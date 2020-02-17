Daboll and Schoen dines with Jaxon Smith-Njigba

In the games I watched, he lines up in the slot a lot and usually has a free release. Even when he lines up outside I never recalled him getting jammed at the line, if he did it was half-assed by the DB.
He plays slower than his 40 times. Clock him with a sundial or calendar, your choice.
He is more a slot/ 2nd WR than a true #1 in my opinion.
I don't see the Justin Jefferson comparison that some people are throwing around on YouTube channels.
Would I take him at 25? Not sure. We already have Hodgins for that role. "Great hands and above average route runner."
fall to 25. I loved the Parris Campbell signing and the trade for Waller but the Giants need a true #1 type of WR. Landing one in round 1 is great for cap savings as well since they save about $20 milliona year in cap room for 4 years.
fall to 25. I loved the Parris Campbell signing and the trade for Waller but the Giants need a true #1 type of WR. Landing one in round 1 is great for cap savings as well since they save about $20 milliona year in cap room for 4 years.
Yeah, everyone says you need a QB on a rookie contract, but seems to me if you don't have that luxery, you need other premium positions like #1 WR on rookie contracts.
And Schoen has spoken about positional value and picking premium positions with premium picks. I guess we'll find out, but as much as we need a C, i don't think that's considered a premium position.
Pretty disturbing if true. Our oline was ranked dead last.
Firstly, they have a lot of young OL in house, including 3 draft picks from last year. They're not going to just give up on them bc of their injuries and struggles in their rookie yrs. Also, the OL arguably played better overall the 2nd half of season, based on sacks and pressures.
Lastly, the offseason is far from over and when some of us say they prolly won't draft C at #25, it doesn't mean they won't draft one in the 2nd or 3rd, where the positional value lines up better.
Which is why I’m willing to bet the Giants don’t draft a C at 25
And Schoen has spoken about positional value and picking premium positions with premium picks. I guess we'll find out, but as much as we need a C, i don't think that's considered a premium position.
Pretty disturbing if true. Our oline was ranked dead last.
Last year about this time there were a number of BBIers who wanted the Giants to draft a center (Linderbaum) at pick 7.
I went back into the draft archives and discovered that no OC had been taken Top 10, in the last 50 years!
Obviously pick #25 is not in the top 10. But the fact that no NFL team has chosen a center top 10 in the last 50 years (the only position that has that distinction, including punter and kicker) speaks volumes about the positional value of a center.
Which may very well be the point here. Interesting day all around. That the Giants took JSN to dinner says a lot. NFL GMs and head coaches don't take players to dinner because they want some advice on where to eat in that town. The players as a general rule don't accept invites to dinner with teams that simply aren't going to draft them. It appears that JSN's 'official' time is 4.53 which isn't bad although it also isn't elite and may take him out of the running for say a top 12-15 pick. However, he's also not making it to 25 unless there is some kind of lingering medical issue. IF the Giants are interested the question is when do you pull the trigger and move up. Cost you your 2nd to go all the way up to #15, but you could get pretty close to #20 with your three and maybe a later rounder. Should be an interesting day!
For those who mentioned that Daboll likes him because of his versatility.. Keep in mind that he is the only receiver projected in the first round who has played solely in the slot.. never outside! Doesn’t sound like versatility to me!
So we are looking at a good slot only receiver with average speed who is coming off an injury plagued season!!!
Clocked between 4.48-4.52 according to Rapoport. He ain't making it to 25.
He pays much slower than his 40 times. His football speed is much slower. He almost always is getting caught from behind.
He is a nice receiver but I don't think he is a #1.
A 4.5 seems about right for his play speed. I don't think any WR in this draft is a #1 in the traditional sense and I hope the Giants aren't hunting for that in this draft. In terms of his ceiling, I see no reason why he can't be a first receiving option for an offense in the mold of ARSB or Kupp.
A 4.5 seems about right for his play speed. I don't think any WR in this draft is a #1 in the traditional sense and I hope the Giants aren't hunting for that in this draft. In terms of his ceiling, I see no reason why he can't be a first receiving option for an offense in the mold of ARSB or Kupp.
Very good point Aces. I do believe that the Giants would like to get a true #1 receiver especially one that can blow the top off defenses, but this also isn't a one-off. All the elite teams in the league have really good receiver corps and my guess is the Giants will want to keep adding to the room whenever they can down the road. We also know that 2022 was kind of write off for JSN but in 2021 he played with the NFL's two top rookie receivers last year and quite literally had almost as many yards himself as Olave and Wilson combined.
When you are talking about versatility, it's not what the guy's college box score or alignment charts say, it's what Schoen and Daboll, talent evaluators, think they can coach him to do.
Very good point Aces. I do believe that the Giants would like to get a true #1 receiver especially one that can blow the top off defenses, but this also isn't a one-off. All the elite teams in the league have really good receiver corps and my guess is the Giants will want to keep adding to the room whenever they can down the road. We also know that 2022 was kind of write off for JSN but in 2021 he played with the NFL's two top rookie receivers last year and quite literally had almost as many yards himself as Olave and Wilson combined.
That's how I see it. This is pretty much a groundfloor build at WR, they're probably hitting WR with a high pick in the next two drafts. I don't think this is the draft to box yourself into drafting a "#1" anyway when most of these guys are projecting as complimentary types. Projections are just projections though, just draft the best WR you can.
agree that he's the best WR in the draft. His agility and COD are elite. My concern is what others have mentioned, namely that he only played three games last season because of a hamstring injury. I'm OK taking him at #25, but am not comfortable trading up for him, especially since this draft is rich with WRs. The cost to trade up for him will also likely be quite steep. Other teams will want him if he slips to #15 or #20, which will cause a bidding war to ensure. But I admit that I typically oppose trading up in the first round for non QBs because of the cost.
Daboll and Schoen were on their way to dinner and Jaxon Smith-Njigba noticed them leaving and said, "Hey, can I hit you guys up for a decent meal? I haven't eaten all day."
Calm down. This happens with all teams.
Do you suggest they instead order room service and eat behind closed doors?
They went out to dinner with a draft prospect which is something all teams do- how do you propose to keep that secret? Force smith-njigba to wear a disguise and schoen and dabs do the same?
Dave Gettleman didn't leak.
He broadcasted.
like Gettleman...
They went out to dinner with a draft prospect which is something all teams do- how do you propose to keep that secret? Force smith-njigba to wear a disguise and schoen and dabs do the same?
Also, smith-njigba and his reps would want information out there about teams looking at him with interest to increase his draft stock.
Dabes and Schoen would know better.
Don't think there's any chance he gets to 25
He reminds me of NYG Steve Smith.
Calm down. This happens with all teams.
It's simply called due diligence, that's all.
Unless there is some really bad blood between player and team, rarely do you get a #1 in a trade. It happened last year, when players were looking for about 30M in AAV, but a rarity nonetheless IMO.
Yeah, everyone says you need a QB on a rookie contract, but seems to me if you don't have that luxery, you need other premium positions like #1 WR on rookie contracts.
Yeah, everyone says you need a QB on a rookie contract, but seems to me if you don't have that luxery, you need other premium positions like #1 WR on rookie contracts.
Which is why I’m willing to bet the Giants don’t draft a C at 25
And Schoen has spoken about positional value and picking premium positions with premium picks. I guess we'll find out, but as much as we need a C, i don't think that's considered a premium position.
Pretty disturbing if true. Our oline was ranked dead last.
Much like Drax, your reflexes were to quick and you caught it..
And Schoen has spoken about positional value and picking premium positions with premium picks. I guess we'll find out, but as much as we need a C, i don't think that's considered a premium position.
Pretty disturbing if true. Our oline was ranked dead last.
Firstly, they have a lot of young OL in house, including 3 draft picks from last year. They're not going to just give up on them bc of their injuries and struggles in their rookie yrs. Also, the OL arguably played better overall the 2nd half of season, based on sacks and pressures.
Lastly, the offseason is far from over and when some of us say they prolly won't draft C at #25, it doesn't mean they won't draft one in the 2nd or 3rd, where the positional value lines up better.
Last year about this time there were a number of BBIers who wanted the Giants to draft a center (Linderbaum) at pick 7.
I went back into the draft archives and discovered that no OC had been taken Top 10, in the last 50 years!
Obviously pick #25 is not in the top 10. But the fact that no NFL team has chosen a center top 10 in the last 50 years (the only position that has that distinction, including punter and kicker) speaks volumes about the positional value of a center.
Clocked between 4.48-4.52 according to Rapoport. He ain't making it to 25.
"Jaxon Smith-Njigba just arrived at Woody Hayes athletic center wearing a #Giants hat"
He stole this from someone else that made it up
See hole, plug hole! There is no other way!
Which may very well be the point here. Interesting day all around. That the Giants took JSN to dinner says a lot. NFL GMs and head coaches don't take players to dinner because they want some advice on where to eat in that town. The players as a general rule don't accept invites to dinner with teams that simply aren't going to draft them. It appears that JSN's 'official' time is 4.53 which isn't bad although it also isn't elite and may take him out of the running for say a top 12-15 pick. However, he's also not making it to 25 unless there is some kind of lingering medical issue. IF the Giants are interested the question is when do you pull the trigger and move up. Cost you your 2nd to go all the way up to #15, but you could get pretty close to #20 with your three and maybe a later rounder. Should be an interesting day!
So he's there at 25. Doubt it on that track.
Clocked between 4.48-4.52 according to Rapoport. He ain't making it to 25.
He pays much slower than his 40 times. His football speed is much slower. He almost always is getting caught from behind.
He is a nice receiver but I don't think he is a #1.
Haha, I'm glad for JSN's sake. That would be extremely stupid if he wore a Giants hat.
So we are looking at a good slot only receiver with average speed who is coming off an injury plagued season!!!
I’ll pass!!!!
A 4.5 seems about right for his play speed. I don't think any WR in this draft is a #1 in the traditional sense and I hope the Giants aren't hunting for that in this draft. In terms of his ceiling, I see no reason why he can't be a first receiving option for an offense in the mold of ARSB or Kupp.
Very good point Aces. I do believe that the Giants would like to get a true #1 receiver especially one that can blow the top off defenses, but this also isn't a one-off. All the elite teams in the league have really good receiver corps and my guess is the Giants will want to keep adding to the room whenever they can down the road. We also know that 2022 was kind of write off for JSN but in 2021 he played with the NFL's two top rookie receivers last year and quite literally had almost as many yards himself as Olave and Wilson combined.
When you are talking about versatility, it's not what the guy's college box score or alignment charts say, it's what Schoen and Daboll, talent evaluators, think they can coach him to do.
Very good point Aces. I do believe that the Giants would like to get a true #1 receiver especially one that can blow the top off defenses, but this also isn't a one-off. All the elite teams in the league have really good receiver corps and my guess is the Giants will want to keep adding to the room whenever they can down the road. We also know that 2022 was kind of write off for JSN but in 2021 he played with the NFL's two top rookie receivers last year and quite literally had almost as many yards himself as Olave and Wilson combined.
That's how I see it. This is pretty much a groundfloor build at WR, they're probably hitting WR with a high pick in the next two drafts. I don't think this is the draft to box yourself into drafting a "#1" anyway when most of these guys are projecting as complimentary types. Projections are just projections though, just draft the best WR you can.
JSN - ( New Window )
He's definitely gonna go before 25 now.
Link - ( New Window )