for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

A'Shawn Robinson visiting NYG on Monday

Big Rick in FL : 3/18/2023 12:06 pm
Per RapSheet
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
RE: Fans need to  
Bruner4329 : 3/18/2023 12:44 pm : link
In comment 16069456 Y28 said:
Quote:
Remember that Leonard Williams CAP cost is currently over $30 million. Think big picture on several fronts.


You bring in a guy like this to play with Leo and Dexter and the line play goes up for all 3. Last year we basically were playing with 2 guys. Can you imagine how tough defending Dexter will be with legitimate guys on both sides of him. Leo is not going anywhere. He will be restructured, Dexter will get an extension and Cap space will be created.
Schoen building the roster  
Rick in Dallas : 3/18/2023 12:45 pm : link
Must admit Schoen is doing a good job so far in FA
Very interested to see the details of Okereke’s contract with respect to the cap in 2023.
Parcells said it years ago, and it still rings true.  
Optimus-NY : 3/18/2023 12:50 pm : link
Power wins football. Gotta beef up.
I'll admit I'm not particularly excited about Robinson;  
Angel Eyes : 3/18/2023 1:00 pm : link
judging from his play, weight, and how he's used he's more of a run downs only type... which still leaves the inside pass-rusher position open outside of Leonard Williams.
cant imagine  
Dankbeerman : 3/18/2023 1:00 pm : link
hes coming on a multi year deal with 3 guys in place.
What's your prediction for NFCE RB's A'Shawn?  
Koffman : 3/18/2023 1:02 pm : link
PAIN !

Big name  
armstead98 : 3/18/2023 1:03 pm : link
Disappointing player, hasnt quite lived up to the hype. A good run defender but one dimensional.

I like him as a backup to Dex and a good rotational player but hopefully not very expensive.

I bet giants are checking medicals
Would be a great add  
regulator : 3/18/2023 1:04 pm : link
We need run stopping depth... when Dex and/or Leo came off the field, our run defense was like a sieve. Can never have too much bulk in the middle.
RE: What's your prediction for NFCE RB's A'Shawn?  
RicFlair : 3/18/2023 1:08 pm : link
In comment 16069491 Koffman said:
Quote:
PAIN !



How’s this guy going to ever hear the play call?
Ironically, Nick Williams replaced Robinson in Detroit.  
Big Blue Blogger : 3/18/2023 1:17 pm : link
Robinson would replace Nick Williams here.

As a pro, Robinson has been a bit of a tease. The player who showed up for the Super Bowl against a weak Bengals OL was the player Detroit thought they were getting in 2016. Medical issues have been a big part of the picture, but he's been up-and-down even when healthy. Bottom line, I think he could be a terrific addition as a rotational DL. The seven-year history suggests that counting on him for too much leads to disappointing results.
Or what Armstead98 said.  
Big Blue Blogger : 3/18/2023 1:19 pm : link
Great minds...
I’d feel really good about a DL  
Breeze_94 : 3/18/2023 1:19 pm : link
With Dex, Leo, A’Shawn and RNR heading into the season.

Plus Davidson looked like a solid rotational guy at times last year.

Giants inability to stop the run was more detrimental against Dallas and Philly than their lack of receiving options was. Okereke, RNR and A’Shawn would go a long way towards solving that.

I am a bit worried about CB. Figuring it’s high on their list in the draft - and have a feeling they like Ringo.
But wait?  
ColHowPepper : 3/18/2023 1:22 pm : link
In comment 16069448 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
pff has him for a 1x3m.
spotrac has him 3x8m.

i assume at this stage of FA pff will be more in line with where he ends up but he was 1 of the best DL in 2021 when rams won SB. he carried a 9m cap # in 2022 for a reason.
If he's one of the top FAs available, why are these numbers so 'low'? At 28 years of age, would seem he's got some tread left; also looks like he was injured for good part of 22?
He's basically a stalemate guy  
allstarjim : 3/18/2023 1:24 pm : link
He's huge and strong...doesn't offer anything in the pass rush, just a run defender, and there's value in that. But there aren't a lot of TFL's to his credit, which would indicate not getting a lot of penetration.

I'm not saying this would be a negative signing at all. There's value to what he brings, particularly on this team where rotational DL is still a need. I do think there were better options, but Ashawn is probably the best remaining.

My guess is he is coming in to sign. I don't see him having a large market of suitors.
re: TFL  
bc4life : 3/18/2023 1:47 pm : link
wish they had a stat for tackles at LOS, 1 yard, 2 yard. Not as flashy but still big defensive plays, especially first two categories
the more good big guys  
bc4life : 3/18/2023 1:49 pm : link
you have the more rested and fresh they can play. and can sit a few games when dinged up not being compelled to rush back
Davidson coming back  
bc4life : 3/18/2023 1:49 pm : link
Nacho & Robinson would be a very good offseason headed into the draft
RE: re: TFL  
Eric on Li : 3/18/2023 1:50 pm : link
In comment 16069524 bc4life said:
Quote:
wish they had a stat for tackles at LOS, 1 yard, 2 yard. Not as flashy but still big defensive plays, especially first two categories


pff tracks that and calls it 'stops'. in 2021 robinson was 2nd best in the nfl with 39 (aaron donald was first with 40).
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/18/2023 1:52 pm : link
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
31m
Former Rams and Lions DL A'Shawn Robinson is visiting the #Giants on Monday, source confirms. The 6-foot-4, 330-pounder would seem to be a very good add up front. Torn meniscus ended his 2022 in Nov.
We'll see what the market ends up being and if #NYG and Robinson make it work.
RE: RE: re: TFL  
allstarjim : 3/18/2023 1:53 pm : link
In comment 16069529 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16069524 bc4life said:


Quote:


wish they had a stat for tackles at LOS, 1 yard, 2 yard. Not as flashy but still big defensive plays, especially first two categories



pff tracks that and calls it 'stops'. in 2021 robinson was 2nd best in the nfl with 39 (aaron donald was first with 40).


Great find, Eric.
here's the 2022 stop numbers comparing current nyg & ashawn  
Eric on Li : 3/18/2023 1:55 pm : link
lawrence had 32 in 18 games (4th best in nfl behind wilkins, buckner, sieler).

nunez-roches had 21 in 18 games. this was a career best for him by a lot.

williams had 20 in 14 games.

robinson had 18 in 10 games before he got hurt.

seems like nyg believe in stops.
Eric on Li  
bc4life : 3/18/2023 1:55 pm : link
Thanks, did not know that.
Question about DL alignments  
Pete in VA : 3/18/2023 1:58 pm : link
I didn't get to see many Giants games this year and in the ones I did see didn't really focus on it -- in what circumstances did the Giants use 2 DL vs. 3? Counting Thibodeaux and Ojulari or Ward as LBs, was it usually a 2-4-5 or 2-3-6 alignment? It seems like they rarely played 3 down linemen. Would they do it more with better depth?

I know Martindale likes to mix it up, but I'm trying to picture the roles of Lawrence, Williams, Roches and Robinson (assuming they sign him). thanks.
Just keep in mind  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/18/2023 1:59 pm : link
we have the best DL coach in football now.

Guys come here may reach a new level.
RE: Just keep in mind  
CornerStone246+17 : 3/18/2023 2:02 pm : link
In comment 16069542 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
we have the best DL coach in football now.

Guys come here may reach a new level.


Thats a great point. He taught Dex some serious 'Ju Jitsu' hand fighting technique and now we gets leverage on these guys and drives them into the QB!
Best DLine  
Straw Hat : 3/18/2023 2:10 pm : link
Room in football if this happens.
RE: ...  
Carson53 : 3/18/2023 2:18 pm : link
In comment 16069437 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
A dude visiting a team before inking a deal? So 2005ish like.
.

Well, the pandemic had something to do with that in recent years too.
regardless of whether he signs or not  
santacruzom : 3/18/2023 2:20 pm : link
I think it's very comforting to consider that the Giants seem to be a more desirable destination than in years past.
RE: Question about DL alignments  
BillT : 3/18/2023 2:39 pm : link
In comment 16069539 Pete in VA said:
Quote:
I didn't get to see many Giants games this year and in the ones I did see didn't really focus on it -- in what circumstances did the Giants use 2 DL vs. 3? Counting Thibodeaux and Ojulari or Ward as LBs, was it usually a 2-4-5 or 2-3-6 alignment? It seems like they rarely played 3 down linemen. Would they do it more with better depth?

I know Martindale likes to mix it up, but I'm trying to picture the roles of Lawrence, Williams, Roches and Robinson (assuming they sign him). thanks.

Earlier in the year before Davidson and Williams got hurt there was a fair amount of 3 DL alignments. In fact, they started 3 DLs (Williams, Dex and Leo) in a straight 3-4-4 the first game against Tenn. After the injuries, it became a lot of 2-4-5 pretty much out of necessity.
When 2 of your best players are DL  
gersh : 3/18/2023 3:10 pm : link
You need quality rotational depth so they can make plays down the stretch when it’s most needed.
Big Blue Shock:  
Big Blue '56 : 3/18/2023 3:14 pm : link
He’ll be 28 in 3 days..:)
I Like 330-Lb Defensive Tackles  
OntheRoad : 3/18/2023 3:25 pm : link
👍
RE: RE: What's your prediction for NFCE RB's A'Shawn?  
allstarjim : 3/18/2023 3:38 pm : link
In comment 16069494 RicFlair said:
Quote:
In comment 16069491 Koffman said:


Quote:


PAIN !






How’s this guy going to ever hear the play call?


That was hilarious.
This is why I’m not even  
Dave on the UWS : 3/18/2023 3:42 pm : link
paying attention to the cap. Schoen is. The contracts are all structured with long term implications considered, and Schoen continues to add talent to the roster in the areas that needed upgrading.
People may be wondering “why no OL?” One, they have a number of young guys who need to be developed and two: the improvements may be better obtained from the draft.
RE: This is why I’m not even  
Big Blue '56 : 3/18/2023 3:47 pm : link
In comment 16069671 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
paying attention to the cap. Schoen is. The contracts are all structured with long term implications considered, and Schoen continues to add talent to the roster in the areas that needed upgrading.
People may be wondering “why no OL?” One, they have a number of young guys who need to be developed and two: the improvements may be better obtained from the draft.


Well said
RE: Fans need to  
Vanzetti : 3/18/2023 4:05 pm : link
In comment 16069456 Y28 said:
Quote:
Remember that Leonard Williams CAP cost is currently over $30 million. Think big picture on several fronts.


I think they let both Leonard and Adoree walk.

Get two relatively good comp picks (3rd and 4th?). Also, that means you can spend next year's money this year.

Usually I would not favor that but they have to give DJ weapons and an OL to see if he is the guy.

And while Leonard was great, his play declined significantly last year. Injury? Yes. But guys over 30 get injured. Allotting him 30 million in cap space would be a mistake imo for a rebuilding team.
BB’56: Good point about the offensive line.  
Big Blue Blogger : 3/18/2023 4:18 pm : link
There’s always a mix:
Guys who are core (Thomas);
Guys who set a floor (Glowinski, Bredeson, Feliciano if he returns);
Guys you hope can do more (Neal, Ezeudu, maybe McKethan).

There were some solid floor-setters available in free agency, but the draft and some maturation by the “do more” group might yield as much or more improvement without the hefty price tag.
Leonard  
Carl in CT : 3/18/2023 4:20 pm : link
This makes his number more reasonable or insures the Giants in case they can’t work something out.
Vanzetti: Are we already talking about 2024?  
Big Blue Blogger : 3/18/2023 4:21 pm : link
I’m trying to enjoy the run up to the 2023 season, and you’re mapping out who to let walk next year. You’re right, of course, that the cap requires a multi-year planning horizon.
RE: Big Blue Shock:  
BigBlueShock : 3/18/2023 4:46 pm : link
In comment 16069632 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
He’ll be 28 in 3 days..:)

Haha! 😂
Kewl  
Spider43 : 3/18/2023 5:02 pm : link
We need to focus on that side of the ball after going hog-wild with receivers the past few days.
If he signs, the draft gets more interesting.  
81_Great_Dane : 3/18/2023 6:01 pm : link
Schoen is plugging holes, as promised. D line, TE, WR... They probably need a WR1/X in the early rounds, maybe a center and a safety but the draft becomes less about need and more about adding as much talent as possible. Maybe not pure BPA but closer to that than in recent years.

Also, I would think that from the GM's point of view, you sign veterans for depth as stopgaps and hope that you develop guys who step up to become useful depth, or starters, after they've had a year of NFL training.
RE: RE: What's your prediction for NFCE RB's A'Shawn?  
KraZee : 3/18/2023 6:19 pm : link
In comment 16069494 RicFlair said:
Quote:
In comment 16069491 Koffman said:


Quote:


PAIN !






How’s this guy going to ever hear the play call?


Freaking hilarious
I was thinking this week the perfect fit  
mfsd : 3/18/2023 6:19 pm : link
with Dex and Leo would be Chris Canty. Robinson may be a version of that (and hopefully as good as Canty was for us)
They must have a solid read on his market value….  
morrison40 : 3/18/2023 6:21 pm : link
Otherwise why bring him in ? Spotrac has market value at 3yr/$24M , we’ll see !
makes no difference if us fans  
fkap : 3/18/2023 6:29 pm : link
watch the cap. But some of us like to do so. There's (at least) 3 aspects to football: the players, the coaching, and the management. As fans, we have no impact on any of it, but it can be fun to analyze any aspect of the game. Or we can choose to ignore any aspect if such is not up your alley.

Blindly thinking Schoen has a handle on it just because he's the GM is not automatically good thinking. Remember, Gettleman once had a plan and watched the budget, and look where that got us. Not saying Schoen is in DG's league, but right now we are only going on blind faith that he's not.
fkap- blind faith? Nope  
Dave on the UWS : 3/18/2023 6:49 pm : link
take a look at the structure of the contracts so far this season. Much different then DG- who had no clue.
 
christian : 3/18/2023 7:17 pm : link
You can't get emotional about the 32M number, nor the 6M in dead money on next year. 12M of those dollars are literally how the Giants operated last year, and 8M of it was there the moment he signed his deal.

The only number that matters is 18M, that's the new cash he's owed.

What would you pay Leonard Williams for 1 year? What would you pay him for 2 years?

That's the only thing to worry about.
RE: I was thinking this week the perfect fit  
CornerStone246+17 : 3/18/2023 8:09 pm : link
In comment 16069748 mfsd said:
Quote:
with Dex and Leo would be Chris Canty. Robinson may be a version of that (and hopefully as good as Canty was for us)


Canty had above average pass rush ability . Robinson not so much. However he certainly has talent and would be a sizeable upgrade in depth over last year.
If we sign Robinson,  
BigBlueNH : 3:24 am : link
I see us playing more 3-4 than we did this year. I wondered if that was due to a lack of depth at IDL, and I now suspect it was.
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 