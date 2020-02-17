for display only
nyg signing paris campbell

Eric on Li : 12:52 pm
Quote:
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
Breaking: FA WR Parris Campbell is signing with the #Giants, source tells @theScore.

The former Buckeye star comes off a career-best 62/623/3 with the #Colts last season, adding 2 rushing TDs as well.
This seems like a really good fit for both sides  
Heisenberg : 1:13 pm : link
Really liked him in college and wanted the Giants to snag him in the draft. Still some upside there too, if he can stay on the field. He brings upside and the Giants offer opportunity
Interesting that Groh would vouch for Campbell.  
Big Blue Blogger : 1:13 pm : link
Coaches often sour on players who can't stay on the field. It screws up their planning, wastes their time, and makes them scramble to backfill, when they barely have time to game-plan from week to week and run decent practices to prepare for Sunday.

I suspect he's more expensive than his four-year stats might suggest.
in some ways this is similar to the john ross signing  
Eric on Li : 1:14 pm : link
which was a fine signing until he got injured. i dont mind the gamble though. id rather gamble on a guy with talent not getting injured than gambling on slayton somehow improving his talent catching the ball.
RE: RE: Putting aside Injuries, just for the moment,  
Big Blue '56 : 1:14 pm : link
In comment 16066820 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 16066808 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


I wonder what Sy thought of him at draft time? Drafted in 2nd round



4: Paris Campbell – Ohio State – 6’0/205

Grade: 78

Summary: After a very successful high school track career, Campbell arrived at Ohio State and had to wait awhile before he made a big impact on offense. He turned from athlete to football player and ended his career with two straight All-Big 10 seasons, 2018 being a 1st Team honor. The team captain showed glimpses of elite, game breaking talent who is based on speed and easy movement. He is one of those players who is simply playing at a different speed than his opponents, no matter who is on the field. He still has some rawness to his game but receivers in the Ohio State offense don’t always get the full opportunity to show what they can really do. There is a boom or bust label next to Campbell’s name, but at the very least he will be a dangerous return man and gimmick-player who opposing defenses do not want to deal with.

*I was recently told by someone I trust that Campbell is “definitely” going to be the first WR taken. The NFL loves his skill set and top tier explosion. Campbell has the look of a star but there are a couple things missing for me. First, I think he lacks some of the toughness that is required to be an effective slot and there is an inconsistent attention to detail that isn’t always needed in the OSU offense. Upside is undeniable and I do think he will make plays, but I wouldn’t want him to be my number one guy.


Excellent! Thank you sir.
Reminscent to the John Ross  
LawrenceTaylor56 : 1:14 pm : link
signing from a few years back.

Hopefully he can stay healthy.
RE: Interesting that Groh would vouch for Campbell.  
AcesUp : 1:14 pm : link
In comment 16066824 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
Coaches often sour on players who can't stay on the field. It screws up their planning, wastes their time, and makes them scramble to backfill, when they barely have time to game-plan from week to week and run decent practices to prepare for Sunday.

I suspect he's more expensive than his four-year stats might suggest.


Yeah, I'm gonna guess something similar to what MVS signed for last year.
I like it  
Nephilim : 1:15 pm : link
A solid signing
RE: RE: Interesting that Groh would vouch for Campbell.  
Eric on Li : 1:16 pm : link
In comment 16066829 AcesUp said:
Quote:
In comment 16066824 Big Blue Blogger said:


Quote:


Coaches often sour on players who can't stay on the field. It screws up their planning, wastes their time, and makes them scramble to backfill, when they barely have time to game-plan from week to week and run decent practices to prepare for Sunday.

I suspect he's more expensive than his four-year stats might suggest.



Yeah, I'm gonna guess something similar to what MVS signed for last year.


no chance. it's a 1 year deal so i would guess in the 3-5m range with incentives.
RE: RE: Interesting that Groh would vouch for Campbell.  
AcesUp : 1:16 pm : link
In comment 16066829 AcesUp said:
Quote:
In comment 16066824 Big Blue Blogger said:


Quote:


Coaches often sour on players who can't stay on the field. It screws up their planning, wastes their time, and makes them scramble to backfill, when they barely have time to game-plan from week to week and run decent practices to prepare for Sunday.

I suspect he's more expensive than his four-year stats might suggest.



Yeah, I'm gonna guess something similar to what MVS signed for last year.


As a 1yr out that was 9m. He's probably in that range.
I like it  
Br00klyn : 1:16 pm : link
Versatile, explosive, fits the offense well. Definitely an upgrade to the WR group. Good start!
Wish it was the other Campbell  
xman : 1:16 pm : link
Calais
RE: All you can pick from at WR are misfit toys.  
PatersonPlank : 1:17 pm : link
In comment 16066776 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
It's like a clearance rack.


Is Slayton the train with square wheels, or the boat that can't float?
Eric  
AcesUp : 1:17 pm : link
True, I thought MVS was 1yr 9m but that was a funky 3yr with a 1yr out. I doubt he's sub 5 though.
RE: All these weapons and  
Beer Man : 1:18 pm : link
In comment 16066778 prdave73 said:
Quote:
No protection.. smh. I don’t like this signing.
Be patient, the team seems to be looking for bargains in Free Agency. They still have a little money to spend on FAs, 10 draft picks, and few of the injured OL coming back. The team is far from done this off-season and I'm sure we will see some OL additions before they are through.
It's a 1 year deal  
ZogZerg : 1:19 pm : link
Makes sense
In the 2019 draft  
knowledgetimmons : 1:19 pm : link
I wanted this guy badly. His College tape reminded me of OBJ. The only season he had a decent QB was 2020 with Rivers, and he blew his knee.

I think there's a 50/50 chance he finds success in NY. I like it.
Tweet  
US1 Giants : 1:20 pm : link
@DDuggan21
·
9m
Obviously durability concerns that you'd hope are baked into the contract. But Campbell ran a 4.31 40 at the 2019 combine and fits the separation emphasis for WRs in this offense. Getting faster has clearly been an emphasis this offseason.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:20 pm : link
2019 (sports hernia, broken hand, broken foot), 2020 (MCL and PCL knee injury), and 2021 (broken foot)
showing some serious wheels  
WestCoastGFan : 1:20 pm : link
and some good cuts here:
some burst - ( New Window )
Trust me…  
BigBlueDawg56 : 1:20 pm : link
He will be healthy in dabs offense. Injuries heal way quicker away from the colts dumpster fire
RE: RE: All you can pick from at WR are misfit toys.  
Klaatu : 1:20 pm : link
In comment 16066838 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 16066776 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


It's like a clearance rack.



Is Slayton the train with square wheels, or the boat that can't float?


I really like  
Y28 : 1:21 pm : link
the archive feature on BBI
Link - ( New Window )
Saddest part is he may be our #1 WR right now  
PatersonPlank : 1:21 pm : link
He did play in all the games last season, so maybe his injury past is, well in the past
Was a fan of PC in the draft...  
bw in dc : 1:21 pm : link
But his availability issues are concerning for sure.

PC has timed well in measuring his speed but I'm not sure that's translated to the NFL field.

Imagine deal is low risk-high reward.

JFC, what a horrible year for free agent WRs. I'm not sure I've ever seen this bad of a crop.
Honesty,a low risk 1 year prove it deal  
Rick in Dallas : 1:21 pm : link
I like this signing by Schoen.
I still believe the Giants will draft several WR’s in April.
Schoen at work building a roster.
For me now it’s all about the IOL now. Giants need a center and guard.
So far......  
Koffman : 1:21 pm : link
We have added two sub 4.4 guys in the WR room. If nothing else we can out-run other teams.
that's cheap.  
Heisenberg : 1:22 pm : link

Mike Garafolo
@MikeGarafolo
·
49s
The #Giants are adding WR Parris Campbell, as
@Schultz_Report
said. Source on the terms of the deal: One year, $3 million.
RE: RE: RE: Interesting that Groh would vouch for Campbell.  
AcesUp : 1:22 pm : link
In comment 16066833 Eric on Li said:
Quote:


no chance. it's a 1 year deal so i would guess in the 3-5m range with incentives.


1yr 3m per Garafalo. Good call. Great signing.
Works for me  
UConn4523 : 1:23 pm : link
risky but a 1 year deal and is a big talent upgrade from Slayton.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Interesting that Groh would vouch for Campbell.  
CromartiesKid21 : 1:23 pm : link
In comment 16066859 AcesUp said:
Quote:
In comment 16066833 Eric on Li said:


Quote:




no chance. it's a 1 year deal so i would guess in the 3-5m range with incentives.



1yr 3m per Garafalo. Good call. Great signing.


Better than paying Lazard 11M a year LOL
I saw the low ypc  
BSIMatt : 1:24 pm : link
and was confused..but if you go watch his highlights with Indy, it makes sense..he was used almost exclusively underneath...that is automatically going to lower his ypc.

But you can see his ability on those sorts of routes..he has explosion. I like it more after watching his 2022 highlight reel...he can definitely play..and shows some versatility in his game...based on what Kafka was going last year he brings more versatility to the WR group, along with some explosive yac ability...which we've been horrible at for some time now.
Low risk  
Sean : 1:24 pm : link
This is what you are going to get with this WR group in FA. There just isn’t much out there.
RE: that's cheap.  
robbieballs2003 : 1:25 pm : link
In comment 16066858 Heisenberg said:
Quote:

Mike Garafolo
@MikeGarafolo
·
49s
The #Giants are adding WR Parris Campbell, as
@Schultz_Report
said. Source on the terms of the deal: One year, $3 million.


Excellent. I'll take 3 guys like this at this price over a Meyers or the other WR who signed for over 10 mil per year.
Speed is not the question or concern,  
prdave73 : 1:25 pm : link
It’s durability. Can he stay on the field?
RE: I really like  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:25 pm : link
In comment 16066853 Y28 said:
Quote:
the archive feature on BBI Link - ( New Window )


he he he
A Ham and Egger  
Carl in CT : 1:25 pm : link
No difference maker. We need quality (yes and quantity). Please find a stud.
RE: RAS  
Kevin in Annapolis : 1:26 pm : link
In comment 16066770 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
For those that care RAS - ( New Window )

Tha flying 20 is very fast. If he can get behind the D, watch out.
Holy Crap !!!  
Y28 : 1:26 pm : link
It's likely
YANKEE28 : 2/17/2023 4:20 pm : link
in Campbell's best interest to sign a one year "prove it" deal that includes incentives.

For that reason, and you are probably talking about a $3 million contract, I remain interested.
RE: RE: that's cheap.  
Kevin in Annapolis : 1:26 pm : link
In comment 16066864 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 16066858 Heisenberg said:


Quote:



Mike Garafolo
@MikeGarafolo
·
49s
The #Giants are adding WR Parris Campbell, as
@Schultz_Report
said. Source on the terms of the deal: One year, $3 million.



Excellent. I'll take 3 guys like this at this price over a Meyers or the other WR who signed for over 10 mil per year.


Agreed
1 for 3 mil!  
Amtoft : 1:26 pm : link
Nice move by the Giants... he plays well and he gets a big contract. He will be highly motivated.
Great Deal for Giants  
ZogZerg : 1:26 pm : link
.
Durability issues  
Mike in NY : 1:27 pm : link
But definitely has more than enough upside on a team friendly contract
RE: A Ham and Egger  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:27 pm : link
In comment 16066870 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
No difference maker. We need quality (yes and quantity). Please find a stud.


On this roster? He very much is a difference maker if he can stay on the field.
Right now  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:28 pm : link
he's arguably the best WR on the team.
Good deal  
The_Taxman89_10 : 1:28 pm : link
I was afraid we overpaid him but when I saw 1 year/3 mil I was more than pleasantly surprised. Very good signing for that money.

Last year was his 1st full season. He essentially missed almost all of his 1st 3 seasons in the league which is a concern. But he is talented and a legit #3 receiver when healthy. This also signals that Slayton is gone. I still would like to see them bring in Theilen and draft a WR in either the 1st or 2nd round.
.......  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 1:29 pm : link
Great situation for him.

Probably enters training camp as #1 WR
He has kind of weird injuries  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 1:29 pm : link
Not the kind you worry about as accumulating, just a lot of different ones.
RE: I saw the low ypc  
robbieballs2003 : 1:29 pm : link
In comment 16066862 BSIMatt said:
Quote:
and was confused..but if you go watch his highlights with Indy, it makes sense..he was used almost exclusively underneath...that is automatically going to lower his ypc.

But you can see his ability on those sorts of routes..he has explosion. I like it more after watching his 2022 highlight reel...he can definitely play..and shows some versatility in his game...based on what Kafka was going last year he brings more versatility to the WR group, along with some explosive yac ability...which we've been horrible at for some time now.


Definitely. When I watched them it wasn't just the underneath routes but the actual routes themselves. They were like hitches. You aren't going to be running after the catch a lot on those types of routes. Under Garrett all we said was his offense was archaic. We'd run all hitches and then Jones would hold the ball when his first read wasn't open which then turned into he sucks and can't read a defense. That isn't a play to have reads on and go through progressions. It's dumb. Then, one year later, we are seeing our coaches make guys like Sills, Slayton, Hodgins, James, etc. look halfway decent. It is the plays they have installed. So, I still expect Campbell to be running shorter routes but there is a huge difference between a 9 yard crossing route and a 9 yard hitch. I really like this signing.
1 year 3mil  
mattlawson : 1:29 pm : link
good risk/reward here
Honestly  
5BowlsSoon : 1:30 pm : link
I still was hoping to acquire a WR or TE without a resume full of injuries. I really want to get past that….it seems guys with resumes are less likely to stay healthy all season. I hope I’m wrong on this.
