NYG meeting with WRs, but the lack of OL signings sticks out

Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:54 am
The prevailing opinion seems to be that the Giants will target a WR early, and this is supported by the team meeting with high-profile WR prospects.

Also, other than Okereke and Waller, none of the new players have big contracts so it's important not to read too much into the other signings.

That said, the Giants have added DL, LB, CB, S, WR, and TE in free agency/trade.

They have protected or re-signed QB, RB, WR, LB, P, LS in free agency.

Note what position is missing?

In addition, they let their only two UFA offensive linemen walk.

There are three ways to read into this:

(1) They didn't like what is out there and are waiting to see who shakes free and/or prices to come down.

(2) They aren't as worried about what they have as others (this makes Giants fans nervous because of Reese/Gettleman).

(3) They are going to target OL again in the draft (they drafted three OLs last year).
I say 1 and 3 are both true  
cosmicj : 10:00 am : link
.
i think they like the kids..  
BigBlueDawg56 : 10:00 am : link
we have. i beleive azeudu will start at LG and we are stuck with glow for another year. A day 2 center may be in the cards and upgrade glow next year with either mccethan or a draft pick.
It is telling, but  
section125 : 10:01 am : link
I haven't a clue as to what it is.

I think they will look for vets let go after the draft. I do think they like what they have (14 under contract is what Schoen said, IIRC?).

What is a little noteworthy is the center position. What is going on there?
If Schoen/Daboll believe  
SirLoinOfBeef : 10:03 am : link
that they do not need to spend a premium pick (first round) on OL I'm fine with that. I have a lot more faith in them than the past regime.

I think Schoen's belief in positional value may keep them from drafting an IOL in the first round as well.

I think it's going to be a CB. Maybe with a move up even...
personally, I think it's a combination of those  
KDavies : 10:04 am : link
they have Ezeudu and McKethan coming back, and Neal should be a lot better year 2 as well. They signed guys like W. Davis and Kindley. Right now on OL, they have Thomas, Lemieux, Bredson, Glowinski, Neal, Phillips, McKethan, Ezeudu (some speculation he could play C), Davis, Kindley, Peart. They certainly have the bodies.

I think they like what they have more than a lot of fans and didn't see what was out there as a significant upgrade at the prices they wanted to pay, but I also think they will draft an interior OL in the 1st 3 rounds.
Evan Neal  
GiantGrit : 10:04 am : link
Can’t articulate enough how big of a wildcard he is this upcoming year. If he’s even league average it would help a ton.

I think they like some of the younger guys on the roster and they’ll draft 2-3 more. Just keep at it until guys stick.

I don’t think they go center in round 1 but getting above average play from that position goes farther than many realize. We’re overdue for a stalwart who commands the OL.

Here’s my question - are the Giants going to lean into their running identity from last year? Or pass the ball more like Daboll did in Buffalo. The identity of the offense also determines what they prioritize on the OL.
As it stands  
allstarjim : 10:07 am : link
Neal and Ezeudu's development is really key. Obviously, we'll see what happens with the draft, where I expect they will add at least one piece to the interior, at minimum.

I really believe in Neal, and Ezeudu has projectable traits. But to rely solely on potential development is risky, so quality depth remains a priority.
I think at a minimum we will need at least one new starter on OL  
JFIB : 10:08 am : link
The Tackle position seems set this year. Ezeudu will likely start at Guard or possibly Center which I believe will work out fine, he showed promise. Bredeson at the other Guard spot or Center, not particularly psyched about him being back as a starter but OK. That leaves either another starting Guard or Center needed likely through the draft. I personally think it was a mistake letting Gates go. He played one game at Center when he returned and I remember thinking he held up well. He struggled at LG but I think he would have returned to his old form at Center this year if he had gotten the opportunity.
RE: Evan Neal  
barens : 10:08 am : link
In comment 16074388 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
Can’t articulate enough how big of a wildcard he is this upcoming year. If he’s even league average it would help a ton.

I think they like some of the younger guys on the roster and they’ll draft 2-3 more. Just keep at it until guys stick.

I don’t think they go center in round 1 but getting above average play from that position goes farther than many realize. We’re overdue for a stalwart who commands the OL.

Here’s my question - are the Giants going to lean into their running identity from last year? Or pass the ball more like Daboll did in Buffalo. The identity of the offense also determines what they prioritize on the OL.


Yeah, I'm not as worried about the interior yet, players can shake free, there is still the draft, but like you said, a lot hinges on how Neal plays this year. Improvement is so desperately needed.
The glaring need is at Center  
MarvelousMike : 10:09 am : link
I hope that Ezeudu locks down LG and they have enough competition for RG. JS will draft developmental OL on day 3.
......  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 10:10 am : link
The interior OL is glaring - especially when you factor in that Glow is a FA next season and will also likely need to be replaced
RE: Evan Neal  
CornerStone246+17 : 10:11 am : link
In comment 16074388 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
Can’t articulate enough how big of a wildcard he is this upcoming year. If he’s even league average it would help a ton.

I think they like some of the younger guys on the roster and they’ll draft 2-3 more. Just keep at it until guys stick.

I don’t think they go center in round 1 but getting above average play from that position goes farther than many realize. We’re overdue for a stalwart who commands the OL.

Here’s my question - are the Giants going to lean into their running identity from last year? Or pass the ball more like Daboll did in Buffalo. The identity of the offense also determines what they prioritize on the OL.


This is an absolutely huge point. They spent a 7 on him so he is a guy they probably (for better or worse) are going to give him at least this year to show what he has at RT.

It would be amazing to pull off acquiring a quality OG/RT as a backup (better than Phillips) but maybe they think that's Ezeudu.

If Ez gets some snaps at RT in camp that might be telling.

Bredeson is NOT a T but he seems to project well to OC.

Giants right or wrong may like what they have right now. And only add in round 3 or lower.

.....  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 10:11 am : link
And I feel like the Chiefs are writing the book on how to win with a QB on a second contract.

Invest heavy in the oline to keep him upright, get a nasty TE, and then find your Jags/Value at WR.

I'd be really surprised if a vet OC  
AcesUp : 10:11 am : link
Wasn't brought in before the draft. Doesn't have to be best available, could be a guy that might not even make the opening roster but I would think they'd want some floor behind the inexperience heading into the draft and camp.

Ezeudu is a big wildcard to me. They're clearly high on him but are they deadset at developing him at LG or are they open to having him compete at multiple spots? I can certainly see the argument in wanting to develop a raw player at one position and not stunt his development by moving him around. If they do see him his a potential answer at either OG/OC then it does open up your options in the draft. It's not JMS/Tippman/Wypler or bust on the first couple of days then. A guy like Bergeron is even in play in that scenario.
If it's 2  
jeff57 : 10:12 am : link
We're in trouble. I still think they're going to draft an IOL with one of the first 3 picks and add a veteran.
I'd expect a vet OC as well  
JonC : 10:13 am : link
They're not going to force one at #25, the value imo will be there at WR or CB, rinse and repeat in the second round. IOL comes into play round 3 and later.
It's starting to feel like the Giants will go OG, C, or CB  
BeggarsBanquet : 10:14 am : link
and wait for the 2nd round or later to add a WR.

I wouldn't rule out a draft day trade of Jeudy for a 2nd or 3rd+. Mike Lombardi said Denver doesn't want to pick up the 5th yr option. So if there is a player on the board that Payton wants, he'll deal Jeudy for less than the current asking price.
RE: Evan Neal  
allstarjim : 10:14 am : link
In comment 16074388 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
Can’t articulate enough how big of a wildcard he is this upcoming year. If he’s even league average it would help a ton.

I think they like some of the younger guys on the roster and they’ll draft 2-3 more. Just keep at it until guys stick.

I don’t think they go center in round 1 but getting above average play from that position goes farther than many realize. We’re overdue for a stalwart who commands the OL.

Here’s my question - are the Giants going to lean into their running identity from last year? Or pass the ball more like Daboll did in Buffalo. The identity of the offense also determines what they prioritize on the OL.


I think if you look at what they've done with adding speed at WR, I think they want to have a more dynamic passing offense. Would really like to see the hit on at least one of these receivers to really emerge as a big weapon for Daniel.
Relax everyone  
Y28 : 10:14 am : link
I found the answer
Link - ( New Window )
My thinking would be  
Chip : 10:14 am : link
2 of the first 3 picks should be OL. It is the weakest unit on the team with all the WR signings. Not to mention no proven center and relying on Mckethan a late round pick who is coming off an injury is nuts.
My one knock on Joe Schoen's tenure thus far with the Giants  
nyjuggernaut2 : 10:15 am : link
is his inability to improve the OL. He inherited one of the worst OLs in the league, and it hasn't gotten any better. Granted, this is only his second off-season with the team, but the bodies he's brought in to help address the line haven't panned out so far.

Mark Glowinski was a below average guard in 2022, and the same goes for Jon Feliciano at center. Evan Neal was terrible last season and jury is still out on him, and Josh Ezuedu amd Markus McKeathen are both coming off injuries and the jury is still out on them as well.
Connor McGovern is still unsigned (Jets version)  
Fat Wally : 10:20 am : link
He's 30 so maybe as a 2-3 year stop gap. Would love to grab him. Then let Bredeson and Ezeudu battle it out for LG.
RE: My thinking would be  
allstarjim : 10:21 am : link
In comment 16074413 Chip said:
Quote:
2 of the first 3 picks should be OL. It is the weakest unit on the team with all the WR signings. Not to mention no proven center and relying on Mckethan a late round pick who is coming off an injury is nuts.


You just can't force any position. I think that Center position looms large. So 2nd or 3rd round getting a Center you hope the value matches at your pick. OG I think is no problem to add at any of those spots, but even if you have to push it to the middle or even late rounds, get some bodies. The Giants have other needs, particularly at corner and DL, not to mention receiver, so you just have to let the draft play out and get the best players where you're slotted (assuming no trades). On the latter point, I do think moving up and getting an extra 3rd or 4th has to be on the table. I'd prefer an additional pick, even if it's a 4th or 5th, than to have 5 picks at pick 172 and later.
1 and 2 kind of go hand in hand...  
George from PA : 10:22 am : link
They do not like what is out there compared to what they have.....

I wish they could hide their intent better....
RE: Connor McGovern is still unsigned (Jets version)  
allstarjim : 10:23 am : link
In comment 16074419 Fat Wally said:
Quote:
He's 30 so maybe as a 2-3 year stop gap. Would love to grab him. Then let Bredeson and Ezeudu battle it out for LG.


Yup, he's a guy I like and have had my eye on for a while. I'm surprised he hasn't gotten a deal yet, and surprised at the lack of reporting of Schoen's interest in not just him but the entire IOL free agent class in general.

McGovern remains a strong player out there who could slot in as a starter right away at center.
$ is the problem  
JonC : 10:26 am : link
otherwise signing Isaac Seumalo would've been a priority signing if I were GM. I would've found the $.
My guess is they plan to draft 2-3 OL  
UConn4523 : 10:26 am : link
and probably expect some decent vets to get cut in camp and will plan on adding one.
I think it’s a smokescreen  
eric2425ny : 10:27 am : link
They’ll take a WR in the first three rounds, but I’m not sure it will be a first or second rounder. Lining up these WR dinners makes everyone think they are all about WR.

They have 13 WR’s under contract right now. At least 5 of those players are locks to make the roster. If they were 100% on the receiver heavy draft I don’t think they would have signed as many FA receivers.
RE: It's starting to feel like the Giants will go OG, C, or CB  
CornerStone246+17 : 10:27 am : link
In comment 16074410 BeggarsBanquet said:
Quote:
and wait for the 2nd round or later to add a WR.

I wouldn't rule out a draft day trade of Jeudy for a 2nd or 3rd+. Mike Lombardi said Denver doesn't want to pick up the 5th yr option. So if there is a player on the board that Payton wants, he'll deal Jeudy for less than the current asking price.


I just don't know how much a likelihood that would be....

The Giants haven't spent a 1st round pick on an IOL in 30+ years. Schoen is alignment with the stressing positional value mantra of this organization in the first round of the draft.

They also spent a high 3rd on Ezeudu. My guess is he will be the expected starter at LG and possibly even the back up RT. Center if they follow their normal M.O. won't be addressed until round 2 earliest but my guess is with our other needs and how deep this draft is , it won't be until at least round 3. Lastly they may very well like how Bredeson projects there

As  
AcidTest : 10:27 am : link
others have said, I think they like what they have aside from maybe center, where I would expect a veteran to be signed. My own view is that they might be too optimistic. Similar to many positions, they have a lot of bodies on the OL, but quantity isn't quality. Thomas is the only reliable long-term starter IMO. Neal had too many struggles last year to be in that category right now, at least as a tackle.

I'd strongly consider Torrence at #25, but think it's moot because he's likely to be long gone by then. My guess is they sign a veteran center and draft an OL on day three. I'd look strongly at Vorhees in round four.
RE: I think it’s a smokescreen  
CornerStone246+17 : 10:31 am : link
In comment 16074428 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
They’ll take a WR in the first three rounds, but I’m not sure it will be a first or second rounder. Lining up these WR dinners makes everyone think they are all about WR.

They have 13 WR’s under contract right now. At least 5 of those players are locks to make the roster. If they were 100% on the receiver heavy draft I don’t think they would have signed as many FA receivers.


Many are very low contracts/commitments. I think they still very much want a guy with clear WR1 upside rhat they'll have cost controlled for the next 4-5 years to grow with DJ. Same at CB. I think down low they think the OL is in better shape than we may think.
Maybe 1?  
Spiciest Memelord : 10:35 am : link
Was there any good OL signings this year? Could be a lack of quality FA, but historically we were able to find the likes of O'Hara and McKenzie.
RE: I think it’s a smokescreen  
AcesUp : 10:36 am : link
In comment 16074428 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
They’ll take a WR in the first three rounds, but I’m not sure it will be a first or second rounder. Lining up these WR dinners makes everyone think they are all about WR.

They have 13 WR’s under contract right now. At least 5 of those players are locks to make the roster. If they were 100% on the receiver heavy draft I don’t think they would have signed as many FA receivers.


There wasn't a whole lot of cloak and dagger last year. A lot of the players they met with they had meetings and top 30 visits with.

Also, I don't think 5 WRs are locks to make the roster, a couple could start on PUP and almost none of the WRs have a serious commitment beyond this year.
My guess  
bc4life : 10:39 am : link
is that they are fairly comfortable with Ezeudu, Bredeson, and Glowinksi being on the team, either as starters or depth. and they will use several picks between 1st and 3rd round for OL.
Neal as wildcard is right  
bc4life : 10:41 am : link
Would love to know what Schoen & Daboll think about his future, slow starting tackle or better suited as guard.
Judging by our "haul"  
Spiciest Memelord : 10:41 am : link
and around the league this year was kind of ass for FAs? Except for Pete Carroll of course, though he made out like a bandit signing a young green dot 124 tackle safety for cheap.
RE: Neal as wildcard is right  
CornerStone246+17 : 10:43 am : link
In comment 16074450 bc4life said:
Quote:
Would love to know what Schoen & Daboll think about his future, slow starting tackle or better suited as guard.


As the 7th pick I would think he is getting at least all of training camp to see if they like his improvement and potential in year 2 at the more premium OT spot.
RE: Judging by our  
RCPhoenix : 10:49 am : link
In comment 16074451 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
and around the league this year was kind of ass for FAs? Except for Pete Carroll of course, though he made out like a bandit signing a young green dot 124 tackle safety for cheap.


When your safety has that many tackles it means your ILBs are crap. It doesn't mean your safety is great.
OL  
stretch234 : 10:53 am : link
Who is out there to target. There is such a lack of quality OL across the league who are you going to get.

The last 3 years they have drafted

Thomas, Peart, Lemieux, Neal, McKethan and Ezeudu

They traded for Bredeson and signed FA Glowinski

Also have J. Anderson(7) K. Cunningham(7) W. Davis(3), S. Kindley(4) T. Phillips(3) who were all NFL draft picks

I still think the OL will be Thomas, Ezeudu, Bredeson, Glowinski, Neal

Who are the other 5 to make the 10 on the roster
RE: I say 1 and 3 are both true  
Johnny5 : 10:53 am : link
In comment 16074381 cosmicj said:
Quote:
.

Seems so Cos. I agree.

And I posted this in the Feliciano thread, but it seems apropos here:

Quote:
...more than a couple of people mentioned that Bredeson looked like the best center we had last year. It seems the staff agreed as it kinda looks like Bredeson is the guy this year. I question it a bit because if that's actually the case, then why the hell did they stick with Feliciano at Center all year? It doesn't make any sense. I wonder if they have another plan. And what's Plan B and C. We can sign all the WRs we want, Megatron in his prime but nothing is going to look much better without a decent center and better OL play. Especially against the Cowboys and Eagles.
...  
ryanmkeane : 10:55 am : link
Obviously Schoen and Daboll "like" Ezeudu, they drafted him in round 3. That being said, it would kind of shock me if they were relying on him to be a supplanted starter this season. If a superior IOL prospect is available in round 1 or 2, they really should pull the trigger.

We always tend to overrate mid rounds guys as if they are somehow going to be the answer, such as Lemieux.
...  
ryanmkeane : 10:56 am : link
I've heard a lot of folks mentioned McKethan. He was a 5th round pick and immediately tore his knee.

I'm sure the Giants like him. But he might not ever start a game for the team in his career.
Neal will be fine  
JonC : 10:56 am : link
He's got good pro coaching and plenty of tools to utilize. He's got to get the footwork and mental aspect squared away. Move your feet, big dude! When he was healthy and played well he was very promising.

Bookends are set, and I'd wager Ezeudu will develop at one OG spot. Find another OG and C in the mid to later draft rounds.
I think it’s obvious  
mittenedman : 10:57 am : link
they really like the UNC Gs, and they probably think they can get similar play from Bred/Lemieux at C without spending extra $$$$
...  
ryanmkeane : 10:57 am : link
Lastly, Matt Peart is another good example. Now, he was a Gettleman pick so that's another story all together, but a lot of people, myself included, just kind of assumed that he would be a starter by year 2. That didn't pan out and he was pretty much bad.
RE: I think it’s obvious  
ryanmkeane : 10:59 am : link
In comment 16074475 mittenedman said:
Quote:
they really like the UNC Gs, and they probably think they can get similar play from Bred/Lemieux at C without spending extra $$$$

All of those things would be a mistake. Ezeudu was hurt his entire rookie season. McKethan tore his knee. Lemieux can't play a down without injuring something, and Bredeson is above average at best.

Again, this idea that we are set on the interior is nonsense.
First round  
Semipro Lineman : 11:01 am : link
punter. Make my words
...  
ryanmkeane : 11:01 am : link
NYG paid Jones big time money. If they expect him to continue the upward trajectory, interior OL has a lot to do with that, and relying on what they have and trying to develop mid round picks is great, but sometimes an exercise in futility.
RE: ...  
AcesUp : 11:02 am : link
In comment 16074466 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Obviously Schoen and Daboll "like" Ezeudu, they drafted him in round 3. That being said, it would kind of shock me if they were relying on him to be a supplanted starter this season. If a superior IOL prospect is available in round 1 or 2, they really should pull the trigger.



I wouldn't classify Ezeudu as a midround pick. He was the 67th pick in the draft last year. Only 9 spots lower than our second rounder this year in a draft that was considered stronger and deeper at IOL. Maybe not written in stone but he's certainly being penciled in right now in his 2nd year.
RE: RE: I think it’s obvious  
jeff57 : 11:04 am : link
In comment 16074479 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 16074475 mittenedman said:


Quote:


they really like the UNC Gs, and they probably think they can get similar play from Bred/Lemieux at C without spending extra $$$$


All of those things would be a mistake. Ezeudu was hurt his entire rookie season. McKethan tore his knee. Lemieux can't play a down without injuring something, and Bredeson is above average at best.

Again, this idea that we are set on the interior is nonsense.


Agree. Right now, the IOL has to be one of the worst, if not the worst in the league.
They brought in that former Steelers Center for a visit  
Rjanyg : 11:06 am : link
and didn't sign him.

I think they have a guy in the draft they really like. I would expect a OC picked by the 4th round latest.

I also think they feel that Bredeson could be the starter. They have a bunch of guys under contract so you know how it works, start your best 5. That leaves 9 reserves.

We have our tackles and our right guard. Bredeson and Ezudu will be left guard and center until otherwise informed.
I think ALL THREE are true.  
Dinger : 11:07 am : link
It doesn't mean they are right(see Gettleman and Reese, aka#2). Each FO has their own take. Hopefully, This one is at least a little better at finding and developing OL. I FEEL like they did better job of both this past year and for those pointing to Neal Feliciano and Glowinski as the case against my argument I understand. But I counter that it takes an OL a while to develop. We had a new regime with some new players. Some of them worse than others and made for sketchy performances for most. IF you look at what they did with the WR room, that is, take existing 'better players', re Shepard and Slayton, use them as the 'depth pieces then add from there, I believe they are doing that with the line now. They may feel that Bredeson with Ezeudu and Lemeiux(I can't even spell THEM correctly Eric), are on the same level as Gates and JF so why pay for the same talent. I think they will add either pre or post draft ONE IOL who they feel is an upgrade or same level but cheaper than the ones we lost. Draft I expect at least to OL picks and one if not both being able to play all positions.
RE: It is telling, but...  
Big Blue Blogger : 11:07 am : link
section125 said:
Quote:
I haven't a clue as to what it is.

I think they will look for vets let go after the draft. I do think they like what they have (14 under contract is what Schoen said, IIRC?).

What is a little noteworthy is the center position. What is going on there?

Yup: fourteen under contract.
Thomas
Neal
Glowinski
Ezeudu
Bredeson
McKethan
Phillips
Lemieux
Peart
Hamilton
Cunningham
Anderson
Davis
Kindley

That's about the right proportion of the ninety man roster, once they add one or two in the Draft. Only the first four are true roster locks, assuming they make it to Week 1 without blowing out a knee. The next three seem likely to be on the team, though a better backup tackle that Phillips would be nice. Maybe Peart will step up, a full year removed from surgery. The last seven are mostly JAGs, so we'll probably see a lot of churn there, with particular attention to guys with experience at center.
RE: .....  
cosmicj : 11:14 am : link
In comment 16074404 CoughlinHandsonHips said:
Quote:
And I feel like the Chiefs are writing the book on how to win with a QB on a second contract.

Invest heavy in the oline to keep him upright, get a nasty TE, and then find your Jags/Value at WR.


Very interesting comment. In 2022, every WR on KC had a cap hit under $5mm and their total positional cap hit was $15mm, less than what Golladay took up just by himself.
RE: Relax everyone  
eli4life : 11:15 am : link
In comment 16074412 Y28 said:
Quote:
I found the answer Link - ( New Window )


What would it hurt to bring him in on a cheap deal with incentives? Otherwise good for him for changing his life
1 of Schmitz, Wypler or Tippman  
Chris684 : 11:17 am : link
Is going to be here, I think that’s fairly obvious.

Round 1 or 2 depending on how the draft plays out.
1+3  
DavidinBMNY : 11:21 am : link
-I believe they know what they have on the roster, and they believe that both Gates and Feliciano were no real upgrade to what they have.
-If they don't draft an OL by the end of day 2 i would be more then mildly surprised (unless some move happens b4 the draft).
-Sometimes we make the problem harder then it is. Drafting a center at 25 is never going to get an A draft grade, but the ROI on that could be a 10 year center piece in front of your most valuable asset.

While I would be happy with any player they draft that improves the team right away, I'd be most happy with a Center. I think if value presents itself you can't turn down, you take it (Joey Porter Jr. won't be there - but if he is) and if that happens plan is draft a tackle who has good feet and is versatile and mold him to play IOL, which was Buffalo's MO.
RE: Neal will be fine  
Payasdaddy : 11:22 am : link
In comment 16074473 JonC said:
Quote:
He's got good pro coaching and plenty of tools to utilize. He's got to get the footwork and mental aspect squared away. Move your feet, big dude! When he was healthy and played well he was very promising.

Bookends are set, and I'd wager Ezeudu will develop at one OG spot. Find another OG and C in the mid to later draft rounds.


I heard Neal would fine fine as the yr progressed in 2022. He got worse.
Tools are there but I see a lot of balance / dealing with counter moves issues. I think he will improve but I can’t assume he will just be fine. Some of his play was too downright bad too.
Going from yr1 to yr2 will really help . Just having an offseason not to deal with combine, pro days, cramming playbook etc. just wind down for some, recalibrate and start working on your weakness. Same with ezuedu
They both have some nice traits. If they clean up better than 50% of what was lacking, oline could be better from in house solutions
I have no issue picking oline anywhere in first 3 rds
The stench from getting killed on LOS in Philly lingers.
1st round pick  
nochance : 11:22 am : link
it depends who is there. If a reciever falls to them that they want they will go for him. Otherwise they could go with CB or IOL if a good value
They used a top 10 overall pick on OL last year  
UberAlias : 11:24 am : link
plus a 3rd and a 5th. They'll continue to build through the draft.
RE: .....  
prdave73 : 11:32 am : link
In comment 16074404 CoughlinHandsonHips said:
Quote:
And I feel like the Chiefs are writing the book on how to win with a QB on a second contract.

Invest heavy in the oline to keep him upright, get a nasty TE, and then find your Jags/Value at WR.


Agree 100%
RE: Neal will be fine  
barens : 11:35 am : link
In comment 16074473 JonC said:
Quote:
He's got good pro coaching and plenty of tools to utilize. He's got to get the footwork and mental aspect squared away. Move your feet, big dude! When he was healthy and played well he was very promising.

Bookends are set, and I'd wager Ezeudu will develop at one OG spot. Find another OG and C in the mid to later draft rounds.


Is balance something you can improve upon? Neal ended up on the ground way to often for my liking.
I assume  
Dankbeerman : 11:36 am : link
a bargin Vet signing followed by another pair of mid rd picks on guys that have T/G vesatility like Ezudu and McKethan.

Feliciano was a G they tried to convert last year along with Bredeson. Gates was never counted on and not a pure C before that. So they didnt prioritize C at all last year. My guess is they will do more of the same and accumulate a lot of lineman who they can mold to what they need.
I don’t care what it is..  
prdave73 : 11:41 am : link
They better fix the Oline quick. You didn’t invest all that money on Jones for him regress because the offensive line can’t block for shit. We have to remember, not only will it affect Daniel Jones, this will affect Barkley as well! I’m telling you this, if that Oline fails this season, this team will be in the bottom of league. We have seen enough proof that teams that have great Olines are the most successful.
Connor McGovern signed with buffalo  
bLiTz 2k : 11:43 am : link
Last week, didn't he?

As far as I know there really aren't great names out there.
RE: I think ALL THREE are true.  
BillKo : 11:45 am : link
In comment 16074491 Dinger said:
Quote:
It doesn't mean they are right(see Gettleman and Reese, aka#2). Each FO has their own take. Hopefully, This one is at least a little better at finding and developing OL. I FEEL like they did better job of both this past year and for those pointing to Neal Feliciano and Glowinski as the case against my argument I understand. But I counter that it takes an OL a while to develop. We had a new regime with some new players. Some of them worse than others and made for sketchy performances for most. IF you look at what they did with the WR room, that is, take existing 'better players', re Shepard and Slayton, use them as the 'depth pieces then add from there, I believe they are doing that with the line now. They may feel that Bredeson with Ezeudu and Lemeiux(I can't even spell THEM correctly Eric), are on the same level as Gates and JF so why pay for the same talent. I think they will add either pre or post draft ONE IOL who they feel is an upgrade or same level but cheaper than the ones we lost. Draft I expect at least to OL picks and one if not both being able to play all positions.


Totally agree...all three are true.

They're going PBA in round 1 most likely, and also drafting that way thru the draft. An interior guy will fit that descrption somewhere along the line.

Giants are created some depth and competition thru their FA signings and previous draft/signings.....now it's time to add more and find good football players.

RE: RE: Neal will be fine  
k2tampa : 11:49 am : link
In comment 16074507 Payasdaddy said:
Quote:
In comment 16074473 JonC said:


Quote:


He's got good pro coaching and plenty of tools to utilize. He's got to get the footwork and mental aspect squared away. Move your feet, big dude! When he was healthy and played well he was very promising.

Bookends are set, and I'd wager Ezeudu will develop at one OG spot. Find another OG and C in the mid to later draft rounds.



I heard Neal would fine fine as the yr progressed in 2022. He got worse.
Tools are there but I see a lot of balance / dealing with counter moves issues. I think he will improve but I can’t assume he will just be fine. Some of his play was too downright bad too.
Going from yr1 to yr2 will really help . Just having an offseason not to deal with combine, pro days, cramming playbook etc. just wind down for some, recalibrate and start working on your weakness. Same with ezuedu
They both have some nice traits. If they clean up better than 50% of what was lacking, oline could be better from in house solutions
I have no issue picking oline anywhere in first 3 rds
The stench from getting killed on LOS in Philly lingers.


You and others are judging a guy, a rookie no less, without factoring in that he was hampered for 3/4s of the season by a knee injury. A knee injury is going to hamper lateral movement, which is pretty important for a tackle, right?
RE: RE: .....  
gameday555 : 11:53 am : link
In comment 16074517 prdave73 said:
Quote:
In comment 16074404 CoughlinHandsonHips said:


Quote:


And I feel like the Chiefs are writing the book on how to win with a QB on a second contract.

Invest heavy in the oline to keep him upright, get a nasty TE, and then find your Jags/Value at WR.




Agree 100%


Do have to factor in the Mahomes element. He is so singularly talented that he can take those JAGs and elevate them. Jones’ play is more dependent on the talent at his disposal, so I think we’d need to take more of a Philly approach. Build up the line but also invest heavily in offensive playmakers around QB.
RE: RE: RE: Neal will be fine  
Payasdaddy : 11:56 am : link
In comment 16074536 k2tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 16074507 Payasdaddy said:


Quote:


In comment 16074473 JonC said:


Quote:


He's got good pro coaching and plenty of tools to utilize. He's got to get the footwork and mental aspect squared away. Move your feet, big dude! When he was healthy and played well he was very promising.

Bookends are set, and I'd wager Ezeudu will develop at one OG spot. Find another OG and C in the mid to later draft rounds.



I heard Neal would fine fine as the yr progressed in 2022. He got worse.
Tools are there but I see a lot of balance / dealing with counter moves issues. I think he will improve but I can’t assume he will just be fine. Some of his play was too downright bad too.
Going from yr1 to yr2 will really help . Just having an offseason not to deal with combine, pro days, cramming playbook etc. just wind down for some, recalibrate and start working on your weakness. Same with ezuedu
They both have some nice traits. If they clean up better than 50% of what was lacking, oline could be better from in house solutions
I have no issue picking oline anywhere in first 3 rds
The stench from getting killed on LOS in Philly lingers.



You and others are judging a guy, a rookie no less, without factoring in that he was hampered for 3/4s of the season by a knee injury. A knee injury is going to hamper lateral movement, which is pretty important for a tackle, right?


Just going by what I saw. If it was because the knee, great for us.
But if knee was that bad, why was he out there.
1/2 the league plays game not at 100% every week. Damn right I am judging him. He is not getting a hall pass.
Like his attitude and think he will put in the work
But there was more to be desired than I would have expected from the 7th pick
I expected more of a destroyer, even at times. Didn’t see much of that.



RE: RE: RE: Neal will be fine  
Johnny5 : 11:57 am : link
In comment 16074536 k2tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 16074507 Payasdaddy said:


Quote:


In comment 16074473 JonC said:


Quote:


He's got good pro coaching and plenty of tools to utilize. He's got to get the footwork and mental aspect squared away. Move your feet, big dude! When he was healthy and played well he was very promising.

Bookends are set, and I'd wager Ezeudu will develop at one OG spot. Find another OG and C in the mid to later draft rounds.



I heard Neal would fine fine as the yr progressed in 2022. He got worse.
Tools are there but I see a lot of balance / dealing with counter moves issues. I think he will improve but I can’t assume he will just be fine. Some of his play was too downright bad too.
Going from yr1 to yr2 will really help . Just having an offseason not to deal with combine, pro days, cramming playbook etc. just wind down for some, recalibrate and start working on your weakness. Same with ezuedu
They both have some nice traits. If they clean up better than 50% of what was lacking, oline could be better from in house solutions
I have no issue picking oline anywhere in first 3 rds
The stench from getting killed on LOS in Philly lingers.



You and others are judging a guy, a rookie no less, without factoring in that he was hampered for 3/4s of the season by a knee injury. A knee injury is going to hamper lateral movement, which is pretty important for a tackle, right?

Agreed, the guy was only 21 years old and he was also dealing with an injury down the stretch. I am optimistically expecting improvement here.
I don't know about #1  
Dave on the UWS : 12:02 pm : link
but I would bet you 2 bottles of scotch 2 and 3 are valid.
they have plenty of bodies now, what I'm sure Schoen wants is a couple of guys with high upsides. Center and Guard. He will see how the draft falls and then also look at the FA market AFTER the draft. This unit will NOT be a glaring weakness by camp.
I wouldn't worry about Neal, he was starting to get it when he hurt his knee. When he came back, it was NOT strong, plus he then had shoulder and I think elbow issues to deal with. His technique (which he was struggling to get), really went into the toilet after he came back.
I will be SHOCKED if he isn't markedly improved. agree with JonC on that.
They know what they have  
Joe Beckwith : 12:03 pm : link
in OL, and have expectations of who they expect will improve.
That said, we all rightly expect a C, and I expect another versatile G ( including RT)to be added to the rebuild mix of much cost controlled youth with some vets to fill gaps and be on/ off field teachers.
All three  
Mike in Boston : 12:05 pm : link
1) They don't like the available FA or they would have at least kicked tires a little harder.

2) They like the young guys they have--they obviously expect Neal to develop given where they drafted him, and probably think Ezeudu and some of the other guys we think of as depth have potential to start, and they certainly have enough of them to raise the odds.

3) I'd be surprised if they didn't draft a couple more OL.
RE: Connor McGovern signed with buffalo  
Big Blue Blogger : 12:09 pm : link
bLiTz 2k said:
Quote:
Last week, didn't he?

There are two OL with the same name. Buffalo signed the Cowboys' Connor McGovern. The Jets' edition is probably a better option at center.
There are still several holes to fill so this is a BPA draft.  
Spider56 : 12:13 pm : link
I think they go CB, C and DL with the first 3 picks and then WR and LB early on day 3. Would still like to see a trade for another day 2 guy.
RE: RE: Connor McGovern signed with buffalo  
bLiTz 2k : 12:13 pm : link
In comment 16074575 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
bLiTz 2k said:

Quote:


Last week, didn't he?


There are two OL with the same name. Buffalo signed the Cowboys' Connor McGovern. The Jets' edition is probably a better option at center.


Ahh gotcha thanks for the clarification.
RE: ...  
GiantGrit : 12:13 pm : link
In comment 16074482 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
NYG paid Jones big time money. If they expect him to continue the upward trajectory, interior OL has a lot to do with that, and relying on what they have and trying to develop mid round picks is great, but sometimes an exercise in futility.


Precisely why drafting what you project as an elite level center round 1 may not be exciting but a huge penicillin boost to this offense. Or round 2. I loved the Richburg pick, still bummed that one did not work out for us.
RE: Neal will be fine  
GiantGrit : 12:15 pm : link
In comment 16074473 JonC said:
Quote:
He's got good pro coaching and plenty of tools to utilize. He's got to get the footwork and mental aspect squared away. Move your feet, big dude! When he was healthy and played well he was very promising.

Bookends are set, and I'd wager Ezeudu will develop at one OG spot. Find another OG and C in the mid to later draft rounds.


To add, I think he has the mental makeup. Flowers in hindsight did not.
I think this means a couple of things  
Matt M. : 12:17 pm : link
One, they are more comfortable with Ezeudu, McKethan, and Bredeson as a starting point on the interior than some here. Two, I would bet they are targeting a C in the first 3 rounds with the expectation that person will compete to start. Three, a lot of decent OL usually end up shaking free after June 1 every year.
RE: RE: Neal will be fine  
Payasdaddy : 12:29 pm : link
In comment 16074519 barens said:
Quote:
In comment 16074473 JonC said:


Quote:


He's got good pro coaching and plenty of tools to utilize. He's got to get the footwork and mental aspect squared away. Move your feet, big dude! When he was healthy and played well he was very promising.

Bookends are set, and I'd wager Ezeudu will develop at one OG spot. Find another OG and C in the mid to later draft rounds.



Is balance something you can improve upon? Neal ended up on the ground way to often for my liking.


To be clear, not down on Neal. Just enough holes last yr to think this may not be an AT 2nd yr improvement. It doesn’t have to be AT level, but hopefully close. I hope it was injuries more than other issues. Obviously rooting for him it would help our oline a great deal if him and ezuedu took a step forward.
Would be amazing for Giants to find a Suebert/Diehl  
BSIMatt : 12:36 pm : link
Type in mid to late rounds. The Giants really crushed it in finding guys to put next to Snee/McKenzie back in the day.
Fixing the  
giant power : 12:42 pm : link
O-Line with another first round pick is a pipe dream. Thomas was the number 4 overall pick and struggled mightily his first year. Neal was the number 7 pick and leading up to the draft there were many who considered him the best overall prospect. After a rough first year people are questioning whether he can even remain at right tackle. Yet, now we are going to draft a center at the back third of the first round who will solve all our problems. This from a class of prospects that are not that highly regarded. I don't think so. Use your high draft capital on a CB and defensive end and draft your interior OL in the middle and later rounds, just like every other franchise in the league does. We have to huge investments expended in our tackles. A line loaded with number ones never won the Cowboys shit.
RE: Would be amazing for Giants to find a Suebert/Diehl  
Matt M. : 12:42 pm : link
In comment 16074606 BSIMatt said:
Quote:
Type in mid to late rounds. The Giants really crushed it in finding guys to put next to Snee/McKenzie back in the day.
I thought we had that in Lemieux a few years ago. I really thought he was going to be one of the biggest steals in the draft. Oh well.

MNaybe not as much of a steal, but I am still high on Ezeudu and McKethan from last year.
I'll take door #2!  
BillT : 12:46 pm : link
They like their group. Ezudu, Lemieux, Bredeson. They'll get some more OLs. Probably day 3.
to ryankeane above  
mittenedman : 12:50 pm : link
Nobody's saying they're "set" on the interior.

What is being suggested is the front office felt they could get similar play from Bredeson/Lemieux at C as they could Feliciano/Gates. Without having to spend a dime.

The delta in play just wasn't there, to warrant spending.
Lemiuex shouldn't be counted on for anything  
widmerseyebrow : 12:58 pm : link
So far he's another Gettleman guy who has "a good attitude" but isn't particularly good at anything. The day he doesn't make the roster should be taken as a sign that depth has improved.
RE: RE: Neal will be fine  
JonC : 1:06 pm : link
In comment 16074507 Payasdaddy said:
Quote:
In comment 16074473 JonC said:


Quote:


He's got good pro coaching and plenty of tools to utilize. He's got to get the footwork and mental aspect squared away. Move your feet, big dude! When he was healthy and played well he was very promising.

Bookends are set, and I'd wager Ezeudu will develop at one OG spot. Find another OG and C in the mid to later draft rounds.



I heard Neal would fine fine as the yr progressed in 2022. He got worse.
Tools are there but I see a lot of balance / dealing with counter moves issues. I think he will improve but I can’t assume he will just be fine. Some of his play was too downright bad too.
Going from yr1 to yr2 will really help . Just having an offseason not to deal with combine, pro days, cramming playbook etc. just wind down for some, recalibrate and start working on your weakness. Same with ezuedu
They both have some nice traits. If they clean up better than 50% of what was lacking, oline could be better from in house solutions
I have no issue picking oline anywhere in first 3 rds
The stench from getting killed on LOS in Philly lingers.


Neal was impacted by the knee injury, and being impacted took some of his confidence and focus on time wore on.

The balance issue has to do with his footwork, and breaking some old habits. He was doing fine at certain points before the injury. Dealing with speed rushers who bring some of his issues to the surface has to be improved upon as well. But, he's too talented and athletic and intelligent to not succeed at RT. They'll figure it out, and so will he. I say this as one who is always skeptical of words, I trust this kid will deliver.
RE: RE: Relax everyone  
3rdWAM : 1:08 pm : link
In comment 16074498 eli4life said:
Quote:
In comment 16074412 Y28 said:


Quote:


I found the answer Link - ( New Window )
You know you’re big when you slim down to 320!



What would it hurt to bring him in on a cheap deal with incentives? Otherwise good for him for changing his life
Also  
BSIMatt : 1:12 pm : link
Count me in as believing in Neal, being much more than fine.

Yeah, it would have been nice to see more encouraging signs his rookie year. A few things though: A)Yes played guard, RT and then LT at Alabama..but he was coming off a 15 game season as a left tackle and he was switching to the right side.
B)Bobby Johnson changed his pass set technique. I honestly think this was the thing he was struggling with. I know it sounds like an excuse..but that is not something you show someone once and they just know it. It's muscle memory, that takes reps for it to be second nature. I'd expect that to be an adjustment for him. How he was coached to get into his pass set at Alabama was completely different from how the Giants were coaching him. I believe Andrew Thomas went through something similar early on his career. C)The injury would affect his ability to gain continuity in getting those reps to make this adjustment second nature.

I think once his technique is ingrained(and he gets to have some live reps against a healthy Azeez/KT) you will see his natural ability show through. Offensive line play can be very similar to wrestling..there is a lot of technique involved and that takes repetition to ingrain.
2 and 3 are my guess. I believe Schoen has said before you need to  
Blue21 : 1:43 pm : link
Let your players develop. So I would say there are current young players on the roster they like but I don't think they ll ignore it in the draft. BPA will be there desire and I m sure at some point that will include an oline pic maybe a center.
Ezudu  
PaulN : 2:17 pm : link
Is a player I believe is being counted on to start this season. The only position that really lacks a starter is center. But that is nit to say thry won't draft a guard early either, although I would not be surprised to see them double dip at center in this draft.
RE: Ezudu  
ElitoCanton : 2:22 pm : link
I could see a guard. They may like Bredeson at Center. They also may want to replace Glowinski the following season. I think we'll draft on IOL in round 3 or 4 and add at least one more somewhere else.

In comment 16074731 PaulN said:
Quote:
Is a player I believe is being counted on to start this season. The only position that really lacks a starter is center. But that is nit to say thry won't draft a guard early either, although I would not be surprised to see them double dip at center in this draft.
agree with JonC completely about Neal. the have young OGs  
Victor in CT : 2:23 pm : link
that should be ready to step up. If they get even average C play the line will be good. so hopefully they have a C targeted in FA or via trade, and perhaps in the draft.
the only WR  
BigBlueCane : 2:28 pm : link
they would have interest in is Johnson and he's likely to be gone.

CFB churns out a ton of WR's and CBs every year now.

Dancing elephants are a much rarer and harder to find resource.

Just can't see this front office  
Dave on the UWS : 2:43 pm : link
as thorough and specific as Schoen has showed he is, NOT being cognizant of what needs to be done on the OL. I would have to think they are Confident that Neal is the long term answer at RT and that Ezeudu can start at LG and show he belongs. They liked McKethan at least for depth behind Glowinski.
Its also likely, that they view Brederson as a player to be in the mix at LG and Center, and that if he "had" to start a Center, he would be an upgrade over what they had last year.
I'm sure Schoen knows he needs more front end talent on the IOL. He's not blind.
They will sign value vets for short term  
Mattman : 4:26 pm : link
And continue bringing talent in mid to late rounds to keep a pipeline developing.

