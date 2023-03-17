for display only
Julian Love to Seattle

Aaroninma : 3/17/2023 1:27 pm
Per Josina Anderson on Twitter
......  
Route 9 : 3/17/2023 1:28 pm : link
Sucks but ... oh well
kind of sucks  
46and2Blue : 3/17/2023 1:28 pm : link
I liked what he did for us. wish him the best. Interested in what the hawks paid.
I think we saw his best  
Aaroninma : 3/17/2023 1:29 pm : link
I had no qualms losing him
Good luck..  
Chris in Philly : 3/17/2023 1:29 pm : link
Julian.
RE: kind of sucks  
Route 9 : 3/17/2023 1:29 pm : link
In comment 16068538 46and2Blue said:
Quote:
I liked what he did for us. wish him the best. Interested in what the hawks paid.


Yeah he played hard. Good for him to get paid.

Whatever it is he's getting
didn't sound like he wanted to be here  
Sec_149 : 3/17/2023 1:29 pm : link
Time to draft another safety.

It will be interesting to see how much he got.
hate this - it's literally the exact same contract slayton got too  
Eric on Li : 3/17/2023 1:30 pm : link
Quote:
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
Former Giants’ safety Julian Love reached agreement today on a two-year, $12 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks, per sources. Deal confirmed and negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha.


first thing i have a strong disagreement with the FO on.

love was a team captain and at the trade deadline he was 1 of 2 players they negotiated an extension with. slayton wasn't. this is a very reasonable deal. down the stretch slayton almost cost them the washington game and the wild card with drops. love played almost every snap on d and did so in a bunch of different positions wherever he was needed.

love > slayton.
2 years, $12m  
Everyone Relax : 3/17/2023 1:30 pm : link
per Schefter
RE: RE: kind of sucks  
mphbullet36 : 3/17/2023 1:30 pm : link
In comment 16068542 Route 9 said:
Quote:
In comment 16068538 46and2Blue said:


Quote:


I liked what he did for us. wish him the best. Interested in what the hawks paid.



Yeah he played hard. Good for him to get paid.

Whatever it is he's getting


that last eagles game left a bad taste in my mouth...he seemed like he gave up that game.
So  
TommytheElephant : 3/17/2023 1:30 pm : link
Pinnock?
Not trying to dump on him on the way out  
illmatic : 3/17/2023 1:30 pm : link
I think it sucks, I think it’s a loss for the team but I also feel like he’s replaceable. Apparently the front office feels the same or they would have fought harder to bring him back. Best of luck to him in Seattle.
RE: RE: RE: kind of sucks  
Route 9 : 3/17/2023 1:31 pm : link
In comment 16068546 mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
In comment 16068542 Route 9 said:


Quote:


In comment 16068538 46and2Blue said:


Quote:


I liked what he did for us. wish him the best. Interested in what the hawks paid.



Yeah he played hard. Good for him to get paid.

Whatever it is he's getting



that last eagles game left a bad taste in my mouth...he seemed like he gave up that game.


He had two whiffs vs the Eagles lol same player right? Smith?
Good.  
Straw Hat : 3/17/2023 1:31 pm : link
A good giant, but not worth the 2nd contract.
2 years 12 million  
Blue Dream : 3/17/2023 1:31 pm : link
Need to see the details but it looks like less than we paid Slayton. Wonder what the Giants offer was or if even there was one.
Not an impressive player...  
knowledgetimmons : 3/17/2023 1:31 pm : link
and basically had the game sealing whiff on a 4th down streak to Davonta Smith. He could've torched him, but no killer instinct.

If he were resigned by NYG it would have provided credibility that they overvalue their own guys.
Obviously need a replacement  
jeff57 : 3/17/2023 1:32 pm : link
Brian Branch of Alabama is an outstanding and versatile DB in the Minkah Fitzpatrick mode. Wouldn't mind taking him at 25. But probably less than 50-50 that he'll still be on the board.
?  
Route 9 : 3/17/2023 1:32 pm : link
Playing with Jamal Adams
At  
DanMetroMan : 3/17/2023 1:32 pm : link
this price presumably he either wanted out or they didn't particularly want him back.
RE: ?  
Eric on Li : 3/17/2023 1:33 pm : link
In comment 16068556 Route 9 said:
Quote:
Playing with Jamal Adams


more likely hedging/replacing him since he's coming back off a major surgery. diggs plays more deep for them, adams and love both play in the box more.
RE: hate this - it's literally the exact same contract slayton got too  
MotownGIANTS : 3/17/2023 1:33 pm : link
In comment 16068544 Eric on Li said:
Quote:


Quote:


Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
Former Giants’ safety Julian Love reached agreement today on a two-year, $12 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks, per sources. Deal confirmed and negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha.



first thing i have a strong disagreement with the FO on.

love was a team captain and at the trade deadline he was 1 of 2 players they negotiated an extension with. slayton wasn't. this is a very reasonable deal. down the stretch slayton almost cost them the washington game and the wild card with drops. love played almost every snap on d and did so in a bunch of different positions wherever he was needed.

love > slayton.


I agree but McK will need to redone only so much money and yes his money could have been the Slayton deal, however WR is a greater need and helping Jones continue his growth with some consistency is vital. Not to mention we have young viable cost effective options on the roster already and a good draft for safeties potentially.
sucks to lose him  
Fat Wally : 3/17/2023 1:34 pm : link
but I would rather keep Slayton. McKinney is better and will command more money so it's hard to justify committing lots of resources to one position group. And after his performance in that playoff loss to the Eagles, I'm ok with him leaving.
Solid starter  
widmerseyebrow : 3/17/2023 1:34 pm : link
but not the type of safety you want to pay for.
Love  
Sammo85 : 3/17/2023 1:35 pm : link
missed a lot of plays 2nd half of season. His tape was not as good as people think he played.

Appreciate his time here and wish him well.
This sucks  
cosmicj : 3/17/2023 1:35 pm : link
Disagree with this decision, esp if Loves price tag was so reasonable.
Love was a solid player for us  
DieHard : 3/17/2023 1:37 pm : link
and he was a good guy to root for. I wish him well.

This is where the GM and coach earn the big bucks -- in a vacuum, you could argue Love is more valuable than Slayton, but the Giants' WR room is still loaded with question marks, while at S you have McKinney, a promising guy in Belton the new regime has invested in, Pinnock and possibly more on the way. Time will tell if it was the right move.
They picked Slayton over Love  
rasbutant : 3/17/2023 1:38 pm : link
Scratching my head. WTF, Talk about shopping hungry. Well at least they have bodies in the WR room.
Will remember  
Matt123 : 3/17/2023 1:38 pm : link
the interception against Baltimore.

(And try to forget the Eagles games.)

Time for Belton to step up  
Coach LB : 3/17/2023 1:39 pm : link
I think he'll be alright!
This is interesting  
j_rud : 3/17/2023 1:39 pm : link
Maybe I'm reading into it too much but with it being the same parameters as the Slayton deal there could be some roster building insights there.
I don't like this one.  
Kmed6000 : 3/17/2023 1:39 pm : link
I was expecting him to price out of the market, but he got the same as Slayton.

Love>>>>>>Slayton in my opinion
Missing alot of plays  
JonC : 3/17/2023 1:39 pm : link
was a ding from his ND days too. Seems NYG was ok moving on.
RE: At  
MOOPS : 3/17/2023 1:40 pm : link
In comment 16068557 DanMetroMan said:
Quote:
this price presumably he either wanted out or they didn't particularly want him back.


On it's face, kinda yeah. Money's not outrageous.
it's hilarious to see people knock the guy who played the most snaps  
Eric on Li : 3/17/2023 1:40 pm : link
on the entire defense last year by about 150 in his first year as a full time starter, and captain, and green dot, on the way out the door.

love is not an irreplaceable player but for a pretty unsubstantial amount of money they created a big hole to fill. quite literally 1k snaps, a C, and someone smart enough in the system to call plays and get the defense lined up.
also played 220 special teams snaps which was about 50%  
Eric on Li : 3/17/2023 1:42 pm : link
im sure they had their reasons for moving on but at the end of the day i think 1300 snaps of what love did is harder production to fill than the 70 targets slayton got.

jaquan johnson is an under the radar player id love to see them sign.
They're going to miss him  
Sy'56 : 3/17/2023 1:43 pm : link
He wore several hats
Good player  
AcesUp : 3/17/2023 1:43 pm : link
And a good deal for Seattle. I think the acquisition and flash from Pinnock made him a little more expendable. Also the longterm outlook of potentially having to pay McKinney influenced how high the Giants would go too.

That's a really good deal for Seattle and I hope Love has success there.
Big fan of his  
mfsd : 3/17/2023 1:43 pm : link
But good teams have to be able to draft guys to replace guys like Love. Can’t give everyone a big contract to stay
He seemed to want a change of scenery  
OBJ_AllDay : 3/17/2023 1:43 pm : link
Nobody really knows what the Giants offered during the season. I think he had one foot out the door since the season ended.
I would've kept Love at those terms  
JonC : 3/17/2023 1:43 pm : link
good, smart, productive player.
RE: I would've kept Love at those terms  
mfsd : 3/17/2023 1:45 pm : link
In comment 16068588 JonC said:
Quote:
good, smart, productive player.


I’m genuinely curious if the Giants would have matched that, or if he just wanted to change the view
RE: 2 years 12 million  
UConn4523 : 3/17/2023 1:45 pm : link
In comment 16068551 Blue Dream said:
Quote:
Need to see the details but it looks like less than we paid Slayton. Wonder what the Giants offer was or if even there was one.


That hurts, I would have paid that
I try not to get to high or low over moves in the offseason  
rasbutant : 3/17/2023 1:47 pm : link
but the more I think about this the more I get angry.

Need to go for a walk or something. This is some serious BS.
I would have preferred Love over Slayton as well  
Chip : 3/17/2023 1:47 pm : link
He kept his ass on the field and did not miss games. Seemed to be a leader as well. Good Luck to him in Seattle.
RE: RE: I would've kept Love at those terms  
Sammo85 : 3/17/2023 1:49 pm : link
In comment 16068591 mfsd said:
Quote:
In comment 16068588 JonC said:


Quote:


good, smart, productive player.



I’m genuinely curious if the Giants would have matched that, or if he just wanted to change the view


I'm surprised Raiders didn't take a look - Love seemed a little torn on Graham leaving as DC. Not surprised he left and not surprised Giants didn't really "fight" to keep him.

When McKinney went out, offenses seemed to hone in on him in coverage frequently in 2nd half of season and in critical downs (both Washington and Philly games).
RE: hate this - it's literally the exact same contract slayton got too  
DavidinBMNY : 3/17/2023 1:49 pm : link
In comment 16068544 Eric on Li said:
Quote:


Quote:


Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
Former Giants’ safety Julian Love reached agreement today on a two-year, $12 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks, per sources. Deal confirmed and negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha.



first thing i have a strong disagreement with the FO on.

love was a team captain and at the trade deadline he was 1 of 2 players they negotiated an extension with. slayton wasn't. this is a very reasonable deal. down the stretch slayton almost cost them the washington game and the wild card with drops. love played almost every snap on d and did so in a bunch of different positions wherever he was needed.

love > slayton.
Positonal value, resource allocation and roster building. They drafted Belton and like Pinnock even more. They will be paying McKinney as well most likely.

I hear what you are saying and I don’t disagree with your point either.
RE: I would have preferred Love over Slayton as well  
Spider56 : 3/17/2023 1:50 pm : link
In comment 16068597 Chip said:
Quote:
He kept his ass on the field and did not miss games. Seemed to be a leader as well. Good Luck to him in Seattle.


+1. On all points… if the $$$ were the same I’d have kept Love.
I  
AcidTest : 3/17/2023 1:52 pm : link
would have kept Love for that contract. Crazy not to IMO. Bad move by the Giants, especially since he was a team captain, a "glue guy," and much more valuable than Slayton, who basically got the same deal.
I'n disappointed  
Hammer : 3/17/2023 1:52 pm : link
To say the least.

This is the modern NFL.
Always sucks to lose  
Breeze_94 : 3/17/2023 1:53 pm : link
A good player who is young and a locker room leader.

The way I look at it, they opted to get younger/cheaper at safety with 2 in-house options that they like. They used the savings to fill a massive hole at LB- with Okereke, who I feel is a better player at LB than Love is at Safety.

A slight downgrade at S for a huge upgrade at LB. And by the end of the season, Belton/Pinnock may offer more than Love did, at least on the field - both are better athletes and offer better size.
RE: 2 years, $12m  
chick310 : 3/17/2023 1:54 pm : link
In comment 16068545 Everyone Relax said:
Quote:
per Schefter


Details might help shed light, but my quick response would have been to agree to a deal with Love at this level. Doesn't do anything really well but contributes across the board.

Not a positive move here.
everyone compromises on their core beliefs at some point  
Eric on Li : 3/17/2023 1:54 pm : link
but here's a really simple checklist.

out of slayton and love, which player would we consider:

smarter,
tougher,
more dependable?
RE: hate this - it's literally the exact same contract slayton got too  
Sec_149 : 3/17/2023 1:55 pm : link
In comment 16068544 Eric on Li said:
Quote:


Quote:


Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
Former Giants’ safety Julian Love reached agreement today on a two-year, $12 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks, per sources. Deal confirmed and negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha.



first thing i have a strong disagreement with the FO on.

love was a team captain and at the trade deadline he was 1 of 2 players they negotiated an extension with. slayton wasn't. this is a very reasonable deal. down the stretch slayton almost cost them the washington game and the wild card with drops. love played almost every snap on d and did so in a bunch of different positions wherever he was needed.

love > slayton.


well if you believe Pat Leonard, the Giants offered him more money. It is obvious, he did not want to be here.
Free Agency is a 2 way street.
IMO if you don't want to be here. Bye Bye
Draft  
ripdumaine : 3/17/2023 1:55 pm : link
Jammie Robinson from FSU to replace Love
RE: hate this - it's literally the exact same contract slayton got too  
eric2425ny : 3/17/2023 1:55 pm : link
In comment 16068544 Eric on Li said:
Quote:


Quote:


Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
Former Giants’ safety Julian Love reached agreement today on a two-year, $12 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks, per sources. Deal confirmed and negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha.



first thing i have a strong disagreement with the FO on.

love was a team captain and at the trade deadline he was 1 of 2 players they negotiated an extension with. slayton wasn't. this is a very reasonable deal. down the stretch slayton almost cost them the washington game and the wild card with drops. love played almost every snap on d and did so in a bunch of different positions wherever he was needed.

love > slayton.


I agree, this is strange to me.
Sad he’s leaving Giants  
Rave7 : 3/17/2023 1:56 pm : link
Good player for us, dependable.
I guess Wink was ok losing Love.
I wonder what Giants offer was to him during bye week.
Less than 6mil/yr?
RE: At  
Kmed6000 : 3/17/2023 1:56 pm : link
In comment 16068557 DanMetroMan said:
Quote:
this price presumably he either wanted out or they didn't particularly want him back.


I just can't imagine they didn't want Love back. He seems like everything the Giants want in players.
Giants must feel comfortable going forward with Pinnock and Belton  
Rick in Dallas : 3/17/2023 1:57 pm : link
They have also shown interest in safety Brown from Penn State
RE: RE: hate this - it's literally the exact same contract slayton got too  
Eric on Li : 3/17/2023 1:57 pm : link
In comment 16068618 Sec_149 said:
Quote:
In comment 16068544 Eric on Li said:


Quote:




Quote:


Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
Former Giants’ safety Julian Love reached agreement today on a two-year, $12 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks, per sources. Deal confirmed and negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha.



first thing i have a strong disagreement with the FO on.

love was a team captain and at the trade deadline he was 1 of 2 players they negotiated an extension with. slayton wasn't. this is a very reasonable deal. down the stretch slayton almost cost them the washington game and the wild card with drops. love played almost every snap on d and did so in a bunch of different positions wherever he was needed.

love > slayton.



well if you believe Pat Leonard, the Giants offered him more money. It is obvious, he did not want to be here.
Free Agency is a 2 way street.
IMO if you don't want to be here. Bye Bye


link to that source? if he turned down more money then obviously that's his choice and there's nothing the nyg can do about that.
There’s likely more to the story than  
UConn4523 : 3/17/2023 1:57 pm : link
Them just choosing slayton over love. I don’t like this but I don’t believer for a second they feel slayton is a better player.
Giants tried to extend him mid-season  
Rory : 3/17/2023 1:58 pm : link
and his agent turned down negotiations.

2 for 12 is not unreasonable and I'm sure we could have resigned him and he would be back if he wanted to be in NY

The fact that Seattle was the first team to show interest and then he just signs leads me to believe he wanted to play there.

I dont think this is on the FO. Its just what Love wanted
RE: RE: RE: hate this - it's literally the exact same contract slayton got too  
Sec_149 : 3/17/2023 1:58 pm : link
In comment 16068625 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16068618 Sec_149 said:


Quote:


In comment 16068544 Eric on Li said:


Quote:




Quote:


Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
Former Giants’ safety Julian Love reached agreement today on a two-year, $12 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks, per sources. Deal confirmed and negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha.



first thing i have a strong disagreement with the FO on.

love was a team captain and at the trade deadline he was 1 of 2 players they negotiated an extension with. slayton wasn't. this is a very reasonable deal. down the stretch slayton almost cost them the washington game and the wild card with drops. love played almost every snap on d and did so in a bunch of different positions wherever he was needed.

love > slayton.



well if you believe Pat Leonard, the Giants offered him more money. It is obvious, he did not want to be here.
Free Agency is a 2 way street.
IMO if you don't want to be here. Bye Bye



link to that source? if he turned down more money then obviously that's his choice and there's nothing the nyg can do about that.


https://twitter.com/PLeonardNYDN/status/1636784908763791392?s=20
If  
AcidTest : 3/17/2023 1:59 pm : link
the Giants offered him more money then he obviously didn't want to be here.
Can’t pay and keep everyone, tough decisions are made  
SteelGiant : 3/17/2023 1:59 pm : link
Love is a great person and a good versatile football player.
However he was not a good free safety which is his main position.

I think this spot will be addressed in the draft.
I have to trust JS if he was in their plans he would have made the deal.
I think they want a guy who covers more ground than Love.

As far as the the slayton vs love debate; slayton is good at the role they need him to do. Love is a great backup for a couple of positions but I don’t think he is ideal starter for Free safety. Do I wish there was money there to keep him, yes, but I’m not the one looking at the books or have the blueprints
You  
Straw Hat : 3/17/2023 2:01 pm : link
Guys are way over romanticizing what love was. He played a lot of snaps. Hes a good dude. Ok great lol. This team wouldnt have made the playoffs without slayton. Wouldve been just fine with pinnock instead of love.
Slayton over Love  
gersh : 3/17/2023 2:03 pm : link
Was positional value
Love is the better player
RE: They're going to miss him  
Klaatu : 3/17/2023 2:04 pm : link
In comment 16068584 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
He wore several hats


No offense, Sy, but I'd prefer a guy who wore one hat really well.
RE: RE: RE: RE: hate this - it's literally the exact same contract slayton got too  
Eric on Li : 3/17/2023 2:06 pm : link
In comment 16068631 Sec_149 said:
Quote:
In comment 16068625 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


In comment 16068618 Sec_149 said:


Quote:


In comment 16068544 Eric on Li said:


Quote:




Quote:


Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
Former Giants’ safety Julian Love reached agreement today on a two-year, $12 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks, per sources. Deal confirmed and negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha.



first thing i have a strong disagreement with the FO on.

love was a team captain and at the trade deadline he was 1 of 2 players they negotiated an extension with. slayton wasn't. this is a very reasonable deal. down the stretch slayton almost cost them the washington game and the wild card with drops. love played almost every snap on d and did so in a bunch of different positions wherever he was needed.

love > slayton.



well if you believe Pat Leonard, the Giants offered him more money. It is obvious, he did not want to be here.
Free Agency is a 2 way street.
IMO if you don't want to be here. Bye Bye



link to that source? if he turned down more money then obviously that's his choice and there's nothing the nyg can do about that.



https://twitter.com/PLeonardNYDN/status/1636784908763791392?s=20


that sounds more like speculation "believe giants offered more out of the gate" than reporting.

maybe the giants offered more in november and he turned that down hoping the market was better than it turned out to be, but id be surprised if the nyg had a 14m offer on the table and he chose 12m bc seattle said nice things to him. not impossible but seems unlikely.
I rather have signed Love  
Spiciest Memelord : 3/17/2023 2:08 pm : link
than any of our other players we signed. And yeesh OBJ is waiting in the wings.
So bummed  
exiled : 3/17/2023 2:09 pm : link
Knew it was coming after yesterday, but I loved the guy
RE: I rather have signed Love  
SteelGiant : 3/17/2023 2:10 pm : link
In comment 16068645 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
than any of our other players we signed. And yeesh OBJ is waiting in the wings.


I really hope this is sarcasm
Terrible.  
Shady Lurker : 3/17/2023 2:12 pm : link
Can't believe we let Love walk after giving that contract to Slayton. Will be glad to be proven wrong, but I don't like almost anything the front office has done this offseason.
Terrible offseason so far  
Spiciest Memelord : 3/17/2023 2:14 pm : link
I'm not entirely sure if all players we signed so far combined is worth Love.
RE: Giants tried to extend him mid-season  
Joe Beckwith : 3/17/2023 2:14 pm : link
In comment 16068629 Rory said:
Quote:
and his agent turned down negotiations.

2 for 12 is not unreasonable and I'm sure we could have resigned him and he would be back if he wanted to be in NY

The fact that Seattle was the first team to show interest and then he just signs leads me to believe he wanted to play there.

I dont think this is on the FO. Its just what Love wanted


He had an apparent major desire for a no State tax state…at least that was the face comment.
I think once the mid season negotiations failed his agent was shopping him; when the S market stalled opening day, he saw 10M wasn’t happening, but that he’d better sign before he was playing for 1.5 M as possibly the last S to sign.
He got his no tax State, a young team even younger if they use all 4 picks in the top 52, and did the Giants a favor as a point of comparison with the remaking FA Ss.
A couple of clown comments above  
No1MDGiantsFan : 3/17/2023 2:15 pm : link
Lol unreal
We’ve got Pinnock and Belton  
Big Blue '56 : 3/17/2023 2:16 pm : link
And whomever else we draft or sign via UDFA..

If it was that important to the Giants, we could have met this price. We chose not to. He loved Wink so I’m not buying this change of scenery thing..

You  
Straw Hat : 3/17/2023 2:16 pm : link
Guys are acting like we just lost ed reed.
You can't pay everyone  
JonC : 3/17/2023 2:17 pm : link
and Love was prior regime, to boot. They could've just identified they wanted a SS with different skillset, rookie scale contract, etc. Snug cap with a big QB contract, and Dex's incoming deal means you can't keep 'em all.
Have to be honest  
5BowlsSoon : 3/17/2023 2:18 pm : link
I’m pissed….Love is reliable, never injured, and can play both S and CB.

I guess it depends on how much he made….
This sucks  
Boatie Warrant : 3/17/2023 2:19 pm : link
Good luck to him.

I enjoyed his energy and play
RE: You  
UConn4523 : 3/17/2023 2:21 pm : link
In comment 16068661 Straw Hat said:
Quote:
Guys are acting like we just lost ed reed.


We like the player, it’s disappointing. That’s about it.
RE: You can't pay everyone  
Eric on Li : 3/17/2023 2:22 pm : link
In comment 16068663 JonC said:
Quote:
and Love was prior regime, to boot. They could've just identified they wanted a SS with different skillset, rookie scale contract, etc. Snug cap with a big QB contract, and Dex's incoming deal means you can't keep 'em all.


this is a pretty simple case where they could have kept 1 between him and slayton.

week 1 around the same time they were about to cut slayton if he didnt take a paycut they were sowing on love's captain badge. at the bye they were again trying to extend love, not slayton. both players were prior regime so something appears to have short circuited since November.
RE: You  
Spiciest Memelord : 3/17/2023 2:23 pm : link
In comment 16068661 Straw Hat said:
Quote:
Guys are acting like we just lost ed reed.


He never got close to Love's 124 tackles. I guess Reed just stood there in the middle of the field spinning around in circles or something.
RE: Terrible offseason so far  
SteelGiant : 3/17/2023 2:23 pm : link
In comment 16068656 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
I'm not entirely sure if all players we signed so far combined is worth Love.


The linebacker BobbyO we added alone is enough for me to lose love if that was the choice I had to make, and it would a very easy choice for me

I like Love, wish him the best. But I’m not worried about playing against him so I’m not going to shed any tears over this, it’s just how it goes sometimes, he is a nice to have and not a must have player.

This also could be as simple as slayton decided to stay and he did not.
Looking at the big picture  
Dave on the UWS : 3/17/2023 2:24 pm : link
Schoen and Daboll are building a team that is FAST and physical. Speed will never be Love's game. They drafted Belton and found Pinnock (both faster and better athletes) as Love's replacement. Mckinney get the big dollars for this position group next year.
I'm beginning to think...  
knowledgetimmons : 3/17/2023 2:28 pm : link
Perhaps an emotional support hotline should be set up for those who've felt distressed by the loss of Julian Love.

I wish him all the best.
Between Love at 2 years, $12mm, and Slayton at 2 years, $12mm...  
sb from NYT Forum : 3/17/2023 2:28 pm : link
...I would prefer Love.

The Giants WRs completely sucked last year, so they re-signed two of them.

The Giants defense was really good last year, so they let a starting safety and team captain go.

It just seems really weird to me.
RE: RE: You can't pay everyone  
JonC : 3/17/2023 2:29 pm : link
In comment 16068673 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16068663 JonC said:


Quote:


and Love was prior regime, to boot. They could've just identified they wanted a SS with different skillset, rookie scale contract, etc. Snug cap with a big QB contract, and Dex's incoming deal means you can't keep 'em all.



this is a pretty simple case where they could have kept 1 between him and slayton.

week 1 around the same time they were about to cut slayton if he didnt take a paycut they were sowing on love's captain badge. at the bye they were again trying to extend love, not slayton. both players were prior regime so something appears to have short circuited since November.


Yep, and Love was ready to leave.
There seems to be a lot of Golden Domer Homerism here  
SteelGiant : 3/17/2023 2:29 pm : link
Notre Dame is overrated, there I said it.
RE: Between Love at 2 years, $12mm, and Slayton at 2 years, $12mm...  
Big Blue '56 : 3/17/2023 2:31 pm : link
In comment 16068687 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
...I would prefer Love.

The Giants WRs completely sucked last year, so they re-signed two of them.

The Giants defense was really good last year, so they let a starting safety and team captain go.

It just seems really weird to me.


Weird? What are the guarantees? It’s all about the guarantees
RE: RE: You  
RCPhoenix : 3/17/2023 2:35 pm : link
In comment 16068674 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
In comment 16068661 Straw Hat said:


Quote:


Guys are acting like we just lost ed reed.



He never got close to Love's 124 tackles. I guess Reed just stood there in the middle of the field spinning around in circles or something.


Having a safety with that many tackles is an indictment of how lousy the ILBs were, not an indication of how good Love was.

RE: I rather have signed Love  
RCPhoenix : 3/17/2023 2:36 pm : link
In comment 16068645 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
than any of our other players we signed. And yeesh OBJ is waiting in the wings.


Seriously? Wow.
RE: RE: I rather have signed Love  
No1MDGiantsFan : 3/17/2023 2:38 pm : link
In comment 16068701 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
In comment 16068645 Spiciest Memelord said:


Quote:


than any of our other players we signed. And yeesh OBJ is waiting in the wings.



Seriously? Wow.


sadly yes he’s serious
RE: Giants must feel comfortable going forward with Pinnock and Belton  
ColHowPepper : 3/17/2023 2:40 pm : link
In comment 16068624 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
They have also shown interest in safety Brown from Penn State

Not sure I'm sold on Belton, no top end speed or quickness to speak of and missed his share of tackles...for a rookie. Does seem they like Pinnock; maybe Love wasn't getting the vibes he thought he should from Wink
I liked him but…  
morrison40 : 3/17/2023 2:40 pm : link
As a team fan , not an expert, IMO he’s replaceable, use the $ elsewhere. A center would be helpful!
RE: Between Love at 2 years, $12mm, and Slayton at 2 years, $12mm...  
Klaatu : 3/17/2023 2:42 pm : link
In comment 16068687 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
...I would prefer Love.

The Giants WRs completely sucked last year, so they re-signed two of them.

The Giants defense was really good last year, so they let a starting safety and team captain go.

It just seems really weird to me.


The defenae was pretty bad last year, and if the WR's sucked, the offense was still better than the defense. To be completely fair, injuries had a major impact on both sides of the ball.
Mckinney would be a huge loss.  
Big Blue '56 : 3/17/2023 2:43 pm : link
Love, though I liked him, is not
RE: hate this - it's literally the exact same contract slayton got too  
81_Great_Dane : 3/17/2023 2:44 pm : link
In comment 16068544 Eric on Li said:
Quote:


Quote:


Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
Former Giants’ safety Julian Love reached agreement today on a two-year, $12 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks, per sources. Deal confirmed and negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha.



first thing i have a strong disagreement with the FO on.

love was a team captain and at the trade deadline he was 1 of 2 players they negotiated an extension with. slayton wasn't. this is a very reasonable deal. down the stretch slayton almost cost them the washington game and the wild card with drops. love played almost every snap on d and did so in a bunch of different positions wherever he was needed.

love > slayton.
Love said something about how you choose where you go to college but with the NFL draft, you don't get to choose where you play as a pro, and this was his chance to choose. I don't know why he chose Seattle over the Giants, whether it was money or lifestyle or family, or a promise he'd be used in a way he prefers, but he didn't sound like a guy thinking "I'm so lucky. I landed in the perfect place for me." Not surprised he's leaving. Nice player. Wish him every success. Makes safety/DB more of a priority in free agency and/or draft.
RE: RE: hate this - it's literally the exact same contract slayton got too  
Big Blue '56 : 3/17/2023 2:47 pm : link
In comment 16068720 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
In comment 16068544 Eric on Li said:


Quote:




Quote:


Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
Former Giants’ safety Julian Love reached agreement today on a two-year, $12 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks, per sources. Deal confirmed and negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha.



first thing i have a strong disagreement with the FO on.

love was a team captain and at the trade deadline he was 1 of 2 players they negotiated an extension with. slayton wasn't. this is a very reasonable deal. down the stretch slayton almost cost them the washington game and the wild card with drops. love played almost every snap on d and did so in a bunch of different positions wherever he was needed.

love > slayton.

Love said something about how you choose where you go to college but with the NFL draft, you don't get to choose where you play as a pro, and this was his chance to choose. I don't know why he chose Seattle over the Giants, whether it was money or lifestyle or family, or a promise he'd be used in a way he prefers, but he didn't sound like a guy thinking "I'm so lucky. I landed in the perfect place for me." Not surprised he's leaving. Nice player. Wish him every success. Makes safety/DB more of a priority in free agency and/or draft.


Well, if he likes rain,it’s a perfect place for him…:)
RE: hate this - it's literally the exact same contract slayton got too  
Anakim : 3/17/2023 2:48 pm : link
In comment 16068544 Eric on Li said:
Quote:


Quote:


Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
Former Giants’ safety Julian Love reached agreement today on a two-year, $12 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks, per sources. Deal confirmed and negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha.



first thing i have a strong disagreement with the FO on.

love was a team captain and at the trade deadline he was 1 of 2 players they negotiated an extension with. slayton wasn't. this is a very reasonable deal. down the stretch slayton almost cost them the washington game and the wild card with drops. love played almost every snap on d and did so in a bunch of different positions wherever he was needed.

love > slayton.


Agree 100%
Terrible loss at that price  
Rudy5757 : 3/17/2023 2:50 pm : link
We basically keep our underwhelming WRs and let a good player walk at a very reasonable price. Smart tough dependable is Love. Very solid player and at $6mil a year it’s a no brainer. I’m really not liking this off-season so far. Way too many injury gambles.
He was a handy guy to have on the team  
JerseyCityJoe : 3/17/2023 2:50 pm : link
Wish we could have kept him but such is life.
RE: hate this - it's literally the exact same contract slayton got too  
Four Aces : 3/17/2023 2:52 pm : link
In comment 16068544 Eric on Li said:
Quote:


Quote:


Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
Former Giants’ safety Julian Love reached agreement today on a two-year, $12 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks, per sources. Deal confirmed and negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha.



first thing i have a strong disagreement with the FO on.

love was a team captain and at the trade deadline he was 1 of 2 players they negotiated an extension with. slayton wasn't. this is a very reasonable deal. down the stretch slayton almost cost them the washington game and the wild card with drops. love played almost every snap on d and did so in a bunch of different positions wherever he was needed.

love > slayton.


We need to be mindful that Slayton’s deal is essentially a one deal. I would suspect Love’s deal is NOT similarly structured and may include incentives that push the value up further.
RE: RE: hate this - it's literally the exact same contract slayton got too  
Big Blue '56 : 3/17/2023 2:54 pm : link
In comment 16068737 Four Aces said:
Quote:
In comment 16068544 Eric on Li said:


Quote:




Quote:


Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
Former Giants’ safety Julian Love reached agreement today on a two-year, $12 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks, per sources. Deal confirmed and negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha.



first thing i have a strong disagreement with the FO on.

love was a team captain and at the trade deadline he was 1 of 2 players they negotiated an extension with. slayton wasn't. this is a very reasonable deal. down the stretch slayton almost cost them the washington game and the wild card with drops. love played almost every snap on d and did so in a bunch of different positions wherever he was needed.

love > slayton.



We need to be mindful that Slayton’s deal is essentially a one deal. I would suspect Love’s deal is NOT similarly structured and may include incentives that push the value up further.


Exactly..Let’s see how they REALLY compare
RE: hate this - it's literally the exact same contract slayton got too  
Optimus-NY : 3/17/2023 2:54 pm : link
In comment 16068544 Eric on Li said:
Quote:


Quote:


Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
Former Giants’ safety Julian Love reached agreement today on a two-year, $12 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks, per sources. Deal confirmed and negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha.



first thing i have a strong disagreement with the FO on.

love was a team captain and at the trade deadline he was 1 of 2 players they negotiated an extension with. slayton wasn't. this is a very reasonable deal. down the stretch slayton almost cost them the washington game and the wild card with drops. love played almost every snap on d and did so in a bunch of different positions wherever he was needed.

love > slayton.


I agree
Love was a good player,  
RollBlue : 3/17/2023 3:03 pm : link
but people must be forgetting the easy interceptions he dropped that almost cost us games, and the whiff on Smith during the first Eagles game.

If I were to have option of keeping either Slayton or Love, it's easy, Slayton is more important to the team right now.
Love was one of the team MVPs...  
bw in dc : 3/17/2023 3:06 pm : link
the first half of the season. He was key to building the foundation to grab a playoff spot. And he sounds like a terrific team guy. But good for him for getting a nice contract and opportunity.

Fortunately, safety is a very fungible position and Schoen will likely find a replacement solution.
Love  
allstarjim : 3/17/2023 3:06 pm : link
was a fourth round pick who elevated himself to a team captain. He led the team in tackles by a wide margin, both total and solo. Third in the NFL among safeties in tackles.

He deserves a ton more respect for his accomplishments here than some want to acknowledge, even if letting him go may have been the right decision.

I appreciate the player and what he did here.

I also understand you can't keep everyone, and if you have inhouse candidates that you have confidence in, that the Giants seem to have, that are more cost-effective, then as a business sometimes you have to let good players get away.

Doesn't take away from the quality of player and person he was as a NY Giant. Best wishes to Love in Seattle (until he plays the Giants again).
Good player.  
mattlawson : 3/17/2023 3:06 pm : link
Not great. Let’s how are y way to get involved in the draft
RE: Terrible.  
mattlawson : 3/17/2023 3:07 pm : link
In comment 16068652 Shady Lurker said:
Quote:
Can't believe we let Love walk after giving that contract to Slayton. Will be glad to be proven wrong, but I don't like almost anything the front office has done this offseason.



Go back to lurking I guess then
Don't get this one...  
The Mike : 3/17/2023 3:11 pm : link
Why keep Slayton over Love? Makes little sense. Especially after we signed Campbell.

Unless Love just wanted out which is a real possibility. But Julian Love bled Giants blue as much as anybody on this team the last several years. Can't believe the locker room feels good about losing him. For those proselytizing that "culture matters", this is a real head scratcher.

The "two steps forward one step back" shuffle continues...
RE: RE: RE: hate this - it's literally the exact same contract slayton got too  
rasbutant : 3/17/2023 3:20 pm : link
In comment 16068739 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16068737 Four Aces said:


Quote:


In comment 16068544 Eric on Li said:


Quote:




Quote:


Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
Former Giants’ safety Julian Love reached agreement today on a two-year, $12 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks, per sources. Deal confirmed and negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha.



first thing i have a strong disagreement with the FO on.

love was a team captain and at the trade deadline he was 1 of 2 players they negotiated an extension with. slayton wasn't. this is a very reasonable deal. down the stretch slayton almost cost them the washington game and the wild card with drops. love played almost every snap on d and did so in a bunch of different positions wherever he was needed.

love > slayton.



We need to be mindful that Slayton’s deal is essentially a one deal. I would suspect Love’s deal is NOT similarly structured and may include incentives that push the value up further.



Exactly..Let’s see how they REALLY compare


Well I thought Love was going to get 10M/yr, so that's a lot of wiggle room from what he signed for. I think it safe to say no matter what the "details" are I will still believe they should have brought him back over Slayton.

This is bad. Put the Kool-Aid spin on it all you want, but this made the NY Giants less talented while spending more money. And over peanuts. No we are not making him out to be Ed Reed...he signed for 12M/2 why would anyone even bring up Reed, ridiculous. Love was exactly what they say they are looking for...smart, tough, dependable. AND CHEAP!!! Positional value, BS, shopping hungry is what it is, exactly what they said they weren't going to do. Dumb.

Oh Love didn't want to be here, it's not our fault. BS again. Better hope that's not true or they have bigger problems brewing...why would a player not want to play for them??? Red flag.

So, just like the last GM they say one thing and do another. Nothing has changed except this one is a better public speaker.

Drink the Kool-Aid, be positive, that's great, but don't talk to people like they are idiots because they can call it like they see it. I hope it all works out. But this is not a day to celebrate anything. They got less talented today, period.
Lurker- what would you  
Dave on the UWS : 3/17/2023 3:22 pm : link
have had the front office do instead of what they have done this off-season?
We all Loved Love , But:  
Piranah In NC : 3/17/2023 3:25 pm : link
1. Sloppy tackle attempt on Dallas Goedert in Playoffs.
2. Whiff on 4th down eagles touchdown Throw at home.
3. Whiff on Colts pass at the goal line last year.
4. Whiff on a tackle against the Chiefs in a prime time game 2 years ago that went for a touchdown.
5. I didn't Love Love's Comment referring to Eagles not needing to be coached.
6. Loved Loves Late game Int against The Ravens, But overall, "MEH".
No income tax in WA  
12aob : 3/17/2023 3:25 pm : link
So likely would taken more than $12 million to keep him a Giant
I  
AcidTest : 3/17/2023 3:26 pm : link
can't believe the Giants wouldn't have paid him what he got from Seattle. It sounds like he didn't want to be in the New York area. My guess is that he wasn't unhappy with the Giants just the area, for whatever reason or reasons.

I doubt he had a burning desire to go to Seattle. He signed with them because they were the first team to show serious interest in him. My guess is he would have signed the same deal with almost any other team.

This wasn't about the Giants. It was about the NYC area. It isn't for everyone.
Ugh this sucks, man he was a good plauyer  
Jim in Forest Hills : 3/17/2023 3:29 pm : link
Unfortunate that Pinnock showed out while they had nothing at WR. They are literally plugging holes.
Love was a good player,  
prdave73 : 3/17/2023 3:30 pm : link
Not great but very good. Consistent. A team leader and fan favorite. Now who do you keep or let go of Slayton was just ok?? I would have gone with Love. I agree this offseason is not looking very promising. I thought a team is supposed to be bringing in better talent, not losing it?? Giants definitely don’t need to be losing the little talent they have?? A lot of gambles here imo. Smh..
Can we stop comparing his deal to Slayton please  
No1MDGiantsFan : 3/17/2023 3:46 pm : link
Slaytons is in essence 1/$5.25M as reported
love was looking for no tax state and lower cost of living  
Payasdaddy : 3/17/2023 3:49 pm : link
seattle aint cheap but cheaper than NYC and jersey

I liked him but he is a replaceable guy, especially with X contract coming up
belton, pinnock, waiver pick up or rookie will compete
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/17/2023 3:51 pm : link
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
2h
Julian Love will be missed, certainly in the locker room and very likely on the field. Witnessed his development from day he walked in the building.
I'm told Giants made strong push to sign Love before negotiating period began, and when no deal was reached, they moved on.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/17/2023 3:57 pm : link
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
2h
I expect the Giants to take advantage of the depressed safety market and add someone in free agency to go with in-house options Dane Belton, Jason Pinnock, Terrell Burgess and Trenton Thompson.

Draft, obviously, also an option.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/17/2023 3:58 pm : link
Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
·
2h
Believe Giants offered more than this out of the gate. There was a persistent disconnect, though. And Love sought a new opportunity that embraced him.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/17/2023 3:58 pm : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
2h
Projections for Love’s value were all over the map heading into free agency. It’s been a tough market for safeties. Love is a quality player and person who will be missed on the field and in the locker room. Feels like a big opportunity for Jason Pinnock now
RE: ...  
No1MDGiantsFan : 3/17/2023 3:59 pm : link
In comment 16068826 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
·
2h
Believe Giants offered more than this out of the gate. There was a persistent disconnect, though. And Love sought a new opportunity that embraced him.


And there you have it
I was hopeful the Giants would resign him  
Beer Man : 3/17/2023 3:59 pm : link
but thought his price point might be too high for what JS is trying to accomplish.
RE: ...  
Payasdaddy : 3/17/2023 3:59 pm : link
In comment 16068823 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
2h
I expect the Giants to take advantage of the depressed safety market and add someone in free agency to go with in-house options Dane Belton, Jason Pinnock, Terrell Burgess and Trenton Thompson.

a buddy of mine from socal trains some with burgess ( he is a qb coach) off season stuff

Draft, obviously, also an option.
We're going to miss Julian Love..  
Fishmanjim57 : 3/17/2023 3:59 pm : link
He added so much leadership to the team, and I wish him all the best in Seattle.
I hope he enjoys his new 'low cost of living state'  
Dave : 3/17/2023 4:03 pm : link
good riddence to him

(even if I know he is good and I wish he had stayed)
dammit  
bluefin : 3/17/2023 4:14 pm : link
team captain, green dot, iron horse, special teams stud, Swiss Army knife, smart, tough, dependable, always in the right place - at least he’s out of the division
Wonder what his issue was?  
OBJ_AllDay : 3/17/2023 4:15 pm : link
Guess he just didn't like being in NY.
Wish we could have kept him. Much as I root for Slayton to excel,  
CT Charlie : 3/17/2023 4:20 pm : link
I think he'd be easier to replace than Love. How many receivers in the league are as good as Slayton vs. how many safeties in the league as good as Love?
RE: Wish we could have kept him. Much as I root for Slayton to excel,  
OBJ_AllDay : 3/17/2023 4:22 pm : link
In comment 16068849 CT Charlie said:
Quote:
I think he'd be easier to replace than Love. How many receivers in the league are as good as Slayton vs. how many safeties in the league as good as Love?


Fair point though it could be countered with a speed argument - something Love doesn't really have. Either way it sounded like he had made up his mind to not come back here. Nothing the giants could really do about that except to overpay him.
Nice  
BigBlueinDE : 3/17/2023 4:22 pm : link
player, but he's certainly replaceable.
If he wanted to move on from the Giants  
RCPhoenix : 3/17/2023 4:31 pm : link
I don't think it mattered what Schoen did in negotiations. Good luck to him.
RE: ...  
bluefin : 3/17/2023 4:41 pm : link
In comment 16068826 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
·
2h
Believe Giants offered more than this out of the gate. There was a persistent disconnect, though. And Love sought a new opportunity that embraced him.

Aha Ok - and maybe another attraction is Seattle’s DB “Legion of Boom” aura
We had to choose between  
thefan : 3/17/2023 4:45 pm : link
Love and Slayton because of the KG dead cap. If KG isn't a dud we let Slayton walk and sign Love. But because that albatross of a contract you could only have three of these four:

- Slayton
- Love
- Waller
- Okereke

I wanted both Love and Slayton back. Shoen was put in a position to pick from that list and decided with 3 of those 4.
RE: They picked Slayton over Love  
islander1 : 3/17/2023 4:53 pm : link
In comment 16068573 rasbutant said:
Quote:
Scratching my head. WTF, Talk about shopping hungry. Well at least they have bodies in the WR room.


Totally agree. But, it's more about me being unhappy about overpaying Slayton then not signing Love.

If they really like Pinnock and Belton, then I can understand not wanting to spend this money.
RE: everyone compromises on their core beliefs at some point  
islander1 : 3/17/2023 4:54 pm : link
In comment 16068617 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
but here's a really simple checklist.

out of slayton and love, which player would we consider:

smarter,
tougher,
more dependable?


Love, and it's not close.
RE: If he wanted to move on from the Giants  
Ivan15 : 3/17/2023 5:10 pm : link
In comment 16068861 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
I don't think it mattered what Schoen did in negotiations. Good luck to him.
______________________
Not sure Love wanted to move on. I think he really enjoyed his time in NY so maybe he a personal reason to go to the west coast.

Didn’t he spill the beans about replacing the turf? Maybe Mara/Schoen wanted to get rid of him. Loose lips.
RE: We had to choose between  
UConn4523 : 3/17/2023 5:16 pm : link
In comment 16068877 thefan said:
Quote:
Love and Slayton because of the KG dead cap. If KG isn't a dud we let Slayton walk and sign Love. But because that albatross of a contract you could only have three of these four:

- Slayton
- Love
- Waller
- Okereke

I wanted both Love and Slayton back. Shoen was put in a position to pick from that list and decided with 3 of those 4.


Love left for less money, he wanted a fresh start.
The comments that the Giants picked Slayton over Love are just stupid.  
DefenseWins : 3/17/2023 5:16 pm : link
and cannot be compared. If we sign someone else next week, then is the decision that other player over Love? Was the decision to pay Jones instead of Love.

Just ridiculous comments. Plus, nobody knows what our own evaluation of the guy was post season or whether they felt he was a good fit.

When they decide to pay another safety while letting go Love, then okay.
Love took less money because he wanted to leave  
No1MDGiantsFan : 3/17/2023 5:17 pm : link
I’m not sure where the disconnect is?!?!?!
Love  
Cheech d : 3/17/2023 5:18 pm : link
On the surface it makes no sense considering he was a plus player to the naked eye. Really good fundamental player and might have been the best tackler on the team. He seems like such a good kid and also fits the STD model. He did give up a few too many big plays but I think that is true of some top players in the league.
I’m guessing that his lack of speed and high end athleticism are the reason they let him go for that money. Maybe they just want to upgrade the physical talent in the secondary… they probably have a plan and time will tell.
Absolute whiff by Schoen on this one  
The_Taxman89_10 : 3/17/2023 5:30 pm : link
To lose a player like Love for that little money is a joke. I'm sorry. Total whiff by Schoen on this one. I could see if the deal was worth in the 18 to 20 mil range. Sure, that's too rich. But 2 years/12 mil? Give me a break. That's a great deal for a good starting safety and a team leader in their mid to late 20s. I would've much rather gave Slayton's 12 mil to Love and let Slayton walk. This has been a pretty good off-season but fans acting like this has been a homerun off-season are delusional.
RE: Absolute whiff by Schoen on this one  
BigBlueShock : 3/17/2023 5:37 pm : link
In comment 16068919 The_Taxman89_10 said:
Quote:
To lose a player like Love for that little money is a joke. I'm sorry. Total whiff by Schoen on this one. I could see if the deal was worth in the 18 to 20 mil range. Sure, that's too rich. But 2 years/12 mil? Give me a break. That's a great deal for a good starting safety and a team leader in their mid to late 20s. I would've much rather gave Slayton's 12 mil to Love and let Slayton walk. This has been a pretty good off-season but fans acting like this has been a homerun off-season are delusional.

You haven’t even bothered to read this thread before posting, right?

The answers are right there for you to see. It would have saved you from your incredibly misinformed rant
RE: RE: Absolute whiff by Schoen on this one  
The_Taxman89_10 : 3/17/2023 5:40 pm : link
In comment 16068923 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16068919 The_Taxman89_10 said:


Quote:


To lose a player like Love for that little money is a joke. I'm sorry. Total whiff by Schoen on this one. I could see if the deal was worth in the 18 to 20 mil range. Sure, that's too rich. But 2 years/12 mil? Give me a break. That's a great deal for a good starting safety and a team leader in their mid to late 20s. I would've much rather gave Slayton's 12 mil to Love and let Slayton walk. This has been a pretty good off-season but fans acting like this has been a homerun off-season are delusional.


You haven’t even bothered to read this thread before posting, right?

The answers are right there for you to see. It would have saved you from your incredibly misinformed rant



You're one of those fanboys who thinks Schoen can do no wrong. It's fine. Keep doing you.
RE: ...  
Strahan91 : 3/17/2023 5:41 pm : link
In comment 16068826 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
·
2h
Believe Giants offered more than this out of the gate. There was a persistent disconnect, though. And Love sought a new opportunity that embraced him.

I read this as Love and his agent misreading the market, not him preferring to go elsewhere for less money. His market didn't develop as anticipated and the Giants moved on and decided to allocate resources elsewhere. Happens all the time in FA.
Love apparently misread his/Safety positional value on the market  
KraZee : 3/17/2023 5:41 pm : link
And when the he did not take the offer the giants made before FA period began, they simply moved on. I dont fault the Giants for that frankly as now there are many S options available in his range but likely for less $$. Kind of happening on the RB side of the market as well. We are hearing that Love settled for less than the Giants offered before FA period opened. Look, no one wants to lose a team captain and good player. He was a good Giant by all measures last year. But we have depth already there and can add more inexpensively. Plus we may benefit on the future draft compensation side from his signing by offsetting one of our own FA grabs. Not losing any sleep on this one.
RE: RE: RE: Absolute whiff by Schoen on this one  
BigBlueShock : 3/17/2023 5:44 pm : link
In comment 16068926 The_Taxman89_10 said:
Quote:
In comment 16068923 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 16068919 The_Taxman89_10 said:


Quote:


To lose a player like Love for that little money is a joke. I'm sorry. Total whiff by Schoen on this one. I could see if the deal was worth in the 18 to 20 mil range. Sure, that's too rich. But 2 years/12 mil? Give me a break. That's a great deal for a good starting safety and a team leader in their mid to late 20s. I would've much rather gave Slayton's 12 mil to Love and let Slayton walk. This has been a pretty good off-season but fans acting like this has been a homerun off-season are delusional.


You haven’t even bothered to read this thread before posting, right?

The answers are right there for you to see. It would have saved you from your incredibly misinformed rant




You're one of those fanboys who thinks Schoen can do no wrong. It's fine. Keep doing you.

Read the fucking thread before posting. Don’t try to turn this on me. You’re the one that clearly doesn’t understand the situation. It’s also not my fault that you’re simple. Be better
RE: RE: RE: RE: Absolute whiff by Schoen on this one  
The_Taxman89_10 : 3/17/2023 5:47 pm : link
In comment 16068930 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16068926 The_Taxman89_10 said:


Quote:


In comment 16068923 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 16068919 The_Taxman89_10 said:


Quote:


To lose a player like Love for that little money is a joke. I'm sorry. Total whiff by Schoen on this one. I could see if the deal was worth in the 18 to 20 mil range. Sure, that's too rich. But 2 years/12 mil? Give me a break. That's a great deal for a good starting safety and a team leader in their mid to late 20s. I would've much rather gave Slayton's 12 mil to Love and let Slayton walk. This has been a pretty good off-season but fans acting like this has been a homerun off-season are delusional.


You haven’t even bothered to read this thread before posting, right?

The answers are right there for you to see. It would have saved you from your incredibly misinformed rant




You're one of those fanboys who thinks Schoen can do no wrong. It's fine. Keep doing you.


Read the fucking thread before posting. Don’t try to turn this on me. You’re the one that clearly doesn’t understand the situation. It’s also not my fault that you’re simple. Be better


Go fuck yourself clown. "Read the thread". It's simple logic, guy. We lost out on a young good starting safety for a measely 2 years/12 mil and now have a gaping hole to fill. And here's a newsflash. Belton and Pinnock are downgrades. And if you can't see that, you need to be better.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Absolute whiff by Schoen on this one  
BigBlueShock : 3/17/2023 5:55 pm : link
In comment 16068931 The_Taxman89_10 said:
Quote:
In comment 16068930 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 16068926 The_Taxman89_10 said:


Quote:


In comment 16068923 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 16068919 The_Taxman89_10 said:


Quote:


To lose a player like Love for that little money is a joke. I'm sorry. Total whiff by Schoen on this one. I could see if the deal was worth in the 18 to 20 mil range. Sure, that's too rich. But 2 years/12 mil? Give me a break. That's a great deal for a good starting safety and a team leader in their mid to late 20s. I would've much rather gave Slayton's 12 mil to Love and let Slayton walk. This has been a pretty good off-season but fans acting like this has been a homerun off-season are delusional.


You haven’t even bothered to read this thread before posting, right?

The answers are right there for you to see. It would have saved you from your incredibly misinformed rant




You're one of those fanboys who thinks Schoen can do no wrong. It's fine. Keep doing you.


Read the fucking thread before posting. Don’t try to turn this on me. You’re the one that clearly doesn’t understand the situation. It’s also not my fault that you’re simple. Be better



Go fuck yourself clown. "Read the thread". It's simple logic, guy. We lost out on a young good starting safety for a measely 2 years/12 mil and now have a gaping hole to fill. And here's a newsflash. Belton and Pinnock are downgrades. And if you can't see that, you need to be better.

They offered him more than he signed for in Seattle. He rejected it. You’d know that if you had read the thread. Not everything is as black and white as you’re pretending it is. In fact, almost nothing is….
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Absolute whiff by Schoen on this one  
g56blue10 : 3/17/2023 5:56 pm : link
In comment 16068931 The_Taxman89_10 said:
Quote:
In comment 16068930 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 16068926 The_Taxman89_10 said:

Did you miss the part where it said we offered him more than what Seattle gave him ?


Quote:


In comment 16068923 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 16068919 The_Taxman89_10 said:


Quote:


To lose a player like Love for that little money is a joke. I'm sorry. Total whiff by Schoen on this one. I could see if the deal was worth in the 18 to 20 mil range. Sure, that's too rich. But 2 years/12 mil? Give me a break. That's a great deal for a good starting safety and a team leader in their mid to late 20s. I would've much rather gave Slayton's 12 mil to Love and let Slayton walk. This has been a pretty good off-season but fans acting like this has been a homerun off-season are delusional.


You haven’t even bothered to read this thread before posting, right?

The answers are right there for you to see. It would have saved you from your incredibly misinformed rant




You're one of those fanboys who thinks Schoen can do no wrong. It's fine. Keep doing you.


Read the fucking thread before posting. Don’t try to turn this on me. You’re the one that clearly doesn’t understand the situation. It’s also not my fault that you’re simple. Be better



Go fuck yourself clown. "Read the thread". It's simple logic, guy. We lost out on a young good starting safety for a measely 2 years/12 mil and now have a gaping hole to fill. And here's a newsflash. Belton and Pinnock are downgrades. And if you can't see that, you need to be better.
Sad to see him go  
uconngiant : 3/17/2023 5:57 pm : link
This is what happens during the free-agent period. You lose players you like Love and Gates.

Now with Belton and Pinnock plus with someone they may get in the free agency or the draft.
Best wishes for him  
US1 Giants : 3/17/2023 6:01 pm : link
.
RE: dammit  
TinVA : 3/17/2023 6:28 pm : link
In comment 16068844 bluefin said:
Quote:
team captain, green dot, iron horse, special teams stud, Swiss Army knife, smart, tough, dependable, always in the right place - at least he’s out of the division


Dude, it's not that bad, he was a good player, not a great player. Relax!
RE: We all Loved Love , But:  
section125 : 3/17/2023 6:36 pm : link
In comment 16068781 Piranah In NC said:
Quote:
1. Sloppy tackle attempt on Dallas Goedert in Playoffs.
2. Whiff on 4th down eagles touchdown Throw at home.
3. Whiff on Colts pass at the goal line last year.
4. Whiff on a tackle against the Chiefs in a prime time game 2 years ago that went for a touchdown.
5. I didn't Love Love's Comment referring to Eagles not needing to be coached.
6. Loved Loves Late game Int against The Ravens, But overall, "MEH".


Nice list. That was probably every miss he made in the entire year which is a lot less than anyone else on defense. Guy was the most reliable tackler on the team. Period. End of story.
No he wasn't a super star. But reliable, healthy and smart.

I figured they had to save money somewhere and he was low man on the totem pole. Yes, safety is a fairly easy position to replace.
Pinnock and Belton are now on the clock.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Absolute whiff by Schoen on this one  
mfsd : 3/17/2023 6:41 pm : link
In comment 16068931 The_Taxman89_10 said:
Quote:
In comment 16068930 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 16068926 The_Taxman89_10 said:


Quote:


In comment 16068923 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 16068919 The_Taxman89_10 said:


Quote:


To lose a player like Love for that little money is a joke. I'm sorry. Total whiff by Schoen on this one. I could see if the deal was worth in the 18 to 20 mil range. Sure, that's too rich. But 2 years/12 mil? Give me a break. That's a great deal for a good starting safety and a team leader in their mid to late 20s. I would've much rather gave Slayton's 12 mil to Love and let Slayton walk. This has been a pretty good off-season but fans acting like this has been a homerun off-season are delusional.


You haven’t even bothered to read this thread before posting, right?

The answers are right there for you to see. It would have saved you from your incredibly misinformed rant




You're one of those fanboys who thinks Schoen can do no wrong. It's fine. Keep doing you.


Read the fucking thread before posting. Don’t try to turn this on me. You’re the one that clearly doesn’t understand the situation. It’s also not my fault that you’re simple. Be better



Go fuck yourself clown. "Read the thread". It's simple logic, guy. We lost out on a young good starting safety for a measely 2 years/12 mil and now have a gaping hole to fill. And here's a newsflash. Belton and Pinnock are downgrades. And if you can't see that, you need to be better.


Dude, get a grip
RE: RE: ...  
AcidTest : 3/17/2023 6:41 pm : link
In comment 16068927 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
In comment 16068826 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
·
2h
Believe Giants offered more than this out of the gate. There was a persistent disconnect, though. And Love sought a new opportunity that embraced him.


I read this as Love and his agent misreading the market, not him preferring to go elsewhere for less money. His market didn't develop as anticipated and the Giants moved on and decided to allocate resources elsewhere. Happens all the time in FA.


This is also possible. It's possible he took less from Seattle because he wanted to leave the NY area. But it's also possible as you say that he rejected the Giants' initial offers because he wanted to test his value in FA. The problem is that the Giants couldn't wait for him and allocated the money they would have given to him to other FAs, including their own. If they had not, they likely would have missed out on those players. And after signing those players, the Giants couldn't pay him their original offer.
This really sucks  
Jay on the Island : 3/17/2023 6:46 pm : link
Love was a very versatile leader on and off the field. I would be lying if I said I wasn't disappointed about keeping Slayton for the same money as Love received from Seattle.

Jason Pinnock did show plenty of skills though and they must've felt confident enough in him and Belton to allow Love to walk. I expect a safety to be added in the draft as well.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/17/2023 6:47 pm : link
I've been a fan since his South Bend time & wish him well.

Also, for those bitching about Darius' contract in relation to this...look @ the finer details of Darius' deal.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
Payasdaddy : 3/17/2023 6:50 pm : link
In comment 16068980 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 16068927 Strahan91 said:


Quote:


In comment 16068826 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
·
2h
Believe Giants offered more than this out of the gate. There was a persistent disconnect, though. And Love sought a new opportunity that embraced him.


I read this as Love and his agent misreading the market, not him preferring to go elsewhere for less money. His market didn't develop as anticipated and the Giants moved on and decided to allocate resources elsewhere. Happens all the time in FA.



This is also possible. It's possible he took less from Seattle because he wanted to leave the NY area. But it's also possible as you say that he rejected the Giants' initial offers because he wanted to test his value in FA. The problem is that the Giants couldn't wait for him and allocated the money they would have given to him to other FAs, including their own. If they had not, they likely would have missed out on those players. And after signing those players, the Giants couldn't pay him their original offer.


i heard on an interview that a no tax state was important to him along with cost of living
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/17/2023 6:56 pm : link
The Seattle metro area is a great place to live. I know numerous people who live there & all rave about it, though I don't know if I could do with all the rain.

Whatever. Wish Julian well.
Love just posted a nice  
ryanmkeane : 3/17/2023 7:22 pm : link
farewell on his Instagram. First class.
 
ryanmkeane : 3/17/2023 7:23 pm : link
julianmlove
Verified
New York, it’s been an unforgettable 4 years. Being a part of this Giants community has been a dream and I’m so grateful to everyone who made NY home.

To the Mara family, my coaches, and all of the incredible staff- Thank you for everything, you made it a privilege to come into work each day. To my teammates- Thank you for all of the good times. Playing alongside you guys has been one of the highlights of my life. And to the fans- thanks for always bringing that NY energy. I will carry this experience with me forever. Love y’all always ❤️✌🏾
RE: …  
sb from NYT Forum : 3/17/2023 7:28 pm : link
In comment 16069010 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
julianmlove
Verified
New York, it’s been an unforgettable 4 years. Being a part of this Giants community has been a dream and I’m so grateful to everyone who made NY home.

To the Mara family, my coaches, and all of the incredible staff- Thank you for everything, you made it a privilege to come into work each day. To my teammates- Thank you for all of the good times. Playing alongside you guys has been one of the highlights of my life. And to the fans- thanks for always bringing that NY energy. I will carry this experience with me forever. Love y’all always ❤️✌🏾


He's a classy dude.

I can definitely see him being a coach when his playing career is over.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/17/2023 7:42 pm : link
Nice post from Love. Pure class.

I wish him the best in Seattle.
RE: Absolute whiff by Schoen on this one  
FStubbs : 3/17/2023 8:04 pm : link
In comment 16068919 The_Taxman89_10 said:
Quote:
To lose a player like Love for that little money is a joke. I'm sorry. Total whiff by Schoen on this one. I could see if the deal was worth in the 18 to 20 mil range. Sure, that's too rich. But 2 years/12 mil? Give me a break. That's a great deal for a good starting safety and a team leader in their mid to late 20s. I would've much rather gave Slayton's 12 mil to Love and let Slayton walk. This has been a pretty good off-season but fans acting like this has been a homerun off-season are delusional.


Schoen reportedly offered more money. What else could he do? Love clearly didn't want to be here. We'll miss him, but I want guys that want to be here.
RE: RE: Terrible.  
Red Right Hand : 3/17/2023 8:04 pm : link
In comment 16068759 mattlawson said:
Quote:
In comment 16068652 Shady Lurker said:


Quote:


Can't believe we let Love walk after giving that contract to Slayton. Will be glad to be proven wrong, but I don't like almost anything the front office has done this offseason.




Go back to lurking I guess then
that's some dick shit.
RE: RE: RE: Terrible.  
No1MDGiantsFan : 3/17/2023 8:26 pm : link
In comment 16069035 Red Right Hand said:
Quote:
In comment 16068759 mattlawson said:


Quote:


In comment 16068652 Shady Lurker said:


Quote:


Can't believe we let Love walk after giving that contract to Slayton. Will be glad to be proven wrong, but I don't like almost anything the front office has done this offseason.




Go back to lurking I guess then

that's some dick shit.


That’s some hilarious shit
My first sticky ever!!!  
Aaroninma : 3/17/2023 9:18 pm : link
What a moment!
RE: RE: Absolute whiff by Schoen on this one  
Carl in CT : 3/17/2023 9:48 pm : link
In comment 16069033 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 16068919 The_Taxman89_10 said:


Quote:


To lose a player like Love for that little money is a joke. I'm sorry. Total whiff by Schoen on this one. I could see if the deal was worth in the 18 to 20 mil range. Sure, that's too rich. But 2 years/12 mil? Give me a break. That's a great deal for a good starting safety and a team leader in their mid to late 20s. I would've much rather gave Slayton's 12 mil to Love and let Slayton walk. This has been a pretty good off-season but fans acting like this has been a homerun off-season are delusional.



Schoen reportedly offered more money. What else could he do? Love clearly didn't want to be here. We'll miss him, but I want guys that want to be here.



If we did offer more and he chose to leave then it becomes personal so Screw you Love. Enjoy the rain everyday. Bye!!!!
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Absolute whiff by Schoen on this one  
ArcadeSlumlord : 3/17/2023 9:48 pm : link
In comment 16068931 The_Taxman89_10 said:
Quote:
In comment 16068930 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 16068926 The_Taxman89_10 said:


Quote:


In comment 16068923 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 16068919 The_Taxman89_10 said:


Quote:


To lose a player like Love for that little money is a joke. I'm sorry. Total whiff by Schoen on this one. I could see if the deal was worth in the 18 to 20 mil range. Sure, that's too rich. But 2 years/12 mil? Give me a break. That's a great deal for a good starting safety and a team leader in their mid to late 20s. I would've much rather gave Slayton's 12 mil to Love and let Slayton walk. This has been a pretty good off-season but fans acting like this has been a homerun off-season are delusional.


You haven’t even bothered to read this thread before posting, right?

The answers are right there for you to see. It would have saved you from your incredibly misinformed rant




You're one of those fanboys who thinks Schoen can do no wrong. It's fine. Keep doing you.


Read the fucking thread before posting. Don’t try to turn this on me. You’re the one that clearly doesn’t understand the situation. It’s also not my fault that you’re simple. Be better



Go fuck yourself clown. "Read the thread". It's simple logic, guy. We lost out on a young good starting safety for a measely 2 years/12 mil and now have a gaping hole to fill. And here's a newsflash. Belton and Pinnock are downgrades. And if you can't see that, you need to be better.


Can someone ban this fucking idiot? Personal attacks now? You were WRONG!
RE: ...  
ArcadeSlumlord : 3/17/2023 9:51 pm : link
In comment 16068994 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
The Seattle metro area is a great place to live. I know numerous people who live there & all rave about it, though I don't know if I could do with all the rain.

Whatever. Wish Julian well.


Yea, CHAZ was a huge fucking success... LMAO!
RE: RE: everyone compromises on their core beliefs at some point  
Brown_Hornet : 3/17/2023 10:03 pm : link
In comment 16068888 islander1 said:
Quote:
In comment 16068617 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


but here's a really simple checklist.

out of slayton and love, which player would we consider:

smarter,
tougher,
more dependable?



Love, and it's not close.
you know this,how?
RE: RE: ...  
thefan : 3/17/2023 10:34 pm : link
In comment 16069077 ArcadeSlumlord said:
Quote:
In comment 16068994 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


The Seattle metro area is a great place to live. I know numerous people who live there & all rave about it, though I don't know if I could do with all the rain.

Whatever. Wish Julian well.



Yea, CHAZ was a huge fucking success... LMAO!


No shit it was stupid. You know what else is stupid, your post. Do you think one dumb thing speaks for the entire city. Seattle is indeed a fun city.
Anyone that has had Love in their lives knows  
Daniel in MI : 3/17/2023 11:14 pm : link
At some point you’ll lose that Love.

Probably to a situation where you are a bigger piece of the puzzle, not fending off Belton.
Really crazy the things people say  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/17/2023 11:16 pm : link
.
Better to have Love and lost  
Mr. Nickels : 3/17/2023 11:26 pm : link
than to never have had Love at all
