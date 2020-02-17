for display only
Jameson Crowder signs with Giants

CromartiesKid21 : 3/23/2023 12:47 pm
Link coming
RE: Wow we have accumulated  
Jay on the Island : 3/23/2023 1:31 pm : link
In comment 16073630 Br00klyn said:
Quote:
This most blah group of receivers I have ever seen

Are you serious? Did you take a look at the WR's on the team at the end of the year? Counting the injured WR's the Giants had
Isaiah Hodgins
Richie James
Darius Slayton
Kenny Golladay
Marcus Johnson
Wan'Dale Robinson
Sterling Shepard
Collin Johnson

Now:
Parris Campbell
Isaiah Hodgins
Darius Slayton
Jamison Crowder
Wan'Dale Robinson
Sterling Shepard
Collin Johnson
Jeff Smith

a week or so ago  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/23/2023 1:31 pm : link
I posted that we would sign veteran WRs who don't get anyone on this site excited, but they would be LEGITIMATE NFL wide receivers.

The guys on the roster last year were dreadful. This is an upgrade.
In comment 16073676 Jay on the Island said:
Don't forget Waller.
The bench was thin last year-really thin  
MeanBunny : 3/23/2023 1:36 pm : link
I am not sure what Slayton did to Dabs to be in the doghouse for so long but he stepped up and kept his mouth shut. Kudis to him. Schoen looking for more miracle comebacks with his moneyball scheme with Jameson Crowder. Maybe another gallon in the gas tank?
Love this  
PEEJ : 3/23/2023 1:38 pm : link
.
I've always liked Crowder  
aimrocky : 3/23/2023 1:38 pm : link
I like the move for what it is. More depth.
Smart tough dependable  
RicFlair : 3/23/2023 1:38 pm : link
He must be super smart lol.
RE: The bench was thin last year-really thin  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/23/2023 1:39 pm : link
In comment 16073689 MeanBunny said:
Quote:
I am not sure what Slayton did to Dabs to be in the doghouse for so long but he stepped up and kept his mouth shut. Kudis to him. Schoen looking for more miracle comebacks with his moneyball scheme with Jameson Crowder. Maybe another gallon in the gas tank?


The bench was thin? The starters were thin.
LOL  
BleedBlue : 3/23/2023 1:42 pm : link
Our WR room is really bad


I mean I know he is just a body but he isn’t good at this point in career

Shepard is always hurt
Robinson looked solid but coming off a major injury
Campbell is whatever
Slayton is at best a 3
Hodgins is whatever, maybe a solid 2 or 3
Smith prob doesn’t even make roster
...  
ryanmkeane : 3/23/2023 1:42 pm : link
We got absolutely fucked last year because our very below average starters either got hurt or weren't producing. Now we've got some NFL talent on the roster no matter what happens with injuries.
very nice signing  
KDavies : 3/23/2023 1:44 pm : link
assume he’s cheap, but I always liked him. Reminds me of Shep. Hope is that you have one of them healthy, as that is the big issue with both
In comment 16073708 BleedBlue said:
I don't think anyone is saying that the WR position is good. It is definitely better than last years group though. Campbell is more than "whatever". If he can stay healthy he will be an excellent #2 WR for the Giants this season. This team desperately needs a true #1 WR which I hope they land in the draft.
..  
ryanmkeane : 3/23/2023 1:48 pm : link
Robinson's injury was a clean ACL tear. Not saying that isn't bad, but it's not like the guy ruptured his entire knee and leg. He'll come back from it.
In comment 16073723 Jay on the Island said:
I don't think anyone is saying that the WR position is good. It is definitely better than last years group though. Campbell is more than "whatever". If he can stay healthy he will be an excellent #2 WR for the Giants this season. This team desperately needs a true #1 WR which I hope they land in the draft.


I don’t think Campbell is a #2 at all. 3 at best.

Upgrading over last year wasn’t difficult.

This years group may be better but it’s nowhere near most winning teams in the nfl.

I too am hoping we can land a #1 on draft but who knows if that will happen

...  
ryanmkeane : 3/23/2023 1:52 pm : link
BleedBlue, the WR corps is still not that good, but the Giants were 1 win away from the NFC Championship game with a way worse group last season.

They've improved on that group, with draft picks likely coming. I don't think anyone is expecting the Giants to have a top 10 or top 15 unit. But last year they were basically dead last.
In comment 16073733 ryanmkeane said:
I agree… I just don’t see offense taking next step without a legit #1. Maybe Waller fills that role but I’m not overly confident in that.

We shall see
RE: Love Romans post  
Big Blue '56 : 3/23/2023 2:02 pm : link
In comment 16073612 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Shows Crowder is putting together a very solid NFL career and then says he’s just a body.

Btw, he had an ankle injury in 2022. It wasn’t like his right arm was cut off.


😂
...  
ryanmkeane : 3/23/2023 2:12 pm : link
this type of signing is also a confidence boost for Jones. Having some guys out there in camp who can actually play and get the offense going a bit
In comment 16073644 JonC said:
Remember the Giants need more than 53 players in camp.  
Blue21 : 3/23/2023 2:19 pm : link
.
..  
ryanmkeane : 3/23/2023 2:20 pm : link
James is tough but too many mental errors
punt returner  
Mike in St. Louis : 3/23/2023 2:22 pm : link
8.2 yards on about 90 returns in career …
Don't sleep on David Sills  
DCOrange : 3/23/2023 2:23 pm : link
He is ready to break out.
Davis Sills sucks  
PaulN : 3/23/2023 2:27 pm : link
Forget him.
This is a great pickuo  
PaulN : 3/23/2023 2:29 pm : link
This is a real professional player who knows how to get open. The only question is his ankle, but it's another low risk high reward type move.
People want  
PaulN : 3/23/2023 2:34 pm : link
To say don't forget Sills, then when they bring in a really good player who has been productive for years, playing with lousy offenses with lousy QB's and they criticize, then they don't want to hear the truth. Fucking David Sills. Played because we lost everyone, and sucked. Thank God Schoen don't think like many here.
RE: Don't sleep on David Sills  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/23/2023 3:15 pm : link
In comment 16073796 DCOrange said:
Quote:
He is ready to break out.


Stop the insanity.
In comment 16073640 No1MDGiantsFan said:
I agree.
Need 90 for camp Build it with as many veterans as possible. Find which ones still have it, fit schemes, competing with 15 PS and 10 at the moment draft picks. Building a team.
How could  
JayBid : 3/23/2023 3:24 pm : link
Anyone on this site be upset with this signing? The WRs were bottom barrel last year, and we bring in a guy with real production throughout his career. He is/was signed as protection against Wandale and Sheps injury’s, and adds another vet to the room. Sheesh.
David Cutcliffe must be kvelling  
Mad Mike : 3/23/2023 3:26 pm : link
*
In comment 16073870 JayBid said:
In comment 16073632 Eric from BBI said:
RE: It's wise to not assume  
In comment 16073571 JonC said:
In comment 16073672 Heisenberg said:
My expectations for both Shep and WanDale are small…both coming back from serious injuries. WanDale is probably on 8 week IR or PuP, whatever it is called, at start of the season.
In comment 16073571 JonC said:
Crowder, huh?  
The_Taxman89_10 : 3/23/2023 3:55 pm : link
Didn't even realize he was still in the league. Looks like we're just signing shit to throw against the wall and see who sticks.
In comment 16073913 The_Taxman89_10 said:
Straw Hat said:
In comment 16073699 Eric from BBI said:
This is good news  
D HOS : 3/23/2023 4:32 pm : link
Last year we collected mostly practice squad players and chronically unsigned guys. This year we seem to be collecting experienced NFL vets instead. As long as they are affordable with no financial risk, sure thing, bring as many in as we can and let camp sort it out!
How many slot receivers  
Carson53 : 3/23/2023 4:48 pm : link
do they need, not excited about this guy.
He was good in Wash., but now?
Must have been VERY cheap...
So far we are obviously using the "quantity over quality" approach  
PatersonPlank : 3/23/2023 4:52 pm : link
to the WR position.
I like the signing  
Paulie Walnuts : 3/23/2023 5:03 pm : link
This guy is an upgrade
Working with DJ in 2020...  
WestCoastGFan : 3/23/2023 5:25 pm : link
not much to see here but he must have put in the good word for Crowder.
Working out - ( New Window )
In comment 16073935 Big Blue Blogger said:
This is a low key good move  
DavidinBMNY : 3/23/2023 6:11 pm : link
He's better and more accomplished then say Barrios.

Wandale isn't going to be back for the start of the season most likely.

I see Crowder as a guy they can put out there and he would be a nice complimentary player.





...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/23/2023 6:43 pm : link
Not sure what he's got left in the tank, but sure...it isn't like we're trotting out Rice circa '95 out there.
Crowder  
NYG07 : 3/23/2023 7:15 pm : link
can scoot.
In comment 16074054 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
What we've done is add a few guys who are at least legit WRs  
Matt M. : 12:40 pm : link
Nobody is exciting, a few still have a ceiling, but we have more overall talent now than we did at any point last year. I assume all this means we are targeting a WR in round 1, as we still need a true WR1. We have a number of guys who can be slated as a WR2 or WR3 and/or slot. For example, I am not as down on Slayton as a #2, as he was for the second half of his rookie year. But, him as a forced WR1 just isn't a recipe for success. I honestly believe with a WR1, our offense next year will be very productive.
