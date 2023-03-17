for display only
Former GM Rick Spielman's take on NY Giants 25th pick

Rave7 : 3/17/2023 12:53 am
I was listening to CBS podcast " with the first pick" today which was done by Ryan Wilson and Former Vikings GM Rick Spielman.
I like the podcast since Spielman talks about how real NFL front office people think and do behind the scene.
One of the talk on today's episode was about Ryan Wilson's recent mock draft of Giants pick. Wilson picked Zay Flowers WR for Giants and Rick Spielman hated it.
In his mind, Giants should have picked O'Cyrus Torrence, OG from Florida if he is available rather than Flowers. He thinks
Torrence is 1st rd talent, possible pro bowl OG, day 1 starter. He said Glowinski and Ezedu is just a body, and Torrence instantly upgrades OL.
Spielman thinks Flowers are same as Wandale Robinson and slot in NFL system, it's redundant.
What do you guys think?
It was interesting take since it came from former GM.
Listen to the episode if you want. Giants talk is towards the end of episode.

Link - ( New Window )
If Torrence is there  
Will Shine : 3/17/2023 7:34 am : link
I would rush to the podium.

The only thing that would make me hesitate is if a CB slid down to our spot.
yeah - Flowers is an insane talent  
gidiefor : Mod : 3/17/2023 7:55 am : link
that is all.
Why would anyone listen to Spielman?  
section125 : 3/17/2023 7:57 am : link
One of the worst GMs in history.

As far a WRs - Schoen has done a nice job upgrading them over last season, but not by much. It is still weak.

I think the GIants have so many remaining holes that a player sitting there at #25 that does the most to upgrade the team will be chosen. If it is Torrence, that is fine by me.

As far a Flowers...Schoen said WRs need separation to be useful to the QB, if Flowers can continually beat his man and gain large separation, his height does not matter. Tyreek Hill is maybe 5'9".
He’s not wrong.  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 3/17/2023 8:00 am : link

Flowers is a great talent. He’s also 5’10 and 170 pounds. We need to draft a different profile of WR. IMO.
RE: Why would anyone listen to Spielman?  
GiantsFan84 : 3/17/2023 8:01 am : link
In comment 16068076 section125 said:
Quote:
One of the worst GMs in history.

As far a WRs - Schoen has done a nice job upgrading them over last season, but not by much. It is still weak.

I think the GIants have so many remaining holes that a player sitting there at #25 that does the most to upgrade the team will be chosen. If it is Torrence, that is fine by me.

As far a Flowers...Schoen said WRs need separation to be useful to the QB, if Flowers can continually beat his man and gain large separation, his height does not matter. Tyreek Hill is maybe 5'9".


Hill is a lazy comparison. Hill is the fastest human on the planet. Flowers is not. I would not take flowers in the first because of his size. NFL is different than college.
RE: RE: Why would anyone listen to Spielman?  
section125 : 3/17/2023 8:08 am : link
In comment 16068081 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
In comment 16068076 section125 said:


Quote:


One of the worst GMs in history.

As far a WRs - Schoen has done a nice job upgrading them over last season, but not by much. It is still weak.

I think the GIants have so many remaining holes that a player sitting there at #25 that does the most to upgrade the team will be chosen. If it is Torrence, that is fine by me.

As far a Flowers...Schoen said WRs need separation to be useful to the QB, if Flowers can continually beat his man and gain large separation, his height does not matter. Tyreek Hill is maybe 5'9".



Hill is a lazy comparison. Hill is the fastest human on the planet. Flowers is not. I would not take flowers in the first because of his size. NFL is different than college.


He is not that much faster and he is a perfect comparison - height wise which is the point. You do understand that 0.2 of a second amounts to about 2 ft in a 40 yard dash and Hill is only about 0.1 sec faster...
OL is the main reason  
bluefin : 3/17/2023 8:09 am : link
that PHI and DAL are a notch above NYG. No pick is too high for a good lineman.
Every Year BBIers Want to Spend a Premium Pick...  
Jim in Tampa : 3/17/2023 8:12 am : link
on the OL, so that it can finally be "fixed".

I couldn't find the post made yesterday by Colin (Great Blue North Draft Report) but he suggests that spending a 1st RD pick on a G or an OC is "80's thinking" and that he believes the Giants will focus on a premium position.

I fully expect that the Giants will go either WR or CB in RD-1, depending upon whether any of the top 3 WRs or top 6 CBs are still on the board at 25.
ㅤㅤ  
OntheRoad : 3/17/2023 8:16 am : link

Torrence is 1st rd talent, possible pro bowl OG, day 1 starter.

Any lineman who fits that description has to be seriously considered.
RE: Every Year BBIers Want to Spend a Premium Pick...  
section125 : 3/17/2023 8:17 am : link
In comment 16068093 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
on the OL, so that it can finally be "fixed".

I couldn't find the post made yesterday by Colin (Great Blue North Draft Report) but he suggests that spending a 1st RD pick on a G or an OC is "80's thinking" and that he believes the Giants will focus on a premium position.

I fully expect that the Giants will go either WR or CB in RD-1, depending upon whether any of the top 3 WRs or top 6 CBs are still on the board at 25.


I would not rule out ER/DE. I believe Schoen is positioning himself to be able to take the best player available when he gets to his pick in the top 2 rounds.
Tough to predict when you're picking that late...  
Klaatu : 3/17/2023 8:22 am : link
But I still think they'll go CB, even if they have to trade up a bit to get their guy if he's within striking distance.
RE: OL is the main reason  
BigBlueShock : 3/17/2023 8:22 am : link
In comment 16068091 bluefin said:
Quote:
that PHI and DAL are a notch above NYG. No pick is too high for a good lineman.

Dallas hasn't had a good OL the past 3 seasons. It's the weakest link on their team
in that spot I would take Torrence too. C has to be addressed  
Victor in CT : 3/17/2023 8:24 am : link
no good C, no good OL. Just that simple
RE: in that spot I would take Torrence too. C has to be addressed  
BigBlueShock : 3/17/2023 8:25 am : link
In comment 16068104 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
no good C, no good OL. Just that simple

Torrence is a OG not a C
RE: RE: in that spot I would take Torrence too. C has to be addressed  
Victor in CT : 3/17/2023 8:29 am : link
In comment 16068105 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16068104 Victor in CT said:


Quote:


no good C, no good OL. Just that simple


Torrence is a OG not a C


I've seen him called a C on other sites.
RE: RE: RE: in that spot I would take Torrence too. C has to be addressed  
BigBlueShock : 3/17/2023 8:45 am : link
In comment 16068109 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
In comment 16068105 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 16068104 Victor in CT said:


Quote:


no good C, no good OL. Just that simple


Torrence is a OG not a C



I've seen him called a C on other sites.

I've never read anything that mentions he's ever played C in his career
As much as I'd like to see the Giants draft a good OC prospect...  
Klaatu : 3/17/2023 8:50 am : link
I don't see it happening at #25. In recent years, some of the better OC's have been drafted after the 1st round, like Creed Humphrey (63), Luke Fortner (65), and Tyler Biadasz (146). If they don't re-sign Feliciano, which I would be okay with for continuity 'sake, if for nothing else, they might be content with Bredeson starting and a rookie backup. We'll see.
I think the Giants have to be fluid  
Jim in Forest Hills : 3/17/2023 8:54 am : link
I mean you are picking 25 you kind of have to be.

I'm hoping they get an edge player there but we'll see who drops. Could Nolan Smith or Keion White be there at 25?
Yesterday (or day before) started Torrence thread.  
Carl in CT : 3/17/2023 8:56 am : link
Another option (maybe) depending how the coaches really feel about Neil, (they can tell if he has the goods or not), let’s say they feel they have to kick him inside. (Remember I’m not saying too do this only if coaches think it’s better), give me the RT from Tennessee at #25 and I would be happy.
RE: RE: RE: RE: in that spot I would take Torrence too. C has to be addressed  
Jim in Tampa : 3/17/2023 8:59 am : link
In comment 16068124 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16068109 Victor in CT said:


Quote:


In comment 16068105 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 16068104 Victor in CT said:


Quote:


no good C, no good OL. Just that simple


Torrence is a OG not a C



I've seen him called a C on other sites.


I’ve never read anything that mentions he’s ever played C in his career

He may be thinking of Steve Avila, the G from TCU who I've also seen listed at an OC.

Top 500 - ( New Window )

Top 500 - ( New Window )
RE: Torrence would be fine, but the objection to Flowers is weird.  
John In CO : 3/17/2023 9:02 am : link
In comment 16068047 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
If Flowers duplicates Wan'Dale Robinson, Torrence duplicates Marcus McKethan. (Same position, very similar measurables, otherwise little discernible connection.)


So to you, there is no difference between Marcus McKethan, who was rated prior to last years draft as no more than a priority free agent, and O'Cyrus Torrence, who is being discussed as a first round draft selection in this years draft? This is your analysis?

I cant even .......whatever....

I cant even .......whatever....
Some of you  
Sammo85 : 3/17/2023 9:04 am : link
still don't get it in how the draft and board is run by teams like our new regime (this is not the Gettleman or Reese eras).

Especially picking in the 20s - there's going to be a draft board cluster of players that get discussed.
RE: Some of you  
EJNNJ : 3/17/2023 9:15 am : link
In comment 16068150 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
still don't get it in how the draft and board is run by teams like our new regime (this is not the Gettleman or Reese eras).

Especially picking in the 20s - there's going to be a draft board cluster of players that get discussed.


Exactly.. BPA is the deciding factor unless the player/board ranking is super close than the lean it toward need
RE: O'Cyrus Torrence  
rasbutant : 3/17/2023 9:22 am : link
The weight scares me.

The Heavy Guards

These massive men have not had a good go of it in the NFL as only a few of them were ever regular starters in the league and only one ever made the Pro Bowl.
Year Name College Weight (lbs) NFL career?
2018 Shamire Devine Georgia Tech 380 Undrafted
2011 Carl Johnson Florida 361 Undrafted
2009 Herman Johnson Louisiana State 356 5th round, never played in NFL
2006 Max Jean-Gilles Georgia 355 4th rnd, started 26 games in 4 yrs
2002 Steve Edwards Central Florida 355 undrafted, 24 GS over 5 yrs
2015 Tayo Fabuluje Texas Christian 353 6th rnd, 0 GS in 1 yr
2006 Charles Spencer Pittsburgh 352 3rd rnd, 2 GS in 1 yr
2017 Josh Boutte Louisiana State 351 Undrafted
2020 Mike Onwenu Michigan 350 6th rnd, 24 GS in 2yrs, 1 year as full-time starter
2002 Toniu Fonoti Nebraska 349 2nd rnd, 33 GS in 4 yrs
2015 Mitchell Bell Louisiana Tech 348 Undrafted
2003 Derrick Dockery Texas 347 3rd round, 115 GS in 10 yrs
2015 Leon Brown Alabama 346 Undrafted
2012 Brandon Brooks Miami (OH) 346 3rd rnd, 108 GS in 9 yrs, 3x PB
2001 Floyd Womack Mississippi State 345 4th rnd, 71 GS in 10 yrs
2000 Matt Johnson Brigham Young 345 Undrafted
2021 Deonte Brown Alabama 344 6th rnd, 0 GS so far
2005 Chris Kemoeatu Utah 344 undrafted, 53 GS in 6 yrs
2021 Ben Cleveland Georgia 343 3rd rnd, 4 GS so far
2005 Claude Terrell New Mexico 343 4th rnd, 13 GS in 2 yrs
2018 Tyrone Crowder Clemson 342 Undrafted
2017 Gavin Andrews Oregon State 340 Undrafted
2015 Kalon Davis Clemson 340 Undrafted
The first round should be exactly the same as every round  
The Mike : 3/17/2023 9:24 am : link
Take the consensus value best player available. No believing that we are the smartest guys in the world. No reaching for need as our needs have nothing to do with the talent available on the board.

Schoen needs to get this right this year, especially given the cap constraints now in effect. High talent starting players on rookie contracts will be vital to any success we have over the next several years
I'm kinda on record saying I'd prefer to get star OL over a star WR  
Marty in Albany : 3/17/2023 10:00 am : link
.
I would lean  
Spider43 : 3/17/2023 10:01 am : link
Towards the offensive line myself. But at this point, I think Joe has covered most of our bases so that we can go pure BPA at #25. Corner would also be up there. If our best ranked available player at #25 happens to be a WR, then I'm fine with that. But I'd lean towards getting an offensive lineman (and not necessarily an interior lineman either, I'm fine moving Neal inside, if that works best for us), all things being equal.
Give me the Guard!  
Beef Wellington : 3/17/2023 10:02 am : link
Enough with the china doll midgets already!!
I'm fine with a WR or OL at #25  
Metnut : 3/17/2023 10:02 am : link
Both are still bottom 5 units on paper.
I’m fine with WR at 25, but not Zay Flowers.  
Section331 : 3/17/2023 10:06 am : link
Just because he played all over the fiel in college doesn’t mean he will in the NFL, and his drop rate is startling. I’m not sure Torrence makes it to 25, but he’d be a great pick.
Umm  
mdthedream : 3/17/2023 10:15 am : link
The thing with draft picks esp 1st rounders you have them for a good amount of time and if you think about it you should want them to be a high paying position so you don't have to pay for it in the open market. This is as long as they are ready to play game 1. Like the OT we have and are at a pretty good price. CB would make sense Defensive line and WR. WR if its a number 1 type of WR.
The Giants  
Sammo85 : 3/17/2023 10:21 am : link
have some guys in roster at OL they seem to like, so don't assume a pick, unless there's a real talent they are in love with.

Truth is many good teams are finding OL fits in FA for the interior and also in the mid rounds. A G to be taken so high, has to be almost borderline elite, out of the gate which is a tall ask.

Depends on how the Giants have their board. If they have Torrence or Schmitz rated really highly, they probably will be in conversation, but given where we are picking, I suspect there will be a couple WRs, a CB, maybe even a TE, and probably a DL/Edge in conversation at 25.

2nd, 3rd, 4th rounds to me are exciting too, 1st pick opens up some fluidity with how board is handled in those rounds. Still think we take a RB somewhere in the 3rd-5th.

I'd be happy with Flowers  
JonC : 3/17/2023 10:25 am : link
but would prefer QJ, Addison, or JSN.

I'd wager the pick will be WR, CB, or Edge.
RE: OL is the main reason  
Simms11 : 3/17/2023 10:30 am : link
In comment 16068091 bluefin said:
Quote:
that PHI and DAL are a notch above NYG. No pick is too high for a good lineman.


This is partly true.....I would add they both have true #1 receiver talent, as well, you could add in McClaurin from Wash in the category, as well.
RE: RE: O'Cyrus Torrence  
Johnny5 : 3/17/2023 10:40 am : link
In comment 16068171 rasbutant said:
Quote:
The weight scares me.

The Heavy Guards

These massive men have not had a good go of it in the NFL as only a few of them were ever regular starters in the league and only one ever made the Pro Bowl.
Year Name College Weight (lbs) NFL career?
2018 Shamire Devine Georgia Tech 380 Undrafted
2011 Carl Johnson Florida 361 Undrafted
2009 Herman Johnson Louisiana State 356 5th round, never played in NFL
2006 Max Jean-Gilles Georgia 355 4th rnd, started 26 games in 4 yrs
2002 Steve Edwards Central Florida 355 undrafted, 24 GS over 5 yrs
2015 Tayo Fabuluje Texas Christian 353 6th rnd, 0 GS in 1 yr
2006 Charles Spencer Pittsburgh 352 3rd rnd, 2 GS in 1 yr
2017 Josh Boutte Louisiana State 351 Undrafted
2020 Mike Onwenu Michigan 350 6th rnd, 24 GS in 2yrs, 1 year as full-time starter
2002 Toniu Fonoti Nebraska 349 2nd rnd, 33 GS in 4 yrs
2015 Mitchell Bell Louisiana Tech 348 Undrafted
2003 Derrick Dockery Texas 347 3rd round, 115 GS in 10 yrs
2015 Leon Brown Alabama 346 Undrafted
2012 Brandon Brooks Miami (OH) 346 3rd rnd, 108 GS in 9 yrs, 3x PB
2001 Floyd Womack Mississippi State 345 4th rnd, 71 GS in 10 yrs
2000 Matt Johnson Brigham Young 345 Undrafted
2021 Deonte Brown Alabama 344 6th rnd, 0 GS so far
2005 Chris Kemoeatu Utah 344 undrafted, 53 GS in 6 yrs
2021 Ben Cleveland Georgia 343 3rd rnd, 4 GS so far
2005 Claude Terrell New Mexico 343 4th rnd, 13 GS in 2 yrs
2018 Tyrone Crowder Clemson 342 Undrafted
2017 Gavin Andrews Oregon State 340 Undrafted
2015 Kalon Davis Clemson 340 Undrafted

Doesn't scare me. The dude is an absolute beast. A lot of video on him that talks about how good he is with his hands and foot work. He is like a fire hydrant when he locks on.
RE: He’s not wrong.  
Beer Man : 3/17/2023 10:44 am : link
In comment 16068080 Tim in Eternal Blue said:
Quote:

Flowers is a great talent. He’s also 5’10 and 170 pounds. We need to draft a different profile of WR. IMO.
Agree. You have to wonder if a guy that size can take the NFL pounding? Look at Wan'Dale, he left the field on his very first NFL hit, was injured much of the year, and did not make it through an entire game without leaving the field dinged up. Seems like guys that size have to be very elusive.
3 1st round picks  
GiantsRage2007 : 3/17/2023 10:46 am : link
On the OL isn’t smart allocation.

Eventually you need to hit on later picks or FA and Coach them up.

We need skill position talent too.
RE: RE: He’s not wrong.  
Beer Man : 3/17/2023 10:53 am : link
In comment 16068280 Beer Man said:
Quote:
Here is a scouting report on Flowers
B/R: Zay Flowers - ( New Window )
Here is a scouting report on Flowers
B/R: Zay Flowers - ( New Window )
RE: 3 1st round picks  
81_Great_Dane : 3/17/2023 10:59 am : link
In comment 16068284 GiantsRage2007 said:
Quote:
On the OL isn’t smart allocation.
Agree.
Flowers, Robinson and the other short-ish WRs:  
81_Great_Dane : 3/17/2023 11:06 am : link
I can't tell what this Giants regime wants in a WR. We fans like a mix, and we tend to like big WRs to play outside. But as someone observed yesterday, Schoen and Daboll seem to want separation above all. If that's the case, size isn't going to be decisive. Speed and shiftiness are going to be more important.

Maybe they prefer fast WRs and big TEs.

Another question I don't know the answer to: For Schoen and Daboll, how important is run blocking for WRs? Given that they kept Barkley, it has to count for something.

Bottom line: Their WR evaluation is going to be sophisticated and nuanced. They're looking for a system fit and certain specific skills. They may not mind at all having multiple guys who seem "redundant" to an outsider.
Ezeudu is not just a body  
ElitoCanton : 3/17/2023 11:20 am : link
He has fantastic athleticism. He was making great strides before he got hurt. He is part of the long term plan.
RE: RE: O'Cyrus Torrence  
Semipro Lineman : 3/17/2023 11:25 am : link
In comment 16068171 rasbutant said:
Quote:
The weight scares me.

The Heavy Guards

These massive men have not had a good go of it in the NFL as only a few of them were ever regular starters in the league and only one ever made the Pro Bowl.


Point of information. The smallest guy on your list was 340lbs while Torrence is listed at 330. A quick search shows that there are at least two all pro guards his size in the last five years.


Looking Like IOL To Me  
regischarlotte : 3/17/2023 1:16 pm : link
Cyrus or Schmitz.
RE: I'd be happy with Flowers  
Brown_Hornet : 3/17/2023 1:32 pm : link
In comment 16068256 JonC said:
Quote:
but would prefer QJ, Addison, or JSN.

I'd wager the pick will be WR, CB, or Edge.
I agree.
The odds of adding talent at iol is much easier to do later in the draft than CB, WR & DE.
It is also less expensive to get a quality iol in free agency.
Mapping a teams biggest PERCEIVED need  
David B. : 3/17/2023 1:41 pm : link
(as defined by the media) to their first round pick, is a total rookie mistake to think that way. And yet 95% of all draft people and fans still do this every year.
RE: I’d have zero problem taking  
djm : 3/17/2023 1:52 pm : link
In comment 16068019 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
a stud OG at 25


Same here.
RE: OL is the main reason  
BigBlueinDE : 3/17/2023 3:08 pm : link
In comment 16068091 bluefin said:
Quote:
that PHI and DAL are a notch above NYG. No pick is too high for a good lineman.


+1
Tony Pauline's (PFN) take  
Spider43 : 3/17/2023 3:09 pm : link
Jan Michael Vincent, er, John Michael Schmitz at # 25...

Minnesota Center - ( New Window )
O’C T  
Joe Beckwith : 3/17/2023 5:06 pm : link
doesn’t make it to #25, unless he posts a pic of himself with a bong and a gas mask with the window fogged up.
And even then….
RE: Tony Pauline's (PFN) take  
Johnny5 : 3/17/2023 8:32 pm : link
In comment 16068762 Spider43 said:
Quote:
Jan Michael Vincent, er, John Michael Schmitz at # 25... Minnesota Center - ( New Window )

Yeah he also seems pretty interesting
