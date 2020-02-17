nyg signing paris campbell

Coaches often sour on players who can't stay on the field. It screws up their planning, wastes their time, and makes them scramble to backfill, when they barely have time to game-plan from week to week and run decent practices to prepare for Sunday.
I suspect he's more expensive than his four-year stats might suggest.
in some ways this is similar to the john ross signing
which was a fine signing until he got injured. i dont mind the gamble though. id rather gamble on a guy with talent not getting injured than gambling on slayton somehow improving his talent catching the ball.
RE: RE: Putting aside Injuries, just for the moment,
I wonder what Sy thought of him at draft time? Drafted in 2nd round
4: Paris Campbell – Ohio State – 6’0/205
Grade: 78
Summary: After a very successful high school track career, Campbell arrived at Ohio State and had to wait awhile before he made a big impact on offense. He turned from athlete to football player and ended his career with two straight All-Big 10 seasons, 2018 being a 1st Team honor. The team captain showed glimpses of elite, game breaking talent who is based on speed and easy movement. He is one of those players who is simply playing at a different speed than his opponents, no matter who is on the field. He still has some rawness to his game but receivers in the Ohio State offense don’t always get the full opportunity to show what they can really do. There is a boom or bust label next to Campbell’s name, but at the very least he will be a dangerous return man and gimmick-player who opposing defenses do not want to deal with.
*I was recently told by someone I trust that Campbell is “definitely” going to be the first WR taken. The NFL loves his skill set and top tier explosion. Campbell has the look of a star but there are a couple things missing for me. First, I think he lacks some of the toughness that is required to be an effective slot and there is an inconsistent attention to detail that isn’t always needed in the OSU offense. Upside is undeniable and I do think he will make plays, but I wouldn’t want him to be my number one guy.
I suspect he's more expensive than his four-year stats might suggest.
Yeah, I'm gonna guess something similar to what MVS signed for last year.
I suspect he's more expensive than his four-year stats might suggest.
Yeah, I'm gonna guess something similar to what MVS signed for last year.
no chance. it's a 1 year deal so i would guess in the 3-5m range with incentives.
RE: RE: Interesting that Groh would vouch for Campbell.
I suspect he's more expensive than his four-year stats might suggest.
Yeah, I'm gonna guess something similar to what MVS signed for last year.
As a 1yr out that was 9m. He's probably in that range.
Be patient, the team seems to be looking for bargains in Free Agency. They still have a little money to spend on FAs, 10 draft picks, and few of the injured OL coming back. The team is far from done this off-season and I'm sure we will see some OL additions before they are through.
@DDuggan21
·
9m
Obviously durability concerns that you'd hope are baked into the contract. But Campbell ran a 4.31 40 at the 2019 combine and fits the separation emphasis for WRs in this offense. Getting faster has clearly been an emphasis this offseason.
and was confused..but if you go watch his highlights with Indy, it makes sense..he was used almost exclusively underneath...that is automatically going to lower his ypc.
But you can see his ability on those sorts of routes..he has explosion. I like it more after watching his 2022 highlight reel...he can definitely play..and shows some versatility in his game...based on what Kafka was going last year he brings more versatility to the WR group, along with some explosive yac ability...which we've been horrible at for some time now.
I was afraid we overpaid him but when I saw 1 year/3 mil I was more than pleasantly surprised. Very good signing for that money.
Last year was his 1st full season. He essentially missed almost all of his 1st 3 seasons in the league which is a concern. But he is talented and a legit #3 receiver when healthy. This also signals that Slayton is gone. I still would like to see them bring in Theilen and draft a WR in either the 1st or 2nd round.
and was confused..but if you go watch his highlights with Indy, it makes sense..he was used almost exclusively underneath...that is automatically going to lower his ypc.
But you can see his ability on those sorts of routes..he has explosion. I like it more after watching his 2022 highlight reel...he can definitely play..and shows some versatility in his game...based on what Kafka was going last year he brings more versatility to the WR group, along with some explosive yac ability...which we've been horrible at for some time now.
Definitely. When I watched them it wasn't just the underneath routes but the actual routes themselves. They were like hitches. You aren't going to be running after the catch a lot on those types of routes. Under Garrett all we said was his offense was archaic. We'd run all hitches and then Jones would hold the ball when his first read wasn't open which then turned into he sucks and can't read a defense. That isn't a play to have reads on and go through progressions. It's dumb. Then, one year later, we are seeing our coaches make guys like Sills, Slayton, Hodgins, James, etc. look halfway decent. It is the plays they have installed. So, I still expect Campbell to be running shorter routes but there is a huge difference between a 9 yard crossing route and a 9 yard hitch. I really like this signing.
I still was hoping to acquire a WR or TE without a resume full of injuries. I really want to get past that….it seems guys with resumes are less likely to stay healthy all season. I hope I’m wrong on this.
Quote:
I wonder what Sy thought of him at draft time? Drafted in 2nd round
Excellent! Thank you sir.
Hopefully he can stay healthy.
Yeah, I'm gonna guess something similar to what MVS signed for last year.
Quote:
no chance. it's a 1 year deal so i would guess in the 3-5m range with incentives.
Quote:
As a 1yr out that was 9m. He's probably in that range.
Is Slayton the train with square wheels, or the boat that can't float?
I think there's a 50/50 chance he finds success in NY. I like it.
·
9m
Obviously durability concerns that you'd hope are baked into the contract. But Campbell ran a 4.31 40 at the 2019 combine and fits the separation emphasis for WRs in this offense. Getting faster has clearly been an emphasis this offseason.
some burst - ( New Window )
Quote:
It's like a clearance rack.
Is Slayton the train with square wheels, or the boat that can't float?
Link - ( New Window )
PC has timed well in measuring his speed but I'm not sure that's translated to the NFL field.
Imagine deal is low risk-high reward.
JFC, what a horrible year for free agent WRs. I'm not sure I've ever seen this bad of a crop.
I still believe the Giants will draft several WR’s in April.
Schoen at work building a roster.
For me now it’s all about the IOL now. Giants need a center and guard.
Mike Garafolo
@MikeGarafolo
·
49s
The #Giants are adding WR Parris Campbell, as
@Schultz_Report
said. Source on the terms of the deal: One year, $3 million.
no chance. it's a 1 year deal so i would guess in the 3-5m range with incentives.
1yr 3m per Garafalo. Good call. Great signing.
Quote:
no chance. it's a 1 year deal so i would guess in the 3-5m range with incentives.
1yr 3m per Garafalo. Good call. Great signing.
Better than paying Lazard 11M a year LOL
But you can see his ability on those sorts of routes..he has explosion. I like it more after watching his 2022 highlight reel...he can definitely play..and shows some versatility in his game...based on what Kafka was going last year he brings more versatility to the WR group, along with some explosive yac ability...which we've been horrible at for some time now.
Mike Garafolo
@MikeGarafolo
·
49s
The #Giants are adding WR Parris Campbell, as
@Schultz_Report
said. Source on the terms of the deal: One year, $3 million.
Excellent. I'll take 3 guys like this at this price over a Meyers or the other WR who signed for over 10 mil per year.
he he he
Tha flying 20 is very fast. If he can get behind the D, watch out.
YANKEE28 : 2/17/2023 4:20 pm : link
in Campbell's best interest to sign a one year "prove it" deal that includes incentives.
For that reason, and you are probably talking about a $3 million contract, I remain interested.
Quote:
Mike Garafolo
@MikeGarafolo
·
49s
The #Giants are adding WR Parris Campbell, as
@Schultz_Report
said. Source on the terms of the deal: One year, $3 million.
Excellent. I'll take 3 guys like this at this price over a Meyers or the other WR who signed for over 10 mil per year.
Agreed
On this roster? He very much is a difference maker if he can stay on the field.
Last year was his 1st full season. He essentially missed almost all of his 1st 3 seasons in the league which is a concern. But he is talented and a legit #3 receiver when healthy. This also signals that Slayton is gone. I still would like to see them bring in Theilen and draft a WR in either the 1st or 2nd round.
Probably enters training camp as #1 WR
But you can see his ability on those sorts of routes..he has explosion. I like it more after watching his 2022 highlight reel...he can definitely play..and shows some versatility in his game...based on what Kafka was going last year he brings more versatility to the WR group, along with some explosive yac ability...which we've been horrible at for some time now.
Definitely. When I watched them it wasn't just the underneath routes but the actual routes themselves. They were like hitches. You aren't going to be running after the catch a lot on those types of routes. Under Garrett all we said was his offense was archaic. We'd run all hitches and then Jones would hold the ball when his first read wasn't open which then turned into he sucks and can't read a defense. That isn't a play to have reads on and go through progressions. It's dumb. Then, one year later, we are seeing our coaches make guys like Sills, Slayton, Hodgins, James, etc. look halfway decent. It is the plays they have installed. So, I still expect Campbell to be running shorter routes but there is a huge difference between a 9 yard crossing route and a 9 yard hitch. I really like this signing.