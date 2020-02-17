NYG meeting with WRs, but the lack of OL signings sticks out Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:54 am : 9:54 am

The prevailing opinion seems to be that the Giants will target a WR early, and this is supported by the team meeting with high-profile WR prospects.



Also, other than Okereke and Waller, none of the new players have big contracts so it's important not to read too much into the other signings.



That said, the Giants have added DL, LB, CB, S, WR, and TE in free agency/trade.



They have protected or re-signed QB, RB, WR, LB, P, LS in free agency.



Note what position is missing?



In addition, they let their only two UFA offensive linemen walk.



There are three ways to read into this:



(1) They didn't like what is out there and are waiting to see who shakes free and/or prices to come down.



(2) They aren't as worried about what they have as others (this makes Giants fans nervous because of Reese/Gettleman).



(3) They are going to target OL again in the draft (they drafted three OLs last year).