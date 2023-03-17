What is still need to beat the Eagles? Dallas?

I love the Weller trade....a swing for the fences with little risk.
They added speed with the WRs which was needed....should also open room for both Barkley and Jones.
I wouldn't say the Giants have a true #1 WRs. Are they done?
These moves should also offer more big plays.
As long as, the OL holds up.
Neal must improve balance become more reliable.
The interior OL needs to be figured out.
I like the addition of Nacho and love his energy and persona...he and the returning injured plays are fine....but I would love one more stud....even a PT stud like Calais would be ideal.
I believe Beavers can be the LBers next to Okereke. Okereke seems like the perfect piece at MLB.
But right now, safety and corners are actually weaker!
10 draft picks and several ways to lower cap....offer options.
Schoen has done well...but it's not good enough to do just well. They must do better than the Eagles and The Cowboys.
I expected the Eagles to lose a ton of talent in FA...they haven't. Freaking Eagles also have 2 1st RD picks. The best arguement is losing their Coordinators.
I haven't followed the Cowboys as much.....
But what was surprising was being able to resign Wilson and VanderEsch. The biggest surprise was trading for Gilmore. Dallas now has one of the best secondaries in the NFL. With Diggs, Gilmore, and Bland at the corners and Wilson, Kearse, and Hooker at safety, that's six solid players. The Dallas defense may well be the best in the NFL next year.
On offense the key is if they are able to get that other WR. The talk about OBJ wanting to come to Dallas won't happen since he wants 20 million per year. But the other rumor is about Hopkins. There have been stories about Hopkins wanting to play for Dallas and even redoing his contract for less money to get it done. But Dallas is balking at the 2nd round pick to make the deal. If Dallas was smart they would make the deal.
Getting Hopkins would give Dallas Lamb, Hopkins, Gallup, Ferguson, Pollard and who ever is drafted at RB. That gives Dallas enough on offense and with that defense it would vault them over Philadelphia as the team to beat in the division.
NY is improving but there is still much work to be done to bring them to Dallas or Philadelphia's level.
They came out flat and never pulled it together.
Being outmatched is one thing but in the NFL, nobody loses every rep. (Anecdotal observations aside)
That playoff beat down was more than hisunz beatin yourunz.
No one on the Giants looked ready for that game. The HC, Jones, Offensive lineman, Seattle Love and the rest of the "defense" and License Plate Guy.
The Giants are building a reciever room filled with guys that could cause problems against the Eagles and dallas Secondary.
The Giants OL was the primary culprit, imo....the inability to run the ball made the down and distance very difficult especially with the pressure on pass plays.
And the reverse was true.....the Giants gave up large chuncks on defense....the Eagles OL was just dominant. It was that bad.
Run the ball
It’s not rocket science
We’re not their yet
We got run over and dominated on the line of scrimmage.. both sides of the ball.
If you dont fix this ^^ you are not winning no matter what WR you want to trade for or draft.
I agree with this. The defense looked painfully slow against Philly. Couldn’t make any stops or get pressure. Just like every year, Giant fans all begging for a WR in the draft, but I’d be fine if they went defense with their first pick.
Stop the run or greatly reduce it and DJ and co., will do the rest, imv..
Bobby O and the rest that Nacho gives LW and DL, will help a lot. Still need to strengthen there. Yes, an improved OL will help a lot, but again, stop from getting scorched on the ground
BB. Nacho is a NT only from what I understand. Who we have to rest Leo is a mystery as far as I can tell. Unless Davidson is 100% we’ve got only three viable DLs. Am I not seeing something.
This^
Philly ran all over us in the playoff game, 260 yards. We took a step to address this. And of course the OL needs to be solidified. All starts with controlling the LOS.
Stop them from scorching us on the ground which opens up their passing game a lot.
Stop the run or greatly reduce it and DJ and co., will do the rest, imv..
Bobby O and the rest that Nacho gives LW and DL, will help a lot. Still need to strengthen there. Yes, an improved OL will help a lot, but again, stop from getting scorched on the ground
BB. Nacho is a NT only from what I understand. Who we have to rest Leo is a mystery as far as I can tell. Unless Davidson is 100% we’ve got only three viable DLs. Am I not seeing something.
I see three options here for a backup for Leonard Williams. The Giants could re-sign Nick Williams provided he's recovered from his bicep injury, roll with Ryder Anderson (could try using him at 5-tech if this position isn't addressed), or find somebody in the draft who can play the run and rush the passer from the inside.
Right. My point exactly. That’s what we are currently looking at. And I feel that exactly none of those solutions are even barely adequate much less them being a pretty significant problem.
I like the Waller gamble but he hasn’t been healthy in 2 years and gambles like this have not worked out for the Giants. The list is long on failed attempts. But this was a low rush gamble.
Okereke is an improvement in both the pass and run.
Nacho is a backup depth guy. He’s not going to play a ton possibly an upgrade.
OL has gotten worse at this point. Bringing back Feliciano is an uninspiring move if it happens. We currently have no starting caliber C. Hope that the young guys improve or it will be more of the same for the OL.
Big loss in the secondary with Love. He may not have been great but he was Smart, Tough & Dependable.
The Eagles are an old aging team that is trying to hang on and will take a step back. It’s tough to lose the SB and a lot of players and get back. I think there will be a lot of guys that are aging start to feel their age. They have no depth either. Plus for all the talk about their drafts they haven’t don’t that great the last few years which is why a lot of the team is in their 30s.
Dallas is the team to beat in my opinion. Their D got better. Their O may not need to score as much. I think they go OL in the draft.
Unfortunately this team has not improved at this point in FA like I had hoped. We signed a lot of our own underwhelming players for more money than makes sense. I’m not sure I see what the path is. I guess it will come down to the draft. Too many people seem to think Hodgins is going to be a star when in reality he is a 3rd or 4th Wr that struggles against good CBs. He is a smart player in the mold of Steve Smith. Smith was a 3. If Neal doesn’t take a big leap we are not going to improve. He is the key in my opinion.
Look at the number of All Pro's/Pro Bowlers on the fronts compared to the Giants. Right now the Giants have 1. Philly 5. Dallas 3.
The disparity has been going on for about a decade.
Good news is the Giants are catching up imv. Thomas, Lawrence, Williams, Thibs and now the new ILB added. Now Schoen needs to find another couple studs to add to this. The big one already on the roster who can help change this drastically in Neal.
Parris is an upgrade imo....to WR room. They could use more help.
Jeff Smith is an upgrade to the special teams.
The DL should have 3 studs on the field on running plays with a sideline to sideline LBer. This is now possible. Thibs must do a better job of holding the edge.
Nacho isn’t a stud. He’s an average run only backup NT. You can tell that by how much he got paid. And after him?
Giants have added some weapons, but they still need to upgrade the interior OL with a few draft picks. And they need to add more pass rushers. KT was streaky, and Ojulari can't stay on the field. They need more. When the Giants were winning SBs, they had three and four pass rushers. Not just two.
Our deficiencies were so obvious being WR position and still a need for more help with the OL and have been addressed in Free agency at least WR.
Philadelphia is just better than us. Both Defense and Offense and are returning more of their players than I expected. Aging team might be there only weakness but have 2 first round picks. We are getting closer but not their yet. I think we are a year away unless we clear cap space and can come up with a number 1 WR and improvement in the OL.
Yes philly is still really good but note the guys they brought back are all older players in their 30’s. All the good young talent left. Plus the bill for hurts is coming really soon
Man, I've been beating the drum for the Giants to draft a really good OC prospect for years. Maybe it will finally happen this year.
Definitely need more pass-rushers. I hope DE/ER is high on their list of draft priorities, but there are still a handful of good free agents still available.
Rough guess on how they see the current roster condition
Proven Players or players they strongly believe in:
Offense:
QB Jones
LT Thomas
RB Barkley
TE Waller
TE Bellinger
Defense:
CB Adoree Jackson
ILB Okereke
Edge Thibodeaux
Edge Ojulari
DT Dexter Lawrence
DT Leo Williams
S Xavier McKinney
Less 'proven' Players they have highly invested in (either a decent or greater contract or a high draft pick):
RG Glowinski
RT Evan Neal
WR Robinson *
CB Flott (3rd rd)
CB Robinson (3rd rd)
OL Ezeudu (3rd rd)
Higher Quality Depth/Role Players/Adequate starters:
Edge Jihad Ward
DT Nunez
WR Slayton
WR Hodgins
WR Campbell
WR Shepard *
OG/C Bredeson
OT Phillips
Lower round picks/players they have moderate to high hopes for as contributors:
ILB Micah McFadden
ILB Beavers
S Belton
*= recovering from major injury
Where does that leave them in terms of needs?
QB- Very Low. Have the Starter and the backup. No need to address. Small chance could look for a back up QB possibly late.
RB- Low/Medium. Have both Barkley and Breida. Power back needed to complement Barkley and to reduce wear and tear. Low contract in FA or probably lower round pick in draft to address.
TE- Very Low. Have both a two way TE in Bellinger and the top receiving threat in Waller. Some depth like Cager to round it out.
OL- Medium to Medium-High. Depending on what they think on everyone outside of Andrew Thomas. Some teams like to try and get by with just adequate offensive lines and the Giants may be one of those teams. Probably still expecting Neal to become a cornerstone Tackle. IOL has many options between Ezeudu, Bredeson, Glowinski. There is quite a bit of quantity here but still so many who are unproven. It feels like they could try and take another OL in rounds 3 or 4.
WR- High. No true WR1. Many guys high injury risks or on very short term contracts. Strong Securing a cost controlled high ceiling player in round 1 or 2 on a 4 or 5 year rookie contract seems like a very strong possibility and/or an established vet via a trade.
Defense:
DT- Low to Medium. Have Dex and Leo added Nunez as a depth rotational piece. Have a couple other depth guys. Could add another big body for run stuffing and relieving worklpad on Dex/Leo probably lower in the draft.
EDGE- Medium. Pass rush is always such a high impact and having a strong rotation here is crtical. We have Ojulari and Thibodeaux and kept Ward as an Edge setter. Adding more talent at this position is always a big plus and therefore could happen anytime in a draft if a top tier guy falls to our pick. Due to higher needs elsewhere though, I would think it will be round 3 or later.
ILB- Very Low. With all the sub packages and lower value of the position combined with the promising depth on the team is probably in a good place.
CB- High. We have one proven Wink style M2M CB in Adoree. A few hopefuls after that, but entirely unproven in terms of being able to stay on the field or talent level. I would think for Wink's preference of having 2 high level CBs on the boundaries this will be a high priority in the draft in either round 1 or 2 of they don't bring in a guy like Rock Ya Sin or Marcus Peters in FA.
S- Medium to Medium-High. Xavier now is our only proven guy. We have Belton who flashed a bit. Wink is good at mixong and matching and this is a lower impact position than others but we still need to add here. Probably an option round 3 and on.
How does that look for the top 4 rounds of the draft:
Round 1 Highly likely: WR/CB Less likely: Edge/OL
Round 2 Highly likely: CB/WR Less likely: Edge/OL
Round 3 Highly likely: Edge/OL/S Less likely: CB/WR (unless not selected in rounds 1 and 2)
Round 4 Highly likely: OL/RB/Edge/S Less likely: CB/WR (unless not selected in rounds 1-3 )
Giants have added some weapons, but they still need to upgrade the interior OL with a few draft picks. And they need to add more pass rushers. KT was streaky, and Ojulari can't stay on the field. They need more. When the Giants were winning SBs, they had three and four pass rushers. Not just two.
Agreed. Have to be deep at pass rusher. Can’t have guys like Ward playing pass rush downs. Can’t have that mess at IDL they had behind Dex/Leo last year. Nunez-Roches helps, but they need more.
On the Oline, need Neal to play like the #7 overall talent. I actually like Bredeson/Ezeudu at LG, but C & RG could stand to get better.
Not sure a #1 WR is available and not sure if they want one...see KC and the Patriots....TE is top threat.
Thanks George. The thing about WR is two fold. Its true you can still be successful without a stud WR1 especially if tou have a top TE and a dynamic running game @ RB/QB. However in our case its not just not having a true WR1 but the fact that so many WRs on our roster are potentially injury prone and/or signed only to a 1 or 2 year deal.
With that said, I think the current condition screams for a 1st round pick that could build a long term rapport with DJ for the next 5 years plus. Or at the very minumum a round 2 pick you have a high grade on.
reaching for a WR is not smart.....
Now...the good thing...colleges are producing NFL WRs....and usually plentiful. I just do not see a Chase or Lamb at 25...but maybe find a gem later.
It seems obvious the personal depth and coaches feel WR a need......a stud corner, DL or OL seems more likely at 25
I don’t think resigning Slayton or grabbing Campbell on a one year, or even adding Waller, prevents them from looking hard at WR in rd 1/2.
I think WR and CB will be looked at strongly in first 2 rounds and IOL might be close behind, and might be more likely in round 3 like last year with Ezudu.
Nacho played a ton of 3 tech in Tampa. He plays both. he's good for a spell later in the game...problem is his pass rush is limited so you don't want to use him on long down and distance.
CB and IOL are the two thinnest positions on the team. If they can figure that out i'd feel much better about this team.
George I hear you. I would contend that in this specific scheme/offense 1 or more of JSN, Addison or Flowers could grade very high and be BPA or near BPA at 25.
I definitely think CB and Edge are even more loaded though and could easily be right up there gradewise at 25 too.
This is undoubtedly a HUGE factor for the offense. I widh we had a better backup plan than Tyre Phillips. Somehow a guy who has good OT versatilty but could play OG for us too.
It really hurt the defense. I think they need more competition there not just for spot opposite Jackson but to have more talent/depth behind Jackson should injuries strike again.
CB and IOL are the two thinnest positions on the team. If they can figure that out i'd feel much better about this team.
I've said for a while it's going to be a CB at #25, and I still feel that way. IOL is a little trickier.
They've made strides in that area, getting Okereke, and other guys have a chance to make gains from last year to this year, like Beavers and Flott. We'll see what happens in the draft. Lukas Van Ness can go a long way here, as could a top corner.
Rock Ya Sin and Marcus Peters are still out there too. Interestingly no WR has been traded for yet either. If D-Hop gets cut he possibly becomes an option I would think.
We also need work in the secondary (starting S and CB depth), and probably another DL to get a good rotation going (we have our key guys in LW and Dex there). I think we're fairly set at LB; we have to see what comes out of the ILB mix and we have some solid OLB candidates.
I think we're mostly set on O outside the OL - we've brought in a bunch of playable WRs (and probably will draft 1); we should be OK at RB/TE (with a draft add mid/late), but the interior OL is probably our key area to add.
Giants haven't drafted an ILB or IOL in round 1 in probably 30 years plus.
Schoen stresses positional value in the high rounds. Right now the top two rounds smell like WR/CB with Edge a darkhorse due to its positional impact.
That's good. There were plenty saying "it's gonna take time" at this time last year. Nope. No rebuilds or whatever. They made it as far as the shoo-in Buffalo Bills did last year.
1. Rock Ya Sin CB
2 Marcus Peters CB
3. Isaac Seumalo G
4. Conner McGovern C
5. Jadeveon Clowney Edge
6. Devin Singletary RB
7. CJGJ S/Nickel
8. Kareem Hunt RB
9. DJ Chark WR
10. Mecole Hardman WR
11. Bud Dupree Edge
12. Leonard Floyd LB
13. Myles Jack MLB
14. Sean Murphy Bunting CB
15. Adrian Amos S
16. Melvin Ingram Edge
17. Rodney McLeod S
18. Calais Campbell DE
Mike Lombardi pointed it out in his last podcast. The spending spree is over when teams start bringing in players for visits.