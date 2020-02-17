for display only
Daboll and Schoen dines with Jaxon Smith-Njigba

CromartiesKid21 : 3/22/2023 8:26 am
Right before Ohio St pro day...man I hope this kid slides to #25
Schoen leaking  
Darth Paul : 3/22/2023 8:27 am
like Gettleman...
RE: Schoen leaking  
JaxGiant : 3/22/2023 8:30 am
Calm down. This happens with all teams.
RE: Schoen leaking  
UConn4523 : 3/22/2023 8:32 am
Do you suggest they instead order room service and eat behind closed doors?
RE: Schoen leaking  
bmgints : 3/22/2023 8:34 am
They went out to dinner with a draft prospect which is something all teams do- how do you propose to keep that secret? Force smith-njigba to wear a disguise and schoen and dabs do the same?
RE: Schoen leaking  
SirLoinOfBeef : 3/22/2023 8:36 am
Dave Gettleman didn't leak.

He broadcasted.

RE: RE: Schoen leaking  
bmgints : 3/22/2023 8:36 am
Also, smith-njigba and his reps would want information out there about teams looking at him with interest to increase his draft stock.
This thread  
ThreePoints : 3/22/2023 8:37 am
Good, draft your next #1  
JonC : 3/22/2023 8:39 am
forget about a trade.
Leaking vs #1 media market  
George from PA : 3/22/2023 8:40 am
The Giants mgt. Get blamed all the time....but with so many eyes.....media notices much and with s little deductive reasoning.....thing get found out
CromartiesKid21: Y28 scooped you by 8 hours on the OSU Pro Day thread.  
Big Blue Blogger : 3/22/2023 8:42 am
Don't feel bad. He scoops everyone, everywhere, all at once.
Not sure how I feel about JSN  
Tom from LI : 3/22/2023 9:15 am
In the games I watched, he lines up in the slot a lot and usually has a free release. Even when he lines up outside I never recalled him getting jammed at the line, if he did it was half-assed by the DB.

He plays slower than his 40 times. Clock him with a sundial or calendar, your choice.

He is more a slot/ 2nd WR than a true #1 in my opinion.

I don't see the Justin Jefferson comparison that some people are throwing around on YouTube channels.

Would I take him at 25? Not sure. We already have Hodgins for that role. "Great hands and above average route runner."

Dabes and Schoen would know better.


RE: Good, draft your next #1  
ryanmkeane : 3/22/2023 9:20 am
Don't think there's any chance he gets to 25
RE: Not sure how I feel about JSN  
BSIMatt : 3/22/2023 9:27 am
He reminds me of NYG Steve Smith.
Kind of hoping he runs a 4.6  
AcesUp : 3/22/2023 9:29 am
So he's there at 25. Doubt it on that track.
Addison  
Sammo85 : 3/22/2023 9:32 am
is the WR I want.
RE: RE: Schoen leaking  
Carson53 : 3/22/2023 9:33 am
.

It's simply called due diligence, that's all.
RE: Good, draft your next #1  
Carson53 : 3/22/2023 9:38 am
.

Unless there is some really bad blood between player and team, rarely do you get a #1 in a trade. It happened last year, when players were looking for about 30M in AAV, but a rarity nonetheless IMO.
Please let him  
Jay on the Island : 3/22/2023 9:57 am
fall to 25. I loved the Parris Campbell signing and the trade for Waller but the Giants need a true #1 type of WR. Landing one in round 1 is great for cap savings as well since they save about $20 milliona year in cap room for 4 years.
RE: Please let him  
Dr. D : 3/22/2023 10:16 am
Yeah, everyone says you need a QB on a rookie contract, but seems to me if you don't have that luxery, you need other premium positions like #1 WR on rookie contracts.
RE: RE: Please let him  
Breeze_94 : 3/22/2023 10:31 am
Which is why I’m willing to bet the Giants don’t draft a C at 25
RE: RE: RE: Please let him  
Dr. D : 3/22/2023 11:00 am
And Schoen has spoken about positional value and picking premium positions with premium picks. I guess we'll find out, but as much as we need a C, i don't think that's considered a premium position.
Did Gettleman dine  
Spiciest Memelord : 3/22/2023 11:03 am
with Devonta Smith? I assume not with Parsons.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Please let him  
Spiciest Memelord : 3/22/2023 11:04 am
Pretty disturbing if true. Our oline was ranked dead last.
I wonder if they  
Darth Paul : 3/22/2023 11:09 am
combined this with Smith from SC and got a 2 for 1 special?
RE: This thread  
Darth Paul : 3/22/2023 11:11 am
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Please let him  
Dr. D : 3/22/2023 11:21 am
In comment 16072557 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
In comment 16072549 Dr. D

And Schoen has spoken about positional value and picking premium positions with premium picks. I guess we'll find out, but as much as we need a C, i don't think that's considered a premium position.



Pretty disturbing if true. Our oline was ranked dead last.

Firstly, they have a lot of young OL in house, including 3 draft picks from last year. They're not going to just give up on them bc of their injuries and struggles in their rookie yrs. Also, the OL arguably played better overall the 2nd half of season, based on sacks and pressures.

Lastly, the offseason is far from over and when some of us say they prolly won't draft C at #25, it doesn't mean they won't draft one in the 2nd or 3rd, where the positional value lines up better.
RE: RE: Not sure how I feel about JSN  
CornerStone246+17 : 3/22/2023 12:01 pm
He reminds me of NYG Steve Smith.


On steroids. (Figuratively speaking)
Notice  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/22/2023 12:37 pm
how the same poster who insisted the Giants draft Evan Neal or the GM is an idiot are now complaining that if the Giants don't force an OL pick again, the GM is an idiot?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Please let him  
Jim in Tampa : 3/22/2023 12:42 pm
Last year about this time there were a number of BBIers who wanted the Giants to draft a center (Linderbaum) at pick 7.

I went back into the draft archives and discovered that no OC had been taken Top 10, in the last 50 years!

Obviously pick #25 is not in the top 10. But the fact that no NFL team has chosen a center top 10 in the last 50 years (the only position that has that distinction, including punter and kicker) speaks volumes about the positional value of a center.
RE: Kind of hoping he runs a 4.6  
AcesUp : 3/22/2023 12:49 pm
Clocked between 4.48-4.52 according to Rapoport. He ain't making it to 25.
.  
Anakim : 3/22/2023 12:53 pm
LPG - NYG

@LicensePlateGuy
"Jaxon Smith-Njigba just arrived at Woody Hayes athletic center wearing a #Giants hat"
RE: Notice  
Darth Paul : 3/22/2023 12:56 pm
Welcome to BBI, Eric...oh wait
JSN  
mittenedman : 3/22/2023 1:01 pm
certainly fits the bill of one of those inside/outside WRs Daboll wants.
First question over dinner  
Spider56 : 3/22/2023 1:21 pm
Who’s the best Corner you faced last year?
RE: .  
No1MDGiantsFan : 3/22/2023 1:23 pm
He stole this from someone else that made it up
Seems kind of pointless unless we're planning to trade up  
Metnut : 3/22/2023 1:24 pm
.
 
ryanmkeane : 3/22/2023 1:35 pm
Now he might just be saying this to prop him up, but Garrett Wilson openly stated that JSN is better than both him and Olave.
RE: Seems kind of pointless unless we're planning to trade up  
Colin@gbn : 3/22/2023 1:35 pm
RE: Notice  
JonC : 3/22/2023 1:39 pm
See hole, plug hole! There is no other way!
RE: Seems kind of pointless unless we're planning to trade up  
Colin@gbn : 3/22/2023 1:42 pm
Which may very well be the point here. Interesting day all around. That the Giants took JSN to dinner says a lot. NFL GMs and head coaches don't take players to dinner because they want some advice on where to eat in that town. The players as a general rule don't accept invites to dinner with teams that simply aren't going to draft them. It appears that JSN's 'official' time is 4.53 which isn't bad although it also isn't elite and may take him out of the running for say a top 12-15 pick. However, he's also not making it to 25 unless there is some kind of lingering medical issue. IF the Giants are interested the question is when do you pull the trigger and move up. Cost you your 2nd to go all the way up to #15, but you could get pretty close to #20 with your three and maybe a later rounder. Should be an interesting day!
RE: RE: Kind of hoping he runs a 4.6  
Tom from LI : 3/22/2023 1:47 pm
He pays much slower than his 40 times. His football speed is much slower. He almost always is getting caught from behind.

He is a nice receiver but I don't think he is a #1.

RE: RE: .  
Anakim : 3/22/2023 1:49 pm
Haha, I'm glad for JSN's sake. That would be extremely stupid if he wore a Giants hat.
JSN-Slot Receiver  
Frbuff : 3/22/2023 2:39 pm
For those who mentioned that Daboll likes him because of his versatility.. Keep in mind that he is the only receiver projected in the first round who has played solely in the slot.. never outside! Doesn’t sound like versatility to me!

So we are looking at a good slot only receiver with average speed who is coming off an injury plagued season!!!

I’ll pass!!!!
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/22/2023 2:58 pm
Matt Goldman
@MattGoldman28
·
46m
Jaxon Smith-Ngiba told me his thoughts on the dinner with the NY Giants last night and how special it could be to be a part of the Big Blue.
RE: RE: RE: Kind of hoping he runs a 4.6  
AcesUp : 3/22/2023 3:12 pm
A 4.5 seems about right for his play speed. I don't think any WR in this draft is a #1 in the traditional sense and I hope the Giants aren't hunting for that in this draft. In terms of his ceiling, I see no reason why he can't be a first receiving option for an offense in the mold of ARSB or Kupp.
Good point  
Colin@gbn : 3/22/2023 3:26 pm


AcesUp said:



[quote}A 4.5 seems about right for his play speed. I don't think any WR in this draft is a #1 in the traditional sense and I hope the Giants aren't hunting for that in this draft. In terms of his ceiling, I see no reason why he can't be a first receiving option for an offense in the mold of ARSB or Kupp. [/quote]

Very good point Aces. I do believe that the Giants would like to get a true #1 receiver especially one that can blow the top off defenses, but this also isn't a one-off. All the elite teams in the league have really good receiver corps and my guess is the Giants will want to keep adding to the room whenever they can down the road. We also know that 2022 was kind of write off for JSN but in 2021 he played with the NFL's two top rookie receivers last year and quite literally had almost as many yards himself as Olave and Wilson combined.
RE: JSN-Slot Receiver  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/22/2023 3:31 pm
When you are talking about versatility, it's not what the guy's college box score or alignment charts say, it's what Schoen and Daboll, talent evaluators, think they can coach him to do.
RE: Good point  
AcesUp : 3/22/2023 4:03 pm
That's how I see it. This is pretty much a groundfloor build at WR, they're probably hitting WR with a high pick in the next two drafts. I don't think this is the draft to box yourself into drafting a "#1" anyway when most of these guys are projecting as complimentary types. Projections are just projections though, just draft the best WR you can.
...  
ryanmkeane : 3/22/2023 4:10 pm
JSN's 3 cone was off the charts good. Kid will be an awesome receiver in the NFL, barring injury.
Health is the biggest question  
RomanWH : 3/22/2023 4:28 pm
If the medicals check out, could see him very much like a young Keenan Allen who makes his living on crisp route running. Does anyone know how well he gets off the line against press coverage?
JSN  
Professor Falken : 3/22/2023 4:53 pm
Video of 40-yard dash.
JSN - ( New Window )
If he ran a 4.45 or below  
CornerStone246+17 : 3/22/2023 5:05 pm
He wasn't making our pick .Also pro day tracks are usually faster than the combine tracks. ..this gives him a small chance to make our pick.
Just go back to 2021 tape on JSN..all your concerns will be answered  
Rick in Dallas : 3/22/2023 5:10 pm
IMV, best WR in this draft. Not close.
Ohio state Official pro day result  
Rave7 : 3/22/2023 6:28 pm
JSN 40:4.48s 10:1.65s 20:2.61s 6ft 197lbs

He's definitely gonna go before 25 now.

Link - ( New Window )
He  
Professor Falken : 3/22/2023 6:44 pm
ran a 6.57 three-cone. As a frame of reference, OBJ ran a 6.69 three-cone.
Love to get a WR early. I'd rather have Quentin Johnston  
PatersonPlank : 3/22/2023 7:34 pm
but I do like JSN.
I  
AcidTest : 3/22/2023 9:06 pm
agree that he's the best WR in the draft. His agility and COD are elite. My concern is what others have mentioned, namely that he only played three games last season because of a hamstring injury. I'm OK taking him at #25, but am not comfortable trading up for him, especially since this draft is rich with WRs. The cost to trade up for him will also likely be quite steep. Other teams will want him if he slips to #15 or #20, which will cause a bidding war to ensure. But I admit that I typically oppose trading up in the first round for non QBs because of the cost.
It could be nothing more than...  
GeofromNJ : 12:26 pm
Daboll and Schoen were on their way to dinner and Jaxon Smith-Njigba noticed them leaving and said, "Hey, can I hit you guys up for a decent meal? I haven't eaten all day."
