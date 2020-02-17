WR Corps as of right now Ralph.C : 3/21/2023 2:30 am

Do you think that Campbell, Slayton and Hodgins as our 1,2 and 3 receivers are a good enough starting receiving crew to go into this season with? I’d

say yes when taking Waller into consideration and assuming Bellinger being better in year 2. Sequan out of the backfield and Jones as a passing and running threat adds up to the team having enough speed at the skill positions to spread out defenses and cause trouble. Ideally, finding a stud #1 would be optimal. I just don’t know where to find him.

Although, I find Xavier Smith interesting.



I think the draft will be about interior offensive lineman and new defensive backfield help. After losing Feliciano it’s almost a slam dunk we are taking the best available center in the first or second.



But does the speed alone of Parris, Darius and Isiah for now make our

front line receivers enough going into this season?



