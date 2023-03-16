for display only
NY Giants DL Jihad ward was re-signed

Semipro Lineman : 3/16/2023 3:12 pm
as per a post on NY Giants social media. Let the complaining/congratulations fest begin
It's on the CBS website  
Semipro Lineman : 3/16/2023 3:13 pm : link
as well
Another thread said he resigned!  
State Your Name : 3/16/2023 3:14 pm : link
Which is it!??
Assuming it’s not much more  
Breeze_94 : 3/16/2023 3:17 pm : link
Than Vet Min. I’m all for it. Locker room guy & you can do a lot worse as a depth guy (solid edge setter, below avg pass rush)

The hope is he isn’t forced into such a large role this year. He’s be more effective If he was only out there for maybe 20% of snaps, and mostly in running situations.
I like it  
Payasdaddy : 3/16/2023 3:32 pm : link
he had to play too much last yr, due to lack of depth
so that showed his warts
he is a solid, set the tone guy that u want on the field 10-15 snaps per game
good leader too
RE: Assuming it’s not much more  
Payasdaddy : 3/16/2023 3:33 pm : link
didnt see your post i agree diminishing returns the more he plays but nice vet leader to have
Good  
DavidinBMNY : 3/16/2023 3:40 pm : link
I was hoping they would bring him back.
Good  
Danny Kanell : 3/16/2023 4:09 pm : link
I like his attitude and toughness. Teams need guys like him.
This I like  
Sec_149 : 3/16/2023 4:12 pm : link
I like this signing. He is well liked and a nice piece to have on the team.
RE: Good  
TommyWiseau : 3/16/2023 4:22 pm : link
He is a leader, we need guys like him. I wasn’t a fan when we signed him but he proved me wrong
Can’t complain  
JayBid : 3/16/2023 4:28 pm : link
He can set the edge, plays hard, and has value on early downs for a fraction of cost. He’s a Wink guy that saw the field more than planned tho, so hopefully he doesn’t see the field as much as last year.
this  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/16/2023 4:47 pm : link
was an important re-sign. Very underrated.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/16/2023 4:48 pm : link
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
2h
The Giants are re-signing veteran OLB Jihad Ward to a one-year deal, per source. A Wink Martindale favorite and locker room favorite. He had 43 tackles and 3.0 sacks last season.
RE: this  
gmen4ever : 3/16/2023 4:49 pm : link
Agreed, happy about this!
Good move  
thefan : 3/16/2023 5:06 pm : link
The guy proved he is a starter and if we upgrade he is a great depth piece to have.
As Sy pointed out  
Dave on the UWS : 3/16/2023 5:07 pm : link
he plays a specific role that is important in Wink’s defense. Hard to find those guys. He had to expand his role last year due to injury and it hurt the defense. Good re-sign!
He works well with Wink  
David B. : 3/16/2023 5:15 pm : link
Good to see him back.
This was a good signing  
George : 3/16/2023 6:06 pm : link
Haddie did a lot of the dirty work that good defenses need. Glad he's back.
unsung hero  
bc4life : 3/16/2023 6:42 pm : link
was hoping they would re-sign him
I'm glad Haddy is staying!  
Fishmanjim57 : 3/16/2023 7:04 pm : link
He's a Wink sort of player, and he was great last season.
Nice  
JoeyBigBlue : 3/16/2023 8:56 pm : link
Let’s just hope he has a lesser role this season, with Ojulari primarily out there.
RE: this  
GiantTuff1 : 3/16/2023 10:48 pm : link
Pumped he’s back. He gives me Kawika Mitchell vibes. A physical tone setter that this defense needs.
