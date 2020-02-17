Jameson Crowder signs with Giants

This most blah group of receivers I have ever seen
Are you serious? Did you take a look at the WR's on the team at the end of the year? Counting the injured WR's the Giants had
Isaiah Hodgins
Richie James
Darius Slayton
Kenny Golladay
Marcus Johnson
Wan'Dale Robinson
Sterling Shepard
Collin Johnson
Now:
Parris Campbell
Isaiah Hodgins
Darius Slayton
Jamison Crowder
Wan'Dale Robinson
Sterling Shepard
Collin Johnson
Jeff Smith
I am not sure what Slayton did to Dabs to be in the doghouse for so long but he stepped up and kept his mouth shut. Kudis to him. Schoen looking for more miracle comebacks with his moneyball scheme with Jameson Crowder. Maybe another gallon in the gas tank?
I am not sure what Slayton did to Dabs to be in the doghouse for so long but he stepped up and kept his mouth shut. Kudis to him. Schoen looking for more miracle comebacks with his moneyball scheme with Jameson Crowder. Maybe another gallon in the gas tank?
I mean I know he is just a body but he isn’t good at this point in career
Shepard is always hurt
Robinson looked solid but coming off a major injury
Campbell is whatever
Slayton is at best a 3
Hodgins is whatever, maybe a solid 2 or 3
Smith prob doesn’t even make roster
I don't think anyone is saying that the WR position is good. It is definitely better than last years group though. Campbell is more than "whatever". If he can stay healthy he will be an excellent #2 WR for the Giants this season. This team desperately needs a true #1 WR which I hope they land in the draft.
I mean I know he is just a body but he isn’t good at this point in career
Shepard is always hurt
Robinson looked solid but coming off a major injury
Campbell is whatever
Slayton is at best a 3
Hodgins is whatever, maybe a solid 2 or 3
Smith prob doesn’t even make roster
I don't think anyone is saying that the WR position is good. It is definitely better than last years group though. Campbell is more than "whatever". If he can stay healthy he will be an excellent #2 WR for the Giants this season. This team desperately needs a true #1 WR which I hope they land in the draft.
I don’t think Campbell is a #2 at all. 3 at best.
Upgrading over last year wasn’t difficult.
This years group may be better but it’s nowhere near most winning teams in the nfl.
I too am hoping we can land a #1 on draft but who knows if that will happen
To say don't forget Sills, then when they bring in a really good player who has been productive for years, playing with lousy offenses with lousy QB's and they criticize, then they don't want to hear the truth. Fucking David Sills. Played because we lost everyone, and sucked. Thank God Schoen don't think like many here.
“#Giants are signing WR Jamison Crowder to 1-year VSB (veteran salary benefit) deal, source confirms. Focused on building out positions with value deals to create competition + provide options if bad things happen.
Does not change draft board or what WR looks like moving forward.”
I agree.
Need 90 for camp Build it with as many veterans as possible. Find which ones still have it, fit schemes, competing with 15 PS and 10 at the moment draft picks. Building a team.
Anyone on this site be upset with this signing? The WRs were bottom barrel last year, and we bring in a guy with real production throughout his career. He is/was signed as protection against Wandale and Sheps injury’s, and adds another vet to the room. Sheesh.
The quantity (and even the quality to some extent) leads me to believe that the Giants don't expect WR to be BPA when they are selecting early in the draft. Like they're looking at their current draft board and not seeing many matches with a WR at a point where they expect to be picking in the early rounds.
This roster is being built over a few years. Schoen could definitely try and swing a deal for a WR1. But that would make it hard to fill some of the othe holes this team has. There may come a time that it makes sense to swing a deal for a big time playmaker but it's not this offseason.
Crowder should provide solid depth. Can't count on WanDale and Shep. Can't have another season scouring the waiver wire and practice squads in week 7-10 either.
My expectations for both Shep and WanDale are small…both coming back from serious injuries. WanDale is probably on 8 week IR or PuP, whatever it is called, at start of the season.
I am not sure what Slayton did to Dabs to be in the doghouse for so long but he stepped up and kept his mouth shut. Kudis to him. Schoen looking for more miracle comebacks with his moneyball scheme with Jameson Crowder. Maybe another gallon in the gas tank?
Last year we collected mostly practice squad players and chronically unsigned guys. This year we seem to be collecting experienced NFL vets instead. As long as they are affordable with no financial risk, sure thing, bring as many in as we can and let camp sort it out!
Nobody is exciting, a few still have a ceiling, but we have more overall talent now than we did at any point last year. I assume all this means we are targeting a WR in round 1, as we still need a true WR1. We have a number of guys who can be slated as a WR2 or WR3 and/or slot. For example, I am not as down on Slayton as a #2, as he was for the second half of his rookie year. But, him as a forced WR1 just isn't a recipe for success. I honestly believe with a WR1, our offense next year will be very productive.
Quote:
Don't forget Waller.
The bench was thin? The starters were thin.
I mean I know he is just a body but he isn’t good at this point in career
Shepard is always hurt
Robinson looked solid but coming off a major injury
Campbell is whatever
Slayton is at best a 3
Hodgins is whatever, maybe a solid 2 or 3
Smith prob doesn’t even make roster
I don't think anyone is saying that the WR position is good. It is definitely better than last years group though. Campbell is more than "whatever". If he can stay healthy he will be an excellent #2 WR for the Giants this season. This team desperately needs a true #1 WR which I hope they land in the draft.
Our WR room is really bad
I don't think anyone is saying that the WR position is good. It is definitely better than last years group though. Campbell is more than "whatever". If he can stay healthy he will be an excellent #2 WR for the Giants this season. This team desperately needs a true #1 WR which I hope they land in the draft.
I don’t think Campbell is a #2 at all. 3 at best.
Upgrading over last year wasn’t difficult.
This years group may be better but it’s nowhere near most winning teams in the nfl.
I too am hoping we can land a #1 on draft but who knows if that will happen
They've improved on that group, with draft picks likely coming. I don't think anyone is expecting the Giants to have a top 10 or top 15 unit. But last year they were basically dead last.
They've improved on that group, with draft picks likely coming. I don't think anyone is expecting the Giants to have a top 10 or top 15 unit. But last year they were basically dead last.
I agree… I just don’t see offense taking next step without a legit #1. Maybe Waller fills that role but I’m not overly confident in that.
We shall see
Btw, he had an ankle injury in 2022. It wasn’t like his right arm was cut off.
😂
Stop the insanity.
Does not change draft board or what WR looks like moving forward.”
I agree.
Need 90 for camp Build it with as many veterans as possible. Find which ones still have it, fit schemes, competing with 15 PS and 10 at the moment draft picks. Building a team.
By now you should know there's nothing some here won't find objectionable.
This most blah group of receivers I have ever seen
Did you miss last year?
Crowder should provide solid depth. Can't count on WanDale and Shep. Can't have another season scouring the waiver wire and practice squads in week 7-10 either.
My expectations for both Shep and WanDale are small…both coming back from serious injuries. WanDale is probably on 8 week IR or PuP, whatever it is called, at start of the season.
I hope not.. we have other priorities
29 years old…..broke his ankle last year, so his body didn’t take any abuse
You might have misunderstood the initial reference to David Sills. Literally nobody ever wants to see him on the field again.
I am not sure what Slayton did to Dabs to be in the doghouse for so long but he stepped up and kept his mouth shut. Kudis to him. Schoen looking for more miracle comebacks with his moneyball scheme with Jameson Crowder. Maybe another gallon in the gas tank?
The bench was thin? The starters were thin.
He was good in Wash., but now?
Must have been VERY cheap...
Working out - ( New Window )
On this site still think David sills is a quality NFL receiver and they get mad at signing a guy like Crowder. It’s hilarious. The Giants fan base is brutally ignorant.
You might have misunderstood the initial reference to David Sills. Literally nobody ever wants to see him on the field again.
No i wasn’t referring to your comment. In season, there was actually a large contingent of fans on this site who still thought sills should be seeing regular snaps.
Wandale isn't going to be back for the start of the season most likely.
I see Crowder as a guy they can put out there and he would be a nice complimentary player.
Younger than OBJ