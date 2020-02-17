for display only
Signings of Campbell and Crowder are underrated

Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/24/2023 1:15 pm
In reviewing these two players, these guys are so much better than what we had on the roster last year other than Hodgins (I'm not counting on Robinson yet because of the ACL). I'm not saying anyone on our roster is a #1 receiver, but these are two competent NFL players who play with speed, can catch, and can play a variety of positions. Combine them with Darren Waller and the receiving corps is better already.
Should add..I’m not saying we don’t need a #1  
BSIMatt : 3/24/2023 2:15 pm : link
We do..as Waller is likely a bridge to transition to whoever becomes the new face of the wr group.
The Crowder question is what's he got left in the bank  
JonC : 3/24/2023 2:15 pm : link
at their respective bests, Crowder is what James would hope to someday be.
At times last year they couldn't even  
Dave on the UWS : 3/24/2023 2:16 pm : link
put 2 competent WR on the field. They now, have a collection of professional, productive receivers to run out there. If one gets hurt, they aren't screwed. That's a big upgrade.
Looking at what they are going to run out there, what they lack in a number 1 is a big, physical guy. QJ is the guy to fill that role in the draft, (if they go WR early).
RE: Crowder is not better than Richie James  
Chris in Philly : 3/24/2023 2:18 pm : link
In comment 16074697 Tuckrule said:
Quote:
No chance in hell at this point he’s a better player. Maybe if this was 2018. Campbell, yes, is a huge improvement over what we got from the slot last season because of yac alone. If you told me you can have crowder or James as the starting slot this year I’d take Richie every single Sunday.


Some of you guys get overly attached to mediocre players...
RE: Crowder is not better than Richie James  
Four Aces : 3/24/2023 2:19 pm : link
In comment 16074697 Tuckrule said:
Quote:
No chance in hell at this point he’s a better player. Maybe if this was 2018. Campbell, yes, is a huge improvement over what we got from the slot last season because of yac alone. If you told me you can have crowder or James as the starting slot this year I’d take Richie every single Sunday.


No chance in hell? What has Richie James done in his career prior to his first season with the NY Giants?
Look at the respective resumes of James  
Dave on the UWS : 3/24/2023 2:32 pm : link
and Crowder. Can't believe this was a serious comment.
Good progress  
Jim in Forest Hills : 3/24/2023 2:35 pm : link
and should be a feisty competitive WR battle. Look forward to the draft!
If they can be  
RicFlair : 3/24/2023 2:36 pm : link
“Dependable”
I agree Eric  
Andy in Boston : 3/24/2023 2:36 pm : link
but Crowder isn't a lock to make this roster.
With Slayton, Campbell, Robinson, Hodgins and a draft pick or 2 coming....he'll have to fight it out to make it.
RE: I agree Eric  
Chris in Philly : 3/24/2023 2:37 pm : link
In comment 16074756 Andy in Boston said:
Quote:
but Crowder isn't a lock to make this roster.
With Slayton, Campbell, Robinson, Hodgins and a draft pick or 2 coming....he'll have to fight it out to make it.


I would bet Robinson starts on the PUP list...
Feel  
Toth029 : 3/24/2023 2:53 pm : link
Like James is hitching to get more money per year. It might not happen. Crowder is probably minimum and Campbell's deal is incentive based.
Our roster is better in March 2023  
George : 3/24/2023 2:57 pm : link
Than it was in December 2022 in nearly every position group.

I expect us to cluster draft OL next month.
Totally agree Eric  
Rjanyg : 3/24/2023 3:09 pm : link
Crowder, Campbell, Hodgins, Waller, Slayton, Bellinger, Barkley, Breida make a nice skill group.

And we still have the draft.
RE: Crowder is not better than Richie James  
robbieballs2003 : 3/24/2023 3:16 pm : link
In comment 16074697 Tuckrule said:
Quote:
No chance in hell at this point he’s a better player. Maybe if this was 2018. Campbell, yes, is a huge improvement over what we got from the slot last season because of yac alone. If you told me you can have crowder or James as the starting slot this year I’d take Richie every single Sunday.


I agree. Crowder seems like he was last relevant years ago. Campbell is the high upside play. I mentioned this before but I feel he was misused in Indy. I'm sure injuries played a factor but I think he has more to offer than we've seen so far.
Crowder barely played last year and PC has done nothing in NFL  
Vanzetti : 3/24/2023 3:27 pm : link
Don't get me wrong, I like both signings. It gives the Giants enough depth at WR to where they do not have to force an early WR pick if the guys they like are not there.

But I don't expect much from either guy. In fact, if they are getting a lot of snaps that might be a sign the season has gone south.
Eric - I agree  
Matt M. : 3/24/2023 3:45 pm : link
I am hoping I am right about Ezeudu and McKethan, which would mean we are an OC and WR1 away from a really good offense.
RE: Trade a 4th for BHop and  
CornerStone246+17 : 3/24/2023 3:46 pm : link
In comment 16074675 Ceez2.0 said:
Quote:
draft Zay Flowers is my perfect WR scenario (including the guys we have currently) going into the new season.



Something like this would be incredible. I would prefer JSN if we could somehow get him but Flowers as a very intriguing option too.
campbell i am excited about  
GiantsFan84 : 3/24/2023 3:47 pm : link
he may have been misused and just in a bad situation. i'm curious to see how he does here. god knows he's athletic as can be

crowder is fine if needed. he actually looked somewhat spry last year when he wasn't hurt.

i'm just glad they have pro receivers as depth. no more of the sills and markus johnsons of the world
RE: Crowder barely played last year and PC has done nothing in NFL  
BSIMatt : 3/24/2023 5:59 pm : link
In comment 16074796 Vanzetti said:
Quote:
Don't get me wrong, I like both signings. It gives the Giants enough depth at WR to where they do not have to force an early WR pick if the guys they like are not there.

But I don't expect much from either guy. In fact, if they are getting a lot of snaps that might be a sign the season has gone south.


I wouldn’t put PC and Crowder in the same bucket. Crowder is a proven vet/stable signing…I might compare him to Shep from what you’d expect. Campbell is a taking a shot on talent. There was a good post on Twitter regarding some of the Giants FA signings which I think aptly describes some of the Giants off-season acquisitions…in particular Campbell:

Quote:




Nik Young
@nikyoung_44
Replying to
@DanSchneierNFL
That’s what FA should be used for, almost a pseudo draft pick. Not a 1 for 1 obviously with age and $, but taking a shot on young talent that can still develop not spending wildly on big name guys.
11:22 PM · Mar 13, 2023
·
27.9K
Views


Jeff Smith would also fall into the same bucket as PC…the taking a swing on upside bucket. Smith might amount to a special teams guy..but he is an interesting prospect. He was recruited as a QB, and played QB his freshman year for BC starting the final few games and only transitioned to WR his sophomore year. After that he was very much used as a hybrid..similarly to Wandale and Kadarius(he was used in backfield, on jet sweeps, as well as a gadget passer from those looks as well as at WR. He was not used in those roles with the Jets…but the Giants could see some potential as a hybrid type(we know they loved Robinson skill set). Also, one of Smiths negatives as a prospect was drops that seems like it’s something he’s improved as a pro(he was listed as the one of the stars of jets minicamp a year ago)
Honestly I think the both stink  
Carl in CT : 3/24/2023 6:03 pm : link
Enough said.
We are watching the roster improve...  
DefenseWins : 3/24/2023 7:35 pm : link
the depth is already light years better than one year ago. People complaining that we don't have one of the top WRs in the league on our team.

This team is constantly dealing with injuries at WR and we need this depth.

The GM and the coach are also looking at a lot more than BBI focuses on when they sign a WR. Is anyone truly paying attention and watching film of the route running of these free agents? How about their blocking on running plays? Anyone?
RE: for most of my 30 years of Giants fandom  
Breeze_94 : 3/24/2023 8:27 pm : link
In comment 16074664 Giantsfan79 said:
Quote:
I'd characterize this team as sometimes having nice frontline players at different positions, but often with little depth behind them. And this has been a decades ongoing thing.

It's a nice change to see them build from the bottom of the roster up, lifting the floor before getting to the ceiling.


Yes. Giants last year actually had some really good front line players. Barkley, Dex and AT are all elite level players at their positions. There were 6-7 others who were above average (when healthy). The Giants 9 or 10 best could rival most other teams… The issue was that the talent on the roster really dropped off after those top 10 players. Think about it….

1. Dex
2. AT
3. Saquon
4. Leo
5. Jackson
6. McKinney
7. Thibs
8. DJ
9. Ojulari
10. Love
11.Slayton?
12. Bellinger? Glowinski? Ward?!?!? Moreau?!?!?

Even worse, when you got to ~ 25 through 53, they had camp foddlers, waiver wire guys who didn’t make other rosters, and street FA’s. Sills, M Johnson, Vannett, Devery Hamilton, Ellis, Mondeaux, Crowder, Gilbert, McCloud, Ryder Anderson, etc.

Additions like Okereke, Waller strengthen the top of that roster. Guys like McCain, Nunez Roches and Campbell strengthen the middle. And Oruwariye, Crowder strengthen the bottom half of the roster.
Was excited about Campbell until  
Thunderstruck27 : 3/24/2023 9:28 pm : link
I found out that Colt's QBs threw 6 int's while targeting him. Now, that doesn't sound like it's his fault until you watch the videos where he doesn't turn around in his routes and look for the ball...
RE: Campbell in particular has untapped potential  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 3/24/2023 11:12 pm : link
In comment 16074662 JonC said:
Quote:
he needs to stay healthy, and he can really stretch a field. Versatile, good route runner. Crowder just makes plays and it tends to be contagious, young guys need to see it and then replicate it. Draft a #1.


Yes
RE: We literally had a WR roster spot last year  
Milton : 3/24/2023 11:21 pm : link
In comment 16074666 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
occupied by a player who simply could not be cut and was worthless. That alone should make a big difference. And another player who was never healthy.
All you need to know is that a guy signed off another team's practice squad in the middle of the season was our top receiver within two weeks.
Campbell’s measurables are insane  
gersh : 3/25/2023 3:50 am : link
He ran a 4.31 40 at 6 feet 205.

If they can teach him to play WR at a high level he can be a very useful player.
Campbell had the fastest recorded speed of any NFL player last season  
gersh : 3/25/2023 3:56 am : link
Even more significantly, it was in week 18.

1 22.11 Parris Campbell WR Indianapolis Colts 18
….  
gersh : 3/25/2023 3:57 am : link
RANK SPEED (MPH) PLAYER POSITION TEAM NFL WEEK
1 22.11 Parris Campbell WR Indianapolis Colts 18
2 22.09 Kenneth Walker RB Seattle Seahawks 7
3 21.87 Breece Hall RB New York Jets 7
4 21.72 DeSean Jackson WR Baltimore Ravens 12
5 21.72 Christian Watson WR Green Bay Packers 13
6 21.68 Jaylen Waddle WR Miami Dolphins 16
7 21.68 Dalvin Cook RB Minnesota Vikings 10
Lol  
BleedBlue : 3/25/2023 5:38 am : link
Our WRs stink guys. BBI over here acting like it’s a good group. It’s a bunch of misfit toys

Obviously it’s better than last year but NOBODY is lining up at corner vs giants going oh they are dangerous. IF Waller stays healthy the offense should be improved but Campbell is a jag. Crowder is a jag who is also old. Both have injury concerns.

Hodgins is prob our best wr and he is whatever.


I think giants select one at 25 and rn schoens strat is to just fill the depth chart out and let these guys compete for spots in wr rotation
RE: Lol  
DefenseWins : 3/25/2023 7:01 am : link
In comment 16075030 BleedBlue said:
Quote:


I think giants select one at 25


yeah that would be a really bad move considering the true weaknesses this team has. WR is not their biggest problem right now.
RE: Campbell’s measurables are insane  
cosmicj : 3/25/2023 9:18 am : link
In comment 16075027 gersh said:
Quote:
He ran a 4.31 40 at 6 feet 205.

If they can teach him to play WR at a high level he can be a very useful player.


That’s fast, for sure. Colts descended into a crisis during the season. Im always in favor of plucking talented young players out of situations like that. They’re floundering in a terrible environment that doesn’t let them grow and reach their promise. Very interesting signing.
Richie James - what people watching TV don't get to see  
Bob in Newburgh : 3/25/2023 10:01 am : link
I believe the coaching staff analysis of the tape must indicate a substantial amount of screwing up.

Otherwise the substitution of Crowder for James makes no rational sense unless it is a case of addition by subtraction.

James, current version, is a far more explosive and dynamic athlete than Crowder, current version. If healthy, Crowder is a reliable chains mover from the slot, nothing more. In any rational compensation structure, James has to be cheaper than Crowder although neither s/b a bank breaker.

I am perplexed, but no reason to distrust the judgment of this staff.
RE: Lol  
royhobbs7 : 3/25/2023 10:20 am : link
In comment 16075030 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
Our WRs stink guys. BBI over here acting like it’s a good group. It’s a bunch of misfit toys

Obviously it’s better than last year but NOBODY is lining up at corner vs giants going oh they are dangerous. IF Waller stays healthy the offense should be improved but Campbell is a jag. Crowder is a jag who is also old. Both have injury concerns.

Hodgins is prob our best wr and he is whatever.


I think giants select one at 25 and rn schoens strat is to just fill the depth chart out and let these guys compete for spots in wr rotation


Giants' WR group is still the weakest in the division and it's not by a small margin!!!
RE: If they can be  
Wildcardgiants : 3/25/2023 10:35 am : link
In comment 16074755 RicFlair said:
Quote:
“Dependable”


Again "dependable" has NOTHING to do with health. I'm not saying that, Dabs has said it 100 times.
RE: Campbell’s measurables are insane  
Carl in CT : 3/25/2023 10:40 am : link
In comment 16075027 gersh said:
Quote:
He ran a 4.31 40 at 6 feet 205.

If they can teach him to play WR at a high level he can be a very useful player.



With that logic go get H. Bolt from Jamaica
RE: RE: Lol  
CornerStone246+17 : 3/25/2023 10:41 am : link
In comment 16075093 royhobbs7 said:
Quote:
In comment 16075030 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


Our WRs stink guys. BBI over here acting like it’s a good group. It’s a bunch of misfit toys

Obviously it’s better than last year but NOBODY is lining up at corner vs giants going oh they are dangerous. IF Waller stays healthy the offense should be improved but Campbell is a jag. Crowder is a jag who is also old. Both have injury concerns.

Hodgins is prob our best wr and he is whatever.


I think giants select one at 25 and rn schoens strat is to just fill the depth chart out and let these guys compete for spots in wr rotation



Giants' WR group is still the weakest in the division and it's not by a small margin!!!


No doubt but we need to evaluate it as receiving options as a group whoch includes TE and Barkley. That helps even it a bit.

I strongly think priority 1 in the draft will be getting a WR with #1 upside. Followed closely by CB and maybe a big bodied Edge player.
I’m assuming this point is made  
gersh : 3/25/2023 11:42 am : link
But a team with a true #1, 2, 3….the other team schemes to stop them. Trying to put their best DBs on the best receivers.

We seems to be going with a competent group (Waller would be the the #1)
We have
-speed (Campbell, Slayton…Saquon)
-size (Waller, Hodkins)
- quick, shifty (Wandale)

If the OL can do an adequate job, we should be ok (but I’d love if a we can also get a true #1 WR in the draft)
 
gersh : 3/25/2023 11:53 am : link
Oh Eric made the point in the OP
RE: I’m assuming this point is made  
CornerStone246+17 : 3/25/2023 2:07 pm : link
In comment 16075155 gersh said:
Quote:
But a team with a true #1, 2, 3….the other team schemes to stop them. Trying to put their best DBs on the best receivers.

We seems to be going with a competent group (Waller would be the the #1)
We have
-speed (Campbell, Slayton…Saquon)
-size (Waller, Hodkins)
- quick, shifty (Wandale)

If the OL can do an adequate job, we should be ok (but I’d love if a we can also get a true #1 WR in the draft)


We interviewed or had dinner with practically every round 1 worthy WR and took interest in a couple 2nd rounders.

WR top 2 rounds is very very possible.
RE: RE: I’m assuming this point is made  
CornerStone246+17 : 3/25/2023 2:08 pm : link
In comment 16075242 CornerStone246+17 said:
Quote:
In comment 16075155 gersh said:


Quote:


But a team with a true #1, 2, 3….the other team schemes to stop them. Trying to put their best DBs on the best receivers.

We seems to be going with a competent group (Waller would be the the #1)
We have
-speed (Campbell, Slayton…Saquon)
-size (Waller, Hodkins)
- quick, shifty (Wandale)

If the OL can do an adequate job, we should be ok (but I’d love if a we can also get a true #1 WR in the draft)



We interviewed or had dinner with practically every round 1 worthy WR and took interest in a couple 2nd rounders.

WR top 2 rounds is very very possible.


Should say...1 WR in the top 2 rounds
RE: RE: Trade a 4th for BHop and  
Spiciest Memelord : 3/25/2023 2:20 pm : link
In comment 16074813 CornerStone246+17 said:
Quote:
In comment 16074675 Ceez2.0 said:


Quote:


draft Zay Flowers is my perfect WR scenario (including the guys we have currently) going into the new season.




Something like this would be incredible. I would prefer JSN if we could somehow get him but Flowers as a very intriguing option too.


Don't think JSN will be there. I would prefer Addison (reminds me of Golden Tate) over Flowers (slot).
RE: RE: RE: Trade a 4th for BHop and  
CornerStone246+17 : 3/25/2023 2:32 pm : link
In comment 16075253 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
In comment 16074813 CornerStone246+17 said:


Quote:


In comment 16074675 Ceez2.0 said:


Quote:


draft Zay Flowers is my perfect WR scenario (including the guys we have currently) going into the new season.




Something like this would be incredible. I would prefer JSN if we could somehow get him but Flowers as a very intriguing option too.



Don't think JSN will be there. I would prefer Addison (reminds me of Golden Tate) over Flowers (slot).


Addisons underwhelming combine could drop him right to us. He is one of the few we did NOT take out to dinner interestingly enough.
James should have been cut after miffing those punts  
Mattman : 3/25/2023 2:48 pm : link
I can’t believe people are pining to have him back

Remember that slayton was our leading receiver 3 out of the last 4 years

You can’t teach speed. You need guys that can take the top of a defense
There’s no question that Slayton’s speed makes him  
gersh : 3/25/2023 4:29 pm : link
a more valuable player than Richie James. And it is also true that James deserves comparable shit for muffing those punts. However, without looking it up I’m quite certain that Richie J’s catch % is notably good, while Slayton’s (we know) is notably bad.
…..  
gersh : 3/25/2023 4:30 pm : link
The punt muffs aside, there’s an intangible we fans value. Call it “clutch”ness. Seems clear to me that Richie J has it and, up til
Now, Slayton I lacking in that department.
I agree with Eric  
HBart : 3/25/2023 4:58 pm : link
I see lots of comments using WR 1,2,3, and saying no true #1 on the team, I believe in the context of fantasy player ranking (as in no OBJ or Plax that defenses plan around and key on). I'd agree with that, but a TE of Waller's caliber is that guy. Having lots of speedy, credible WR targets without one guy to key on, to me, is a feature more than a bug.

In X, Y, Z nomenclature, we have our X. Hodgins is a tall target who can beat the press off the LoS and nab contested balls. We're going to want Waller on the field (and we have Bellinger) so our Z can play also off the line, making typecast Y's like Crowder and Campbell credible Zs too.

If Waller's what we hope he is, we don't need a high fantasy point guy. We need a guy with some size to sub and back up Hodgins this year.
It is nice that there may be more pass catchers than spots on the fiel  
gersh : 3/25/2023 6:13 pm : link
Hodgins and Waller on the field a lot together.

I’m assuning a base offense to have the 5OL,DJ, Saquon, Berlinger, Waller
Hodgins
….  
gersh : 3/25/2023 6:18 pm : link
Premature senderation

With Wandale recovering - I’m assuming Slayton,Hodgins and Campbell will be rotating, though Hodgins finished the season as clearly the best WR.
Slayton and Campbell seem to have similar skill sets. We shall see who earns the most playing time.
I hope they try Campbell outside. He's big enough and so very fast  
Ira : 3/25/2023 6:20 pm : link
.
RE: I agree with Eric  
CornerStone246+17 : 3/25/2023 7:27 pm : link
In comment 16075303 HBart said:
Quote:
I see lots of comments using WR 1,2,3, and saying no true #1 on the team, I believe in the context of fantasy player ranking (as in no OBJ or Plax that defenses plan around and key on). I'd agree with that, but a TE of Waller's caliber is that guy. Having lots of speedy, credible WR targets without one guy to key on, to me, is a feature more than a bug.

In X, Y, Z nomenclature, we have our X. Hodgins is a tall target who can beat the press off the LoS and nab contested balls. We're going to want Waller on the field (and we have Bellinger) so our Z can play also off the line, making typecast Y's like Crowder and Campbell credible Zs too.

If Waller's what we hope he is, we don't need a high fantasy point guy. We need a guy with some size to sub and back up Hodgins this year.


Really good insight HBart. I would surmise after the draft we'll have another high upside option to add to this grouping from round 1 or 2.
