of $ in the safety room though.
i guess you can read that as either that they already have so much $ there they are unlikely to give love a big deal or that they just really value the s position more than anyone else.
but then they have adams who was extended 2 years ago on a 4x70m, and he's generally played in the box a lot similar to love. he's coming back off a torn quad so maybe they are worried about that.
they have 9.2m in effective cap space so they have plenty of $ to get it done. would put a lot of $ in the safety room though.
It's a pretty safe bet, Jamal Adams isn't going to be there much longer.