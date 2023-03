Former GM Rick Spielman's take on NY Giants 25th pick

I was listening to CBS podcast " with the first pick" today which was done by Ryan Wilson and Former Vikings GM Rick Spielman.I like the podcast since Spielman talks about how real NFL front office people think and do behind the scene.One of the talk on today's episode was about Ryan Wilson's recent mock draft of Giants pick. Wilson picked Zay Flowers WR for Giants and Rick Spielman hated it.In his mind, Giants should have picked O'Cyrus Torrence, OG from Florida if he is available rather than Flowers. He thinksTorrence is 1st rd talent, possible pro bowl OG, day 1 starter. He said Glowinski and Ezedu is just a body, and Torrence instantly upgrades OL.Spielman thinks Flowers are same as Wandale Robinson and slot in NFL system, it's redundant.What do you guys think?It was interesting take since it came from former GM.Listen to the episode if you want. Giants talk is towards the end of episode. Link - ( New Window