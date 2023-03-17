Julian Love to Seattle

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
Former Giants’ safety Julian Love reached agreement today on a two-year, $12 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks, per sources. Deal confirmed and negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha.
first thing i have a strong disagreement with the FO on.
love was a team captain and at the trade deadline he was 1 of 2 players they negotiated an extension with. slayton wasn't. this is a very reasonable deal. down the stretch slayton almost cost them the washington game and the wild card with drops. love played almost every snap on d and did so in a bunch of different positions wherever he was needed.
I think it sucks, I think it’s a loss for the team but I also feel like he’s replaceable. Apparently the front office feels the same or they would have fought harder to bring him back. Best of luck to him in Seattle.
I agree but McK will need to redone only so much money and yes his money could have been the Slayton deal, however WR is a greater need and helping Jones continue his growth with some consistency is vital. Not to mention we have young viable cost effective options on the roster already and a good draft for safeties potentially.
but I would rather keep Slayton. McKinney is better and will command more money so it's hard to justify committing lots of resources to one position group. And after his performance in that playoff loss to the Eagles, I'm ok with him leaving.
and he was a good guy to root for. I wish him well.
This is where the GM and coach earn the big bucks -- in a vacuum, you could argue Love is more valuable than Slayton, but the Giants' WR room is still loaded with question marks, while at S you have McKinney, a promising guy in Belton the new regime has invested in, Pinnock and possibly more on the way. Time will tell if it was the right move.
on the entire defense last year by about 150 in his first year as a full time starter, and captain, and green dot, on the way out the door.
love is not an irreplaceable player but for a pretty unsubstantial amount of money they created a big hole to fill. quite literally 1k snaps, a C, and someone smart enough in the system to call plays and get the defense lined up.
also played 220 special teams snaps which was about 50%
And a good deal for Seattle. I think the acquisition and flash from Pinnock made him a little more expendable. Also the longterm outlook of potentially having to pay McKinney influenced how high the Giants would go too.
That's a really good deal for Seattle and I hope Love has success there.
Positonal value, resource allocation and roster building. They drafted Belton and like Pinnock even more. They will be paying McKinney as well most likely.
I hear what you are saying and I don’t disagree with your point either.
RE: I would have preferred Love over Slayton as well
would have kept Love for that contract. Crazy not to IMO. Bad move by the Giants, especially since he was a team captain, a "glue guy," and much more valuable than Slayton, who basically got the same deal.
A good player who is young and a locker room leader.
The way I look at it, they opted to get younger/cheaper at safety with 2 in-house options that they like. They used the savings to fill a massive hole at LB- with Okereke, who I feel is a better player at LB than Love is at Safety.
A slight downgrade at S for a huge upgrade at LB. And by the end of the season, Belton/Pinnock may offer more than Love did, at least on the field - both are better athletes and offer better size.
well if you believe Pat Leonard, the Giants offered him more money. It is obvious, he did not want to be here.
Free Agency is a 2 way street.
IMO if you don't want to be here. Bye Bye
well if you believe Pat Leonard, the Giants offered him more money. It is obvious, he did not want to be here.
Free Agency is a 2 way street.
IMO if you don't want to be here. Bye Bye
link to that source? if he turned down more money then obviously that's his choice and there's nothing the nyg can do about that.
Love is a great person and a good versatile football player.
However he was not a good free safety which is his main position.
I think this spot will be addressed in the draft.
I have to trust JS if he was in their plans he would have made the deal.
I think they want a guy who covers more ground than Love.
As far as the the slayton vs love debate; slayton is good at the role they need him to do. Love is a great backup for a couple of positions but I don’t think he is ideal starter for Free safety. Do I wish there was money there to keep him, yes, but I’m not the one looking at the books or have the blueprints
Guys are way over romanticizing what love was. He played a lot of snaps. Hes a good dude. Ok great lol. This team wouldnt have made the playoffs without slayton. Wouldve been just fine with pinnock instead of love.
that sounds more like speculation "believe giants offered more out of the gate" than reporting.
maybe the giants offered more in november and he turned that down hoping the market was better than it turned out to be, but id be surprised if the nyg had a 14m offer on the table and he chose 12m bc seattle said nice things to him. not impossible but seems unlikely.
2 for 12 is not unreasonable and I'm sure we could have resigned him and he would be back if he wanted to be in NY
The fact that Seattle was the first team to show interest and then he just signs leads me to believe he wanted to play there.
I dont think this is on the FO. Its just what Love wanted
He had an apparent major desire for a no State tax state…at least that was the face comment.
I think once the mid season negotiations failed his agent was shopping him; when the S market stalled opening day, he saw 10M wasn’t happening, but that he’d better sign before he was playing for 1.5 M as possibly the last S to sign.
He got his no tax State, a young team even younger if they use all 4 picks in the top 52, and did the Giants a favor as a point of comparison with the remaking FA Ss.
and Love was prior regime, to boot. They could've just identified they wanted a SS with different skillset, rookie scale contract, etc. Snug cap with a big QB contract, and Dex's incoming deal means you can't keep 'em all.
and Love was prior regime, to boot. They could've just identified they wanted a SS with different skillset, rookie scale contract, etc. Snug cap with a big QB contract, and Dex's incoming deal means you can't keep 'em all.
this is a pretty simple case where they could have kept 1 between him and slayton.
week 1 around the same time they were about to cut slayton if he didnt take a paycut they were sowing on love's captain badge. at the bye they were again trying to extend love, not slayton. both players were prior regime so something appears to have short circuited since November.
I'm not entirely sure if all players we signed so far combined is worth Love.
The linebacker BobbyO we added alone is enough for me to lose love if that was the choice I had to make, and it would a very easy choice for me
I like Love, wish him the best. But I’m not worried about playing against him so I’m not going to shed any tears over this, it’s just how it goes sometimes, he is a nice to have and not a must have player.
This also could be as simple as slayton decided to stay and he did not.
Schoen and Daboll are building a team that is FAST and physical. Speed will never be Love's game. They drafted Belton and found Pinnock (both faster and better athletes) as Love's replacement. Mckinney get the big dollars for this position group next year.
and Love was prior regime, to boot. They could've just identified they wanted a SS with different skillset, rookie scale contract, etc. Snug cap with a big QB contract, and Dex's incoming deal means you can't keep 'em all.
this is a pretty simple case where they could have kept 1 between him and slayton.
week 1 around the same time they were about to cut slayton if he didnt take a paycut they were sowing on love's captain badge. at the bye they were again trying to extend love, not slayton. both players were prior regime so something appears to have short circuited since November.
Yep, and Love was ready to leave.
There seems to be a lot of Golden Domer Homerism here
They have also shown interest in safety Brown from Penn State
Not sure I'm sold on Belton, no top end speed or quickness to speak of and missed his share of tackles...for a rookie. Does seem they like Pinnock; maybe Love wasn't getting the vibes he thought he should from Wink
Love said something about how you choose where you go to college but with the NFL draft, you don't get to choose where you play as a pro, and this was his chance to choose. I don't know why he chose Seattle over the Giants, whether it was money or lifestyle or family, or a promise he'd be used in a way he prefers, but he didn't sound like a guy thinking "I'm so lucky. I landed in the perfect place for me." Not surprised he's leaving. Nice player. Wish him every success. Makes safety/DB more of a priority in free agency and/or draft.
RE: RE: hate this - it's literally the exact same contract slayton got too
Well, if he likes rain,it’s a perfect place for him…:)
RE: hate this - it's literally the exact same contract slayton got too
We basically keep our underwhelming WRs and let a good player walk at a very reasonable price. Smart tough dependable is Love. Very solid player and at $6mil a year it’s a no brainer. I’m really not liking this off-season so far. Way too many injury gambles.
We need to be mindful that Slayton’s deal is essentially a one deal. I would suspect Love’s deal is NOT similarly structured and may include incentives that push the value up further.
RE: RE: hate this - it's literally the exact same contract slayton got too
Exactly..Let’s see how they REALLY compare
RE: hate this - it's literally the exact same contract slayton got too
was a fourth round pick who elevated himself to a team captain. He led the team in tackles by a wide margin, both total and solo. Third in the NFL among safeties in tackles.
He deserves a ton more respect for his accomplishments here than some want to acknowledge, even if letting him go may have been the right decision.
I appreciate the player and what he did here.
I also understand you can't keep everyone, and if you have inhouse candidates that you have confidence in, that the Giants seem to have, that are more cost-effective, then as a business sometimes you have to let good players get away.
Doesn't take away from the quality of player and person he was as a NY Giant. Best wishes to Love in Seattle (until he plays the Giants again).
Why keep Slayton over Love? Makes little sense. Especially after we signed Campbell.
Unless Love just wanted out which is a real possibility. But Julian Love bled Giants blue as much as anybody on this team the last several years. Can't believe the locker room feels good about losing him. For those proselytizing that "culture matters", this is a real head scratcher.
The "two steps forward one step back" shuffle continues...
RE: RE: RE: hate this - it's literally the exact same contract slayton got too
This is bad. Put the Kool-Aid spin on it all you want, but this made the NY Giants less talented while spending more money. And over peanuts. No we are not making him out to be Ed Reed...he signed for 12M/2 why would anyone even bring up Reed, ridiculous. Love was exactly what they say they are looking for...smart, tough, dependable. AND CHEAP!!! Positional value, BS, shopping hungry is what it is, exactly what they said they weren't going to do. Dumb.
Oh Love didn't want to be here, it's not our fault. BS again. Better hope that's not true or they have bigger problems brewing...why would a player not want to play for them??? Red flag.
So, just like the last GM they say one thing and do another. Nothing has changed except this one is a better public speaker.
Drink the Kool-Aid, be positive, that's great, but don't talk to people like they are idiots because they can call it like they see it. I hope it all works out. But this is not a day to celebrate anything. They got less talented today, period.
1. Sloppy tackle attempt on Dallas Goedert in Playoffs.
2. Whiff on 4th down eagles touchdown Throw at home.
3. Whiff on Colts pass at the goal line last year.
4. Whiff on a tackle against the Chiefs in a prime time game 2 years ago that went for a touchdown.
5. I didn't Love Love's Comment referring to Eagles not needing to be coached.
6. Loved Loves Late game Int against The Ravens, But overall, "MEH".
can't believe the Giants wouldn't have paid him what he got from Seattle. It sounds like he didn't want to be in the New York area. My guess is that he wasn't unhappy with the Giants just the area, for whatever reason or reasons.
I doubt he had a burning desire to go to Seattle. He signed with them because they were the first team to show serious interest in him. My guess is he would have signed the same deal with almost any other team.
This wasn't about the Giants. It was about the NYC area. It isn't for everyone.
Not great but very good. Consistent. A team leader and fan favorite. Now who do you keep or let go of Slayton was just ok?? I would have gone with Love. I agree this offseason is not looking very promising. I thought a team is supposed to be bringing in better talent, not losing it?? Giants definitely don’t need to be losing the little talent they have?? A lot of gambles here imo. Smh..
I'm told Giants made strong push to sign Love before negotiating period began, and when no deal was reached, they moved on.
a buddy of mine from socal trains some with burgess ( he is a qb coach) off season stuff
I think he'd be easier to replace than Love. How many receivers in the league are as good as Slayton vs. how many safeties in the league as good as Love?
Fair point though it could be countered with a speed argument - something Love doesn't really have. Either way it sounded like he had made up his mind to not come back here. Nothing the giants could really do about that except to overpay him.
On the surface it makes no sense considering he was a plus player to the naked eye. Really good fundamental player and might have been the best tackler on the team. He seems like such a good kid and also fits the STD model. He did give up a few too many big plays but I think that is true of some top players in the league.
I’m guessing that his lack of speed and high end athleticism are the reason they let him go for that money. Maybe they just want to upgrade the physical talent in the secondary… they probably have a plan and time will tell.
To lose a player like Love for that little money is a joke. I'm sorry. Total whiff by Schoen on this one. I could see if the deal was worth in the 18 to 20 mil range. Sure, that's too rich. But 2 years/12 mil? Give me a break. That's a great deal for a good starting safety and a team leader in their mid to late 20s. I would've much rather gave Slayton's 12 mil to Love and let Slayton walk. This has been a pretty good off-season but fans acting like this has been a homerun off-season are delusional.
To lose a player like Love for that little money is a joke. I'm sorry. Total whiff by Schoen on this one. I could see if the deal was worth in the 18 to 20 mil range. Sure, that's too rich. But 2 years/12 mil? Give me a break. That's a great deal for a good starting safety and a team leader in their mid to late 20s. I would've much rather gave Slayton's 12 mil to Love and let Slayton walk. This has been a pretty good off-season but fans acting like this has been a homerun off-season are delusional.
You haven’t even bothered to read this thread before posting, right?
The answers are right there for you to see. It would have saved you from your incredibly misinformed rant
To lose a player like Love for that little money is a joke. I'm sorry. Total whiff by Schoen on this one. I could see if the deal was worth in the 18 to 20 mil range. Sure, that's too rich. But 2 years/12 mil? Give me a break. That's a great deal for a good starting safety and a team leader in their mid to late 20s. I would've much rather gave Slayton's 12 mil to Love and let Slayton walk. This has been a pretty good off-season but fans acting like this has been a homerun off-season are delusional.
You haven’t even bothered to read this thread before posting, right?
The answers are right there for you to see. It would have saved you from your incredibly misinformed rant
You're one of those fanboys who thinks Schoen can do no wrong. It's fine. Keep doing you.
I read this as Love and his agent misreading the market, not him preferring to go elsewhere for less money. His market didn't develop as anticipated and the Giants moved on and decided to allocate resources elsewhere. Happens all the time in FA.
Love apparently misread his/Safety positional value on the market
And when the he did not take the offer the giants made before FA period began, they simply moved on. I dont fault the Giants for that frankly as now there are many S options available in his range but likely for less $$. Kind of happening on the RB side of the market as well. We are hearing that Love settled for less than the Giants offered before FA period opened. Look, no one wants to lose a team captain and good player. He was a good Giant by all measures last year. But we have depth already there and can add more inexpensively. Plus we may benefit on the future draft compensation side from his signing by offsetting one of our own FA grabs. Not losing any sleep on this one.
To lose a player like Love for that little money is a joke. I'm sorry. Total whiff by Schoen on this one. I could see if the deal was worth in the 18 to 20 mil range. Sure, that's too rich. But 2 years/12 mil? Give me a break. That's a great deal for a good starting safety and a team leader in their mid to late 20s. I would've much rather gave Slayton's 12 mil to Love and let Slayton walk. This has been a pretty good off-season but fans acting like this has been a homerun off-season are delusional.
You haven’t even bothered to read this thread before posting, right?
The answers are right there for you to see. It would have saved you from your incredibly misinformed rant
You're one of those fanboys who thinks Schoen can do no wrong. It's fine. Keep doing you.
Read the fucking thread before posting. Don’t try to turn this on me. You’re the one that clearly doesn’t understand the situation. It’s also not my fault that you’re simple. Be better
RE: RE: RE: RE: Absolute whiff by Schoen on this one
To lose a player like Love for that little money is a joke. I'm sorry. Total whiff by Schoen on this one. I could see if the deal was worth in the 18 to 20 mil range. Sure, that's too rich. But 2 years/12 mil? Give me a break. That's a great deal for a good starting safety and a team leader in their mid to late 20s. I would've much rather gave Slayton's 12 mil to Love and let Slayton walk. This has been a pretty good off-season but fans acting like this has been a homerun off-season are delusional.
You haven’t even bothered to read this thread before posting, right?
The answers are right there for you to see. It would have saved you from your incredibly misinformed rant
You're one of those fanboys who thinks Schoen can do no wrong. It's fine. Keep doing you.
Read the fucking thread before posting. Don’t try to turn this on me. You’re the one that clearly doesn’t understand the situation. It’s also not my fault that you’re simple. Be better
Go fuck yourself clown. "Read the thread". It's simple logic, guy. We lost out on a young good starting safety for a measely 2 years/12 mil and now have a gaping hole to fill. And here's a newsflash. Belton and Pinnock are downgrades. And if you can't see that, you need to be better.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Absolute whiff by Schoen on this one
To lose a player like Love for that little money is a joke. I'm sorry. Total whiff by Schoen on this one. I could see if the deal was worth in the 18 to 20 mil range. Sure, that's too rich. But 2 years/12 mil? Give me a break. That's a great deal for a good starting safety and a team leader in their mid to late 20s. I would've much rather gave Slayton's 12 mil to Love and let Slayton walk. This has been a pretty good off-season but fans acting like this has been a homerun off-season are delusional.
You haven’t even bothered to read this thread before posting, right?
The answers are right there for you to see. It would have saved you from your incredibly misinformed rant
You're one of those fanboys who thinks Schoen can do no wrong. It's fine. Keep doing you.
Read the fucking thread before posting. Don’t try to turn this on me. You’re the one that clearly doesn’t understand the situation. It’s also not my fault that you’re simple. Be better
Go fuck yourself clown. "Read the thread". It's simple logic, guy. We lost out on a young good starting safety for a measely 2 years/12 mil and now have a gaping hole to fill. And here's a newsflash. Belton and Pinnock are downgrades. And if you can't see that, you need to be better.
They offered him more than he signed for in Seattle. He rejected it. You’d know that if you had read the thread. Not everything is as black and white as you’re pretending it is. In fact, almost nothing is….
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Absolute whiff by Schoen on this one
Did you miss the part where it said we offered him more than what Seattle gave him ?
Quote:
In comment 16068923 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16068919 The_Taxman89_10 said:
Quote:
To lose a player like Love for that little money is a joke. I'm sorry. Total whiff by Schoen on this one. I could see if the deal was worth in the 18 to 20 mil range. Sure, that's too rich. But 2 years/12 mil? Give me a break. That's a great deal for a good starting safety and a team leader in their mid to late 20s. I would've much rather gave Slayton's 12 mil to Love and let Slayton walk. This has been a pretty good off-season but fans acting like this has been a homerun off-season are delusional.
You haven’t even bothered to read this thread before posting, right?
The answers are right there for you to see. It would have saved you from your incredibly misinformed rant
You're one of those fanboys who thinks Schoen can do no wrong. It's fine. Keep doing you.
Read the fucking thread before posting. Don’t try to turn this on me. You’re the one that clearly doesn’t understand the situation. It’s also not my fault that you’re simple. Be better
Go fuck yourself clown. "Read the thread". It's simple logic, guy. We lost out on a young good starting safety for a measely 2 years/12 mil and now have a gaping hole to fill. And here's a newsflash. Belton and Pinnock are downgrades. And if you can't see that, you need to be better.
1. Sloppy tackle attempt on Dallas Goedert in Playoffs.
2. Whiff on 4th down eagles touchdown Throw at home.
3. Whiff on Colts pass at the goal line last year.
4. Whiff on a tackle against the Chiefs in a prime time game 2 years ago that went for a touchdown.
5. I didn't Love Love's Comment referring to Eagles not needing to be coached.
6. Loved Loves Late game Int against The Ravens, But overall, "MEH".
Nice list. That was probably every miss he made in the entire year which is a lot less than anyone else on defense. Guy was the most reliable tackler on the team. Period. End of story.
No he wasn't a super star. But reliable, healthy and smart.
I figured they had to save money somewhere and he was low man on the totem pole. Yes, safety is a fairly easy position to replace.
Pinnock and Belton are now on the clock.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Absolute whiff by Schoen on this one
To lose a player like Love for that little money is a joke. I'm sorry. Total whiff by Schoen on this one. I could see if the deal was worth in the 18 to 20 mil range. Sure, that's too rich. But 2 years/12 mil? Give me a break. That's a great deal for a good starting safety and a team leader in their mid to late 20s. I would've much rather gave Slayton's 12 mil to Love and let Slayton walk. This has been a pretty good off-season but fans acting like this has been a homerun off-season are delusional.
You haven’t even bothered to read this thread before posting, right?
The answers are right there for you to see. It would have saved you from your incredibly misinformed rant
You're one of those fanboys who thinks Schoen can do no wrong. It's fine. Keep doing you.
Read the fucking thread before posting. Don’t try to turn this on me. You’re the one that clearly doesn’t understand the situation. It’s also not my fault that you’re simple. Be better
Go fuck yourself clown. "Read the thread". It's simple logic, guy. We lost out on a young good starting safety for a measely 2 years/12 mil and now have a gaping hole to fill. And here's a newsflash. Belton and Pinnock are downgrades. And if you can't see that, you need to be better.
This is also possible. It's possible he took less from Seattle because he wanted to leave the NY area. But it's also possible as you say that he rejected the Giants' initial offers because he wanted to test his value in FA. The problem is that the Giants couldn't wait for him and allocated the money they would have given to him to other FAs, including their own. If they had not, they likely would have missed out on those players. And after signing those players, the Giants couldn't pay him their original offer.
This is also possible. It's possible he took less from Seattle because he wanted to leave the NY area. But it's also possible as you say that he rejected the Giants' initial offers because he wanted to test his value in FA. The problem is that the Giants couldn't wait for him and allocated the money they would have given to him to other FAs, including their own. If they had not, they likely would have missed out on those players. And after signing those players, the Giants couldn't pay him their original offer.
i heard on an interview that a no tax state was important to him along with cost of living
He's a classy dude.
I can definitely see him being a coach when his playing career is over.
To lose a player like Love for that little money is a joke. I'm sorry. Total whiff by Schoen on this one. I could see if the deal was worth in the 18 to 20 mil range. Sure, that's too rich. But 2 years/12 mil? Give me a break. That's a great deal for a good starting safety and a team leader in their mid to late 20s. I would've much rather gave Slayton's 12 mil to Love and let Slayton walk. This has been a pretty good off-season but fans acting like this has been a homerun off-season are delusional.
Schoen reportedly offered more money. What else could he do? Love clearly didn't want to be here. We'll miss him, but I want guys that want to be here.
To lose a player like Love for that little money is a joke. I'm sorry. Total whiff by Schoen on this one. I could see if the deal was worth in the 18 to 20 mil range. Sure, that's too rich. But 2 years/12 mil? Give me a break. That's a great deal for a good starting safety and a team leader in their mid to late 20s. I would've much rather gave Slayton's 12 mil to Love and let Slayton walk. This has been a pretty good off-season but fans acting like this has been a homerun off-season are delusional.
Schoen reportedly offered more money. What else could he do? Love clearly didn't want to be here. We'll miss him, but I want guys that want to be here.
If we did offer more and he chose to leave then it becomes personal so Screw you Love. Enjoy the rain everyday. Bye!!!!
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Absolute whiff by Schoen on this one
To lose a player like Love for that little money is a joke. I'm sorry. Total whiff by Schoen on this one. I could see if the deal was worth in the 18 to 20 mil range. Sure, that's too rich. But 2 years/12 mil? Give me a break. That's a great deal for a good starting safety and a team leader in their mid to late 20s. I would've much rather gave Slayton's 12 mil to Love and let Slayton walk. This has been a pretty good off-season but fans acting like this has been a homerun off-season are delusional.
You haven’t even bothered to read this thread before posting, right?
The answers are right there for you to see. It would have saved you from your incredibly misinformed rant
You're one of those fanboys who thinks Schoen can do no wrong. It's fine. Keep doing you.
Read the fucking thread before posting. Don’t try to turn this on me. You’re the one that clearly doesn’t understand the situation. It’s also not my fault that you’re simple. Be better
Go fuck yourself clown. "Read the thread". It's simple logic, guy. We lost out on a young good starting safety for a measely 2 years/12 mil and now have a gaping hole to fill. And here's a newsflash. Belton and Pinnock are downgrades. And if you can't see that, you need to be better.
Can someone ban this fucking idiot? Personal attacks now? You were WRONG!
Yeah he played hard. Good for him to get paid.
Whatever it is he's getting
It will be interesting to see how much he got.
Former Giants’ safety Julian Love reached agreement today on a two-year, $12 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks, per sources. Deal confirmed and negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha.
first thing i have a strong disagreement with the FO on.
love was a team captain and at the trade deadline he was 1 of 2 players they negotiated an extension with. slayton wasn't. this is a very reasonable deal. down the stretch slayton almost cost them the washington game and the wild card with drops. love played almost every snap on d and did so in a bunch of different positions wherever he was needed.
love > slayton.
He had two whiffs vs the Eagles lol same player right? Smith?
If he were resigned by NYG it would have provided credibility that they overvalue their own guys.
more likely hedging/replacing him since he's coming back off a major surgery. diggs plays more deep for them, adams and love both play in the box more.
Appreciate his time here and wish him well.
This is where the GM and coach earn the big bucks -- in a vacuum, you could argue Love is more valuable than Slayton, but the Giants' WR room is still loaded with question marks, while at S you have McKinney, a promising guy in Belton the new regime has invested in, Pinnock and possibly more on the way. Time will tell if it was the right move.
(And try to forget the Eagles games.)
Love>>>>>>Slayton in my opinion
On it's face, kinda yeah. Money's not outrageous.
love is not an irreplaceable player but for a pretty unsubstantial amount of money they created a big hole to fill. quite literally 1k snaps, a C, and someone smart enough in the system to call plays and get the defense lined up.
jaquan johnson is an under the radar player id love to see them sign.
That's a really good deal for Seattle and I hope Love has success there.
I’m genuinely curious if the Giants would have matched that, or if he just wanted to change the view
That hurts, I would have paid that
Need to go for a walk or something. This is some serious BS.
I hear what you are saying and I don’t disagree with your point either.
+1. On all points… if the $$$ were the same I’d have kept Love.
This is the modern NFL.
The way I look at it, they opted to get younger/cheaper at safety with 2 in-house options that they like. They used the savings to fill a massive hole at LB- with Okereke, who I feel is a better player at LB than Love is at Safety.
A slight downgrade at S for a huge upgrade at LB. And by the end of the season, Belton/Pinnock may offer more than Love did, at least on the field - both are better athletes and offer better size.
Details might help shed light, but my quick response would have been to agree to a deal with Love at this level. Doesn't do anything really well but contributes across the board.
Not a positive move here.
out of slayton and love, which player would we consider:
smarter,
tougher,
more dependable?
I agree, this is strange to me.
I guess Wink was ok losing Love.
I wonder what Giants offer was to him during bye week.
Less than 6mil/yr?
I just can't imagine they didn't want Love back. He seems like everything the Giants want in players.
2 for 12 is not unreasonable and I'm sure we could have resigned him and he would be back if he wanted to be in NY
The fact that Seattle was the first team to show interest and then he just signs leads me to believe he wanted to play there.
I dont think this is on the FO. Its just what Love wanted
However he was not a good free safety which is his main position.
I think this spot will be addressed in the draft.
I have to trust JS if he was in their plans he would have made the deal.
I think they want a guy who covers more ground than Love.
As far as the the slayton vs love debate; slayton is good at the role they need him to do. Love is a great backup for a couple of positions but I don’t think he is ideal starter for Free safety. Do I wish there was money there to keep him, yes, but I’m not the one looking at the books or have the blueprints
Love is the better player
No offense, Sy, but I'd prefer a guy who wore one hat really well.
that sounds more like speculation "believe giants offered more out of the gate" than reporting.
maybe the giants offered more in november and he turned that down hoping the market was better than it turned out to be, but id be surprised if the nyg had a 14m offer on the table and he chose 12m bc seattle said nice things to him. not impossible but seems unlikely.
I really hope this is sarcasm
2 for 12 is not unreasonable and I'm sure we could have resigned him and he would be back if he wanted to be in NY
The fact that Seattle was the first team to show interest and then he just signs leads me to believe he wanted to play there.
I dont think this is on the FO. Its just what Love wanted
He had an apparent major desire for a no State tax state…at least that was the face comment.
I think once the mid season negotiations failed his agent was shopping him; when the S market stalled opening day, he saw 10M wasn’t happening, but that he’d better sign before he was playing for 1.5 M as possibly the last S to sign.
He got his no tax State, a young team even younger if they use all 4 picks in the top 52, and did the Giants a favor as a point of comparison with the remaking FA Ss.
If it was that important to the Giants, we could have met this price. We chose not to. He loved Wink so I’m not buying this change of scenery thing..
I guess it depends on how much he made….
I enjoyed his energy and play
We like the player, it’s disappointing. That’s about it.
this is a pretty simple case where they could have kept 1 between him and slayton.
week 1 around the same time they were about to cut slayton if he didnt take a paycut they were sowing on love's captain badge. at the bye they were again trying to extend love, not slayton. both players were prior regime so something appears to have short circuited since November.
He never got close to Love's 124 tackles. I guess Reed just stood there in the middle of the field spinning around in circles or something.
The linebacker BobbyO we added alone is enough for me to lose love if that was the choice I had to make, and it would a very easy choice for me
I like Love, wish him the best. But I’m not worried about playing against him so I’m not going to shed any tears over this, it’s just how it goes sometimes, he is a nice to have and not a must have player.
This also could be as simple as slayton decided to stay and he did not.
I wish him all the best.
The Giants WRs completely sucked last year, so they re-signed two of them.
The Giants defense was really good last year, so they let a starting safety and team captain go.
It just seems really weird to me.
The Giants WRs completely sucked last year, so they re-signed two of them.
The Giants defense was really good last year, so they let a starting safety and team captain go.
It just seems really weird to me.
Weird? What are the guarantees? It’s all about the guarantees
Seriously? Wow.
Not sure I'm sold on Belton, no top end speed or quickness to speak of and missed his share of tackles...for a rookie. Does seem they like Pinnock; maybe Love wasn't getting the vibes he thought he should from Wink
The Giants WRs completely sucked last year, so they re-signed two of them.
The Giants defense was really good last year, so they let a starting safety and team captain go.
It just seems really weird to me.
The defenae was pretty bad last year, and if the WR's sucked, the offense was still better than the defense. To be completely fair, injuries had a major impact on both sides of the ball.
Agree 100%
If I were to have option of keeping either Slayton or Love, it's easy, Slayton is more important to the team right now.
Fortunately, safety is a very fungible position and Schoen will likely find a replacement solution.
He deserves a ton more respect for his accomplishments here than some want to acknowledge, even if letting him go may have been the right decision.
I appreciate the player and what he did here.
I also understand you can't keep everyone, and if you have inhouse candidates that you have confidence in, that the Giants seem to have, that are more cost-effective, then as a business sometimes you have to let good players get away.
Doesn't take away from the quality of player and person he was as a NY Giant. Best wishes to Love in Seattle (until he plays the Giants again).
Go back to lurking I guess then
Unless Love just wanted out which is a real possibility. But Julian Love bled Giants blue as much as anybody on this team the last several years. Can't believe the locker room feels good about losing him. For those proselytizing that "culture matters", this is a real head scratcher.
The "two steps forward one step back" shuffle continues...
This is bad. Put the Kool-Aid spin on it all you want, but this made the NY Giants less talented while spending more money. And over peanuts. No we are not making him out to be Ed Reed...he signed for 12M/2 why would anyone even bring up Reed, ridiculous. Love was exactly what they say they are looking for...smart, tough, dependable. AND CHEAP!!! Positional value, BS, shopping hungry is what it is, exactly what they said they weren't going to do. Dumb.
Oh Love didn't want to be here, it's not our fault. BS again. Better hope that's not true or they have bigger problems brewing...why would a player not want to play for them??? Red flag.
So, just like the last GM they say one thing and do another. Nothing has changed except this one is a better public speaker.
Drink the Kool-Aid, be positive, that's great, but don't talk to people like they are idiots because they can call it like they see it. I hope it all works out. But this is not a day to celebrate anything. They got less talented today, period.
2. Whiff on 4th down eagles touchdown Throw at home.
3. Whiff on Colts pass at the goal line last year.
4. Whiff on a tackle against the Chiefs in a prime time game 2 years ago that went for a touchdown.
5. I didn't Love Love's Comment referring to Eagles not needing to be coached.
6. Loved Loves Late game Int against The Ravens, But overall, "MEH".
I doubt he had a burning desire to go to Seattle. He signed with them because they were the first team to show serious interest in him. My guess is he would have signed the same deal with almost any other team.
This wasn't about the Giants. It was about the NYC area. It isn't for everyone.
I liked him but he is a replaceable guy, especially with X contract coming up
belton, pinnock, waiver pick up or rookie will compete
Fair point though it could be countered with a speed argument - something Love doesn't really have. Either way it sounded like he had made up his mind to not come back here. Nothing the giants could really do about that except to overpay him.
- Slayton
- Love
- Waller
- Okereke
I wanted both Love and Slayton back. Shoen was put in a position to pick from that list and decided with 3 of those 4.
Totally agree. But, it's more about me being unhappy about overpaying Slayton then not signing Love.
If they really like Pinnock and Belton, then I can understand not wanting to spend this money.
out of slayton and love, which player would we consider:
smarter,
tougher,
more dependable?
Love, and it's not close.
Not sure Love wanted to move on. I think he really enjoyed his time in NY so maybe he a personal reason to go to the west coast.
Didn’t he spill the beans about replacing the turf? Maybe Mara/Schoen wanted to get rid of him. Loose lips.
Just ridiculous comments. Plus, nobody knows what our own evaluation of the guy was post season or whether they felt he was a good fit.
When they decide to pay another safety while letting go Love, then okay.
I’m guessing that his lack of speed and high end athleticism are the reason they let him go for that money. Maybe they just want to upgrade the physical talent in the secondary… they probably have a plan and time will tell.
You haven’t even bothered to read this thread before posting, right?
The answers are right there for you to see. It would have saved you from your incredibly misinformed rant
Now with Belton and Pinnock plus with someone they may get in the free agency or the draft.
Dude, it's not that bad, he was a good player, not a great player. Relax!
2. Whiff on 4th down eagles touchdown Throw at home.
3. Whiff on Colts pass at the goal line last year.
4. Whiff on a tackle against the Chiefs in a prime time game 2 years ago that went for a touchdown.
5. I didn't Love Love's Comment referring to Eagles not needing to be coached.
6. Loved Loves Late game Int against The Ravens, But overall, "MEH".
Nice list. That was probably every miss he made in the entire year which is a lot less than anyone else on defense. Guy was the most reliable tackler on the team. Period. End of story.
No he wasn't a super star. But reliable, healthy and smart.
I figured they had to save money somewhere and he was low man on the totem pole. Yes, safety is a fairly easy position to replace.
Pinnock and Belton are now on the clock.
Jason Pinnock did show plenty of skills though and they must've felt confident enough in him and Belton to allow Love to walk. I expect a safety to be added in the draft as well.
Also, for those bitching about Darius' contract in relation to this...look @ the finer details of Darius' deal.
Whatever. Wish Julian well.
He's a classy dude.
I can definitely see him being a coach when his playing career is over.
I wish him the best in Seattle.
Schoen reportedly offered more money. What else could he do? Love clearly didn't want to be here. We'll miss him, but I want guys that want to be here.
Whatever. Wish Julian well.
Yea, CHAZ was a huge fucking success... LMAO!
Probably to a situation where you are a bigger piece of the puzzle, not fending off Belton.