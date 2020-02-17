Signings of Campbell and Crowder are underrated

In reviewing these two players, these guys are so much better than what we had on the roster last year other than Hodgins (I'm not counting on Robinson yet because of the ACL). I'm not saying anyone on our roster is a #1 receiver, but these are two competent NFL players who play with speed, can catch, and can play a variety of positions. Combine them with Darren Waller and the receiving corps is better already.
Looking at what they are going to run out there, what they lack in a number 1 is a big, physical guy. QJ is the guy to fill that role in the draft, (if they go WR early).
Some of you guys get overly attached to mediocre players...
No chance in hell? What has Richie James done in his career prior to his first season with the NY Giants?
With Slayton, Campbell, Robinson, Hodgins and a draft pick or 2 coming....he'll have to fight it out to make it.
I would bet Robinson starts on the PUP list...
I expect us to cluster draft OL next month.
And we still have the draft.
I agree. Crowder seems like he was last relevant years ago. Campbell is the high upside play. I mentioned this before but I feel he was misused in Indy. I'm sure injuries played a factor but I think he has more to offer than we've seen so far.
But I don't expect much from either guy. In fact, if they are getting a lot of snaps that might be a sign the season has gone south.
Something like this would be incredible. I would prefer JSN if we could somehow get him but Flowers as a very intriguing option too.
crowder is fine if needed. he actually looked somewhat spry last year when he wasn't hurt.
i'm just glad they have pro receivers as depth. no more of the sills and markus johnsons of the world
I wouldn’t put PC and Crowder in the same bucket. Crowder is a proven vet/stable signing…I might compare him to Shep from what you’d expect. Campbell is a taking a shot on talent. There was a good post on Twitter regarding some of the Giants FA signings which I think aptly describes some of the Giants off-season acquisitions…in particular Campbell:
Jeff Smith would also fall into the same bucket as PC…the taking a swing on upside bucket. Smith might amount to a special teams guy..but he is an interesting prospect. He was recruited as a QB, and played QB his freshman year for BC starting the final few games and only transitioned to WR his sophomore year. After that he was very much used as a hybrid..similarly to Wandale and Kadarius(he was used in backfield, on jet sweeps, as well as a gadget passer from those looks as well as at WR. He was not used in those roles with the Jets…but the Giants could see some potential as a hybrid type(we know they loved Robinson skill set). Also, one of Smiths negatives as a prospect was drops that seems like it’s something he’s improved as a pro(he was listed as the one of the stars of jets minicamp a year ago)
This team is constantly dealing with injuries at WR and we need this depth.
The GM and the coach are also looking at a lot more than BBI focuses on when they sign a WR. Is anyone truly paying attention and watching film of the route running of these free agents? How about their blocking on running plays? Anyone?
It's a nice change to see them build from the bottom of the roster up, lifting the floor before getting to the ceiling.
Yes. Giants last year actually had some really good front line players. Barkley, Dex and AT are all elite level players at their positions. There were 6-7 others who were above average (when healthy). The Giants 9 or 10 best could rival most other teams… The issue was that the talent on the roster really dropped off after those top 10 players. Think about it….
1. Dex
2. AT
3. Saquon
4. Leo
5. Jackson
6. McKinney
7. Thibs
8. DJ
9. Ojulari
10. Love
11.Slayton?
12. Bellinger? Glowinski? Ward?!?!? Moreau?!?!?
Even worse, when you got to ~ 25 through 53, they had camp foddlers, waiver wire guys who didn’t make other rosters, and street FA’s. Sills, M Johnson, Vannett, Devery Hamilton, Ellis, Mondeaux, Crowder, Gilbert, McCloud, Ryder Anderson, etc.
Additions like Okereke, Waller strengthen the top of that roster. Guys like McCain, Nunez Roches and Campbell strengthen the middle. And Oruwariye, Crowder strengthen the bottom half of the roster.
Yes
If they can teach him to play WR at a high level he can be a very useful player.
1 22.11 Parris Campbell WR Indianapolis Colts 18
1 22.11 Parris Campbell WR Indianapolis Colts 18
2 22.09 Kenneth Walker RB Seattle Seahawks 7
3 21.87 Breece Hall RB New York Jets 7
4 21.72 DeSean Jackson WR Baltimore Ravens 12
5 21.72 Christian Watson WR Green Bay Packers 13
6 21.68 Jaylen Waddle WR Miami Dolphins 16
7 21.68 Dalvin Cook RB Minnesota Vikings 10
Obviously it’s better than last year but NOBODY is lining up at corner vs giants going oh they are dangerous. IF Waller stays healthy the offense should be improved but Campbell is a jag. Crowder is a jag who is also old. Both have injury concerns.
Hodgins is prob our best wr and he is whatever.
I think giants select one at 25 and rn schoens strat is to just fill the depth chart out and let these guys compete for spots in wr rotation
I think giants select one at 25
yeah that would be a really bad move considering the true weaknesses this team has. WR is not their biggest problem right now.
If they can teach him to play WR at a high level he can be a very useful player.
That’s fast, for sure. Colts descended into a crisis during the season. Im always in favor of plucking talented young players out of situations like that. They’re floundering in a terrible environment that doesn’t let them grow and reach their promise. Very interesting signing.
Otherwise the substitution of Crowder for James makes no rational sense unless it is a case of addition by subtraction.
James, current version, is a far more explosive and dynamic athlete than Crowder, current version. If healthy, Crowder is a reliable chains mover from the slot, nothing more. In any rational compensation structure, James has to be cheaper than Crowder although neither s/b a bank breaker.
I am perplexed, but no reason to distrust the judgment of this staff.
Giants' WR group is still the weakest in the division and it's not by a small margin!!!
Again "dependable" has NOTHING to do with health. I'm not saying that, Dabs has said it 100 times.
If they can teach him to play WR at a high level he can be a very useful player.
With that logic go get H. Bolt from Jamaica
Quote:
Our WRs stink guys. BBI over here acting like it’s a good group. It’s a bunch of misfit toys
Giants' WR group is still the weakest in the division and it's not by a small margin!!!
No doubt but we need to evaluate it as receiving options as a group whoch includes TE and Barkley. That helps even it a bit.
I strongly think priority 1 in the draft will be getting a WR with #1 upside. Followed closely by CB and maybe a big bodied Edge player.
We seems to be going with a competent group (Waller would be the the #1)
We have
-speed (Campbell, Slayton…Saquon)
-size (Waller, Hodkins)
- quick, shifty (Wandale)
If the OL can do an adequate job, we should be ok (but I’d love if a we can also get a true #1 WR in the draft)
We interviewed or had dinner with practically every round 1 worthy WR and took interest in a couple 2nd rounders.
WR top 2 rounds is very very possible.
Quote:
But a team with a true #1, 2, 3….the other team schemes to stop them. Trying to put their best DBs on the best receivers.
Should say...1 WR in the top 2 rounds
Quote:
draft Zay Flowers is my perfect WR scenario (including the guys we have currently) going into the new season.
Something like this would be incredible. I would prefer JSN if we could somehow get him but Flowers as a very intriguing option too.
Don't think JSN will be there. I would prefer Addison (reminds me of Golden Tate) over Flowers (slot).
Quote:
In comment 16074675 Ceez2.0 said:
Quote:
draft Zay Flowers is my perfect WR scenario (including the guys we have currently) going into the new season.
Something like this would be incredible. I would prefer JSN if we could somehow get him but Flowers as a very intriguing option too.
Don't think JSN will be there. I would prefer Addison (reminds me of Golden Tate) over Flowers (slot).
Addisons underwhelming combine could drop him right to us. He is one of the few we did NOT take out to dinner interestingly enough.
Remember that slayton was our leading receiver 3 out of the last 4 years
You can’t teach speed. You need guys that can take the top of a defense
Now, Slayton I lacking in that department.
In X, Y, Z nomenclature, we have our X. Hodgins is a tall target who can beat the press off the LoS and nab contested balls. We're going to want Waller on the field (and we have Bellinger) so our Z can play also off the line, making typecast Y's like Crowder and Campbell credible Zs too.
If Waller's what we hope he is, we don't need a high fantasy point guy. We need a guy with some size to sub and back up Hodgins this year.
I’m assuning a base offense to have the 5OL,DJ, Saquon, Berlinger, Waller
Hodgins
With Wandale recovering - I’m assuming Slayton,Hodgins and Campbell will be rotating, though Hodgins finished the season as clearly the best WR.
Slayton and Campbell seem to have similar skill sets. We shall see who earns the most playing time.
In X, Y, Z nomenclature, we have our X. Hodgins is a tall target who can beat the press off the LoS and nab contested balls. We're going to want Waller on the field (and we have Bellinger) so our Z can play also off the line, making typecast Y's like Crowder and Campbell credible Zs too.
If Waller's what we hope he is, we don't need a high fantasy point guy. We need a guy with some size to sub and back up Hodgins this year.
Really good insight HBart. I would surmise after the draft we'll have another high upside option to add to this grouping from round 1 or 2.