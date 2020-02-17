Signings of Campbell and Crowder are underrated Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/24/2023 1:15 pm : 3/24/2023 1:15 pm

In reviewing these two players, these guys are so much better than what we had on the roster last year other than Hodgins (I'm not counting on Robinson yet because of the ACL). I'm not saying anyone on our roster is a #1 receiver, but these are two competent NFL players who play with speed, can catch, and can play a variety of positions. Combine them with Darren Waller and the receiving corps is better already.