Giants had dinner with Zay Flowers No1MDGiantsFan : 3/23/2023 10:52 am

Per Pelissero “ Boston College WR Zay Flowers has back-to-back dinners with the #Saints and #Giants tonight before Friday’s pro day, per source. A projected first-round pick, Flowers put on 13 pounds of muscle in pre-combine training (and may pack on a few more during this part of the process).”