NYG meeting with WRs, but the lack of OL signings sticks out

The prevailing opinion seems to be that the Giants will target a WR early, and this is supported by the team meeting with high-profile WR prospects.
Also, other than Okereke and Waller, none of the new players have big contracts so it's important not to read too much into the other signings.
That said, the Giants have added DL, LB, CB, S, WR, and TE in free agency/trade.
They have protected or re-signed QB, RB, WR, LB, P, LS in free agency.
Note what position is missing?
In addition, they let their only two UFA offensive linemen walk.
There are three ways to read into this:
(1) They didn't like what is out there and are waiting to see who shakes free and/or prices to come down.
(2) They aren't as worried about what they have as others (this makes Giants fans nervous because of Reese/Gettleman).
(3) They are going to target OL again in the draft (they drafted three OLs last year).
I think they will look for vets let go after the draft. I do think they like what they have (14 under contract is what Schoen said, IIRC?).
What is a little noteworthy is the center position. What is going on there?
I think Schoen's belief in positional value may keep them from drafting an IOL in the first round as well.
I think it's going to be a CB. Maybe with a move up even...
I think they like what they have more than a lot of fans and didn't see what was out there as a significant upgrade at the prices they wanted to pay, but I also think they will draft an interior OL in the 1st 3 rounds.
I think they like some of the younger guys on the roster and they’ll draft 2-3 more. Just keep at it until guys stick.
I don’t think they go center in round 1 but getting above average play from that position goes farther than many realize. We’re overdue for a stalwart who commands the OL.
Here’s my question - are the Giants going to lean into their running identity from last year? Or pass the ball more like Daboll did in Buffalo. The identity of the offense also determines what they prioritize on the OL.
I really believe in Neal, and Ezeudu has projectable traits. But to rely solely on potential development is risky, so quality depth remains a priority.
Yeah, I'm not as worried about the interior yet, players can shake free, there is still the draft, but like you said, a lot hinges on how Neal plays this year. Improvement is so desperately needed.
This is an absolutely huge point. They spent a 7 on him so he is a guy they probably (for better or worse) are going to give him at least this year to show what he has at RT.
It would be amazing to pull off acquiring a quality OG/RT as a backup (better than Phillips) but maybe they think that's Ezeudu.
If Ez gets some snaps at RT in camp that might be telling.
Bredeson is NOT a T but he seems to project well to OC.
Giants right or wrong may like what they have right now. And only add in round 3 or lower.
Invest heavy in the oline to keep him upright, get a nasty TE, and then find your Jags/Value at WR.
Ezeudu is a big wildcard to me. They're clearly high on him but are they deadset at developing him at LG or are they open to having him compete at multiple spots? I can certainly see the argument in wanting to develop a raw player at one position and not stunt his development by moving him around. If they do see him his a potential answer at either OG/OC then it does open up your options in the draft. It's not JMS/Tippman/Wypler or bust on the first couple of days then. A guy like Bergeron is even in play in that scenario.
I wouldn't rule out a draft day trade of Jeudy for a 2nd or 3rd+. Mike Lombardi said Denver doesn't want to pick up the 5th yr option. So if there is a player on the board that Payton wants, he'll deal Jeudy for less than the current asking price.
I think if you look at what they've done with adding speed at WR, I think they want to have a more dynamic passing offense. Would really like to see the hit on at least one of these receivers to really emerge as a big weapon for Daniel.
Link - ( New Window )
Mark Glowinski was a below average guard in 2022, and the same goes for Jon Feliciano at center. Evan Neal was terrible last season and jury is still out on him, and Josh Ezuedu amd Markus McKeathen are both coming off injuries and the jury is still out on them as well.
You just can't force any position. I think that Center position looms large. So 2nd or 3rd round getting a Center you hope the value matches at your pick. OG I think is no problem to add at any of those spots, but even if you have to push it to the middle or even late rounds, get some bodies. The Giants have other needs, particularly at corner and DL, not to mention receiver, so you just have to let the draft play out and get the best players where you're slotted (assuming no trades). On the latter point, I do think moving up and getting an extra 3rd or 4th has to be on the table. I'd prefer an additional pick, even if it's a 4th or 5th, than to have 5 picks at pick 172 and later.
I wish they could hide their intent better....
Yup, he's a guy I like and have had my eye on for a while. I'm surprised he hasn't gotten a deal yet, and surprised at the lack of reporting of Schoen's interest in not just him but the entire IOL free agent class in general.
McGovern remains a strong player out there who could slot in as a starter right away at center.
They have 13 WR’s under contract right now. At least 5 of those players are locks to make the roster. If they were 100% on the receiver heavy draft I don’t think they would have signed as many FA receivers.
I wouldn't rule out a draft day trade of Jeudy for a 2nd or 3rd+. Mike Lombardi said Denver doesn't want to pick up the 5th yr option. So if there is a player on the board that Payton wants, he'll deal Jeudy for less than the current asking price.
I just don't know how much a likelihood that would be....
The Giants haven't spent a 1st round pick on an IOL in 30+ years. Schoen is alignment with the stressing positional value mantra of this organization in the first round of the draft.
They also spent a high 3rd on Ezeudu. My guess is he will be the expected starter at LG and possibly even the back up RT. Center if they follow their normal M.O. won't be addressed until round 2 earliest but my guess is with our other needs and how deep this draft is , it won't be until at least round 3. Lastly they may very well like how Bredeson projects there
I'd strongly consider Torrence at #25, but think it's moot because he's likely to be long gone by then. My guess is they sign a veteran center and draft an OL on day three. I'd look strongly at Vorhees in round four.
They have 13 WR’s under contract right now. At least 5 of those players are locks to make the roster. If they were 100% on the receiver heavy draft I don’t think they would have signed as many FA receivers.
Many are very low contracts/commitments. I think they still very much want a guy with clear WR1 upside rhat they'll have cost controlled for the next 4-5 years to grow with DJ. Same at CB. I think down low they think the OL is in better shape than we may think.
They have 13 WR’s under contract right now. At least 5 of those players are locks to make the roster. If they were 100% on the receiver heavy draft I don’t think they would have signed as many FA receivers.
There wasn't a whole lot of cloak and dagger last year. A lot of the players they met with they had meetings and top 30 visits with.
Also, I don't think 5 WRs are locks to make the roster, a couple could start on PUP and almost none of the WRs have a serious commitment beyond this year.
As the 7th pick I would think he is getting at least all of training camp to see if they like his improvement and potential in year 2 at the more premium OT spot.
When your safety has that many tackles it means your ILBs are crap. It doesn't mean your safety is great.
The last 3 years they have drafted
Thomas, Peart, Lemieux, Neal, McKethan and Ezeudu
They traded for Bredeson and signed FA Glowinski
Also have J. Anderson(7) K. Cunningham(7) W. Davis(3), S. Kindley(4) T. Phillips(3) who were all NFL draft picks
I still think the OL will be Thomas, Ezeudu, Bredeson, Glowinski, Neal
Who are the other 5 to make the 10 on the roster
Seems so Cos. I agree.
And I posted this in the Feliciano thread, but it seems apropos here:
We always tend to overrate mid rounds guys as if they are somehow going to be the answer, such as Lemieux.
I'm sure the Giants like him. But he might not ever start a game for the team in his career.
Bookends are set, and I'd wager Ezeudu will develop at one OG spot. Find another OG and C in the mid to later draft rounds.
All of those things would be a mistake. Ezeudu was hurt his entire rookie season. McKethan tore his knee. Lemieux can't play a down without injuring something, and Bredeson is above average at best.
Again, this idea that we are set on the interior is nonsense.
I wouldn't classify Ezeudu as a midround pick. He was the 67th pick in the draft last year. Only 9 spots lower than our second rounder this year in a draft that was considered stronger and deeper at IOL. Maybe not written in stone but he's certainly being penciled in right now in his 2nd year.
Quote:
they really like the UNC Gs, and they probably think they can get similar play from Bred/Lemieux at C without spending extra $$$$
All of those things would be a mistake. Ezeudu was hurt his entire rookie season. McKethan tore his knee. Lemieux can't play a down without injuring something, and Bredeson is above average at best.
Again, this idea that we are set on the interior is nonsense.
Agree. Right now, the IOL has to be one of the worst, if not the worst in the league.
I think they have a guy in the draft they really like. I would expect a OC picked by the 4th round latest.
I also think they feel that Bredeson could be the starter. They have a bunch of guys under contract so you know how it works, start your best 5. That leaves 9 reserves.
We have our tackles and our right guard. Bredeson and Ezudu will be left guard and center until otherwise informed.
I think they will look for vets let go after the draft. I do think they like what they have (14 under contract is what Schoen said, IIRC?).
What is a little noteworthy is the center position. What is going on there?
Yup: fourteen under contract.
Thomas
Neal
Glowinski
Ezeudu
Bredeson
McKethan
Phillips
Lemieux
Peart
Hamilton
Cunningham
Anderson
Davis
Kindley
That's about the right proportion of the ninety man roster, once they add one or two in the Draft. Only the first four are true roster locks, assuming they make it to Week 1 without blowing out a knee. The next three seem likely to be on the team, though a better backup tackle that Phillips would be nice. Maybe Peart will step up, a full year removed from surgery. The last seven are mostly JAGs, so we'll probably see a lot of churn there, with particular attention to guys with experience at center.
Invest heavy in the oline to keep him upright, get a nasty TE, and then find your Jags/Value at WR.
Very interesting comment. In 2022, every WR on KC had a cap hit under $5mm and their total positional cap hit was $15mm, less than what Golladay took up just by himself.
What would it hurt to bring him in on a cheap deal with incentives? Otherwise good for him for changing his life
Round 1 or 2 depending on how the draft plays out.
-If they don't draft an OL by the end of day 2 i would be more then mildly surprised (unless some move happens b4 the draft).
-Sometimes we make the problem harder then it is. Drafting a center at 25 is never going to get an A draft grade, but the ROI on that could be a 10 year center piece in front of your most valuable asset.
While I would be happy with any player they draft that improves the team right away, I'd be most happy with a Center. I think if value presents itself you can't turn down, you take it (Joey Porter Jr. won't be there - but if he is) and if that happens plan is draft a tackle who has good feet and is versatile and mold him to play IOL, which was Buffalo's MO.
Bookends are set, and I'd wager Ezeudu will develop at one OG spot. Find another OG and C in the mid to later draft rounds.
I heard Neal would fine fine as the yr progressed in 2022. He got worse.
Tools are there but I see a lot of balance / dealing with counter moves issues. I think he will improve but I can’t assume he will just be fine. Some of his play was too downright bad too.
Going from yr1 to yr2 will really help . Just having an offseason not to deal with combine, pro days, cramming playbook etc. just wind down for some, recalibrate and start working on your weakness. Same with ezuedu
They both have some nice traits. If they clean up better than 50% of what was lacking, oline could be better from in house solutions
I have no issue picking oline anywhere in first 3 rds
The stench from getting killed on LOS in Philly lingers.
Invest heavy in the oline to keep him upright, get a nasty TE, and then find your Jags/Value at WR.
Agree 100%
Bookends are set, and I'd wager Ezeudu will develop at one OG spot. Find another OG and C in the mid to later draft rounds.
Is balance something you can improve upon? Neal ended up on the ground way to often for my liking.
Feliciano was a G they tried to convert last year along with Bredeson. Gates was never counted on and not a pure C before that. So they didnt prioritize C at all last year. My guess is they will do more of the same and accumulate a lot of lineman who they can mold to what they need.
As far as I know there really aren't great names out there.
Totally agree...all three are true.
They're going PBA in round 1 most likely, and also drafting that way thru the draft. An interior guy will fit that descrption somewhere along the line.
Giants are created some depth and competition thru their FA signings and previous draft/signings.....now it's time to add more and find good football players.
Quote:
He's got good pro coaching and plenty of tools to utilize. He's got to get the footwork and mental aspect squared away. Move your feet, big dude! When he was healthy and played well he was very promising.
Bookends are set, and I'd wager Ezeudu will develop at one OG spot. Find another OG and C in the mid to later draft rounds.
I heard Neal would fine fine as the yr progressed in 2022. He got worse.
Tools are there but I see a lot of balance / dealing with counter moves issues. I think he will improve but I can’t assume he will just be fine. Some of his play was too downright bad too.
Going from yr1 to yr2 will really help . Just having an offseason not to deal with combine, pro days, cramming playbook etc. just wind down for some, recalibrate and start working on your weakness. Same with ezuedu
They both have some nice traits. If they clean up better than 50% of what was lacking, oline could be better from in house solutions
I have no issue picking oline anywhere in first 3 rds
The stench from getting killed on LOS in Philly lingers.
You and others are judging a guy, a rookie no less, without factoring in that he was hampered for 3/4s of the season by a knee injury. A knee injury is going to hamper lateral movement, which is pretty important for a tackle, right?
Quote:
And I feel like the Chiefs are writing the book on how to win with a QB on a second contract.
Invest heavy in the oline to keep him upright, get a nasty TE, and then find your Jags/Value at WR.
Agree 100%
Do have to factor in the Mahomes element. He is so singularly talented that he can take those JAGs and elevate them. Jones’ play is more dependent on the talent at his disposal, so I think we’d need to take more of a Philly approach. Build up the line but also invest heavily in offensive playmakers around QB.
Quote:
In comment 16074473 JonC said:
Quote:
He's got good pro coaching and plenty of tools to utilize. He's got to get the footwork and mental aspect squared away. Move your feet, big dude! When he was healthy and played well he was very promising.
Bookends are set, and I'd wager Ezeudu will develop at one OG spot. Find another OG and C in the mid to later draft rounds.
I heard Neal would fine fine as the yr progressed in 2022. He got worse.
Tools are there but I see a lot of balance / dealing with counter moves issues. I think he will improve but I can’t assume he will just be fine. Some of his play was too downright bad too.
Going from yr1 to yr2 will really help . Just having an offseason not to deal with combine, pro days, cramming playbook etc. just wind down for some, recalibrate and start working on your weakness. Same with ezuedu
They both have some nice traits. If they clean up better than 50% of what was lacking, oline could be better from in house solutions
I have no issue picking oline anywhere in first 3 rds
The stench from getting killed on LOS in Philly lingers.
You and others are judging a guy, a rookie no less, without factoring in that he was hampered for 3/4s of the season by a knee injury. A knee injury is going to hamper lateral movement, which is pretty important for a tackle, right?
Just going by what I saw. If it was because the knee, great for us.
But if knee was that bad, why was he out there.
1/2 the league plays game not at 100% every week. Damn right I am judging him. He is not getting a hall pass.
Like his attitude and think he will put in the work
But there was more to be desired than I would have expected from the 7th pick
I expected more of a destroyer, even at times. Didn’t see much of that.
Quote:
In comment 16074473 JonC said:
Quote:
He's got good pro coaching and plenty of tools to utilize. He's got to get the footwork and mental aspect squared away. Move your feet, big dude! When he was healthy and played well he was very promising.
Bookends are set, and I'd wager Ezeudu will develop at one OG spot. Find another OG and C in the mid to later draft rounds.
I heard Neal would fine fine as the yr progressed in 2022. He got worse.
Tools are there but I see a lot of balance / dealing with counter moves issues. I think he will improve but I can’t assume he will just be fine. Some of his play was too downright bad too.
Going from yr1 to yr2 will really help . Just having an offseason not to deal with combine, pro days, cramming playbook etc. just wind down for some, recalibrate and start working on your weakness. Same with ezuedu
They both have some nice traits. If they clean up better than 50% of what was lacking, oline could be better from in house solutions
I have no issue picking oline anywhere in first 3 rds
The stench from getting killed on LOS in Philly lingers.
You and others are judging a guy, a rookie no less, without factoring in that he was hampered for 3/4s of the season by a knee injury. A knee injury is going to hamper lateral movement, which is pretty important for a tackle, right?
Agreed, the guy was only 21 years old and he was also dealing with an injury down the stretch. I am optimistically expecting improvement here.
they have plenty of bodies now, what I'm sure Schoen wants is a couple of guys with high upsides. Center and Guard. He will see how the draft falls and then also look at the FA market AFTER the draft. This unit will NOT be a glaring weakness by camp.
I wouldn't worry about Neal, he was starting to get it when he hurt his knee. When he came back, it was NOT strong, plus he then had shoulder and I think elbow issues to deal with. His technique (which he was struggling to get), really went into the toilet after he came back.
I will be SHOCKED if he isn't markedly improved. agree with JonC on that.
That said, we all rightly expect a C, and I expect another versatile G ( including RT)to be added to the rebuild mix of much cost controlled youth with some vets to fill gaps and be on/ off field teachers.
2) They like the young guys they have--they obviously expect Neal to develop given where they drafted him, and probably think Ezeudu and some of the other guys we think of as depth have potential to start, and they certainly have enough of them to raise the odds.
3) I'd be surprised if they didn't draft a couple more OL.
There are two OL with the same name. Buffalo signed the Cowboys' Connor McGovern. The Jets' edition is probably a better option at center.
Quote:
Last week, didn't he?
There are two OL with the same name. Buffalo signed the Cowboys' Connor McGovern. The Jets' edition is probably a better option at center.
Ahh gotcha thanks for the clarification.
Precisely why drafting what you project as an elite level center round 1 may not be exciting but a huge penicillin boost to this offense. Or round 2. I loved the Richburg pick, still bummed that one did not work out for us.
Bookends are set, and I'd wager Ezeudu will develop at one OG spot. Find another OG and C in the mid to later draft rounds.
To add, I think he has the mental makeup. Flowers in hindsight did not.
Quote:
He's got good pro coaching and plenty of tools to utilize. He's got to get the footwork and mental aspect squared away. Move your feet, big dude! When he was healthy and played well he was very promising.
Bookends are set, and I'd wager Ezeudu will develop at one OG spot. Find another OG and C in the mid to later draft rounds.
Is balance something you can improve upon? Neal ended up on the ground way to often for my liking.
To be clear, not down on Neal. Just enough holes last yr to think this may not be an AT 2nd yr improvement. It doesn’t have to be AT level, but hopefully close. I hope it was injuries more than other issues. Obviously rooting for him it would help our oline a great deal if him and ezuedu took a step forward.
MNaybe not as much of a steal, but I am still high on Ezeudu and McKethan from last year.
What is being suggested is the front office felt they could get similar play from Bredeson/Lemieux at C as they could Feliciano/Gates. Without having to spend a dime.
The delta in play just wasn't there, to warrant spending.
Quote:
He's got good pro coaching and plenty of tools to utilize. He's got to get the footwork and mental aspect squared away. Move your feet, big dude! When he was healthy and played well he was very promising.
Bookends are set, and I'd wager Ezeudu will develop at one OG spot. Find another OG and C in the mid to later draft rounds.
I heard Neal would fine fine as the yr progressed in 2022. He got worse.
Tools are there but I see a lot of balance / dealing with counter moves issues. I think he will improve but I can’t assume he will just be fine. Some of his play was too downright bad too.
Going from yr1 to yr2 will really help . Just having an offseason not to deal with combine, pro days, cramming playbook etc. just wind down for some, recalibrate and start working on your weakness. Same with ezuedu
They both have some nice traits. If they clean up better than 50% of what was lacking, oline could be better from in house solutions
I have no issue picking oline anywhere in first 3 rds
The stench from getting killed on LOS in Philly lingers.
Neal was impacted by the knee injury, and being impacted took some of his confidence and focus on time wore on.
The balance issue has to do with his footwork, and breaking some old habits. He was doing fine at certain points before the injury. Dealing with speed rushers who bring some of his issues to the surface has to be improved upon as well. But, he's too talented and athletic and intelligent to not succeed at RT. They'll figure it out, and so will he. I say this as one who is always skeptical of words, I trust this kid will deliver.
Quote:
I found the answer Link - ( New Window )
You know you’re big when you slim down to 320!
What would it hurt to bring him in on a cheap deal with incentives? Otherwise good for him for changing his life
Yeah, it would have been nice to see more encouraging signs his rookie year. A few things though: A)Yes played guard, RT and then LT at Alabama..but he was coming off a 15 game season as a left tackle and he was switching to the right side.
B)Bobby Johnson changed his pass set technique. I honestly think this was the thing he was struggling with. I know it sounds like an excuse..but that is not something you show someone once and they just know it. It's muscle memory, that takes reps for it to be second nature. I'd expect that to be an adjustment for him. How he was coached to get into his pass set at Alabama was completely different from how the Giants were coaching him. I believe Andrew Thomas went through something similar early on his career. C)The injury would affect his ability to gain continuity in getting those reps to make this adjustment second nature.
I think once his technique is ingrained(and he gets to have some live reps against a healthy Azeez/KT) you will see his natural ability show through. Offensive line play can be very similar to wrestling..there is a lot of technique involved and that takes repetition to ingrain.
In comment 16074731 PaulN said:
CFB churns out a ton of WR's and CBs every year now.
Dancing elephants are a much rarer and harder to find resource.
Its also likely, that they view Brederson as a player to be in the mix at LG and Center, and that if he "had" to start a Center, he would be an upgrade over what they had last year.
I'm sure Schoen knows he needs more front end talent on the IOL. He's not blind.