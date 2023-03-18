A'Shawn Robinson visiting NYG on Monday

Remember that Leonard Williams CAP cost is currently over $30 million. Think big picture on several fronts.
You bring in a guy like this to play with Leo and Dexter and the line play goes up for all 3. Last year we basically were playing with 2 guys. Can you imagine how tough defending Dexter will be with legitimate guys on both sides of him. Leo is not going anywhere. He will be restructured, Dexter will get an extension and Cap space will be created.
As a pro, Robinson has been a bit of a tease. The player who showed up for the Super Bowl against a weak Bengals OL was the player Detroit thought they were getting in 2016. Medical issues have been a big part of the picture, but he's been up-and-down even when healthy. Bottom line, I think he could be a terrific addition as a rotational DL. The seven-year history suggests that counting on him for too much leads to disappointing results.
He's huge and strong...doesn't offer anything in the pass rush, just a run defender, and there's value in that. But there aren't a lot of TFL's to his credit, which would indicate not getting a lot of penetration.
I'm not saying this would be a negative signing at all. There's value to what he brings, particularly on this team where rotational DL is still a need. I do think there were better options, but Ashawn is probably the best remaining.
My guess is he is coming in to sign. I don't see him having a large market of suitors.
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
31m
Former Rams and Lions DL A'Shawn Robinson is visiting the #Giants on Monday, source confirms. The 6-foot-4, 330-pounder would seem to be a very good add up front. Torn meniscus ended his 2022 in Nov.
We'll see what the market ends up being and if #NYG and Robinson make it work.
I didn't get to see many Giants games this year and in the ones I did see didn't really focus on it -- in what circumstances did the Giants use 2 DL vs. 3? Counting Thibodeaux and Ojulari or Ward as LBs, was it usually a 2-4-5 or 2-3-6 alignment? It seems like they rarely played 3 down linemen. Would they do it more with better depth?
I know Martindale likes to mix it up, but I'm trying to picture the roles of Lawrence, Williams, Roches and Robinson (assuming they sign him). thanks.
I didn't get to see many Giants games this year and in the ones I did see didn't really focus on it -- in what circumstances did the Giants use 2 DL vs. 3? Counting Thibodeaux and Ojulari or Ward as LBs, was it usually a 2-4-5 or 2-3-6 alignment? It seems like they rarely played 3 down linemen. Would they do it more with better depth?

I know Martindale likes to mix it up, but I'm trying to picture the roles of Lawrence, Williams, Roches and Robinson (assuming they sign him). thanks.
I know Martindale likes to mix it up, but I'm trying to picture the roles of Lawrence, Williams, Roches and Robinson (assuming they sign him). thanks.
Earlier in the year before Davidson and Williams got hurt there was a fair amount of 3 DL alignments. In fact, they started 3 DLs (Williams, Dex and Leo) in a straight 3-4-4 the first game against Tenn. After the injuries, it became a lot of 2-4-5 pretty much out of necessity.
paying attention to the cap. Schoen is. The contracts are all structured with long term implications considered, and Schoen continues to add talent to the roster in the areas that needed upgrading.
People may be wondering “why no OL?” One, they have a number of young guys who need to be developed and two: the improvements may be better obtained from the draft.
paying attention to the cap. Schoen is. The contracts are all structured with long term implications considered, and Schoen continues to add talent to the roster in the areas that needed upgrading.
People may be wondering “why no OL?” One, they have a number of young guys who need to be developed and two: the improvements may be better obtained from the draft.
Schoen is plugging holes, as promised. D line, TE, WR... They probably need a WR1/X in the early rounds, maybe a center and a safety but the draft becomes less about need and more about adding as much talent as possible. Maybe not pure BPA but closer to that than in recent years.
Also, I would think that from the GM's point of view, you sign veterans for depth as stopgaps and hope that you develop guys who step up to become useful depth, or starters, after they've had a year of NFL training.
RE: RE: What's your prediction for NFCE RB's A'Shawn?
watch the cap. But some of us like to do so. There's (at least) 3 aspects to football: the players, the coaching, and the management. As fans, we have no impact on any of it, but it can be fun to analyze any aspect of the game. Or we can choose to ignore any aspect if such is not up your alley.
Blindly thinking Schoen has a handle on it just because he's the GM is not automatically good thinking. Remember, Gettleman once had a plan and watched the budget, and look where that got us. Not saying Schoen is in DG's league, but right now we are only going on blind faith that he's not.
You can't get emotional about the 32M number, nor the 6M in dead money on next year. 12M of those dollars are literally how the Giants operated last year, and 8M of it was there the moment he signed his deal.
The only number that matters is 18M, that's the new cash he's owed.
What would you pay Leonard Williams for 1 year? What would you pay him for 2 years?
Very interested to see the details of Okereke’s contract with respect to the cap in 2023.
I like him as a backup to Dex and a good rotational player but hopefully not very expensive.
I bet giants are checking medicals
How’s this guy going to ever hear the play call?
Plus Davidson looked like a solid rotational guy at times last year.
Giants inability to stop the run was more detrimental against Dallas and Philly than their lack of receiving options was. Okereke, RNR and A’Shawn would go a long way towards solving that.
I am a bit worried about CB. Figuring it’s high on their list in the draft - and have a feeling they like Ringo.
spotrac has him 3x8m.
i assume at this stage of FA pff will be more in line with where he ends up but he was 1 of the best DL in 2021 when rams won SB. he carried a 9m cap # in 2022 for a reason.
pff tracks that and calls it 'stops'. in 2021 robinson was 2nd best in the nfl with 39 (aaron donald was first with 40).
Quote:
wish they had a stat for tackles at LOS, 1 yard, 2 yard. Not as flashy but still big defensive plays, especially first two categories
Great find, Eric.
nunez-roches had 21 in 18 games. this was a career best for him by a lot.
williams had 20 in 14 games.
robinson had 18 in 10 games before he got hurt.
seems like nyg believe in stops.
I know Martindale likes to mix it up, but I'm trying to picture the roles of Lawrence, Williams, Roches and Robinson (assuming they sign him). thanks.
Guys come here may reach a new level.
Thats a great point. He taught Dex some serious 'Ju Jitsu' hand fighting technique and now we gets leverage on these guys and drives them into the QB!
Well, the pandemic had something to do with that in recent years too.
I know Martindale likes to mix it up, but I'm trying to picture the roles of Lawrence, Williams, Roches and Robinson (assuming they sign him). thanks.
PAIN !
PAIN !
How’s this guy going to ever hear the play call?
That was hilarious.
People may be wondering “why no OL?” One, they have a number of young guys who need to be developed and two: the improvements may be better obtained from the draft.
Well said
I think they let both Leonard and Adoree walk.
Get two relatively good comp picks (3rd and 4th?). Also, that means you can spend next year's money this year.
Usually I would not favor that but they have to give DJ weapons and an OL to see if he is the guy.
And while Leonard was great, his play declined significantly last year. Injury? Yes. But guys over 30 get injured. Allotting him 30 million in cap space would be a mistake imo for a rebuilding team.
Guys who are core (Thomas);
Guys who set a floor (Glowinski, Bredeson, Feliciano if he returns);
Guys you hope can do more (Neal, Ezeudu, maybe McKethan).
There were some solid floor-setters available in free agency, but the draft and some maturation by the “do more” group might yield as much or more improvement without the hefty price tag.
Haha! 😂
Also, I would think that from the GM's point of view, you sign veterans for depth as stopgaps and hope that you develop guys who step up to become useful depth, or starters, after they've had a year of NFL training.
PAIN !
PAIN !
How’s this guy going to ever hear the play call?
Freaking hilarious
Blindly thinking Schoen has a handle on it just because he's the GM is not automatically good thinking. Remember, Gettleman once had a plan and watched the budget, and look where that got us. Not saying Schoen is in DG's league, but right now we are only going on blind faith that he's not.
The only number that matters is 18M, that's the new cash he's owed.
What would you pay Leonard Williams for 1 year? What would you pay him for 2 years?
That's the only thing to worry about.
Canty had above average pass rush ability . Robinson not so much. However he certainly has talent and would be a sizeable upgrade in depth over last year.