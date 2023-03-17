What is still need to beat the Eagles? Dallas? George from PA : 3/17/2023 10:37 pm

I love the Weller trade....a swing for the fences with little risk.



They added speed with the WRs which was needed....should also open room for both Barkley and Jones.



I wouldn't say the Giants have a true #1 WRs. Are they done?



These moves should also offer more big plays.



As long as, the OL holds up.



Neal must improve balance become more reliable.



The interior OL needs to be figured out.



I like the addition of Nacho and love his energy and persona...he and the returning injured plays are fine....but I would love one more stud....even a PT stud like Calais would be ideal.



I believe Beavers can be the LBers next to Okereke. Okereke seems like the perfect piece at MLB.



But right now, safety and corners are actually weaker!



10 draft picks and several ways to lower cap....offer options.



Schoen has done well...but it's not good enough to do just well. They must do better than the Eagles and The Cowboys.





I expected the Eagles to lose a ton of talent in FA...they haven't. Freaking Eagles also have 2 1st RD picks. The best arguement is losing their Coordinators.



I haven't followed the Cowboys as much.....







