for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Julian Love and what happened

I Love Clams Casino : 3/31/2023 11:20 am
As I understand it, Julian Love "high-balled" the Giants. I am not sure if the Giants made a counter-offer, but basically the Giants response was "OK, go exploring"

Julian Love then came back to the Giants and said "hey the Seahawks are offering me this, would you care to match it?"

That offer from the Seahawks was lower that what the Giants were willing to pay, so the Giants/Schoen feeling spurned said "Ok, see ya later!"

In retrospect, given what Julian Love did, how do you feel about the way the Giants reacted to it?

I feel as if this was a statement from the team to say, no 1 man is more important the the team as a whole.....you are not going to get a premium salary from the NY Giants.....those days are over.....we like you, your talent, skills, etc, we'd love to have you, but at the end of the day, this is a business, and the New York Giants will not overpay..."

If this was Gettleman, I think Gettleman coddles Love (tee-hee) and overpays him to the long term detriment of the team as a whole...

What say you BBI? was this Good, Bad, are you indifferent?
did you mean to say,  
Ron Johnson : 3/31/2023 11:27 am : link
the offer from the Seahawks was "higher" than what the Giants were willing to pay?
Honestly  
Johnny5 : 3/31/2023 11:29 am : link
Love is a good player, but I think they value McKinney more and that will be where the bigger money goes at the safety spot. I think Wink etc. feel like they can fill Love's role with as good/ as versatile players for less money.
not sure I follow -  
Del Shofner : 3/31/2023 11:29 am : link
are you saying Love turned down more $ from NYG, and NYG declined to match a lower offer from SEA than what NYG had previously been willing to pay Love?

Doesn't seem economically rational on either side. Maybe that's your point, though.
JS is very businesslike  
Dave on the UWS : 3/31/2023 11:30 am : link
I don't see the word "spurned" and him co existing. they made initial offers to Love and Barkley, they didn't take it and by the off season, they had decided to move on from Love and FT Barkley. Its just business.
I DO agree they are sending a message "if we give you a fair offer, you should take it, cause it won't be there long".
________  
I am Ninja : 3/31/2023 11:30 am : link
Its business. Sometimes teams make bad moves, sometimes players do.
I think it's more nuanced than that  
DieHard : 3/31/2023 11:30 am : link
The Giants were prepared to pay him more than what he eventually got, Love declined, the Giants shifted their focus (and budget) to other priorities, and by the time Love circled back the Giants had already committed their $ elsewhere.

I don't think it was about the Giants feeling "spurned" or sending a message. But I do think it shows they're being systematic, and sticking to their plan once they've decided on it. DG would probably have gone for the overpay.
Again, We all Loved Love  
Piranah In NC : 3/31/2023 11:38 am : link
But how many career interceptions did he have for The Giants? His Tackling got better, But there were times were he just flat out Whiffed and allowed Touch downs. To me, he dropped too many Interceptions that were there to be had. I'm glad we didn't overpay.
DieHard  
Johnny5 : 3/31/2023 11:39 am : link
I agree with that. Good post.
Again, this isn't a vacuum.  
robbieballs2003 : 3/31/2023 11:42 am : link
By the time Love came back with an offer, we already spent a lot of money. Things are fluid and change. If they got him locked up before FA then I'm sure we would have approached FA a little differently. But since it took time for Love to get an offer, we had to pivot. I truly doubt the Giants are being spiteful. It doesn't make sense to be spiteful if you can save money.
RE: did you mean to say,  
Tuckrule : 3/31/2023 11:42 am : link
In comment 16079101 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
the offer from the Seahawks was "higher" than what the Giants were willing to pay?


The rumor is during the season giants offered him a contact and he said no. He tested the market and offers came in lower than the giants original offer. Love then asked the giants if they want to match the hawks offer and the giants said thanks but no thanks.

Love is a replaceable player. He’s not that good at anything and his size is a huge liability. It showed up constantly throughout the season. He lacks length and nfl athleticism at the safety position. Bobby McCain is probably an upgrade and love couldn’t play single high ever. Much better in the box but he’s just small. Good luck to him. Probably a big reason why he wanted to stay is that his brother is a WR at LIU I think he’ll be a senior
RE: I think it's more nuanced than that  
knowledgetimmons : 3/31/2023 11:43 am : link
In comment 16079109 DieHard said:
Quote:
I don't think it was about the Giants feeling "spurned" or sending a message. But I do think it shows they're being systematic, and sticking to their plan once they've decided on it. DG would probably have gone for the overpay.


I agree with you - nuance and complexity run quite deep at his level, If i can only imagine. However, I think it's important to note that everything sends a message, whether intended or not. In this case, I think the message to Players, and more importantly their Agents, is that the Giants are a more well-oiled machine at the top than previous regimes.

This translates to better deals for FA and fairer trades when the time comes. It's no secret GM's and agents across the league like to 'test' the new blood.
RE: did you mean to say,  
Blue21 : 3/31/2023 11:43 am : link
In comment 16079101 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
the offer from the Seahawks was "higher" than what the Giants were willing to pay?
I think this is what he meant to say "higher". Why would the Giants feel spurned if it was lower than their offer snd why would Love be so dumb to tell them.
I Read  
noro9 : 3/31/2023 11:43 am : link
This a couple of times. Love was looking for less money?
Clams  
gidiefor : Mod : 3/31/2023 11:43 am : link
there was a whole article on what happened -- Die Hard spelled it out better -- your version of the facts is a little crude
Ozzie Newsome did this with many ....  
Racer : 3/31/2023 11:43 am : link
..of the Ravens 'red chip' players over the years. As Diehard implies, Schoen has a long way to go to attain a level of roster quality that Ozzie was looking at in those instances, so the window for negotiations for Love was comparably short given the numerous other NYG priorities.

Good for JS. Never overpay for 'good'.
Sorry for repeating myself  
mittenedman : 3/31/2023 11:44 am : link
but I mentioned a few days ago - Schoen is building a reputation as a tough negotiator.

If he makes you an offer, you better take it. Like Inspector Gadget, "this message (offer) will self-destruct".

I don't think the Giants were desperate to bring him back either way, but I like the fact they are showing they will move on quickly if the player dicks around.

And (I hope) his lack of game against the Eagles made it an easier decision. That playoff "performance" was a complete embarrassment and Love (a team captain) was a disaster. Can't have it. Why bust your ass to sign a guy who shrinks against top competition?

He can go to SEA and be average, and suck against a high flying offense. We need guys who are going to stand up to the Eagles and be difference makers in getting over the hump.
How I understand it  
Rave7 : 3/31/2023 11:44 am : link
is Love and Barkley both were in the same situation.
Schoen offered contract during the bye week.
Barkley and Love both declined since they thought they are worth more.
FA period started and RB and safety market plummeted and nobody is offering what Schoen offered them during the bye week.
Barkley got franchised and Love went to Sea and offered the deal which was lower than Giants offer during the bye week.
Love came back and asked Schoen if they can top it or match it and I guess at the point, Giants moved on and already used the money to Slayton or other players.
FA is all about timing thats why Schoen offered the extension during the bye week. So he can plan it way ahead but sometime player bet on themselves and it backfired. No harm feelings I guess, just move on.
RE: I think it's more nuanced than that  
Jim in Tampa : 3/31/2023 11:44 am : link
In comment 16079109 DieHard said:
Quote:
The Giants were prepared to pay him more than what he eventually got, Love declined, the Giants shifted their focus (and budget) to other priorities, and by the time Love circled back the Giants had already committed their $ elsewhere.

I was about to post something similar to this.

If you listen to the Schoen interview after the initial round of FA, it seems to me that if Love had INITIALLY come in with a more reasonable number, the Giants were prepared to sign him. Once Love came back with a lower number the Giants had already spent the money.
Don't be naive guys.  
mittenedman : 3/31/2023 11:45 am : link
The Giants could've easily afforded him if they wanted to.
I don’t think it’s that serious  
Breeze_94 : 3/31/2023 11:51 am : link
The Giants liked Love, he was a solid starter. But they didn’t want to commit money to him because McKinney is due for an extension and they have 2 young players under contract for the next 2-3 years that they like (Pinnock and Belton).

McCain is a stop gap that will bring competition and a “higher floor” just in case both Pinnock and Belton are not ready for a bigger role.

That’s how I see it.
No offense but that scenario sounds insane  
j_rud : 3/31/2023 11:59 am : link
and not at all consistent with how we've seen this FO operate. They don't make emotional decisions because the feel spurned. If the Giants wanted Julian Love he'd be here. They don't, despite all that he brings to the table off the field. That's a very clear indicator that they think he can be replaced with some combination of Pinnock and Belton. And I don't think they're wrong.
I would've much preferred  
allstarjim : 3/31/2023 12:01 pm : link
they use the money they did on Slayton to re-sign Love. However, I think they like Pinnock and Belton to be good value replacements.
This  
JerseyCityJoe : 3/31/2023 12:08 pm : link
"Schoen is building a reputation as a tough negotiator".

I think that is what we are seeing. If we make you an offer you better move on it or we move on from you.
RE: Again, this isn't a vacuum.  
Payasdaddy : 3/31/2023 12:09 pm : link
In comment 16079126 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
By the time Love came back with an offer, we already spent a lot of money. Things are fluid and change. If they got him locked up before FA then I'm sure we would have approached FA a little differently. But since it took time for Love to get an offer, we had to pivot. I truly doubt the Giants are being spiteful. It doesn't make sense to be spiteful if you can save money.


Love was a pretty solid, heady player with no outstanding attributes
He is the type of guy u should be able to replace with a mid rd draft pick that develops ( like he was). U just can’t keep everyone with a salary cap
You gotta focus on X, he is real good ( but not top 3 level) safety
If previous reports are accurate  
MotownGIANTS : 3/31/2023 12:09 pm : link
He was offered more here than he got in Seattle but less than his initial asking price. We had re-signed Slayton at that point and Joe S said no deal ... window as closed money already spent.
diehard's post is correct  
Eric on Li : 3/31/2023 12:14 pm : link
forget the narratives there are some confirmed facts in this case.

1. in-season he was 1 of 2 impending FAs to get an extension offer, reportedly higher than what he ended up getting.
2. before UFA began they again reportedly pushed to extend him.
3. when he didn't accept their offer they disengaged and moved on to make several other moves.
4. when he got an offer from seattle he reportedly gave them the chance to match, and obviously they didn't.

if as has been reported the offer he took was lower than prior offers, the reporting that they didnt have the $ left once he came back would appear to be backed up by the fact pattern. it seems extremely unlikely they just decided he wasn't worth less than they had been offering him over the prior 5-6 months or to make some kind of a point.

they moved on and spent the money on other players they liked instead of waiting out love, specifically 2 explosive but not necessarily reliable wrs, which may or may not have been the right decision. i personally think their decisions were risky, though there's obvious upside if they work out.
People keep sayinhg  
MotownGIANTS : 3/31/2023 12:15 pm : link
You can replace him in the lower rounds he was avg at best physically but was a header player. He was a vet level player no rookie is going to match the saavy coming out of the 5th rd. McK, Pinnock and Belton better get it done @ S. While McCloud, A. Robinson and Flott better have the CB duties in check. NO rookie is coming in that late in the draft that will learn the system, how to be a pro, adjust to NY and play a back 7 hybrid role at an acceptable STARTER level while be a lynch pin on the field and in the locker room.
I don’t think the Giants we’re trying to make a statement  
Section331 : 3/31/2023 12:24 pm : link
with how they handled the Love negotiations. By all accounts, Love was a very good player and a great teammate. I think the FA market reset itself, and the Giants had already made some moves that prohibited them from matching Seattle’s offer. You don’t make an example out of a highly respected team leader.
RE: I don’t think the Giants we’re trying to make a statement  
ZogZerg : 3/31/2023 12:27 pm : link
In comment 16079187 Section331 said:
Quote:
with how they handled the Love negotiations. By all accounts, Love was a very good player and a great teammate. I think the FA market reset itself, and the Giants had already made some moves that prohibited them from matching Seattle’s offer. You don’t make an example out of a highly respected team leader.


Agree.
Love is great dude. They weren't trying to make an example.
They had spent the FA money they were planning to spend by the time matching was an option.
RE: I think it's more nuanced than that  
Optimus-NY : 3/31/2023 12:42 pm : link
In comment 16079109 DieHard said:
Quote:
The Giants were prepared to pay him more than what he eventually got, Love declined, the Giants shifted their focus (and budget) to other priorities, and by the time Love circled back the Giants had already committed their $ elsewhere.

I don't think it was about the Giants feeling "spurned" or sending a message. But I do think it shows they're being systematic, and sticking to their plan once they've decided on it. DG would probably have gone for the overpay.


THIS
Eric on LI  
mittenedman : 3/31/2023 1:32 pm : link
They could still afford Love if they wanted him. This isn't purely a financial decision.
This same exact situation  
GeoMan999 : 3/31/2023 1:35 pm : link
Happened with the Eagles and their safety Gardner Johnson.

In both cases, there was no message that was being sent, but players with upcoming unrestricted free agency are learning that owners may have a better grasp of the market and except for some, free agency and switching teams is not always that great.
I don’t think he was a high priority  
Vanzetti : 3/31/2023 1:39 pm : link
Good in coverage But just isn’t big enough to be a safety

When they gave Pinnock a contract mid season that was a sign they were prepared to move on from Love

I Don’t buy the scenario that the Giants were prepared to pay more but then withdrew the offer. That just doesn’t make sense. It implies that the Giants were somehow insulted that love would look for the best deal. Doesn’t make sense. Sounds like some scenario a reporter has manufactured in his head
RE: Eric on LI  
Eric on Li : 3/31/2023 1:39 pm : link
In comment 16079217 mittenedman said:
Quote:
They could still afford Love if they wanted him. This isn't purely a financial decision.


decisions are rarely purely 1 thing. we know they were offering him more less than a week earlier. they made a decision influenced by their finances shifting.
Who Cares  
Sec_149 : 3/31/2023 2:06 pm : link
Not sure why there are have been so many posts about average players.
The implication from some  
jhibb : 3/31/2023 2:17 pm : link
is that the Giants could have simply signed him at the lower number he came back from Seattle with, but was it made clear that he was ready to sign with the Giants if they matched/beat it? Or could they have gotten the sense that he would simply use it for negotiating leverage with Seattle and just weren't interested in playing that game with him?
RE: No offense but that scenario sounds insane  
ColHowPepper : 3/31/2023 2:21 pm : link
In comment 16079157 j_rud said:
Quote:
...That's a very clear indicator that they think he can be replaced with some combination of Pinnock and Belton. And I don't think they're wrong.

Hi, j_rud, I think the thread has well dissected the non-signing, diehard and robbie and Eric in Li probably zeroing in accurately. As to the part of your post I quote re. Pinnock and Belton, I think the former, yes, Belton not at all sure. imo, the most underwhelming picks of JS's first year were him and Wan'Dale, with others as yet INC. I don't see Belton as having the range, sure tackling ability, or smarts in space (as yet) to nail down a roster spot. I'll go out on a very early and unnecessary limb and say Belton will be on the bubble--and saying that without knowing how JS/Dabs/Wink address their regime's picks if they are not measuring up--a good test case, again, imo only.
I'm fine with it  
BigBlue7 : 3/31/2023 2:27 pm : link
Liked Love. Smart player. Great teammate

Just not super athletic and I can see why the Giants didn't want to commit long-term to him, especially with X due for an extension soon
whatever love was/wasnt he played the most snaps on d last year  
Eric on Li : 3/31/2023 2:43 pm : link
and those snaps need to be replaced. we can say that pinnock/belton are cheap replacements but they are shots in the dark, they each played a small amount of snaps replacing mckinney with love on the field next to them. either of them could start or either of them could get cut in camp like pinnock last year.

hopefully Mckinney will be able to fill a lot of those snaps but he's now missed chunks of 2/3 seasons so im not sure we can take that to the bank.

mccain seems like a potentially reliable solution at a lower price but he has some specific limitations relative to love.

okereke was a nice addition to the defense but so far that unit is a major work in progress, and no position group more so than the DBs who weren't world beaters last year and now have to replace almost 2k snaps from love/moureau, who were better last year than anyone they currently on their roster.

ultimately they decided to reinvest loves $ in the offense but there's a reason why they were trying to extend love for the past 6 months in the first place and it wasnt so they could make a statement. it was so they could have 1 less need to use their 10 draft picks on, which will now certainly include multiple DBs.
^  
ColHowPepper : 3/31/2023 2:55 pm : link
I think you've made this point before--how do the Giants replace the snaps filled by Love in '22--and it's a valid one. As to CB, is Moreau still out there or has he signed elsewhere (obviously not a Love replacement)? He had some rocky games and some very good ones in man coverage.
RE: not sure I follow -  
Red Right Hand : 6:45 am : link
In comment 16079105 Del Shofner said:
Quote:
are you saying Love turned down more $ from NYG, and NYG declined to match a lower offer from SEA than what NYG had previously been willing to pay Love?

Doesn't seem economically rational on either side. Maybe that's your point, though.
That is in fact what transpired. It makes total sense, they had limitied funds, and when Love turned them down they allocated those monies to slayton. By the time Love came around they had moved on, and spent that money. Sure i guess they could have gone crazy with effort to sign him at that point, and maybe tyou think they should have. The Giants were comfortable with their decision and where they spent. T

They did, however, offer it to Love first. He turned them down. Don't know why you expected Schoen to sit on his hands pining for Love. He moved on down his to do list.
...  
christian : 7:08 am : link
I doubt Schoen views things in terms of Love's money.

We're talking about 6M in total guarantees. If Schoen wanted Love, it was very doable. Even after the WRs were signed.

For about a 2.7M cap hit in 2023 (1.6M more than McCain's cap hit), they could have signed Love to the same deal Seattle did. It would just meant using a void year to put that 1.6M out.

I suspect what happened is when McCain was cut in late February, the pro scouting team identified him as viable target.

I also suspect Martindale sees how Love, who was formally a part time player, slotted into the system as a starter. And he feels Belton can make a similar jump.
RE: ...  
Mike in NY : 7:17 am : link
In comment 16079601 christian said:
Quote:
I doubt Schoen views things in terms of Love's money.

We're talking about 6M in total guarantees. If Schoen wanted Love, it was very doable. Even after the WRs were signed.

For about a 2.7M cap hit in 2023 (1.6M more than McCain's cap hit), they could have signed Love to the same deal Seattle did. It would just meant using a void year to put that 1.6M out.

I suspect what happened is when McCain was cut in late February, the pro scouting team identified him as viable target.

I also suspect Martindale sees how Love, who was formally a part time player, slotted into the system as a starter. And he feels Belton can make a similar jump.


JS appears to be against void years for roster spots he views as fungible if at all possible. Would rather have the cap room to cut a player or restructure rather than have a guaranteed cap hit.
I think Schoen is not sending message to players..  
DefenseWins : 7:28 am : link
he is showing agents what they can expect when negotiating with the Giants.

The agents are advising their clients based upon their past experience. Once you reset the expectations of how the Giants negotiate, then it will help in the future.

Losing Love is fine with me if it is just part of the process.

This in a way reminds me of negotiations I had with someone. I put together a schedule of what I was willing to pay today, tomorrow, the next day, etc. Each day the price dropped. So, the longer they took to accept, the less I would pay.
RE: RE: ...  
christian : 7:42 am : link
In comment 16079603 Mike in NY said:
Quote:

JS appears to be against void years for roster spots he views as fungible if at all possible. Would rather have the cap room to cut a player or restructure rather than have a guaranteed cap hit.


I 100% agree, especially the fungibility.

He could have easily borrowed a modest amount of money from 2025 to keep Love and he simply chose not to do it.

That decision speaks much more to how they rated Love versus the alternative, than an either/or cap scenario for 2023.
Tough Lesson Under Salary Cap  
Bob in Newburgh : 9:51 am : link
You really should only target your truly outstanding players for retention.

Good players moving on should be standard operating procedure. See New England organization macro blueprint.

Also, Safety is a position which is relatively easy to fill with an, at least, adequate player.
Cmon guys.  
mittenedman : 10:24 am : link
We're down to the argument of how we replace physical snaps?

Trust me, someone will be there to play snaps.

Luckily, we aren't talking about having to replace all his impact plays.
RE: Cmon guys.  
christian : 11:06 am : link
In comment 16079694 mittenedman said:
Quote:
We're down to the argument of how we replace physical snaps?

Trust me, someone will be there to play snaps.

Luckily, we aren't talking about having to replace all his impact plays.


I sort of agree. We're talking about a guy whose market rate puts him at like the 25th highest paid safety in the league on a new contract.

When the supporting evidence is Well, he played -- I think that's a pretty good sign he's fungible.
By all appearance  
Spiciest Memelord : 11:25 am : link
a terrible blunder. Letting a young 124 tackle, willing and important ST contributor, and green dot go for a cheap and short term deal.
snaps are a direct proxy for who is best  
Eric on Li : 2:29 pm : link
it's really that simple. the green dot is an even bigger proxy of coaches trust and love wore it after mckinney went out. if they had someone better they would have played them, especially in the secondary where there are 5 or more DBs on field almost every snap. love played 1k snaps, the next closest db was moureau at 750, then holmes/mckinney each around 550.

love also played the 4th most ST snaps on the team (220).

if you think pinnock and belton can fill his shoes next year that's fine, but for the last 6 months they were trying to resign love to the point of offering him more money than he got, so that clearly wasnt the coaches plan A. which is also why they added mccain, who i think was a good/necessary signing but also a downgrade.

you guys seemed to want to talk yourselves into believing love was a jag which is fine but is there any argument the nyg secondary is better today than it was last year?
...  
christian : 2:52 pm : link
Snaps are simply an indication of who played, given the situation. They are not an indication of future success or future value.

What we know is:

1) the Giants could have easily matched the deal the Seahawks gave Love with some moderate cap maneuvering

2) the Giants appear to think McCain at the minimum + the incumbents is the better alternative, or they would have have opted for the above

No one is saying Love is a jag. He's just by value the 25th most sought after safety in the league.
RE: ...  
Angel Eyes : 2:54 pm : link
In comment 16079858 christian said:
Quote:
Snaps are simply an indication of who played, given the situation. They are not an indication of future success or future value.

What we know is:

1) the Giants could have easily matched the deal the Seahawks gave Love with some moderate cap maneuvering

2) the Giants appear to think McCain at the minimum + the incumbents is the better alternative, or they would have have opted for the above

No one is saying Love is a jag. He's just by value the 25th most sought after safety in the league.

Regarding the snaps, did Love get so many snaps because the linebackers weren't good or Wink likes using more defensive backs?
...  
christian : 3:02 pm : link
Love got so many snap because he was the starting safety.
I guess Matt Peart  
Spiciest Memelord : 4:25 pm : link
is a hidden gem all-pro, don't pay attention to his snaps or play.

We can also easily replace unnecessary snap-hog Barkley with Platzgummer.
love got snaps because he was a good player  
Eric on Li : 4:26 pm : link
that used to not be a non-controversial position until he left, and some i guess feel the need to pretend that wasn't the case since all the other presumptive rationales for him leaving fell flat (he's going to get way overpaid! maybe he loves the pacific northwest! maybe he just wanted out! maybe it was taxes!).

bobby mccain looks like a nice pivot to replace him cheap.

but he's 5 years older, entering his age 30 when mediocre players at speed positions tend to lose steps they cant afford to lose, and while i hope there arent id presume there are reasons why he was available for the minimum we wont be thrilled with in the fall if he's playing a lot.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 