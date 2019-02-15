Why does John Mara feel the need to comment on personnel?

If he's making the decisions, fire the GM and just become GM.
That’s quite a leap to say he’s making decisions. He was asked a question while at the owners meetings. He answered it. Every owner in the league will be answering questions all week. We just don’t hear about it because we focus on the Giants.
At times we forget about monikers applied to business enterprises or franchises. When Wellington Mara stated "Once a Giant, always a Giant" it became a staple of the franchise. I believe in John Mara's eyes he sees OBJ as a displaced Giant and would like him to be back in the fold. The reality is that it's up to OBJ whether he returns or not.
But deferring public comments on personnel to his GM and HC would be more prudent. IMO.
Agreed. What was the point of hiring a very competent and professional GM, who works very well with the HC, if you are going to interject your stupidity and biases and do so publicly? It is not only unprofessional and amateurish, but it undermines what they are trying to do. If Schoen was actually inclined to sign OBJ, this comment doesn't do anything to make that happen in a manner beneficial to the Giants.
having inherited a fortune, he imagines he's wise.
Not all owners do this, and the ones who do are usually impediments to the success of their teams.
You have no idea what other owners say and don’t say. Unless you are following every other teams’ beat reporters Twitter accounts constantly? The only reason we know what Mara says is because we follow the Giants religiously. We don’t follow other teams. If I were to ask ANY of my friends that are not Giants fans if they heard what Mara said today not one of them would say yes. Why? Becthey don’t follow the Giants and don’t pay attention to nonsense like this
And see literally every owner talk about personnel:
#Patriots owner Robert Kraft, at the Annual League Meeting: “I thought changes needed to be made (after last season).”
On Mac Jones: “I’m a big fan of Mac. … We experimented with some things last year that didn’t work. We made changed to put him in position to excel.”
With an owner making comments like this. He has clearly taken a back seat in decision making, and states he was on board IF Joe made the decision. It’s not news IMO.
He owns the team, and has been associated with the Giants his entire life. To expect him to never say a word is unrealistic….Let’s just all be happy he finally too a step back and brought in people from outside the organization to make football decisions.
The Barry Switzer Quote Fits John Mara, Chris Mara
Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
·
6m
Giants GM Joe Schoen says hespoke to Saquon Barkley’s agent 3 days ago. Reset negotiations after tagging him, no outstanding offers. John Mara says Barkley wasn’t pleased with the tag. Schoen says soft RB market not a factor. Comfortable with carrying $10 million tag number

#Patriots owner Robert Kraft, at the Annual League Meeting: “I thought changes needed to be made (after last season).”
On Mac Jones: “I’m a big fan of Mac. … We experimented with some things last year that didn’t work. We made changed to put him in position to excel.”
Those examples don't compromise negotiating position. The first is a vague comment about the roster and the second is about a player under contract who is clearly the starter.
Every owner makes comments on personnel. You think Mara is the worst? Seriously look at the Cohen who owns the Mets. Guy talks to fans directly on social media. How about Johnson and the Jets? The only owner in NY who does not speak is Dolan and everyone knows meddles for sure with the Knicks.
Mara is owner of the team. He can say whatever he wants.
But deferring public comments on personnel to his GM and HC would be more prudent. IMO.
I agree, I'm just saying what I expect to be reality vs "how it should be"
billionaires or multi-millionaires - whatever group these owners are part of probably aren't used to being told to "stay out of it". Just my sense. I see it with Kraft up here in New England all the time - especially with all the Brady and Garoppolo drama that happened.
Having been the guy that WAS signing the checks, up until OBJ indirectly dumped on the NYFG and offended the guy signing the checks, all JM is saying is : I’m putting my feelings aside and if JS and DB think he can make a positive difference for the Giants then I’m open to bringing him back.
After all , he IS the guy signing the checks. And after $72M a TD from KG, the OBJ dump has been replaced by the KG/ DG tag team at #1 of things JM is p*ssed about.
dude never talks during the season. Talks maybe during the owners meeting and sometimes post season. All I see him saying in this is that he is " not " standing against Joe and Daboll making that decision if THEY felt is best for the team..
and We like Barkley. We would like him to be a Giant for life. Which is NO DIFFERENT that what Barkley has been saying repeatedly.
really guys making a huge deal out of nothing..
You guys would have lost your wig with George Steinbrenner.
dude never talks during the season. Talks maybe during the owners meeting and sometimes post season. All I see him saying in this is that he is " not " standing against Joe and Daboll making that decision if THEY felt is best for the team..
and We like Barkley. We would like him to be a Giant for life. Which is NO DIFFERENT that what Barkley has been saying repeatedly.
really guys making a huge deal out of nothing..
You guys would have lost your wig with George Steinbrenner.
I hate all the fans and writers that constantly wax poetically about George Steinbrenner and how this would never happen when he owned the team, etc. The reality is for a significant portion in the middle of his ownership, his interjections and rash decisions heavily contributed to the Yankees not making the post season for a decade and a half. And the dynasty that followed that drought was the direct result of Steinbrenner being suspended and Michael essentially running the franchise, or at least the baseball side of the franchise.
Steinbrenner was mostly terrible as an owner. Even the guys who loved him, hated him. If you lived through the Bronx Zoo years, that makes sense to you.
John Mara is questioned by the media during owners meetings about his team and players. BBI reacts and we get a whole lot of STFU's.
John Mara gave his thought, but also deferred back to schoen and daboll.
His comments have nothing to do with negotiations or making Joe schoens job. The same as John Maras comments last year had no effect on the 5th year option for Daniel Jones, but that didn't stop people saying it was getting picked up.
Wellington Mara did not attend a lot of the owners meetings. John Mara handled a lot of that as Wellington got older.
If he's making the decisions, fire the GM and just become GM.
"If they can make it work": there is a lot that goes into that. If neither Schoen or Daboll want his personalty near the team then they can't make it work. I read it more as Schoen and Daboll are looking at the possibility (as they do with any free agent who could help) and Mara hasn't told them no.
I don't see any problem. He didn't say go sign him.
he does more damage then anything positive with his personnel comments
How does saying they haven't closed the door on Beckham do any damage? It might even help by getting another free agent to lower their demand. It might confuse other teams on the Giants' intentions for the rest of free agency and the draft. He didn't say 'I want them to sign him.' He basically said we'll consider anything that might make our team better.
As far as Barkley, I bet if you asked Schoen he'd say he wants him to be a lifelong Giant. Remember, he said publicly he wanted Jones to be the Giants QB, and he was the one negotiating with him.
There's a lot to blame the Mara's for, but this is nothing.
dude never talks during the season. Talks maybe during the owners meeting and sometimes post season. All I see him saying in this is that he is " not " standing against Joe and Daboll making that decision if THEY felt is best for the team..
and We like Barkley. We would like him to be a Giant for life. Which is NO DIFFERENT that what Barkley has been saying repeatedly.
really guys making a huge deal out of nothing..
You guys would have lost your wig with George Steinbrenner.
I hate all the fans and writers that constantly wax poetically about George Steinbrenner and how this would never happen when he owned the team, etc. The reality is for a significant portion in the middle of his ownership, his interjections and rash decisions heavily contributed to the Yankees not making the post season for a decade and a half. And the dynasty that followed that drought was the direct result of Steinbrenner being suspended and Michael essentially running the franchise, or at least the baseball side of the franchise.
Steinbrenner was mostly terrible as an owner. Even the guys who loved him, hated him. If you lived through the Bronx Zoo years, that makes sense to you.
Seriously, the guy almost traded Mariono Rivera for Felix Fernin because he didn't want to start a rookie (Jeter) at shortstop.As a Mets fan I wish he had. Not only does that insufferable dynasty not happen but the Mets probably win the WS in 2000.
every owner? They own the team and reporters ask them.
But do they? Jerry Jones does it. I don't hear a lot of owners doing it. But perhaps I'm missing their comments.
I’m betting if you followed the Twitter feeds and articles by every beat writer who covered each team in the league as much as you do the Giants it would be about as frequent with majority owners as it is with Mara. It’s really not the absurd situation as many Giants fans make it out to be.
The year is 2037. The NFL has 4 expansion teams on the Moon.
But deferring public comments on personnel to his GM and HC would be more prudent. IMO.
+1
plus this puts a little bit of leverage on the side of OBJ when it comes down to negotiations. he needs to be indifferent. If he was asked about OBJ, he should have said he is leaving the personnel decisions to Schoen and Daboll
dude never talks during the season. Talks maybe during the owners meeting and sometimes post season. All I see him saying in this is that he is " not " standing against Joe and Daboll making that decision if THEY felt is best for the team..
and We like Barkley. We would like him to be a Giant for life. Which is NO DIFFERENT that what Barkley has been saying repeatedly.
really guys making a huge deal out of nothing..
You guys would have lost your wig with George Steinbrenner.
I hate all the fans and writers that constantly wax poetically about George Steinbrenner and how this would never happen when he owned the team, etc. The reality is for a significant portion in the middle of his ownership, his interjections and rash decisions heavily contributed to the Yankees not making the post season for a decade and a half. And the dynasty that followed that drought was the direct result of Steinbrenner being suspended and Michael essentially running the franchise, or at least the baseball side of the franchise.
Steinbrenner was mostly terrible as an owner. Even the guys who loved him, hated him. If you lived through the Bronx Zoo years, that makes sense to you.
Spot on Matt!! A total idiot. It's no coincidence that both WS teams were built while he was suspended.
He can say anything he damn well pleases and this board will complain no matter what. BBI will want to draft Rosen, Darnold,Haskins, and love the signings of Golladay and Solder until they don't work out. I will admit I liked the signing of Golladay. Can't wait for the draft so we can bitch some more.
dude never talks during the season. Talks maybe during the owners meeting and sometimes post season. All I see him saying in this is that he is " not " standing against Joe and Daboll making that decision if THEY felt is best for the team..
and We like Barkley. We would like him to be a Giant for life. Which is NO DIFFERENT that what Barkley has been saying repeatedly.
really guys making a huge deal out of nothing..
You guys would have lost your wig with George Steinbrenner.
I hate all the fans and writers that constantly wax poetically about George Steinbrenner and how this would never happen when he owned the team, etc. The reality is for a significant portion in the middle of his ownership, his interjections and rash decisions heavily contributed to the Yankees not making the post season for a decade and a half. And the dynasty that followed that drought was the direct result of Steinbrenner being suspended and Michael essentially running the franchise, or at least the baseball side of the franchise.
Steinbrenner was mostly terrible as an owner. Even the guys who loved him, hated him. If you lived through the Bronx Zoo years, that makes sense to you.
Spot on Matt!! A total idiot. It's no coincidence that both WS teams were built while he was suspended.
I can't tell if you are being sarcastic or agreeing. Obviously, the 2 WS in the 70s were while he was very much involved. They were wonderful. But, they also helped set the stage for what came next in the 80s and they made this a terrible place to play. Once the winning stopped abruptly, guys wanted out in a hurry.
I love that Steinbrenner treated owning a team as more than a business. Sports are competitive and the point is to win. He immediately viewed the franchise as requiring re-investment into it in order to win. More owners need to take that approach. The problem was he was irrational and rash and made a lot of poor decisions to try to reach that goal. The goal was valid, but the path toward was often damaged. And, he was insufferable.
People have the weeping Steinbrenner of the late 80s as if that was who he was for the previous 20 years. That was not him.
And he believes Beckham and Barkley to be popular, so he acts like the good cop and leaves Schoen and Abrams to be the bad cops. This should make the BBI worrywarts happy; he's playing the part of an owner/fan who leaves personnel decisions to his "football people".
And this kinda gets my blood boiling. Or at least a low simmer. John- stfu already. You’ve done enough damage.
Really??? Then you need to go get help for your anger issues. JFC he didn’t say go get obj or anything. He was asked and he answered no big deal here nothing to get y’all’s panties in a bunch. It would also help if the beats tweeted the whole comment not just the part to get clicks
he does more damage then anything positive with his personnel comments
Oh bullshit. Some you people are just so negative. So what? He likes Beckham and Barkley. He is the freaking owner. He is allowed to make comments. He is a fan on top of being the owner. Schoen is running the show now.
Advice to all - dismiss what he says. Like any other fan, he is allowed to say he likes certain players.
what people want the owner to do here. Okay in the past he has meddled a bit too much and been rightfully roasted for it. he appears to have hired the right men to fix his franchise and appears to trust them with the personnel decisions. But he should sit in his corner count his money and talk to or about the players he is paying. In one of the biggest sports markets in the country? I don't get what people are asking for. Sure, you don't remember Wellington doing that but that was like over 50 years ago. Were Wellington alive and running the giants in 2023, you might be surprised how much you hear from him.
But he qualified the comments about Barkley and Beckham, deferring to Schoen, making those comments innocuous.
The big news here is that the Giants are planning on having Saquon play on the tag, which is exactly what they should be doing. No long term contract for Barkley. Excellent
Sure they’re planning on SB playing on the tag. It’s a negotiating ploy, imv..They have until mid July to firm up a deal. Things can and often do, change on a dime. And yes, he plays on the tag if no agreement is reached
And see literally every owner talk about personnel:
#Patriots owner Robert Kraft, at the Annual League Meeting: “I thought changes needed to be made (after last season).”
On Mac Jones: “I’m a big fan of Mac. … We experimented with some things last year that didn’t work. We made changed to put him in position to excel.”
Those examples don't compromise negotiating position. The first is a vague comment about the roster and the second is about a player under contract who is clearly the starter.
Compromise negotiating position? Come on. Play it out in your head. How does it go?
Agent: well your owner said he wants Saquon to be a Giant for life…..
Schoen: Did he really? Damn. You got me. How much do you want?
What Mara said was completely inconsequential. It means nothing. This is why you read about the Giants having a negative fan base. Stuff like this. Gimme a break.
I get he's the owner. I get he has a right to express his 1st amendment rights like all other Americans. But I do wish he'd STFU. John just needs to sign the checks & drink a glass of champagne or whatever he drinks after a win. That said, @ least he's not Jerruh & having his own weekly spot on WFAN.
Who know John Mara personally, we would have a hard time imagining the enormity of his ego and how completely out of touch he is with the “little” people/regular working people who do not own NFL franchises and his resulting private disregard for them.

Yeah I’m calling bullshit. Say what you want about Mara. He’s certainly made his share of mistakes. And possibly runs his mouth too much if that upsets you. But I have never, and I mean never heard a bad word about how he treats people. In fact, I’ve always heard the exact opposite. Fans laugh at the “first class organization” thing because they are losing. But guess what? That reputation is not based on fans opinions, it’s based on everyone, at all levels that have worked for the team.

Total fucking lies about a man to personally read every single letter written to him by any random pissed off fan. Total bullshit. Glad we finally had someone like you to completely discredit one side of this discussion and lay it to rest. Clearly some people just hate the guy and are willing to just make shit up out of whole cloth.
If you gave him truth serum, he still wants to run the entire show.
If you gave him truth serum, I think it would be a lot like what we already see.
He just talks too much in general. I know Wellington was pre-social media for the most part, but I have a hard time imagining him being quoted by beats on personnel matters with any sort of regularity.
Quick question. Did anybody here actually read what Mara had to say. Anybody! And did anybody take a couple of minutes, ponder what he said, and tried to figure out what the message was. Doubt it because that's not the BBI way where it appears to be de riguer to launch to one's default position and start ranting.
John Mara is the CEO of a 5-billion dollar franchise and he just doesn't go into a presser and start babbling. In fact this all sounded very orchestrated. Indeed, it seems pretty clear that Mara was sending Odell and his people a message that the Giants are still interested, but only at their price such that if in the end nobody gives him his price give us a call.
The message to Saquon might be a little more complicated in that we want him to be a Giant for life BUT again we aren't going to break the bank to do it so has some tough choices to make.

I can’t see how this is true. I have a story that I’m hesitant to share because of its personal nature but it portrays the heads of the Mara family as nothing but class…
The weekend that Ann Mara fell ill, my Grandmother was also in the ER. Our two families spent a weekend together in the ER waiting room under distress. The morning that my Grandmother passed away, John, Chris, Frank and their sisters and wives came to my Grandmothers room to pass along their condolences. It was an incredibly sincere gesture.
Ann Mara passed away shortly after my Grandmother…. Several months later we ran into the Mara family at a restaurant in Westchester. My Uncle went over to the table and passed along condolences from our family. They remembered us and were thankful for returning the gesture. It was an incredibly difficult time for both families.
Can you imagine yourself being an owner of team and fans thinking you should stfu about the team you own?? Or people telling Eric he should stfu about BBI??
I pretty sure all owners talk, kind of one of the perks of the job. Even Kraft spoke today and said he got a text from a rapper that Lamar Jackson wants to play for the patriots. We just hear Mara’s quotes more because that’s the team we follow.
He can say anything he damn well pleases and this board will complain no matter what. BBI will want to draft Rosen, Darnold,Haskins, and love the signings of Golladay and Solder until they don't work out. I will admit I liked the signing of Golladay. Can't wait for the draft so we can bitch some more.
He doesn't own the team. His family owns half the team.

I can’t see how this is true. I have a story that I’m hesitant to share because of its personal nature but it portrays the heads of the Mara family as nothing but class…
The weekend that Ann Mara fell ill, my Grandmother was also in the ER. Our two families spent a weekend together in the ER waiting room under distress. The morning that my Grandmother passed away, John, Chris, Frank and their sisters and wives came to my Grandmothers room to pass along their condolences. It was an incredibly sincere gesture.
Ann Mara passed away shortly after my Grandmother…. Several months later we ran into the Mara family at a restaurant in Westchester. My Uncle went over to the table and passed along condolences from our family. They remembered us and were thankful for returning the gesture. It was an incredibly difficult time for both families.
the wilpons and dolan avoided the media and rightfully got slammed for not answering when they made transparently awful decisions, some so bad it had them in court.
i think snyder has rightfully gotten slammed for a decade of not commenting publicly and jones rightfully deserves to get slammed for 30 years of self-titling himself as gm and publicly stating how important that is to him to not just win but win by being gm. i think it all just goes with the territory, like it or not the owners are central figures in the success or failures of their teams.
Find quotes from other owners regarding personnel. It really isn't something unique to John Mara and the Giants and the majority of owners likely do the same from time to time depending on whatever circumstances their team is dealing with that they then feel inclined to comment.
Quote:
Rooney did say he expects backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky to be with the team next season.
"I expect Mitch will be on the roster next year and be an effective backup if we need him," he said. "I think he showed that he can be that. We can win with him."
Quote:
New York Jets owner Woody Johnson was left feeling "excited and satisfied" about the prospect of acquiring Aaron Rodgers in a trade with the Green Bay Packers following their meeting with the four-time MVP this week, according to one report.
Quote:
Bengals owner Mike Brown discussed Joe Burrow with sportscaster Dan Hoard in an interview that aired on 700WLW before the game Sunday night, one day after Burrow said he wants to stay in Cincinnati for the duration of his career.
Brown agreed Burrow is one of the best leaders the franchise has ever had. “That’s obvious,” he said.
“He is an exemplary leader,” Brown continued. “He’s very conscious of how he goes about maintaining his position, and he does a swell job of it. Everyone in this building is conscious of him and his role.”
Burrow is playing this season in the third year of his rookie contract signed after he was picked by the Bengals first overall in 2020 NFL Draft. The four-year deal guarantees him $36 million.
Hoard asked about Burrow’s contract situation going forward.
“He’s going to have a long career. We certainly want it to be here, and I think his window will extend over his whole career. But there is the fact that, when you don’t have to pay the quarterback some extraordinary amount, that leaves room to pay other players more, and therefore you can keep more players that are good players. [...]It’s Mahomes and others of that like, they seem to make it go even after they’ve gotten their payday.”
Whining threads about an owners comments about HIS team, is whining at its pinnacle. Sure, he signs the checks, but that’s it. It should be obvious that he has (rightfully) allowed Schoen to run the show. Period. Exclamation point!
Get a grip and let’s discuss important matters concerning the team.
Whining threads about an owners comments about HIS team, is whining at its pinnacle. Sure, he signs the checks, but that's it. It should be obvious that he has (rightfully) allowed Schoen to run the show. Period. Exclamation point!

Get a grip and let's discuss important matters concerning the team.
Get a grip and let’s discuss important matters concerning the team.
If you take a step back and think about it, the fact this seems to be the biggest thing a lot of fans are in a twist over right now is a sign the org is actually in pretty good shape. No drama regarding players, coaches, pissed off free agents, who we may or may not trade for, etc.
As I think I posted earlier in thread, generally I’d prefer not to hear from Mara that much, but certainly not something to get wound up over.
Whining threads about an owners comments about HIS team, is whining at its pinnacle. Sure, he signs the checks, but that's it. It should be obvious that he has (rightfully) allowed Schoen to run the show. Period. Exclamation point!

Get a grip and let's discuss important matters concerning the team.
Get a grip and let’s discuss important matters concerning the team.
If you take a step back and think about it, the fact this seems to be the biggest thing a lot of fans are in a twist over right now is a sign the org is actually in pretty good shape. No drama regarding players, coaches, pissed off free agents, who we may or may not trade for, etc.
As I think I posted earlier in thread, generally I’d prefer not to hear from Mara that much, but certainly not something to get wound up over.
As with DJ, some here who will never give Mara any props, will continue to nit pick and it is a NIT…
Schoen signed last year and this year affordable quality depth with MANY being 1 year deals. Not a peep from Mara.
He signed some potential quality starters to non-cap breaking contracts. Not a peep from Mara.
Whether you think DJ is our QB moving forward, he was fine with the contract given to a guy Daboll AND Schoen believed was the answer moving forward, despite the insanity of what QBs are making relative to the bite out of the cap. Not a peep from Mara (aside from last year’s truism that we did all we could to screw up DJ).
I wonder if people reflect at all on their own lives. One can easily misattribute the underlying factors that led to that success and develop an over-reliance upon those factors in the short-term future.
Can we not understand why the Giants would have felt like they had a very successful org as late as 2016? Winners of 2 of the previous 9 Super Bowls? In spite of the years of floundering it would be easy to think the solution was within the grasp of the org that produced those championships.
As they tried to re-establish their winning ways the fans punished them severely for the perceived slight of Eli, reinforcing the belief that those who contributed to the previous success needed to be a part of future solutions.
I think the Maras have been very humbled by the last decade of football and their confidence now relies NOT on anything that worked prior to 2022.
These comments don't really hurt if they've truly turned to JS and BD for player/personnel decisions. I bet they have.
what Mara says? It’s his team, he can say whatever he wants to. That said, Schoen will make the decision. Period.
Sheesh
I'm not so sure about that. Do I think Mara is mandating any personal decisions, no. However, I have no doubt he is making it clear to Schoen what his preferences are in regards to certain players. I could certainly envision Mara having a discussion with Jones along the lines of "Daniel & Saquon are the faces of this franchise, I hope you can find a way to keep both of them...but it's your call". That weighs on the mind of the supposed decision maker.
Can't win as an owner, and I'm just as guilty as anyone of being
When he says anything he gets crushed for meddling. When he says nothing, and things aren't going well, people will complain that he doesn't 'take accountability' for the failure or is not hands on enough to change the course.
what Mara says? It’s his team, he can say whatever he wants to. That said, Schoen will make the decision. Period.
Sheesh
I'm not so sure about that. Do I think Mara is mandating any personal decisions, no. However, I have no doubt he is making it clear to Schoen what his preferences are in regards to certain players. I could certainly envision Mara having a discussion with Jones along the lines of "Daniel & Saquon are the faces of this franchise, I hope you can find a way to keep both of them...but it's your call". That weighs on the mind of the supposed decision maker.
What Mara says in public has already been talked about in the office with Schoen, et al.
I am not making anything up. Public perceptions do not always align with how people actually are.
It’s not public perception. It literally comes from the long list of people hat have worked in the organization over many years. Never heard ONCE that Mara treats anyone poorly or looks down on people not as fortunate as him.
So yes, you’re making shit up. Those little “friends” you have dancing around in your head.
“Our message to [Barkley] is still very much, ‘We want you back. I want you to be one of the leaders of this team. I want you to be one of the faces of this franchise,’” Mara said. “But there’s a limit as to how far we can go. We have to build a team around you. We’ve gone just about as far as we can.”
“There’s no outstanding offer right now,” Schoen said. “Once we put the franchise tag on him, we stepped back. We knew that throughout the negotiation that if there was a time that we can’t come to an agreement, we’re going to go to the franchise tag. And that’s what we did."
Doesn't sound like Mara is forcing anything on Schoen. If anything, he's parroting Schoen's approach (we want to have him, but we have to be fiscally smart about it). A far cry from the last GM throwing big money at mediocre players. Either Mara doesn't have as much input as some think, or Schoen has been given the leeway to do things his way. Either way, isn't that a good thing?
It's easy to overanalyze statements if you try hard enough. Even Belichick fell prey to it yesterday in his presser when he was asked why Patriots fans should have faith moving forward and he answered, "The last 25 years." This from the man who supposedly refuses to look backward and made "We're on to Cincinnati" a catch phrase! Further proof he's now living in the past and he's lost it! (Or maybe it means next to nothing.)
I like to think that if the Giants keep winning, the Mara over-analysis will die down a bit. Maybe I'm being unrealistic, though.
Agent: well your owner said he wants Saquon to be a Giant for life…..
I mean if you're going to dumb it down like that of course it's going to sound absurd.
I had my fill of fan rationalizations from 2012-2022, so I'll be critical when I think it's warranted. Like Eric said, if John wants to talk like Jerry Jones to the press, then just go ahead and become a GM owner and save some money
paying Schoen.
Wow you’re a douchebag. Im sorry that the reality of the Mara family disappoints you.
Don't waste your breath on BigBlueDouchebag Go Deep. He's one of the worst posters on this board.
If he's making the decisions, fire the GM and just become GM.
Mara needs to just STFU and let Daboll and JS handle the roster.
Of course he's the multi-billionaire that owns the team and can say whatever the F he wants....so there's that.
Quote:
for the groceries.
If he's making the decisions, fire the GM and just become GM.
Exactly, except he's too thin-skinned and too much of a coward to do so.
But do they? Jerry Jones does it. I don't hear a lot of owners doing it. But perhaps I'm missing their comments.
Quote:
for the groceries.
If he's making the decisions, fire the GM and just become GM.
Is there any team with a completely hands off owner?
I would be surprised if that's truly the case in almost any professional sport.
Quote:
for the groceries.
If he's making the decisions, fire the GM and just become GM.
That’s quite a leap to say he’s making decisions. He was asked a question while at the owners meetings. He answered it. Every owner in the league will be answering questions all week. We just don’t hear about it because we focus on the Giants.
Quote:
every owner? They own the team and reporters ask them.
But do they? Jerry Jones does it. I don't hear a lot of owners doing it. But perhaps I'm missing their comments.
But deferring public comments on personnel to his GM and HC would be more prudent. IMO.
Giants’ John Mara says he last spoke with Saquon Barkley about 10 days and that it was a good conversation
“We want him to be a Giant for his entire career”
But deferring public comments on personnel to his GM and HC would be more prudent. IMO.
Not all owners do this, and the ones who do are usually impediments to the success of their teams.
John Mara just spoke to the media Quick takeaways:
• Mara wants Saquon to be a Giant for life, but he mentioned the state of the RB market and a limit to how far the team can go.
• Mara is “in favor” of re-signing Odell if they can make it work.
Not all owners do this, and the ones who do are usually impediments to the success of their teams.
You have no idea what other owners say and don’t say. Unless you are following every other teams’ beat reporters Twitter accounts constantly? The only reason we know what Mara says is because we follow the Giants religiously. We don’t follow other teams. If I were to ask ANY of my friends that are not Giants fans if they heard what Mara said today not one of them would say yes. Why? Becthey don’t follow the Giants and don’t pay attention to nonsense like this
John Mara just spoke to the media Quick takeaways:
• Mara wants Saquon to be a Giant for life, but he mentioned the state of the RB market and a limit to how far the team can go.
• Mara is “in favor” of re-signing Odell if they can make it work.
He said he wants Barkley to be a Giant for his entire career *if that’s possible*. Those last 3 words aren’t included in Duggan’s tweet.
Link - ( New Window )
#Patriots owner Robert Kraft, at the Annual League Meeting: “I thought changes needed to be made (after last season).”
On Mac Jones: “I’m a big fan of Mac. … We experimented with some things last year that didn’t work. We made changed to put him in position to excel.”
He owns the team, and has been associated with the Giants his entire life. To expect him to never say a word is unrealistic….Let’s just all be happy he finally too a step back and brought in people from outside the organization to make football decisions.
🤦♂️
Just STFU
The irony is, the same people who ridicule Jerry Jones, or Snyder, or Irsay for meddling in the team's on-field business seem to want Mara to do the same, if only so they can ridicule him too.
Giants GM Joe Schoen says hespoke to Saquon Barkley’s agent 3 days ago. Reset negotiations after tagging him, no outstanding offers. John Mara says Barkley wasn’t pleased with the tag. Schoen says soft RB market not a factor. Comfortable with carrying $10 million tag number
Quote:
every owner? They own the team and reporters ask them.
But do they? Jerry Jones does it. I don't hear a lot of owners doing it. But perhaps I'm missing their comments.
Many owners don't make personnel decisions or pressure the GM to make them but there are a few that do most notably Jerry Jones, Dan Snyder, and Stephen Ross.
#Patriots owner Robert Kraft, at the Annual League Meeting: “I thought changes needed to be made (after last season).”
On Mac Jones: “I’m a big fan of Mac. … We experimented with some things last year that didn’t work. We made changed to put him in position to excel.”
Those examples don't compromise negotiating position. The first is a vague comment about the roster and the second is about a player under contract who is clearly the starter.
But deferring public comments on personnel to his GM and HC would be more prudent. IMO.
It took 17 years to get him to change his ways his ways enough and bring in someone from the outside to fix things. Don't get greedy
Mara is owner of the team. He can say whatever he wants.
But deferring public comments on personnel to his GM and HC would be more prudent. IMO.
I agree, I'm just saying what I expect to be reality vs "how it should be"
billionaires or multi-millionaires - whatever group these owners are part of probably aren't used to being told to "stay out of it". Just my sense. I see it with Kraft up here in New England all the time - especially with all the Brady and Garoppolo drama that happened.
Having been the guy that WAS signing the checks, up until OBJ indirectly dumped on the NYFG and offended the guy signing the checks, all JM is saying is : I’m putting my feelings aside and if JS and DB think he can make a positive difference for the Giants then I’m open to bringing him back.
After all , he IS the guy signing the checks. And after $72M a TD from KG, the OBJ dump has been replaced by the KG/ DG tag team at #1 of things JM is p*ssed about.
and We like Barkley. We would like him to be a Giant for life. Which is NO DIFFERENT that what Barkley has been saying repeatedly.
really guys making a huge deal out of nothing..
You guys would have lost your wig with George Steinbrenner.
Quote:
In comment 16076246 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
for the groceries.
If he's making the decisions, fire the GM and just become GM.
Exactly, except he's too thin-skinned and too much of a coward to do so.
Jesus people like you are Hannibal lector level strange.
and We like Barkley. We would like him to be a Giant for life. Which is NO DIFFERENT that what Barkley has been saying repeatedly.
really guys making a huge deal out of nothing..
You guys would have lost your wig with George Steinbrenner.
Steinbrenner was mostly terrible as an owner. Even the guys who loved him, hated him. If you lived through the Bronx Zoo years, that makes sense to you.
These got cut short because Joe Schoen walked in right after. So here are more Schoen/Mara takeaways:
• Schoen said there is no offer currently on the table to Saquon. Giants seem content to have him play on the tag.
• Doesn’t sound like Leonard Williams is going anywhere…
… Mara said he expects Willians back and it doesn’t sound like Schoen is planning to ask for a pay cut.
• Schoen mentioned Bredeson, Lemieux and Jack Anderson as center options. Plus, possible draft/street FA additions.
Quote:
In comment 16076247 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16076246 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
for the groceries.
If he's making the decisions, fire the GM and just become GM.
Exactly, except he's too thin-skinned and too much of a coward to do so.
Jesus people like you are Hannibal lector level strange.
Hush mongo, hush.
John Mara gave his thought, but also deferred back to schoen and daboll.
His comments have nothing to do with negotiations or making Joe schoens job. The same as John Maras comments last year had no effect on the 5th year option for Daniel Jones, but that didn't stop people saying it was getting picked up.
Wellington Mara did not attend a lot of the owners meetings. John Mara handled a lot of that as Wellington got older.
Giants’ John Mara on QB Daniel Jones: “If we put the right pieces around him, there’s no limit as to how high he can climb”
Very pleased he’s back
Quote:
for the groceries.
If he's making the decisions, fire the GM and just become GM.
"If they can make it work": there is a lot that goes into that. If neither Schoen or Daboll want his personalty near the team then they can't make it work. I read it more as Schoen and Daboll are looking at the possibility (as they do with any free agent who could help) and Mara hasn't told them no.
I don't see any problem. He didn't say go sign him.
How does saying they haven't closed the door on Beckham do any damage? It might even help by getting another free agent to lower their demand. It might confuse other teams on the Giants' intentions for the rest of free agency and the draft. He didn't say 'I want them to sign him.' He basically said we'll consider anything that might make our team better.
As far as Barkley, I bet if you asked Schoen he'd say he wants him to be a lifelong Giant. Remember, he said publicly he wanted Jones to be the Giants QB, and he was the one negotiating with him.
There's a lot to blame the Mara's for, but this is nothing.
Quote:
dude never talks during the season. Talks maybe during the owners meeting and sometimes post season. All I see him saying in this is that he is " not " standing against Joe and Daboll making that decision if THEY felt is best for the team..
and We like Barkley. We would like him to be a Giant for life. Which is NO DIFFERENT that what Barkley has been saying repeatedly.
really guys making a huge deal out of nothing..
You guys would have lost your wig with George Steinbrenner.
I hate all the fans and writers that constantly wax poetically about George Steinbrenner and how this would never happen when he owned the team, etc. The reality is for a significant portion in the middle of his ownership, his interjections and rash decisions heavily contributed to the Yankees not making the post season for a decade and a half. And the dynasty that followed that drought was the direct result of Steinbrenner being suspended and Michael essentially running the franchise, or at least the baseball side of the franchise.
Steinbrenner was mostly terrible as an owner. Even the guys who loved him, hated him. If you lived through the Bronx Zoo years, that makes sense to you.
Seriously, the guy almost traded Mariono Rivera for Felix Fernin because he didn't want to start a rookie (Jeter) at shortstop.As a Mets fan I wish he had. Not only does that insufferable dynasty not happen but the Mets probably win the WS in 2000.
It's not as if Wellington did so willingly. The team was a total mess until the league forced them to hire Young.
The Maras don't know how to do anything but make stupid comments. My hope is that Tisch keeps Mara from making stupid hires.
Quote:
every owner? They own the team and reporters ask them.
But do they? Jerry Jones does it. I don't hear a lot of owners doing it. But perhaps I'm missing their comments.
I’m betting if you followed the Twitter feeds and articles by every beat writer who covered each team in the league as much as you do the Giants it would be about as frequent with majority owners as it is with Mara. It’s really not the absurd situation as many Giants fans make it out to be.
There is a complaint thread on BBI.
If you can see that,you can kinda figure out what you're dealing with.
We're all just a long for the ride
But deferring public comments on personnel to his GM and HC would be more prudent. IMO.
+1
plus this puts a little bit of leverage on the side of OBJ when it comes down to negotiations. he needs to be indifferent. If he was asked about OBJ, he should have said he is leaving the personnel decisions to Schoen and Daboll
Quote:
dude never talks during the season. Talks maybe during the owners meeting and sometimes post season. All I see him saying in this is that he is " not " standing against Joe and Daboll making that decision if THEY felt is best for the team..
and We like Barkley. We would like him to be a Giant for life. Which is NO DIFFERENT that what Barkley has been saying repeatedly.
really guys making a huge deal out of nothing..
You guys would have lost your wig with George Steinbrenner.
I hate all the fans and writers that constantly wax poetically about George Steinbrenner and how this would never happen when he owned the team, etc. The reality is for a significant portion in the middle of his ownership, his interjections and rash decisions heavily contributed to the Yankees not making the post season for a decade and a half. And the dynasty that followed that drought was the direct result of Steinbrenner being suspended and Michael essentially running the franchise, or at least the baseball side of the franchise.
Steinbrenner was mostly terrible as an owner. Even the guys who loved him, hated him. If you lived through the Bronx Zoo years, that makes sense to you.
Spot on Matt!! A total idiot. It's no coincidence that both WS teams were built while he was suspended.
Quote:
In comment 16076310 blueblood said:
Quote:
dude never talks during the season. Talks maybe during the owners meeting and sometimes post season. All I see him saying in this is that he is " not " standing against Joe and Daboll making that decision if THEY felt is best for the team..
and We like Barkley. We would like him to be a Giant for life. Which is NO DIFFERENT that what Barkley has been saying repeatedly.
really guys making a huge deal out of nothing..
You guys would have lost your wig with George Steinbrenner.
I hate all the fans and writers that constantly wax poetically about George Steinbrenner and how this would never happen when he owned the team, etc. The reality is for a significant portion in the middle of his ownership, his interjections and rash decisions heavily contributed to the Yankees not making the post season for a decade and a half. And the dynasty that followed that drought was the direct result of Steinbrenner being suspended and Michael essentially running the franchise, or at least the baseball side of the franchise.
Steinbrenner was mostly terrible as an owner. Even the guys who loved him, hated him. If you lived through the Bronx Zoo years, that makes sense to you.
Spot on Matt!! A total idiot. It's no coincidence that both WS teams were built while he was suspended.
I love that Steinbrenner treated owning a team as more than a business. Sports are competitive and the point is to win. He immediately viewed the franchise as requiring re-investment into it in order to win. More owners need to take that approach. The problem was he was irrational and rash and made a lot of poor decisions to try to reach that goal. The goal was valid, but the path toward was often damaged. And, he was insufferable.
People have the weeping Steinbrenner of the late 80s as if that was who he was for the previous 20 years. That was not him.
"If Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll can make it work, I'd be in favor of bringing him back. We haven't closed the door."
IMHO it would be better worded something more like: "That's up to Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll. I'd personally love to see OBJ back."
And maybe it was, with Duggan choosing different phrasing for his tweet.
Really??? Then you need to go get help for your anger issues. JFC he didn’t say go get obj or anything. He was asked and he answered no big deal here nothing to get y’all’s panties in a bunch. It would also help if the beats tweeted the whole comment not just the part to get clicks
Oh bullshit. Some you people are just so negative. So what? He likes Beckham and Barkley. He is the freaking owner. He is allowed to make comments. He is a fan on top of being the owner. Schoen is running the show now.
Advice to all - dismiss what he says. Like any other fan, he is allowed to say he likes certain players.
Mara needs to just STFU and let Daboll and JS handle the roster.
Of course he's the multi-billionaire that owns the team and can say whatever the F he wants....so there's that.
I know I would be offering questions and opinions often were I the owner of the team
Don’t know why it bothers you. He s made bad decisions the last decade, mostly based in loyalty, but that s a different issue
I just think he’s not going to stand in the way of players the coach and GM want.
Outraged I tell you!
Matter of opinion. I am tired of the grousing.
Sheesh
The big news here is that the Giants are planning on having Saquon play on the tag, which is exactly what they should be doing. No long term contract for Barkley. Excellent
The big news here is that the Giants are planning on having Saquon play on the tag, which is exactly what they should be doing. No long term contract for Barkley. Excellent
Sure they’re planning on SB playing on the tag. It’s a negotiating ploy, imv..They have until mid July to firm up a deal. Things can and often do, change on a dime. And yes, he plays on the tag if no agreement is reached
My view at the time was in my personal and professional dealings, I don't often find sloppy, unprepared, unprofessional communicators to be crips, prepared, professional operators.
So in my view, let's not assume Mara is going to go eff it up by getting his nose in it. But let's also not discount the possibility he has the capacity to, based on recent history.
Quote:
And see literally every owner talk about personnel:
#Patriots owner Robert Kraft, at the Annual League Meeting: “I thought changes needed to be made (after last season).”
On Mac Jones: “I’m a big fan of Mac. … We experimented with some things last year that didn’t work. We made changed to put him in position to excel.”
Those examples don't compromise negotiating position. The first is a vague comment about the roster and the second is about a player under contract who is clearly the starter.
Compromise negotiating position? Come on. Play it out in your head. How does it go?
Agent: well your owner said he wants Saquon to be a Giant for life…..
Schoen: Did he really? Damn. You got me. How much do you want?
What Mara said was completely inconsequential. It means nothing. This is why you read about the Giants having a negative fan base. Stuff like this. Gimme a break.
What should he have said? No comment?
My view at the time was in my personal and professional dealings, I don't often find sloppy, unprepared, unprofessional communicators to be crips, prepared, professional operators.
So in my view, let's not assume Mara is going to go eff it up by getting his nose in it. But let's also not discount the possibility he has the capacity to, based on recent history.
Ultimately though, whether he does or doesn't, there is literally nothing we can do about him.
With gettleman, getting fired was always a possibility.
My view at the time was in my personal and professional dealings, I don't often find sloppy, unprepared, unprofessional communicators to be crips, prepared, professional operators.
So in my view, let's not assume Mara is going to go eff it up by getting his nose in it. But let's also not discount the possibility he has the capacity to, based on recent history.
Sorry, I discount it completely. There’s no recent history since Schoen became the man. I believe Schoen is in COMPLETE control of these decisions, until we learn otherwise
I think it's silly to assume it's always the other guys who are the cause. I think John Mara is a guy who has to be managed.
I bet Schoen can manage him, but my guess is it's an active assignment.
Yeah I’m calling bullshit. Say what you want about Mara. He’s certainly made his share of mistakes. And possibly runs his mouth too much if that upsets you. But I have never, and I mean never heard a bad word about how he treats people. In fact, I’ve always heard the exact opposite. Fans laugh at the “first class organization” thing because they are losing. But guess what? That reputation is not based on fans opinions, it’s based on everyone, at all levels that have worked for the team.
Ummm, it’s WONDERLIC, Einstein….
If you gave him truth serum, I think it would be a lot like what we already see.
He just talks too much in general. I know Wellington was pre-social media for the most part, but I have a hard time imagining him being quoted by beats on personnel matters with any sort of regularity.
John Mara is the CEO of a 5-billion dollar franchise and he just doesn't go into a presser and start babbling. In fact this all sounded very orchestrated. Indeed, it seems pretty clear that Mara was sending Odell and his people a message that the Giants are still interested, but only at their price such that if in the end nobody gives him his price give us a call.
The message to Saquon might be a little more complicated in that we want him to be a Giant for life BUT again we aren't going to break the bank to do it so has some tough choices to make.
I can’t see how this is true. I have a story that I’m hesitant to share because of its personal nature but it portrays the heads of the Mara family as nothing but class…
The weekend that Ann Mara fell ill, my Grandmother was also in the ER. Our two families spent a weekend together in the ER waiting room under distress. The morning that my Grandmother passed away, John, Chris, Frank and their sisters and wives came to my Grandmothers room to pass along their condolences. It was an incredibly sincere gesture.
Ann Mara passed away shortly after my Grandmother…. Several months later we ran into the Mara family at a restaurant in Westchester. My Uncle went over to the table and passed along condolences from our family. They remembered us and were thankful for returning the gesture. It was an incredibly difficult time for both families.
I pretty sure all owners talk, kind of one of the perks of the job. Even Kraft spoke today and said he got a text from a rapper that Lamar Jackson wants to play for the patriots. We just hear Mara’s quotes more because that’s the team we follow.
He doesn't own the team. His family owns half the team.
Quote:
John Maras wonderlich score.
Ummm, it’s WONDERLIC, Einstein….
Too lazy to look up spelling. Your an ahole
Quote:
Who know John Mara personally, we would have a hard time imagining the enormity of his ego and how completely out of touch he is with the “little” people/regular working people who do not own NFL franchises and his resulting private disregard for them.
I can’t see how this is true. I have a story that I’m hesitant to share because of its personal nature but it portrays the heads of the Mara family as nothing but class…
The weekend that Ann Mara fell ill, my Grandmother was also in the ER. Our two families spent a weekend together in the ER waiting room under distress. The morning that my Grandmother passed away, John, Chris, Frank and their sisters and wives came to my Grandmothers room to pass along their condolences. It was an incredibly sincere gesture.
Ann Mara passed away shortly after my Grandmother…. Several months later we ran into the Mara family at a restaurant in Westchester. My Uncle went over to the table and passed along condolences from our family. They remembered us and were thankful for returning the gesture. It was an incredibly difficult time for both families.
Thanks for sharing that.
I think Mara's mouth may part of the reason for the Flores debacle.
Trying to keep the optics in good standing
OBJ is a lazy fans excuse to complain about the Giants
Quote:
John Maras wonderlich score.
Ummm, it’s WONDERLIC, Einstein….
LOL, I'm only kidding here and nothing personal but this reminds me of this picture.
i think snyder has rightfully gotten slammed for a decade of not commenting publicly and jones rightfully deserves to get slammed for 30 years of self-titling himself as gm and publicly stating how important that is to him to not just win but win by being gm. i think it all just goes with the territory, like it or not the owners are central figures in the success or failures of their teams.
the link below is a fun blast from the distant past of april 2021 bylined by 3 pretty reputable writers. at the end of the day if the owner hires a gm/coach who win everything they did looks smart and if they hire people who lose they look dumb.
Paranoia, mismanagement and office politics: Inside the Eagles’ downfall under Jeffrey Lurie, Howie Roseman - ( New Window )
"I expect Mitch will be on the roster next year and be an effective backup if we need him," he said. "I think he showed that he can be that. We can win with him."
Brown agreed Burrow is one of the best leaders the franchise has ever had. “That’s obvious,” he said.
“He is an exemplary leader,” Brown continued. “He’s very conscious of how he goes about maintaining his position, and he does a swell job of it. Everyone in this building is conscious of him and his role.”
Burrow is playing this season in the third year of his rookie contract signed after he was picked by the Bengals first overall in 2020 NFL Draft. The four-year deal guarantees him $36 million.
Hoard asked about Burrow’s contract situation going forward.
“He’s going to have a long career. We certainly want it to be here, and I think his window will extend over his whole career. But there is the fact that, when you don’t have to pay the quarterback some extraordinary amount, that leaves room to pay other players more, and therefore you can keep more players that are good players. [...]It’s Mahomes and others of that like, they seem to make it go even after they’ve gotten their payday.”
Quote:
To soft drink giveaways and other topics commensurate with his knowledge and skills.
Get a grip and let’s discuss important matters concerning the team.
Get a grip and let’s discuss important matters concerning the team.
If you take a step back and think about it, the fact this seems to be the biggest thing a lot of fans are in a twist over right now is a sign the org is actually in pretty good shape. No drama regarding players, coaches, pissed off free agents, who we may or may not trade for, etc.
As I think I posted earlier in thread, generally I’d prefer not to hear from Mara that much, but certainly not something to get wound up over.
Quote:
Whining threads about an owners comments about HIS team, is whining at its pinnacle. Sure, he signs the checks, but that’s it. It should be obvious that he has (rightfully) allowed Schoen to run the show. Period. Exclamation point!
Get a grip and let’s discuss important matters concerning the team.
If you take a step back and think about it, the fact this seems to be the biggest thing a lot of fans are in a twist over right now is a sign the org is actually in pretty good shape. No drama regarding players, coaches, pissed off free agents, who we may or may not trade for, etc.
As I think I posted earlier in thread, generally I’d prefer not to hear from Mara that much, but certainly not something to get wound up over.
As with DJ, some here who will never give Mara any props, will continue to nit pick and it is a NIT…
Schoen signed last year and this year affordable quality depth with MANY being 1 year deals. Not a peep from Mara.
He signed some potential quality starters to non-cap breaking contracts. Not a peep from Mara.
Whether you think DJ is our QB moving forward, he was fine with the contract given to a guy Daboll AND Schoen believed was the answer moving forward, despite the insanity of what QBs are making relative to the bite out of the cap. Not a peep from Mara (aside from last year’s truism that we did all we could to screw up DJ).
Quote:
In comment 16076448 give66 said:
Quote:
John Maras wonderlich score.
Ummm, it’s WONDERLIC, Einstein….
Too lazy to look up spelling. Your an ahole
You're. As in, "you're definitely lazy, and that probably makes you the 'ahole'."
Quote:
In comment 16076539 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16076448 give66 said:
Quote:
John Maras wonderlich score.
Ummm, it’s WONDERLIC, Einstein….
Too lazy to look up spelling. Your an ahole
You're. As in, "you're definitely lazy, and that probably makes you the 'ahole'."
Lol. You've been trolled
Quote:
In comment 16076624 give66 said:
Quote:
In comment 16076539 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16076448 give66 said:
Quote:
John Maras wonderlich score.
Ummm, it’s WONDERLIC, Einstein….
Too lazy to look up spelling. Your an ahole
You're. As in, "you're definitely lazy, and that probably makes you the 'ahole'."
Lol. You've been trolled
Knew I would out some grammar nazis
Quote:
In comment 16076448 give66 said:
Quote:
John Maras wonderlich score.
Ummm, it’s WONDERLIC, Einstein….
Too lazy to look up spelling. Your an ahole
If you’re going to rip on someone else’s intelligence you may want to pick a different time to be “lazy”. And unintelligent.
Quote:
In comment 16076539 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16076448 give66 said:
Quote:
John Maras wonderlich score.
Ummm, it’s WONDERLIC, Einstein….
Too lazy to look up spelling. Your an ahole
If you’re going to rip on someone else’s intelligence you may want to pick a different time to be “lazy”. And unintelligent.
Actually might be the opposite
Science: Lazy people are likely to be smarter, more successful, and better employees. Who knew? - ( New Window )
Can we not understand why the Giants would have felt like they had a very successful org as late as 2016? Winners of 2 of the previous 9 Super Bowls? In spite of the years of floundering it would be easy to think the solution was within the grasp of the org that produced those championships.
As they tried to re-establish their winning ways the fans punished them severely for the perceived slight of Eli, reinforcing the belief that those who contributed to the previous success needed to be a part of future solutions.
I think the Maras have been very humbled by the last decade of football and their confidence now relies NOT on anything that worked prior to 2022.
These comments don't really hurt if they've truly turned to JS and BD for player/personnel decisions. I bet they have.
Sheesh
I'm not so sure about that. Do I think Mara is mandating any personal decisions, no. However, I have no doubt he is making it clear to Schoen what his preferences are in regards to certain players. I could certainly envision Mara having a discussion with Jones along the lines of "Daniel & Saquon are the faces of this franchise, I hope you can find a way to keep both of them...but it's your call". That weighs on the mind of the supposed decision maker.
When he says anything he gets crushed for meddling. When he says nothing, and things aren't going well, people will complain that he doesn't 'take accountability' for the failure or is not hands on enough to change the course.
Quote:
what Mara says? It’s his team, he can say whatever he wants to. That said, Schoen will make the decision. Period.
Sheesh
I'm not so sure about that. Do I think Mara is mandating any personal decisions, no. However, I have no doubt he is making it clear to Schoen what his preferences are in regards to certain players. I could certainly envision Mara having a discussion with Jones along the lines of "Daniel & Saquon are the faces of this franchise, I hope you can find a way to keep both of them...but it's your call". That weighs on the mind of the supposed decision maker.
What Mara says in public has already been talked about in the office with Schoen, et al.
It’s not public perception. It literally comes from the long list of people hat have worked in the organization over many years. Never heard ONCE that Mara treats anyone poorly or looks down on people not as fortunate as him.
So yes, you’re making shit up. Those little “friends” you have dancing around in your head.
“There’s no outstanding offer right now,” Schoen said. “Once we put the franchise tag on him, we stepped back. We knew that throughout the negotiation that if there was a time that we can’t come to an agreement, we’re going to go to the franchise tag. And that’s what we did."
Doesn't sound like Mara is forcing anything on Schoen. If anything, he's parroting Schoen's approach (we want to have him, but we have to be fiscally smart about it). A far cry from the last GM throwing big money at mediocre players. Either Mara doesn't have as much input as some think, or Schoen has been given the leeway to do things his way. Either way, isn't that a good thing?
It's easy to overanalyze statements if you try hard enough. Even Belichick fell prey to it yesterday in his presser when he was asked why Patriots fans should have faith moving forward and he answered, "The last 25 years." This from the man who supposedly refuses to look backward and made "We're on to Cincinnati" a catch phrase! Further proof he's now living in the past and he's lost it! (Or maybe it means next to nothing.)
I like to think that if the Giants keep winning, the Mara over-analysis will die down a bit. Maybe I'm being unrealistic, though.
I mean if you're going to dumb it down like that of course it's going to sound absurd.
I had my fill of fan rationalizations from 2012-2022, so I'll be critical when I think it's warranted. Like Eric said, if John wants to talk like Jerry Jones to the press, then just go ahead and become a GM owner and save some money
paying Schoen.
Listen, I wish Mara would STFU. But based on what I'm seeing from other owners, Mara is the norm, not the exception.
And let is GM that he finally got right do his job.
And let the GM that he finally got right do his job.
Don't waste your breath on BigBlueDouchebag Go Deep. He's one of the worst posters on this board.