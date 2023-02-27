Giants sign DB Bobby McCain

before this one for Wash and Miami. Grades out well on PFF above 60 all three starting seasons...with over 70 in 2022. Doesn't seem to be a big drop off from Julian Love. Although he is one of the shortest safeties you'll ever see listed at 5'9".
“ #Giants are signing former Dolphins and Washington DB Bobby McCain to a 1-year, VSB deal, source confirms. Value in-division acquisition helps offset Julian Love departure. McCain, 29, played all 17 games with 16 starts the last two years with Commanders”
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
4m
Giants like what they saw in Jason Pinnock last year and Dane Belton's potential, and I think both will get opportunities at safety with Xavier McKinney.
Bobby McCain fits nicely as a complement to them as well as a possible option in the slot depending on Wink's sub packages.
As noted - we now have 3 guys to complement X and who Wonk can use as he likes. We have DB talent. CB, WR and ER are the clear favorites as our 1st round pick. We don’t need to force any of those picks but likely to have one of those 3 as BPA or close
in 2021 he played 800/1000 snaps deep at FS. Last year that number was cut in half and his reps in the slot went up 4x from 100 to 400 while his deep snaps roughly got cut in half. his ball production went down and he got targeted more but id imagine here they wont play to put him in the slot as much.
mckinney played a lot more in the box last year compared to 2021 so id imagine that's a trend that continues. on the positive he was really effective doing more blitzing last year, the downside is 2 years ago he had his pro bowl year mostly playing deep.
love had played deep about 60% of the time but he also played in the box a good amount but mccain is a smaller guy who misses more tackles so im thinking that may be where we see belton + others get more reps with mccain hopefully being a reliable vet in deep coverage.
mccain hasnt played any specials since 2020 so it would seem he's being signed almost entirely as a coverage safety. and on a VSB it seems like a good signing. not going to lie didnt think they'd be able to replace a big chunk of loves production that cheaply.
This guy. Dont think we’ll see any dropoff with him replacing love.
i think there's going to be a noticeable difference in tackling. love had almost twice as man run stops last year (35 to 20). love moved around and was effective in a bunch of different spots, mccain is more likely to be a more traditional coverage safety. but the coverage aspect is the most important part of what needed to be replaced and this should do that somewhat comparably.
Considering Pinnock's solid season and his excellent showing in his brief safety baptism my fire with the co-tenants, Pinnock+McCain might be better than Love.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Twitter - ( New Window )
Link - ( New Window )
The fan comments in that article are very complimentary.
Bobby - ( New Window )
His miss tackle percentage is interesting. Was bad before 2022 but this past year his percentage was fantastic.
Fingers crossed.
Hey, HBart. Long time, no speak. Hope things are well.
You aren’t going to have 22 all pros. But guys like McCain are valuable
players to have.
@art_stapleton
·
4m
Giants like what they saw in Jason Pinnock last year and Dane Belton's potential, and I think both will get opportunities at safety with Xavier McKinney.
Bobby McCain fits nicely as a complement to them as well as a possible option in the slot depending on Wink's sub packages.
Oy.
Bobby - ( New Window )
Quote:
a pick for a TD against us in 2021.
Oy. Bobby - ( New Window )
The uploader listed that as an 'insane' pick? Huh? Looked run of the mill to me. And was that Fromm as our QB? Good Lord.
Quote:
In comment 16072111 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
a pick for a TD against us in 2021.
Oy. Bobby - ( New Window )
The uploader listed that as an 'insane' pick? Huh? Looked run of the mill to me. And was that Fromm as our QB? Good Lord.
That's just the Youtube algorithm. Everything has to be labelled "insane" or "crazy" or "unbelievable" to get eyeballs.
Quote:
In comment 16072111 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
a pick for a TD against us in 2021.
Oy. Bobby - ( New Window )
The uploader listed that as an 'insane' pick? Huh? Looked run of the mill to me. And was that Fromm as our QB? Good Lord.
Probably not as good in coverage as Love but better against run and screens
You know this move has nothing to do with what we do at #25, right? Just like pretty much all of our FA signings
Am I the only one disgusted with the vile language used in highlight clips?!?
A player must have have some control over the background music.
Quote:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0qFYtRLEem4&ab_channel=WashingtonCommanders
Hey, HBart. Long time, no speak. Hope things are well.
Hey bw. Same same - hope it's all good with you.
It's been a wild few years on my end. The Giants transition to fun to watch was perfectly timed with my capability to pay attention again.
Quote:
In comment 16072083 HBart said:
Quote:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0qFYtRLEem4&ab_channel=WashingtonCommanders
Hey, HBart. Long time, no speak. Hope things are well.
Hey bw. Same same - hope it's all good with you.
It's been a wild few years on my end. The Giants transition to fun to watch was perfectly timed with my capability to pay attention again.
Howard, welcome back, my friend. You’ve been greatly missed on here
mckinney played a lot more in the box last year compared to 2021 so id imagine that's a trend that continues. on the positive he was really effective doing more blitzing last year, the downside is 2 years ago he had his pro bowl year mostly playing deep.
love had played deep about 60% of the time but he also played in the box a good amount but mccain is a smaller guy who misses more tackles so im thinking that may be where we see belton + others get more reps with mccain hopefully being a reliable vet in deep coverage.
mccain hasnt played any specials since 2020 so it would seem he's being signed almost entirely as a coverage safety. and on a VSB it seems like a good signing. not going to lie didnt think they'd be able to replace a big chunk of loves production that cheaply.
i think there's going to be a noticeable difference in tackling. love had almost twice as man run stops last year (35 to 20). love moved around and was effective in a bunch of different spots, mccain is more likely to be a more traditional coverage safety. but the coverage aspect is the most important part of what needed to be replaced and this should do that somewhat comparably.
Welcome back.
Probably not as good in coverage as Love but better against run and screens
If you put any faith in to PFF scores, they tell the exact opposite; pretty damn good in coverage but absolutely putrid (worst Rdef grade on team) vs the run.
Quote:
In comment 16072087 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16072083 HBart said:
Quote:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0qFYtRLEem4&ab_channel=WashingtonCommanders
Hey, HBart. Long time, no speak. Hope things are well.
Hey bw. Same same - hope it's all good with you.
It's been a wild few years on my end. The Giants transition to fun to watch was perfectly timed with my capability to pay attention again.
Howard, welcome back, my friend. You’ve been greatly missed on here
Thanks Bruce! Hopefully life's been treating you well.
Welcome back.
Thanks!
+1
Considering Pinnock's solid season and his excellent showing in his brief safety baptism my fire with the co-tenants, Pinnock+McCain might be better than Love.