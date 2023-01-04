More from the tea leaves Colin@gbn : 3/31/2023 3:35 pm

Afternoon everyone: Just a couple of points we may (or may not) have picked in the tea leaves this past week which we haven't seen noted. First, while there was a lot of buzz about the fact that the Giants met with Quentin Johnston earlier this week, that same day Tennessee had its pro day with Cedric Tillman and Jalin Hyatt with almost no apparent interest at all from the Giants. Interesting. In fact, the Giants paid no special interest at all to any receivers but Johnston, Flowers and Smith-Njigba. So what does all that mean and we don't want to read too much intent.



What it likely doesn't mean is that the Giants are just doing their due diligence in case one of those guys drops to 25. That's just not the way NFL teams operate. What it does seem to confirm is that the Giants are really interested in acquiring one of the top receivers in this year's draft. Why. Again I don't think its so much they simply want to improve their corps but they are looking for a true #1 receiver, because right now in the NFL a team's #1 receiver is their most important player other than their QB.



I would also hope nobody bothers to chime in with the old 'I don't want this or that guy' or 'I wouldn't touch that guy with a 10-foot pole'. It really doesn't add anything to the conversation. The league has kind of told us what it thinks of a player like Johnston. Bill Belichek went half way across the country and spent the better part of the day yesterday with QJ. Same for Packers' GM Brian Gutekunsdt. Those teams are WR needy and pick 14th and 15th which is probably pretty close to where QJ is rated.



So the question for the Giants is how much are they going to be willing to give up to go up and get a player they feel has the potential to be a #1 receiver. Fact is nobody really knows (other than the Giants) right now.



The other thing that I thought was sort of kind of interesting this week was the fact that at their pressers on Monday, both Mara and Schoen when asked what other than upgrade the WR room would they like to accomplish they both answered they'd like to do a better job stopping the run. What made that interesting was they both said that the reason was that the Giants wanted to get their opponents' in more 3rd-and-longs so they could 'unleash' their pass rushers. To me that qualifier moved 'stop the run' from a cliched bit of coach-speak to something with more than a little strategic thought behind it. Anyway maybe something to think about in the second.



And speaking of the pressers not sure how many people actually watched the whole thing. but it wasn't hard to notice that both Schoen and Mara returned to the point that the Giants just have to get more pieces around DJ multiple times. (see above)



Have a great day!