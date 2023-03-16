Slayton coming back Fan_in_Philly2 : 3/16/2023 4:49 pm

Mike Garafolo

The #Giants have agreed to terms to re-sign WR Darius Slayton, sources tell me and

. The 2019 fifth-round pick returns to East Rutherford after a bounce-back season (46 catches for 724 yards).



The Darius Slayton vs. Darius Slay matchup stays in the NFC East after all.