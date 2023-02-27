for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Giants sign DB Bobby McCain

mac attack : 3/21/2023 5:45 pm
From Washington, per Schefter.
Link below  
mac attack : 3/21/2023 5:46 pm : link
to the Schefter tweet.
Twitter - ( New Window )
This  
Y28 : 3/21/2023 5:48 pm : link
article talks about his release last month
Link - ( New Window )
More DB help  
Spider43 : 3/21/2023 5:48 pm : link
I like it. Still leaning OL at #25...
Started 16 games at S  
aquidneck : 3/21/2023 5:51 pm : link
Low cost Love replacement?
And also started 2 full years...  
BC Eagles94 : 3/21/2023 6:15 pm : link
before this one for Wash and Miami. Grades out well on PFF above 60 all three starting seasons...with over 70 in 2022. Doesn't seem to be a big drop off from Julian Love. Although he is one of the shortest safeties you'll ever see listed at 5'9".
RE: This  
Pete in MD : 3/21/2023 6:28 pm : link
In comment 16072045 Y28 said:
Quote:
article talks about his release last month Link - ( New Window )

The fan comments in that article are very complimentary.


Bobby McCain isn't a bad player  
Big Rick in FL : 3/21/2023 6:28 pm : link
Not a great one either, but solid when I saw him with Miami.
1 year VSB deal per Art  
No1MDGiantsFan : 3/21/2023 6:33 pm : link
“ #Giants are signing former Dolphins and Washington DB Bobby McCain to a 1-year, VSB deal, source confirms. Value in-division acquisition helps offset Julian Love departure. McCain, 29, played all 17 games with 16 starts the last two years with Commanders”
Washington  
Professor Falken : 3/21/2023 6:33 pm : link
highlights.
Bobby - ( New Window )
Good  
Toth029 : 3/21/2023 6:34 pm : link
Move for depth. Has played both S and CB.

His miss tackle percentage is interesting. Was bad before 2022 but this past year his percentage was fantastic.
Good solid addition by Schoen  
GiantBlue : 3/21/2023 6:34 pm : link
Excellent. Seems resilient based on games played.

Fingers crossed.
Best year was in 2021  
jeff57 : 3/21/2023 6:34 pm : link
When he had 4 INTs
Mic'd up  
HBart : 3/21/2023 6:38 pm : link
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0qFYtRLEem4&ab_channel=WashingtonCommanders
RE: Mic'd up  
bw in dc : 3/21/2023 6:40 pm : link
In comment 16072083 HBart said:
Quote:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0qFYtRLEem4&ab_channel=WashingtonCommanders


Hey, HBart. Long time, no speak. Hope things are well.
This guy is solid  
Breeze_94 : 3/21/2023 6:42 pm : link
He’s a starting caliber safety. Can play nickel if needed as well. Locker room leader to boot.

You aren’t going to have 22 all pros. But guys like McCain are valuable
players to have.
Looks like a really good pickup  
BillT : 3/21/2023 6:47 pm : link
Quality starting level player this late in FA. Nice.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/21/2023 6:47 pm : link
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
4m
Giants like what they saw in Jason Pinnock last year and Dane Belton's potential, and I think both will get opportunities at safety with Xavier McKinney.
Bobby McCain fits nicely as a complement to them as well as a possible option in the slot depending on Wink's sub packages.
He returned  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/21/2023 6:51 pm : link
a pick for a TD against us in 2021.
RE: He returned  
Professor Falken : 3/21/2023 7:09 pm : link
In comment 16072111 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
a pick for a TD against us in 2021.

Oy.
Bobby - ( New Window )
RE: RE: He returned  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/21/2023 7:15 pm : link
In comment 16072131 Professor Falken said:
Quote:
In comment 16072111 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


a pick for a TD against us in 2021.


Oy. Bobby - ( New Window )


The uploader listed that as an 'insane' pick? Huh? Looked run of the mill to me. And was that Fromm as our QB? Good Lord.
RE: RE: RE: He returned  
DieHard : 3/21/2023 7:39 pm : link
In comment 16072141 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 16072131 Professor Falken said:


Quote:


In comment 16072111 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


a pick for a TD against us in 2021.


Oy. Bobby - ( New Window )



The uploader listed that as an 'insane' pick? Huh? Looked run of the mill to me. And was that Fromm as our QB? Good Lord.


That's just the Youtube algorithm. Everything has to be labelled "insane" or "crazy" or "unbelievable" to get eyeballs.
RE: RE: RE: He returned  
Blue21 : 3/21/2023 7:55 pm : link
In comment 16072141 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 16072131 Professor Falken said:


Quote:


In comment 16072111 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


a pick for a TD against us in 2021.


Oy. Bobby - ( New Window )



The uploader listed that as an 'insane' pick? Huh? Looked run of the mill to me. And was that Fromm as our QB? Good Lord.
Yes that was Fromm the QB. Think he had twos pics against the Giants that game
6.8 three cone and 3.82 shuttle  
Vanzetti : 3/21/2023 7:56 pm : link
Very good scores, especially shuttle. He obviously can cut and change direction.

Probably not as good in coverage as Love but better against run and screens
Can’t pay guys at every position  
gersh : 3/21/2023 8:06 pm : link
As noted - we now have 3 guys to complement X and who Wonk can use as he likes. We have DB talent. CB, WR and ER are the clear favorites as our 1st round pick. We don’t need to force any of those picks but likely to have one of those 3 as BPA or close
RE: More DB help  
Dr. D : 3/21/2023 8:13 pm : link
In comment 16072046 Spider43 said:
Quote:
I like it. Still leaning OL at #25...

You know this move has nothing to do with what we do at #25, right? Just like pretty much all of our FA signings
RE: Washington  
KeoweeFan : 3/21/2023 8:15 pm : link
In comment 16072077 Professor Falken said:
Quote:
highlights. Bobby - ( New Window )

Am I the only one disgusted with the vile language used in highlight clips?!?
A player must have have some control over the background music.
RE: RE: Mic'd up  
HBart : 3/21/2023 8:22 pm : link
In comment 16072087 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16072083 HBart said:


Quote:


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0qFYtRLEem4&ab_channel=WashingtonCommanders



Hey, HBart. Long time, no speak. Hope things are well.


Hey bw. Same same - hope it's all good with you.

It's been a wild few years on my end. The Giants transition to fun to watch was perfectly timed with my capability to pay attention again.
RE: RE: RE: Mic'd up  
Big Blue '56 : 3/21/2023 8:33 pm : link
In comment 16072215 HBart said:
Quote:
In comment 16072087 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 16072083 HBart said:


Quote:


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0qFYtRLEem4&ab_channel=WashingtonCommanders



Hey, HBart. Long time, no speak. Hope things are well.



Hey bw. Same same - hope it's all good with you.

It's been a wild few years on my end. The Giants transition to fun to watch was perfectly timed with my capability to pay attention again.


Howard, welcome back, my friend. You’ve been greatly missed on here
This  
AcidTest : 3/21/2023 8:45 pm : link
is a very good signing.
looks like he had his best season 2 years ago playing deep most often  
Eric on Li : 3/21/2023 9:07 pm : link
in 2021 he played 800/1000 snaps deep at FS. Last year that number was cut in half and his reps in the slot went up 4x from 100 to 400 while his deep snaps roughly got cut in half. his ball production went down and he got targeted more but id imagine here they wont play to put him in the slot as much.

mckinney played a lot more in the box last year compared to 2021 so id imagine that's a trend that continues. on the positive he was really effective doing more blitzing last year, the downside is 2 years ago he had his pro bowl year mostly playing deep.

love had played deep about 60% of the time but he also played in the box a good amount but mccain is a smaller guy who misses more tackles so im thinking that may be where we see belton + others get more reps with mccain hopefully being a reliable vet in deep coverage.

mccain hasnt played any specials since 2020 so it would seem he's being signed almost entirely as a coverage safety. and on a VSB it seems like a good signing. not going to lie didnt think they'd be able to replace a big chunk of loves production that cheaply.
I like  
Straw Hat : 3/21/2023 10:02 pm : link
This guy. Dont think we’ll see any dropoff with him replacing love.
RE: I like  
Eric on Li : 3/21/2023 10:16 pm : link
In comment 16072314 Straw Hat said:
Quote:
This guy. Dont think we’ll see any dropoff with him replacing love.


i think there's going to be a noticeable difference in tackling. love had almost twice as man run stops last year (35 to 20). love moved around and was effective in a bunch of different spots, mccain is more likely to be a more traditional coverage safety. but the coverage aspect is the most important part of what needed to be replaced and this should do that somewhat comparably.
Hbart...  
Brown_Hornet : 3/21/2023 10:40 pm : link
...blast from the past.

Welcome back.
RE: 6.8 three cone and 3.82 shuttle  
John In CO : 3/21/2023 10:42 pm : link
In comment 16072187 Vanzetti said:
Quote:
Very good scores, especially shuttle. He obviously can cut and change direction.

Probably not as good in coverage as Love but better against run and screens


If you put any faith in to PFF scores, they tell the exact opposite; pretty damn good in coverage but absolutely putrid (worst Rdef grade on team) vs the run.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Mic'd up  
HBart : 3/21/2023 10:59 pm : link
In comment 16072222 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16072215 HBart said:


Quote:


In comment 16072087 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 16072083 HBart said:


Quote:


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0qFYtRLEem4&ab_channel=WashingtonCommanders



Hey, HBart. Long time, no speak. Hope things are well.



Hey bw. Same same - hope it's all good with you.

It's been a wild few years on my end. The Giants transition to fun to watch was perfectly timed with my capability to pay attention again.



Howard, welcome back, my friend. You’ve been greatly missed on here


Thanks Bruce! Hopefully life's been treating you well.
RE: Hbart...  
HBart : 3/21/2023 11:01 pm : link
In comment 16072336 Brown_Hornet said:
Quote:
...blast from the past.

Welcome back.


Thanks!

RE: This  
HBart : 3/21/2023 11:05 pm : link
In comment 16072234 AcidTest said:
Quote:
is a very good signing.


+1

Considering Pinnock's solid season and his excellent showing in his brief safety baptism my fire with the co-tenants, Pinnock+McCain might be better than Love.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 