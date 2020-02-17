Julian Love and what happened

As I understand it, Julian Love "high-balled" the Giants. I am not sure if the Giants made a counter-offer, but basically the Giants response was "OK, go exploring"



Julian Love then came back to the Giants and said "hey the Seahawks are offering me this, would you care to match it?"



That offer from the Seahawks was lower that what the Giants were willing to pay, so the Giants/Schoen feeling spurned said "Ok, see ya later!"



In retrospect, given what Julian Love did, how do you feel about the way the Giants reacted to it?



I feel as if this was a statement from the team to say, no 1 man is more important the the team as a whole.....you are not going to get a premium salary from the NY Giants.....those days are over.....we like you, your talent, skills, etc, we'd love to have you, but at the end of the day, this is a business, and the New York Giants will not overpay..."



If this was Gettleman, I think Gettleman coddles Love (tee-hee) and overpays him to the long term detriment of the team as a whole...



What say you BBI? was this Good, Bad, are you indifferent?