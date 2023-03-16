Schoen’s handing of the WR situation is admirable eric2425ny : 3/16/2023 10:01 pm

He clearly knew like the rest of us that this wasn’t a WR free agent group worth shelling out a bunch of cash for.



He made the trade for Waller which should provide us with essentially a one year deal top 5 TE since he has no guaranteed cash after this season. And all he gave up was the late 3rd from the Toney deal. The tandem of Waller and Bellinger should be formidable as both can block in addition to being weapons in the passing game.



I’m sure he tried to trade for players like Jeudy or Hopkins, But the price was too steep.



So he made smart decisions in signing Campbell to an incentive laden deal given his injury history and re-signed Slayton who frankly doesn’t deserve a lot of the crap he gets from fans. He’s a solid 3rd receiver type on an affordable short term contract. I would rather have Slayton than Hardman or Chark due to his clean injury history and knowledge of the offense.



Now it’s time to grab another receiver high in the draft and maybe another mid or late rounder to close it out for this offseason.