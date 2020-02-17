for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Schoen comments on the team's center options

Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/27/2023 4:14 pm
Schoen mentioned Bredeson, Lemieux and Jack Anderson as center options. Plus, possible draft/street FA additions.
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Don't be surprised  
PaulN : 3/27/2023 4:39 pm : link
If Ryan Kelly is cut and Mr. Joe Schoen jumps all over that. It would reunite him with Gloinski.
RE: Bredeson is not the answer  
Matt M. : 3/27/2023 4:39 pm : link
In comment 16076369 gidiefor said:
Quote:
I don't think Lemieux is either
I agree. But, one or both may ultimately be the backup/depth. I think the OC to open the season is not yet on the roster. I think I'm hoping he will be drafted, but I trust Schoen.
RE: RE: LG could be Ezeudu's job to lose  
AcesUp : 3/27/2023 4:39 pm : link
In comment 16076368 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
In comment 16076344 JonC said:

Quote:


Schoen will expect draft picks to contribute more this season.


Betting odds on this. I didn't give much credence to Ezeudu at C, dunno where that originated, unless he played a few games there at UNC. I hope the neck (if that's what it was) is fully healed and not susceptible to stuff.


Mack Brown said in an interview that he thinks he'd be a great NFL center. That's kind of where that started. The Giants have given absolutely zero indication of trying him there though, so this is consistent with that.
RE: Giants wanted to waive Lemieux in  
AcidTest : 3/27/2023 4:40 pm : link
In comment 16076360 Brandon Walsh said:
Quote:
December but he wouldn’t accept the injury settlement and preferred to go on IR because he would make more money that way.

Schoen is just adding him as an option so we don’t look desperate.


Didn't know that. Thanks for the information.
I think Bredeson  
AcesUp : 3/27/2023 4:40 pm : link
Has earned the right to compete for that starting spot but I would hope for a little more competition than what he has now.
Brandon Walsh: was that info about Lemieux published…  
Big Blue Blogger : 3/27/2023 4:41 pm : link
… or is it from an inside source?
RE: Giants wanted to waive Lemieux in  
McNally's_Nuts : 3/27/2023 4:47 pm : link
In comment 16076360 Brandon Walsh said:
Quote:
December but he wouldn’t accept the injury settlement and preferred to go on IR because he would make more money that way.

Schoen is just adding him as an option so we don’t look desperate.


Where did you here this?
Injury Settlements  
Archer : 3/27/2023 5:22 pm : link

An Injury Settlement is usually based on the amount of time that the team and player agree the player will be unable to play. So, for example, if the player is only expected to miss the first month of the season, the team and player will usually agree to a settlement of 4/17ths of the player's scheduled base salary.

I am not certain what would the issue with be with an injury settlement in late December. The amount of money would be similar if he were placed on IR.

Besides if the Giants wanted to drop Lemieux they could have and yet chose not to.


The first statement might be true  
BSIMatt : 3/27/2023 5:23 pm : link
Second statement is speculation.
RE: Bredeson is not the answer  
Del Shofner : 3/27/2023 5:27 pm : link
In comment 16076369 gidiefor said:
Quote:
I don't think Lemieux is either


I don't think Jack Anderson is either.

----

Overview
Guard prospect with good size and foot quickness. He has toughness in his field demeanor, too. Anderson's two biggest issues are his core strength and his lack of control. He needs to stay within himself and attack with a more workman-like attitude rather than rushing. He has a tendency to over-step his lateral blocks and open the back door for quick losses, but he also has lateral reactive athleticism that should benefit him if bad habits are coached out of him. His hand placement and hand strength improve his chances as a base blocker but true two-gappers have a tendency to gain control and put him in a position to hang on through shed phase. He's a backup-caliber guard who could see time as a low-end starter at some point.
all things considered  
gidiefor : Mod : 3/27/2023 5:45 pm : link
they will have to sign a center

Sy is not complementary about a first or second round value on Centers in this draft
RE: Giants wanted to waive Lemieux in  
BillT : 3/27/2023 5:48 pm : link
In comment 16076360 Brandon Walsh said:
Quote:
December but he wouldn’t accept the injury settlement and preferred to go on IR because he would make more money that way.

Schoen is just adding him as an option so we don’t look desperate.

Call BS on this. Source or GTFO.

No chance they were cutting the 67th player in the draft who they gushed about getting.
Sy has been wrong plenty  
PaulN : 3/27/2023 5:54 pm : link
I am pretty certain there is a starting center in this draft.
There are 4 potential starting centers in this draft  
Rick in Dallas : 3/27/2023 6:00 pm : link
Schmitz, Avila, Tippman and Mauch are all considered top 60 prospects by Brugler who is well connected to NFL personnel guys.
Schmitz kicked ass st the week of Senior Bowl practices and is a potential first round draft choice.
You can’t possibly count on  
GiantsRage2007 : 3/27/2023 6:01 pm : link
Lemieux

RE: Could very well be  
PEEJ : 3/27/2023 6:03 pm : link
In comment 16076373 mavric said:
Quote:
A smoke screen. It's lyin season and you can't believe anything coming out of the mouths of front office staff.


This ^^

Schoen has been so methodical, I find it hard to believe he doesn't have a plan for center
I sure hope they have a solid plan at center  
Hammer : 3/27/2023 6:12 pm : link
I keep getting flashbacks to Reese saying that they were happy with the young guys they had on the line in 2017.

Yeah, it's not the same front-office group. And I'm probably suffering from PTSD. But I'm concerned just the same.
RE: all things considered  
k2tampa : 3/27/2023 6:13 pm : link
In comment 16076444 gidiefor said:
Quote:
they will have to sign a center

Sy is not complementary about a first or second round value on Centers in this draft


One man's opinion. And the real question is, is there a guy they can sign who would be better than a third round pic? It's not like there's a glut of starting centers out there waiting for the Giants' call.
I think some here need to calm  
jvm52106 : 3/27/2023 6:20 pm : link
down a lot. They will not go into the season with what is on hand right now.
Bredeson nor Lemieux are not thf answer,  
Simms11 : 3/27/2023 6:23 pm : link
however Schoen is not going to come right out and say we're going to draft someone. That said, Bredeson might be a bridge until a rookie would be ready anyway
RE: No Ezeudu?  
LauderdaleMatty : 3/27/2023 6:34 pm : link
In comment 16076340 Fred-in-Florida said:
Quote:
.


I think it healthy hes going to start at OG. If not for the late season neck injury I think he's the starter down the stretch.
Bill T: BW was referring to Lemieux, not Ezeudu.  
Big Blue Blogger : 3/27/2023 6:41 pm : link
Still could be BS, or not.
RE: I sure hope they have a solid plan at center  
GiantGrit : 3/27/2023 6:41 pm : link
In comment 16076477 Hammer said:
Quote:
I keep getting flashbacks to Reese saying that they were happy with the young guys they had on the line in 2017.

Yeah, it's not the same front-office group. And I'm probably suffering from PTSD. But I'm concerned just the same.


They’ll end up drafting 2-3 guys and bringing in solid vets that are cap casualties.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/27/2023 6:43 pm : link
Shane was never injured in Eugene. He becomes a Giant & he's part of the walking wounded.
If Torrence is there at 25  
GiantSteps : 3/27/2023 6:43 pm : link
draft the RG of the future

then do whatever it takes to get the best C possible in round 2

Screw it let's get nuts
RE: Sy has been wrong plenty  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 3/27/2023 6:52 pm : link
In comment 16076459 PaulN said:
Quote:
I am pretty certain there is a starting center in this draft.


He ddn't say that. He said that he didn't see any of them as first-round value.
RE: RE: RE: LG could be Ezeudu's job to lose  
CornerStone246+17 : 3/27/2023 6:58 pm : link
In comment 16076380 AcesUp said:
Quote:
In comment 16076368 ColHowPepper said:


Quote:


In comment 16076344 JonC said:

Quote:


Schoen will expect draft picks to contribute more this season.


Betting odds on this. I didn't give much credence to Ezeudu at C, dunno where that originated, unless he played a few games there at UNC. I hope the neck (if that's what it was) is fully healed and not susceptible to stuff.




Mack Brown said in an interview that he thinks he'd be a great NFL center. That's kind of where that started. The Giants have given absolutely zero indication of trying him there though, so this is consistent with that.


Follow the level of investment. If a player is a top 3 round pick he will be given ample opportunities to earn a starting job. They are less likely to draft over that guy at least for 2 years. Rookie year is often a learning year. Often 2nd year you can begin to really get a guage on a player.

Thomas - top 4 pick
Ezeudu- high 3rd rd pick
Bredeson- Should be better than Feliciano and has looked decent wherever he has played for us.
Glowinski- 20M investment and Schoen first big$$$ signing.
Neal- top 7 pick

*4 of 5 spots are a decent to high level investment. Those spots are probably not getting drafted over at least not this year.
RE: RE: Lemiuex stinks  
Red Right Hand : 3/27/2023 7:08 pm : link
In comment 16076352 blueblood said:
Quote:
In comment 16076339 Joey in VA said:


Quote:


He has no ability to anchor but he's good in space for the scheme. It's Bredeson's job to lose.



Ive been saying for a while. They probably like Bredsen.
I don't think that's probable at all. I'd bet the plan isn't Bredeson.
They can find a Center in the draft  
Rjanyg : 3/27/2023 7:13 pm : link
And it doesn’t have to be with our first round pick.

Biadasz, Humphrey we not selected in round 1 and they are doing pretty well.

They could have a vet they may bring in or a player on the roster like Bredeson that will shift positions. We have 14 linemen under contract.

The fact they let both Gates and Feliciano leave let’s you know they have a desire to upgrade the position. I have to believe they have a plan.
Don't sleep on  
CromartiesKid21 : 3/27/2023 7:13 pm : link
Pio
As others have pointed out - It's Lying Season in the NFL!  
Tom in NY : 3/27/2023 7:23 pm : link
Don't let the smoke get in your eyes.
Everything communicated is suspect. The only thing that matters are the actions (i.e. FA signings and/or drafted players).

RE: Bill T: BW was referring to Lemieux, not Ezeudu.  
BillT : 3/27/2023 8:07 pm : link
In comment 16076514 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
Still could be BS, or not.

Still BS. What? This board wouldn’t know? Not anyone but him. Sure.
RE: Brandon Walsh: was that info about Lemieux published…  
Brandon Walsh : 3/27/2023 8:16 pm : link
In comment 16076386 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
… or is it from an inside source?


Asshat information
.  
JayBid : 3/27/2023 8:17 pm : link
I think Bredeson is being slept on by too many people here. He filled in admirably at LG, and can certainly player Center. 4th draft pick who has started 46 games in the NFL and is just 25 years old.

He may not have the range of an elite pulling Center, but he’s more than capable of anchoring against larger D-Lineman. He will be on the line this year somewhere IMO
RE: RE: Bill T: BW was referring to Lemieux, not Ezeudu.  
Brandon Walsh : 3/27/2023 8:18 pm : link
In comment 16076586 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 16076514 Big Blue Blogger said:


Quote:


Still could be BS, or not.


Still BS. What? This board wouldn’t know? Not anyone but him. Sure.


Hey idiot- I’ve had information especially regarding this subject weeks before (including two training camps ago when he hurt his knew)it was “published” so shut up, read, learn and be appreciative.
RE: RE: RE: Bill T: BW was referring to Lemieux, not Ezeudu.  
BillT : 3/27/2023 8:25 pm : link
In comment 16076590 Brandon Walsh said:
Quote:
In comment 16076586 BillT said:


Quote:


In comment 16076514 Big Blue Blogger said:


Quote:


Still could be BS, or not.


Still BS. What? This board wouldn’t know? Not anyone but him. Sure.



Hey idiot- I’ve had information especially regarding this subject weeks before (including two training camps ago when he hurt his knew)it was “published” so shut up, read, learn and be appreciative.

Fuck off asshole. They had him as the starting LG in training camp last year. You know shit.
RE: Maybe  
j_rud : 3/27/2023 8:26 pm : link
In comment 16076333 AcidTest said:
Quote:
they think more highly of Lemieux than most people here.


"Liking" Lemieux is fine. Relying on Lemieux would be objectively concerning.
And like I said  
BillT : 3/27/2023 8:26 pm : link
Source or GTFO.
RE: And like I said  
Brandon Walsh : 3/27/2023 8:33 pm : link
In comment 16076594 BillT said:
Quote:
Source or GTFO.


Doesn’t work that way you obtuse moron.

Beginning of training camp and December after the guy constantly got hurt, wasn’t drafted by this regime and they picked his replacement in the third round of their first draft are two totally different things.

I wouldn’t expect you to have the IQ to be able to comprehend all this based on the majority of your posts.
RE: RE: And like I said  
BillT : 3/27/2023 8:35 pm : link
In comment 16076600 Brandon Walsh said:
Quote:
In comment 16076594 BillT said:


Quote:


Source or GTFO.



Doesn’t work that way you obtuse moron.

Beginning of training camp and December after the guy constantly got hurt, wasn’t drafted by this regime and they picked his replacement in the third round of their first draft are two totally different things.

I wouldn’t expect you to have the IQ to be able to comprehend all this based on the majority of your posts.

Source or GTFO.
RE: And like I said  
j_rud : 3/27/2023 8:36 pm : link
In comment 16076594 BillT said:
Quote:
Source or GTFO.


Would you relax? This is why credible folks stop sharing info.
RE: RE: And like I said  
BillT : 3/27/2023 8:42 pm : link
In comment 16076602 j_rud said:
Quote:
In comment 16076594 BillT said:


Quote:


Source or GTFO.



Would you relax? This is why credible folks stop sharing info.

If he’s so credible, and he said it was published, then why no source. What? He doesn’t know how to use the internet.
And j rud  
BillT : 3/27/2023 8:44 pm : link
If they wanted him gone then. Why didn’t they release him now.
Lemieux  
bc4life : 3/27/2023 9:47 pm : link
has trouble staying healthy
keep in mind  
bc4life : 3/27/2023 9:49 pm : link
many if not most were skeptical about Gates being the starting center.
If they draft O-Line in the first 3 picks  
ArcadeSlumlord : 3/27/2023 11:37 pm : link
I toss the remote.
RE: If they draft O-Line in the first 3 picks  
HopePhil and Optimistic : 3/28/2023 2:21 am : link
In comment 16076680 ArcadeSlumlord said:
Quote:
I toss the remote.


+1 I’d be surprised and a little disappointed, but remotes are too expensive to toss.
RE: And j rud  
Big Blue Blogger : 3/28/2023 4:31 am : link
BillT said:
Quote:
If they wanted him gone then. Why didn’t they release him now.
No reason to waive him at this point. The offseason roster has room for 37 extra bodies, and Lemieux's contract didn't call for any roster bonus money in March. His dead money hit ($87K) is the same whether he's waived now or in August.

The front office and coaching staff may or may not think Shane Lemieux has a future with the Giants. Either way, it costs nothing to keep him around until his roster spot is needed. Also, if they truly are done with him, the split is cleaner if he passes a physical before being waived.
RE: If they draft O-Line in the first 3 picks  
Mike in NY : 3/28/2023 6:33 am : link
In comment 16076680 ArcadeSlumlord said:
Quote:
I toss the remote.


I disagree. Depending on how the draft falls, it is quite possible that BPA will be an OL. The talent gap between the Giants and the perennial contenders is still quite noticeable. We need to acquire as much talent as possible.
RE: RE: And j rud  
Brandon Walsh : 3/28/2023 9:11 am : link
In comment 16076701 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
BillT said:

Quote:


If they wanted him gone then. Why didn’t they release him now.

No reason to waive him at this point. The offseason roster has room for 37 extra bodies, and Lemieux's contract didn't call for any roster bonus money in March. His dead money hit ($87K) is the same whether he's waived now or in August.

The front office and coaching staff may or may not think Shane Lemieux has a future with the Giants. Either way, it costs nothing to keep him around until his roster spot is needed. Also, if they truly are done with him, the split is cleaner if he passes a physical before being waived.


+1,000,000

But that’s the difference between posters like BBB and BillT
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 