Per Schefter: Julian Love visiting Seahawks Thurs.

BlackLight : 2:27 am
Link - ( New Window )
This is not good news  
George : 5:52 am : link
He’s a guy I’d hoped we’d keep.
RE: This is not good news  
Milton : 6:07 am : link
In comment 16066284 George said:
Quote:
He’s a guy I’d hoped we’d keep.
+1
very underrated player  
bluefin : 6:20 am : link
hopefully by SEA as well
Would love him back,  
Big Blue '56 : 6:33 am : link
but we’d be fine if he leaves.
I'm sure he won't make it out of the building without signing  
ZogZerg : 6:50 am : link
How could they not fall in love with him.
Politics  
Hilary : 7:08 am : link
I heard on the NFL network that Love has indicated that he would like to sign with a team that plays in a state with reasonable cost of living and no state income tax.
COL in Seattle is one of the highest…LOL  
Neckbone1333 : 7:16 am : link
Giants may have decided  
section125 : 7:25 am : link
to roll the dice with Pinnock and Belton. Have to save money in some places.
We can’t pay love 10 mil a year  
WinterIsComing : 7:49 am : link
[quote] Going to roll the dice with Pinnock and Belton. Have to save money in some places.“ [\quote]

I’m fine with this as well. Let him come back with offer. However, all his comments seem to be about him chasing the money than caring about playing for the Giants.
RE: We can’t pay love 10 mil a year  
section125 : 7:52 am : link
In comment 16066332 WinterIsComing said:
Quote:
[quote] Going to roll the dice with Pinnock and Belton. Have to save money in some places.“ [\quote]

I’m fine with this as well. Let him come back with offer. However, all his comments seem to be about him chasing the money than caring about playing for the Giants.


as he should be looking out for himself.
Without a restructure or extension  
WillieYoung : 8:03 am : link
of other players I don't think we have the cap space to sign him.
I’d love him back…  
Chris in Philly : 8:09 am : link
He’s a good character guy and a solid player. But safety is not a position to blow up the cap numbers. If he gets a big offer elsewhere, then good luck to him.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:10 am : link

Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
1h
Seems like the door is closed on Love returning to the Giants
They have  
Joe Beckwith : 8:13 am : link
15.5 cap currently, and also will meet with Devin Bush.
They can make minor moves to sign both.
They also have 4 picks in the top 52, including #s 5&20.
Good,  
Straw Hat : 8:16 am : link
Love is not a guy you want to overpay.
I don't know if the Giants will sign a veteran Safety...  
Klaatu : 8:16 am : link
But I wouldn't be surprised if they drafted one again. It's a fairly deep class.
He wants more than we’re willing to pay  
Rudy5757 : 8:17 am : link
I hate to lose him but can’t blame him for wanting the $$. It’s a different game that 20 years ago.
Good for him  
Sammo85 : 8:34 am : link
I'm sure he is a guy Carroll wants/would like, smart with decent instincts. Hope he gets a nice deal.

But marginally, I keep saying it, Love is a rotational defensive back/depth safety.
I like Love  
thefan : 8:35 am : link
and its a bummer if we miss out on him. I guess this came down to Love vs the ILB we signed? Really sucks our cap wasn't in a better situation.
Love is a good player  
Heisenberg : 8:36 am : link
but McKinney is the guy we really have to hold on to.
RE: Politics  
upnyg : 8:36 am : link
In comment 16066314 Hilary said:
Quote:
I heard on the NFL network that Love has indicated that he would like to sign with a team that plays in a state with reasonable cost of living and no state income tax.
Thats not Seattle. Try Florida or Tennessee
Would we get a comp pick next year?  
Blue21 : 8:37 am : link
I thought Pinnock played well last year  
nygiants16 : 8:41 am : link
RE: We can’t pay love 10 mil a year  
ArcadeSlumlord : 8:41 am : link
In comment 16066332 WinterIsComing said:
Quote:
[quote] Going to roll the dice with Pinnock and Belton. Have to save money in some places.“ [\quote]

I’m fine with this as well. Let him come back with offer. However, all his comments seem to be about him chasing the money than caring about playing for the Giants.


You are such a mark.
Pinnock  
JoeyBigBlue : 8:44 am : link
Is a better athlete than Love. He’s a former college corner like Love, that just needs time to get acclimated to safety. He’ll be fine.

Love is a fine player and I wish him well, but he’s not a guy that you have to have back.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:47 am : link
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
7m
Julian Love is visiting the Seahawks today, according to
@AdamSchefter
. Get the sense Love and Giants are exploring other options at this point. We'll see if there is a chance they circle back, but for now, sounds like chances for a reunion are fading.
Sign  
Toth029 : 8:54 am : link
Geno Stone and look at the Draft as well.
I think Pinnock playing well for Mckinney last year  
Jim in Forest Hills : 8:57 am : link
unfortunately hurt Love's bargaining position. I think they may view Pinnock as a capable replacement and Mckinney as the S to pay. We'll see how it shakes out.
I hate to say it but Seattle is a good fit for Love  
gidiefor : Mod : 8:57 am : link
Love is a good player  
bigblue12 : 8:58 am : link
but can't overpay for good players
You can't pay everyone  
JonC : 8:58 am : link
especially when you look at the contracts being handed out. NYG has bigger fish to fry in-house, and it sounds like Love's set his sights on more money and a place with a lower cost of living and tax.
He is an easy guy to root for  
joeinpa : 9:04 am : link
The kind of player you enjoy being on your team. But I get the feeling Giants are confident Pinnock and Belton can transition into that slot with no drop off in production; maybe even an upgrade
I  
AcidTest : 9:09 am : link
don't blame him or any other player for getting as much as they can. I hope we can still resign him, but wish him the best if he leaves. He has played very well for us IMO, but we do have Pinnock, Belton, and McKinney.
Better player than athlete  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 9:26 am : link
Unfortunately, as it limits his upside. Hopefully, he discovers the Giants are his best option but doesn’t sound promising.
RE: I think Pinnock playing well for Mckinney last year  
eric2425ny : 9:34 am : link
In comment 16066400 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
unfortunately hurt Love's bargaining position. I think they may view Pinnock as a capable replacement and Mckinney as the S to pay. We'll see how it shakes out.


I think this is the key. Assuming we re-sign McKinney to a decent size contract next year it is probably cap prohibitive to sign the other safety to a significant deal as well. Especially when you have large contract extensions coming for Dex and Thomas.
Look at what Vonn Bell signed for - 3 years $22.5M  
Tom in NY : 9:39 am : link
Love has been asking for more than that.
Based upon what the beat reporters have been sharing, it sounds like the Giants have been in more like the $5M/yr range, with Love asking for as much as $10M (at one point).

I'd like to have Love back, but he's not better than Bell nor Poyer and the Giants can't pay everyone like a top line starter.
Hopefully they have a plan B ready to go.
You are not paying Love big money  
blueblood : 9:44 am : link
and then have to sign McKinney the next year. You can draft someone that can do what Love does.
Big fan of Love, but good teams are able to draft guys  
mfsd : 9:50 am : link
good enough to replace guys you can't afford to overpay to keep
there are still a bunch of interesting safeties available  
Eric on Li : 9:54 am : link
taylor rapp is the most experienced, he's currently visiting NE. jaquan johnson from buffalo is another more under the radar player who would compliment pinnock/belton.

i want love back but the market is what it is, if he wants more im not sure that deal is out there.
RE: You are not paying Love big money  
eric2425ny : 9:55 am : link
In comment 16066464 blueblood said:
Quote:
and then have to sign McKinney the next year. You can draft someone that can do what Love does.


They may have the answer already on the roster. Belton played well late last season and Pinnock was solid as well.
SPEED  
mittenedman : 9:59 am : link
Wink's been very open about the fact he wants speed everywhere.

He said last year "If you've got a slow MIKE linebacker, you've got a slow defense."

The same applies to the S position.

We got run off the field by the Eagles and Cowboys WRs. Gotta match their speed. Love's a good guy and a solid ball player but he doesn't fit Wink's vision.
I hope he re-signs but only at the right price.  
Spider56 : 10:01 am : link
Pinnock was a good pickup and they drafted Dane Belton in the 4th last year as a potential replacement. They both have good upside.
Schoen wants to build the team  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10:16 am : link
mostly through the draft. You have to let some of the players that were drafted go and not overpay.

The task now is to find a better replacement in the draft or hope what they have on the roster achieves this for now.
Belton can take his spot. No?  
Blue21 : 10:19 am : link
RE: RE: You are not paying Love big money  
blueblood : 10:21 am : link
In comment 16066481 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 16066464 blueblood said:


Quote:


and then have to sign McKinney the next year. You can draft someone that can do what Love does.



They may have the answer already on the roster. Belton played well late last season and Pinnock was solid as well.
agreed
He's a good player and would've been nice to extend  
Metnut : 10:25 am : link
but Giants made him an extension offer during the bye week and tried again before free agency. It's clear he's asking for more than the Giants want to give him, and we probably have bigger needs than safety so have to allocate the money elsewhere.
RE: Politics  
djm : 10:26 am : link
In comment 16066314 Hilary said:
Quote:
I heard on the NFL network that Love has indicated that he would like to sign with a team that plays in a state with reasonable cost of living and no state income tax.


And fans wonder why NY and other big city/hub teams always seem to "overpay."
RE: RE: Politics  
Everyone Relax : 10:44 am : link
In comment 16066539 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 16066314 Hilary said:


Quote:


I heard on the NFL network that Love has indicated that he would like to sign with a team that plays in a state with reasonable cost of living and no state income tax.



And fans wonder why NY and other big city/hub teams always seem to "overpay."


Don't athletes pay taxes based on the states they are playing in on a week by week basis rather than where they live? "Jock tax" it's called. They would obviously still save money by playing 8 games in a lower tax state but not as drastic as it being over a full year.
He's a good player, but not a difference maker  
sb from NYT Forum : 10:48 am : link
...I'd say he's worth is in the $6 million/year range.

The Giants shouldn't pay more than that, and definitely not something approaching $10 million.

It's unfortunate that he is pricing himself out of here, because I like him.
Seattle is not a destination I would have expected for Love.  
Big Blue Blogger : 10:50 am : link
Don't they have one of the highest-paid safety duos in the NFL, with Adams and Diggs? Adams still has a ways to go in his rehab from quad surgery, but the Seahawks are still counting on him for this year, and the dead money on both safeties pretty much locks them in for this year.

I guess Love could be a safety/nickel swing man and insurance this year, then take over from one of the incumbents in 2024. Seems like a big investment for a team that doesn't have an immediate need at safety. Maybe his price is lower than we thought.
If so far we gain Waller  
Spiciest Memelord : 10:55 am : link
and lose Love, that' a net loss.
RE: If so far we gain Waller  
UConn4523 : 11:17 am : link
In comment 16066595 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
and lose Love, that' a net loss.


Really? The defensive output is wasted if we can’t sustain drives and score points. I really like Love but until we can start scoring 30 when needed we aren’t going to go very far.

Schoen has a plan and I’m excited to see what he does. If we don’t spend the cash on Love we can make tons of other moves instead. Curious how far apart they are.
RE: If so far we gain Waller  
BigBlueShock : 11:25 am : link
In comment 16066595 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
and lose Love, that' a net loss.

Wrong.
RE: RE: If so far we gain Waller  
Payasdaddy : 11:25 am : link
In comment 16066634 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 16066595 Spiciest Memelord said:


Quote:


and lose Love, that' a net loss.



Really? The defensive output is wasted if we can’t sustain drives and score points. I really like Love but until we can start scoring 30 when needed we aren’t going to go very far.

Schoen has a plan and I’m excited to see what he does. If we don’t spend the cash on Love we can make tons of other moves instead. Curious how far apart they are.


Safety is a position that it seems u can get a potential starter in mid rds more often than other positions. So I would expect to draft one or priority URFA. Need money for X. But X isn’t Ed reed either so you can’t go crazy there. He will get paid and deserves it though. He is very good, just not all pro good ( could be this yr if a bit more progress)
RE: If so far we gain Waller  
sb from NYT Forum : 11:30 am : link
In comment 16066595 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
and lose Love, that' a net loss.


First off, no. Secondly, the Giants have to make some tough choices on defense with both McKinney and Lawrence being FAs after 2023.

I think the Giants rightly think money is better spent on extending those guys than on Love, who was a part time player until this past year.
Love is too good a player to come back on a role player deal.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11:42 am : link
He'll get a chance to start somewhere.


You can't keep everyone.
SEA 2 biggest cap hits are safeties so a little bit of an odd fit  
Eric on Li : 11:56 am : link
diggs was extended last year on a 3x39m and he mostly aligns at FS (like love) though he played 2x as many true FS snaps whereas love played in the box more.

but then they have adams who was extended 2 years ago on a 4x70m, and he's generally played in the box a lot similar to love. he's coming back off a torn quad so maybe they are worried about that.

they have 9.2m in effective cap space so they have plenty of $ to get it done. would put a lot of $ in the safety room though.
CJ Gardner Johnson anyone?  
prdave73 : 12:00 pm : link
Would be awesome to snag him.
to that last post seattle already has the most cap$ in safety room  
Eric on Li : 12:00 pm : link
and it's already almost 3x league average and basically double every team other than tenessee.

i guess you can read that as either that they already have so much $ there they are unlikely to give love a big deal or that they just really value the s position more than anyone else.

RE: SEA 2 biggest cap hits are safeties so a little bit of an odd fit  
Sammo85 : 12:25 pm : link
In comment 16066693 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
diggs was extended last year on a 3x39m and he mostly aligns at FS (like love) though he played 2x as many true FS snaps whereas love played in the box more.

but then they have adams who was extended 2 years ago on a 4x70m, and he's generally played in the box a lot similar to love. he's coming back off a torn quad so maybe they are worried about that.

they have 9.2m in effective cap space so they have plenty of $ to get it done. would put a lot of $ in the safety room though.


It's a pretty safe bet, Jamal Adams isn't going to be there much longer.
I’ll be sorry to see Love go  
cosmicj : 12:28 pm : link
And if you think Belton is anywhere near as good, you are coping.
Love is  
weaverpsu : 12:34 pm : link
one of my favorite players on the Giants. I look at certain guys and say, "now that guy is a football player." To me, he's the best all around safety on the team. He should take care of himself and get his money but I'll be sad to see him go. Pinnock and Love are not the same level. Not even close.
