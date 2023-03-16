NY Giants DL Jihad ward was re-signed

He can set the edge, plays hard, and has value on early downs for a fraction of cost. He’s a Wink guy that saw the field more than planned tho, so hopefully he doesn’t see the field as much as last year.
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
2h
The Giants are re-signing veteran OLB Jihad Ward to a one-year deal, per source. A Wink Martindale favorite and locker room favorite. He had 43 tackles and 3.0 sacks last season.
Pumped he’s back. He gives me Kawika Mitchell vibes. A physical tone setter that this defense needs.
The hope is he isn’t forced into such a large role this year. He’s be more effective If he was only out there for maybe 20% of snaps, and mostly in running situations.
so that showed his warts
he is a solid, set the tone guy that u want on the field 10-15 snaps per game
good leader too
The hope is he isn’t forced into such a large role this year. He’s be more effective If he was only out there for maybe 20% of snaps, and mostly in running situations.
didnt see your post i agree diminishing returns the more he plays but nice vet leader to have
He is a leader, we need guys like him. I wasn’t a fan when we signed him but he proved me wrong
Agreed, happy about this!
Pumped he’s back. He gives me Kawika Mitchell vibes. A physical tone setter that this defense needs.