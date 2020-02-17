for display only
Odell Seeking 15m per

Tom from LI : 3/31/2023 9:38 am
Not sure if this was posted recently

Free Agent Odell Beckham Jr. looking for around $15M a season, per @AlbertBreer💰


Probably why he still sits unsigned.
Lonk - ( New Window )
Down from $20m  
leatherneck570 : 3/31/2023 9:41 am : link
What a deal!
He'd be lucky to  
section125 : 3/31/2023 9:41 am : link
get $5 mill...
I think he’ll end  
leatherneck570 : 3/31/2023 9:42 am : link
Up with $5-10m
RE: He'd be lucky to  
johnnyb : 3/31/2023 9:42 am : link
In comment 16078989 section125 said:
Quote:
get $5 mill...


Totally agree. $5 Million tops with incentives. And I think $5 Million is too much.
GTFO  
Jim in Forest Hills : 3/31/2023 9:43 am : link
No way Jose. Dude's agent is delirious even taking that to market. Plus they missed the big money spends. I hope his agent talks some sense to him.
What a coincidence - me too!  
Big Blue Blogger : 3/31/2023 9:44 am : link
My knees are intact, and I retain all the moves of my 23-year-old self. That's more than Odell can say.

I wish him well, truly, and I hope the second repair went better than the first. But $15MM? In incentives, maybe. Over multiple years. With no guarantees.
He’s delusional  
eric2425ny : 3/31/2023 9:44 am : link
who would pay $15M a year to a 30 year old WR that has had multiple ACL injuries?

I think he can help a team in a WR2-3 role, but he’s a huge injury risk at this point of his career. Based on that if you are a team looking to sign him you are probably viewing him as a third option. Third options don’t typically make $15M a year.
OBJ was one of the most entertaining and exciting players NYG has ever  
Rjanyg : 3/31/2023 9:54 am : link
had.

His antics got to be much at times but his endzone celebrations were pretty creative. His big play ability was unreal.

Let's not forget the amazing one handed catch on MNF vs the Cowboys. I think it is the best catch I have ever seen.

All that said, I wouldn't want him to sign anything but an incentive laden contract. He is coming off 2 knee surgeries on the same knee.

Love OBJ but I think it is time to move on.
LOL🤣🤣🤣  
Simms11 : 3/31/2023 9:55 am : link
I know the Giants will never pay 15Mil for a two-time torn ACL WR.....
He's  
Toth029 : 3/31/2023 9:58 am : link
Not worth that but I know I will still see some fans (maybe not on here) elect that that's a good decision and go for it.

This isn't the same Odell who took slants in 2016 to the end zone. That player is long gone.
RE: OBJ was one of the most entertaining and exciting players NYG has ever  
Silver Spoon : 3/31/2023 9:58 am : link
In comment 16079003 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
had.

His antics got to be much at times but his endzone celebrations were pretty creative. His big play ability was unreal.

Let's not forget the amazing one handed catch on MNF vs the Cowboys. I think it is the best catch I have ever seen.

All that said, I wouldn't want him to sign anything but an incentive laden contract. He is coming off 2 knee surgeries on the same knee.

Love OBJ but I think it is time to move on.


Especially the time he celebrated by being a dog peeing.
Such a coincidence! I've been seeking $15 million/year too!  
sb from NYT Forum : 3/31/2023 10:02 am : link
...And I also am never going to find it!
If true OBJ has totally priced himself out of the WR FA market  
Rick in Dallas : 3/31/2023 10:04 am : link
Yes, $15M is a pipe dream,  
Section331 : 3/31/2023 10:04 am : link
but as we saw with the Jones negotiations, you’re better off starting high. Odell’s team has to know he won’t get near that.
Call OBJ's agent and tell him the following...  
Optimus-NY : 3/31/2023 10:07 am : link
7m. 10m if he gets 1000 yds  
ArcadeSlumlord : 3/31/2023 10:11 am : link
15m if we win the superbowl and he plays all games

final offer.
Lol  
UConn4523 : 3/31/2023 10:16 am : link
you guys act like he’s not going to play anymore unless it’s on his terms. It’s where he’s starting at, nothing more. Why shouldn’t he set the mark high?
Just curious where is the source?  
bLiTz 2k : 3/31/2023 10:17 am : link
I know it says Breer but I don't see any indication he reported that. I'd take this one with a huge grain of salt.
For the social media chaos he is guaranteed to bring,  
Big Blue '56 : 3/31/2023 10:24 am : link
I wouldn’t pay him a penny to be part of the environment Daboll has created.
The asking price is irrelevant.  
Big Blue Blogger : 3/31/2023 10:24 am : link
A lot of factors will determine the outcome, including:
1) What he can show teams in workouts.
2) Assessments by medical professionals.
3) His commitment to reviving his career, compensation aside.

If he wants to play, someone will give him a chance to re-establish himself. Incentives and non-guaranteed money will be big components of any deal. Even the player he was with the Rams in 12 games in 2021, who apparently had one functioning ACL, was probably worth somewhere close to $10MM/year in this WR market. Maybe he can't reach that level again, but it's also possible that he's better after a successful repair and more than a year off.
He'll sign with Jets  
ZogZerg : 3/31/2023 10:25 am : link
But, not for that kind of money.
I had no idea  
allstarjim : 3/31/2023 10:32 am : link
Lamar Jackson was his agent. /sarcasm
Pass  
gidiefor : Mod : 3/31/2023 10:41 am : link
I really don't care what the cost is. I don't even think I'd want him on the Giants with a minimum vet salary
Here is the amazing part  
Dave on the UWS : 3/31/2023 10:43 am : link
NOBODY knows if he can still play. With all the injuries, plus his age, plus missing a whole year, anyone giving him more than 5 million is totally nuts!!
Odell will just dominate the media and ruin the locker room  
MeanBunny : 3/31/2023 10:46 am : link
He tweets better than he plays. Can be toxic. Not a team player. Worries about his own brand of stupid mediocrity over the Giants brand. Talks like a buffoon. Not intelligent enough for the scheme. Whines like a 2 year old. Lest we forget, we lost that Dallas game. Golliday's catch was just as hard honestly
RE: RE: OBJ was one of the most entertaining and exciting players NYG has ever  
Rjanyg : 3/31/2023 10:51 am : link
In comment 16079008 Silver Spoon said:
Quote:
In comment 16079003 Rjanyg said:


Quote:


had.

His antics got to be much at times but his endzone celebrations were pretty creative. His big play ability was unreal.

Let's not forget the amazing one handed catch on MNF vs the Cowboys. I think it is the best catch I have ever seen.

All that said, I wouldn't want him to sign anything but an incentive laden contract. He is coming off 2 knee surgeries on the same knee.

Love OBJ but I think it is time to move on.



Especially the time he celebrated by being a dog peeing.


Yeah that one was over the top for sure. I am talking more about the whip dance and the thriller dance stuff.
Who does he  
winoguy : 3/31/2023 10:56 am : link
think he is , Kenny Golladay ?
The sad thing with Odell is before  
eric2425ny : 3/31/2023 10:57 am : link
that bad ankle injury against the Chargers and the subsequent antics leading to him being traded to the Browns, etc. he was regularly displaying Jerry Rice like qualities at the WR position. He was arguably the most talented player we had drafted since LT from an athletic standpoint.
He's headed  
Spider43 : 3/31/2023 10:57 am : link
In the right direction. Down, that is. By the time camp opens, and if his demands are down to 5M, we can talk.
Its ridiculous and the reason nobody is all that interested.  
Kmed6000 : 3/31/2023 11:17 am : link
I can ask for 2M for my house, but being that it's priced so far out of the market, nobody is even going to make an offer.

If Odell wanted to realistically start high, he'd be closer to 10M and then teams would call and try to get him for 5M. 20 or even 15 is absolutely absurd for OBJ, especially considering he probably wants a multi year deal.
So  
noro9 : 3/31/2023 11:22 am : link
Am I
RE: Who does he  
Les in TO : 3/31/2023 11:35 am : link
In comment 16079078 winoguy said:
Quote:
think he is , Kenny Golladay ?
lol
RE: Lol  
Jim in Forest Hills : 3/31/2023 11:40 am : link
In comment 16079024 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
you guys act like he’s not going to play anymore unless it’s on his terms. It’s where he’s starting at, nothing more. Why shouldn’t he set the mark high?


Don't disagree with this but knowing the market is part of the agent's job. If Odell is asking for $15M somewhere his agent said Yes I can get you close. If he was way off then he potentially missed the window of big dollars being spent and cap utilization.
The trouble with giving him an incentive-laden deal  
mfsd : 3/31/2023 11:43 am : link
is it won’t take long for him to start acting out if he’s not getting the ball enough to hit said incentives. Too much potential drama and bad juju for a young team going into year 2 of a cultural rebuild like the Giants
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/31/2023 12:08 pm : link
No thanks.
OBJ - put down the doobie  
.McL. : 3/31/2023 12:23 pm : link
and step away!
RE: Pass  
gmen4ever : 3/31/2023 12:52 pm : link
In comment 16079053 gidiefor said:
Quote:
I really don't care what the cost is. I don't even think I'd want him on the Giants with a minimum vet salary


this...
Put me in the "Not even on the vet minimum" camp  
j_rud : 3/31/2023 1:15 pm : link
I think he'd be awful for team chemistry. I suppose one could argue that the culture, which appears to be entrenched despite the short tenure of the regime, could support an outlier but I don't think he brings enough to the table to justify the risk.

Ultimately I think they have too good of a thing going to bring in the clown who pulled the plane stunt.
My guess is he demanded his agent ask for the moon  
LauderdaleMatty : 3/31/2023 1:19 pm : link
As his agent hopefully was a bit honest but who knows. No one is giving him that. Or even half that without incentives etc. good luck. Hell gdt 15 right after Halle Berry says we can have sex all day
BAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!  
Victor in CT : 3/31/2023 1:21 pm : link
delusional idiot
I think I am more pro OBJ return  
mfjmfj : 3/31/2023 1:31 pm : link
than almost anybody here and I wouldn't get close to that. If you are convinced he is healthy (a big leap) I could see a 3 year/$30 with $10MM guaranteed and done in one if you want. And I expect most people here would choke on that. If he wants a 1 year deal can't see giving him more than $7 or $8. Maybe he waits and looks to get that amount for half a year from a SB contender.
I'm looking for 15 million a year, too!  
islander1 : 3/31/2023 3:03 pm : link
... and I'm just as likely to get it, lmao.
I think he got paid in bitcoin last time  
ThreePoints : 3/31/2023 3:14 pm : link
And now needs the $15 million because he lost half his salary because bitcoin's value has been cut in half.

Bitcoin...such a great investment! /s
Giants are even paying Saquon Barkley that amount.....  
Fishmanjim57 : 3/31/2023 4:15 pm : link
And OBJ wants that much? Oh hell no!
The guy has expenses.  
DefenseWins : 3/31/2023 4:39 pm : link
Apparently our kicking net sued him
We’re all legends in our own mind.  
Spider56 : 3/31/2023 5:14 pm : link
RE: We’re all legends in our own mind.  
DefenseWins : 3/31/2023 6:52 pm : link
In comment 16079339 Spider56 said:
Quote:


There are still fans who think he has a shot for the HOF
So do I  
PatersonPlank : 3/31/2023 8:39 pm : link
I'll take $15M too
The Frisbee dogs would come much cheaper  
ghost718 : 3/31/2023 9:51 pm : link
and if they happen to take a leak on the court,it was no doubt an accident.
RE: Put me in the  
Spiciest Memelord : 11:31 am : link
In comment 16079209 j_rud said:
Quote:
I think he'd be awful for team chemistry. I suppose one could argue that the culture, which appears to be entrenched despite the short tenure of the regime, could support an outlier but I don't think he brings enough to the table to justify the risk.

Ultimately I think they have too good of a thing going to bring in the clown who pulled the plane stunt.


Shouldn't even bothered talking to him, a complete waste of time.
