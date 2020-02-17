Odell Seeking 15m per

who would pay $15M a year to a 30 year old WR that has had multiple ACL injuries?
I think he can help a team in a WR2-3 role, but he’s a huge injury risk at this point of his career. Based on that if you are a team looking to sign him you are probably viewing him as a third option. Third options don’t typically make $15M a year.
OBJ was one of the most entertaining and exciting players NYG has ever
A lot of factors will determine the outcome, including:
1) What he can show teams in workouts.
2) Assessments by medical professionals.
3) His commitment to reviving his career, compensation aside.
If he wants to play, someone will give him a chance to re-establish himself. Incentives and non-guaranteed money will be big components of any deal. Even the player he was with the Rams in 12 games in 2021, who apparently had one functioning ACL, was probably worth somewhere close to $10MM/year in this WR market. Maybe he can't reach that level again, but it's also possible that he's better after a successful repair and more than a year off.
He tweets better than he plays. Can be toxic. Not a team player. Worries about his own brand of stupid mediocrity over the Giants brand. Talks like a buffoon. Not intelligent enough for the scheme. Whines like a 2 year old. Lest we forget, we lost that Dallas game. Golliday's catch was just as hard honestly
that bad ankle injury against the Chargers and the subsequent antics leading to him being traded to the Browns, etc. he was regularly displaying Jerry Rice like qualities at the WR position. He was arguably the most talented player we had drafted since LT from an athletic standpoint.
I can ask for 2M for my house, but being that it's priced so far out of the market, nobody is even going to make an offer.
If Odell wanted to realistically start high, he'd be closer to 10M and then teams would call and try to get him for 5M. 20 or even 15 is absolutely absurd for OBJ, especially considering he probably wants a multi year deal.
you guys act like he’s not going to play anymore unless it’s on his terms. It’s where he’s starting at, nothing more. Why shouldn’t he set the mark high?
Don't disagree with this but knowing the market is part of the agent's job. If Odell is asking for $15M somewhere his agent said Yes I can get you close. If he was way off then he potentially missed the window of big dollars being spent and cap utilization.
The trouble with giving him an incentive-laden deal
is it won’t take long for him to start acting out if he’s not getting the ball enough to hit said incentives. Too much potential drama and bad juju for a young team going into year 2 of a cultural rebuild like the Giants
I think he'd be awful for team chemistry. I suppose one could argue that the culture, which appears to be entrenched despite the short tenure of the regime, could support an outlier but I don't think he brings enough to the table to justify the risk.
Ultimately I think they have too good of a thing going to bring in the clown who pulled the plane stunt.
My guess is he demanded his agent ask for the moon
than almost anybody here and I wouldn't get close to that. If you are convinced he is healthy (a big leap) I could see a 3 year/$30 with $10MM guaranteed and done in one if you want. And I expect most people here would choke on that. If he wants a 1 year deal can't see giving him more than $7 or $8. Maybe he waits and looks to get that amount for half a year from a SB contender.
Shouldn't even bothered talking to him, a complete waste of time.
Totally agree. $5 Million tops with incentives. And I think $5 Million is too much.
I wish him well, truly, and I hope the second repair went better than the first. But $15MM? In incentives, maybe. Over multiple years. With no guarantees.
His antics got to be much at times but his endzone celebrations were pretty creative. His big play ability was unreal.
Let's not forget the amazing one handed catch on MNF vs the Cowboys. I think it is the best catch I have ever seen.
All that said, I wouldn't want him to sign anything but an incentive laden contract. He is coming off 2 knee surgeries on the same knee.
Love OBJ but I think it is time to move on.
This isn't the same Odell who took slants in 2016 to the end zone. That player is long gone.
Especially the time he celebrated by being a dog peeing.
final offer.
Especially the time he celebrated by being a dog peeing.
Yeah that one was over the top for sure. I am talking more about the whip dance and the thriller dance stuff.
Bitcoin...such a great investment! /s
There are still fans who think he has a shot for the HOF
