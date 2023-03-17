Former GM Rick Spielman's take on NY Giants 25th pick

I was listening to CBS podcast " with the first pick" today which was done by Ryan Wilson and Former Vikings GM Rick Spielman.
I like the podcast since Spielman talks about how real NFL front office people think and do behind the scene.
One of the talk on today's episode was about Ryan Wilson's recent mock draft of Giants pick. Wilson picked Zay Flowers WR for Giants and Rick Spielman hated it.
In his mind, Giants should have picked O'Cyrus Torrence, OG from Florida if he is available rather than Flowers. He thinks
Torrence is 1st rd talent, possible pro bowl OG, day 1 starter. He said Glowinski and Ezedu is just a body, and Torrence instantly upgrades OL.
Spielman thinks Flowers are same as Wandale Robinson and slot in NFL system, it's redundant.
What do you guys think?
It was interesting take since it came from former GM.
Listen to the episode if you want. Giants talk is towards the end of episode.
Link
New Window
)
The only thing that would make me hesitate is if a CB slid down to our spot.
As far a WRs - Schoen has done a nice job upgrading them over last season, but not by much. It is still weak.
I think the GIants have so many remaining holes that a player sitting there at #25 that does the most to upgrade the team will be chosen. If it is Torrence, that is fine by me.
As far a Flowers...Schoen said WRs need separation to be useful to the QB, if Flowers can continually beat his man and gain large separation, his height does not matter. Tyreek Hill is maybe 5'9".
Flowers is a great talent. He’s also 5’10 and 170 pounds. We need to draft a different profile of WR. IMO.
Hill is a lazy comparison. Hill is the fastest human on the planet. Flowers is not. I would not take flowers in the first because of his size. NFL is different than college.
One of the worst GMs in history.
He is not that much faster and he is a perfect comparison - height wise which is the point. You do understand that 0.2 of a second amounts to about 2 ft in a 40 yard dash and Hill is only about 0.1 sec faster...
I couldn't find the post made yesterday by Colin (Great Blue North Draft Report) but he suggests that spending a 1st RD pick on a G or an OC is "80's thinking" and that he believes the Giants will focus on a premium position.
I fully expect that the Giants will go either WR or CB in RD-1, depending upon whether any of the top 3 WRs or top 6 CBs are still on the board at 25.
Torrence is 1st rd talent, possible pro bowl OG, day 1 starter.
Any lineman who fits that description has to be seriously considered.
I couldn't find the post made yesterday by Colin (Great Blue North Draft Report) but he suggests that spending a 1st RD pick on a G or an OC is "80's thinking" and that he believes the Giants will focus on a premium position.
I fully expect that the Giants will go either WR or CB in RD-1, depending upon whether any of the top 3 WRs or top 6 CBs are still on the board at 25.
I would not rule out ER/DE. I believe Schoen is positioning himself to be able to take the best player available when he gets to his pick in the top 2 rounds.
Dallas hasn’t had a good OL the past 3 seasons. It’s the weakest link on their team
Torrence is a OG not a C
no good C, no good OL. Just that simple
Torrence is a OG not a C
I've seen him called a C on other sites.
I’ve never read anything that mentions he’s ever played C in his career
I'm hoping they get an edge player there but we'll see who drops. Could Nolan Smith or Keion White be there at 25?
He may be thinking of Steve Avila, the G from TCU who I've also seen listed at an OC.
So to you, there is no difference between Marcus McKethan, who was rated prior to last years draft as no more than a priority free agent, and O'Cyrus Torrence, who is being discussed as a first round draft selection in this years draft? This is your analysis?
I cant even .......whatever....
Especially picking in the 20s - there's going to be a draft board cluster of players that get discussed.
Exactly.. BPA is the deciding factor unless the player/board ranking is super close than the lean it toward need
The Heavy Guards
These massive men have not had a good go of it in the NFL as only a few of them were ever regular starters in the league and only one ever made the Pro Bowl.
Year Name College Weight (lbs) NFL career?
2018 Shamire Devine Georgia Tech 380 Undrafted
2011 Carl Johnson Florida 361 Undrafted
2009 Herman Johnson Louisiana State 356 5th round, never played in NFL
2006 Max Jean-Gilles Georgia 355 4th rnd, started 26 games in 4 yrs
2002 Steve Edwards Central Florida 355 undrafted, 24 GS over 5 yrs
2015 Tayo Fabuluje Texas Christian 353 6th rnd, 0 GS in 1 yr
2006 Charles Spencer Pittsburgh 352 3rd rnd, 2 GS in 1 yr
2017 Josh Boutte Louisiana State 351 Undrafted
2020 Mike Onwenu Michigan 350 6th rnd, 24 GS in 2yrs, 1 year as full-time starter
2002 Toniu Fonoti Nebraska 349 2nd rnd, 33 GS in 4 yrs
2015 Mitchell Bell Louisiana Tech 348 Undrafted
2003 Derrick Dockery Texas 347 3rd round, 115 GS in 10 yrs
2015 Leon Brown Alabama 346 Undrafted
2012 Brandon Brooks Miami (OH) 346 3rd rnd, 108 GS in 9 yrs, 3x PB
2001 Floyd Womack Mississippi State 345 4th rnd, 71 GS in 10 yrs
2000 Matt Johnson Brigham Young 345 Undrafted
2021 Deonte Brown Alabama 344 6th rnd, 0 GS so far
2005 Chris Kemoeatu Utah 344 undrafted, 53 GS in 6 yrs
2021 Ben Cleveland Georgia 343 3rd rnd, 4 GS so far
2005 Claude Terrell New Mexico 343 4th rnd, 13 GS in 2 yrs
2018 Tyrone Crowder Clemson 342 Undrafted
2017 Gavin Andrews Oregon State 340 Undrafted
2015 Kalon Davis Clemson 340 Undrafted
Schoen needs to get this right this year, especially given the cap constraints now in effect. High talent starting players on rookie contracts will be vital to any success we have over the next several years
Truth is many good teams are finding OL fits in FA for the interior and also in the mid rounds. A G to be taken so high, has to be almost borderline elite, out of the gate which is a tall ask.
Depends on how the Giants have their board. If they have Torrence or Schmitz rated really highly, they probably will be in conversation, but given where we are picking, I suspect there will be a couple WRs, a CB, maybe even a TE, and probably a DL/Edge in conversation at 25.
2nd, 3rd, 4th rounds to me are exciting too, 1st pick opens up some fluidity with how board is handled in those rounds. Still think we take a RB somewhere in the 3rd-5th.
I'd wager the pick will be WR, CB, or Edge.
This is partly true.....I would add they both have true #1 receiver talent, as well, you could add in McClaurin from Wash in the category, as well.
Doesn't scare me. The dude is an absolute beast. A lot of video on him that talks about how good he is with his hands and foot work. He is like a fire hydrant when he locks on.
Flowers is a great talent. He’s also 5’10 and 170 pounds. We need to draft a different profile of WR. IMO.
Eventually you need to hit on later picks or FA and Coach them up.
We need skill position talent too.
B/R: Zay Flowers - ( New Window )
Maybe they prefer fast WRs and big TEs.
Another question I don't know the answer to: For Schoen and Daboll, how important is run blocking for WRs? Given that they kept Barkley, it has to count for something.
Bottom line: Their WR evaluation is going to be sophisticated and nuanced. They're looking for a system fit and certain specific skills. They may not mind at all having multiple guys who seem "redundant" to an outsider.
The Heavy Guards
These massive men have not had a good go of it in the NFL as only a few of them were ever regular starters in the league and only one ever made the Pro Bowl.
Point of information. The smallest guy on your list was 340lbs while Torrence is listed at 330. A quick search shows that there are at least two all pro guards his size in the last five years.
I'd wager the pick will be WR, CB, or Edge.
The odds of adding talent at iol is much easier to do later in the draft than CB, WR & DE.
It is also less expensive to get a quality iol in free agency.
Same here.
+1
Minnesota Center - ( New Window )
And even then….
Yeah he also seems pretty interesting