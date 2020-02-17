Schoen comments on the team's center options

Schoen will expect draft picks to contribute more this season.
Betting odds on this. I didn't give much credence to Ezeudu at C, dunno where that originated, unless he played a few games there at UNC. I hope the neck (if that's what it was) is fully healed and not susceptible to stuff.
Mack Brown said in an interview that he thinks he'd be a great NFL center. That's kind of where that started. The Giants have given absolutely zero indication of trying him there though, so this is consistent with that.
An Injury Settlement is usually based on the amount of time that the team and player agree the player will be unable to play. So, for example, if the player is only expected to miss the first month of the season, the team and player will usually agree to a settlement of 4/17ths of the player's scheduled base salary.
I am not certain what would the issue with be with an injury settlement in late December. The amount of money would be similar if he were placed on IR.
Besides if the Giants wanted to drop Lemieux they could have and yet chose not to.
Overview
Guard prospect with good size and foot quickness. He has toughness in his field demeanor, too. Anderson's two biggest issues are his core strength and his lack of control. He needs to stay within himself and attack with a more workman-like attitude rather than rushing. He has a tendency to over-step his lateral blocks and open the back door for quick losses, but he also has lateral reactive athleticism that should benefit him if bad habits are coached out of him. His hand placement and hand strength improve his chances as a base blocker but true two-gappers have a tendency to gain control and put him in a position to hang on through shed phase. He's a backup-caliber guard who could see time as a low-end starter at some point.
Schmitz, Avila, Tippman and Mauch are all considered top 60 prospects by Brugler who is well connected to NFL personnel guys.
Schmitz kicked ass st the week of Senior Bowl practices and is a potential first round draft choice.
Sy is not complementary about a first or second round value on Centers in this draft
One man's opinion. And the real question is, is there a guy they can sign who would be better than a third round pic? It's not like there's a glut of starting centers out there waiting for the Giants' call.
Follow the level of investment. If a player is a top 3 round pick he will be given ample opportunities to earn a starting job. They are less likely to draft over that guy at least for 2 years. Rookie year is often a learning year. Often 2nd year you can begin to really get a guage on a player.
Thomas - top 4 pick
Ezeudu- high 3rd rd pick
Bredeson- Should be better than Feliciano and has looked decent wherever he has played for us.
Glowinski- 20M investment and Schoen first big$$$ signing.
Neal- top 7 pick
*4 of 5 spots are a decent to high level investment. Those spots are probably not getting drafted over at least not this year.
Beginning of training camp and December after the guy constantly got hurt, wasn’t drafted by this regime and they picked his replacement in the third round of their first draft are two totally different things.
I wouldn’t expect you to have the IQ to be able to comprehend all this based on the majority of your posts.
If they wanted him gone then. Why didn’t they release him now.
No reason to waive him at this point. The offseason roster has room for 37 extra bodies, and Lemieux's contract didn't call for any roster bonus money in March. His dead money hit ($87K) is the same whether he's waived now or in August.
The front office and coaching staff may or may not think Shane Lemieux has a future with the Giants. Either way, it costs nothing to keep him around until his roster spot is needed. Also, if they truly are done with him, the split is cleaner if he passes a physical before being waived.
I disagree. Depending on how the draft falls, it is quite possible that BPA will be an OL. The talent gap between the Giants and the perennial contenders is still quite noticeable. We need to acquire as much talent as possible.
If they wanted him gone then. Why didn’t they release him now.
But that’s the difference between posters like BBB and BillT
Quote:
Schoen is just adding him as an option so we don’t look desperate.
Didn't know that. Thanks for the information.
Schoen is just adding him as an option so we don’t look desperate.
Where did you here this?
I don't think Jack Anderson is either.
Sy is not complementary about a first or second round value on Centers in this draft
Schoen is just adding him as an option so we don’t look desperate.
Call BS on this. Source or GTFO.
No chance they were cutting the 67th player in the draft who they gushed about getting.
Schmitz kicked ass st the week of Senior Bowl practices and is a potential first round draft choice.
Schoen has been so methodical, I find it hard to believe he doesn't have a plan for center
Yeah, it's not the same front-office group. And I'm probably suffering from PTSD. But I'm concerned just the same.
One man's opinion. And the real question is, is there a guy they can sign who would be better than a third round pic? It's not like there's a glut of starting centers out there waiting for the Giants' call.
I think it healthy hes going to start at OG. If not for the late season neck injury I think he's the starter down the stretch.
Yeah, it's not the same front-office group. And I'm probably suffering from PTSD. But I'm concerned just the same.
They’ll end up drafting 2-3 guys and bringing in solid vets that are cap casualties.
then do whatever it takes to get the best C possible in round 2
Screw it let's get nuts
He ddn't say that. He said that he didn't see any of them as first-round value.
Quote:
In comment 16076344 JonC said:
Quote:
Follow the level of investment. If a player is a top 3 round pick he will be given ample opportunities to earn a starting job. They are less likely to draft over that guy at least for 2 years. Rookie year is often a learning year. Often 2nd year you can begin to really get a guage on a player.
Thomas - top 4 pick
Ezeudu- high 3rd rd pick
Bredeson- Should be better than Feliciano and has looked decent wherever he has played for us.
Glowinski- 20M investment and Schoen first big$$$ signing.
Neal- top 7 pick
*4 of 5 spots are a decent to high level investment. Those spots are probably not getting drafted over at least not this year.
Quote:
He has no ability to anchor but he's good in space for the scheme. It's Bredeson's job to lose.
Ive been saying for a while. They probably like Bredsen.
Biadasz, Humphrey we not selected in round 1 and they are doing pretty well.
They could have a vet they may bring in or a player on the roster like Bredeson that will shift positions. We have 14 linemen under contract.
The fact they let both Gates and Feliciano leave let’s you know they have a desire to upgrade the position. I have to believe they have a plan.
Everything communicated is suspect. The only thing that matters are the actions (i.e. FA signings and/or drafted players).
Still BS. What? This board wouldn’t know? Not anyone but him. Sure.
He may not have the range of an elite pulling Center, but he’s more than capable of anchoring against larger D-Lineman. He will be on the line this year somewhere IMO
Quote:
Still could be BS, or not.
Still BS. What? This board wouldn’t know? Not anyone but him. Sure.
Hey idiot- I’ve had information especially regarding this subject weeks before (including two training camps ago when he hurt his knew)it was “published” so shut up, read, learn and be appreciative.
Quote:
In comment 16076514 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
Still could be BS, or not.
Still BS. What? This board wouldn’t know? Not anyone but him. Sure.
Hey idiot- I’ve had information especially regarding this subject weeks before (including two training camps ago when he hurt his knew)it was “published” so shut up, read, learn and be appreciative.
Fuck off asshole. They had him as the starting LG in training camp last year. You know shit.
"Liking" Lemieux is fine. Relying on Lemieux would be objectively concerning.
Doesn’t work that way you obtuse moron.
Quote:
Source or GTFO.
Source or GTFO.
Would you relax? This is why credible folks stop sharing info.
Quote:
Source or GTFO.
Would you relax? This is why credible folks stop sharing info.
If he’s so credible, and he said it was published, then why no source. What? He doesn’t know how to use the internet.
+1 I’d be surprised and a little disappointed, but remotes are too expensive to toss.
The front office and coaching staff may or may not think Shane Lemieux has a future with the Giants. Either way, it costs nothing to keep him around until his roster spot is needed. Also, if they truly are done with him, the split is cleaner if he passes a physical before being waived.
I disagree. Depending on how the draft falls, it is quite possible that BPA will be an OL. The talent gap between the Giants and the perennial contenders is still quite noticeable. We need to acquire as much talent as possible.
Quote:
If they wanted him gone then. Why didn’t they release him now.
But that’s the difference between posters like BBB and BillT